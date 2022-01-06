Chris Simms' Top 40 QBs: No. 21, Daniel Jones

Wanted to post but figured most people here would comment without actually watching the entire video..
Chris Simms is certainly not a Giants homer cuz his dad played here...he's killed them over the years (rightfully so).
He honestly feels Daniel Jones is the hardest starting QB to rank in the entire league...I can't argue with that.
Every hater/homer on this board makes a point about him, and genuinely everyone can be considered right.
I'll tell you one thing though - I hope like hell this kid stays healthy, wins a bunch of games, and looks good doing it this there. Many of you have adamantly written him off, and you are entitled to that..but I just got this feeling that he's gonna turn it around.
is NOT a good ranking, especially for a #6 pick? You are reacting as if it was 1 instead of 21. This is about the best ranking we've seen, and it puts him squarely in the bottom 1/3 of the league.
The reality is, none of us have a clue what to reasonably expect. Sadly, this is a relatively fair ranking. Even more sad is that a good season probably doesn't elevate him more than about 6 spots,give or take 2 or 3. Personally, after 4 years, for me to be behind a 2nd contract, he would have to end the season about 16 spots higher, which is highly unlikely.
The issue isn't just that even with a good season, it doesn't elevate
So you think Jones has to rank in the top 5 QBs (a 16 slot jump from 21 to 5) in order to be worthy of a second contract?
I don’t think Jones is a very good QB and I think the Giants will go in another direction next year. But in a league that features Rodgers, Brady, Mahomes, Allen, Stafford, Herbert, Burrow, Wilson, Murray and Carr, as arguably the top 10 QBs, I don’t think Jones has to break into the top 5 to get a second contract.
It seems Chris likes a lot of what he sees in terms of ability but because of lack of production due to no OL, WR's or RB's and the most boring offensive play calling in NFL history, doesn't know exactly where to rank him.
The ceiling for Daniel Jones? Seems like #12 - #15 if he can put it all together. Either he will or he won't. If not, we get a new QB in 2023. If yes, the team may feel that's enough to tag him and instead focus on building / solidifying other areas of the team.
For those who are saying well “21 isn’t a good ranking”
The best outcome for the Giants and all of us who post here would be that in 2022 Jones makes a huge leap and becomes a top 10 NFL QB. That would mean the Giants would be ready to win in 2023. I think the odds of that are very low. But that's what I'm rooting for. If Jones remains a bottom 3rd QB, that's what 21st is, the Giants will be starting over at QB and 2023 will be a development year.
The best outcome for the Giants and all of us who post here would be that in 2022 Jones makes a huge leap and becomes a top 10 NFL QB. That would mean the Giants would be ready to win in 2023. I think the odds of that are very low. But that's what I'm rooting for. If Jones remains a bottom 3rd QB, that's what 21st is, the Giants will be starting over at QB and 2023 will be a development year.
The only way I'm considering giving Jones a big $$ 2nd contract is if he not only puts up a star QB stat line, but he also excels late in games and delivers some wins in the process against equal to better competition..I'm not talking about leading a game winning FG drive vs the Bears and/or Jags...
Who cares if it's a good ranking. The team has sucked balls for years, it shouldn't be a good ranking. But did you listen to to what he said? It's spot on.
IMV, statistics give a fan a fact based reason to believe that he's just bad. That said, watching him play and noting his abilities as well as his recent circumstances gives a fan a fact based reasons for optimism.
IMV, statistics give a fan a fact based reason to believe that he's just bad. That said, watching him play and noting his abilities as well as his recent circumstances gives a fan a fact based reasons for optimism.
simms's comments about jones's poor pocket presence and patting the ball too much even after he steps up into the pocket were definitely spot on.
hopefully the dabol/kafka offense helps him out.. but i'm expecting him to miss a minimum of 2 games with injuries incurred while scrambling, or on some designed run. has happened every year like clockwork.
Even his supporters have him outside of the top 20
as much to do with the team as him he explains. He explains his strengths and weaknesses. One of the things he mentioned is that he's smart and does his reads very well. I know the opposite of that has been has been stated as fact here. And his comparison is Carr and Cousins as a possibility. I know many on here will say that's not good enough. I'll see what that looks like on this team before I say yes or no. I've always thought both were very good QB's. Not Brady/Mahommes good of course but certainly very good and capable of winning a lot of games with. Simms as I recall didn't like the pick when he was drafted but changed his mind during the first year if I recall despite the fumbles. Time will tell.
who he lists/has listed from like 17-27 to really have an opinion on if I agree with Simms' take on where Jones stands.
On the surface, #21 seems like an ok ranking. Hopefully the OL finally improves and we can get a better picture on if Jones has the potential to be a good starting QB or not. As of this moment, he hasn't shown it.
Who cares if it's a good ranking. The team has sucked balls for years, it shouldn't be a good ranking. But did you listen to to what he said? It's spot on.
I was referring only to the reactions here, not the actual anysis
So you think Jones has to rank in the top 5 QBs (a 16 slot jump from 21 to 5) in order to be worthy of a second contract?
I don’t think Jones is a very good QB and I think the Giants will go in another direction next year. But in a league that features Rodgers, Brady, Mahomes, Allen, Stafford, Herbert, Burrow, Wilson, Murray and Carr, as arguably the top 10 QBs, I don’t think Jones has to break into the top 5 to get a second contract.
To be clear, and I've said this many times this off season, I am talking strictly about a second contract with the Giants. I do believe he can be a decent QB in the league. But, I would let another team pay for him to play after this year. The only scenario I would view as warranting the Giants to give him that 2nd deal is an other worldly good season.
Why? Because he has 4 years of mostly mediocre to bad play as his history here. He was a #6 pick here. In order for him to continue here, he has to play like the #6 pick. He has to show a presence in the pocket, show the ability to read a defense pre snap and with the ball in his hands, he needs to stay healthy. It can't be only about a few good throws over the season and a couple of runs. Remember, a second deal with the Giants will cost more than $20M/year. You want to pay that for an OK QB?
I agree with a lot of Simms analysis. I don't get how people took this as a positive thing.
Terps and BW know more about QB'ing than this guy. Or his dad.
And they say DJ sucks and will always suck. He has no chance. Period.
You care an awful lot what I think.
This time next year Jones will be someone else's backup.
lol I don't care all that much, but it's hard not to razz you since you state your opinion (as fact) on Mr. Jones so incredibly often.
I'm not here starting threads on Jones, and I've stated the facts pretty clearly: the Giants average less than 20 PPG per game and have a 12-25 record with Jones as a starter. Statistically he's been at the bottom of the league's starters since he entered the league. He was a zero star recruit that had to walk on at Duke and he never even made 3rd team All-ACC. He was drafted by Dave Gettleman, who did everything wrong while he was here.
Those are facts. Everything else (including blaming his supporting cast and coaches for his poor performance) is opinion.
I didn't take it as a positive or negative. Well, that's not true... it's a positive against fans on BBI that proclaim with this omniscient POV making him out to just be this horrible QB that can never win anything. And really mostly without factoring in nearly enough the situation of the team / coaching inconsistency / questionable scheme / horrible state of the OL / ETC. I took it for what it was.
He may or may not ever be anything above a middling QB but it's impossible to tell for sure based on the state of the Giants. It's certainly not some idiotic stance some make it out to be to have some optimism, and Chris Simms points that out there very well. Both he and his father have the same stance on DJ and I 100% agree with them.
AND, I have said this many times, if the team decides to move on from him, Sayonora and root for the next guy. But I will root for him to kick ass and chew bubblegum, because, quite honestly that's the best case scenario for this team.
that Jones had a terrible GM, terrible coaching, and terrible offensive lines?
You left out skill players….2020 worst in the league, 2021 better on paper but the actual groups that typically made it out on the field most Sundays…were among the poorest…could have been better with health/availability..but that’s not what transpired…not close. The Giants were the single most injured team in football in 2021 and this was never more apparent than looking at the “talent” the Giants trotted out onto the field most Sundays. Hopefully health/availability will take a turn for the better in 2022, how many games do they get from Jones, Golladay, Barkley, Toney and Shep together? A handful? 5 or 6? Hopefully more than that.
He is a terrible QB in the sense that we spent a 6th overall pick on him. I see him as someone who can hang around the league like Ryan Fitzpatrick or Case Keenum or even Colt McCoy has. He is only going to be as good as the parts around him, but there are more tools than your typical back-up and can have value if you are paying him as a #20-#25 QB. Would rather have Jones than someone like Jacoby Brissett.
Agreed. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on Jones. I personally feel that if this draft had a QB they really liked he would have been drafted early and be competing against Jones right now. Or Jones may have been released/traded.
The flip side, you’d have to exclude 2021 rookies..but name a quarterback placed into a worse position offensively than Jones 2 year span from 2020-2021. The only name I can come up with is Darnold, and I’m not sure even Darnold was put through a rougher span.
we've heard these points before. We've seen flashes, but the team has been so bad it is hard to tell how good Jones can be.
That doesn't say a ton of good things about Jones, by the way.
My issue with Jones (and a lot of other 'haters') was where he was drafted compared to what he had done in college, and he was always used as an the argument for getting rid of Gettleman, unfortunately.
That said, he's the quarterback for the Giants and I am not rooting against him. Arguing that he's bad, ok, what's the alternative? Start Tyrod? Go get Baker? Not a lot of better alternatives than giving the guy who's still cheap a shot to see what he is with a decent offensive system. If his ceiling is Kirk Cousins, ok. You can win with that.
Schoen and Daboll have a difficult job at the most important position. First, they have to figure out whether what they have is good enough. Then, if its not, they have to figure out how to get someone who is. Most teams fail at one or the other.
On the surface, #21 seems like an ok ranking. Hopefully the OL finally improves and we can get a better picture on if Jones has the potential to be a good starting QB or not. As of this moment, he hasn't shown it.
Under these circumstances being ranked #21 is absolutely less than ok considering he was the #6 draft pick. If he was picked in the second or third round then #21 is an ok ranking.
It's mostly a sunk cost, and the GM who sunk it is gone. The Giants will pay him like the #6 pick this year. After that, his draft status is history.
It's not as though going a different direction with that pick would have made a big difference. A lot of us expected Josh Allen (the Edge, not the QB), and maybe he would have been a better choice, but the Jaguars have won ten games in three years, and Allen may be damaged goods. The Giants weren't drafting Jeffery Simmons or Brian Burns at #6. The next QB off the board was a bust in Washington, and died tragically while trying to reboot his career.
In a perfect world, the Giants would have let Eli play out his contract as the starter in 2019, wound up with the same record, and drafted Justin Herbert in 2020. That's a lot of hindsight.
If you look fairly at the history of QBs drafted in the top ten, most are gambles that fail. Sure, it hurts that Jones's draft class was sandwiched between Patrick Mahomes at #10 in 2017, Josh Allen (the QB) at #7 in 2018 and Herbert at #6 in 2020. But those guys are exceptional, and they were found amid a minefield of Trubisky, Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, and Tagovailoa. The previous two years, QBs were drafted 1-2, and none of the four (Goff, Wentz, Winston, and Mariota) were the answer for their original teams. On the long list of terrible moves Dave Gettleman made as GM, drafting Daniel Jones may turn out to have been the most damaging, but it was far from the least defensible. A QB on the boundary between middle third and bottom third of NFL starters (i.e. #21) isn't really that bad a result, though it leaves the team somewhat in limbo for the future, hoping Jones can step up his game.
