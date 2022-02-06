for display only
Early returns on 2022 draft class are promising

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/2/2022 4:40 pm
Let's get this out of the way... yes, it's too early... yes, there have been no pads/hard hitting... so nay-sayers, I get it....

But...

Kayvon Thibodeaux. Already pegged as starter and was flashing in practice before he got hurt. May or may not be ready in time for training camp with undisclosed injury.

Evan Neal: Already the starter at right tackle. Glowinski today said he shows signs of being "dominant."

Wan'Dale Robinson: Seems to quickly be developing chemistry with Daniel Jones.

Joshua Ezeudu: With Andrew Thomas still sidelined, has surprisingly been starting with the first team at left tackle. Bodes well for his future.

Cor’Dale Flott: Has already been receiving first-team reps, especially today with Darnay Holmes not at practice.

Daniel Bellinger: Looks like he's already the starter at TE.

Dane Belton: Played a ton today with the starters as both the third safety on the field and replacing both McKinney and Love at times. He may end up taking Love's position so Love can regain his jack-of-all-trades role.

Micah McFadden: Was rotating in with the first team today.

D.J. Davidson: I think he's been primarily with the 3rd team in the 2-man line rotations. Right now, Moa and Ellis are ahead of him on the depth chart.

Marcus McKethan: Already seems entrenched as the second-team right guard.

Darrian Beavers: Also has received some first-team snaps. Has been mentioned more than once for his play in coverage.

On the flip side, it is perhaps somewhat alarming how quickly May roster pick-ups Maurice Canady and Michael Jacquet have moved up the depth chart.
 
christian : 6/2/2022 4:44 pm : link
I think this is the best draft since 2007 and the Giants have so many holes, a rookie climbing the ranks is a symptom of a bad roster.

I really love Robinson. I think he’s going to be the slot WR opening day and never look back.
Whoa..... Slow down  
Larry in Pencilvania : 6/2/2022 4:46 pm : link
Don't get the yellow jackets out just yet. Let them play first
RE: Whoa..... Slow down  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/2/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15723761 Larry in Pencilvania said:
Quote:
Don't get the yellow jackets out just yet. Let them play first


I already prefaced my remarks.

But it is unusual to see 9 of 11 draftees already receiving first-team reps in May/early June.
Eric- I thought  
Dave on the UWS : 6/2/2022 4:49 pm : link
KT pulled a muscle in his side or hip and pulled himself out of practice when it happened. They’ve shut him down as a precaution.
While I share your enthusiasm, pick any year and you're likely to find  
mikeinbloomfield : 6/2/2022 4:49 pm : link
glowing accounts of the rookies. These practices are really walkthroughs, so you won't see a ton of bad plays.

I believe Schoen is good at evaluating talent and he had two top 7 picks this year to work with. But it might take a while to see what we've got.
RE: Eric- I thought  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/2/2022 4:50 pm : link
His injury has not been disclosed.
Quote:
KT pulled a muscle in his side or hip and pulled himself out of practice when it happened. They’ve shut him down as a precaution.


His injury has not been disclosed.
RE: While I share your enthusiasm, pick any year and you're likely to find  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/2/2022 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15723767 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
glowing accounts of the rookies. These practices are really walkthroughs, so you won't see a ton of bad plays.

I believe Schoen is good at evaluating talent and he had two top 7 picks this year to work with. But it might take a while to see what we've got.


It's not what they are doing on the field. It's how quickly the coaches are trusting them to play with the starters.
Ezeudu playing on the first team OL is probably  
Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2022 4:51 pm : link
the most significant/surprising of the above.

I think some of us had conversations in recent past about the quality of the other swing Tackles on the roster. Not too good...
RE: RE: Whoa..... Slow down  
Mike in NY : 6/2/2022 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15723765 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15723761 Larry in Pencilvania said:


Quote:


Don't get the yellow jackets out just yet. Let them play first



I already prefaced my remarks.

But it is unusual to see 9 of 11 draftees already receiving first-team reps in May/early June.


