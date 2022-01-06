Parsons vs Thibodeaux

Heard a mention on NFL radio of how much of an impact Parsons made last year and it brought to mind how disappointed many of us were when we passed on him. It made me wonder if Kavon will do away with any regrets we had. Question for all you college football fans, do you think he will have as much or more of an impact as Parsons. I don't follow the college game at all, so I'm ill equipped to form a valid prediction. That said, if I had to answer that question, I would go for Thibs, not just because Im a fan, but I think that he and Wink are a match made in Heaven. What say you?
At least wait until Thibs gets 17 games under his belt before this is even a fair fight...
Two things ... their position designation may be technically different but they will have similar roles. Second, the comparison is will Thibs rookie year be as good or better than Parson's rookie year.
KT is certainly talented as proven by his draft position. But the chances of him being a first team all-pro as a rookie are highly unlikely, especially with the current talent pool in the NFL at the edge slot.
Expectations are high for KT - as they should be - but there needs to be a reality check here; and not get over out skis thinking he's going to be the freak that Parsons was/is.
Not comparing an all Pro to a rookie. The question si will Thibs have as big an impact in his rookie year as Parsons had in his rookie year
So, whatever you think KT might benefit from Martindale, Parsons is getting an equal benefit from Quinn's expertise.
IMV, we need to stop comparing KT and Parsons. They play different positions; and, quite frankly, Parsons is just a better player with more skills.
Parsons came out of Penn State as a highly productive player playing in a great conference.
KT comes out of Oregon with much lighter production despite playing in the dishwater Pac12.
Dan Quinn is not Vic Fangio. I consume a fair amount of Atlanta sports talk radio living here and the falcons D was bad under Quinn’s reign. And it got worse when he took over. He hung his hat and his job on reviving Vic Beasleys career and he’s out of the league. Quinn did a great job last year but in my humble uneducated opinion a lot of that was due to Parsons. I’ll give Quinn credited for clearly maximizing the kid but he looks like a stud.
a year in the NFL at an All-Pro level.
Well, we'll see for the folks that hope to always be right today. Or should I say, not be wrong...
In comment 15722154 No Where Man said:
So taking that into consideration, that a second level defender is gonna have a big edge in tackles..you can temper your enthusiasm on tackle production..which can be one of the most overrated statistics in football.
If you look at both of them through their true sophomore seasons I don’t see any disparity except for tackles and FF. KT has edge in TFL, sacks and surprisingly passes defensed…despite playing in 6 less games(his sophomore season was during a 7 game Covid shortened pac 10 season)
All that being said..talking about tools and ability between the two also seems premature. I’m assuming you are saying this because Parsons can play linebacker and can run…but that’s Parsons ability..his ability to run. As a pure LB he’s actually less impressive(and this was in his scouting reports) than he is as an edge rusher. What got him on first team all pro, and DROY was his ability to affect the quarterback..far, far, far and away from any other ability. It’s terrific he’s a good enough athlete to drop into coverage…but if Dallas is dropping him into coverage you are thanking Dallas and carrying on with your game plan. Parsons major impact on the Dallas defense was in his ability to be disruptive to quarterbacks and that he was great at. That being said, Parsons wasn’t just liking up at RDE and routinely smoking left tackles. Dallas sent Parsons on blitzes 114 times last year, from everywhere.
The comparison to me, between KT and Parsons will be how the Giants decide to use KT. Will they just line him up at ROLB and turn him loose, or will they use him like a chess piece and move him around, flipping Azeez and KT or overloading them to one side, or standing KT up and letting him free on A gap blitzes matched up on lesser athletes at guard like Dallas had great success doing with Parsons. Based on the reports coming out about Martindales defense I’m guessing KT will be moved around a bit..not sure if it will be to the degree the Cowboys used with Parsons but it will be interesting to see how they do choose to use him.
What Dallas did with Parsons, turning him loose and blitzing him early and often I thought was absolutely necessary to do to get best return on Parsons, sure drop him into coverage on occasion but that’s not where his true value lies….it’s all about disrupting the quarterback..for both of them.
