Who is the most underrated player on the Giants?  

He's been asked to play every DB position and has been solid at all of them. Excited to see him opposite McKinney this year, think he could have a really good year. He may never be a pro bowler but he's the type of role player that winning teams need; never understood why people thought he could be a cap casualty earlier in the offseason, he's an important piece and still on his rookie deal.
Funny - I would say Love is consistently overrated on BBI
He has demonstrated the ability to perform at a high level in the NFL, and is far more universally reviled than Jones, Barkley, or any of the other obvious candidates.
I don’t like Golladay at all, and he was a horrid signing. But his stock has dropped so far that he is probably underrated, and will likely outperform our lowered expectations if the staff can figure out how to use him.
the media and global fans think he's in the running for the worst QB in the league.
He's not... He's bottom third, but in that sense I guess he is a little underrated.
Which puts him in top 20 range, which I feel is fair/accurate.
You have to remind yourself the context of the hands he’s been dealt the past 2 seasons, hard to find many worse situations for a young/developing quarterback to incubate in. Does it mean if those problem areas get cleaned up he’ll magically turn into everything the Giants expected of him? Nobody is saying that, but context does need to be taken into account. How do you separate QB play from supporting cast? Hard to say, but I can tell you how you don’t do it. Looking at cumulative season statistics.
The relationship between Golladay and Jones was not good. Was Jones afraid to throw him the ball unless he was wide open or did Golladay just not get himself open? If this continues, we won’t know what the problem was until Jones is replaced by Taylor temporarily or permanently..
Like him or not, underrated is not the word I think of for Jones
He gets an awful lot of attention. I think for one faction of fans, he is overrated. For another, it's hard to say underrated. He is approached with caution. It's not like he quietly outperformed people's expectations or opinions.
Nobody has a clue about Daniel Jones or the last years of Eli
Pass Protection and Run blocking is how you win and lose.
Reese didn't figure that out and Gettleman couldn't fix it and that is what has created the Giants problems for the running game and the passing game. Having a TE who couldn't block added to the problem. If Bellanger can block the offense will be better. How many times did Barkley run right and the penetration was in the backfield forcing to go wider and ending for a loss. Give him a hole and he will go to town. Neal and a good blocking TE will be a huge improvement for all parts of the offense.
Yet these two couldn't take care of Philly's plumber squad in week 17 of the 2019 season.
Shurmur took the ball out of Barkley's hands. I think he touched the ball 6 times in the second half after getting something like 200 yards in the first half.
Shurmur did this consistently. One nagging myth about Shurmur is that the offense did not completely suck butt while he was here.
They did in fact suck complete butt, just less butt than we're accustomed.
I can somewhat agree with that. I am STILL fucking fuming over the 2018 Eagles road game. That interception late in the first half was one of the dumbest things a Giants team has pulled off. Shurmur's play calling and game planning was something else in that one. Philly had no reason to win that game. None.
Then again, If Barkley isn't touching the ball then Jones is throwing it. I know they weren't the only two on the field that day in 2019 but it's still not a good look.
and it's 2022, and guess what? The Giants still aren't winning with those two. It's boring talking about the Jones/Barkley duo and constantly handing out excuses. This is going to be their third different coach. Any day now.
If DJ fails to prove me right, I’ll be the first to admit I’m wrong. I’ll post a self-degradating thread that Eric has my permission to pin for a year. I’ll eat that crow. But DJ has not had a good coach or a good system or a full compliment of healthy weapons on the field with him. He hasn’t had protection. Matt Ryan is the best recent example. Folks think Marty Ice is all washed up. That’s not the case. I’m expecting the Colts to be a playoff team this season. The Falcons’ OL was atrocious the past few seasons and Ryan was the one who payed the price. He lost receivers. Coaching/play calling was a bit better than what we’ve had so they were able to generate some positive plays, but Ryan, if we followed the logic of most people on this forum, is now a “bottom 3rd of the league” QB if not “the worst”. DJ has been in that situation since his rookie season. Ups. Downs. But he’s has many moments that were “WOW!” moments to go along with the facepalms. That 80 yard run against the Eagles? How many QBs in this league can do that not named Lamar Jackson? Sure, he tripped on the turf at the end of it and it was funny/embarrassing. But it was an 80 yard run!
