for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Every Amani Toomer catch from '07 playoff run.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/21/2022 7:22 pm
Having a few beers in the backyard & stumbled across this YouTube video. Good memories. I forgot how many moments Amani had that postseason: TD vs. Bucs, the opening drive TD vs. Dallas ('Roy Williams just fell down, but he's going to the Pro Bowl'-Bob Papa), the TD right before the half vs. Dallas to cap off a much needed scoring drive, his toe tap catch on the sidelines vs. Packers late in the 3rd quarter, another toe tap catch on 3rd & 7 vs. the Pats in Super Bowl XLII, & his catch for 9 on 3rd & 10 on that last GW drive, allowing us to only need 1 yard on that 4th down, which Jacobs did with his second effort.

There's been more talented WRs in my Giants lifetime-Plax, Odell, & Nicks come to mind-but Amani was money & still holds Giants records for receptions, receiving TDs, & receiving yards.

'02 was no doubt his best season. I think he had 3 TDs in the first half of that Game That Won't be Mentioned.
Link - ( New Window )
Toomer was such a great Giant  
Ben in Tampa : 5/21/2022 7:28 pm : link
In my opinion he was the game breaker in that 07 Dallas game.

Names like Plax, Smith, Cruz, Nicks, Manningham, Beckham tend to get more buzz when talking about great Giants WRs but Toomer was really the original.
A professional and craftsman  
Spiciest Memelord : 5/21/2022 8:10 pm : link
with the sideline tippy toe catches.
One of my all time favorite Giants  
eric2425ny : 5/21/2022 8:40 pm : link
I don’t buy many jerseys, but happy to have his. Ironically, I never thought I would end up living in Michigan so when I wear it people assume I am a big University of Michigan fan, which is not the case lol.
RE: Toomer was such a great Giant  
Big Blue '56 : 5/21/2022 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15715325 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
In my opinion he was the game breaker in that 07 Dallas game.

Names like Plax, Smith, Cruz, Nicks, Manningham, Beckham tend to get more buzz when talking about great Giants WRs but Toomer was really the original.


That sideline toe tap catch in -23 sucked also..
Amani is a great dude  
Justlurking : 5/21/2022 8:45 pm : link
Tremendous giant. True champion. Still bleeds blue. I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and have some great convos with him. He’s a cannabis guy now. His brand is “Highsman”…look for it in NJ soon. No license yet but will have one soon I’m sure.
The Brandon Jacobs blitz  
ep in md : 5/21/2022 8:56 pm : link
pick-up at 1:40 is truly impressive.
It took him three seasons to get it...  
BMac : 5/21/2022 9:02 pm : link
...The OP would be shitting on him constantly if he were just starting out today.
He was always solid as a Giant on and off the field  
eric2425ny : 5/21/2022 10:00 pm : link
even when he was just regular, no jewelz.
RE: Toomer was such a great Giant  
Racer : 5/21/2022 11:02 pm : link
In comment 15715325 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Names like Plax, Smith, Cruz, Nicks, Manningham, Beckham tend to get more buzz when talking about great Giants WRs but Toomer was really the original.


I do get your sentiment here, but please grant me that peak Plax and Nicks were just a little higher than the rest of NYG WR history, particularly when you look at the post season.
As good as that was to watch  
eli4life : 5/21/2022 11:05 pm : link
I bet the tommer video is better
Probably the hardest working and most cerebral WR...  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/21/2022 11:14 pm : link
...that the Giants have ever had. At least post-merger.
A great find on Toomer but I forgot how in control Eli was then.  
Ivan15 : 5/21/2022 11:19 pm : link
Take his drop, hit on back foot and the ball was away.
And can we talk about BJ's blitz pickup?  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/21/2022 11:20 pm : link
at 1:39 of the video? Set up a a 40 yard play.

Saquon, please take note...
......  
Route 9 : 5/21/2022 11:57 pm : link
Plaxico is still my favorite Giants WR
RE: It took him three seasons to get it...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/22/2022 1:33 am : link
In comment 15715370 BMac said:
Quote:
...The OP would be shitting on him constantly if he were just starting out today.


