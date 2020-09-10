As Kenny Golladay Goes... So Goes the Giants...

I said this last year, and I'm saying it again. All things considered Kenny Golladay, wrongly or rightly, is, defacto, the NY Giants #1 receiver. If he has a good season so will the Giants.
He's a five year pro, at 6'4." He's had two 1,000 + yard seasons in his career, 2018 and 2019, and his 2019 season propelled him into the Probowl with 65 receptions, 1119 yds (18+ yd. avg), 11 receiving tds (the most receiving TDs in the NFL that year).
He has the athleticism to be a star power WR. With Matthew Stafford throwing to him his game improved steadily over a three year period (2017-2019). In his 4th season, 2020, he contracted Covid to start the season and only played 5 games, but his stats matched those of his prior years and he had three stand out games of the 5 he played.
Then he came to the 2021 Giants on a $72 million 4 year contract and has the worst statistical season of his career. I mean his rookie season in 2017, after being drafted in the third round, was statistically better than his 2021 season. In 2021 he has: the only season of his career with no TDs; his lowest avg yds per catch at 14.1; his longest receiving play at 36 yds the lowest of his career longs.
He was comparable to Mike Evans, when on the field, in his first four years, and Evans was a first round pick, #7 overall.
The question is: Can he do it? Can he stay on the field for 15 to 17 games? and can Brian Dabol, Mike Kafka, Mike Groh and Daniel Jones be good enough to bring out the best in him?
Bio/Stats
Obviously, the rest of the team needs to play well. There's still a lot of roster work to be done before Golladay makes or breaks the season.
Then later in the season he injured his hip and missed the rest of the season.
Detroit Free Press, Sept. 10, 2020: Lions' Kenny Golladay has a hamstring injury - ( New Window )
-DJ can play the game, maybe not a top 10 but is certainly capable of being mid pack+ with a proper OL same with our RBs
- A DL that makes stops will give the offense more possessions…
I personally think if healthy, Toney, and then Robinson will be more productive. I’m also feeling hopeful that Bellinger will be a better target than KG.
Nevertheless, I’m hoping KG can break out and play like a 72 M dollar man that GETTLEMAN believed him to be.
Correct: by giving DJ no time to throw. Which brings us to the other, even bigger, IF – the O-line.
Golladay probably isn't a Giant in 2023.
More so that KG is the catalyst that helps the Giants show improvement on offense.
Lots of things need to happen for improvement.
I also think it's likely that he is not on the team in 23... But he's young and crazy things can happen.
I love Toney's physical ability but am concerned about his mental game and desire to be the best. He too gets hurt a lot but its only one year so ??
There is potential but until its executed on the field consistently we just don't know what we have.
But if he can be more like Amani Toomer, he will be with the Giants need right now.
I also think that as we get into the season if the Giants are having success we will see more from The Young playmakers.
I'd take Amani Toomer any old time.
Barkley, then Toney, then Golladay, then Robinson. Add if healthy for each. And all dependent on DJ, who is dependent on OL gelling.
Stafford could throw those passes. Jones not so much.
Golladay signed! - ( New Window )
Stafford could throw those passes. Jones not so much.
Did the Giants with Judge and Garrett even practice those? Have to remember he also missed much of camp and the preseason due to a hamstring injury.
However when he played with Jones, they did have some success. In fact his catch percentage was slightly above his career average (with Stafford). Only thing that was down was scores and that's a fundamental problem with the anemic gameplans this coaching staff had. How often did they try throwing him deep without it being completely obvious?
Daboll and Kafka will make this offense go. You'll just have to see.
So completions are usually contested balls where he goes up and gets it.
Stafford could throw those passes. Jones not so much.
Did the Giants with Judge and Garrett even practice those? Have to remember he also missed much of camp and the preseason due to a hamstring injury.
However when he played with Jones, they did have some success. In fact his catch percentage was slightly above his career average (with Stafford). Only thing that was down was scores and that's a fundamental problem with the anemic gameplans this coaching staff had. How often did they try throwing him deep without it being completely obvious?