The only answer is we do not know. I have not put Thibs on a pedestal, but many/most of you have put him down as having as much chance as an UDFA.
You can have an opinion, but to say with absolute certainty that he will not is wrong. It wasn't that he may not, it was almost all put downs and dismissives. That is as wrong as saying he absolutely will be as good as Parsons.
You were more genuine when you implied nobody could have an opinion...
In comment 15722161 90.Cal said:
In comment 15722154 No Where Man said:
This post is absolutely terrific Matt....well done!
I would take the dropping Parsons into coverage a step further in that je was almost universally panned in his coverage abilities. He was great on the edge, tushing the passer and stopping the run, but that was with Gregory and to a lesser extent Lawrence on the other side. There is talk that Thibs is actually more than decent in covering the flat (curl, Im not too sure about him having to "pick a direction" so to speak) and if he can do THAT, wow what a weapon with our other guys.
I have said this on another thread, he reminds me so much of D. Ware but with better change of direction.
Great post Matt
Nice cop out....
Don't feel the need to respond to me any further. I havent done that to you. I didnt report your ignorant post, but I dont think it matters much here if you are insensitive so long as if youve been around here long enough.
Im done with you.
I have a ton of hope for KT but as of right now he's an AK and we haven't played the hand yet.
As for Parson's we've at least seen a year of production with him so he has to get the nod. Does that mean that there's no way KT will be better than him down the road? No. But right now you have to pick a known commodity over an unknown.
Also something to remember with Parson's, there are a lot of players who never match their rookie year. Jevon Kearse had his career season as a rookie despite playing a long career.
It might be fully unfair to KT, but Parson being a rookie all-pro seemed like a shock where it almost feels like that's the outside expectation for Thibs.
He could, even if he doesn't win DPOY or make All-Pro.
Parsons helped make a good team better. Thibs could help make a bad team competitive.
For the record, I would've drafted Slater. After the trade, I would've drafted Oweh.
We'll see how things shake out but it is more likely than not that the Parsons end is the one that wins out. Maybe some of his warts surface or one/both of our guys play at an extremely high level and this is a different conversation in a year or two.
There's really no comparing them as college prospects, given they played different positions. And now, Parsons has put one monster NFL season under his belt still playing a different role/position(s) than KT.
I think Thibs will be a terrific NFL Edge, but even I hit pause before saying he can be as good as Parsons v2021. The young man hit some rare air in his rookie season. Certainly hope KT pulls it off, but perhaps the better question is can KT be as good an NFL player over the course of his career as Parsons, and I think the tools are there. And, Wink's a better DC than Quinn imv, he'll get Thibs to play at a high level.
All things being said, I wish we had taken Parsons.
But since we can't change anything, my prayer is Thibs is defensive rookie of the year (just not Parsons good...) and Toney stays healthy for 1,000 yards receiving, runnings and throwing; well, we can't complain then can we?
Also, didn't we also get a later round pick not just Toney? Who was that on? I forget.
Also something to remember with Parson's, there are a lot of players who never match their rookie year. Jevon Kearse had his career season as a rookie despite playing a long career.
Michael Croel may be an even better example of this. As a rookie he had ten sacks and was voted Defensive Rookie of the Year. He finished his eight year career with 24 total sacks. This is the kind of career I hope to see from Parsons. My gut tells me the guy is piece of crap who will sabotage himself, but the truth is I hardly know a thing about him.
Didn't even think of him, good example. My hope is the same as yours which is Parson's "personality" concerns start to show up as time goes and his production fades.
I can also look at it via a more positive view and say my hope is just that Thomas and Neal get so good that Parson's is neutralized every time he plays us while KT dominates Dallas's aging line...
Ive said it earlier,and Ill say it again, I dont think you can underestimate the effect that losing Randy Gregory will have on Parsons production. Teams had to account for him and Parsons just exploded for 9.5 sacks between weeks 8 and 13. I am not saying he isnt a good player, but he has been kinda reduced to rushing the passer and playing the run because he looked really bad when asked to cover.
Now that we have Thibs I am beyond happy as the trade back provided us with not only a 2nd front 7 play maker to go with Azeez in Thibs but we also got the other huge need in Neal.
