As Kenny Golladay Goes... So Goes the Giants...

gidiefor : Mod : 5/30/2022 9:06 am
I said this last year, and I'm saying it again. All things considered Kenny Golladay, wrongly or rightly, is, defacto, the NY Giants #1 receiver. If he has a good season so will the Giants.

He's a five year pro, at 6'4." He's had two 1,000 + yard seasons in his career, 2018 and 2019, and his 2019 season propelled him into the Probowl with 65 receptions, 1119 yds (18+ yd. avg), 11 receiving tds (the most receiving TDs in the NFL that year).

He has the athleticism to be a star power WR. With Matthew Stafford throwing to him his game improved steadily over a three year period (2017-2019). In his 4th season, 2020, he contracted Covid to start the season and only played 5 games, but his stats matched those of his prior years and he had three stand out games of the 5 he played.

Then he came to the 2021 Giants on a $72 million 4 year contract and has the worst statistical season of his career. I mean his rookie season in 2017, after being drafted in the third round, was statistically better than his 2021 season. In 2021 he has: the only season of his career with no TDs; his lowest avg yds per catch at 14.1; his longest receiving play at 36 yds the lowest of his career longs.

He was comparable to Mike Evans, when on the field, in his first four years, and Evans was a first round pick, #7 overall.

The question is: Can he do it? Can he stay on the field for 15 to 17 games? and can Brian Dabol, Mike Kafka, Mike Groh and Daniel Jones be good enough to bring out the best in him?


Bio/Stats - ( New Window )
It'll be a gala day in East Rutherford.  
Klaatu : 5/30/2022 10:15 am : link
"Well, a gal a day is about all I can handle." - Groucho Marx.
As DJ goes  
fkap : 5/30/2022 10:19 am : link
So go the Giants. As long as the rest of the team plays well, any other single player can go down/play lousy, and the team will be fine.

Obviously, the rest of the team needs to play well. There's still a lot of roster work to be done before Golladay makes or breaks the season.
he didn't have Covid in 2020...  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/30/2022 10:24 am : link
...unless the Lions covered it up. He had a hamstring injury in training camp that year and missed the first two games of the season.

Then later in the season he injured his hip and missed the rest of the season.
Detroit Free Press, Sept. 10, 2020: Lions' Kenny Golladay has a hamstring injury - ( New Window )
I’m not so sure  
UberAlias : 5/30/2022 10:24 am : link
I have a feeling the offense will be fueled by quickness and YAC. You line up Toney Robinson Barkley Shepard, there is bound to be a long strider type whose going to give a step to one of these guys in the short area passing game. Golladay adds another dimension, but he’s not the engine that makes it run, IMO.
My expectation for Golladay is that he will just be a role player  
PatersonPlank : 5/30/2022 10:29 am : link
If the offense gets going it will be behind Barkley, Toney, and Robinson/Shep IMO. I think Golladay will be used for matchup advantages in things like goal line offenses, shorter passes where we need to move the chains, etc. His size will be used strategically.
I disagree 1000%  
EJNNJ : 5/30/2022 10:37 am : link
Controlling the LOS will determine our direction.

-DJ can play the game, maybe not a top 10 but is certainly capable of being mid pack+ with a proper OL same with our RBs
- A DL that makes stops will give the offense more possessions…
Not so sure  
5BowlsSoon : 5/30/2022 10:44 am : link
Watching him last year, he struggled getting separation. I guess you may have to throw the ball up and hope he grabs it with his height.

I personally think if healthy, Toney, and then Robinson will be more productive. I’m also feeling hopeful that Bellinger will be a better target than KG.

Nevertheless, I’m hoping KG can break out and play like a 72 M dollar man that GETTLEMAN believed him to be.
Golloday Can Be Very Good  
Samiam : 5/30/2022 10:46 am : link
I disagree with those who think he’s washed up or just a role player. But, I disagree with the premise that he’s the key or even a key. Assuminghe’s healthy, which is a huge if, he’s part of the solution. I wonder if the problem between him and Jones was related to Garrett’s coaching emphasis on turnovers. Golloday does not get a lot of separation. But, he’ll catch most of the 50/balls at a minimum. I think Jones was afraid to throw the ball to Golloday which was not often. Daboll has publicly said he wants Jones to be more aggressive and I think this is part of what he’s talking about which makes Golloday an important player here.
IF (another big one) all of our receivers are healthy, we should  
CT Charlie : 5/30/2022 11:06 am : link
scare opponents. How do you plan to cover Golladay, Toney, Robinson and Barkley?

