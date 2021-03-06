Thursday's NYG OTA #6 Practice/Media Tweets

|
Thursday, May 26 OTA #6
Approx. 9:35 a.m. – Head Coach Brian Daboll Available
Approx. 9:45 a.m. – Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale Available
10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Practice
Defensive Assistants Available – After Practice
Players Available – After Practice
@GiantInsider
Joshua Ezeudu getting reps with the 1s at LT
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Kenny Golladay not in a red Jersey BTW.
✔
@Patricia_Traina
The more I see from Daniel Bellinger, the more I like. So smooth in route running and has soft hands. #giants
@GiantInsider
Elerson Smith filling in for Thibodeaux with the 1s
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Elerson Smith just scooped up a loose ball that I think Carter Coughlin knocked loose. #giants
@GiantInsider
Shane Lemieux with 1s again, appears it’s his job to lose this summer.
@GiantInsider
Daniel hits Slayton on a go for six, appeared Adoree might have stumbled on coverage. Downfield aggressiveness, that’s what Daboll wants.
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Adoree Jackson with a Pick-6. Nice job jumping the route. #giants
@GiantInsider
Daniel attempts to hit Richie James on an out, James falls down and Adoree’ takes it to the house.
@GiantInsider
Tyrod Taylor throws a beautiful deep cross.
Pat Leonard
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Two plays of today’s team period:
- Darius Slayton beats Adoree Jackson down right sideline for TD
- Richie James (having a good practice otherwise) slips on a comeback route, Jackson INT, pick 6’s Jones#Giants
Patricia Traina
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Jamie Gillian is working on holding for FGAs and PATs with Casey Kreiter. #giants
I wonder what would happen if Thomas went on IR. Would they insert Ezeudu or Gono at LT or would they shift Neal over to the left side?
Quote:
They want to be prepared if Thomas tears his ACL. Same at any position.
I wonder what would happen if Thomas went on IR. Would they insert Ezeudu or Gono at LT or would they shift Neal over to the left side?
I would think they would move Neal over there.
So, are you suggesting not to pick players that fit a coordinators scheme? Or, Coordinators shouldn't be promoted?
Every year in football is a new year. Things change. Some years they change more than others.
Why worry about something that can't be controlled?
@GiantInsider
Sills bobbles a pass- goes up in air and McKinney picks it to the house. Two for Daniel, both not his fault.
Patricia Traina
✔
@Patricia_Traina
And another INT by the defense, this one by McKinney on a pass intended for Sills (which he looked like he misplayed.) #giants
@GiantInsider
Whoa a hockey game breaks out with Korey Cunningham and Quincy Roche throwing haymakers, Roche loses helmet. Never see that in OTA’s.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Fist fight on 2nd team 11 on 11 after play between edge Quincy Roche & RT Korey Cunningham just now. Haymakers, Roche’s helmet comes off. Daboll sends them both to sideline. #Giants
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
FIGHT! Looked like OL Korey Cunningham and LB Quincy Roche were in the middle of it. Punches were thrown. Maybe watching too many Rangers games.
Quote:
Wink's scheme, and Wink leaves in a year or two to be a HC, what then? Is there a Wink protégé in the pipeline?
So, are you suggesting not to pick players that fit a coordinators scheme? Or, Coordinators shouldn't be promoted?
Every year in football is a new year. Things change. Some years they change more than others.
Why worry about something that can't be controlled?
I'm only suggesting that most teams don't build a roster looking only 1 or 2 years down the road and Wink has stated he'd like to leave ASAP
✔
@JordanRaanan
Some highlights of OTA #6 after watching:
— Saquon all over formations
— Rookie TE Daniel Bellinger very involved
— Darius Slayton beats Adoree Jackson for long TD
— Jackson rebounds w/pick six (WR fell)
— Rare OTA fight. LT Korey Cunningham throws haymakers at Quincy Roche
✔
@Patricia_Traina
Very spirited practice today. A lot of energy.
✔
@DDuggan21
Brian Daboll and Steve Smith walking off the practice field. Smith is shooting some video. Team says he’s not actually joining the coaching staff
Quote:
They want to be prepared if Thomas tears his ACL. Same at any position.
I wonder what would happen if Thomas went on IR. Would they insert Ezeudu or Gono at LT or would they shift Neal over to the left side?
I assume AT is red-shirted, probably also need a warm body at LT in OTA.
