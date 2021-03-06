Any predictions/thoughts on WR position? Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/22/2022 6:10 pm : 5/22/2022 6:10 pm



Barring injury, probable sure-bets on the 53-man roster:



Kenny Golladay

Kadarius Toney

Wan’Dale Robinson



Next likely to make it:



Sterling Shepard (depends on injury status)

Darius Slayton (depends on summer performance)



The many challengers:



Richie James (signed by Schoen/Daboll)

Robert Foster (signed by Schoen/Daboll)

Austin Proehl (signed by Schoen/Daboll)

C.J. Board

David Sills

Collin Johnson

Alex Bachman

Travis Toivonen