If Toney pans out and provides some explosive plays then we are in better shape then if we had drafted Parsons.
Its not impossible. Just like it wasn't impossible for Parsons to be better than every LB in the NFL at this time a year ago...
Why stop at Parsons? Hell, let's just go for the gold standard and say KT is > than LT.
I've never seen a Giants fan blow a Cowboys player harder than your blowing Parsons... take his dick out of your mouth dude or keep it there and go root for Dallas.
Or just wait, see and get back to me after Thibodeaux balls out as a rookie.
It might be fully unfair to KT, but Parson being a rookie all-pro seemed like a shock where it almost feels like that's the outside expectation for Thibs.
Parsons was absolutely known going into the draft as one of the best prospects from a football standpoint. The drag on him was the off-the-field issue(s). And he sort of lost momentum because he didn't play in 2020 due to Covid (he didn't want to get his baby daughter sick).
But him being an instant productive rookie/pro was not a surprise at all. Getting to All-Pro status was certainly unexpected because rookies rarely do that.
And going back to high school, depending on which source you use, Parsons was a top 5-10 overall prospect in 2018. That 2018 class included Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Patrick Surtain rated ahead of him. Parsons initially committed to Ohio State before switching to PSU. But every major program wanted him.
because I don't remember Parsons chatter pre-regular season, but I don't recall him being as much a big name prospect as Thibs.
All of this is correct. Parsons was an excellent prospect in college. Very electric on the field. I still dont buy his combine 40 time as was the case with almost every prospect doing pro days without the combine relying on team numbers, but he played very fast. He also relied on sheer athleticism to not pook bad in coverage in college, but that lack of ability was pretty much immiately apparent at the pro level and the Cowboys were forced to make him an edge guy. The injury to Lawrence also facilitated that. I guess he COULD get better at covering guys and become a true OLB, but why mess with a good thing if its working?
If he takes a step back this year (which I think he will) he is still a very nice player on the outside. Combine that with his pass rush moves and the pass rushing aspect of Thibs is something that should be VERY comparable to what Parsons did.
I still yhink he should be compared more to D Ware year one. THAT'S the most similar comp as far as physical attributes.
I think Thibs is more dynamic as well as opportunistic as a player because he just seems to have a feel for rushing the passer combined with similar athleticism as Parsons. He is 20 lbs heavier and posted comparable results during his pro day. Sub 4.6 for a 260 lb man and an almost 10 foot broad jump is very very impressive.
The appropriate comp is to D. Ware who was very similar physically and he had 8 sacks and 56 taclkles as a rookie.
Comparing a guy that hasnt played an NFL down to a guy that had one of the best rookie seasons ever is a silly comparison. Coming out of college they were both top notch players. I would say that KT had the better college career and is a better prospect coming out of college. He is an inch taller and has 2" longer arms. Parsons also didnt participate in the combine last year. Not to mention they play different positions.
To answer the OPs question, its not likely that Thibs will have a similar impact as a rookie that Parsons had. But the game is not about 1 player, Dallas still lost in the 1st round of the playoffs. If Dallas thought he was going to be this good there is no way they trade down with the Eagles and most teams ahead would switch their pick to Parsons.
He is also 20 lbs heavier than Parsons. They dont really play different positions any more as Parsons is more often lining up on the edge of the line.
Also, there was no combine last year. It was cancelled.
Also, while I dont think bw is trolling here as much as being a PSU fan. It was clear reading his posts during the season that he is a HUGE PSU touter and its not surprising that he reps the players from that school with vigor.
Thibs has a lot of traits that are similar to Parsons. But their athleticism is different. I dont believe Parsons' 40 time from last year. But I think he has more stop/go ability than KT. KT has a quicker first step, uses length and leverage far better than Parsons.
Be prepared to eat a lot of crow. First of all, Parsons did not get moved from LB to End because he couldn't cover. He got moved to End because DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot, and he's really really good at rushing the passer.
