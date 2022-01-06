Parsons vs Thibodeaux

Heard a mention on NFL radio of how much of an impact Parsons made last year and it brought to mind how disappointed many of us were when we passed on him. It made me wonder if Kavon will do away with any regrets we had. Question for all you college football fans, do you think he will have as much or more of an impact as Parsons. I don't follow the college game at all, so I'm ill equipped to form a valid prediction. That said, if I had to answer that question, I would go for Thibs, not just because Im a fan, but I think that he and Wink are a match made in Heaven. What say you?