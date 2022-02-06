Thursday's NYG OTA #9 Practice/Media Tweets

Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
I'm hearing this is more of a precautionary thing than anything regarding Thibodeaux, which makes sense. If this is a teaching camp, he can still learn in the classroom and from watching film. Have him 100% by training camp.
NFL Insider
@AngryNFLInsider
8m
If you’re a #Giants fan you have to be excited to watch Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney in the same offense. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka will have plenty of fun with those guys. #TogetherBlue #NFL
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
1m
Kayvon Thibodeaux got twisted up a couple weeks ago at OTAs. Has been wearing a red injured player jersey at practice ever since. Coach Brian Daboll said “knock on wood hopefully he’ll be good to go” for training camp.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
Sounds like Brian Daboll tip-toeing around injury questions and the guys in red jerseys so far for OTAs, and then next week's minicamp: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Andrew Thomas, etc.
Training camp is far enough away, Daboll actually knocked on the podium as if not to jinx anything.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Brian Daboll poo-pooed the practice fight between Korey Cunningham and Quincy Roche at last week's practice. "On to the next play." If there was any discipline for swinging, he wasn't sharing it.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Kayvon Thibodeaux indeed still on the side in red. So is Andrew Thomas. Projected starting outside corner Aaron Robinson is a new addition to the red jersey/injured group. #Giants
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Do not see Darnay Holmes or Kenny Golladay out here at all yet. Some noteworthy things I see on the field: Josh Ezuedu again at LT with Thomas sidelined. Rookie Dane Belton at SS instead of Julian Love. Rookie Cor’Dale Flott in slot and Michael Jacquet at corner w Adoree #Giants
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Rough go for Tyrod Taylor, and none of it was his fault. Pretty much got “sacked” or had a receiver drop a good pass in the end zone on just about every play in team drills.
Throws a nice ball, but playing with the backups in OTAs not ideal. #Giants
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Elerson Smith having his way with the #Giants backup O-Line. Getting to Tyrod Taylor a lot. Getting some first team reps with Thibodeaux out too.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
#Giants down some slot CBs today. Aaron Robinson in red. I haven’t seen Darnay Holmes or Jarren Williams. Dane Belton and Michael Jacquett getting some first/team defense work #giants
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
#Giants top 5 WR on paper hasn’t matched up to practice field in about 2 years. So many of Daniel Jones’ and Tyrod Taylor’s throws go to guys who will be on practice squads or out of league in September
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Lemieux said when Kayvon walked in as a freshman at Oregon, you said to yourself that’s a football player. Lemieux said he’s relentless.
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Shane Lemieux crossed over with Kayvon Thibodeaux for a year at Oregon. #Giants asked Lemieux about him during predraft process.
Lemieux told them: “He’s the guy.”
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Lemieux says he built a home gym and worked out like a fanatic.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Giants asked Shane Lemieux pre-draft what he thought of his Oregon teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux. He told them he went hard every day in practice. He told them “he’s the guy. He’s a real dude.” #Giants
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Lemieux said he’s talked to O’Hara and Seubert. “We need to hold ourselves to that standard.” Lemieux said they feel that as an O-line.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
That’s Kayvon Thibodeaux running under the supervision of a team trainer. Don’t get the vibe his injury is anything to worry about at this point. Training camp is about 7 weeks away.
There's always a positive and negtive with every play/practice
Giants.com report... Rookie Daniel Bellinger, Niko Lalos highlight OTA No. 9 - ( New Window )
I can't believe that Dan Salomone, who wrote that article, stated that TE Daniel Bellinger was a 6th rd draft pick of the Giants instead of a 4th rd. The guy is Managing Editor of Giants.com. Know your team better than that.
seem that Bellinger is quickly becoming the starting TE.
Belton is getting reps with the first team too. Watched more highlights and tape breakdowns about him lately - kid is fast and reads the QB well. His eyes confuses and he reacts with a pick. Intriguing prospect.
@ZackBlatt
Brian Daboll said he liked Shane Lemieux coming out of the draft in 2020. Said he plays with a “nasty edge”.
