Jones has enabled people to ignore how bad Saquon is

Giants73 : 5/20/2022 11:00 am
A lot of posters on one side of the fence or the other when it comes to Jones. But seems there is a lack all around of people discussing just how bad Saquon has been.

Is the there any scenario where he is a Giant in 2023? He is going to want a large contract and has proven he cannot stay healthy. Plus, when he has been on the field he has been underwhelming at best since his rookie year.
I'd rather see the Giants go 0-17 than you and the other nozzles on this board like you be correct
I was a big proponent of drafting hi  
Matt M. : 5/20/2022 5:07 pm : link
But, now, there is absolutely no scenario in which I can see Barkley being re-signed.
Bust  
trueblueinpw : 5/20/2022 5:59 pm : link
The only interesting question left about Barkley is whether he’s the biggest bust in franchise history or just among the biggest busts?
Stop the Strawman  
Thegratefulhead : 5/20/2022 6:12 pm : link
Crap.

Nobody here wants Barkley, Jones or by extension, the Giants to do poorly.

They just think they suck.

It makes you mad so you play mental gymnastics until you can arrive at:

They are bad fans because they don't want the team to succeed.

It is recurring theme that needs to end.

You don't like their statements?

Use real data to refute them or STFU babies.

You can't refute their point because it is subjective?

Then why are your damn knickers in such a wad?

FFS lighten up.

The Giants are a poorly run, bottom of the NFL franchise until they prove otherwise.

Over a decade ago is now firmly the past.

We are what we are.

If Barkley or Jones have a decent year, it does not change the past, the critics were correct, that ship has sailed.

EVERYONE gets that neither one has been put in fair conditions, but players drafted in the top 6 should be more than system players.

Don't you feel like Thibs and Neal could change our stars if great?

Barkley and Jones are not great, that is the point. They will do much better this year, how could they not?
RE: also, kind of tired of  
short lease : 5/20/2022 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15714245 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
"He is going to want a large contract and has proven he cannot stay healthy" comments. The are contradictory and don't make much sense. How can he get a large contract without being healthy and playing well? What player doesn't want a large contract?


Exactly -

He can only ask for what other RBs are getting with similar stats. Just because it will be his 2nd contract doesn't mean the Giants are going to pay him beyond what he is worth.

They have to pay someone to run the ball. If his demands are rational - why not him? I think he is a great person who seems to be a good teammate and stays out of trouble off the field. They have to pay somebody.
RE: Stop the Strawman  
Snablats : 5/20/2022 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15714597 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Crap.

Nobody here wants Barkley, Jones or by extension, the Giants to do poorly.

They just think they suck.

It makes you mad so you play mental gymnastics until you can arrive at:

They are bad fans because they don't want the team to succeed.

It is recurring theme that needs to end.

You don't like their statements?

Use real data to refute them or STFU babies.

You can't refute their point because it is subjective?

Then why are your damn knickers in such a wad?

FFS lighten up.

The Giants are a poorly run, bottom of the NFL franchise until they prove otherwise.

Over a decade ago is now firmly the past.

We are what we are.

If Barkley or Jones have a decent year, it does not change the past, the critics were correct, that ship has sailed.

EVERYONE gets that neither one has been put in fair conditions, but players drafted in the top 6 should be more than system players.

Don't you feel like Thibs and Neal could change our stars if great?

Barkley and Jones are not great, that is the point. They will do much better this year, how could they not?

Did you read what Scooter wrote? He flat-out said he would rather the Giants go 0-17 than admit you guys are right, which also means he would be wrong. It's not a strawman, it's a direct quote a few posts before yours
If we give Saquon a second contract...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/20/2022 8:34 pm : link
We'd be loco. I don't care how well he plays this fall.
Jones didn't  
Manny in CA : 5/20/2022 8:38 pm : link

He pooped in his drawers. Both the Bills and Chargers had crappy O-lines, never-the-less their young QB's play basically carried those teams.