The existing players were not good so 9/11 is not surprising. Robinson did have some drops though and the coverage has not been as physical as it would be in regular season games.
Great  
AcidTest : 6/2/2022 4:51 pm : link
review. Agree with your analysis with the caveat that the awful roster is partially why some players are quickly ascending the draft chart. The depth was so bad that despite already having nine picks, Schoen traded down twice on day two to get two more. It's still nice to see so many of the rookies doing well.
Mike in NY  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/2/2022 4:53 pm : link
I've covered a ton of bad Giants teams since I started this site in 1995. It was not a given that anyone but KT and Neal would be practicing this much with the first team already.

Although Thomas has shown that he can play through injuries, if the  
Ivan15 : 6/2/2022 4:55 pm : link
Injuries continue to pile up and McKethan can get his footwork squared away in a year or two, I wonder if he could move out to RT as Neal moves over to LT. He is big enough, for sure.
RE: Mike in NY  
2003 had a number that worked in very early
In comment 15723774 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I've covered a ton of bad Giants teams since I started this site in 1995. It was not a given that anyone but KT and Neal would be practicing this much with the first team already.


2003 had a number that worked in very early
RE: Although Thomas has shown that he can play through injuries, if the  
Mike in NY : 6/2/2022 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15723775 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Injuries continue to pile up and McKethan can get his footwork squared away in a year or two, I wonder if he could move out to RT as Neal moves over to LT. He is big enough, for sure.


Or McKethan is eventually Glowinski's replacement and Ez plays RT if Neal moves to LT.
2 important contextual things to note  
Eric on Li : 6/2/2022 5:01 pm : link
1. the amount of draft capital they had was 2x a normal draft. so 2x the normal impact of draft should be expected. so if it seems like this draft class is twice as promising already, that's how it should be. Were it just Thibodeaux, Robinson, Ezeudu, Belinger it would basically be 1 starter and 3 guys competing for reps. Neal, Flott, Belton and a bunch of the other extra day 3's were like a whole additional draft class.

2. they seem to be holding a lot of the players who are roster locks out, my guess with the intent of evaluating the guys who aren't roster locks as well as the younger/newer guys. so while some of the depth chart stuff is notable like lemiuex some of it is probably just for evaluation.

overall i agree with the sentiment that there's a lot of promise in the roster right now but i think it's mostly explained by the sizable draft capital in a deep draft, which led to 3 or 4 strong UDFAs on top of the extra draft picks (Corker, Gilbert, Corbin, Allen, Fox especially).
You are right  
Giants : 6/2/2022 5:03 pm : link
It’s way to early
Bavar... I mean Bellinger  
Spiciest Memelord : 6/2/2022 5:03 pm : link
seems to be the dominant stud Mr. May so far.

Hammy injuries, a sign of too much focus on brand and not preparedness? Not sure why its a state secret what Thibedoeaux's "injury" is, that's pretty odd.
I've watched a lot of clips of Levis, the Kentucky QB  
Go Terps : 6/2/2022 5:07 pm : link
Robinson is all over those clips. To me he looks like what people want Toney to be. I'm really looking forward to watching him play.

But basically what it comes down to is Thibodeaux and Neal are the most important players on the team. They have to be pillars. I was very heartened by seeing that Dallas had them ranked 1-2. They have been assessing talent better than the Giants for years; this was a sign that things are improving.
Besides being one of worst teams in NFL,  
Gjfro : 6/2/2022 5:07 pm : link
was worst offensive line in league by far, have no real TE on roster, all starting WR's from last year are in red jerseys, etc...lets hope for best but to get excited now is really pushing it.
RE: I've watched a lot of clips of Levis, the Kentucky QB  
Mike in NY : 6/2/2022 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15723797 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Robinson is all over those clips. To me he looks like what people want Toney to be. I'm really looking forward to watching him play.

But basically what it comes down to is Thibodeaux and Neal are the most important players on the team. They have to be pillars. I was very heartened by seeing that Dallas had them ranked 1-2. They have been assessing talent better than the Giants for years; this was a sign that things are improving.