Secondly, Parsons' 4.39 combine 40 is an official time. It's electronically measured. You can not believe it, but he's that fast (and it shows up on tape). Further, Parsons was also recorded on the field at 20.15 mph last year, per Next Gen Stats. That's elite speed no matter who you are, but for a guy playing LBer at 245 lbs? Ridiculous!
Oh yes, the immortal Randy Gregory! He of the 12 career starts in 5 years. He of the 85 tackles and 16.5 sacks in 50 career games. He of the 19 tackles and 6 sacks last season in 12 games (11 starts).
Gregory had a decent season last year as a pass rusher, to be fair, but to say that Parsons really benefitted from Randy Gregory is eye-roll worthy as it is comical.
Randy Gregory did not play in week 2 last year vs the Chargers.
Parsons recorded 6 pressures, 3 QB knockdowns, 2 hurries and a sack, to go with just 2 tackles. This was his second NFL game, and he only played 55% of the defensive snaps.
Gregory also didn't play in weeks 9-12. In those 4 games, Parsons tallied 5 sacks, 6 TFLs, 20 tackles, 11 QB hits, and 2 FFs.
Parsons was doing great with and without Gregory on the field.
This is somewhat of a subjective argument, but I don't think it's clear Thibs was a stronger prospect than Parsons (but close). Thibs certainly plays a premium position, whereas Parsons came out as a player that might start at WIL and move to MLB, and could come off the edge in a rotational role.
Parsons came out in a class where the QBs went 1-2-3 at the top, as well as a lot more high-end offensive skill talent in a league skewing to offense in that draft, whereas KT didn't have a QB worthy of going in the top 10 at all ahead of him and certainly no Ja'Marr Chase in this class either.
They both had a mysterious flag put on them, Parsons with somewhat unsubstantiated character flag and KT with unsubstantiated personality flag. The differences and how teams perceived these, nobody can know. Where would Parsons go in the 2022 draft or KT in the 2021 draft? Too hard to say. But as prospects, I was absolutely in love with Parsons and thought he'd have an immediate impact, and said so. At the same time, I was convinced the Giants wouldn't consider him because of the mysterious character flag. KT I was scared of due to the aforementioned personality flag.
It's possible that both players were treated unfairly by the process with leaks to reporters to try to get them to drop.
NFL.com has prospect grades, and I'm not sure if it's Lance Zeirlein who is responsible for them or a group of people or whatever. But in terms of their prospect grades, they had Parsons as a 6.89 and KT as a 6.72. Further, Parsons, if he had come out in the 2022 class, would've had the highest grade, but was the 6th highest grade in the 2021 class.
Sy'56 gave Parsons an 84 and Thibs and 83. It's difficult to find prospect grades and where they were after the fact in most places (could it be that some sites don't want people to see their track record), but at least from NFL.com and Sy - Parsons was the higher thought of prospect. It's close enough to put them on the same tier, though.
Barkley was a polarizing pick. Although after his rookie year (hint hint hint) tailors were already cutting the fabric for the gold jacket. Its not out of the question that he can have that effect again, just unlikely he does it here. However, if he maintained his average of almost 1200 yards rushing, almost 600 yards receiving over 11 TDs per season as he was diri g his first 2 years, that is certainly worthy of the number 2 overall pick. Revisionist history that he tore an ACL and then was ineffective behind a piss poor line last year coming off said ACL.
What if the same thing happens to Parsons, or if like I said, people figure his game out and he is missling or crappy next year?
This idea that Parsons is Von Miller pt deux is lazy. Byw, Parsons had zero sacks against our shit ass line last year.
Talk about lazy arguments. Parsons whipped the Giants ass in that week 5 game. Not getting the sack is not the same as not having an impact. There were lots of plays where Parsons was just a spy for DJ if he decided to take off and run or left the pocket, and on some of those plays he really lit DJ up. He made a touchdown saving tackle on Kadarius Toney out of the Wildcat on third down that ultimately resulted in a goal line stand and turnover on downs. He basically got Matt Skura benched as he whipped him like a rented mule. He had 8 tackles and 3 QB hits in that game. He also got a pressure late in the 4th on a stunt where he got right into Glennon's face, resulting in a pick 6 by Anthony Brown. Here's that play, look at Parsons (#11) at the top over the RT:
https://youtu.be/I4yJ8KKGfpY?t=821
Parsons, in his 5th professional game, had a massive impact against the Giants.
