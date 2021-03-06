Any predictions/thoughts on WR position?

Barring injury, probable sure-bets on the 53-man roster:
Kenny Golladay
Kadarius Toney
Wan’Dale Robinson
Next likely to make it:
Sterling Shepard (depends on injury status)
Darius Slayton (depends on summer performance)
The many challengers:
Richie James (signed by Schoen/Daboll)
Robert Foster (signed by Schoen/Daboll)
Austin Proehl (signed by Schoen/Daboll)
C.J. Board
David Sills
Collin Johnson
Alex Bachman
Travis Toivonen
You need at least one receiver who can go deep. Unless he continues to have the “drops”, I think he stays.
No big makeover if everyone plays to potential. I don’t know what was wrong with Golladay, maybe nothing more than Jones wouldn’t pull the trigger. If it continues, Giants need to figure out who gets the blame. I don’t expect them to cut Toney next year unless he really is a head case and deadbeat. If Slayton stays this year, he could be gone next year. Shepard is a certain departure. Robinson is almost a sure keeper unless he just can’t cut it physically. None of the rest will be missed but I like Board.
They’ll need about 1.6M in cap space for the 52/53rd roster spot, and they’re still in limbo with Logan Ryan’s grievance.
Those are all reasons to watch out for Slayton being a cap casualty.
None. Only tryouts who were not signed.
I think Shepard starts on the PUP.
The rest are just journeymen that nobody wanted. Foster probably has the best chance because he has some deep speed.
I'm not sure what will happen with Slayton. He could be cut to save his $2.5M salary. He also had the highest drop percentage of any WR last year with at least 40 targets, doesn't play ST, and is a FA after this season. But assuming he has a good camp and preseason, he could stay simply because the position group is so lacking.
I think Richie James has a good shot at a roster spot due to the fact that he’s a very good return man.
So there were a trio of guys we had named Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham.
Slayton has not progressed and does not play specials. I would trade or cut him and Dave the cap money.
I don't think Toney is going to be a good fit for this team. Head and health issues.
Galloway can't get separation. If he didn't have the big contract he would be cut. Over paid and not a team player. Not dependable.
Shep. Injury prone and no yards after the catch.
All in all a lousy group. Backman is a sleeper
.
Sheppard seems cursed with injuries, I think when he’s healthy he’s a very solid and dependable NFL wr. Just unsure how many games we will have a healthy Shep for.
Golladay is the biggest mystery to me. I still don’t believe he was fully healthy when he was trying to play last year. The oline issues last year no doubt had an impact on the teams ability to try and feature a WR whose game was built on winning downfield on vertical routes…you need time and reasonable pass pro to dial up those plays with any regularity. Hoping last year was a mirage and that we still haven’t seen what he’s actually capable of in blue.
The Robinson pick is going to be extremely interesting to watch.
Galloday was considered a top FA WR last year....I hope he shows more.
Collin Johnson, Robert Frost, Richie James...I don't know....
But staying healthy is the key
Quentin Johnston SZN
It better be. It's basically bereft right now, but that of course is true of many position groups. No fault to Schoen and Daboll. There is only so much they could be expected to do in such a short period of time.
I think we see a rebirth of sorts for Slayton. New receiver friendly system. Jones will need multiple looks. Slayton most likely will draw the weak CB. Now is his chance to make a come back.
Seems to me, only Toney and Robinson will be around next season.
He’s more of a 4th option in the NFL, which is fine.
The Giants really need Golladay to play well. He’s got the highest cap hit of any WR in the league this year.
Dont underestimate the offensive scheme we played the last 2 years. It seems to me under Shurmur our guys did pretty well. Look at Jones, Slayton and Saquon, they all looked good Shurmurs last year. The last 2 years no one looked good. Not one offensive player did anything special. I think we are going to see a big jump in the play of a lot of guys on O. Maybe Slayton can get back to doing the things he did well as a rookie.
I think the team would like to carry a couple of experienced WRs on the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers. The absence of UDFA WRs suggests that Daboll will treat the WR PS slots as an extended bench, not a training ground for raw recruits. Has PS size been set for 2022?
that then lead to drama...
that then lead to question marks moving forward....
Maybe - big, strong guy
Hakeem Nicks (vs. Akiem Hicks) was too difficult and that had fewer letters!
However, for this season, I expect James and/or Foster to make the team and make some significant contributions one way or another.
That Robinson pick looks too redundant for that not to be the plan....right?
The players that were on this team before we picked Thibodeaux are going to have a harder time sticking around than the players after.
Quote:
The players that were on this team before we picked Thibodeaux are going to have a harder time sticking around than the players after.
Isn't that true of every team in the NFL?
I suppose it is, but I think that's also taking my words out of context. I think you know what I meant.