Teams FOCUSED on Allen & Herbert, their excellent play enabled (that word again) the running backs to make good plays.

I'm here to tell you, nobody comes back fully from an ACL injury as severe as Saquon suffered in one year; never-mind the horrific ankle he later suffered ...



I saw, some other silly poster today say that Barkley's ankle injury is somehow his fault; I call that irrational bad will.

Let's see what a healthy Saquon can do with a "middlin'" O-line that most likely feature the interior manned by other team's cast-offs.

RE: If we give Saquon a second contract...  
Snablats : 5/20/2022 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15714688 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
We'd be loco. I don't care how well he plays this fall.

Again, this makes no sense. If you dont have an elite QB, you need elite playmakers. If Barkley comes close to his rookie season, why wouldnt you try to sign him?
RE: RE: If we give Saquon a second contract...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/20/2022 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15714703 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15714688 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


We'd be loco. I don't care how well he plays this fall.


Again, this makes no sense. If you dont have an elite QB, you need elite playmakers. If Barkley comes close to his rookie season, why wouldnt you try to sign him?



If he has a great year, you have to ask why.

If it's because of the OL and the coaching, then why pay him when you can start fresh with a younger, healthier, cheaper RB for a head coach that can scheme a run game and an OL that can lead the way.
RE: RE: RE: If we give Saquon a second contract...  
Snablats : 5/20/2022 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15714713 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15714703 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15714688 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


We'd be loco. I don't care how well he plays this fall.


Again, this makes no sense. If you dont have an elite QB, you need elite playmakers. If Barkley comes close to his rookie season, why wouldnt you try to sign him?




If he has a great year, you have to ask why.

If it's because of the OL and the coaching, then why pay him when you can start fresh with a younger, healthier, cheaper RB for a head coach that can scheme a run game and an OL that can lead the way.

We saw Barkley do things other RBs cant do his rookie year. Why would you think another cheaper RB can do what he does if he has that type of year again? If the offense clicks, why would you change it?
Because for all that he did, they didn't win anything with it  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/20/2022 9:09 pm : link
I've seen teams win super Bowls without a star at RB.

I've (and you) seen the Giants win Super Bowls and dominate the NFL with a league-best rushing attack without a star RB.

It's nice. It's certainly not necessary. And any money you spend there, you're not spending elsewhere. You can get highly talented RBs in round 2.

Scooter  
Maryland Blows : 5/21/2022 12:59 am : link
Hey Scooter, getting tired of the same crap posts for the last 3 years from the same posters. Who gives a shit that they hate certain players. If we do not already know where they stand by now you are living in a bubble. This is the same tired BS posts for 3 yrs. I come on here to see if there is any new news instead you get the same crappy threads every day. We should be behind the coaches the front office and our players, instead the same computer GM's come on pontificating tellimg us all how much smarter they think they are instead of our teams decision makers. I am confident the people we have in place are making better decisions. If Saquon and Jones are here after next season I will believe it is because our decision makers see something in them to help the team win.If they are gone I will be okay with that too for the same reason. Can't we for one day go without this guy or that guy sucks, we should not have drafted him we were so stupid we did. You have not had enough of this garbage yet? Seriously?
These are two top 10 picks that should never have been drafted by the  
Larry in Pencilvania : 5/21/2022 12:59 am : link
Barkley was a great weapon his rookie year but his positional value should have seen him drafted later in the first. Honestly he should have gone to a better team that would have used him correctly. I don't think he's a rb in the traditional sense. Now he's a shell of what he was his rookie year and the best thing for him is to leave.

Jones is a never was and never will be. He had no business being a first round pick let alone top 10. He doesn't have the mental aspect of the game and doesn't elevate those around him. Good kid but he's shown no progress as a young QB.