The catch he made against the Panthers? Not something you’d see another QB doing. Going up for it and taking the hit. Was that risky? Sure. But to see the heart he plays with and the sheer will to put it all out there for the team is not something that can be taught. He’s launched some bombs that resulted in TDs when given a little more time in the pocket. The sad fact of it all is that he is running for his life after 95% of the snaps! We sometimes couldn’t even get a clean handoff. So looking at what I THINK we have Vs what the TEAM has been able to do and the story told by statistics, I’m putting myself out there and stating, unequivocally and beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Daniel Jones will prove he has been the MOST underrated Giant in recent history, if not of all time.
I would love it if he really developed into a solid, solid player who could get 10 sacks and good pressures. If Ojulari develops as well and Thibodeux is who we think he is we could have pressure coming from multiple spots.
He was kind of put in the back burner with Miami because Phillips was so dominant on the other edge of the DL. However, he can straight up play. Let's not forget he was also a rookie last season, very excited to see him play under Wink!
D+ instead of a D-
?
He's so important and critical to the defense. When he went down, the defense immediately became much less effective.
As for Saquon, people actually thought Booker was/is a better player than him. It's ridiculous.
Booker a six-year veteran, who never had a season with 900 scrimmage yards or more, and has 13 career TDs...which is fewer TDs than Saquon had in his rookie year alone.
Let Saquon be 100% this year, please. The only thing wrong with Saquon is he's been hurt.
He should be fully back this year, hopefully with no setbacks or new injury, and if that's the case, it's going to be fun to watch behind what should be a better blocking team.
It is NOT Daniel Jones, who spent a lot of time being overrated in his first couple of years, and now is probably rated right where he should be, as a backend of the league starter, or good backup.
Funny - I would say Love is consistently overrated on BBI
2.) Barkley
As for Saquon, people actually thought Booker was/is a better player than him. It's ridiculous.
This.
Booker was the better more reliable player last year. When healthy Saquon is the superior back but whether its injuries or just in his own head Saquon has not been good.
Yet we got the same production from Booker as Barkley .... just with Booker getting less carries.
He's no Kadarius Toney, that's for sure
Not a star, and I think he has been a bit up and down, but I think Love is underrated.
1.) DJ
2.) Barkley
Bad GM, bad coaches, bad players. We are finding out the hard way (unless you're all that obstinate) that you cannot win with these guys.
The MVP of this team is literally the kicker. I'm serious.
Quick look the depth chart and I really couldn't find an underrated player on the roster...
The MVP of this team is literally the kicker. I'm serious.
+1
Quick look the depth chart and I really couldn't find an underrated player on the roster...
The MVP of this team is literally the kicker. I'm serious.
Yeah.
And excuse my spelling issues…
He does seem to be left off the All Pro lists too often. Isn’t that where you find all his comps.. at least salary comps?
and it's not even close.
He does seem to be left off the All Pro lists too often. Isn’t that where you find all his comps.. at least salary comps?
All pro? So that’s the barometer? So if a guy merely makes the pro bowl he’s not worth elite money?
He’s worth the money. Any good or great player that plays every game is worth the money. You wanna parse stats or split hairs be my quest.
Find me 4-5 better DTs or 3-4 DEs in the game.
He's been our MVP, sad to say. Let's hope that changes.
I'll admit I didn't like it either.
Lots of over-rated players I'm sure!
Quincy Roche!!!
He was kind of put in the back burner with Miami because Phillips was so dominant on the other edge of the DL. However, he can straight up play. Let's not forget he was also a rookie last season, very excited to see him play under Wink!