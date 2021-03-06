for display only
What are your expectations of the Giants this year?

gidiefor : Mod : 5/21/2022 3:04 pm
As for me, I don't have high expectations

When I look at Eric's Depth Chart, I see questions pretty much everywhere in the roster. So what I am hoping for is that this coaching staff gets to work grooming and turning our rookie crew and some of the Unknowns they've signed into productive football players.

The below is long survey of the current roster but worth looking at.

On the Defensive side:

Looking at the front we have a journey man slotted at Nose Tackle in Justin Ellis with a rookie UDFA in D.J. Davidson behind him. We have two good ends in Williams and Lawrence, but very weak depth in Moa and a whole bunch of rookies mostly UDFAs behind them.

We have a highly touted rookie at SAM in Thibs and Ojulari has shown promise Outside, but the guys behind them are largely unproven commodities, with Quincy Roche being the probably the one that flashed the most at SAM, two disappointments so far in Xman and Smith on the outside and a whole lot of unknown factors behind them; Then at Mike you have Martinez coming back from injury on a prove it deal with Coughlin, Brunson and the rookie Beavers behind him; Tae Crowder is your starter Inside with Cam Brown behind him and the rookie McFadden, and the trying to find a home Hilliard.

Then at Corner it is well documented that we have Jackson on the right and Robinson, who is a question mark on the left and a whole lot of unknowns behind them, Williams? Flott TBD, Gilbert, Canady, Holmes who has shown as much promise as he has downside, Evans, Dorsey, and now Jacquet - a whole lot of we don't knows.

At Saftey the two apparent starters are Mckinney at FS and Love at SS, the newly drafted Belton who actually shows a lot of promise but is an unknown factor, UFDAs Corker and Thompson, former waived Packer Black.

Moving to the Offense

We have a highly touted Rookie in Evans at RT opposite the sole good player on the Oline from last lear in Thomas at LT, you have maybe Lemieux "Frenchie" at LG, Feliciano at C, Glowinski at RG, and a couple of newly drafted guards in Ezeudu and M. McKethan - both unknowns, journeymen Gono, Garcia, and BBBBredeson, then there's the injured or unknown Peart, Cunningham, Hamilton, Rivas, and Douglas. Actually the projected starters here are more encouraging than they have been but the depth is an unknown factor.

Behind the Line is Jones who is an enigma a third of you are hoping will Phill Simms us, a third who the goods in him and a third who think he sucks and is a waste of roster space, backed up by Taylor who is also an enigma - but who has shown he can win and lose in the NFL and Webb "the Coach."

Running back has a lot of unanswered questions in Barkley -- he's pretty much in the same category as Jones, behind him is the mixed bless in Breida, who looks like a running back but hasn't been able to stick mostly because of a his fumbles, then there is the rabble behind in Williams, Brightwell, Platzgummer, Hall, and Corbin; will one of them step up? Who knows. I do like Hall but he is largely an unknown factor here.

Then at TE we have two journeymen in Seals Jones and Akens, promising draftee Bellinger, and the great who dems in Mayrick, Milelr and Allen.

WR has the 4 starters who haven't been able to give us a full season in Golladay, Shepard, Toney and Slayton; the highly promising 2nd rounder in Robinson; along with the usual suspects in Board, Sills, Bachman, and Proehl; unkowns Johnson, Toivonen, Foster, and James

On Special Teams:

at Kicker the proven Gano, at punter the unproven Gilan, and at LS is goo enough Kreiter

----------------

On the whole, a whole lot of questions, it's very likely the majority of the final 53 won't be around in 23, but we will learn if this Coaching staff can either develop or make hay with what they have.

What are your expectations of them?




10 wins....  
No Where Man : 5/21/2022 6:18 pm : link
RE: I am a believer that a negative approach by the coaching staff  
River Mike : 5/21/2022 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15715138 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Limited this teams ability to perform. When did Judge not play conservatively with a chance to win a game. I believe the play not to loose held this team back.

I believe the talent is better than perceived. I believe the offensive line is infinitely better.