Now, in the week 15 game, I don't think anyone took that game very seriously for Dallas. Dallas won that game 21-6, but it just as easily could've been 60-6 if Dallas treated it like a real game.
But watch this play by Parsons. I don't know if this is a busted coverage or what, but somehow, Parsons recognizes that Golladay is going to be running free on the boundary and watch how he recovers for a pass break-up:
https://youtu.be/UHuvQKzRIhA?t=146
That is not a play 95% (or more) of NFL linebackers make. The recognition, the speed, and finishing the play. It's Herculean. Notice also if you watch these plays, Parsons often isn't rushing the passer on the line, and he's still making an impact when he does and often when he doesn't.
If you just watched the game and focused on #11, you'll come away with the opinion that he's scary good.
Out of all the nonsensical arguments, this might be the worst. Parsons was used in several ways on passing downs. As a pass rusher from the edge, as a QB spy, having RB responsibility coming out of the backfield, as a deep/intermediate middle zone guy, man to man coverage, and as a blitzer in a variety of ways. He did all those things well.
Moreover, when Parsons was on the field and had coverage responsibility, which encompassed 284 snaps, opponents had a 57.3% completion pctg, a 69.3 QB rating, threw for 16 TDs against 24 INTs.
When Parsons was on the bench, on 113 QB dropbacks, opponents had a 106.5 QB rating with 8 TDs and 2 INTs.
https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/cowboys/2022/04/06/many-want-to-see-cowboys-star-micah-parsons-as-a-full-time-defensive-end-but-stats-say-otherwise/
He wasn't targeted very much in the passing game over the season (and you can read into that what you will). He was targeted 35 times and had a 80.9 passer rating against, which was the 2nd best on the team. He allowed no TDs through the air, and 137 yards after the catch, 7.6 yards per reception. These are very strong numbers, if not elite numbers for a LBer.
Ive said it earlier,and Ill say it again, I dont think you can underestimate the effect that losing Randy Gregory will have on Parsons production. Teams had to account for him and Parsons just exploded for 9.5 sacks between weeks 8 and 13. I am not saying he isnt a good player, but he has been kinda reduced to rushing the passer and playing the run because he looked really bad when asked to cover.
I love how you are saying how he's really going to get hurt by losing Gregory, and then use the example of how Parsons "exploded for 9.5 sacks between weeks 8 and 13." Not realizing, once again, that from weeks 9 through 12, which is 4 of the 6 games Frank's referencing, Gregory DID NOT PLAY.
All of this is correct. Parsons was an excellent prospect in college. Very electric on the field. I still dont buy his combine 40 time as was the case with almost every prospect doing pro days without the combine relying on team numbers, but he played very fast. He also relied on sheer athleticism to not pook bad in coverage in college, but that lack of ability was pretty much immiately apparent at the pro level and the Cowboys were forced to make him an edge guy. The injury to Lawrence also facilitated that. I guess he COULD get better at covering guys and become a true OLB, but why mess with a good thing if its working?
If he takes a step back this year (which I think he will) he is still a very nice player on the outside. Combine that with his pass rush moves and the pass rushing aspect of Thibs is something that should be VERY comparable to what Parsons did.
I still yhink he should be compared more to D Ware year one. THAT'S the most similar comp as far as physical attributes.
I think Thibs is more dynamic as well as opportunistic as a player because he just seems to have a feel for rushing the passer combined with similar athleticism as Parsons. He is 20 lbs heavier and posted comparable results during his pro day. Sub 4.6 for a 260 lb man and an almost 10 foot broad jump is very very impressive.
The appropriate comp is to D. Ware who was very similar physically and he had 8 sacks and 56 taclkles as a rookie.
Great summary post of Frank's ignorance right here. Just wrong about almost everything. But he's blown away by Thibs 40 time (as he should be), but pooh poohs Parsons' 4.39 time or his 10'5" broad or 6.89 sec three cone or his 34" vert.
