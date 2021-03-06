Every Amani Toomer catch from '07 playoff run.

Having a few beers in the backyard & stumbled across this YouTube video. Good memories. I forgot how many moments Amani had that postseason: TD vs. Bucs, the opening drive TD vs. Dallas ('Roy Williams just fell down, but he's going to the Pro Bowl'-Bob Papa), the TD right before the half vs. Dallas to cap off a much needed scoring drive, his toe tap catch on the sidelines vs. Packers late in the 3rd quarter, another toe tap catch on 3rd & 7 vs. the Pats in Super Bowl XLII, & his catch for 9 on 3rd & 10 on that last GW drive, allowing us to only need 1 yard on that 4th down, which Jacobs did with his second effort.
There's been more talented WRs in my Giants lifetime-Plax, Odell, & Nicks come to mind-but Amani was money & still holds Giants records for receptions, receiving TDs, & receiving yards.
'02 was no doubt his best season. I think he had 3 TDs in the first half of that Game That Won't be Mentioned. Link
- ( New Window
)
Names like Plax, Smith, Cruz, Nicks, Manningham, Beckham tend to get more buzz when talking about great Giants WRs but Toomer was really the original.
Names like Plax, Smith, Cruz, Nicks, Manningham, Beckham tend to get more buzz when talking about great Giants WRs but Toomer was really the original.
That sideline toe tap catch in -23 sucked also..
I do get your sentiment here, but please grant me that peak Plax and Nicks were just a little higher than the rest of NYG WR history, particularly when you look at the post season.
Saquon, please take note...
GTFO. I am sure you were defending him & guys like Webster early in their careers...
That opening TD against Dallas set the tone for the game.
It took him 3 years to "get it"? How about he had an ACL tear, had to play in Dan Reeve's system his first year, and had Dave Brown, Danny Kannel and Kent Graham as his QB his first 3 years.
Oh, and he was a really good punt returner those years.
Still gives me goosebumps watching that playoff run.
Amani Toomer 😀
That catch along with the opening drive against Dallas where he just made a great football play to keep his legs moving and the final drive of the Super Bowl which started them off were all great.
BBI is not happy with you lately.
Sad. I know. You'll recover.
So was Tiki Barber, Mark Collins and Leonard Marshall. I’n Probably forgetting a few more…
We need to do that again.