I believe Daniel Jones can blossom with Coach Daboll s aggressive approach, “let s make some plays. “

My expectations are they look like a professional team again and contend in the NFC East.



Once again, I'm in complete agreement with you.
One of the things Judge did time and again..  
Giant John : 5/21/2022 6:55 pm : link
Was to not insist the Jones slide when on the run rather than take the hit. How many times did he say”well Jones is a tough guy”. Not so tough when he was concussed or out for the season. That has to change with our new coach.
Giant John.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/21/2022 6:58 pm : link
DJ always needs to realize sometimes it's a smarter long term to slide & get 6 yards instead of getting blown up by a LB & getting 8 yards. I always admired Russell Wilson's ability to know when to step out of bounds & avoid a nasty hit instead of getting a couple of extra yards & getting launched into the first row of the stands, if you will.
Gidiefor - I like your review. A lot of questions that kind of reflect  
Ivan15 : 5/21/2022 7:42 pm : link
The state of the Giants right now. However, looking at the roster today, I think I can pick out 30 players who are very likely to be on the roster for the 2023 opener, if you allow me to choose players such as “1 of the left guard candidates” or “the top 8 draft picks”.

Try it yourself.
It's a QB league and NYG will play a good number of teams  
shyster : 5/21/2022 7:42 pm : link
with unsettled, or flat out bad, QB situations. Eight wins would not surprise me.

If Jones stays healthy, because Tyrod Taylor is a zero.

Which segues to DJ and sliding: first, he's awkward at it and that factor is likely not going to get better. Being 6'5" doesn't help, and he just doesn't have the coordination of a Josh Allen or the instinct to put defenders on the defensive that Brady has.

Second consideration is that, on designed runs, you can't really go into the play with the idea that you're going to hit the turf at the first inkling of a defender in your vicinity.

The play where DJ took a bad hit and suffered the serious neck injury was a 2nd and 10 designed run that gained five yards. You can't approach that play thinking that 3rd and 8 is an acceptable outcome.

The fewer designed runs, the more likely Jones is to survive. But how effective he can be with that limitation is then the question.
5-12  
Offense will be improved but the defense will get run over. As in trucked.
Barring injuries, I expect this team to be very competitIve....  
Simms11 : 5/21/2022 9:30 pm : link
The roster is better then it’s been, but depth is an issue. I’m sick of losing and the Giants players don’t put in all the work, bust their ass to fail. I think this team will be competitive. Not going to project a win total, but I expect massive improvement along the Oline and pass rush. I expect to score more points and hopefully more then the other team! It’s getting tough to get through seasons when the season is essentially over by October.
10-7  
JCin332 : 5/21/2022 11:51 pm : link
I want to see competitive football on both offense and defense  
Rick in Dallas : 5/22/2022 2:10 am : link
Plus special teams. I want to finally get an answer on our QB position one way or the other.
Hope team wins maybe 7 games in a rebuilding year.
I can see all of the points  
TrueBlue56 : 5/22/2022 4:46 am : link
Being made. Last year we were just totally uncompetitive offensively especially with Glennon. Joe judge coached to not lose at times instead of coaching to win. Our offensive line was in shambles and the defensive pass rush was practically non-existent.

Joe judge constantly preached about molding offensive and defensive schemes to the players strengths and yet I felt that we were "a fish out of the water" with what they did.

I'm intrigued by what I'm hearing out of the OTA's as far as running a RPO type of offense, as I feel like this type of offense is best suited for Daniel Jones. Moving Barkley around and putting him in space is encouraging. He had 91 catches for over 700 yards his rookie year and would love to see that kind of production again instead of running him right into an ineffective offensive line.

Defensively there is questions, but love Martindales attacking style defense. Pressure, pressure and more pressure. Does this open us up to get burned? Yes and at times we will, but I would rather be aggressive instead of sitting back and watch a team do what they want at will. Last year we were only talking about Leonard Williams as our only threat at pass rusher. Now we have Thibodaux, Williams and ojulari. This is not even mentioning the other players that will have opportunities due to scheme.

It's still way too early to tell, but last year we finished with 4 wins. I can see an improvement of 3 to 4 more wins. I just feel with an improved offensive line and offensive scheme that we will get a lot more production out of our offense than we had in the past.