“He’s done a really nice job here.” #Giants
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Daboll —“Lemieux is what we thought he was, smart, tough”
Uh oh, not dependable? Lol
@rydunleavy
No surprise here given his experience, but when I asked Daboll who has flashed with all the injury limitations at WR, the only name singled out was Darius Slayton #giants
@ZackBlatt
Kayvon Thibodeaux working out at the start of practice
@art_stapleton
Kayvon Thibodeaux doing some agility work with training staff. #Giants
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Dexter Lawrence not wearing red jersey. From what I see, no new additions to red jersey world #Giants
@GiantInsider
Actually, DB Michael Jacquet has a red jersey on. Not sure of injury.
@art_stapleton
Thibodeaux now doing short sprints on side
@ZackBlatt
Joshua Ezeudu running with the first team at left tackle again during team drills.
Rest of the group (Lemieux, Feliciano, Glowinski, Neal) same as usual. #Giants
@GiantInsider
Joshua Ezeudu getting reps at LT with the 1s.
Flott in slot
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
Giants doing a lot of quick drops to get ball out of Jones’ hand quickly.
Patricia Traina
@Patricia_Traina
Jones also doing a lot of movement around the pocket in this sequence. #giants
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
S Dane Belton with 1s, so is Jacquet at CB
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Kayvon Thibodeaux indeed still on the side in red. So is Andrew Thomas. Projected starting outside corner Aaron Robinson is a new addition to the red jersey/injured group. #Giants
@Patricia_Traina
Giants sticking with Jones and 1st team, allowing them to drive down the length of the field at an up tempo pace.
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
With LT Andrew Thomas still in the red/injury jersey, rookie Joshua Ezeudu is standing in as the first-team LT.
Rest of the new-look O-line is LG Shane Lemieux, C Jon Feliciano, RG Mark Glowinski, and RT Evan Neal.
@PLeonardNYDN
Replying to @PLeonardNYDN
Do not see Darnay Holmes or Kenny Golladay out here at all yet. Some noteworthy things I see on the field: Josh Ezuedu again at LT with Thomas sidelined. Rookie Dane Belton at SS instead of Julian Love. Rookie Cor’Dale Flott in slot and Michael Jacquet at corner w Adoree #Giants
@RVacchianoSNY
Replying to @RVacchianoSNY
Others in the red/injury jersey: WR Kadarius Toney, CB Aaron Robinson, LB Blake Martinez. WR Sterling Shepard, CB Rodarius Williams.
@GiantInsider
Jones rolls to his right and hits David Sills for a TD
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Davis Webb just threw a pick six to Niko Lalos. Throwing from his own goal line.
Just a kid from Akron. #Giants
@ZackBlatt
Rough go for Tyrod Taylor, and none of it was his fault. Pretty much got “sacked” or had a receiver drop a good pass in the end zone on just about every play in team drills.
Throws a nice ball, but playing with the backups in OTAs not ideal. #Giants
@ZackBlatt
Elerson Smith having his way with the #Giants backup O-Line. Getting to Tyrod Taylor a lot. Getting some first team reps with Thibodeaux out too.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
#Giants down some slot CBs today. Aaron Robinson in red. I haven’t seen Darnay Holmes or Jarren Williams. Dane Belton and Michael Jacquett getting some first/team defense work #giants
@GiantInsider
Tyrod Taylor rolls left to avoid a blitzing Coughlin, throws a beautiful deep go to Slayton who drops it.
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Darius Slayton just dropped what would’ve been a nice deep TD pass from Tyrod Taylor. Had a drop earlier from Davis Webb too. #Giants
@GiantInsider
Jones fires a ball to Bellinger for six.
@rydunleavy
#Giants top 5 WR on paper hasn’t matched up to practice field in about 2 years. So many of Daniel Jones’ and Tyrod Taylor’s throws go to guys who will be on practice squads or out of league in September
Even now, his LT is out again. His top 3 WRs are all out. It never ends. His lack of chemistry with Golladay in particular was glaring.
@PLeonardNYDN
Michael Strahan is here today #Giants
@giantswfan
#Giants #Slayton - helps much to have experience with jones since there are so many new faces on the team.. players always have to prove themselves, no matter who the coach is
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Slayton - crowded WR room will come down to performance....just do what you are expected to do to earn your spot
@giantswfan
#Giants #Glowinski - helpful to bring in guys who know the buffalo scheme to assist in picking it up...also good to have guys with an edge
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - big fan of webb as a person...he bounces around different meeting rooms to help
It sounds like Webb is being groomed to join the coaching staff.