As for 2023, there's no law that says the Giants can only retain Jones for mid-to-high-end starter money. If he plays better, but not well enough (or durably enough) to command a big contract, and the team isn't in position to draft his replacement, maybe the Jones-Taylor show runs another year. Stranger things have happened.
Kirk Cousins ceiling is way off the mark too imo. Cousins flashed a lot more feel for the passing game early on. But even if Jones somehow reaches that level, is that what we want? A good stats guy who many think is not good enough to ever be a playoff winner? That's my worst nightmare. Giants forking out Kirk Cousins money for Kirk Cousins.
...you think this guy would still be the starting QB?
Jones getting 2022 is about justifying an investment and chasing a dream on behalf of ownership.
Disagree. There is nobody ranked higher by Simms who fits within the terrible cap situation Dave Gettleman left us. If the Browns would cut Mayfield I would see if he wants a minimal contract but a starting job since offsets mean anything less than what Cleveland is paying he won’t see one extra dollar of.
Fans should stop caring what he can or cannot do. Man do people get bored saying the same things over and over again?
I’m just glad this regime showed some smartness by
1. Not extending him
2. Not reaching for QBs just to replace Jones.
We are building a team for the first time in about 15 years. Just root for the damn kid to do well. And if he doesn’t - move on. This notion this is a wasted year is fucking stupid. It would just be as wasted starting a journeyman ( which Jones essentially is) or a rookie then too.
RE: If Jones had been a 5th round pick, or signed as an FA...
...you think this guy would still be the starting QB?
Jones getting 2022 is about justifying an investment and chasing a dream on behalf of ownership.
According to Simms, Jones played behind the worst ol in the league. What kind of numbers could realistically be expected?
What Simms has said isn’t much different than what the Giants have said, due to the very poor circumstances he played under it’s difficult if not impossible to accurately evaluate Jones. That Jones is starting this year isn’t because he’s being rewarded, it’s because the Giants owe it to themselves to allow the new staff to do their own evaluation of Jones. Especially in a year they aren’t expecting to make any noise anyway.
Firstly, didn't we have a HOF QB (or just under that) here playing on a bad oline / playing behind human turn style Erik flowers ; playing with crappy coaches -- the same crap coach in fact in one instance? Playing in Big suits offense that had like the same personnel package like 90% of the time and looked like a high school playbook? He put up decent numbers. He certainly didn't throw only 11 TDs . THe gaints fanbase was ready to ride him out of town on a rail and thought he was the problem. 4 years later it changed to the team being the problem not the QB. Huh?
Also, that 21 is way too generous a ranking. You are kidding if you think D Jones is really anywhere close to Carson Wentz , Jimmy G etc. Those guys are way ahead of him.
I have a feeling that generous ranking was just based on a comment Phil simms made in passing at a dinner. His son is just backing him up and allowing him to save face. Has Phil simms ever critiqued a Giant QB? Even Dave Brown or Kent GRaham. Geez I had to go to bars to watch other teams play back then.
You know what might be worse than Jones not continuing to suck? Whatever D Jones would look like playing "good." I can imagine the snooze fest in would be watching that.
Go terps nailed it ; if Jones were a 3rd round pick --which is what he should be according to many experts--he would never be playing here still.
he has shown reasons for optimism. He has also shown reasons to move on. The team around him has been perhaps the worst in the league.
I think he has it in him physically and mentally, has the work ethic. But ultimately, has he been too mentally Effed to succeed, that's the question. I think that is the case unfortunately which is why I wanted to move on.
That being said he's here this year so I'm rooting that he can get past the mental shit and show his best version of himself.
RE: For those who are saying well “21 isn’t a good ranking”
That is a ranking based on what he has done. Given what he’s had for support, as Sims said, 21 seems like a pretty good ranking.
I like 21 and the comments. Jones production, as in wins, hasn't been there but it ain't all him: poor OL, injuries to key playmakers, even bad coaching are all part of the equation.
My gut tells me that he may struggle the first 3 or so games but after that this offense will take off IF its healthy AND the young guys develop and/or return from injury better than they were. I like Daboll's personality if you will and feel they will play hard for him.
Jones can be a 4200 68% 32TD 10INT 4 lost fumbles type of guy if the OL can protect average the run better than average.
Jones playing well would be boring? Great input, always worth reading your posts.
It's mostly a sunk cost, and the GM who sunk it is gone. The Giants will pay him like the #6 pick this year. After that, his draft status is history.
It's not as though going a different direction with that pick would have made a big difference. A lot of us expected Josh Allen (the Edge, not the QB), and maybe he would have been a better choice, but the Jaguars have won ten games in three years, and Allen may be damaged goods. The Giants weren't drafting Jeffery Simmons or Brian Burns at #6. The next QB off the board was a bust in Washington, and died tragically while trying to reboot his career.
In a perfect world, the Giants would have let Eli play out his contract as the starter in 2019, wound up with the same record, and drafted Justin Herbert in 2020. That's a lot of hindsight.
If you look fairly at the history of QBs drafted in the top ten, most are gambles that fail. Sure, it hurts that Jones's draft class was sandwiched between Patrick Mahomes at #10 in 2017, Josh Allen (the QB) at #7 in 2018 and Herbert at #6 in 2020. But those guys are exceptional, and they were found amid a minefield of Trubisky, Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, and Tagovailoa. The previous two years, QBs were drafted 1-2, and none of the four (Goff, Wentz, Winston, and Mariota) were the answer for their original teams. On the long list of terrible moves Dave Gettleman made as GM, drafting Daniel Jones may turn out to have been the most damaging, but it was far from the least defensible. A QB on the boundary between middle third and bottom third of NFL starters (i.e. #21) isn't really that bad a result, though it leaves the team somewhat in limbo for the future, hoping Jones can step up his game.
As for 2023, there's no law that says the Giants can only retain Jones for mid-to-high-end starter money. If he plays better, but not well enough (or durably enough) to command a big contract, and the team isn't in position to draft his replacement, maybe the Jones-Taylor show runs another year. Stranger things have happened.
Shhh...you're making too much sense.
I never understood this thought that if Jones does well this year he's going to command a $30M per year contract from some team. He may have a good season and the Giants may try to give him a 2 or 3 year deal at $10M - $15M per year, sort of a Trubisky type deal. If the market is soft on Jones (likely) and the Giants think he can do well in the system they're running based on his play in 2022, then they may very well kick the "draft a QB" can down the road and continue to build the team with Jones as game manager.
That would almost certainly require a level of play he's not exhibited in 6 years of high level football.
Paying Jones a contract of $10M-$15M a year and kicking the QB can down the road would be based on an outlier year for Jones: the player he was at Duke isn't worth that and the player he's been at the Giants certainly isn't worth that. And even then a Jones ascension to even that level doesn't make the Giants a serious contender.
Barring a colossal 2022 where he proves he can make them a contender, paying Jones a second contract of any amount is a catastrophic outcome.
RE: Jones playing well enough to take them to the playoffs is unlikely
Barring a colossal 2022 where he proves he can make them a contender, paying Jones a second contract of any amount is a catastrophic outcome.
So would paying a journeyman QB to start or taking a rookie with the 5th pick who wasnt selected until the 3rd round.
Those of us that wanted them to draft Willis don't have access to Schoen's sources; certainly he knew Willis would not be taken in round 1. So good on him for not doing that.
He still probably should have taken a quarterback somewhere in this draft. When we're watching Jones be mediocre again this year we're going to wonder why we didn't have a different option at QB to at least get a look at prior to using a probably using a first rounder on a QB in the 2023 draft.
He still probably should have taken a quarterback somewhere in this draft. When we're watching Jones be mediocre again this year we're going to wonder why we didn't have a different option at QB to at least get a look at prior to using a probably using a first rounder on a QB in the 2023 draft.
Why would we be wondering this? Schoen/Daboll obviously did not like any of the QBs enough to draft them. They signed Taylor. Why draft a scrub? Just to blow the pick on a lottery ticket, only suckers play lotto. They have a contingency plan for 22 and the draft is stocked in 23.
RE: RE: RE: Jones playing well enough to take them to the playoffs is unlikely
Those of us that wanted them to draft Willis don't have access to Schoen's sources; certainly he knew Willis would not be taken in round 1. So good on him for not doing that.
He still probably should have taken a quarterback somewhere in this draft. When we're watching Jones be mediocre again this year we're going to wonder why we didn't have a different option at QB to at least get a look at prior to using a probably using a first rounder on a QB in the 2023 draft.
There was no reason to take a QB if he felt there wasnt a good. Taking a position just to take one is not good football acumen. The NFL spoke. The QBs this year werent that good (much like the QBs in the Jones draft). Teams learned their lesson.
Lets play out your scenario. Draft lets say Howell or Ridder in the middle rounds... Jones goes on and stinks (like you are positive on) and then we throw one of those 2 to the fire. There is a good chance they will stink too (because they are rookies not praised by many in the NFL and because the Giants stink - so a deadly combo). You would come back the following draft and demand another QB be taken.
So guess what - the pick then becomes a wasted pick. To get a franchise QB, you either have to draft them in the first round (projected 24 of the 32 teams will start a 1st round guy this year) or go the FA/trade route. As much as we love to hear the Tom brady and Russell Wilson stories of not going first round - its still the best recipe to get a franchise guy.
Drafting a QB every year is dumb, especially hoping one becomes a franchise guy from the middle rounds. But the odds are truly against that.
it might take Jones 2 seasons to reach 32TD's and 4200 yards.
That would almost certainly require a level of play he's not exhibited in 6 years of high level football.
Paying Jones a contract of $10M-$15M a year and kicking the QB can down the road would be based on an outlier year for Jones: the player he was at Duke isn't worth that and the player he's been at the Giants certainly isn't worth that. And even then a Jones ascension to even that level doesn't make the Giants a serious contender.
Barring a colossal 2022 where he proves he can make them a contender, paying Jones a second contract of any amount is a catastrophic outcome.
It doesn't matter if its unlikely, that wasn't my point. My point is that if it happened, apparently it would bother people, which is absurd.
chances are being top 10 will make you a contender, and as long as those injuries aren't in the playoffs, you can go places. "Serviceable" just isn't good enough anymore in this league. It used to be, and there will be years where the stars align, but its not something I'd bank on or be satisfied with.
RE: Simms says his ceiling is Derek Carr/Kirk Cousins
Those guys are getting $40 mil/year.
That’s not a good outcome. The problem is only the elite QBs are worth the money QBs are getting paid.
True - paying Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr $35-40MM would be hard to stomach. But part of what the Vikings and Raiders pay for is the ability to move on after a year or two, without huge cap impact, if a better option arises in the draft or elsewhere. It might look like those QBs are getting Mahomes/Rodgers/Watson money, but that's just the year-on-year view. There's no long-term commitment. Anyway, if Jones plays well enough to push his value into that bracket at age 27 (he's nine years younger than Cousins), it will be a nice problem to have.