On a side note, I don't understand how you can call ellerson Smith a disappointment. He was a 4th round draft pick. He didn't play his last season in college (due to season canceled- covid) and was on IR most of last season. He played 5 games.
OL, Health, Jones  
AnnapolisMike : 5/22/2022 5:28 am : link
If the OL is better...everything else will be better as well. The Giants have weapons on offense on paper that will need to produce. Jones will need to stay healthy. The offense could come together and be really good. The defense will be challenged and is probably the major limiting factor.

If the offense comes together 7-9 wins. That is a big if.
My expectations for this year are:  
markky : 5/22/2022 5:31 am : link
- a professionally coached team
- a coaching staff that takes advantage of the players' strengths
- a staff that puts the best players on the field, regardless of draft position or tenure
- a team and players that improve as the year goes on
- a team where if one player goes down the whole house doesn't burn to the ground. i'd like to occasionally be surprised by the performance of the next man up
- a team that appears to enjoy the game and enjoy playing football with each other

that's all i'm looking for. if we get that then i expect we'll add a few better players each year until we're a contender. it won't take long.
RE: My expectations for this year are:  
joeinpa : 5/22/2022 7:40 am : link
In comment 15715461 markky said:
Quote:
- a professionally coached team
- a coaching staff that takes advantage of the players' strengths
- a staff that puts the best players on the field, regardless of draft position or tenure
- a team and players that improve as the year goes on
- a team where if one player goes down the whole house doesn't burn to the ground. i'd like to occasionally be surprised by the performance of the next man up
- a team that appears to enjoy the game and enjoy playing football with each other

Great answer👍

that's all i'm looking for. if we get that then i expect we'll add a few better players each year until we're a contender. it won't take long.
A fairly good analysis  
Mike from Ohio : 5/22/2022 10:35 am : link
Except for the fact that two thirds of the board either thinks Jones is the goods or maybe drastically improves this year? I think that is maybe 10% and 20% respectively.

I think this is a 5-7 win team. Just show improvement and competence and it will be a step in the right direction,
I'm an optimist...  
x meadowlander : 5/22/2022 10:45 am : link
...OL will make a difference, I expect Jones to have a resurgence, the team will be able to stretch drives and there is a LOY of big play talent.

Defense will be the weak link - up front talent is there, but depth is not. 17-game season, this unit has no ability to replace a Williams, a Thibs or god forbid a DB.

I expect much more scoring and a very soft defense.

9-8.
my expectation is progress in the form of players playing their best  
Eric on Li : 5/22/2022 10:48 am : link
whatever that may be. I'm sick of seeing players flash and regress then go back to playing well and/or getting big contracts once they are gone.

we need to see coaches that can correctly evaluate their own roster and then effectively put the players they choose to go forward with in positions to succeed.
Giddy has this right  
rich in DC : 5/22/2022 10:59 am : link
There is no meaningful depth on this team. With a 17 game season (and a trip to Europe just to mess with their body schedules), that depth WILL be tested and found lacking.

Yes, there is little doubt that the Giants added some high end talent players- BUT they ARE rookies. How quickly people forget how much Thomas had to learn on the fly his first season- and how little we got out of the rookies last year.

The coaching staff will almost certainly have better game plans and make better use of the rookies- but the lack of depth when starters go down will limit their ability to make much out of those plans.

My guess- 4 wins, with 6 being considered overachieving.
my expectations aren't tied to wins but imo win projections are off  
Eric on Li : 5/22/2022 11:15 am : link
they won 4 games last year with 7 games played by unplayable QBs.

in the other 10 games they went 4-6 and 2 of the losses were of the unforgivably incompetent variety (lawrence's offsides, slaytons td drop, slaytons holding penalty, jacksons dropped int). 3 of the 4 wins were against teams with winning records.

