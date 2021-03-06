Mark Glowinski

What are everyone's expectations for him? After being released last year, he signed 3 years for $20 million, a very similar contract to Zeitler. Can we expect a similar type of player at this stage in his career?
this year and Glow and Feliciano are key. Nice attitudes and maybe, just maybe, Saquon will get the opportunity to run inside without getting hit in the backfield! I think a competent Oline, even average by NFL standards can make a huge difference in this offense. I’m praying that these guys can stay healthy and build chemistry.
I remember reading an article Glowisnki was getting phased out of the starting lineup in Indy last year, and he even was replaced for two starts. Does anyone know if it was injury related? I can't find any information about why.
But they want to improve upon him when the youngsters (McKethan?) are ready, hopefully by next year. What makes me say this? The contract he signed. It's more than you would pay a quality backup, but less than you'd pay a quality starter. And the goal is a quality starter at every position.
I don't think he missed any games due to injury, but he did miss a couple due to Covid.
As I recall, he was splitting time at RG with Chris Reed, who the Colts signed last year. I think there might have been cap implications to letting Glowinski go, but I'm not sure. In any event, Reed ended up signing with Minnesota this year.
His contract expired and he became a free agent. When Bobby reviewed his tape there wasn't a single play where the center doubled his man in pass pro. Indy clearly thought he was their best guard when passing. I think there's a decent chance Jones will get to step up in the pocket for the first time in his career this year.
christian chris reed played for nelson at the beginning of the year
and he played well enough that they continued to give him snaps after Nelson came back in the middle of the season rotating with Glowinski but they phased that out over the season and went back to Glowinski. When Glowinski was out for covid he got the start but by the end of the season Glowinski was getting 100% of the snaps.
Reed was a lower cost FA I thought the nyg might be interested in (or the Colts might be interested in using to replace Glowinski) but they let him walk to Minny for a pretty reasonable deal (2 years, 4.5m, just 500k guaranteed).
pat kirwan has been going through every team's OL over the last couple weeks on NFL radio and the stat he seems to focus on most is the ratio of pass pro snaps:sacks. what stood out when they did the nyg is that the new players don't give up a lot of sacks. Glowinski gave up 2 sacks in about 500 pass pro snaps, so he was 1 sack every 250 snaps (Kirwan's benchmark was over 100 is good and over 200 is very good). feliciano has also been about 1 sack every 300 snaps the last 3 years (pff has him for 0 in his last 600 snaps). so it seems that was an area of emphasis.
hernandez for context was just under 1/100 last year and Zeitler when he was here was 1/300 (so that general level of play does seem like a good benchmark for both new interior OL).
Glowinski was reportedly giving up a high amount of pass pressures
during first half of last year. And as noted above Reed filled in well for Nelson earlier in the year, so Colt coaches were probably just trying to change things up some at RG to figure out what was the best overall unit for their schemes.
Glowinski is an upgrade for us without question at Guard. But probably falls short of calling him a plus-type player.
Kind of like what Schoen has done here in Year 1 with the OL with his available resources. 2-year rebuilding plan with this unit as noted several times before.
Thank the lord we drafted an actual Tackle in Rd 1...
Essentially, Glowinski’s deal is two years for $12.6MM.
Mckethan will be the RG next year. He’s a mauler and has a year to work on pass protection. Him and Neal on the right side will be a problem
That’s a lot to expect from the 173rd pick. I hope you’re right, but if McKethan turns out to be quality, versatile depth, it will be a win.
In any case, Glowinski’s contract suggests “two-year starter”. The Giants guaranteed the second year to land him. Otherwise, he might have done better elsewhere, with a team that could spend more in 2022.
But a lot of options too for starters and backups. If Feliciano works out at center, he can be resigned as a starting center or starting or backup guard. If Gates comes back, he is an option at center or guard. If they keep Garcia, he is part of a backup plan this year and next year for Feliciano. The two UNC rookies can each be G- backup T options going forward. And don’t forget Lemieux was working at center preseason before his rookie year.
I just love the way Schoen has plugged holes for this season and also given the Giants options moving forward. Not like Gettleman trying to fix things for 1 year and facing the same problem next year.