Frank also thinks Parsons was moved to edge because he couldn't play the pass at LBer and he stayed there. Completely untrue. He moved to edge and played a lot more reps there for a time because of Lawrence's injury. But he didn't stay there at all. He played a lot of LBer, a lot of coverage.
So here's some numbers for you Frank: Parsons was 4th in the entire NFL in QB hits last year, behind TJ Watt, Myles Garrett, and Nick Bosa. Both Garrett and Bosa played 17 games, Parsons 16, btw. Parsons had 13 sacks last year, which was 6th in the NFL. His 67 pressures were 9th most in the NFL. He was 3rd in the NFL in TFLs behind Watt and Bosa. And tied for 13th in FFs with 3.
Now consider this: Parsons lined up at LB 540 times, vs 390 as an Edge, and he logged 307 pass rush attempts... which ranked...
118th in the NFL.
Read that again. His pass rush attempts number was 118th in the NFL. Yet 13 sacks, and all those numbers above. BTW, Parsons had 960 defensive snaps last year. He spent a considerable more amount of time playing linebacker than as an edge.
I've never seen someone post so many times in rapid succession, so sure of their "rightness," while at the same time being completely and objectively wrong in almost every way, it's hilarious.
You could make a strong case Parsons was the best defensive player in football last year, as a rookie. He's certainly in the conversation.
If we get Harold Landry out of Thibs, we should be pretty happy. But Parsons? You never know, but Parsons season was basically historic for a rookie. He was a superstar in every sense. I'm hoping for the best with KT, but I'm not going to put Parsons-type of expectations on him.
Now Frank, I don't know where you came from, if this is a change of handle or you're brand new to BBI. But here, if you just spout off and you don't know what you're talking about, be prepared to be harshly corrected and probably mocked. BBI doesn't suffer fools well.
20.15 mph for a 245 pound linebacker is absurdly fast.
I forgot about this data, but it's a great reminder to underscore Parsons's effectiveness as a pass rusher:
118th in the NFL.
I've never seen a Giants fan blow a Cowboys player harder than your blowing Parsons... take his dick out of your mouth dude or keep it there and go root for Dallas.
Or just wait, see and get back to me after Thibodeaux balls out as a rookie.
It's called a fair assessment.
And for the record, I wanted to draft Slater over Parsons.
I've never seen a Giants fan blow a Cowboys player harder than your blowing Parsons... take his dick out of your mouth dude or keep it there and go root for Dallas.
Or just wait, see and get back to me after Thibodeaux balls out as a rookie.
It's called a fair assessment.
And for the record, I wanted to draft Slater over Parsons.
You got to love this shit. If you have an objective observation that, say, Patrick Mahomes is a great QB, then to some people, it's, "HURR DURR, STOP BLOWING MAHOMES, GO ROOT FOR THE CHIEFS!" Got to love the latent homophobia as well as the complete lack of self-awareness or capability for objectivity.
It just so happens that Parsons is a phenomenal player. It REALLY REALLY SUCKS he wound up on Dallas' roster. I don't think any single one of us is happy about that.
I desperately wanted the Giants to take them, but knew they wouldn't.
And what he accomplished as a rookie is amazing. And if he just repeats what he did last year for most of his career, he's a first ballot HOF-er. If he improves off of his rookie season as many players do...he will be talked about as one of the best ever, the way people talk about Lawrence Taylor.
Where did I diminish ANY of Parsons' athleticism? Are you day drinking? I have said numerous times that Parsons is incredibly athletic. Wrong again.
You just vaulted a rookie of the year up to aruably the greatest football player of all time....lol.
I didn't put it all together there, but also, I don't think I have ever said Parsons wasnt a very good player.
And fuck off with the new handle nonsense. You have kept the same handle and I watched many people call you a clown for one of your assertions during draft time.
Put down the scotch and calm down.
They are both comparable athletically and Micah had a great roomie year. I never said otherwise. Bite me.
