What are your expectations of the Giants this year?

As for me, I don't have high expectations
When I look at Eric's Depth Chart, I see questions pretty much everywhere in the roster. So what I am hoping for is that this coaching staff gets to work grooming and turning our rookie crew and some of the Unknowns they've signed into productive football players.
The below is long survey of the current roster but worth looking at.
On the Defensive side:
Looking at the front we have a journey man slotted at Nose Tackle in Justin Ellis with a rookie UDFA in D.J. Davidson behind him. We have two good ends in Williams and Lawrence, but very weak depth in Moa and a whole bunch of rookies mostly UDFAs behind them.
We have a highly touted rookie at SAM in Thibs and Ojulari has shown promise Outside, but the guys behind them are largely unproven commodities, with Quincy Roche being the probably the one that flashed the most at SAM, two disappointments so far in Xman and Smith on the outside and a whole lot of unknown factors behind them; Then at Mike you have Martinez coming back from injury on a prove it deal with Coughlin, Brunson and the rookie Beavers behind him; Tae Crowder is your starter Inside with Cam Brown behind him and the rookie McFadden, and the trying to find a home Hilliard.
Then at Corner it is well documented that we have Jackson on the right and Robinson, who is a question mark on the left and a whole lot of unknowns behind them, Williams? Flott TBD, Gilbert, Canady, Holmes who has shown as much promise as he has downside, Evans, Dorsey, and now Jacquet - a whole lot of we don't knows.
At Saftey the two apparent starters are Mckinney at FS and Love at SS, the newly drafted Belton who actually shows a lot of promise but is an unknown factor, UFDAs Corker and Thompson, former waived Packer Black.
Moving to the Offense
We have a highly touted Rookie in Evans at RT opposite the sole good player on the Oline from last lear in Thomas at LT, you have maybe Lemieux "Frenchie" at LG, Feliciano at C, Glowinski at RG, and a couple of newly drafted guards in Ezeudu and M. McKethan - both unknowns, journeymen Gono, Garcia, and BBBBredeson, then there's the injured or unknown Peart, Cunningham, Hamilton, Rivas, and Douglas. Actually the projected starters here are more encouraging than they have been but the depth is an unknown factor.
Behind the Line is Jones who is an enigma a third of you are hoping will Phill Simms us, a third who the goods in him and a third who think he sucks and is a waste of roster space, backed up by Taylor who is also an enigma - but who has shown he can win and lose in the NFL and Webb "the Coach."
Running back has a lot of unanswered questions in Barkley -- he's pretty much in the same category as Jones, behind him is the mixed bless in Breida, who looks like a running back but hasn't been able to stick mostly because of a his fumbles, then there is the rabble behind in Williams, Brightwell, Platzgummer, Hall, and Corbin; will one of them step up? Who knows. I do like Hall but he is largely an unknown factor here.
Then at TE we have two journeymen in Seals Jones and Akens, promising draftee Bellinger, and the great who dems in Mayrick, Milelr and Allen.
WR has the 4 starters who haven't been able to give us a full season in Golladay, Shepard, Toney and Slayton; the highly promising 2nd rounder in Robinson; along with the usual suspects in Board, Sills, Bachman, and Proehl; unkowns Johnson, Toivonen, Foster, and James
On Special Teams:
at Kicker the proven Gano, at punter the unproven Gilan, and at LS is goo enough Kreiter
----------------
On the whole, a whole lot of questions, it's very likely the majority of the final 53 won't be around in 23, but we will learn if this Coaching staff can either develop or make hay with what they have.
What are your expectations of them?
I believe the talent is better than perceived. I believe the offensive line is infinitely better.
I believe Daniel Jones can blossom with Coach Daboll s aggressive approach, “let s make some plays. “
My expectations are they look like a professional team again and contend in the NFC East.
Once again, I'm in complete agreement with you.
Try it yourself.
If Jones stays healthy, because Tyrod Taylor is a zero.
Which segues to DJ and sliding: first, he's awkward at it and that factor is likely not going to get better. Being 6'5" doesn't help, and he just doesn't have the coordination of a Josh Allen or the instinct to put defenders on the defensive that Brady has.
Second consideration is that, on designed runs, you can't really go into the play with the idea that you're going to hit the turf at the first inkling of a defender in your vicinity.
