Early returns on 2022 draft class are promising
6/2/2022

Let's get this out of the way... yes, it's too early... yes, there have been no pads/hard hitting... so nay-sayers, I get it....



But...



Kayvon Thibodeaux. Already pegged as starter and was flashing in practice before he got hurt. May or may not be ready in time for training camp with undisclosed injury.



Evan Neal: Already the starter at right tackle. Glowinski today said he shows signs of being "dominant."



Wan'Dale Robinson: Seems to quickly be developing chemistry with Daniel Jones.



Joshua Ezeudu: With Andrew Thomas still sidelined, has surprisingly been starting with the first team at left tackle. Bodes well for his future.



Cor’Dale Flott: Has already been receiving first-team reps, especially today with Darnay Holmes not at practice.



Daniel Bellinger: Looks like he's already the starter at TE.



Dane Belton: Played a ton today with the starters as both the third safety on the field and replacing both McKinney and Love at times. He may end up taking Love's position so Love can regain his jack-of-all-trades role.



Micah McFadden: Was rotating in with the first team today.



D.J. Davidson: I think he's been primarily with the 3rd team in the 2-man line rotations. Right now, Moa and Ellis are ahead of him on the depth chart.



Marcus McKethan: Already seems entrenched as the second-team right guard.



Darrian Beavers: Also has received some first-team snaps. Has been mentioned more than once for his play in coverage.



On the flip side, it is perhaps somewhat alarming how quickly May roster pick-ups Maurice Canady and Michael Jacquet have moved up the depth chart.