Correct: by giving DJ no time to throw. Which brings us to the other, even bigger, IF – the O-line.
I disagree with the premise  
Scooter185 : 5/30/2022 11:29 am : link
KG, or any of the other WRs, are only as good as the guy throwing them the ball. I agree with Mike in Ohio, he will do better (hard to do worse) but will be limited by the QB
Go Terps : 5/30/2022 11:40 am : link
I think the only reason he's still here is his contract is untradeable. He fits the profile of WR Gettleman likes with his size and catch radius. Like everything Gettleman likes, that type of receiver is becoming antiquated. Even though Gettleman was there when Cam Newton won MVP throwing to small fast guys, he was too dumb to learn from it.

Golladay probably isn't a Giant in 2023.
If I'm understanding the OP...  
Brown_Hornet : 5/30/2022 11:55 am : link
... it is not a suggestion that if KG is very good the Giants will be good.
More so that KG is the catalyst that helps the Giants show improvement on offense.

Lots of things need to happen for improvement.

I also think it's likely that he is not on the team in 23... But he's young and crazy things can happen.
He is our #1 wideout  
SGMen : 5/30/2022 12:00 pm : link
No question, on paper, he is our top guy and a redzone threat as well as a deep ball fight for it threat due to his size. He must stay healthy and be utilized properly. So will he?

I love Toney's physical ability but am concerned about his mental game and desire to be the best. He too gets hurt a lot but its only one year so ??

There is potential but until its executed on the field consistently we just don't know what we have.
RE: I don't think...  
BMac : 5/30/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15721161 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
... he's going to be Mike Evans... Especially with Daniel Jones.
But if he can be more like Amani Toomer, he will be with the Giants need right now.

I also think that as we get into the season if the Giants are having success we will see more from The Young playmakers.


I'd take Amani Toomer any old time.
Key player if Giants have success  
Pepe LePugh : 5/30/2022 12:36 pm : link
May be Golladay. More likely in my mind:
Barkley, then Toney, then Golladay, then Robinson. Add if healthy for each. And all dependent on DJ, who is dependent on OL gelling.
He gets zero separation  
Vanzetti : 5/30/2022 12:52 pm : link
So completions are usually contested balls where he goes up and gets it.

Stafford could throw those passes. Jones not so much.
I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/30/2022 12:55 pm : link
He was injured on and off for most of last year (nothing new, I guess), and had no QBs to throw to him the last 6 games
I disagree but if true...  
90.Cal : 5/30/2022 12:59 pm : link
We won't be going very far...
Short memories. Many here were thrilled  
Big Blue '56 : 5/30/2022 1:05 pm : link
to get a young, solid receiver in Golladay. They weren’t necessarily thrilled with the contract, which is fine, but as a receiver, many were quite happy, iirc
Go Terps : 5/30/2022 1:14 pm : link
Funny read now.
Golladay signed! - ( New Window )
RE: He gets zero separation  
Toth029 : 5/30/2022 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15721247 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
So completions are usually contested balls where he goes up and gets it.

Stafford could throw those passes. Jones not so much.


Did the Giants with Judge and Garrett even practice those? Have to remember he also missed much of camp and the preseason due to a hamstring injury.

However when he played with Jones, they did have some success. In fact his catch percentage was slightly above his career average (with Stafford). Only thing that was down was scores and that's a fundamental problem with the anemic gameplans this coaching staff had. How often did they try throwing him deep without it being completely obvious?

Daboll and Kafka will make this offense go. You'll just have to see.
RE: RE: He gets zero separation  
Big Blue '56 : 5/30/2022 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15721274 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15721247 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


So completions are usually contested balls where he goes up and gets it.

Stafford could throw those passes. Jones not so much.



Did the Giants with Judge and Garrett even practice those? Have to remember he also missed much of camp and the preseason due to a hamstring injury.

However when he played with Jones, they did have some success. In fact his catch percentage was slightly above his career average (with Stafford). Only thing that was down was scores and that's a fundamental problem with the anemic gameplans this coaching staff had. How often did they try throwing him deep without it being completely obvious?

Daboll and Kafka will make this offense go. You'll just have to see.


Yup.
So here is my premise on this  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/30/2022 2:39 pm : link
Golladay may or may not be here next year -- that has nothing to do with my statement. My statement relates to this coming season.

Look at the wide receiver corps:

First you have:
Golladay
Shepard
Toney
Slayton
newly drafted Robinson
and the rest of the WRs - let's say one more is on the roster

Shepard - is just not going to last a whole season, and even at his best he is a gritty slot receiver - one Concussion away from retirement.