@Dan_Salomone
Glowinski was happy they brought in O-linemen who are “feisty, hungry guys who want to win.”
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Glowinski - on the OL you want smart guys who want to dominate, be aggressive and finish plays
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Glowinski said the O-line personality can trickle to the other positions. He said you want guys to be smart but also finish plays.
@giantswfan
#Giants #Glowinski - big reason to sign with giants was OL coach bobby johnson (had him with colts)
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Glowinski - says neal is dominant once he gets his hands on guys...coming along every day
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Glowinski on Evan Neal: “Just dominant.”
@ZackBlatt
Mark Glowinski on Evan Neal: “Just dominant. As long as he gets his hands on guys, that’s the end of the story.” #Giants
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Replying to @Dan_Salomone
Glowinski said every day there’s less that he has to tell the rookie Neal.
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
I was talking to Shane Lemieux on the side, dude is so happy to be back, feels great and is hoping to get better every day.
@giantswfan
#Giants #Glowinski - barkley big and strong and explosive like taylor was with colts..both smart and driven..barkley has bigger quads.
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Lemieux said last year was the first injury of his career. “I was itching to get [the red jersey] off.”
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Lemieux: “No regrets. … I’m healthy now, ready to roll.”
@GiantInsider
Was talking to Shane about how much OL coach Bobby Johnson loved him in college—“First thing I said to him was why didn’t you draft me?”
@GiantInsider
Lemieux says it killed him to be injured considering he didn’t miss a practice at Oregon
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Daboll - big fan of webb as a person...he bounces around different meeting rooms to help
It sounds like Webb is being groomed to join the coaching staff.
Davis Webb is Jake Taylor
@Dan_Salomone
Lemieux said when Kayvon walked in as a freshman at Oregon, you said to yourself that’s a football player. Lemieux said he’s relentless.
Zack Rosenblatt
@ZackBlatt
Shane Lemieux crossed over with Kayvon Thibodeaux for a year at Oregon. #Giants asked Lemieux about him during predraft process.
Lemieux told them: “He’s the guy.”
The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast
@GiantInsider
Lemieux says he built a home gym and worked out like a fanatic.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
Giants asked Shane Lemieux pre-draft what he thought of his Oregon teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux. He told them he went hard every day in practice. He told them “he’s the guy. He’s a real dude.” #Giants
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Lemieux said he’s talked to O’Hara and Seubert. “We need to hold ourselves to that standard.” Lemieux said they feel that as an O-line.
@JordanRaanan
That’s Kayvon Thibodeaux running under the supervision of a team trainer. Don’t get the vibe his injury is anything to worry about at this point. Training camp is about 7 weeks away.
@ZackBlatt
🚨#Giants OTA observations🚨
- Daniel Jones’ day: 18/24, a few TDs, a near interception. All the highlights.
- Another creative alignment on offense that had Saquon at WR … and a WR at RB.
- Rookies getting 1st-team reps
- So many drops.
Giants OTA observations (Day 9): Daniel Jones plagued by drops, Brian Daboll’s creativity with Saquon Barkley, rookie 1st-team reps, more - ( New Window )
Another reason Engram was a sort of albatross for the team.
Even now, his LT is out again. His top 3 WRs are all out. It never ends. His lack of chemistry with Golladay in particular was glaring.
Sounds like you're making excuses for the guy.
Rookie Daniel Bellinger, Niko Lalos highlight OTA No. 9 - ( New Window )
Considering the quality of the rest of the guys in that grouping, I'd be shocked if he wasn't the starter come Week 1
said they've done everything possible to screw up Jones. It seems they never have their WRs on the field together. Everyone around him is always hurt.
Even now, his LT is out again. His top 3 WRs are all out. It never ends. His lack of chemistry with Golladay in particular was glaring.
Sounds like you're making excuses for the guy.
It's not excuses - just facts...
OTA Report (6/2): Michael Strahan takes in practice - ( New Window )
I can't believe that Dan Salomone, who wrote that article, stated that TE Daniel Bellinger was a 6th rd draft pick of the Giants instead of a 4th rd. The guy is Managing Editor of Giants.com. Know your team better than that.
Belton is getting reps with the first team too. Watched more highlights and tape breakdowns about him lately - kid is fast and reads the QB well. His eyes confuses and he reacts with a pick. Intriguing prospect.