Agree BBB. Glowinski’s third year is the only year in question based on his contract. McKethan or a 2023 draft pick will likely slide into that RG spot in 2024.
last year of almost every multiyear deal is essentially an option year
He isn't a great player but he is a solid starting RG. He should solidify the right side for the next two years. This signing buys the Giants time to find the long term answer at RG while they focus on LG and C.
LG could be settled also if Shane Lemieux or Josh Ezeudu play well. In a perfect world Shane Lemieux will show significant improvement in pass pro and earn the LG spot moving forward. That would allow Ezeudu to serve as great depth at multiple spots with the potential of replacing Glowinski in 2-3 years. If that happens the Giants can move Ezeudu to LG and move Lemieux over to RG or just insert Ezeudu at RG. Then the only question mark would be center unless Gates makes a full recovery.
Glowinski is a David Baas-type signing - in a good way.
Same age, similar-caliber player. Fills a similar gaping hole. The structure is more team-friendly, so if Glowinski suddenly falls prey to the post-30 injury bug like Baas, the damage should be less severe.
The Baas signing is not fondly remembered, but DB was literally at the center of the SB XLVI title run. Sometimes, just raising the floor is the right move.
That is an excellent point, and a line I plan on stealing sometime in the future.
On paper, this is our most talented and deepest OL since 2011
OL for 2022 and possibly an excellent OL a year or two down the road. They brought in an experienced center who knows the offensive system and a professional RG to play next to their rookie RT and they draft three big athletic OLs with their 11 picks.
From what I'm hearing and reading it looks like Lemieux is going to get the first change to be the LG. We'll see if his passing blocking holds up but he and Thomas worked well together in 2020 and Lemieux plays with the edge this coaching staff is looking for.
It's a results business so we'll see how 2022 goes but I applaud what Schoen and Daball have done to try and fix the OL.
They did not bring in an experienced Center. They brought in an experienced Guard who's in the process of transitioning to Center. They also brought in another Guard - the very definition of a journeyman - who's made eight starts at Right guard and three at Center in seven years.
Knowing the system and actually being able to play a critical position in it (and playing it well) are two entirely different things.
They have another Guard, much younger than the previous two, who's also attempting to transition to Center.
the trade off against Feliciano was any other C didn't know system
he's played 1,789 snaps at right guard, 689 snaps at left guard, and 323 snaps at center - and almost all of them with Bobby Johnson and a lot of them in Daboll's offense. Obviously rookies come in without that and it would have been a gamble to not have a starting level C ahead of the draft.
So the question was him vs. the alternatives in FA, where they actually would have been able to add a more significant multi-year deal if they wanted to because Felciano's cap # is almost the same as Glowinski's by virtue of it being 1 year. But there's not really anyone you can definitively say is a great center out there so i understand why they chose the known quantity. Maybe Brian Allen but i doubt he'd have signed here over LAR (and he's got a limited starting track record).
so net-net feliciano has some risks but anyone else would have had risks too just different ones. most decisions are the best of non-ideal options and i can see why experience in the system was what tipped the scale.
After reading about what he learned from Rodney Hudson, I think he'll have a relatively smooth transition to OC. I just think calling him an experienced Center was a bit of a stretch. Same for Jamil Douglas, who may not even make the final 53. I like Breseson's chances of making it, although my good friend Jimmy Googs doesn't agree with me.
i think the 300-400 snaps he has are better than nothing
and we've seen guards here in the past who knew the system slide over without any issues (boothe and seubert specifically).
since centers snap every play that may be enough of a statistical sample size eliminate the biggest risk which is simply that he can't snap or something, though i suppose over more extended action there are other warts that can show if defenses find ways to confuse him presnap.
ultimately i think they chose the option that has a pretty high floor since he's a known quantity to them on the mental side and possibly with a pretty high upside as well since he thinks center may be his best position. Nick Gates actually made a comment in his interview the other day that center is an easier position to play well physically if you can handle the mental (i think they asked him which position he'd hope to come back at once healthy).
ahead of FA I was hoping buffalo would cut Mitch Morse because he was the best of all worlds but Feliciano actually has some appealing physical benefits vs. morse (though also more risks).