The play where DJ took a bad hit and suffered the serious neck injury was a 2nd and 10 designed run that gained five yards. You can't approach that play thinking that 3rd and 8 is an acceptable outcome.
The fewer designed runs, the more likely Jones is to survive. But how effective he can be with that limitation is then the question.
Offense will be improved but the defense will get run over. As in trucked.
Hope team wins maybe 7 games in a rebuilding year.
Joe judge constantly preached about molding offensive and defensive schemes to the players strengths and yet I felt that we were "a fish out of the water" with what they did.
I'm intrigued by what I'm hearing out of the OTA's as far as running a RPO type of offense, as I feel like this type of offense is best suited for Daniel Jones. Moving Barkley around and putting him in space is encouraging. He had 91 catches for over 700 yards his rookie year and would love to see that kind of production again instead of running him right into an ineffective offensive line.
Defensively there is questions, but love Martindales attacking style defense. Pressure, pressure and more pressure. Does this open us up to get burned? Yes and at times we will, but I would rather be aggressive instead of sitting back and watch a team do what they want at will. Last year we were only talking about Leonard Williams as our only threat at pass rusher. Now we have Thibodaux, Williams and ojulari. This is not even mentioning the other players that will have opportunities due to scheme.
It's still way too early to tell, but last year we finished with 4 wins. I can see an improvement of 3 to 4 more wins. I just feel with an improved offensive line and offensive scheme that we will get a lot more production out of our offense than we had in the past.
On a side note, I don't understand how you can call ellerson Smith a disappointment. He was a 4th round draft pick. He didn't play his last season in college (due to season canceled- covid) and was on IR most of last season. He played 5 games.
If the offense comes together 7-9 wins. That is a big if.
- a coaching staff that takes advantage of the players' strengths
- a staff that puts the best players on the field, regardless of draft position or tenure
- a team and players that improve as the year goes on
- a team where if one player goes down the whole house doesn't burn to the ground. i'd like to occasionally be surprised by the performance of the next man up
- a team that appears to enjoy the game and enjoy playing football with each other
that's all i'm looking for. if we get that then i expect we'll add a few better players each year until we're a contender. it won't take long.
Great answer👍
that's all i'm looking for. if we get that then i expect we'll add a few better players each year until we're a contender. it won't take long.
I think this is a 5-7 win team. Just show improvement and competence and it will be a step in the right direction,
Defense will be the weak link - up front talent is there, but depth is not. 17-game season, this unit has no ability to replace a Williams, a Thibs or god forbid a DB.
I expect much more scoring and a very soft defense.
9-8.
we need to see coaches that can correctly evaluate their own roster and then effectively put the players they choose to go forward with in positions to succeed.
Yes, there is little doubt that the Giants added some high end talent players- BUT they ARE rookies. How quickly people forget how much Thomas had to learn on the fly his first season- and how little we got out of the rookies last year.
The coaching staff will almost certainly have better game plans and make better use of the rookies- but the lack of depth when starters go down will limit their ability to make much out of those plans.
My guess- 4 wins, with 6 being considered overachieving.
in the other 10 games they went 4-6 and 2 of the losses were of the unforgivably incompetent variety (lawrence's offsides, slaytons td drop, slaytons holding penalty, jacksons dropped int). 3 of the 4 wins were against teams with winning records.
Ryan and Bradberry are basically the only meaningful starters gone and neither had particularly good years last year.
this roster by proxy of the OL depth alone is ahead of that roster. it's also ahead of the 2020 roster that won 6 games. and the 2019 roster that won 4 games with the worst nyg defense in the modern era.
vegas has the o/u at 7 and i see very little reason except our recency bias towards the worst possible outcomes coming to fruition, but even those worst outcomes (4 wins) seem lower than what this roster should output - unless the coaching staff is equally incompetent to the previous 2.
5 or 6 wins should be the worst case scenario.
8 or 9 should be the best case scenario.
(tl/dr vegas has the o/u right at 7)
Don’t see enough talent yet to pull off a string of victories so they will probably go along with win one, lose one, lose one, win one type of thing.
Tough to see any more than maybe 6-8 wins although should be in games a bit more often than what we witnessed last year. Still expect a good deal of learning and mistakes made in new systems and new faces.
gives us a couple of wins with their brains/experience etc..