Daboll and Kafka will make this offense go. You'll just have to see.
Yup.
Look at the wide receiver corps:
First you have:
Golladay
Shepard
Toney
Slayton
newly drafted Robinson
and the rest of the WRs - let's say one more is on the roster
Shepard - is just not going to last a whole season, and even at his best he is a gritty slot receiver - one Concussion away from retirement.
Toney - love him and his talent - but we just don't know if he can be relied on
Slayton is very consistently inconsistent - he is not primed to be a force
Robinson shows a lot of promise - but he is a rookie. It would be an outlier if he didn't have a learning curve to surmount
The rest of the WR group - Meh
Of all of them Golladay has had two very productive seasons in the NFL and has performed at a very high level. He has been and can be an impact player.
You must have a WR game in today's NFL and the current Giants coaching staff seems to play off the passing game, so if Golladay is your best receiver it stands to reason that he's got to have a good season in order for the Offense to do well. I think we all would agree that you have to score points. In Golladay's hey day he was an 11 score receiver. If Jones has to score 30 TDs this year that would be ⅓ of his production.
You can argue that you need an Oline to perform -- agreed
You can argue that you need the QB to perform --- agreed
You also need a running game to mix it up -- agreed
but you need a passing game and Golladay has proven he can be ⅓ of the passing game.
The guy needs to have a good season - or there won't be a heck of a lot to hang their offensive hats on IMO.
However, a lot of people have said that Golladay played poorly last year because of injuries. So the big question seems to be if he has recovered from his injuries and can remain healthy. A big IF.
A healthy Golladay can probably win a few games for the Giants, but we are not contenders.
Tend to agree. Our OL and running game are also still suspect, which means we'll likely have to get the ball out quickly. Golladay also doesn't generate a lot of separation and Jones, not Stafford, will be throwing him the ball. I hope I'm wrong of course, but I see Golladay as a complimentary piece and not the focus of the passing game.
Absolutely! If this line just plays at an average NFL level it will enable every weapon on the Offense to succeed
Prorated after first 4 for a 16 game season
104 receptions 1128 yards.
Golladay becomes a key component to that equation even if target share drops because when he's healthy, he's an elite deep ball receiver who can stretch the field.
I don't think he'll make or break our offense, but he'll be important and Jones/Golladay becoming a solid deep connection thanks to an improved OL could go a long way in getting this offense back to atleast league average level.
104 receptions 1128 yards.
104 receptions 1128 yards.
That's why I don't see it the way "well he had ___, he isn't as productive". He was productive. His catch percentage with Jones was very good. Touchdowns obviously down but that's scheme. And quite frankly I don't feel he got the ball enough especially toward the second quarter of the season.
Garrett was just a train wreck combined with Judge's conservative gameplan.
Daboll will be night and day.
I agree. I don’t think that we would have reached on a receiver in the second round if we thought highly of Golladay. He’s just a big body target that’s starting from zero with the new staff.
Prior to both Jones and Golladay injuries, he had 26 receptions and 282 yards, which is on pass to have similar type numbers to what he did in Detroit. Not to mention, he came back at the same time Judge and Kitchens decided to shit can the offense and put in that horrible system they started with at he TB game.
104 receptions 1128 yards.
104 receptions 1128 yards.
That's why I don't see it the way "well he had ___, he isn't as productive". He was productive. His catch percentage with Jones was very good. Touchdowns obviously down but that's scheme. And quite frankly I don't feel he got the ball enough especially toward the second quarter of the season.
Garrett was just a train wreck combined with Judge's conservative gameplan.
Daboll will be night and day.
What are you guys talking about? Before Jones got hurt he had one game over 64 yards receiving. He averaged less than 3 catches in the 8 games he played before Jones got hurt.
His only good game was New Orleans. In every other game he freakin stunk.
104 receptions 1128 yards.
104 receptions 1128 yards.