I like the Feliciano signing as well, and think he has more talent than Bredeson. I saw enough of him last year to see he is a backup lineman at best. My guess is they are trying to see if he can make it at Center because it’s one of the least talented areas on the entire roster.
At some point the NYG will realize they need to draft a real Center for the team. Hopefully before the decade is out...
I don't know of any Breseson; but if you mean Bredeson, if he's still on the team after the cut down, then that means there's still a real problem on the O-line. He got man handled quite a bit last year. It wasn't pretty
I don't know of any Breseson; but if you mean Bredeson, if he's still on the team after the cut down, then that means there's still a real problem on the O-line. He got man handled quite a bit last year. It wasn't pretty
Or it simply means he improved.
RE: RE: RE: Eric, I'm actually fairly high on Feliciano.
I don't know of any Breseson; but if you mean Bredeson, if he's still on the team after the cut down, then that means there's still a real problem on the O-line. He got man handled quite a bit last year. It wasn't pretty
Or it simply means he improved.
Damn, I always forget that one...
RE: RE: Eric, I'm actually fairly high on Feliciano.
I don't know of any Breseson; but if you mean Bredeson, if he's still on the team after the cut down, then that means there's still a real problem on the O-line. He got man handled quite a bit last year. It wasn't pretty
A typo? Seriously? You should work a little more on posting links correctly, and a little less on correcting my spelling on the rare occasion I fail to thoroughly proofread my work before posting it.
Anyway, if Bredeson makes the final 53, it just might mean that Sy'56's pre-draft assessment of him was prophetic, and the Giants feel his future in the league is at Center, not Guard.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Eric, I'm actually fairly high on Feliciano.
if you mean Bredeson, if he's still on the team after the cut down, then that means there's still a real problem on the O-line. He got man handled quite a bit last year. It wasn't pretty
Or it simply means he improved.
Damn, I always forget that one...
Or his strengths and weaknesses are a better match with what Daboll's offense asks of their linemen than what Judge's offense had him doing. The Ravens thought enough of his talent to spend a 4th round pick on him. One thing all these guys fighting for starting jobs or roster spots seem to have in common is that they were all selected early Day 3 in their particular draft, meaning they may not be elite athletes, but it's not like they're simply hard-working achiever types.
Thats not a high bar
Feel good about him going forward. A duo of Glowinski and Neal on the right side is the best combo the team has had since Snee and McKenzie.
Glowinski is an upgrade for us without question at Guard. But probably falls short of calling him a plus-type player.
Kind of like what Schoen has done here in Year 1 with the OL with his available resources. 2-year rebuilding plan with this unit as noted several times before.
Thank the lord we drafted an actual Tackle in Rd 1...
Not chump change by any means, but quite reasonable if he gives the team two good years at RG.
Jimmy Googs : 1/29/2022 6:14 pm :
2022
LT Thomas
LG Lemieux
OC 2022 Gates & 3rd Round Pick
RG 2022 Free Agent
RT 2022 1st Round Pick
2023
LT Thomas
LG 2023 2nd Round Pick
OC 2022 3rd Round Pick
RG 2022 Free Agent
RT 2022 1st Round Pick
They need to pick up stunts and allow DJ to step up.
I am hoping that Thomas and Neal can hold up on the edge.
I have less concerns about the run game.
In any case, Glowinski’s contract suggests “two-year starter”. The Giants guaranteed the second year to land him. Otherwise, he might have done better elsewhere, with a team that could spend more in 2022.
With Thomas, Lemieux, Feliciano, Glow, Neal & Gates, the Giants are getting back to what they used to have. It's not going to be fun playing against these guys - and that's a good start.
I just love the way Schoen has plugged holes for this season and also given the Giants options moving forward. Not like Gettleman trying to fix things for 1 year and facing the same problem next year.
Mckethan will be the RG next year. He’s a mauler and has a year to work on pass protection. Him and Neal on the right side will be a problem
Agree BBB. Glowinski’s third year is the only year in question based on his contract. McKethan or a 2023 draft pick will likely slide into that RG spot in 2024.