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Giants OLB coach Drew Wilkins was out at the Comedy Cellar one Saturday night, turned his phone in for the show. When he got it back, had tons of texts from Kayvon Thibodeaux seeking coaching/playbook tips. “It was a Saturday night. He was studying.” #Giants
✔
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
OLB coach Drew Wilkins: “If Wink were create an outside edge rusher in a lab, it would be Kayvon Thibodeaux.” #Giants
@GiantInsider
Jerome Henderson is impressed with how the young secondary is competing
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Wilkins calls edge Jihad Ward a “Broad Street Bully.” From Philly, gonna beat up whoever’s across from him.
@GiantInsider
Jerome Henderson says “it’s all about pressure “ with Wink Martindale
@GiantInsider
Jerome Henderson told me that the “physicality “ stood out in Jarren Williams game at the end of last season. “He’s a heavy tackler” and one of the reasons why they moved him.
Pointed that out numerous times last year on how physical Williams is and how he came up and put a hat
@Dan_Salomone
Xavier McKinney said they’re excited playing in Wink’s system. “So much aggression, it’s just giving us energy.” They can play fast without worrying about mistakes. It gives them freedom.
@GiantInsider
I asked Xavier McKinney if Wink system is to dictate—“Yes, and we love it”
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Xavier McKinney was asked what’s the next step for him this year. “Take it 10 times forward.”
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
McKinney doesn’t mind being stuck on an island when everyone else blitzes. They just have the mindset to make plays.
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
McKinney says he’s really studied film this off-season to get better
✔
@JordanRaanan
Adoree Jackson asked about losing CB James Bradberry.
“Yeah, it hurt.”
As for going to the division rival Eagles.
“Yeah, that sucks.”#Giants
✔
@rydunleavy
Adoree Jackson said he texted all the DBs when James Bradberry was released to explain the business aspect and tell them it’s all opportunity and reality is going to hit whether ready or not. That’s leadership. #giants
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Jackson said his pick in practice today was a perfect example of taking what they learned in the classroom and applying it to the field.
Paul Schwartz
✔
@NYPost_Schwartz
Aaron Robinson says he’s played plenty of outside cornerback. He will be asked to play on the perimeter this season now that James Bradberry is with the Eagles.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
OTA participation notes:
• Not spotted: OL Matt Gono, K Graham Gano.
• Red jerseys: WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Richie James, WR Collin Johnson, OL Andrew Thomas, OL Nick Gates, OL Matt Peart, OL Jamil Douglas, DL Dexter Lawrence, LB Kayvon Thibodeaux...
Red jerseys (cont'd): LB Blake Martinez, LB Cam Brown, LB TJ Brunson, CB Rodarius Williams, CB Darren Evans.
Toney, Shepard, Johnson, Gates, Peart, Thibodeaux, Brunson, Williams and Evans didn't participate at all. Kenny Golladay was out of a red jersey, but didn't participate.
@DDuggan21
Depth chart notes from today:
• 1 OL: LT Ezeudu, LG Lemieux, C Feliciano, RG Glowinski, RT Neal.
• 2 OL: LT Cunningham, LG Garcia, C Bredeson, RG Revis, RT McKethan.
Ezeudu getting work at LT was definitely eye-catching. No real contact, but second-team OL had a rough day.
• 1D: DL Williams, DL Lawrence, OLB Thibodeaux, OLB Ojulari, ILB Martinez, ILB Crowder, CB Jackson, CB Robinson, CB Holmes, S McKinney, S Love
• 2D: DL Ju. Ellis, DL Moa, OLB Smith, OLB Ximines, ILB Coughlin, ILB McFadden, CB Gilbert, CB Jacquet, CB Flott, S Williams, S Belton
• 3D: DL Holmes, DL Davidson, OLB Fox, OLB Lalos, ILB Brown, ILB Hilliard, CB Canady, CB Evans, CB Dorsey, S Corker, S Black.
Recorded D lineups during install, so some players in red jerseys were replaced in live periods. DL Ellis, OLB Ward, ILB Beavers got work with the 1's.
Notable plays/observations from today:
• Wan'Dale Robinson terrific catch over Aaron Robinson on a deep ball from Daniel Jones in a drill.
• Jones hit Darius Slayton deep over Adoree' Jackson in a team period.
• Lot of reps for rookie TE Daniel Bellinger with the 1's.
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
• Jones threw 2 INTs: Adoree' Jackson when Richie James fell on a curl and Xavier McKinney on a David Sills bobble.
• Tyrod Taylor was picked by Elerson Smith after Carter Coughlin jarred the ball loose from a RB on a dump off.
• Looked like Saquon was stripped after a catch
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
• Lock of camp: Fans are going to want a QB controversy. Taylor throws a pretty ball.
• No laps for offsides, but Jon Feliciano did a few celebratory somersaults after the defense jumped.
