What are your expectations of the Giants this year? gidiefor : Mod : 5/21/2022 3:04 pm : 5/21/2022 3:04 pm

As for me, I don't have high expectations



When I look at Eric's Depth Chart, I see questions pretty much everywhere in the roster. So what I am hoping for is that this coaching staff gets to work grooming and turning our rookie crew and some of the Unknowns they've signed into productive football players.



The below is long survey of the current roster but worth looking at.



On the Defensive side:



Looking at the front we have a journey man slotted at Nose Tackle in Justin Ellis with a rookie UDFA in D.J. Davidson behind him. We have two good ends in Williams and Lawrence, but very weak depth in Moa and a whole bunch of rookies mostly UDFAs behind them.



We have a highly touted rookie at SAM in Thibs and Ojulari has shown promise Outside, but the guys behind them are largely unproven commodities, with Quincy Roche being the probably the one that flashed the most at SAM, two disappointments so far in Xman and Smith on the outside and a whole lot of unknown factors behind them; Then at Mike you have Martinez coming back from injury on a prove it deal with Coughlin, Brunson and the rookie Beavers behind him; Tae Crowder is your starter Inside with Cam Brown behind him and the rookie McFadden, and the trying to find a home Hilliard.



Then at Corner it is well documented that we have Jackson on the right and Robinson, who is a question mark on the left and a whole lot of unknowns behind them, Williams? Flott TBD, Gilbert, Canady, Holmes who has shown as much promise as he has downside, Evans, Dorsey, and now Jacquet - a whole lot of we don't knows.



At Saftey the two apparent starters are Mckinney at FS and Love at SS, the newly drafted Belton who actually shows a lot of promise but is an unknown factor, UFDAs Corker and Thompson, former waived Packer Black.



Moving to the Offense



We have a highly touted Rookie in Evans at RT opposite the sole good player on the Oline from last lear in Thomas at LT, you have maybe Lemieux "Frenchie" at LG, Feliciano at C, Glowinski at RG, and a couple of newly drafted guards in Ezeudu and M. McKethan - both unknowns, journeymen Gono, Garcia, and BBBBredeson, then there's the injured or unknown Peart, Cunningham, Hamilton, Rivas, and Douglas. Actually the projected starters here are more encouraging than they have been but the depth is an unknown factor.



Behind the Line is Jones who is an enigma a third of you are hoping will Phill Simms us, a third who the goods in him and a third who think he sucks and is a waste of roster space, backed up by Taylor who is also an enigma - but who has shown he can win and lose in the NFL and Webb "the Coach."



Running back has a lot of unanswered questions in Barkley -- he's pretty much in the same category as Jones, behind him is the mixed bless in Breida, who looks like a running back but hasn't been able to stick mostly because of a his fumbles, then there is the rabble behind in Williams, Brightwell, Platzgummer, Hall, and Corbin; will one of them step up? Who knows. I do like Hall but he is largely an unknown factor here.



Then at TE we have two journeymen in Seals Jones and Akens, promising draftee Bellinger, and the great who dems in Mayrick, Milelr and Allen.



WR has the 4 starters who haven't been able to give us a full season in Golladay, Shepard, Toney and Slayton; the highly promising 2nd rounder in Robinson; along with the usual suspects in Board, Sills, Bachman, and Proehl; unkowns Johnson, Toivonen, Foster, and James



On Special Teams:



at Kicker the proven Gano, at punter the unproven Gilan, and at LS is goo enough Kreiter



----------------



On the whole, a whole lot of questions, it's very likely the majority of the final 53 won't be around in 23, but we will learn if this Coaching staff can either develop or make hay with what they have.



What are your expectations of them?