Barkley could still have some semblance of a career with another team as long as they use him more as a receiver because he's not a rb in the traditional sense. Jones has back up written all over him

RE: If we give Saquon a second contract...  
Brandon Walsh : 5/21/2022 1:37 am : link
In comment 15714688 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
We'd be loco. I don't care how well he plays this fall.


Imagine commenting on this before knowing how
he plays AND what his contract COULD be.

Literally the definition of dumb.

Btw - no RB is ever again getting Zeke or
mccafery money. Its Derek Henry money (who is better than all them) going forward- which is slightly above the franchise number (on a deal the team can get out after year 2).

But lets keep babbling about nonsense.

Saquon preforms - he gets it.

He gets hurt again- we move on.

Watch the new offense, root for your team and dont look dumb in the meantime.

Hating Saquon Barkley by any Giants fan is an odd idiotic take.
RE: RE: The only scenario where he's a Giant in 2023 ...  
FStubbs : 5/21/2022 10:45 am : link
In comment 15714450 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15714268 FStubbs said:


Quote:


... and it makes sense from the Giants perspective, is if he actually takes market value for a gadget player with a ton of miles on him. Which would be a huge pay cut that I'm not sure he'd be willing to take from the Giants.

Best case scenario is he plays well enough for Schoen to trick a team into trading a 3rd rounder for him at the deadline.



with a ton of miles on him?


Barkley absolutely has a ton of miles on him. What would you call the ACL along with his other injuries?

Also, those 22 carries for 14 yards type games add up too.
RE: Scooter  
Scooter185 : 5/21/2022 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15714838 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
Hey Scooter, getting tired of the same crap posts for the last 3 years from the same posters. Who gives a shit that they hate certain players. If we do not already know where they stand by now you are living in a bubble. This is the same tired BS posts for 3 yrs. I come on here to see if there is any new news instead you get the same crappy threads every day. We should be behind the coaches the front office and our players, instead the same computer GM's come on pontificating tellimg us all how much smarter they think they are instead of our teams decision makers. I am confident the people we have in place are making better decisions. If Saquon and Jones are here after next season I will believe it is because our decision makers see something in them to help the team win.If they are gone I will be okay with that too for the same reason. Can't we for one day go without this guy or that guy sucks, we should not have drafted him we were so stupid we did. You have not had enough of this garbage yet? Seriously?


So, instead of ignoring the threads/posts/posters that think are crap, you open them and bully the posters you hate.

Is someone holding a gun to your head forcing you to open DJ threads? Read GT, BW, or my posts?

If these things bother you so much why are you participating in and interacting with them?
It's not that he is bad, but he looks for the open break outs too much  
MeanBunny : 5/21/2022 12:11 pm : link
Saquon has speed and power but has learned bad habits from college and being behind a shit OL where he gives up on his blockers( if applicable) and tries to run laterally on his dancey feet. That is not a position of power. He is quad dominant and that's a forward drive muscle. Your lateral muscles are smaller. If his foot is not planted and driving forward he is not going to get any yardage running into somebody bigger that IS on a drive forward position. The dance should happen midfield to juke
RE: RE: Scooter  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/21/2022 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15714998 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15714838 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


Hey Scooter, getting tired of the same crap posts for the last 3 years from the same posters. Who gives a shit that they hate certain players. If we do not already know where they stand by now you are living in a bubble. This is the same tired BS posts for 3 yrs. I come on here to see if there is any new news instead you get the same crappy threads every day. We should be behind the coaches the front office and our players, instead the same computer GM's come on pontificating tellimg us all how much smarter they think they are instead of our teams decision makers. I am confident the people we have in place are making better decisions. If Saquon and Jones are here after next season I will believe it is because our decision makers see something in them to help the team win.If they are gone I will be okay with that too for the same reason. Can't we for one day go without this guy or that guy sucks, we should not have drafted him we were so stupid we did. You have not had enough of this garbage yet? Seriously?



So, instead of ignoring the threads/posts/posters that think are crap, you open them and bully the posters you hate.