WRT Go Terps's legitimate concern about paying a "One-Year Wonder" who might revert to prior form: I think the premise of continuing with Jones in 2022 is that the supporting cast has been so bad that past results can be discounted to some extent. If the team is starting from that premise, there isn't much choice but to base decisions on 2022. But I agree with Terps that Jones performing at a sufficiently high level to create that dilemma is fairly unlikely.
several years of production to get to $40m so that isn't realistic option even if Jones kills it, IMO. His annual salary wouldn't exceed the franchise tag number for starters, and even then its way more than he can possibly earn with 1 year good year of production.
A big contract just really isn't in the cards. A modest extension (think Jameis Winston) is possible with a good year, that's about it.
several years of production to get to $40m so that isn't realistic option even if Jones kills it, IMO. His annual salary wouldn't exceed the franchise tag number for starters, and even then its way more than he can possibly earn with 1 year good year of production.
A big contract just really isn't in the cards. A modest extension (think Jameis Winston) is possible with a good year, that's about it.
The franchise tag will cost over $30M. You can't even consider that as a remote option for him. Let someone else pay him $20+M to be an OK QB. For us, barring an unreal ascent, it will be time to move on after this season.
Based on production the ranking would be laughable. This is subjective. Simms has real knowledge of the position and league. It is worth absorbing. I have watched every single pass the guy has thrown too though.
Bottom third of the league is not good enough. I would also suggest there isn't a lot separating the bottom. I disagree with the notions that suggest you don't know what we have.
We know EXACTLY what we have.
What we don't know if there is any growth left, there might be, is the best we can say.
No one would have done any better.
I completely disagree with that.
AN elusive QB that could create on his could have won as many as 7 more games over the course of all Daniels starts. Look at the close games and tell me a QB that could have covered some of the the flaws in the OL could not have won some of them. 12-25 could be 19-18, all subjective but Daniel was putrid bad.
He just doesn’t have that ability like a Brett Favre to make things happen and have that great pocket presence with that great creative playmaking ability or that cannon arm and gutsy throws into tight windows where it could have been an interception but instead was TD drive where otherwise there would behave been nothing there. It would also be a lot of running and sliding feet first which looks like a pussy play. QBs not that long ago dove head first or just ran out of bounds. The giants won the raiders game and it was still boring but the anticipation of d Carr coming back with a game winning drive. Just imagine the raiders game but with a few more routine complete passes underneath and more runs ; that’s d Jones playing well
1. You know Daboll has told Jones to be more aggressive with tight windows and throwing down field more. Its a whole different system than what he played before. Will he be good at it? I am not so sure but I am thinking with a better OL and Daboll's influence we will see more aggressive throws.
2. I believe you and other posters bashed Jones for not sliding and using his head to get hurt, and now you are complaining about him getting positive yards and protecting himself? I dont call that pussy play, I call it smart. What QBs in the NFL are consistently lowering their shoulders into bigger, stronger defenders? Seems like an odd statement to me.
several years of production to get to $40m so that isn't realistic option even if Jones kills it, IMO. His annual salary wouldn't exceed the franchise tag number for starters, and even then its way more than he can possibly earn with 1 year good year of production.
A big contract just really isn't in the cards. A modest extension (think Jameis Winston) is possible with a good year, that's about it.
The franchise tag will cost over $30M. You can't even consider that as a remote option for him. Let someone else pay him $20+M to be an OK QB. For us, barring an unreal ascent, it will be time to move on after this season.
Whatever extension he earns wouldn't be worth more annually, than the tag, otherwise he'd just be tagged.
I urge people to look up what QB's make. You are either really good and making $30m+ or you aren't and are making $15m or lower. There really isn't a middle ground here and I don't know why this would change for Daniel Jones. There's 3 guys that fall in between that and their contracts are old (Tannehill + Garopollo, and Brady who keeps taking discounts).
I might get a concussion one day banging my head against the desk trying to make sense of your drivel.
I was typing from my phone and left some words out. Just being obtuse for the sake of it. You got the gist of it. A an elusive QB could have won more games than Jones. A very bold statement that gets people in a mood.
Terps and BW know more about QB'ing than this guy. Or his dad.
And they say DJ sucks and will always suck. He has no chance. Period.
I've never said Jones didn't have a chance to get better. And by better that doesn't mean becoming a better game manager, which is what Jones is now. That means becoming an NFL QB who creates significant points to contend for a playoff spot and makes other players better.
You know, right, that thing a franchise QB is supposed to do, especially a lottery pick...
This is an important point because it is about expectations with Jones. He was a lottery pick; and a player taken in the lottery should be expected to perform at a higher level of production versus a player taken in day two or day three. Do we think we chose Jones to be a developmental player? Of course not. He was drafted to be a difference maker. A player who should have been good enough to be ahead of the development and learning curves.
I like Simms, but if he is gulping down the Excuse flavored Kool-Aid like so many others here at BBI, then he should rank Jones higher than #21 and quit hedging. If he truly thinks Jones has all of these skills, I would expect a ranking much higher based on projections.
I've never said Jones didn't have a chance to get better. And by better that doesn't mean becoming a better game manager, which is what Jones is now. That means becoming an NFL QB who creates significant points to contend for a playoff spot and makes other players better.
You know, right, that thing a franchise QB is supposed to do, especially a lottery pick...
Points scored is a major factor, but it is not the only factor and it can be manipulated based on things outside of QB play.
Aaron Rodgers is great at scoring points, but what has kept him out of more Super Bowls is his tendency to become solely about the passing TD numbers. When the Packers D was awful they needed Rodgers to take time off the clock so the other team would not have a chance to score. He did not do that and was chucking it down the field like Matt Ryan against Patriots in the Super Bowl.
You need to score more than the opposition, even if it is only 1 point more, but you can't rely on the D to the extent that Joe Judge tried to do.
My biggest concern with Daniel Jones is the turnovers giving offenses great field position. If an offense has to get multiple first downs to get points it is a lot harder to score than when a team is already well within FG range. The fumbles in that way are killer as opposed to taking a chance on a 3rd and long and if it gets intercepted deep but not returned that is the same thing as a punt.
This game is about scoring points in the passing game
If Jones becomes Josh Allen he won't be boring. But to this point he certainly has been boring. And worse, he's been losing. I'm looking forward to watching someone else take snaps for them. Enough already.
several years of production to get to $40m so that isn't realistic option even if Jones kills it, IMO. His annual salary wouldn't exceed the franchise tag number for starters, and even then its way more than he can possibly earn with 1 year good year of production.
A big contract just really isn't in the cards. A modest extension (think Jameis Winston) is possible with a good year, that's about it.
The franchise tag will cost over $30M. You can't even consider that as a remote option for him. Let someone else pay him $20+M to be an OK QB. For us, barring an unreal ascent, it will be time to move on after this season.
Whatever extension he earns wouldn't be worth more annually, than the tag, otherwise he'd just be tagged.
I urge people to look up what QB's make. You are either really good and making $30m+ or you aren't and are making $15m or lower. There really isn't a middle ground here and I don't know why this would change for Daniel Jones. There's 3 guys that fall in between that and their contracts are old (Tannehill + Garopollo, and Brady who keeps taking discounts).
Nothing points to him making $20m+ per year.
The $20+M may now be outdated, but that was what the 5th year option would have been. Either way, I don't want to invest $15-$20M on a player who is in the bottom half to bottom 1/3 of the league. I would rather draft a new QB and have a new rookie contract or sign a veteran who has either a reasonable expectation to be better or costs less. For example, Taylor is much cheaper if they go with him next year.
but my point is that there really isn't anyone making that. You are either getting paid well under that, or well above that. The NFL has a very clear line in the sand with QB salaries so giving someone like Jones a 3 year, $54m deal would be an extreme outlier.
Not completely. Ryan Tannehill was 16th in the NFL in passing TD's and Tennessee made the playoffs. Jalen Hurts had all of 16 passing TD's. He did rush for 10 more, but that still would not put him in top 10 for combined passing+rushing TD's in the NFL.
12 of the top 16 QBs in Passing TDs made the playoffs. Only one of those same 16 had a losing record as a starter and that was Russell Wilson who went 6-8 because he played with a busted hand for a few games.
Completely ludicrous he’s better than joe burrow; kicked Brady’s ass in a play off game ie d jones not going n this conversation
You really overrate Tannehill. That being said, nobody is saying that Jones is Tannehill, only that there is more than one way to make the playoffs and not just passing TD’s. If passing TD’s were the be all and end all, Jameis Winston would be a playoff regular.
We won't be arguing every other day about him going forward. He's a good kid & hard worker from all accounts, but-based on all we've seen thus far-probably not the long term answer. Of course he could surprise us all & take a huge leap up in terms of performance, but I wouldn't bet $ on it.
in his 5 playoff games he threw for a monsterous 7 TDs and 5 picks and barely cracked 700 yards passing. Burrow has done more in 1 playoff appearance after tearing his ACL all without an elite OL or run game.
This advanced stat of wins over expected is the best I have seen of ranking QBs autonomously from their respective teams . I don't know if Tannehill ranks that high in general but, third on this list is pretty impressive. Burrow ranks perfectly at 10 or so which is where I place him .
No running game? Mixon is only the 3rd best RB in the game and had similar numbers when Burrow was banging chearleaders in college
Incidentally Jones ranks perfectly at 2nd to last as well and D Carr getting the respect he deserves Link - ( New Window )
This advanced stat of wins over expected is the best I have seen of ranking QBs autonomously from their respective teams . I don't know if Tannehill ranks that high in general but, third on this list is pretty impressive. Burrow ranks perfectly at 10 or so which is where I place him .
No running game? Mixon is only the 3rd best RB in the game and had similar numbers when Burrow was banging chearleaders in college
Incidentally Jones ranks perfectly at 2nd to last as well and D Carr getting the respect he deserves Link - ( New Window )
Cincy did NOT have a good running game at all, and their pass blocking stunk too. Mixon is a good pass catcher though, but Burrow is an elite down field thrower, so he did that a lot amassing almost 4600 yards and almost 9 yards per attempt.
I'm glad you found the 1 chart to hang your hat on though. Funny part is, it includes 2019 when Joe burrow was in college throwing 60 TD's. Did you even realize Andy Dalton is on that list? So Tannehill has 5 wins over expected in 3 seasons, Burrow has 2.5 in 26 games, 10 of which were on the worst team in football when he was a rookie and then tore his ACL.
Guess we can all just ignore both QB's otherwise especially in the playoffs where Tannehill has been about as useful as Jimmy Garoppolo.
Ran for 1200 yards and was a pro bowler in 2021. His arguably better year was 2018 when he had 4.9 avg per carry. Where was burrow popping zits before prom night in 2018. He’s been solid for awhile now
makes my case - they didn't have a good running game. Mixon is a good, solid RB. He isn't top 5 and doesn't break games like the great RB's do. And as you can see, he hasn't moved the needle for Cincy's rushing game much, they are fairly middle of the road, or even bottom 1/3 in most categories.
there you go again making things up. I don't think there's a QB in the league that can throw for close to 5,000 yards without good WR's - can you name one? Closest thing I can think of was Watson in 2020 with Cooks/Fuller.
You realize Derrick Henry is on that list, right? The same guy that kind makes life really easy for Tannehill? Mixon isn't better than Chubb, nor Kamara, nor Aaron Jones and Eckeler - he's close to 10 than 5. I actually think a guy like Javonte Williams is better than Mixon.