Ryan and Bradberry are basically the only meaningful starters gone and neither had particularly good years last year.

this roster by proxy of the OL depth alone is ahead of that roster. it's also ahead of the 2020 roster that won 6 games. and the 2019 roster that won 4 games with the worst nyg defense in the modern era.

vegas has the o/u at 7 and i see very little reason except our recency bias towards the worst possible outcomes coming to fruition, but even those worst outcomes (4 wins) seem lower than what this roster should output - unless the coaching staff is equally incompetent to the previous 2.

5 or 6 wins should be the worst case scenario.
8 or 9 should be the best case scenario.
(tl/dr vegas has the o/u right at 7)
Somewhere at or just under .500 for season.  
chick310 : 5/22/2022 11:30 am : link
And with better depth at QB and OL, would think team can withstand some injuries and still be reasonably competitive.

Don’t see enough talent yet to pull off a string of victories so they will probably go along with win one, lose one, lose one, win one type of thing.
Middle of the pack  
UberAlias : 5/22/2022 1:01 pm : link
If I had to out a number to it, 8-9. Offense should be much better but that is not saying much and defense should take a small step back. They will be up and down all year with moments where you are thinking we have arrived and plenty more where you are saying same old Giants. If we get more than our share of injuries we’re fucked. In the end I’m thinking we have that game which we were hoping Seattle from a couple years back would have been that gives us a glimpse into the potential and we will be in the race much longer than recent years but ultimately having to settle on hope as we’re not a playoff roster just yet.
Probably a bounce back from the Defense of some sorts and  
NYGgolfer : 5/22/2022 1:07 pm : link
a few more points from the Offense.

Tough to see any more than maybe 6-8 wins although should be in games a bit more often than what we witnessed last year. Still expect a good deal of learning and mistakes made in new systems and new faces.
I pray for  
Alamo : 5/22/2022 1:28 pm : link
My deceased beautiful wife,who past last July.I went back to church, because I promised her on her death bed I would..But I might say an extra Hail Mary or something else,to the Lord for 7 to 9 wins..Can they do that ?...It's possible,if everything goes right..We win a couple of those games,that we lost last year by a few points.I think the coaching staff
gives us a couple of wins with their brains/experience etc..
ChrisRick : 5/22/2022 1:30 pm : link
An inconsistent team, but with more stability than last year. Make or break years for Saquon and Jones, important year for Leonard Williams.
I expect that the Giants will be a below .500  
arniefez : 5/22/2022 1:50 pm : link
NFL team in 2022. What I'm hoping for is that when 2022 is over the Giants have identified enough good players that one more FA period and draft puts them in the mix to win the 2023 NFC East. Even if they have to draft a rookie QB.
I have none  
Mike in Boston : 5/22/2022 2:33 pm : link
If Daboll proves to be a good coach, and they stay reasonably healthy, I think they have enough talent to win around 10 games. I think the dismal coaching of the last two staffs made the talent look worse than it is.

On the other hand, I see no particular reason to assume he will be a good coach, given that the Giants brass hired him. Sure, he has said all the right things at press conferences, but we all thought that about Judge at this stage of his career. it proved otherwise.

We'll see.
10-7  
MOOPS : 5/22/2022 2:34 pm : link
Daniel Jones starts farting rainbows and comes on just like Drew Brees did in his year four, earning the franchise tag for 2023.
The D comes together by early October and Wink gets pressure on the QB from all angles.

RE: I pray for  
Route 9 : 5/22/2022 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15715612 Alamo said:
Quote:
My deceased beautiful wife,who past last July.I went back to church, because I promised her on her death bed I would..But I might say an extra Hail Mary or something else,to the Lord for 7 to 9 wins..Can they do that ?...It's possible,if everything goes right..We win a couple of those games,that we lost last year by a few points.I think the coaching staff
gives us a couple of wins with their brains/experience etc..


RIP to your wife
If you took the Chiefs, and gave them Judge…  
Jerz44 : 5/22/2022 4:30 pm : link
Or, conversely, gave the Giants the Rams coaching staff, how would both teams finish?

My guess is the chiefs would a lot more like the Giants than a championship team.

I think the talent level across the NFL is so high that the margin between the best and worst teams is relatively minor. The coaching makes a huge difference. It’s definitely possible to go from lottery pick to contender in 1-2 years.