GTFO. I am sure you were defending him & guys like Webster early in their careers...
Loved Amani  
Optimus-NY : 5/22/2022 4:11 am : link
He had such confidence and pride in himself. Absolute pro and gamer who didn't take shit from anyone. Loved his scraps with DeAngelo Hall, lol.
One of the greatest  
Giantophile : 5/22/2022 5:33 am : link
And most underrated Giants of all time, IMO.
If I remember correctly, Toomer, Strahan and Sehorn were all second  
Ira : 5/22/2022 6:58 am : link
round picks. We had similar luck the previous couple of years with Xman and Azeez. I hope that continues.
Loved Toomer  
Matt M. : 5/22/2022 9:00 am : link
We always heard how he wasn't a deep threat, wasn't fast, etc., but yet he always managed to get behind DBs. There was nobody better in my lifetime at making sideline, toe tapping catches than Toomer.

That opening TD against Dallas set the tone for the game.
RE: It took him three seasons to get it...  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/22/2022 11:25 am : link
In comment 15715370 BMac said:
Quote:
...The OP would be shitting on him constantly if he were just starting out today.


It took him 3 years to "get it"? How about he had an ACL tear, had to play in Dan Reeve's system his first year, and had Dave Brown, Danny Kannel and Kent Graham as his QB his first 3 years.

Oh, and he was a really good punt returner those years.
Man the Patriots defense  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/22/2022 11:29 am : link
was making guys pay for every catch. Testament to our receivers.

Still gives me goosebumps watching that playoff run.
Well dressed  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 5/22/2022 1:06 pm : link

Amani Toomer 😀
One of my all time favorite Giants  
Chris684 : 5/22/2022 2:24 pm : link
I had the opportunity to ask him about the sideline catch against Green Bay where he laid out full extension and toe tapped. He said that landing on the frozen tundra felt like he laid out for a ball in a concrete parking lot.

That catch along with the opening drive against Dallas where he just made a great football play to keep his legs moving and the final drive of the Super Bowl which started them off were all great.
SF Giants  
Route 9 : 5/22/2022 2:29 pm : link
LOL what did you do to these people?

BBI is not happy with you lately.

Sad. I know. You'll recover.
Route 9.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/22/2022 2:59 pm : link
It'll keep me up at night, 😉😉😉.
Smart, Tough, Dependable  
SteelGiant : 5/22/2022 3:56 pm : link
Toomer would be loved by our new regime too.
Caught the TD pass...  
Klaatu : 5/22/2022 4:12 pm : link
When Ronde Barber got "had." That's seared into my memory, along with his many "toe-taps."
nice video -  
Del Shofner : 5/22/2022 6:46 pm : link
thanks for posting it.
Thanks for the memories Amani!  
SomeFan : 5/22/2022 7:58 pm : link
Awesome
I  
JaxGiant : 5/22/2022 8:41 pm : link
Always hated that he caught the ball with his body haha. But he made it work and rarely dropped passes. Just a clutch WR, wasn't sexy, didn't make a lot of explosive plays but he was just really good, dependable and at the end of the day, I think that's what you really want in a guy. Glad we got to have him on the team all those years. Just a class act all the way.
RE: If I remember correctly, Toomer, Strahan and Sehorn were all second  
djm : 5/22/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15715463 Ira said:
Quote:
round picks. We had similar luck the previous couple of years with Xman and Azeez. I hope that continues.


So was Tiki Barber, Mark Collins and Leonard Marshall. I’n Probably forgetting a few more…
Chris Snee, Osi,  
djm : 5/22/2022 8:55 pm : link
Corey Webster.

We need to do that again.
RE: A professional and craftsman  
Brick72 : 5/22/2022 10:28 pm : link
In comment 15715345 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
with the sideline tippy toe catches.
Those tippy toe catches were sick. He was a craftsman and absolute best at that in his time. No one even close.
Toomer is the best Giant receiver I have watched.  
Giant John : 5/23/2022 7:47 am : link
Yea not as spectacular as OBJ was but I’d take Toomer any day. Dependable, productive and showed up to play. We could use more of that today with a couple of our spoiled receivers on our roster.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 