On the other hand, I see no particular reason to assume he will be a good coach, given that the Giants brass hired him. Sure, he has said all the right things at press conferences, but we all thought that about Judge at this stage of his career. it proved otherwise.
We'll see.
The D comes together by early October and Wink gets pressure on the QB from all angles.
RIP to your wife
My guess is the chiefs would a lot more like the Giants than a championship team.
I think the talent level across the NFL is so high that the margin between the best and worst teams is relatively minor. The coaching makes a huge difference. It’s definitely possible to go from lottery pick to contender in 1-2 years.
I think the lack of Giants talent level has severely overstated. This team is already better than last year. With good coaching they compete for the playoffs.
1. the quality and depth on the OL looks to be MUCH better, to the point it will be a team strength. That will enable the entire offense to function better.
2. It’s a QB driven league, Daboll KNOWS that, which is why the offense will be structured FOR Jones who should be better.
3. The edge play should be better with Thibs and a bigger Ojulari as starters, which should help the run defense (they got killed on the edge last year).
4. Wink’s system will make better use of players who can do “some” things but not others, They are likely to give up some big plays but make a lot of plays too.
EVERY team has holes. Most teams have depth problems in a lot of areas.
If this team is coached well, talent developed, a reasonably competitive team, that with decent luck can win 7-10 games is very possible.
I would bet that’s how Schoen and Daboll are looking at it. They aren’t saying “we suck so we will take a 3 win season”. Not these guys.
However, the D is in the proven, competent hands of Martindale. If he can develop the corners (one of the biggest stories for this team), I think we can touch a top 10-12 PPG D.
Individually, I hope Schoen is right with Thibs and he can be this projected disruptive, game-wrecker.
I expect Neal to start and eventually become a competent RT. Ideally, I would like to see him compete for the LT job with Thomas, with the "loser" going to RT.
Jones is the key to any kind of winning season. He needs to be more than a mediocre game manager and create significantly more points. Since Daboll and Schoen seem to think he's worth keeping, the burden is on Daboll to make some chicken salad of this disaster investment thus far...
My prayers are for you and your wife
I think the Giants play well enough this year to give us hope of improvement, but 2023 is more realistic for a breakout year. We will be in the market for a new QB in '23.
This.
And the Miami kid is the one I want at QB.
RIP as well. I lost my ex-wife the Friday before last year’s Labor Day. She was the reason I moved to Wisconsin from the East Coast. We met in 1969 in Washington, DC when we were both Marines. We were blessed with one daughter and two grandsons. We went to Packer games at Lambeau.
She was a die-hard Milwaukee Brewers fan. She always reminded me that you marry the first one for love and that I was her first love. She me made me promise that I would look after our daughter and grandsons.
We stayed friends and did family things together including watching Eli beating the Packers twice in the playoffs.
Are you counting wins this year and next year to get 10/11?
Low bar, eh?
Giants were competitive with Jones before he got hurt. Now they have a healthy Saquon, a real line and good defensive line.
Nope! I’m probably wrong but one can dream.
The east isn’t very good.
I have hopes.
I don't think we have had a coach who delivered a win in a long time. By that, I mean, a gameplan that has the opponent on their heels, offense or defense. Once in while our coaches should be able to outcoach the opponents.
I AM LOOKING FOR THAT MORE THAN ANYTHING.
I don't have much hope for Daniel. I am going to watch but I believe what I saw. I know he was in a very tough spot but he was putrid. Every time he steps back to pass my only hope if that he doesn't fuck up. I don't have the courage to hope he makes a big play to win a game we should not win.
He just can't.
Daniel Jones
Not a bust.
Daniel Jones
Not good enough
Those things are not mutually exclusive.
I want to see a pass rush
I want to see young guys flash promise
I want to see explosive offensive plays
My deceased beautiful wife,who past last July.I went back to church, because I promised her on her death bed I would..But I might say an extra Hail Mary or something else,to the Lord for 7 to 9 wins..Can they do that ?...It's possible,if everything goes right..We win a couple of those games,that we lost last year by a few points.I think the coaching staff
gives us a couple of wins with their brains/experience etc..
RIP to your wife
Thankyou so much..Best to you and your family!!