This guy has to be good. Right? Imagine if Neal is the goods from the jump. Thomas at LT...and a good guard or two? oh sweet tonota..an OL...my kingdom for an OL.
Feel good about him going forward. A duo of Glowinski and Neal on the right side is the best combo the team has had since Snee and McKenzie.
Wow. Those were the days.. That's a great thought and very exciting!
LG could be settled also if Shane Lemieux or Josh Ezeudu play well. In a perfect world Shane Lemieux will show significant improvement in pass pro and earn the LG spot moving forward. That would allow Ezeudu to serve as great depth at multiple spots with the potential of replacing Glowinski in 2-3 years. If that happens the Giants can move Ezeudu to LG and move Lemieux over to RG or just insert Ezeudu at RG. Then the only question mark would be center unless Gates makes a full recovery.
The Baas signing is not fondly remembered, but DB was literally at the center of the SB XLVI title run. Sometimes, just raising the floor is the right move.
That is an excellent point, and a line I plan on stealing sometime in the future.
Thomas-Glowinski-Feliciano-Lemiuex-Neal
I think Peart and Gates may start the year on IR. I think our rookie 3rd round pick OG will become a starter at some point of the yearas he is versatile.
Can you imagine how good this team could be if Peart, Gates, Ezedu, Neal and Thomas to name a few heal, learnand develop?
From what I'm hearing and reading it looks like Lemieux is going to get the first change to be the LG. We'll see if his passing blocking holds up but he and Thomas worked well together in 2020 and Lemieux plays with the edge this coaching staff is looking for.
It's a results business so we'll see how 2022 goes but I applaud what Schoen and Daball have done to try and fix the OL.
They did not bring in an experienced Center. They brought in an experienced Guard who's in the process of transitioning to Center. They also brought in another Guard - the very definition of a journeyman - who's made eight starts at Right guard and three at Center in seven years.
Knowing the system and actually being able to play a critical position in it (and playing it well) are two entirely different things.
They have another Guard, much younger than the previous two, who's also attempting to transition to Center.
So the question was him vs. the alternatives in FA, where they actually would have been able to add a more significant multi-year deal if they wanted to because Felciano's cap # is almost the same as Glowinski's by virtue of it being 1 year. But there's not really anyone you can definitively say is a great center out there so i understand why they chose the known quantity. Maybe Brian Allen but i doubt he'd have signed here over LAR (and he's got a limited starting track record).
so net-net feliciano has some risks but anyone else would have had risks too just different ones. most decisions are the best of non-ideal options and i can see why experience in the system was what tipped the scale.
since centers snap every play that may be enough of a statistical sample size eliminate the biggest risk which is simply that he can't snap or something, though i suppose over more extended action there are other warts that can show if defenses find ways to confuse him presnap.
ultimately i think they chose the option that has a pretty high floor since he's a known quantity to them on the mental side and possibly with a pretty high upside as well since he thinks center may be his best position. Nick Gates actually made a comment in his interview the other day that center is an easier position to play well physically if you can handle the mental (i think they asked him which position he'd hope to come back at once healthy).
ahead of FA I was hoping buffalo would cut Mitch Morse because he was the best of all worlds but Feliciano actually has some appealing physical benefits vs. morse (though also more risks).
I like the Feliciano signing as well, and think he has more talent than Bredeson. I saw enough of him last year to see he is a backup lineman at best. My guess is they are trying to see if he can make it at Center because it’s one of the least talented areas on the entire roster.
At some point the NYG will realize they need to draft a real Center for the team. Hopefully before the decade is out...
I don't know of any Breseson; but if you mean Bredeson, if he's still on the team after the cut down, then that means there's still a real problem on the O-line. He got man handled quite a bit last year. It wasn't pretty
The big decisions to diagnose this year are Jones, Barkley, and the skill positions.You’ve got to be able to install the system and operate, and Glowisnki and Feliciano can get you there.
I think Feliciano is better suited as depth eventually.
Where they were picked...
Feliciano 128
Garcia 133
Glowinski 134
Bredeson 143
Lemieux 150