1 every 6.5 attempts. Mixon was every 14.6 attempts, good for 26th in the league among RB's with 100+ carries. Mixon was 3rd in the league in rushing yards before contact though, which I you can attribute to the passing game really opening up the run. GOes to show how bad Mixon was when there weren't running lanes only getting 4.1 ypc.
Mixon isn't a great runner. He's a well rounded, solid RB i'd want on my team but doesn't do anything upper tier.
Yea totally agree with you. The stat that has Tua as significantly better than Brady over the last 3 years is clearly the best stat out there at ranking QBs.
1 every 6.5 attempts. Mixon was every 14.6 attempts, good for 26th in the league among RB's with 100+ carries. Mixon was 3rd in the league in rushing yards before contact though, which I you can attribute to the passing game really opening up the run. GOes to show how bad Mixon was when there weren't running lanes only getting 4.1 ypc.
Mixon isn't a great runner. He's a well rounded, solid RB i'd want on my team but doesn't do anything upper tier.
Again his arguably better year was 2018 when Burrow was in high school? He was top 5 in rushing yards and yards per game with liek 83.4 yards per game.
Pretty clear you are trying to pump up Burrow and drag down Mixon.
when the Bengals were a bottom 5 football team? Mixon played well back then, great. 2 years later they are in the SuperBowl - so what changed? Couldn't possibly be really good QB play, could it?
What's pretty clear here is you haven't made one good point in your "Joe Burrow is overrated" claims, not a single one. And I'm not dragging Mixon down - I guess you just missed where I said he's a good all around RB that I'd take on my team. But hey, that's your MO, you cherry pick and make up arguments that aren't there.
As for Tannehill, he's a solid QB. As you can see in the playoffs he just isn't good enough of a passer to scare anyone. He's just not a big game player, and Burrow is.
The point was it wasn't Burrow making Mixon good. He was pretty good already. And no it wasn't the good QB play that got them there. Ironically Burrow is exactly what you are making Mixon out to be. A solid top 12 to top 10 QB. Chase having a year is what got them over the hump.
Burrow is a big game QB? Right he took the bull by the horns at the show; I think the Bengals last few possessions were pretty uneventful. As they were throughout all the playoffs. He could have had his Eli moment but he's a glorified game manager.
TIER D: PLAY-ACTION MERCHANTS — PROPPED UP BY SCHEME
1. RYAN TANNEHILL, TENNESSEE TITANS
2. KIRK COUSINS, MINNESOTA VIKINGS
This tier has similar grades and WAR to the tier above but benefits from their team's scheme more. Cousins has been the most successful per PFF grade and WAR over the last five seasons, as he bests Tannehill’s 2.06 WAR per season (2.57). However, since Tannehill joined the Titans in 2019 and became a play-action merchant, his 3.01 WAR per season is better than Cousins’ 2.86. He gets the nod, but the case can be made for either of them.
You’re doing good work here. You have made your point clearly, consider that no matter what evidence you provide the other poster just is not willing to give in to anything.
100%, there's nothing I can say that will make him budge or even see some sort of middle ground. That said, my goal is more to showcase why he's a troll that ruins discussions in the hopes that no one mistakenly takes him seriously.
You’re doing good work here. You have made your point clearly, consider that no matter what evidence you provide the other poster just is not willing to give in to anything.
100%, there's nothing I can say that will make him budge or even see some sort of middle ground. That said, my goal is more to showcase why he's a troll that ruins discussions in the hopes that no one mistakenly takes him seriously.
You’re doing good work here. You have made your point clearly, consider that no matter what evidence you provide the other poster just is not willing to give in to anything.
100%, there's nothing I can say that will make him budge or even see some sort of middle ground. That said, my goal is more to showcase why he's a troll that ruins discussions in the hopes that no one mistakenly takes him seriously.
We all know that Glennon is as good as Burrow right? Its a fact I think.
So I was full of shit on Mike Glennon. How was I suppsed to know Mara was such a loser he would bring in the worst QB ever so Jones won't have to compete.
This other thing though, that is not my stat. Take it up with them. I do believe it though if you move Brady up and Tannehill down especially. The point is made however that Tannehill and D Carr are much better than what a lot on here think that they are like top 15 QBs. ANd which stats are more flawed; ones where a team leader of a playoff team like D Carr is ranked higher than you would expect , or ones where Joe Shmoe Burrow are ranked as elite.
that the material is flawed and that you don't even know what it means.
Have you actually tried looking at the top 10 QB's in football right now? Carr and Tannehill aren't on it. Period.
In no order - Brady, Mahomes, Allen, Rodgers, Wilson, Stafford, Watson (if he plays), Jackson, Prescott, Murray, Burrow are all better than Tannehill and Carr. They are better in the regular season, and most have been better in the post season.
Those 2 belong with Cousins, Garopollo, maybe Matt Ryan if he can bounce back, etc. These players are fairly interchangeable to me, meaning, mix them on each others teams and I bet the results stay mostly the same. But, if you swap them out with someone in the above group, that team is noticeably better.
In some, I don't think either are top 12 players at the position. Maybe they've had years where they are, but as a whole they rely on too many other things to produce especially Cousins and Tannehill.
I did ?
I know exactly what it means. I also said it serves as a pretty good ranking system in general. Not perfect. And I have no idea what point you are even trying to make.
Mixon is a solid running back who you would want on your football team but be isn't top 10 overall , bottom 1/3 in some categories, and pretty mediocre as well. He also can't play without a Burrow opening up lanes for him and the Bengals didn't have much of a running game.
So OK is he good or isn't he?
Further Lamar Jackson with his TD/Int ratio this past season cannot be considered a top 10 QB. And also if you place Burrow at 10 then we are in agreement since tht is pretty much where I said his place was all long and what my linked stat graph says.
I said Mixon isn't a top 5 RB - your response was posting something from a Pittsburgh blog or newspaper ranking him 4th with no actual data included. It might as well have been you writing it.
I said Mixon is a solid all around RB that i'd like on my team but he isn't elite at anything. Some categories he's in the bottom 3rd, like his inability to break tackles. What's so hard to follow here? He's a good player, not great, the stats and production support that. His contract also reflects that - a 4 year deal with only $10m guaranteed.
Yes I meant to add Herbert so bump Carr and Tannehill back further, sorry Debaser.
However I will disagree a bit maybe with your ranking of Mixon. He is a pretty good RB and has a lot of value to that Cincy offense. Between Chase, Mixon and Higgins... and Uzomah was no slouch either. And the Cincy defense didn't hurt them. Their OL is still clearly a weak point but that Bengals squad overall is pretty damn good.
However I will disagree a bit maybe with your ranking of Mixon. He is a pretty good RB and has a lot of value to that Cincy offense. Between Chase, Mixon and Higgins... and Uzomah was no slouch either. And the Cincy defense didn't hurt them. Their OL is still clearly a weak point but that Bengals squad overall is pretty damn good.
No doubt, he fits in really well there. I never said he sucked (despite what Debaser keeps claiming), I just don't think he's a top 5 NFL RB - he's closer to 10 which is all you need but again, isn't scaring anyone with elite power (Henry), vision (Taylor), speed (Kamara), or tackle breaking (Williams). He's rock solid, though.
being around 6/7 right now. A lot can change after 2022 with Brady retiring, and we will have a better idea of some of the older guys and whether they start to lose a step. If Burrow comes close to his 2021 performance he's a top 5 lock IMO. The only younger guys who are definitively better are Mahomes and Allen and from there its up for grabs.
being around 6/7 right now. A lot can change after 2022 with Brady retiring, and we will have a better idea of some of the older guys and whether they start to lose a step. If Burrow comes close to his 2021 performance he's a top 5 lock IMO. The only younger guys who are definitively better are Mahomes and Allen and from there its up for grabs.
Sounds right with Justin Herbert (again) up there too. Burrow gains more credibility because he steered them to a near Super Bowl win though of course.
Imagine of shift is coming quickly with some of the older guard to these newer guns. And let's see if anyone rises up from the 2021 rookie class this season...
And say he is like top 6 ; which is completely wrong and ludicrous; then why can’t I pump up Tannehill ? After all he was also playing in his first playoff game. Really the advance stat I quoted doesn’t even have him as top 10. So clearly just playing on a stack team.
And say he is like top 6 ; which is completely wrong and ludicrous; then why can’t I pump up Tannehill ? After all he was also playing in his first playoff game. Really the advance stat I quoted doesn’t even have him as top 10. So clearly just playing on a stack team.
In his second full year, after having his rookie season cut short due to injury, Burrow led the league last year in Y/A, AY/A, and completion %. He was also 3rd in TD% and 8th in overall TD passes.
He was 12th in QBR. Tannehill was 8th.
But all of those variables combined, would seem to strongly support Burrow being a top ten QB.
Toss in the playoff success, and, well, the case is even stronger...
the problem is that you aren’t using it for it’s intended purpose. You are using this 1 source to verify your entire claim that Burrow isn’t good and Tannehill/Carr are underrated.
You haven’t acknowledge anything else despite the mountains of evidence that many here have laid out. You already showed your cards when you excused Tannehills bad performance (“it was his first time”) without applying the same logic to Burrow who actually advanced to the super bowl. You are doing the work for me at this point.
the problem is that you aren’t using it for it’s intended purpose. You are using this 1 source to verify your entire claim that Burrow isn’t good and Tannehill/Carr are underrated.
You haven’t acknowledge anything else despite the mountains of evidence that many here have laid out. You already showed your cards when you excused Tannehills bad performance (“it was his first time”) without applying the same logic to Burrow who actually advanced to the super bowl. You are doing the work for me at this point.
Ok that is exactly what I am saying with regard to Tannehill , Carr and Burrow.
So let me see if have this right. Tannehill in his first play off game ; played a decent game. He is up against the GOAT and defending super bowl champs in a wild card game where he played OK. Going into it he had like 120 rating and a 70% comp percentage but D Henry was having a game so that means Tannehill Stunk up the place?
All while Burow even as a rookie was overhyped with his 2 win record and garbage stats ; he plays the Raiders without their coach ; and like a bunch of other teams where the Bengals were clearly the better roster. The defense has a day against Mahomes etc. I cannot think of one wow play Burrow made all through play offs. But yea if you want to some TV producer who likes Burrows presser post game (as do I_) and decided Burrow is the next bug thing despite never playing a snap -- then go ahead. Unfortunalty the post game interviews are the only intersting thing about him.
You do realize that when Tannehill "kicked Brady's ass" in that 2019 playoff game that Tannehill was only 8/15, 72 yards, 1TD/1INT, 4.8 YPA and a QBR of 41.
Can we get clarification of those numbers would be considered a boring Tannehill?
Debaser,
Please be honest - if Daniel Jones posted those numbers in ANY game, would you talk it up like it was some awesome game like you are with Tannehill. And please be honest - because we all know the answer.
as top 8 players can’t be “90% right”. It suggests something very wrong is skewing the data which in turn is extended to every player there to varying degrees.
Unless you know the calculations stop referencing it, it’s garbage.
It's not a chart of top QBs.
The issue is the reference point, what's "expected" of each team. Brady's teams are generally expected to win a lot of games, so he gets dinged because there's only a limited amount of room to exceed expectations.
I'll say that's probably not a good thing for DJ on the list though, unless PFFs NYG expectations were high
Are giving it credit for . It raises Somme uncomfortable questions about what the espn hype machine has been doing, and more to the point some may have an issue with where Big Ben is placed on it or Dak or Kyler but have you seen the Steelers wo Big Ben?