Toney - love him and his talent - but we just don't know if he can be relied on

Slayton is very consistently inconsistent - he is not primed to be a force

Robinson shows a lot of promise - but he is a rookie. It would be an outlier if he didn't have a learning curve to surmount

The rest of the WR group - Meh

Of all of them Golladay has had two very productive seasons in the NFL and has performed at a very high level. He has been and can be an impact player.

You must have a WR game in today's NFL and the current Giants coaching staff seems to play off the passing game, so if Golladay is your best receiver it stands to reason that he's got to have a good season in order for the Offense to do well. I think we all would agree that you have to score points. In Golladay's hey day he was an 11 score receiver. If Jones has to score 30 TDs this year that would be ⅓ of his production.

You can argue that you need an Oline to perform -- agreed
You can argue that you need the QB to perform --- agreed
You also need a running game to mix it up -- agreed
but you need a passing game and Golladay has proven he can be ⅓ of the passing game.

The guy needs to have a good season - or there won't be a heck of a lot to hang their offensive hats on IMO.
btw  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/30/2022 2:49 pm : link
Dabol's offense really came together when Stefon Diggs came to town and he had a real #1 receiver
Nah  
Joey in VA : 5/30/2022 2:53 pm : link
Golladay isn't the big factor. He's a glorified possession WR, not anything to gauge success against.
I'd rather have  
Paulie Walnuts : 5/30/2022 3:28 pm : link
Homer Jones in his prime
its the offensive line  
blueblood : 5/30/2022 3:32 pm : link
plain and simple
KG better have a big season...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/30/2022 4:25 pm : link
Or he'll be on another roster next fall. Well, that might happen regardless of how he performs this season.
I don't think the Giants are going anywhere special this year, with or  
Marty in Albany : 5/30/2022 4:29 pm : link
without Golladay.

However, a lot of people have said that Golladay played poorly last year because of injuries. So the big question seems to be if he has recovered from his injuries and can remain healthy. A big IF.

A healthy Golladay can probably win a few games for the Giants, but we are not contenders.
Stafford  
MyNameIsMyName : 5/30/2022 4:38 pm : link
To Jones is a massive drop off. Golladay would be fine with a good QB, we don’t have that though.
RE: I’m not so sure  
AcidTest : 5/30/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15721182 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I have a feeling the offense will be fueled by quickness and YAC. You line up Toney Robinson Barkley Shepard, there is bound to be a long strider type whose going to give a step to one of these guys in the short area passing game. Golladay adds another dimension, but he’s not the engine that makes it run, IMO.


Tend to agree. Our OL and running game are also still suspect, which means we'll likely have to get the ball out quickly. Golladay also doesn't generate a lot of separation and Jones, not Stafford, will be throwing him the ball. I hope I'm wrong of course, but I see Golladay as a complimentary piece and not the focus of the passing game.
RE: its the offensive line  
montanagiant : 5/30/2022 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15721296 blueblood said:
Quote:
plain and simple

Absolutely! If this line just plays at an average NFL level it will enable every weapon on the Offense to succeed
Through 4 games  
Giants73 : 5/30/2022 6:34 pm : link
Prior to both Jones and Golladay injuries, he had 26 receptions and 282 yards, which is on pass to have similar type numbers to what he did in Detroit. Not to mention, he came back at the same time Judge and Kitchens decided to shit can the offense and put in that horrible system they started with at he TB game.

Prorated after first 4 for a 16 game season
104 receptions 1128 yards.

from what I can tell  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 5/30/2022 6:59 pm : link
the Giants are going to rely on a lot of quick hitting plays with Toney/Robinson/Shep/Saquon utilizing their YAC skills to get the team in positive down and distance situations.

Golladay becomes a key component to that equation even if target share drops because when he's healthy, he's an elite deep ball receiver who can stretch the field.

I don't think he'll make or break our offense, but he'll be important and Jones/Golladay becoming a solid deep connection thanks to an improved OL could go a long way in getting this offense back to atleast league average level.
RE: Through 4 games  
Toth029 : 5/30/2022 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15721343 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Prior to both Jones and Golladay injuries, he had 26 receptions and 282 yards, which is on pass to have similar type numbers to what he did in Detroit. Not to mention, he came back at the same time Judge and Kitchens decided to shit can the offense and put in that horrible system they started with at he TB game.

Prorated after first 4 for a 16 game season
104 receptions 1128 yards.


That's why I don't see it the way "well he had ___, he isn't as productive". He was productive. His catch percentage with Jones was very good. Touchdowns obviously down but that's scheme. And quite frankly I don't feel he got the ball enough especially toward the second quarter of the season.