I wouldn't say for years as they still have made some horrendously bad early selections like Taco Charlton, Trysten Hill, etc. They have only been better in recent years because Stephen Jones and Will McClay have more of a voice. That being said, if you look at their best picks they have generally been guys that the consensus would have among BPA. When they have gone off the board they have almost never panned out.
RE: RE: Although Thomas has shown that he can play through injuries, if the  
Ivan15 : 6/2/2022 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15723785 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15723775 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Injuries continue to pile up and McKethan can get his footwork squared away in a year or two, I wonder if he could move out to RT as Neal moves over to LT. He is big enough, for sure.



Or McKethan is eventually Glowinski's replacement and Ez plays RT if Neal moves to LT.
.
I look at Ezeudu as potentially a really good Guard and a serviceable LT. Kind of like David Diehl. Ezeudu maybe a little undersized as a starting tackle. Okay for a game or two, even for a season in an emergency, but I wouldn’t move him permanently to tackle, especially RT, if he turns out to be a potential probowl quality guard.
RE: RE: RE: Although Thomas has shown that he can play through injuries, if the  
Mike in NY : 6/2/2022 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15723804 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15723785 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15723775 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Injuries continue to pile up and McKethan can get his footwork squared away in a year or two, I wonder if he could move out to RT as Neal moves over to LT. He is big enough, for sure.



Or McKethan is eventually Glowinski's replacement and Ez plays RT if Neal moves to LT.

.
I look at Ezeudu as potentially a really good Guard and a serviceable LT. Kind of like David Diehl. Ezeudu maybe a little undersized as a starting tackle. Okay for a game or two, even for a season in an emergency, but I wouldn’t move him permanently to tackle, especially RT, if he turns out to be a potential probowl quality guard.


Dion Dawkins is a similar size and is a more than capable OT for Buffalo
Dawkins was drafted by Whaley but I do think they likely see some  
Eric on Li : 6/2/2022 5:29 pm : link
of him in Ezeudu (obviously they had 5 years of coaching him even though they didn't pick him). Dawkins had also played a lot more LT in college than Ezeudu did. I'm sure the size/athletic similarities as athletes aren't lost on them though.
It's hard not to get excited about this draft class  
Jay on the Island : 6/2/2022 5:32 pm : link
I expected Bellinger to win the starting TE job but I thought that it would come after a couple of preseason games. He's been more polished than expected as a receiver plus he is without question the best blocking TE on the roster.

Training camp is going to be more fun this year. Ezeudu getting so much time at LT is very encouraging because it means that the coaches really like Lemieux at LG and they feel that Ezeudu can be an effective LT in the event of injury. The Giants have the benefit of moving Neal over to LT but they might be able to leave him at RT if Thomas goes down.
I definitely like the first three picks: Thibs, Neal and Robinson  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/2/2022 5:33 pm : link
I also like Bellinger, Belton and McFadden so far

but Ezeudu, Flott, Davidson, McKethan and Beavers have a very long way to go

Canady and Jacquet are filling some BIG holes - that's why they are playing

The thing that's most encouraging to me is that we are looking at a promising Offensive line in Thomas, Lemieux, Feliciano, Glowinski, and Neal - but I don't see a lot of real strength yet other than the promise of the new WR Robinson, RB Breida, TEs Bellinger and Akins...

I'm sorry to say that I really don't expect much out of Barkley, Golladay, Toney, Slayton, or RS-Jones

I also think the defense might over perform with the aggressive plan -- if Belton and McFadden are players there and Jaquay can play adequately -- maybe they can get away with that
RE: Whoa..... Slow down  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6/2/2022 5:38 pm : link
???

"Early returns"

"Promising"
Quote:
Don't get the yellow jackets out just yet. Let them play first


???

"Early returns"

"Promising"
By seasons end  
Jay on the Island : 6/2/2022 5:45 pm : link
the top two TE's on the depth chart might be rookies Daniel Bellinger and Austin Allen.
RE: By seasons end  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/2/2022 5:46 pm : link
Daboll seemed to downplay Austin a bit today.
Quote:
the top two TE's on the depth chart might be rookies Daniel Bellinger and Austin Allen.