• Last play was at the goal line. DB broke up Jones pass and offense did pushups.
*Smith wasn't the only former player sharing some words of wisdom at practice. Former Giants punter Jeff Feagles was on the sidelines speaking at length with punter Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter.
*The first team action came in the form of 7 on 7 drills, where Daniel Jones threw a perfect deep ball to rookie Wan'Dale Robinson, who made a great catch for a huge gain. Later on, Robinson made a nice play to get his feet in on a sideline pass. The Jones-to-Robinson connection continues to grow as the pair spend more time together on the field.
*Safety Jarren Williams recovered well on a deep pass and got his hands on the ball, forcing the incompletion.
*Tight end Daniel Bellinger continues to display tremendous hands. The rookie seems to catch everything thrown in his direction, connecting with Jones twice for first downs during 11 on 11s. He then caught a pass for a nice gain over the middle from Tyrod Taylor.
*Kayvon Thibodeaux was in a red jersey, but Coach Daboll did not seem concerned about it. "I'd say this with the red jersey guys, they are all making progress, taking it day-by-day, but they are all doing a good job of doing the rehab that they need to do, whatever is required of them… It's day-to-day. I'm talking about for everybody. I think the red jersey guys are making progress and hopefully we'll have everybody ready to go."
*Taylor threw a beautiful, deep sideline pass to wide receiver C.J. Board for a significant gain. On the next play, the veteran QB found David Sills on a crossing route for another big gain. Taylor and Board is another pair that has been noticeable throughout OTAs. The two linked up for a few receptions Thursday, including a couple long balls.
*Given the nature of OTAs with the lack of contact, it's tough to gain much insight about the run game. However, Saquon Barkley has shown some great explosiveness during these spring practices. On Thursday, he took a handoff and burst through the hole for a nice gain. Barkley then caught several passes from both Jones and Taylor, gaining a solid chunk of yards on each one.
*Darius Slayton made a beautiful double move, getting open behind the defender for a deep touchdown pass from Jones.
*Not long after Slayton's touchdown, Adoree' Jackson picked off a pass which he returned the other way for a score.
*Alex Bachman made a nice play, catching a deep sideline pass on a great throw from Taylor.
*After two practices with zero turnovers, the defense registered two interceptions on Thursday. The second one came on a bobbled ball at the goal line, which got deflected into the air before Xavier McKinney came down with it and returned it the other way for a pick-six.
*Matt Breida scored a touchdown on a pass near the goal line, catching a five-yard pass from Taylor over the middle for the score.
*Maurice Canady is one of the most recent additions to the team, and on Thursday he made a great play in coverage to break up a pass in the end zone.
*Similar to previous OTA sessions, Coach Daboll had the entire team line up behind the line of scrimmage for the final play of the day. With most of the defensive players making a lot of noise around the 20-yard line, Aaron Robinson broke up a pass on the goal line to close out practice.
OTA Report (5/26): Wan'Dale Robinson impresses - ( New Window )
*Daniel Jones threw two deep touchdowns, one to wide receiver Darius Slayton during a full-team period and another to rookie Wan'Dale Robinson in a drill pitting defensive backs against receivers.
"He wants to be good," Daboll said of Jones today. "He wants to be coached. I'd say he's tough on himself, which is good and bad for a quarterback, too, because you have to be able to move on to the next play rather quickly since you touch the ball on every play. Asks a lot of good questions. He's been out here on the field. He's improved since we've been here."
*Tyrod Taylor found running back Matt Breida for a short touchdown from the red zone. Taylor also broke a long run, zig-zagging his way to a likely score.
TAKEAWAYS
*Following the departure of Pro Bowler James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson knew he would have to step up at cornerback. He has done so at OTAs, highlighted by a pick-six at practice today.
"What's crazy is before we actually talked something similar about that in the meeting room about the quarterback being under center and watching the moves and what may happen," Jackson said of the play. "Quick game, or if it's play-action, a deeper, developing route. What's crazy is before that play we actually was talking about that in the film room and we come out here actually seeing it. That attests to how do you get better. We always talk about taking the classroom to the field. So I saw it, listened to it, and then you actually see that route, but I listened to it."
*Safety Xavier McKinney also got on the board with an interception. The only defensive back in the NFL last season with at least 90 tackles, 10 passes defensed and five interceptions, McKinney was asked today what he considers his next step following the breakout year. "Take it 10 times forward," he said.
He will look to do so in Wink Martindale's aggressive system.
"I think we're all enjoying it," McKinney said of the new defense. "You know, just so much aggression. It's just giving us energy. We're able to go out there and play without worrying about making mistakes, so it's just giving us a lot of freedom to just go play, go attack and be the play-makers that we have on our defense. It's been fun and we've loved every bit of it."
