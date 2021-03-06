for display only
Any predictions/thoughts on WR position?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/22/2022 6:10 pm

Barring injury, probable sure-bets on the 53-man roster:

Kenny Golladay
Kadarius Toney
Wan’Dale Robinson

Next likely to make it:

Sterling Shepard (depends on injury status)
Darius Slayton (depends on summer performance)

The many challengers:

Richie James (signed by Schoen/Daboll)
Robert Foster (signed by Schoen/Daboll)
Austin Proehl (signed by Schoen/Daboll)
C.J. Board
David Sills
Collin Johnson
Alex Bachman
Travis Toivonen
Slayton better have a good camp.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/22/2022 6:14 pm : link
I could see him getting cut.
Not very exciting  
section125 : 5/22/2022 6:15 pm : link
is it, unless Toney stays healthy. But I think this will be the next position to get a complete makeover next year.
Does Foster play specials?  
robbieballs2003 : 5/22/2022 6:18 pm : link
Seems to be a guy that has an edge very, very early at OTAs.
RE: Slayton better have a good camp.  
Ivan15 : 5/22/2022 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15715815 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I could see him getting cut.


You need at least one receiver who can go deep. Unless he continues to have the “drops”, I think he stays.
No UDFA WR?  
George from PA : 5/22/2022 6:41 pm : link
Were they tryouts only?
RE: Not very exciting  
Ivan15 : 5/22/2022 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15715816 section125 said:
Quote:
is it, unless Toney stays healthy. But I think this will be the next position to get a complete makeover next year.


No big makeover if everyone plays to potential. I don’t know what was wrong with Golladay, maybe nothing more than Jones wouldn’t pull the trigger. If it continues, Giants need to figure out who gets the blame. I don’t expect them to cut Toney next year unless he really is a head case and deadbeat. If Slayton stays this year, he could be gone next year. Shepard is a certain departure. Robinson is almost a sure keeper unless he just can’t cut it physically. None of the rest will be missed but I like Board.
I'd say Slayton gone for sure.  
Blue21 : 5/22/2022 6:48 pm : link
Gives the em some cap space and easily replaced.
WR seems like a position where we could pick up a guy  
Del Shofner : 5/22/2022 6:49 pm : link
from another team at the cutdown to 53. (One of several positions in that category.)
 
christian : 5/22/2022 6:52 pm : link
The Giants still have a somewhat precarious cap situation.

They’ll need about 1.6M in cap space for the 52/53rd roster spot, and they’re still in limbo with Logan Ryan’s grievance.

Those are all reasons to watch out for Slayton being a cap casualty.
Collin Johnson  
uncledave : 5/22/2022 6:55 pm : link
Might turn some heads. I’m concerned about injuries.
does anyone disagree  
Giantsfan79 : 5/22/2022 7:04 pm : link
That Toney, Slayton & Robinson offer the best deep threat options this team has had in the last 50 years. Sometimes we'd have one guy who was billed as the fast deep threat, I don't recall having 3 guys who could do that.
RE: No UDFA WR?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/22/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15715847 George from PA said:
Quote:
Were they tryouts only?


None. Only tryouts who were not signed.
I like Bachman...  
BamaBlue : 5/22/2022 7:07 pm : link
as an underdog for the #5 receiver position (maybe #4 if Shepard can't stay healthy). He's a good route runner and has good hands; I seem him improving a lot this season.
As  
AcidTest : 5/22/2022 7:12 pm : link
I have said before, I think we'll sign at least one WR after cuts from the waiver wire. Right now, Golladay, Toney, and Robinson are the only guarantees for the 53. Golladay would likely be cut if his contract didn't preclude doing so, and Toney is constantly injured.

I think Shepard starts on the PUP.

The rest are just journeymen that nobody wanted. Foster probably has the best chance because he has some deep speed.