Is someone holding a gun to your head forcing you to open DJ threads? Read GT, BW, or my posts?

If these things bother you so much why are you participating in and interacting with them?


I'm guessing by the handle, he/she is here for a purpose.
I am rooting  
ChrisRick : 5/21/2022 6:37 pm : link
Hard for Saquon, but I have serious doubts he can return to the 2018 version. Both Jones and Saquon need to show they belong on this team sooner than later.
Brandon Walsh.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/21/2022 6:43 pm : link
When did I ever state I'm rooting AGAINST Saquon? I never have. I don't root against Giants. That said, again, I'd think we'd be insane to give him a second contract. RB is one of the most replaceable positions in the NFL &-given his injury history/shelf life of RBs-he's going to want a pretty penny. We'd be insane to give it to him even if he looks like 2018 Saquon with the state of the team, his injury history, & the idiocy of investing so much coin into that position.
RE: Brandon Walsh.  
Bill in UT : 5/21/2022 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15715305 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
That said, again, I'd think we'd be insane to give him a second contract. RB is one of the most replaceable positions in the NFL &-given his injury history/shelf life of RBs-he's going to want a pretty penny. We'd be insane to give it to him even if he looks like 2018 Saquon with the state of the team, his injury history, & the idiocy of investing so much coin into that position.


This. I hope he has a crazy good year, but I still wouldn't give him a 3 year contract for big money. Particularly since he's not a complete RB- he can't block and he can't pick up the tough yards between the tackles.
Calling football players pussies  
GNewGiants : 5/23/2022 10:20 am : link
Is quite odd.

Barkley and Jones will never live up to their draft position - but here’s hoping they have good years so we can enjoy some Giants football.
this thread was already a mess  
UConn4523 : 5/23/2022 10:41 am : link
but now that Debaser is here you can go ahead and just archive / delete.
RE: this thread was already a mess  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5/23/2022 11:28 am : link
In comment 15716191 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but now that Debaser is here you can go ahead and just archive / delete.


😂
Saquon Barkley - Tucker Fredrickson  
Manny in CA : 5/23/2022 11:55 am : link

57 years later, many Giants fans fondly lament what could have been if Fredrickson hadn't got hurt. It's like the pain of a lost love.

Saquon Barkley is just the opposite. He had a tremendous rookie season, then he got hurt; no lament just hate and disgust. I don't get it.
RE: Calling football players pussies  
Debaser : 5/23/2022 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15716181 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Is quite odd.

Barkley and Jones will never live up to their draft position - but here’s hoping they have good years so we can enjoy some Giants football.


Yes they’ll never live up to their draft position I agree but, that is nothing to gloss over since they are being paid accordingly and similarly are the de facto leaders of the team; taking away not only money but leadership roles away from other players who can play better and help give this team a different identity and look on offense.
RE: RE: Calling football players pussies  
GNewGiants : 5/23/2022 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15716310 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15716181 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Is quite odd.

Barkley and Jones will never live up to their draft position - but here’s hoping they have good years so we can enjoy some Giants football.



Yes they’ll never live up to their draft position I agree but, that is nothing to gloss over since they are being paid accordingly and similarly are the de facto leaders of the team; taking away not only money but leadership roles away from other players who can play better and help give this team a different identity and look on offense.


Leadership roles are usually given to the players by their own teammates, so who cares? And what players should replace them?
Barkley is just not an important player  
Jerry in_DC : 5/23/2022 1:23 pm : link
RB is not an important position, and at best he's probably a part time RB. Really he's a 3rd down/change of pace type guy. He could be good in that role if he regains explosiveness. But its just not that important. If it's not him, we can probably get a guy in the 3rd round.

Jones is massively important. Barring completely unprecedented improvement he will never be a good QB. And it's almost impossible to contend consistently with a bad QB like Jones. Extending Jones would doom the franchise for many years.

That is why people are far more concerned about Jones than Barkley
