If Daniel Jones posts similar numbers to his rookie season? NYG27 : 5/16/2022 1:46 pm

In 2019, Daniel Jones had five games with 300+ passing yards. His three standout games against the Lions, Jets and Redskins, he had 982 passing yards 13 TDs and 0 INTs.



If you pro-rate his rookie year stats from 12 starts over 17 games, he'd post up 4,288 passing yards with 34 TDs and 17 INTs



With an improved roster around him this year, if Daniel Jones posts similar numbers to his rookie season where he showed a lot of flashes, what would you do heading into 2023 season?