Daboll seemed to downplay Austin a bit today.
I think it has more to do with our depth issues  
rsmith32 : 6/2/2022 6:01 pm : link
Versus the quality of our rookies coming in
RE: RE: By seasons end  
KeoweeFan : 6/2/2022 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15723831 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15723829 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


the top two TE's on the depth chart might be rookies Daniel Bellinger and Austin Allen.



Daboll seemed to downplay Austin a bit today.

I'm getting the feeling that Daboll has a tendency to use the phrase "but he still has a long way to go" with those he is excited about.
He has hinted that spring is a period when he'll be pushing some of the players, mentally and physically. No sense saying "Yeah, Joe is performing a lot better than expected."

Another encouraging thing is Bellinger doesn't seem to appear in the reports of receivers who dropped passes. Hopefull his draft reports about his college catch % are translating to the NYG.
What is the downside of starting these guys?  
AnnapolisMike : 6/2/2022 6:19 pm : link
The are the future, so unless they are wildly inferior to the vets...they should start. The 2022 season is about the future and getting there as quickly as possible.
I dont know about returns when they haven't played games yet  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/2/2022 6:21 pm : link
The expectation was Neal plays at RT, so that he is the starter isn't promising to me. These guys are top 10s.
Neal and Thibodeaux injured? Does no bode well if they are  
Jack Stroud : 6/2/2022 6:30 pm : link
injured at this time pf the year.
RE: Ezeudu playing on the first team OL is probably  
Bill in UT : 6/2/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15723770 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
the most significant/surprising of the above.

I think some of us had conversations in recent past about the quality of the other swing Tackles on the roster. Not too good...


Except, according to the reports from today's practice, he took a motion penalty and was beaten often to the outside.
RE: RE: While I share your enthusiasm, pick any year and you're likely to find  
Mike from SI : 6/2/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15723769 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15723767 mikeinbloomfield said:


Quote:


glowing accounts of the rookies. These practices are really walkthroughs, so you won't see a ton of bad plays.

I believe Schoen is good at evaluating talent and he had two top 7 picks this year to work with. But it might take a while to see what we've got.



It's not what they are doing on the field. It's how quickly the coaches are trusting them to play with the starters.


Have you considered the countervailing view that Schoen/Daboll think the pre-existing players absolutely suck (and are not going to be here long) so it's better to just play the rookies?
Bellinger  
George : 6/2/2022 7:24 pm : link
This is the rookie to watch. Yes, Thibs and Neal and Robinson; but if Bellinger shines it could really help this offense.
RE: RE: Ezeudu playing on the first team OL is probably  
Jimmy Googs : 6/2/2022 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15723874 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15723770 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


the most significant/surprising of the above.

I think some of us had conversations in recent past about the quality of the other swing Tackles on the roster. Not too good...



Except, according to the reports from today's practice, he took a motion penalty and was beaten often to the outside.


Good. Keep working him as hard as possible and move his development. The alternatives stink.

Sept is still 3 months away…
Rookies…  
Giant John : 6/2/2022 10:20 pm : link
So damn fragil.
RE: RE: Ezeudu playing on the first team OL is probably  
Brown_Hornet : 6/2/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15723874 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15723770 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


the most significant/surprising of the above.

I think some of us had conversations in recent past about the quality of the other swing Tackles on the roster. Not too good...



Except, according to the reports from today's practice, he took a motion penalty and was beaten often to the outside.
Bill, at this point his "performance" is less important than his ability to absorb the playbook, his assignments and work on new techniques.
….  
3rdnlong : 6/2/2022 11:41 pm : link
I think this has more to do with the lack of talent that we already had on the roster.
RE: RE: Although Thomas has shown that he can play through injuries, if the  
Milton : 6/3/2022 12:37 am : link
In comment 15723785 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15723775 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Injuries continue to pile up and McKethan can get his footwork squared away in a year or two, I wonder if he could move out to RT as Neal moves over to LT. He is big enough, for sure.



