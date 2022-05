Every Amani Toomer catch from '07 playoff run.

Having a few beers in the backyard & stumbled across this YouTube video. Good memories. I forgot how many moments Amani had that postseason: TD vs. Bucs, the opening drive TD vs. Dallas ('Roy Williams just fell down, but he's going to the Pro Bowl'-Bob Papa), the TD right before the half vs. Dallas to cap off a much needed scoring drive, his toe tap catch on the sidelines vs. Packers late in the 3rd quarter, another toe tap catch on 3rd & 7 vs. the Pats in Super Bowl XLII, & his catch for 9 on 3rd & 10 on that last GW drive, allowing us to only need 1 yard on that 4th down, which Jacobs did with his second effort.There's been more talented WRs in my Giants lifetime-Plax, Odell, & Nicks come to mind-but Amani was money & still holds Giants records for receptions, receiving TDs, & receiving yards.'02 was no doubt his best season. I think he had 3 TDs in the first half of that Game That Won't be Mentioned. Link - ( New Window