He had 17 receptions in his first 4 games, not 26. He was targeted 26 times. Otherwise great analysis, LOL!
Oh, and your number crunching ignored that he averaged 23 yards per game over the next 4 games he played with Jones.
The BBI'ers who were happy Gettleman signed Galladay are not the same BBI'ers who doubt he's a difference maker.
I'm hopeful with the new offense he turns it around. He was paid to raise the offense's capabilities, not be a mediocre target.
The 2022 Giants need to score touchdowns - something the team hasn’t done with any consistency since at least 2015, or maybe mid-2012. Kenny Golladay is among the very few players on the roster with a history of putting the ball in the end zone. Of course, it’s possible for others to step up: Toney and Robinson could “RAC” up lots of catches and yards; but Golladay is the guy who has made tough, contested catches against NFL defenders, and put actual points on the board. If he doesn’t produce, that’s a big void to fill, and we can look forward to lots of 37-yard fields goals by Graham Gano.
So I basically agree with the OP… While Kenny Golladay probably won’t elevate this team to playoff-caliber, he could help make the offense watchable for the first time in nearly a decade.
Joey is right. He’s a big possession receiver. Why the Giants opted to give a possession WR a big contract is beyond me. I personally think it’s the least important position on the offense. Golladay is another example of Gettleman’s inability to manage the roster and take into account positional value.
Plax was more productive as a Giant, adding 33 TDs in 57 games with the Giants. He also had a total of six postseason TDs - three with each team. The last of the six will never be forgotten. By contrast, Golladay's first year in blue was a complete washout.
As for Golladay's importance to the team's scoring potential... he's not dominant, but who else on this team has scored? Sterling Shepard has a total of 21 TD catches - just thirteen in the last five years - plus one on the ground. Saquon Barkley scored fifteen times as a rookie, including four on receptions, but we may never see that player again. Darius Slayton? Similar decline since 2019, without the upside or the injury excuse. Toney and Robinson are projections.
Can the team score without production from Golladay, and might he be cooked? Sure, and if others step up, he might play a lesser role; but Golladay has a track record few others do. I'm not optimistic. I just see some basis for hope.
As some have noted above, he probably isn't long for the Giants and its not just about his bad contract.
Plax was more productive as a Giant, adding 33 TDs in 57 games with the Giants. He also had a total of six postseason TDs - three with each team. The last of the six will never be forgotten. By contrast, Golladay's first year in blue was a complete washout.
As for Golladay's importance to the team's scoring potential... he's not dominant, but who else on this team has scored? Sterling Shepard has a total of 21 TD catches - just thirteen in the last five years - plus one on the ground. Saquon Barkley scored fifteen times as a rookie, including four on receptions, but we may never see that player again. Darius Slayton? Similar decline since 2019, without the upside or the injury excuse. Toney and Robinson are projections.
Can the team score without production from Golladay, and might he be cooked? Sure, and if others step up, he might play a lesser role; but Golladay has a track record few others do. I'm not optimistic. I just see some basis for hope.
Blogs -- this is the point exactly - it's just a point in fact given the current roster. The Giants, as composed, can't really hope to be successful if Golladay can't produce. He is the only proven scorer of consequence on the team.
He's a better a fit in a play-action vertical offense than a spread with run and shoot concepts. I do think if he can get back his athleticism he's a strong 2nd WR in that system. Big ifs though.
Good coaches make good use of good players. If Golladay is the guy he was three years ago, Daboll and Kafka will have no difficulty utilizing him. If he's the guy he was last year, scheme fit will be the least of their problems.
as he may be worth a decent draft pick in trade
... he's going to be Mike Evans... Especially with Daniel Jones.
But if he can be more like Amani Toomer, he will be with the Giants need right now.
I also think that as we get into the season if the Giants are having success we will see more from The Young playmakers.
I'd take Amani Toomer any old time.
Toomer?? You mean that high draft pick who couldn't break the starting receiver unit and couldn't stay healthy his rookie year? Psh..