He very likely is a sub 4.5 guy..but for pass rushers why are we caring so much about running 40 yards down field in a straight line…these guys aren’t going to be lining up doing Randy Moss impressions. 10 yard split would be more interesting for pass rush, Wikipedia has KT at 1.56 and Parsons at 1.59. The ras scores are 9.78 for parsons and 9.67 for KT. Not sure any of these numbers tell us anything about real differences between the players and what they can accomplish on an NFL field. Parsons hit it out of the park last year, we don’t need KT to reach that level of success to be thrilled with the pick and his future as a Giant.I think most would give Parsons an athletic edge of most players..including KT.. That has no bearing on what KT will be able to do do offensive lineman at thr NFL level.
Secondly, Parsons' 4.39 combine 40 is an official time. It's electronically measured. You can not believe it, but he's that fast (and it shows up on tape). Further, Parsons was also recorded on the field at 20.15 mph last year, per Next Gen Stats. That's elite speed no matter who you are, but for a guy playing LBer at 245 lbs? Ridiculous
Wrong again. His time was a scout's time. Hos 40 was clocked everywhere from 4.37 to just shy of 4.5. It was not electronically timed.
40 time not official Questions about coverage ability - ( New Window )
Dummy...I posted he ran at 20.15 mph in a play in 2021, that's elite speed for anyone, much less a LB at 245 lbs. Fuck your 40.
Also, your "point" about his pass coverage, sourced from some speculative post from "a Cowboys site," lol, has nothing to do with what he actually accomplished last year, which was 2nd on the team in QBR against, to Trevon Diggs.
Give it up, you suck, you should hang your head in shame for your multiple idiotic posts, refer back to my initial reply in this thread. Go ahead and talk about how he was moved to Edge bc he couldn't cut it in coverage at LBer (big fat 'L', bro). Have the decency to admit you were talking out of your ass with no clue.
And what he accomplished as a rookie is amazing. And if he just repeats what he did last year for most of his career, he's a first ballot HOF-er. If he improves off of his rookie season as many players do...he will be talked about as one of the best ever, the way people talk about Lawrence Taylor.
You just vaulted a rookie of the year up to aruably the greatest football player of all time....lol.
Reading comprehension much? BC that was "if he improves" and maintains that play throuhh his career.
I mean, if he improves on what was an in-the- conversation type of season for DPOY, then yeah, he will be talked about like LT. In fact, if you have a problem with what I said, talk to Collinsworth and Al Michaels (among others) bc they wereaking those comparisons LAST YEAR.
Ignorant by you in pieces, because you felt the need to put all of your arguments in one post:
Im talking TO an ass, not out of mine.
Like I said he is a good player. He is a terrific athlete. You are one of maybe 2 posters blowing the guy.
But enjoy Jim. You have been called out for saying dumb shit before, but dont ask me to highlight it because I dont really choose to to reflect back on it.
I literally havent said anything about the player that wasnt at least supported by an article. GFY allstar....you onviously gave yourself that label. Lol
In comment 15722905 FrankHuntington said:
Ignorant by you in pieces, because you felt the need to put all of your arguments in one post:
You definitely talked out of your ass. You clearly didn't even read your own article. It lauded his pass coverage ability, using the questions about his pass coverage ability coming INTO the season as a set up to how he answered those questions with aplomb. While acknowledging he could get EVEN BETTER.
Plus, you used an "article" that was written by a dude from a FanNation site... basically a glorified blogger.
I sourced stats from Pro Football Ref and a results detailed from an analysis of all 960 defensive snaps reported on by The Dallas Morning News.
When your results are next to a guy named Watt and Bosa yet you rank 118th in pass rushing attempts...yeah, the dude is generationally good. That's not me blowing him, that's his actually results. If I say Aaron Donald is one of the greatest DTs of all-time, it doesn't mean I'm gay for Aaron Donald, it's just recognizing an objective truth.
Like it or not, Parsons is already one of the best defensive players in the NFL already, probably the best LBer in the NFL, maybe the best in a generation.
Not really. If we had taken Parsons last year, we still could (and probably would) have taken Neal this year at #5 overall instead of Thibodeaux.
So no, it's not Parsons vs. Thibodeaux + Neal.
LOL. Someone had to show there's a higher standard for posting on BBI that what he was delivering.