Garrett was just a train wreck combined with Judge's conservative gameplan.

Daboll will be night and day.
RE: My expectation for Golladay is that he will just be a role player  
giantBCP : 5/30/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15721185 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
If the offense gets going it will be behind Barkley, Toney, and Robinson/Shep IMO. I think Golladay will be used for matchup advantages in things like goal line offenses, shorter passes where we need to move the chains, etc. His size will be used strategically.


I agree. I don’t think that we would have reached on a receiver in the second round if we thought highly of Golladay. He’s just a big body target that’s starting from zero with the new staff.
RE: RE: Through 4 games  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/30/2022 9:55 pm : link
In comment 15721356 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 15721343 Giants73 said:


Quote:


Prior to both Jones and Golladay injuries, he had 26 receptions and 282 yards, which is on pass to have similar type numbers to what he did in Detroit. Not to mention, he came back at the same time Judge and Kitchens decided to shit can the offense and put in that horrible system they started with at he TB game.

Prorated after first 4 for a 16 game season
104 receptions 1128 yards.




That's why I don't see it the way "well he had ___, he isn't as productive". He was productive. His catch percentage with Jones was very good. Touchdowns obviously down but that's scheme. And quite frankly I don't feel he got the ball enough especially toward the second quarter of the season.

Garrett was just a train wreck combined with Judge's conservative gameplan.

Daboll will be night and day.


What are you guys talking about? Before Jones got hurt he had one game over 64 yards receiving. He averaged less than 3 catches in the 8 games he played before Jones got hurt.

His only good game was New Orleans. In every other game he freakin stunk.
RE: Through 4 games  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/30/2022 11:12 pm : link
In comment 15721343 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Prior to both Jones and Golladay injuries, he had 26 receptions and 282 yards, which is on pass to have similar type numbers to what he did in Detroit. Not to mention, he came back at the same time Judge and Kitchens decided to shit can the offense and put in that horrible system they started with at he TB game.

Prorated after first 4 for a 16 game season
104 receptions 1128 yards.


He had 17 receptions in his first 4 games, not 26. He was targeted 26 times. Otherwise great analysis, LOL!

Oh, and your number crunching ignored that he averaged 23 yards per game over the next 4 games he played with Jones.
RE: Short memories. Many here were thrilled  
GeofromNJ : 5/30/2022 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15721254 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
to get a young, solid receiver in Golladay. They weren’t necessarily thrilled with the contract, which is fine, but as a receiver, many were quite happy, iirc

The BBI'ers who were happy Gettleman signed Galladay are not the same BBI'ers who doubt he's a difference maker.
I don't know  
Andrew in Austin : 5/30/2022 11:29 pm : link
Jury is still out for me on Golladay. I was pretty unimpressed with him last year. Maybe it was injuries, maybe it was the offensive scheme, but he didn't seem to do much when he was in. He didn't seem to put much effort in last year, didn't really seem to run great routes, and as a result seemed covered. For the "he catches contested balls" - he didn't seem to do that at such a great rate either.

I'm hopeful with the new offense he turns it around. He was paid to raise the offense's capabilities, not be a mediocre target.
We won’t know how important Golladay is to the team’s fortunes…  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/31/2022 6:00 am : link
… until we have some idea of his role in the new offense. Gettleman signed him to do for Jones roughly what Plaxico Burress did for Manning. That plan didn’t work in 2021, for all sorts of reasons, but that doesn’t mean it can’t work under more favorable circumstances.

The 2022 Giants need to score touchdowns - something the team hasn’t done with any consistency since at least 2015, or maybe mid-2012. Kenny Golladay is among the very few players on the roster with a history of putting the ball in the end zone. Of course, it’s possible for others to step up: Toney and Robinson could “RAC” up lots of catches and yards; but Golladay is the guy who has made tough, contested catches against NFL defenders, and put actual points on the board. If he doesn’t produce, that’s a big void to fill, and we can look forward to lots of 37-yard fields goals by Graham Gano.

So I basically agree with the OP… While Kenny Golladay probably won’t elevate this team to playoff-caliber, he could help make the offense watchable for the first time in nearly a decade.
Golladay isn’t a TD production machine  
cosmicj : 5/31/2022 6:31 am : link
He’s had one season with over 5 TDs and has 21 TDs over his 5-yr career.

Joey is right. He’s a big possession receiver. Why the Giants opted to give a possession WR a big contract is beyond me. I personally think it’s the least important position on the offense. Golladay is another example of Gettleman’s inability to manage the roster and take into account positional value.
KG may not be a TD machine, but he led the league...  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/31/2022 8:00 am : link
...in touchdown receptions in 2019. His 21 TDs in 47 games with Detroit compares very favorably to Burress's 22 in 71 games with Pittsburgh. So I think the Burress comp is more than fair.