Further, the Cowboys still are a decent football team when Dak is out and Kyler as well. I mean really Colt McCoy left here as a guy who barely could throw for 100 yards to a guy who looked like a legit starter on the Cardinals.
Cause you like it. Again, this chart isn’t even about WB performance.
Don’t die on this sword. Wait for a better topic.
I know it's not but, I find it eerily coincidental that it ranks many a QB they way I think they should be ranked or at least where an acceptable ranking of them would be.
Let's break it down further. So I will put it in 2 categories. One will be where it has the ranking 100% correct both in the Win expected and as a general QB ranking and one where it provides a very illuminating stat and therefore merits some consideration as to where a QB in ranked.
Spot on ranking:
1. Patrick Mahomes -- no problems here
2. Aaron Rodgers -- no problem there
4. Josh Allen -- no problem here
6. Russ Wilson -- no problem here
9. J Herbert -- no problem here
10 M Stafford -- no problem here
12 J Burrow -- no problem here
14 Kir Cousins -- no problem here
16 L jackson -- given his 16/13 TD int ratio no problem
17 Jimmy G -- I'd have him higher but I don't think many here would disagree with his ranking so I'll put it in
18 P Rivers -- not sure about this but why not
19 M Ryan -- looks good here
21 mac jones - sure why not
22 J hurts - sure why not
23 Andy Dalton -- sure why not
24 Teddy Bridgewater -- sure why not
25 Zakk Wilson -- ok by me
26 J Goff -- OK I would rank higher but most are ok with it
27 Jameis Winston -- OK
29 Juston Fields -- looks good here
31 D jones -- perfect here as 2nd to last
Now lets look at ones where you thought the guy was good/bad but chart is really telling:
Underrated:
3 Ryan Tannehill underrated QB and much better than a middling that others would normally place him ; although not a top 3 QB
5. D Carr same as above but not a top 5
Overrated:
12. J Burrow -- this spot fits like a glove at 12
32. Dak Prescott -- I thought was a much better QB till this happened. While not the 3rd worst QB in the league ; he is not a top 5 QB or whatever
33 Kyler Murray same here. he is playing on a great team and the dreadful play off game too. While not a 33 QB he is not a top5 or whatever either.
But I’m pretty sure no one knows what you just posted. If that’s “your” rankings- it’s a horrible list.
Any Dalton better than Murray and Dak? You know the cowboys struggled when Dalton took over for an injured Dak. He was terrible for the Bears last year.
Again the list is not a ranking of QBs per se. It is a ranking of QBs with more than expected wins.
So while Andy Dalton was playing for the Bears he was not expected to win a lot of games, and while he was playing for the Cowboys he was expected to win more.
But what I am also saying is that in some instances it serves as a pretty good ranking of QBs in general.
And the objection really is Andy Dalton being ranked 23?
I already said while Kyler and Dak are not ranked that low in general ; the fact they show up near the bottom of the list of Expected Winds tell me : they are playing on a stacked team and are both overrated.
The obsession is real
I don't care where he is. Just pointing out the nonsense that gets posted around here.
And they say DJ sucks and will always suck. He has no chance. Period.
Remember this one when comments get posted that you can't have a real thread about Daniel Jones because the usual critics just derail it.
Either a good example of "look at me, I can call guys out" or sending up flare to ask them to please join for the drama value.
In your opinion.
Jones has had five injuries in two and a half seasons that have caused him to miss playing time, all of which have occurred either on designed runs or while scrambling out of the pocket.
From Draftsharks, which projects him as high risk for injury in 2022:
Dec 1, 2019 Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed two games.
Nov 29, 2020 Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 Jones injured his right hamstring during the third quarter of Week 12's game at Cincinnati. He missed one game.
Dec 13, 2020 Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 Jones suffered an ankle injury during the Giants' loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He missed one game.
Dec 16, 2020 Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 Jones reinjured his right hamstring strain that limited his ability to run during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Oct 10, 2021 Head Cranial Concussion Grade 1 Jones suffered a concussion in Week 5's contest at Dallas. He was cleared for the next game.
Nov 28, 2021 Cervical Neck Strain Jones suffered a season-ending neck injury during the Giants' Week 12 win against the Eagles. He was placed on IR and missed six games.
The concussion and neck strain last season both occurred on designed runs and were not flukey injuries but rather the direct result of Jones' running style.
If Jones doesn't run, he and the offense are not likely to be effective; if he does, he's not likely to stay healthy.
link - ( New Window )
That’s not a good outcome
The problem is only the elite QBs are worth the money QBs are getting paid
Lets see how Jones does this year.
I am very interested to see how Jones can perform in a real offense.
It seems Chris likes a lot of what he sees in terms of ability but because of lack of production due to no OL, WR's or RB's and the most boring offensive play calling in NFL history, doesn't know exactly where to rank him.
The ceiling for Daniel Jones? Seems like #12 - #15 if he can put it all together. Either he will or he won't. If not, we get a new QB in 2023. If yes, the team may feel that's enough to tag him and instead focus on building / solidifying other areas of the team.
The only way I'm considering giving Jones a big $$ 2nd contract is if he not only puts up a star QB stat line, but he also excels late in games and delivers some wins in the process against equal to better competition..I'm not talking about leading a game winning FG drive vs the Bears and/or Jags...
Giants believe he could be the guy, otherwise it makes no sense that they didn’t move on from him.
In your opinion.
Is this really a controversial take giantbcp?
The decisions always rest with the Giants, but my post stands as is.
lol I don't care all that much, but it's hard not to razz you since you state your opinion (as fact) on Mr. Jones so incredibly often.
Who cares if it's a good ranking. The team has sucked balls for years, it shouldn't be a good ranking. But did you listen to to what he said? It's spot on.
Giants believe he could be the guy, otherwise it makes no sense that they didn’t move on from him.
I think he still has a chance, but I also think this was a weak QB draft on paper so the team chose to go edge and offensive line instead of reaching on a QB.
Tyrod also gives them a solid two year bridge QB if necessary with Jones’ injury history and uncertainty about his future.
But, the video was 14 minutes of compliments.
IMV, statistics give a fan a fact based reason to believe that he's just bad. That said, watching him play and noting his abilities as well as his recent circumstances gives a fan a fact based reasons for optimism.
But, the video was 14 minutes of compliments.
simms's comments about jones's poor pocket presence and patting the ball too much even after he steps up into the pocket were definitely spot on.
hopefully the dabol/kafka offense helps him out.. but i'm expecting him to miss a minimum of 2 games with injuries incurred while scrambling, or on some designed run. has happened every year like clockwork.
He doesn't throw with strength or accuracy when running, and when he takes off, defenders can just tee off on him because they know there is zero threat that they'll get burned if they play the run.
So they can run at him with a full head of steam and just clobber him.
But Hurts and and Winston were ahead of him.
On the surface, #21 seems like an ok ranking. Hopefully the OL finally improves and we can get a better picture on if Jones has the potential to be a good starting QB or not. As of this moment, he hasn't shown it.
Who cares if it's a good ranking. The team has sucked balls for years, it shouldn't be a good ranking. But did you listen to to what he said? It's spot on.
So you think Jones has to rank in the top 5 QBs (a 16 slot jump from 21 to 5) in order to be worthy of a second contract?
I don’t think Jones is a very good QB and I think the Giants will go in another direction next year. But in a league that features Rodgers, Brady, Mahomes, Allen, Stafford, Herbert, Burrow, Wilson, Murray and Carr, as arguably the top 10 QBs, I don’t think Jones has to break into the top 5 to get a second contract.
Why? Because he has 4 years of mostly mediocre to bad play as his history here. He was a #6 pick here. In order for him to continue here, he has to play like the #6 pick. He has to show a presence in the pocket, show the ability to read a defense pre snap and with the ball in his hands, he needs to stay healthy. It can't be only about a few good throws over the season and a couple of runs. Remember, a second deal with the Giants will cost more than $20M/year. You want to pay that for an OK QB?
I agree with a lot of Simms analysis. I don't get how people took this as a positive thing.
lol I don't care all that much, but it's hard not to razz you since you state your opinion (as fact) on Mr. Jones so incredibly often.
I'm not here starting threads on Jones, and I've stated the facts pretty clearly: the Giants average less than 20 PPG per game and have a 12-25 record with Jones as a starter. Statistically he's been at the bottom of the league's starters since he entered the league. He was a zero star recruit that had to walk on at Duke and he never even made 3rd team All-ACC. He was drafted by Dave Gettleman, who did everything wrong while he was here.
Those are facts. Everything else (including blaming his supporting cast and coaches for his poor performance) is opinion.
He may or may not ever be anything above a middling QB but it's impossible to tell for sure based on the state of the Giants. It's certainly not some idiotic stance some make it out to be to have some optimism, and Chris Simms points that out there very well. Both he and his father have the same stance on DJ and I 100% agree with them.
AND, I have said this many times, if the team decides to move on from him, Sayonora and root for the next guy. But I will root for him to kick ass and chew bubblegum, because, quite honestly that's the best case scenario for this team.
I'm ok saying those things. But if you're ok saying those things you also should be ok saying Jones is a terrible quarterback.
You left out skill players….2020 worst in the league, 2021 better on paper but the actual groups that typically made it out on the field most Sundays…were among the poorest…could have been better with health/availability..but that’s not what transpired…not close. The Giants were the single most injured team in football in 2021 and this was never more apparent than looking at the “talent” the Giants trotted out onto the field most Sundays. Hopefully health/availability will take a turn for the better in 2022, how many games do they get from Jones, Golladay, Barkley, Toney and Shep together? A handful? 5 or 6? Hopefully more than that.
I'm ok saying those things. But if you're ok saying those things you also should be ok saying Jones is a terrible quarterback.
He is a terrible QB in the sense that we spent a 6th overall pick on him. I see him as someone who can hang around the league like Ryan Fitzpatrick or Case Keenum or even Colt McCoy has. He is only going to be as good as the parts around him, but there are more tools than your typical back-up and can have value if you are paying him as a #20-#25 QB. Would rather have Jones than someone like Jacoby Brissett.
I'm ok saying those things. But if you're ok saying those things you also should be ok saying Jones is a terrible quarterback.
Agreed. Everyone is entitled to their opinion on Jones. I personally feel that if this draft had a QB they really liked he would have been drafted early and be competing against Jones right now. Or Jones may have been released/traded.
You left out skill players….2020 worst in the league, 2021 better on paper but the actual groups that typically made it out on the field most Sundays…were among the poorest…could have been better with health/availability..but that’s not what transpired…not close. The Giants were the single most injured team in football in 2021 and this was never more apparent than looking at the “talent” the Giants trotted out onto the field most Sundays. Hopefully health/availability will take a turn for the better in 2022, how many games do they get from Jones, Golladay, Barkley, Toney and Shep together? A handful? 5 or 6? Hopefully more than that.
The flip side, you’d have to exclude 2021 rookies..but name a quarterback placed into a worse position offensively than Jones 2 year span from 2020-2021. The only name I can come up with is Darnold, and I’m not sure even Darnold was put through a rougher span.
Terrible GM and OLs are certainly facts.
The coaching I can give some leeway on, but only some...
That doesn't say a ton of good things about Jones, by the way.