I'm not sure what will happen with Slayton. He could be cut to save his $2.5M salary. He also had the highest drop percentage of any WR last year with at least 40 targets, doesn't play ST, and is a FA after this season. But assuming he has a good camp and preseason, he could stay simply because the position group is so lacking.
The way I see it  
Keaton028 : 5/22/2022 7:16 pm : link
Golladay, Toney, Robinson, Shep are locks. But 3 of the 4 were injury prone last season, and 1 is a rookie. When I look at their FA acquisition in Richie James, a guy who had success as a 49er, he does a lot of the things that the new schemes probably ask of Robinson, Toney, and even Barkley. Plus he is a return man. He can fill in in a pinch. I think he makes it if he is healthy. Foster and Slayton might battle for the 6th spot. Do they keep more than 6? Board, Sills, and Bachman have no ties to Schoen or Daboll. It’ll be interesting for sure.
My initial thoguth is it is an underwhelming group, no truly  
Jack Stroud : 5/22/2022 7:44 pm : link
NFL caliber receivers. Hopefully they can step up and perform.
I’m curious to see Robert Foster  
Jay on the Island : 5/22/2022 7:53 pm : link
He was very impressive during his rookie season but he hasn’t done much since. He has great speed and I hope that the Giants develop a little luck here.

I think Richie James has a good shot at a roster spot due to the fact that he’s a very good return man.
RE: does anyone disagree  
FStubbs : 5/22/2022 7:57 pm : link
In comment 15715871 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
That Toney, Slayton & Robinson offer the best deep threat options this team has had in the last 50 years. Sometimes we'd have one guy who was billed as the fast deep threat, I don't recall having 3 guys who could do that.


So there were a trio of guys we had named Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham.
Cj Board is a good player  
kelly : 5/22/2022 8:02 pm : link
And he is good on specials.

Slayton has not progressed and does not play specials. I would trade or cut him and Dave the cap money.

I don't think Toney is going to be a good fit for this team. Head and health issues.

Galloway can't get separation. If he didn't have the big contract he would be cut. Over paid and not a team player. Not dependable.

Shep. Injury prone and no yards after the catch.

All in all a lousy group. Backman is a sleeper
.
I thought Toney looked as good as any WR in the NFC east  
BSIMatt : 5/22/2022 8:21 pm : link
Last year. Excited about him in an offense that will potentially have more opportunities to showcase him with improved oline and new offense that seems like it was designed especially for players with his skill set.

Sheppard seems cursed with injuries, I think when he’s healthy he’s a very solid and dependable NFL wr. Just unsure how many games we will have a healthy Shep for.

Golladay is the biggest mystery to me. I still don’t believe he was fully healthy when he was trying to play last year. The oline issues last year no doubt had an impact on the teams ability to try and feature a WR whose game was built on winning downfield on vertical routes…you need time and reasonable pass pro to dial up those plays with any regularity. Hoping last year was a mirage and that we still haven’t seen what he’s actually capable of in blue.
Obviously would be huge for the team  
BSIMatt : 5/22/2022 8:30 pm : link
If they hit on Robinson.

The Robinson pick is going to be extremely interesting to watch.
Talent is not the issue....injury in  
George from PA : 5/22/2022 8:34 pm : link
Barkley, Toney and Robinson could score from any where....any time they touch the ball.

Galloday was considered a top FA WR last year....I hope he shows more.

Collin Johnson, Robert Frost, Richie James...I don't know....

But staying healthy is the key
This group will look very different  
Sy'56 : 5/22/2022 8:50 pm : link
in 2023
RE: This group will look very different  
Anakim : 5/22/2022 9:15 pm : link
In comment 15715956 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
in 2023


Quentin Johnston SZN
RE: This group will look very different  
AcidTest : 5/22/2022 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15715956 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
in 2023


It better be. It's basically bereft right now, but that of course is true of many position groups. No fault to Schoen and Daboll. There is only so much they could be expected to do in such a short period of time.
We still need  
Jeppah52pj : 5/22/2022 9:28 pm : link
Six or seven wr on the squad if not more. To say we are going to cut slayton and ss is unlikely. Any injury is easy to designate later. Sills still has a chance. Shep makes sense to keep this year if healthy and slay does as well unless there is actually a trade partner
RE: Slayton better have a good camp.  
Brick72 : 5/22/2022 10:13 pm : link
In comment 15715815 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I could see him getting cut.
Agree. I was a huge Slayton supporter his first year. The chemistry with Jones was undeniable. I gave him a pass the second year with the obvious (but never really disclosed) injuries. Last year was a complete mess with drops and lack of separation. I do think he has the tools to be a decent #3. Whether he gets his head together is another question. This is a great coaching team to find that out.
RE: Slayton better have a good camp.  
bradshaw44 : 5/22/2022 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15715815 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I could see him getting cut.


