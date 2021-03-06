Jones has enabled people to ignore how bad Saquon is Giants73 : 5/20/2022 11:00 am

A lot of posters on one side of the fence or the other when it comes to Jones. But seems there is a lack all around of people discussing just how bad Saquon has been.



Is the there any scenario where he is a Giant in 2023? He is going to want a large contract and has proven he cannot stay healthy. Plus, when he has been on the field he has been underwhelming at best since his rookie year.