As Kenny Golladay Goes... So Goes the Giants...

I said this last year, and I'm saying it again. All things considered Kenny Golladay, wrongly or rightly, is, defacto, the NY Giants #1 receiver. If he has a good season so will the Giants.He's a five year pro, at 6'4." He's had two 1,000 + yard seasons in his career, 2018 and 2019, and his 2019 season propelled him into the Probowl with 65 receptions, 1119 yds (18+ yd. avg), 11 receiving tds (the most receiving TDs in the NFL that year).He has the athleticism to be a star power WR. With Matthew Stafford throwing to him his game improved steadily over a three year period (2017-2019). In his 4th season, 2020, he contracted Covid to start the season and only played 5 games, but his stats matched those of his prior years and he had three stand out games of the 5 he played.Then he came to the 2021 Giants on a $72 million 4 year contract and has the worst statistical season of his career. I mean his rookie season in 2017, after being drafted in the third round, was statistically better than his 2021 season. In 2021 he has: the only season of his career with no TDs; his lowest avg yds per catch at 14.1; his longest receiving play at 36 yds the lowest of his career longs.He was comparable to Mike Evans, when on the field, in his first four years, and Evans was a first round pick, #7 overall.The question is: Can he do it? Can he stay on the field for 15 to 17 games? and can Brian Dabol, Mike Kafka, Mike Groh and Daniel Jones be good enough to bring out the best in him? Bio/Stats - ( New Window