I think we see a rebirth of sorts for Slayton. New receiver friendly system. Jones will need multiple looks. Slayton most likely will draw the weak CB. Now is his chance to make a come back.
RE: This group will look very different  
Hades07 : 5/22/2022 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15715956 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
in 2023


Seems to me, only Toney and Robinson will be around next season.
RE: Not very exciting  
Milton : 5/22/2022 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15715816 section125 said:
Quote:
is it, unless Toney stays healthy. But I think this will be the next position to get a complete makeover next year.
Aren't you a glass is half-empty guy! How about: this can be a very exciting group if they have a healthy year? There is a helluva lot of potential in Golladay, Toney, Robinson, Shepard, and Slayton if good health is on their side. There's size, there's speed, there's quickness, there's savvy. It's a coach's job to put his players in a position to succeed and all five of those guys have had success (albeit for Robinson, limited to college). It's not a bad mix of talent, it's a matter of how they're deployed. And health.
The WRs and CBs will probably be crap  
WillVAB : 5/22/2022 11:14 pm : link
Until after the ‘23 off-season, and that’s ok as long as the trenches are fixed and the QB position is settled.
First  
Straw Hat : 5/22/2022 11:41 pm : link
Step. Cut all the slow white guys.
I actually like Slayton  
Go Terps : 5/23/2022 12:48 am : link
He's a 14.8 YPC guy with 13 TDs on a team with poor QB play. I expect him to be cut or traded, but I think he could be productive depending on where he lands.
I doubt he makes it  
Gman11 : 5/23/2022 7:11 am : link
but I'd like to see Austin Proehl make it just because I get to see his father and grandparents quite a bit at Proehlific Park in Greensboro, NC. I was talking to Ricky Proehl the other day and he was telling me how he grew up in NYC. His father was a big Giants fan and he was too.
 
christian : 5/23/2022 7:50 am : link
Slayton is a limited player. The book on him out of college is true in the pros — he drops the ball a lot and he doesn’t look comfortable except at the top of the route tree.

He’s more of a 4th option in the NFL, which is fine.

The Giants really need Golladay to play well. He’s got the highest cap hit of any WR in the league this year.
James, Foster & Johnson  
Rudy5757 : 5/23/2022 8:45 am : link
probably make it because the coaches like them and have worked with them. They know what they can do already. Slayton may make it for his potential. I think he has the tools but doesnt trust himself. When he is playing well he looks the part, I think some of it has been pressure to succeed because he has been thrust into being the #1 or #2.

Dont underestimate the offensive scheme we played the last 2 years. It seems to me under Shurmur our guys did pretty well. Look at Jones, Slayton and Saquon, they all looked good Shurmurs last year. The last 2 years no one looked good. Not one offensive player did anything special. I think we are going to see a big jump in the play of a lot of guys on O. Maybe Slayton can get back to doing the things he did well as a rookie.
I hope Travis Toivonen makes it...  
Klaatu : 5/23/2022 8:52 am : link
Because I like saying his name.
Toney gets injured.  
Gruber : 5/23/2022 8:53 am : link
Get maybe half a season out of him.
I think the default template for a team that carries 6 WRs…  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/23/2022 9:11 am : link
… is that three are the main guys (x, y, z), two dress primarily for special teams (KR/PR/gunner), and the sixth is a wild card who may not even get a shirt on game day if the other five are healthy. Golladay, Toney and Robinson appear ticketed for the top three spots, subject to their health and Shepard’s recovery. Slayton might carve out a John Ross-type niche as the designated D-stretcher. James, Board, Foster and Johnson are likely to battle for the special teams/backup spots. The rest are long shots.