My issue with Jones (and a lot of other 'haters') was where he was drafted compared to what he had done in college, and he was always used as an the argument for getting rid of Gettleman, unfortunately.
That said, he's the quarterback for the Giants and I am not rooting against him. Arguing that he's bad, ok, what's the alternative? Start Tyrod? Go get Baker? Not a lot of better alternatives than giving the guy who's still cheap a shot to see what he is with a decent offensive system. If his ceiling is Kirk Cousins, ok. You can win with that.
Schoen and Daboll have a difficult job at the most important position. First, they have to figure out whether what they have is good enough. Then, if its not, they have to figure out how to get someone who is. Most teams fail at one or the other.
On the surface, #21 seems like an ok ranking. Hopefully the OL finally improves and we can get a better picture on if Jones has the potential to be a good starting QB or not. As of this moment, he hasn't shown it.
Under these circumstances being ranked #21 is absolutely less than ok considering he was the #6 draft pick. If he was picked in the second or third round then #21 is an ok ranking.
Ok, I get your meaning.
In a perfect world, the Giants would have let Eli play out his contract as the starter in 2019, wound up with the same record, and drafted Justin Herbert in 2020. That's a lot of hindsight.
If you look fairly at the history of QBs drafted in the top ten, most are gambles that fail. Sure, it hurts that Jones's draft class was sandwiched between Patrick Mahomes at #10 in 2017, Josh Allen (the QB) at #7 in 2018 and Herbert at #6 in 2020. But those guys are exceptional, and they were found amid a minefield of Trubisky, Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, and Tagovailoa. The previous two years, QBs were drafted 1-2, and none of the four (Goff, Wentz, Winston, and Mariota) were the answer for their original teams. On the long list of terrible moves Dave Gettleman made as GM, drafting Daniel Jones may turn out to have been the most damaging, but it was far from the least defensible. A QB on the boundary between middle third and bottom third of NFL starters (i.e. #21) isn't really that bad a result, though it leaves the team somewhat in limbo for the future, hoping Jones can step up his game.
As for 2023, there's no law that says the Giants can only retain Jones for mid-to-high-end starter money. If he plays better, but not well enough (or durably enough) to command a big contract, and the team isn't in position to draft his replacement, maybe the Jones-Taylor show runs another year. Stranger things have happened.
21. Daniel Jones (NYG)
20. Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
19. Carson Wentz (WAS)
18. Mac Jones (NE)
17. Baker Mayfield (CLE)
I agree it was important three years ago... He's just a guy on the team at this point.
I agree it was important three years ago... He's just a guy on the team at this point.
His draft slot is the only reason he's still on the team. A player with a lesser investment in him would not have gotten this many chances to prove he couldn't play.
Jones getting 2022 is about justifying an investment and chasing a dream on behalf of ownership.
Jones getting 2022 is about justifying an investment and chasing a dream on behalf of ownership.
Disagree. There is nobody ranked higher by Simms who fits within the terrible cap situation Dave Gettleman left us. If the Browns would cut Mayfield I would see if he wants a minimal contract but a starting job since offsets mean anything less than what Cleveland is paying he won’t see one extra dollar of.
I’m just glad this regime showed some smartness by
1. Not extending him
2. Not reaching for QBs just to replace Jones.
We are building a team for the first time in about 15 years. Just root for the damn kid to do well. And if he doesn’t - move on. This notion this is a wasted year is fucking stupid. It would just be as wasted starting a journeyman ( which Jones essentially is) or a rookie then too.
Jones getting 2022 is about justifying an investment and chasing a dream on behalf of ownership.
According to Simms, Jones played behind the worst ol in the league. What kind of numbers could realistically be expected?
What Simms has said isn’t much different than what the Giants have said, due to the very poor circumstances he played under it’s difficult if not impossible to accurately evaluate Jones. That Jones is starting this year isn’t because he’s being rewarded, it’s because the Giants owe it to themselves to allow the new staff to do their own evaluation of Jones. Especially in a year they aren’t expecting to make any noise anyway.
Also, that 21 is way too generous a ranking. You are kidding if you think D Jones is really anywhere close to Carson Wentz , Jimmy G etc. Those guys are way ahead of him.
I have a feeling that generous ranking was just based on a comment Phil simms made in passing at a dinner. His son is just backing him up and allowing him to save face. Has Phil simms ever critiqued a Giant QB? Even Dave Brown or Kent GRaham. Geez I had to go to bars to watch other teams play back then.
You know what might be worse than Jones not continuing to suck? Whatever D Jones would look like playing "good." I can imagine the snooze fest in would be watching that.
Go terps nailed it ; if Jones were a 3rd round pick --which is what he should be according to many experts--he would never be playing here still.
I think he has it in him physically and mentally, has the work ethic. But ultimately, has he been too mentally Effed to succeed, that's the question. I think that is the case unfortunately which is why I wanted to move on.
That being said he's here this year so I'm rooting that he can get past the mental shit and show his best version of himself.
My gut tells me that he may struggle the first 3 or so games but after that this offense will take off IF its healthy AND the young guys develop and/or return from injury better than they were. I like Daboll's personality if you will and feel they will play hard for him.
Jones can be a 4200 68% 32TD 10INT 4 lost fumbles type of guy if the OL can protect average the run better than average.
Also, that 21 is way too generous a ranking. You are kidding if you think D Jones is really anywhere close to Carson Wentz , Jimmy G etc. Those guys are way ahead of him.
I have a feeling that generous ranking was just based on a comment Phil simms made in passing at a dinner. His son is just backing him up and allowing him to save face. Has Phil simms ever critiqued a Giant QB? Even Dave Brown or Kent GRaham. Geez I had to go to bars to watch other teams play back then.
You know what might be worse than Jones not continuing to suck? Whatever D Jones would look like playing "good." I can imagine the snooze fest in would be watching that.
Go terps nailed it ; if Jones were a 3rd round pick --which is what he should be according to many experts--he would never be playing here still.
Jones playing well would be boring? Great input, always worth reading your posts.
Jones playing well would be boring? Great input, always worth reading your posts.
There are many posters here who dont want Jones to play well. They would never admit it, but can you imagine some would actually have top admit they are wrong? No chance.
I dont think Jones is gonna be here next year, but if he goes out and wins the MVP - I sure as shit would eat my words.
If you look fairly at the history of QBs drafted in the top ten, most are gambles that fail. Sure, it hurts that Jones's draft class was sandwiched between Patrick Mahomes at #10 in 2017, Josh Allen (the QB) at #7 in 2018 and Herbert at #6 in 2020. But those guys are exceptional, and they were found amid a minefield of Trubisky, Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, and Tagovailoa. The previous two years, QBs were drafted 1-2, and none of the four (Goff, Wentz, Winston, and Mariota) were the answer for their original teams. On the long list of terrible moves Dave Gettleman made as GM, drafting Daniel Jones may turn out to have been the most damaging, but it was far from the least defensible. A QB on the boundary between middle third and bottom third of NFL starters (i.e. #21) isn't really that bad a result, though it leaves the team somewhat in limbo for the future, hoping Jones can step up his game.
As for 2023, there's no law that says the Giants can only retain Jones for mid-to-high-end starter money. If he plays better, but not well enough (or durably enough) to command a big contract, and the team isn't in position to draft his replacement, maybe the Jones-Taylor show runs another year. Stranger things have happened.
Shhh...you're making too much sense.
I never understood this thought that if Jones does well this year he's going to command a $30M per year contract from some team. He may have a good season and the Giants may try to give him a 2 or 3 year deal at $10M - $15M per year, sort of a Trubisky type deal. If the market is soft on Jones (likely) and the Giants think he can do well in the system they're running based on his play in 2022, then they may very well kick the "draft a QB" can down the road and continue to build the team with Jones as game manager.
You know what wouldn't be boring? Going to the playoffs. Typically you need a good QB performance to get there and if Jones plays well, we'd likely be in playoff contention.
Paying Jones a contract of $10M-$15M a year and kicking the QB can down the road would be based on an outlier year for Jones: the player he was at Duke isn't worth that and the player he's been at the Giants certainly isn't worth that. And even then a Jones ascension to even that level doesn't make the Giants a serious contender.
Barring a colossal 2022 where he proves he can make them a contender, paying Jones a second contract of any amount is a catastrophic outcome.
Barring a colossal 2022 where he proves he can make them a contender, paying Jones a second contract of any amount is a catastrophic outcome.
So would paying a journeyman QB to start or taking a rookie with the 5th pick who wasnt selected until the 3rd round.
So would paying a journeyman QB to start or taking a rookie with the 5th pick who wasnt selected until the 3rd round.
Those of us that wanted them to draft Willis don't have access to Schoen's sources; certainly he knew Willis would not be taken in round 1. So good on him for not doing that.
He still probably should have taken a quarterback somewhere in this draft. When we're watching Jones be mediocre again this year we're going to wonder why we didn't have a different option at QB to at least get a look at prior to using a probably using a first rounder on a QB in the 2023 draft.
He still probably should have taken a quarterback somewhere in this draft. When we're watching Jones be mediocre again this year we're going to wonder why we didn't have a different option at QB to at least get a look at prior to using a probably using a first rounder on a QB in the 2023 draft.
Why would we be wondering this? Schoen/Daboll obviously did not like any of the QBs enough to draft them. They signed Taylor. Why draft a scrub? Just to blow the pick on a lottery ticket, only suckers play lotto. They have a contingency plan for 22 and the draft is stocked in 23.
Those of us that wanted them to draft Willis don't have access to Schoen's sources; certainly he knew Willis would not be taken in round 1. So good on him for not doing that.
He still probably should have taken a quarterback somewhere in this draft. When we're watching Jones be mediocre again this year we're going to wonder why we didn't have a different option at QB to at least get a look at prior to using a probably using a first rounder on a QB in the 2023 draft.
There was no reason to take a QB if he felt there wasnt a good. Taking a position just to take one is not good football acumen. The NFL spoke. The QBs this year werent that good (much like the QBs in the Jones draft). Teams learned their lesson.
Lets play out your scenario. Draft lets say Howell or Ridder in the middle rounds... Jones goes on and stinks (like you are positive on) and then we throw one of those 2 to the fire. There is a good chance they will stink too (because they are rookies not praised by many in the NFL and because the Giants stink - so a deadly combo). You would come back the following draft and demand another QB be taken.
So guess what - the pick then becomes a wasted pick. To get a franchise QB, you either have to draft them in the first round (projected 24 of the 32 teams will start a 1st round guy this year) or go the FA/trade route. As much as we love to hear the Tom brady and Russell Wilson stories of not going first round - its still the best recipe to get a franchise guy.
Drafting a QB every year is dumb, especially hoping one becomes a franchise guy from the middle rounds. But the odds are truly against that.
it might take Jones 2 seasons to reach 32TD's and 4200 yards.
Paying Jones a contract of $10M-$15M a year and kicking the QB can down the road would be based on an outlier year for Jones: the player he was at Duke isn't worth that and the player he's been at the Giants certainly isn't worth that. And even then a Jones ascension to even that level doesn't make the Giants a serious contender.
Barring a colossal 2022 where he proves he can make them a contender, paying Jones a second contract of any amount is a catastrophic outcome.
It doesn't matter if its unlikely, that wasn't my point. My point is that if it happened, apparently it would bother people, which is absurd.