TOP PLAYS
*Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, a fourth-round draft choice, had his most productive day yet and racked up a handful of catches. The San Diego State product is known for his sure hands, and he showed them today.
*Cornerback Maurice Canady broke up a pass in the end zone to prevent a score. Canady was part of a series of roster moves on May 18 that brought in four veterans on defense. Canady, 6-1 and 200 pounds, entered the NFL as a 2016 sixth-round draft choice by Baltimore, where he played his first three-plus seasons.
*Practice ended with a competition from the two-yard line, and second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson won it for the defense with a pass breakup.
Xavier McKinney, Adoree' Jackson highlight jam-packed OTA - ( New Window )
@DDuggan21
Depth chart notes from today:• 1D: DL Williams, DL Lawrence, OLB Thibodeaux, OLB Ojulari, ILB Martinez, ILB Crowder, CB Jackson, CB Robinson, CB Holmes, S McKinney, S Love
• 2D: DL Ju. Ellis, DL Moa, OLB Smith, OLB Ximines, ILB Coughlin, ILB McFadden, CB Gilbert, CB Jacquet, CB Flott, S Williams, S Belton
• 3D: DL Holmes, DL Davidson, OLB Fox, OLB Lalos, ILB Brown, ILB Hilliard, CB Canady, CB Evans, CB Dorsey, S Corker, S Black.
Recorded D lineups during install, so some players in red jerseys were replaced in live periods. DL Ellis, OLB Ward, ILB Beavers got work with the 1's.
Don't grasp the Jihad Ward qualifier here. He's been getting some ink, a Wink link: why not listed straight out with 1s or 2s?
Quote:
Wink's scheme, and Wink leaves in a year or two to be a HC, what then? Is there a Wink protégé in the pipeline?
So, are you suggesting not to pick players that fit a coordinators scheme? Or, Coordinators shouldn't be promoted?
Every year in football is a new year. Things change. Some years they change more than others.
Why worry about something that can't be controlled?
Why indeed. If that's the case, then, when Schoen was hired, why did he make a SPEIFIC POINT about NOT selecting players that only fit a particular coaches scheme, because what happens when they leave in a year or two? I mean, that IS exactly what SCCHOEN said, and why it's a bad idea, in HIS view. And then goes out and does the opposite. So if the retort is, why worry about it, then why was Schoen worried about exactly that, specifically, and why mention it so soon after he was hired?
Quote:
In comment 15718699 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Wink's scheme, and Wink leaves in a year or two to be a HC, what then? Is there a Wink protégé in the pipeline?
So, are you suggesting not to pick players that fit a coordinators scheme? Or, Coordinators shouldn't be promoted?
Every year in football is a new year. Things change. Some years they change more than others.
Why worry about something that can't be controlled?
Why indeed. If that's the case, then, when Schoen was hired, why did he make a SPEIFIC POINT about NOT selecting players that only fit a particular coaches scheme, because what happens when they leave in a year or two? I mean, that IS exactly what SCCHOEN said, and why it's a bad idea, in HIS view. And then goes out and does the opposite. So if the retort is, why worry about it, then why was Schoen worried about exactly that, specifically, and why mention it so soon after he was hired?
Doesn't whether or not a player 'fits' lie in the eye of the coaching staff? It's not like every player out there comes with a name tag that tells you "man corner" "Zone press" "not a scheme fit". What fans think, what a writer posts on twitter, and what Wink thinks of a player are three unique things.
Also this.
I think fans mistake the job of a head coach. Head Coaches should be coaching the junior coaches, and enabling their coordinators to excel. We tend to think of hoad coaches as making players, but it's just as much about leading assistants, developing coaches, and *identifying who can coach or not*.
Quote:
being able to rebuild a quality staff is one of the central responsibilities of a head coach
Also this.
I think fans mistake the job of a head coach. Head Coaches should be coaching the junior coaches, and enabling their coordinators to excel. We tend to think of hoad coaches as making players, but it's just as much about leading assistants, developing coaches, and *identifying who can coach or not*.
100%. look at all the coaches McVay has developed. Defense is obviously not his area of expertise but he was smart enough to lean on Wade Phillips' experience when he was just starting out, then perhaps too smart hiring Brandon Staley because he was gone a year later as a HC, but then replaced him with Raheem Morris and won a SB.
Hiring quality assistants is right up there with the most important skills of a head coach. Shurmur ran a decent offense so had he hired a quality DC or vice versa with Judge either may still be here even with all their other flaws.