I think the team would like to carry a couple of experienced WRs on the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers. The absence of UDFA WRs suggests that Daboll will treat the WR PS slots as an extended bench, not a training ground for raw recruits. Has PS size been set for 2022?
BTW, if Barkley/Breida/Seals-Jones is in one slot in ‘10’ personnel…  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/23/2022 9:19 am : link
… the fourth active WR won’t get many snaps on offense. That could tip the balance toward special teams, and/or toward a more versatile backup who can play all three positions competently.
If Toney shows well  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5/23/2022 9:34 am : link
I think Slayton is gone. KG/Toney/Robinson is who should start. With whoever plays the best in camp taking #4 and playing specials. I think the rest is up for grabs.
Unfortunately....  
Dnew15 : 5/23/2022 10:11 am : link
I predict injuries...

that then lead to drama...

that then lead to question marks moving forward....
I honestly don't know why everyone is down on this crew of WR's  
Doubledeuce22 : 5/23/2022 10:13 am : link
has huge potential if healthy and I know that is a big IF but starting the season healthy and this is a strong group.
My main concern is Golladay; aside from the large contract/cap hit,  
Angel Eyes : 5/23/2022 10:57 am : link
there's almost nobody with his skillset on the roster should he go down (which is quite likely given his injury issues in the past). Gettleman never tried to get a good backup and so far and neither has Schoen.
Without Toney playing as he did for those few games  
PatersonPlank : 5/23/2022 11:08 am : link
the WR corp is pretty weak. If Toney is hurt, or just an average type guy, then this is very uninspiring.
The amount of people who don’t  
Keaton028 : 5/23/2022 12:16 pm : link
realize our WR’s name is Golladay is hilarious to me. I’ve seen iterations of Golloway, Galloway and Galloday. Some names just seem to mystify people on this board lol
RE: Collin Johnson  
bluefin : 5/23/2022 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15715862 uncledave said:
Quote:
Might turn some heads. I’m concerned about injuries.

Maybe - big, strong guy
RE: The amount of people who don’t  
Mike in NY : 5/23/2022 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15716283 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
realize our WR’s name is Golladay is hilarious to me. I’ve seen iterations of Golloway, Galloway and Galloday. Some names just seem to mystify people on this board lol


Hakeem Nicks (vs. Akiem Hicks) was too difficult and that had fewer letters!
This is a very weak position group.  
Red Dog : 5/23/2022 1:08 pm : link
Upgrading this group should be a major priority next spring.

However, for this season, I expect James and/or Foster to make the team and make some significant contributions one way or another.
Weak group  
JonC : 5/23/2022 1:09 pm : link
that will look very different next year, and Toney will wind up elsewhere eventually too.
RE: Weak group  
Dnew15 : 5/23/2022 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15716346 JonC said:
Quote:
that will look very different next year, and Toney will wind up elsewhere eventually too.


That Robinson pick looks too redundant for that not to be the plan....right?
Toney's got some different YAC skills and size  
JonC : 5/23/2022 1:55 pm : link
but I think his personality will do him in, and Robinson looks like he might have more home run hitter in him.
.  
Go Terps : 5/23/2022 2:02 pm : link
If you're thinking about long term plans at WR or any other position group I think the easiest filter to apply is BT/AT: Before Thibodeaux/After Thibodeaux.

The players that were on this team before we picked Thibodeaux are going to have a harder time sticking around than the players after.
Yeah I don't think many players pre-Thibs will be  
JonC : 5/23/2022 2:07 pm : link
part of the solution and bigger picture here, perhaps a small handful, be it fit, cost, age, personality, etc.
the answer for the wr group is to use #26 as a receiver much more  
plato : 5/23/2022 2:35 pm : link
than as a running back. His skills are catching, running after the catch and not pass pro or power running.
If the offensive line holds up  
GeofromNJ : 5/23/2022 4:01 pm : link
an effective running game should give play action some credibility and give the receivers time to get separation.
.  
David Dooley : 5/23/2022 4:37 pm : link
David Sills will be our #1 receiver next year and have 15+ TDs.
RE: .  
Milton : 5/24/2022 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15716425 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The players that were on this team before we picked Thibodeaux are going to have a harder time sticking around than the players after.
Isn't that true of every team in the NFL?
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 5/24/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15717233 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15716425 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The players that were on this team before we picked Thibodeaux are going to have a harder time sticking around than the players after.

Isn't that true of every team in the NFL?


I suppose it is, but I think that's also taking my words out of context. I think you know what I meant.