Big year for Jones to show he can stay on the field and run this new offense.
That’s not a good outcome. The problem is only the elite QBs are worth the money QBs are getting paid.
True - paying Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr $35-40MM would be hard to stomach. But part of what the Vikings and Raiders pay for is the ability to move on after a year or two, without huge cap impact, if a better option arises in the draft or elsewhere. It might look like those QBs are getting Mahomes/Rodgers/Watson money, but that's just the year-on-year view. There's no long-term commitment. Anyway, if Jones plays well enough to push his value into that bracket at age 27 (he's nine years younger than Cousins), it will be a nice problem to have.
WRT Go Terps's legitimate concern about paying a "One-Year Wonder" who might revert to prior form: I think the premise of continuing with Jones in 2022 is that the supporting cast has been so bad that past results can be discounted to some extent. If the team is starting from that premise, there isn't much choice but to base decisions on 2022. But I agree with Terps that Jones performing at a sufficiently high level to create that dilemma is fairly unlikely.
A big contract just really isn't in the cards. A modest extension (think Jameis Winston) is possible with a good year, that's about it.
A big contract just really isn't in the cards. A modest extension (think Jameis Winston) is possible with a good year, that's about it.
Bottom third of the league is not good enough. I would also suggest there isn't a lot separating the bottom. I disagree with the notions that suggest you don't know what we have.
We know EXACTLY what we have.
What we don't know if there is any growth left, there might be, is the best we can say.
No one would have done any better.
I completely disagree with that.
AN elusive QB that could create on his could have won as many as 7 more games over the course of all Daniels starts. Look at the close games and tell me a QB that could have covered some of the the flaws in the OL could not have won some of them. 12-25 could be 19-18, all subjective but Daniel was putrid bad.
1. You know Daboll has told Jones to be more aggressive with tight windows and throwing down field more. Its a whole different system than what he played before. Will he be good at it? I am not so sure but I am thinking with a better OL and Daboll's influence we will see more aggressive throws.
2. I believe you and other posters bashed Jones for not sliding and using his head to get hurt, and now you are complaining about him getting positive yards and protecting himself? I dont call that pussy play, I call it smart. What QBs in the NFL are consistently lowering their shoulders into bigger, stronger defenders? Seems like an odd statement to me.
The franchise tag will cost over $30M. You can't even consider that as a remote option for him. Let someone else pay him $20+M to be an OK QB. For us, barring an unreal ascent, it will be time to move on after this season.
Whatever extension he earns wouldn't be worth more annually, than the tag, otherwise he'd just be tagged.
I urge people to look up what QB's make. You are either really good and making $30m+ or you aren't and are making $15m or lower. There really isn't a middle ground here and I don't know why this would change for Daniel Jones. There's 3 guys that fall in between that and their contracts are old (Tannehill + Garopollo, and Brady who keeps taking discounts).
Nothing points to him making $20m+ per year.
I might get a concussion one day banging my head against the desk trying to make sense of your drivel.
And they say DJ sucks and will always suck. He has no chance. Period.
I've never said Jones didn't have a chance to get better. And by better that doesn't mean becoming a better game manager, which is what Jones is now. That means becoming an NFL QB who creates significant points to contend for a playoff spot and makes other players better.
You know, right, that thing a franchise QB is supposed to do, especially a lottery pick...
That isn't what you said. Are you like this in real life? Just change the past and pretend you didn't say what you said? Do people fall for it?
You said Jones playing well would be boring.
This is an important point because it is about expectations with Jones. He was a lottery pick; and a player taken in the lottery should be expected to perform at a higher level of production versus a player taken in day two or day three. Do we think we chose Jones to be a developmental player? Of course not. He was drafted to be a difference maker. A player who should have been good enough to be ahead of the development and learning curves.
I like Simms, but if he is gulping down the Excuse flavored Kool-Aid like so many others here at BBI, then he should rank Jones higher than #21 and quit hedging. If he truly thinks Jones has all of these skills, I would expect a ranking much higher based on projections.
I've never said Jones didn't have a chance to get better. And by better that doesn't mean becoming a better game manager, which is what Jones is now. That means becoming an NFL QB who creates significant points to contend for a playoff spot and makes other players better.
You know, right, that thing a franchise QB is supposed to do, especially a lottery pick...
Points scored is a major factor, but it is not the only factor and it can be manipulated based on things outside of QB play.
Aaron Rodgers is great at scoring points, but what has kept him out of more Super Bowls is his tendency to become solely about the passing TD numbers. When the Packers D was awful they needed Rodgers to take time off the clock so the other team would not have a chance to score. He did not do that and was chucking it down the field like Matt Ryan against Patriots in the Super Bowl.
You need to score more than the opposition, even if it is only 1 point more, but you can't rely on the D to the extent that Joe Judge tried to do.
My biggest concern with Daniel Jones is the turnovers giving offenses great field position. If an offense has to get multiple first downs to get points it is a lot harder to score than when a team is already well within FG range. The fumbles in that way are killer as opposed to taking a chance on a 3rd and long and if it gets intercepted deep but not returned that is the same thing as a punt.
If Jones becomes Josh Allen he won't be boring. But to this point he certainly has been boring. And worse, he's been losing. I'm looking forward to watching someone else take snaps for them. Enough already.
The franchise tag will cost over $30M. You can't even consider that as a remote option for him. Let someone else pay him $20+M to be an OK QB. For us, barring an unreal ascent, it will be time to move on after this season.
Whatever extension he earns wouldn't be worth more annually, than the tag, otherwise he'd just be tagged.
I urge people to look up what QB's make. You are either really good and making $30m+ or you aren't and are making $15m or lower. There really isn't a middle ground here and I don't know why this would change for Daniel Jones. There's 3 guys that fall in between that and their contracts are old (Tannehill + Garopollo, and Brady who keeps taking discounts).
Nothing points to him making $20m+ per year.
Jones getting 2022 is about justifying an investment and chasing a dream on behalf of ownership.
I agree it was important three years ago... He's just a guy on the team at this point.
If Jones becomes Josh Allen he won't be boring. But to this point he certainly has been boring. And worse, he's been losing. I'm looking forward to watching someone else take snaps for them. Enough already.
Not completely. Ryan Tannehill was 16th in the NFL in passing TD's and Tennessee made the playoffs. Jalen Hurts had all of 16 passing TD's. He did rush for 10 more, but that still would not put him in top 10 for combined passing+rushing TD's in the NFL.
Jones doesn't do that.
If Jones becomes Josh Allen he won't be boring. But to this point he certainly has been boring. And worse, he's been losing. I'm looking forward to watching someone else take snaps for them. Enough already.
Not completely. Ryan Tannehill was 16th in the NFL in passing TD's and Tennessee made the playoffs. Jalen Hurts had all of 16 passing TD's. He did rush for 10 more, but that still would not put him in top 10 for combined passing+rushing TD's in the NFL.
12 of the top 16 QBs in Passing TDs made the playoffs. Only one of those same 16 had a losing record as a starter and that was Russell Wilson who went 6-8 because he played with a busted hand for a few games.
Oh, and Tannehill rushed for 7 TDs himself...
You really overrate Tannehill. That being said, nobody is saying that Jones is Tannehill, only that there is more than one way to make the playoffs and not just passing TD’s. If passing TD’s were the be all and end all, Jameis Winston would be a playoff regular.
Tannehill is not better than Joe Burrow.
Stop being ridiculous.
Dude. Come on now. You can't be serious. I like Tannehill but he's a middle of the road NFL QB on a good and well coached team. Burrow is the goods.
No running game? Mixon is only the 3rd best RB in the game and had similar numbers when Burrow was banging chearleaders in college
Incidentally Jones ranks perfectly at 2nd to last as well and D Carr getting the respect he deserves
Your link isn’t working
Link - ( New Window )
I'm glad you found the 1 chart to hang your hat on though. Funny part is, it includes 2019 when Joe burrow was in college throwing 60 TD's. Did you even realize Andy Dalton is on that list? So Tannehill has 5 wins over expected in 3 seasons, Burrow has 2.5 in 26 games, 10 of which were on the worst team in football when he was a rookie and then tore his ACL.
Guess we can all just ignore both QB's otherwise especially in the playoffs where Tannehill has been about as useful as Jimmy Garoppolo.
Titans - 4.4 ypc, 23 TDs
Bengals - 4.0 ypc, 16 TDs
2020:
Titans - 5.2 ypc, 26 TD's
Bengals - 4.1 ypc, 13 TD's
Where's this good rushing attack you speak of? Barkley was more effective on a high ankle sprain and behind a bad OL in 2019 than the Bengals have been the last 2 years.
What's next?
Link - ( New Window )
You realize Derrick Henry is on that list, right? The same guy that kind makes life really easy for Tannehill? Mixon isn't better than Chubb, nor Kamara, nor Aaron Jones and Eckeler - he's close to 10 than 5. I actually think a guy like Javonte Williams is better than Mixon.
So now that we've cleared that up, what exactly can you produce that's worth taking seriously?
see, I can do it too - ( New Window )
Mixon isn't a great runner. He's a well rounded, solid RB i'd want on my team but doesn't do anything upper tier.
Yea totally agree with you. The stat that has Tua as significantly better than Brady over the last 3 years is clearly the best stat out there at ranking QBs.
Mixon isn't a great runner. He's a well rounded, solid RB i'd want on my team but doesn't do anything upper tier.
Again his arguably better year was 2018 when Burrow was in high school? He was top 5 in rushing yards and yards per game with liek 83.4 yards per game.
Pretty clear you are trying to pump up Burrow and drag down Mixon.
What's pretty clear here is you haven't made one good point in your "Joe Burrow is overrated" claims, not a single one. And I'm not dragging Mixon down - I guess you just missed where I said he's a good all around RB that I'd take on my team. But hey, that's your MO, you cherry pick and make up arguments that aren't there.
As for Tannehill, he's a solid QB. As you can see in the playoffs he just isn't good enough of a passer to scare anyone. He's just not a big game player, and Burrow is.
Burrow is a big game QB? Right he took the bull by the horns at the show; I think the Bengals last few possessions were pretty uneventful. As they were throughout all the playoffs. He could have had his Eli moment but he's a glorified game manager.
Who's catching the other 3,000+ yards and 20+ TD's from Burrow? 10-15 better QB's in the league? I appreciate the comedic relief.
More proof - ( New Window )
1. RYAN TANNEHILL, TENNESSEE TITANS
2. KIRK COUSINS, MINNESOTA VIKINGS
This tier has similar grades and WAR to the tier above but benefits from their team's scheme more. Cousins has been the most successful per PFF grade and WAR over the last five seasons, as he bests Tannehill’s 2.06 WAR per season (2.57). However, since Tannehill joined the Titans in 2019 and became a play-action merchant, his 3.01 WAR per season is better than Cousins’ 2.86. He gets the nod, but the case can be made for either of them.
100%, there's nothing I can say that will make him budge or even see some sort of middle ground. That said, my goal is more to showcase why he's a troll that ruins discussions in the hopes that no one mistakenly takes him seriously.
100%, there's nothing I can say that will make him budge or even see some sort of middle ground. That said, my goal is more to showcase why he's a troll that ruins discussions in the hopes that no one mistakenly takes him seriously.