Plax was more productive as a Giant, adding 33 TDs in 57 games with the Giants. He also had a total of six postseason TDs - three with each team. The last of the six will never be forgotten. By contrast, Golladay's first year in blue was a complete washout.

As for Golladay's importance to the team's scoring potential... he's not dominant, but who else on this team has scored? Sterling Shepard has a total of 21 TD catches - just thirteen in the last five years - plus one on the ground. Saquon Barkley scored fifteen times as a rookie, including four on receptions, but we may never see that player again. Darius Slayton? Similar decline since 2019, without the upside or the injury excuse. Toney and Robinson are projections.

Can the team score without production from Golladay, and might he be cooked? Sure, and if others step up, he might play a lesser role; but Golladay has a track record few others do. I'm not optimistic. I just see some basis for hope.
There was more going on with Golladay last year than just injuries  
chick310 : 5/31/2022 8:21 am : link
and being negatively affected by the changes at QB. And these were similar to some of the same negative reports that were rumored about him during his last year or so with Detroit.

As some have noted above, he probably isn't long for the Giants and its not just about his bad contract.
RE: KG may not be a TD machine, but he led the league...  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/31/2022 8:57 am : link
In comment 15721616 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
...in touchdown receptions in 2019. His 21 TDs in 47 games with Detroit compares very favorably to Burress's 22 in 71 games with Pittsburgh. So I think the Burress comp is more than fair.

Plax was more productive as a Giant, adding 33 TDs in 57 games with the Giants. He also had a total of six postseason TDs - three with each team. The last of the six will never be forgotten. By contrast, Golladay's first year in blue was a complete washout.

As for Golladay's importance to the team's scoring potential... he's not dominant, but who else on this team has scored? Sterling Shepard has a total of 21 TD catches - just thirteen in the last five years - plus one on the ground. Saquon Barkley scored fifteen times as a rookie, including four on receptions, but we may never see that player again. Darius Slayton? Similar decline since 2019, without the upside or the injury excuse. Toney and Robinson are projections.

Can the team score without production from Golladay, and might he be cooked? Sure, and if others step up, he might play a lesser role; but Golladay has a track record few others do. I'm not optimistic. I just see some basis for hope.


Blogs -- this is the point exactly - it's just a point in fact given the current roster. The Giants, as composed, can't really hope to be successful if Golladay can't produce. He is the only proven scorer of consequence on the team.
KG is softer than Dolly Madison ice cream  
MartyNJ1969 : 5/31/2022 9:22 am : link
lack of effort on catches. Another Horrible DG signing we are stuck with until next year.
Injuries may have taken a toll  
AcesUp : 5/31/2022 9:25 am : link
He looked a lot slower last year than he did in Detroit. I don't think he's the greatest fit in this new offense either. It's pretty telling that every WR added, even back of the roster types, are the antithesis of Golladay. I'm sure the staff will find a use for him because he's here and still one of their better WRs, however I think this offense will run through Toney if it runs through any one player. I think he'll be the defacto deep threat here but more in a complementary role than #1.

He's a better a fit in a play-action vertical offense than a spread with run and shoot concepts. I do think if he can get back his athleticism he's a strong 2nd WR in that system. Big ifs though.
The "system fit" thing only goes so far.  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/31/2022 9:51 am : link
Terrell Owens is one example of a WR with a similar profile and skill set to Golladay (although stronger and obviously better in many ways) who thrived in West Coast offenses, including Reid's for most of his career.

Good coaches make good use of good players. If Golladay is the guy he was three years ago, Daboll and Kafka will have no difficulty utilizing him. If he's the guy he was last year, scheme fit will be the least of their problems.
Here's some more food for thought  
gidiefor : Mod : 5/31/2022 10:03 am : link
If Golladay has a good year, say 1,000 + yds, 11 + TDs, avg 16 + ypc he also becomes a very tradable commodity, which will help the Giants in 2023....

as he may be worth a decent draft pick in trade
RE: RE: I don't think...  
moze1021 : 5/31/2022 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15721230 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15721161 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


... he's going to be Mike Evans... Especially with Daniel Jones.
But if he can be more like Amani Toomer, he will be with the Giants need right now.

I also think that as we get into the season if the Giants are having success we will see more from The Young playmakers.



I'd take Amani Toomer any old time.


Toomer?? You mean that high draft pick who couldn't break the starting receiver unit and couldn't stay healthy his rookie year? Psh..