I think the lack of Giants talent level has severely overstated. This team is already better than last year. With good coaching they compete for the playoffs.
Christian and Klaatu  
Dave on the UWS : 5/22/2022 5:25 pm : link
are on the money I think. “Assuming” reasonable health, there are some assumptions that can be made.
1. the quality and depth on the OL looks to be MUCH better, to the point it will be a team strength. That will enable the entire offense to function better.
2. It’s a QB driven league, Daboll KNOWS that, which is why the offense will be structured FOR Jones who should be better.
3. The edge play should be better with Thibs and a bigger Ojulari as starters, which should help the run defense (they got killed on the edge last year).
4. Wink’s system will make better use of players who can do “some” things but not others, They are likely to give up some big plays but make a lot of plays too.

EVERY team has holes. Most teams have depth problems in a lot of areas.
If this team is coached well, talent developed, a reasonably competitive team, that with decent luck can win 7-10 games is very possible.
I would bet that’s how Schoen and Daboll are looking at it. They aren’t saying “we suck so we will take a 3 win season”. Not these guys.
competency  
BigBlueCane : 5/22/2022 6:24 pm : link
I have no idea what to expect...  
bw in dc : 5/22/2022 6:50 pm : link
from Daboll and Kafka as they both assume new positions with more responsibilities.

However, the D is in the proven, competent hands of Martindale. If he can develop the corners (one of the biggest stories for this team), I think we can touch a top 10-12 PPG D.

Individually, I hope Schoen is right with Thibs and he can be this projected disruptive, game-wrecker.

I expect Neal to start and eventually become a competent RT. Ideally, I would like to see him compete for the LT job with Thomas, with the "loser" going to RT.

Jones is the key to any kind of winning season. He needs to be more than a mediocre game manager and create significantly more points. Since Daboll and Schoen seem to think he's worth keeping, the burden is on Daboll to make some chicken salad of this disaster investment thus far...

RE: I pray for  
joeinpa : 5/22/2022 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15715612 Alamo said:
Quote:
My deceased beautiful wife,who past last July.I went back to church, because I promised her on her death bed I would..But I might say an extra Hail Mary or something else,to the Lord for 7 to 9 wins..Can they do that ?...It's possible,if everything goes right..We win a couple of those games,that we lost last year by a few points.I think the coaching staff
gives us a couple of wins with their brains/experience etc..


My prayers are for you and your wife
Playoffs Baby!  
yalebowl : 5/22/2022 7:05 pm : link
This team will make the playoffs with this new GM, new coaching staff, and better players. Go Jints!
Growing pains...  
BamaBlue : 5/22/2022 7:13 pm : link
there will be some tough games this year with youth on the OL and DL. Jones will have to become more of a mobile QB and less of a runner. His pocket awareness MUST improve, but I'm skeptical he can and hopeful he can have more plays downfield.

I think the Giants play well enough this year to give us hope of improvement, but 2023 is more realistic for a breakout year. We will be in the market for a new QB in '23.
RE: Expectations? 4-6 wins.  
The_Boss : 5/22/2022 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15715147 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
What I hope for though is for them to stink enough to be able to nab a QB of the future without having to give up a boatload of draft picks. The QB from Kentucky or Miami would be nice, perhaps even the BC kid. I'm already counting out the Ohio State and Alabama QBs. Jones ain't the answer. Keep building this thing up right and MAYBE we can have a winning season here in 2024 or 2025.


This.
And the Miami kid is the one I want at QB.
RE: I pray for  
yalebowl : 5/22/2022 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15715612 Alamo said:
Quote:
My deceased beautiful wife,who past last July.I went back to church, because I promised her on her death bed I would..But I might say an extra Hail Mary or something else,to the Lord for 7 to 9 wins..Can they do that ?...It's possible,if everything goes right..We win a couple of those games,that we lost last year by a few points.I think the coaching staff
gives us a couple of wins with their brains/experience etc..



RIP as well. I lost my ex-wife the Friday before last year’s Labor Day. She was the reason I moved to Wisconsin from the East Coast. We met in 1969 in Washington, DC when we were both Marines. We were blessed with one daughter and two grandsons. We went to Packer games at Lambeau.