Gotcha 👍
100%, there's nothing I can say that will make him budge or even see some sort of middle ground. That said, my goal is more to showcase why he's a troll that ruins discussions in the hopes that no one mistakenly takes him seriously.
We all know that Glennon is as good as Burrow right? Its a fact I think.
This other thing though, that is not my stat. Take it up with them. I do believe it though if you move Brady up and Tannehill down especially. The point is made however that Tannehill and D Carr are much better than what a lot on here think that they are like top 15 QBs. ANd which stats are more flawed; ones where a team leader of a playoff team like D Carr is ranked higher than you would expect , or ones where Joe Shmoe Burrow are ranked as elite.
Have you actually tried looking at the top 10 QB's in football right now? Carr and Tannehill aren't on it. Period.
In no order - Brady, Mahomes, Allen, Rodgers, Wilson, Stafford, Watson (if he plays), Jackson, Prescott, Murray, Burrow are all better than Tannehill and Carr. They are better in the regular season, and most have been better in the post season.
Those 2 belong with Cousins, Garopollo, maybe Matt Ryan if he can bounce back, etc. These players are fairly interchangeable to me, meaning, mix them on each others teams and I bet the results stay mostly the same. But, if you swap them out with someone in the above group, that team is noticeably better.
In some, I don't think either are top 12 players at the position. Maybe they've had years where they are, but as a whole they rely on too many other things to produce especially Cousins and Tannehill.
Have you actually tried looking at the top 10 QB's in football right now? Carr and Tannehill aren't on it. Period.
In no order - Brady, Mahomes, Allen, Rodgers, Wilson, Stafford, Watson (if he plays), Jackson, Prescott, Murray, Burrow are all better than Tannehill and Carr. They are better in the regular season, and most have been better in the post season.
Those 2 belong with Cousins, Garopollo, maybe Matt Ryan if he can bounce back, etc. These players are fairly interchangeable to me, meaning, mix them on each others teams and I bet the results stay mostly the same. But, if you swap them out with someone in the above group, that team is noticeably better.
In some, I don't think either are top 12 players at the position. Maybe they've had years where they are, but as a whole they rely on too many other things to produce especially Cousins and Tannehill.
I did ?
I know exactly what it means. I also said it serves as a pretty good ranking system in general. Not perfect. And I have no idea what point you are even trying to make.
Mixon is a solid running back who you would want on your football team but be isn't top 10 overall , bottom 1/3 in some categories, and pretty mediocre as well. He also can't play without a Burrow opening up lanes for him and the Bengals didn't have much of a running game.
So OK is he good or isn't he?
Further Lamar Jackson with his TD/Int ratio this past season cannot be considered a top 10 QB. And also if you place Burrow at 10 then we are in agreement since tht is pretty much where I said his place was all long and what my linked stat graph says.
And firmly planted in the left/middle of that listing no less, and rising...
And firmly planted in the left/middle of that listing no less, and rising...
I would take Herbert over Prescott or Lamar Jackson
I said Mixon is a solid all around RB that i'd like on my team but he isn't elite at anything. Some categories he's in the bottom 3rd, like his inability to break tackles. What's so hard to follow here? He's a good player, not great, the stats and production support that. His contract also reflects that - a 4 year deal with only $10m guaranteed.
Yes I meant to add Herbert so bump Carr and Tannehill back further, sorry Debaser.
I would take Herbert over Prescott or Lamar Jackson
And Murray and maybe even Watson. And quickly crawling up Wilson's ass...
No doubt, he fits in really well there. I never said he sucked (despite what Debaser keeps claiming), I just don't think he's a top 5 NFL RB - he's closer to 10 which is all you need but again, isn't scaring anyone with elite power (Henry), vision (Taylor), speed (Kamara), or tackle breaking (Williams). He's rock solid, though.
Mixon is a good RB. Nothing more, nothing less.
And Tannehill and Carr aren’t even close to Burrow. And yes Googs, I’m sure that was a oversight. I’ve seen UConn give Herbert many props.
Sounds right with Justin Herbert (again) up there too. Burrow gains more credibility because he steered them to a near Super Bowl win though of course.
Imagine of shift is coming quickly with some of the older guard to these newer guns. And let's see if anyone rises up from the 2021 rookie class this season...
You do realize that when Tannehill "kicked Brady's ass" in that 2019 playoff game that Tannehill was only 8/15, 72 yards, 1TD/1INT, 4.8 YPA and a QBR of 41.
Those aren't numbers that most people would describe as an ass-kicking performance.
So when Tannehill stinks in the playoffs you get to chalk it up to it being his first time in the playoffs, yet when Burrow goes to the SuperBowl in his first playoffs, you shit on him?
I say it all the time but I pray for your sake that this is a troll job.
I’d say the chart is 90 percent right . I would go with it on where it places Jackson, Lamar rather than where you place him : and borrow and d jones as well
Unless you know the calculations stop referencing it, it’s garbage.
In his second full year, after having his rookie season cut short due to injury, Burrow led the league last year in Y/A, AY/A, and completion %. He was also 3rd in TD% and 8th in overall TD passes.
He was 12th in QBR. Tannehill was 8th.
But all of those variables combined, would seem to strongly support Burrow being a top ten QB.
Toss in the playoff success, and, well, the case is even stronger...
He was
Unless you know the calculations stop referencing it, it’s garbage.
So you take tua and fits and conclude the whole thing is garbage? Aside from those 2 which others are flagrantly out of place?
Anyone remember how Tanny played in the playoffs this year?
Unless you know the calculations stop referencing it, it’s garbage.
So you take tua and fits and conclude the whole thing is garbage? Aside from those 2 which others are flagrantly out of place?
Tannehill, Tua, Fitz, and Big Ben don’t belong on the top 10 list. So that’s a really big erroneous report. One that means little how good a QB is.
Yes I’m also saying that the list serves as a pretty good general guide as to ranking of overall QB play as well.
So y’all have a problem with 4/40 or 10perc of the list serving as a general ranking . Fair enough. I say it provides an interesting perspective nonetheless even if it were lower .
It coincidentally has several QBs ranked perfectly and provides an interesting perspective on others as tannehill and Carr as well
Hey if you think Tanny is the goods and Burrow is overrated, that’s fine. You just won’t have anyone agreeing with you.
You haven’t acknowledge anything else despite the mountains of evidence that many here have laid out. You already showed your cards when you excused Tannehills bad performance (“it was his first time”) without applying the same logic to Burrow who actually advanced to the super bowl. You are doing the work for me at this point.
You haven’t acknowledge anything else despite the mountains of evidence that many here have laid out. You already showed your cards when you excused Tannehills bad performance (“it was his first time”) without applying the same logic to Burrow who actually advanced to the super bowl. You are doing the work for me at this point.
Ok that is exactly what I am saying with regard to Tannehill , Carr and Burrow.
So let me see if have this right. Tannehill in his first play off game ; played a decent game. He is up against the GOAT and defending super bowl champs in a wild card game where he played OK. Going into it he had like 120 rating and a 70% comp percentage but D Henry was having a game so that means Tannehill Stunk up the place?
All while Burow even as a rookie was overhyped with his 2 win record and garbage stats ; he plays the Raiders without their coach ; and like a bunch of other teams where the Bengals were clearly the better roster. The defense has a day against Mahomes etc. I cannot think of one wow play Burrow made all through play offs. But yea if you want to some TV producer who likes Burrows presser post game (as do I_) and decided Burrow is the next bug thing despite never playing a snap -- then go ahead. Unfortunalty the post game interviews are the only intersting thing about him.
You do realize that when Tannehill "kicked Brady's ass" in that 2019 playoff game that Tannehill was only 8/15, 72 yards, 1TD/1INT, 4.8 YPA and a QBR of 41.
Can we get clarification of those numbers would be considered a boring Tannehill?
Debaser,
Please be honest - if Daniel Jones posted those numbers in ANY game, would you talk it up like it was some awesome game like you are with Tannehill. And please be honest - because we all know the answer.
The point is going into the game he had really good numbers and a really high rating.
I’m going to stop now, this is utterly pointless.
It's not a chart of top QBs.
The issue is the reference point, what's "expected" of each team. Brady's teams are generally expected to win a lot of games, so he gets dinged because there's only a limited amount of room to exceed expectations.
I'll say that's probably not a good thing for DJ on the list though, unless PFFs NYG expectations were high
Further, the Cowboys still are a decent football team when Dak is out and Kyler as well. I mean really Colt McCoy left here as a guy who barely could throw for 100 yards to a guy who looked like a legit starter on the Cardinals.
Don’t die on this sword. Wait for a better topic.
Don’t die on this sword. Wait for a better topic.
I know it's not but, I find it eerily coincidental that it ranks many a QB they way I think they should be ranked or at least where an acceptable ranking of them would be.
Let's break it down further. So I will put it in 2 categories. One will be where it has the ranking 100% correct both in the Win expected and as a general QB ranking and one where it provides a very illuminating stat and therefore merits some consideration as to where a QB in ranked.
Spot on ranking:
1. Patrick Mahomes -- no problems here
2. Aaron Rodgers -- no problem there
4. Josh Allen -- no problem here
6. Russ Wilson -- no problem here
9. J Herbert -- no problem here
10 M Stafford -- no problem here
12 J Burrow -- no problem here
14 Kir Cousins -- no problem here
16 L jackson -- given his 16/13 TD int ratio no problem
17 Jimmy G -- I'd have him higher but I don't think many here would disagree with his ranking so I'll put it in
18 P Rivers -- not sure about this but why not
19 M Ryan -- looks good here
21 mac jones - sure why not
22 J hurts - sure why not
23 Andy Dalton -- sure why not
24 Teddy Bridgewater -- sure why not
25 Zakk Wilson -- ok by me
26 J Goff -- OK I would rank higher but most are ok with it
27 Jameis Winston -- OK
29 Juston Fields -- looks good here
31 D jones -- perfect here as 2nd to last
Now lets look at ones where you thought the guy was good/bad but chart is really telling:
Underrated:
3 Ryan Tannehill underrated QB and much better than a middling that others would normally place him ; although not a top 3 QB
5. D Carr same as above but not a top 5
Overrated:
12. J Burrow -- this spot fits like a glove at 12
32. Dak Prescott -- I thought was a much better QB till this happened. While not the 3rd worst QB in the league ; he is not a top 5 QB or whatever
33 Kyler Murray same here. he is playing on a great team and the dreadful play off game too. While not a 33 QB he is not a top5 or whatever either.
Any Dalton better than Murray and Dak? You know the cowboys struggled when Dalton took over for an injured Dak. He was terrible for the Bears last year.
Any Dalton better than Murray and Dak? You know the cowboys struggled when Dalton took over for an injured Dak. He was terrible for the Bears last year.
Again the list is not a ranking of QBs per se. It is a ranking of QBs with more than expected wins.
So while Andy Dalton was playing for the Bears he was not expected to win a lot of games, and while he was playing for the Cowboys he was expected to win more.
But what I am also saying is that in some instances it serves as a pretty good ranking of QBs in general.
And the objection really is Andy Dalton being ranked 23?
I already said while Kyler and Dak are not ranked that low in general ; the fact they show up near the bottom of the list of Expected Winds tell me : they are playing on a stacked team and are both overrated.
Just stop. I’m trying to help you. It’s a severely flawed list/stat that doesn’t reflect how good/bad a QB is as to where they are ranked.