She was a die-hard Milwaukee Brewers fan. She always reminded me that you marry the first one for love and that I was her first love. She me made me promise that I would look after our daughter and grandsons.

We stayed friends and did family things together including watching Eli beating the Packers twice in the playoffs.
10-11 wins  
armstead98 : 5/22/2022 10:08 pm : link
Giants were competitive with Jones before he got hurt. Now they have a healthy Saquon, a real line and good defensive line.
RE: 10-11 wins  
The_Boss : 5/23/2022 8:49 am : link
In comment 15716014 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Giants were competitive with Jones before he got hurt. Now they have a healthy Saquon, a real line and good defensive line.


Are you counting wins this year and next year to get 10/11?
Learn how to prepare and play like pros  
JonC : 5/23/2022 9:40 am : link
Clean, crisp, smart, high energy professional football that's entertaining.

Low bar, eh?
6-7 wins  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5/23/2022 9:44 am : link
Jones and Barkley not retained.
5 wins  
US1 Giants : 5/23/2022 9:49 am : link
a long season needed to clear that cap problems.
RE: RE: 10-11 wins  
armstead98 : 5/23/2022 1:11 pm : link
In comment 15716104 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15716014 armstead98 said:


Quote:


Quote:


Giants were competitive with Jones before he got hurt. Now they have a healthy Saquon, a real line and good defensive line.



Are you counting wins this year and next year to get 10/11?


Nope! I’m probably wrong but one can dream.

The east isn’t very good.
A bad win/loss record  
GNewGiants : 5/23/2022 1:12 pm : link
but to be more competitive and playing into the 4th quarter in many more games.
Stop being Dumb, Bad, and Boring  
Jerry in_DC : 5/23/2022 1:25 pm : link
Dumb, bad, and boring has been the Giants state for a long time. I suspect they will still be bad and boring. But they might not be dumb amymore. That is a good 1st step
If the offensive line can keep Jones upright  
GeofromNJ : 5/23/2022 3:54 pm : link
and he doesn't repeatedly have the ball knocked out his hands, and the offensive line opens holes and the running backs hit those holes right quick, the Giants should be able to sustain drives and give the defense a chance to rest. If they manage this, the Giants should win seven games, maybe eight.
More coaches than players  
Thegratefulhead : 5/23/2022 4:16 pm : link
No expectations.

I have hopes.

I don't think we have had a coach who delivered a win in a long time. By that, I mean, a gameplan that has the opponent on their heels, offense or defense. Once in while our coaches should be able to outcoach the opponents.

I AM LOOKING FOR THAT MORE THAN ANYTHING.

I don't have much hope for Daniel. I am going to watch but I believe what I saw. I know he was in a very tough spot but he was putrid. Every time he steps back to pass my only hope if that he doesn't fuck up. I don't have the courage to hope he makes a big play to win a game we should not win.

He just can't.

seems to contradict  
Thegratefulhead : 5/23/2022 4:20 pm : link
Other posts I make. I think Daniel will be productive in this system because Case Keenum would be. If you go into the playoffs with your #WR1 out Jones is not the guy to lift the team. I say this confidently because he hasn't done it yet.

Daniel Jones

Not a bust.

Daniel Jones

Not good enough

Those things are not mutually exclusive.
Plain and simple for this year  
BigBlue7 : 5/23/2022 4:23 pm : link
my expectations are for them to look like they actually belong on an NFL field

I want to see a pass rush

I want to see young guys flash promise

I want to see explosive offensive plays
RE: RE: I pray for  
Alamo : 5/23/2022 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15715646 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15715612 Alamo said:


Quote:


Quote:


My deceased beautiful wife,who past last July.I went back to church, because I promised her on her death bed I would..But I might say an extra Hail Mary or something else,to the Lord for 7 to 9 wins..Can they do that ?...It's possible,if everything goes right..We win a couple of those games,that we lost last year by a few points.I think the coaching staff
gives us a couple of wins with their brains/experience etc..



RIP to your wife

Thankyou so much..Best to you and your family!!