Or McKethan is eventually Glowinski's replacement and Ez plays RT if Neal moves to LT.
From everything I've read and based on what was being said about him following his 2020 season at right tackle compared to what was said about his 2021 season at left tackle, I think Neal's best position is right tackle. This is where you want to leave him. That's the position he can be a Pro Bowl player at. I'm not so sure about him at left tackle.
Never forget how low the bar was set.  
David B. : 6/3/2022 1:03 am : link
At the end of last season, there were less than 6 guys on the Giants that were worth a damn.
Ezeudu feels so important  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 6/3/2022 1:07 am : link
Since he’s going completely under the radar now. If we hit with him, that will be enormous. One of the most important early/mid round picks we’ve had in a while.

I absolutely love what I’m hearing about Robinson. He was known as a guy that got open very quick off the line, and everything we’ve heard about him so far is that he’s open. If little dude can stay on the field, I have no doubt he’ll be a valuable contributor.

KT being the best defender from this class should surprise nobody. I’m going to enjoy rooting for him.
Devil's advocate: The roster was so bad  
widmerseyebrow : 6/3/2022 1:36 am : link
That these new arrivals are competing for starts and climbing the depth chart right away.

I'm cautiously optimistic though. Its easy to imagine Bellinger having a Kevin Boss type rookie year. If Neal can minimize the growing pains rookie tackles typically have, Robinson is an offensive spark, and we get some luck with one of the inside backers, we could be in for a very watchable season.
The team as a whole needs to stay healthy  
Simms11 : 6/3/2022 5:40 am : link
and available in order have see some success this year. The rookies always appear to get some injury that keeps them our or limited. Can we just get through a freaking season without so many injuries affecting the team! There's plenty of promise in this class, but they need to remain available.
Despite the disclaimer  
Gman11 : 6/3/2022 8:10 am : link
there is no way to evaluate an offensive or defensive lineman when there is no contact during practice. Just because a guy is installed with starters on a line that was one of the worst in the league doesn't make the guy a good player.
RE: 2 important contextual things to note  
bradshaw44 : 6/3/2022 9:01 am : link
In comment 15723787 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
1. the amount of draft capital they had was 2x a normal draft. so 2x the normal impact of draft should be expected. so if it seems like this draft class is twice as promising already, that's how it should be. Were it just Thibodeaux, Robinson, Ezeudu, Belinger it would basically be 1 starter and 3 guys competing for reps. Neal, Flott, Belton and a bunch of the other extra day 3's were like a whole additional draft class.

2. they seem to be holding a lot of the players who are roster locks out, my guess with the intent of evaluating the guys who aren't roster locks as well as the younger/newer guys. so while some of the depth chart stuff is notable like lemiuex some of it is probably just for evaluation.

overall i agree with the sentiment that there's a lot of promise in the roster right now but i think it's mostly explained by the sizable draft capital in a deep draft, which led to 3 or 4 strong UDFAs on top of the extra draft picks (Corker, Gilbert, Corbin, Allen, Fox especially).


I agree with this line of thinking, and also combined that with the fact our roster was absent of talent all over and you get the new kids participating heavily with the first team.
I will consider this class a win  
Jim in Forest Hills : 6/3/2022 9:06 am : link
if Neal/Thibs are the goods and we find two good players from Robinson/Flott/Ezeudu/Belton/Mcfadden/Mcethan/Beavers.

But Thibs and Neal can really be stepping stones.
Considering the dreck that Gettleman accumulated for the roster  
The_Boss : 6/3/2022 9:35 am : link
It really shouldn't be that much of a surprise given the eye for talent these new guys seemingly possess..
Really interesting that Ezeudu was filling in at LT  
Heisenberg : 6/3/2022 9:46 am : link
We'll know a lot more based on reps at camp and in preseason games, but there was a lot of talk of him starting at LG. Based on this and Lemieux being healthy, it may be that the role they have Ezeudu penciled in for is more of a swing guy/6th man. He's shown he has that versatility and intelligence. But at this early stage, it looks like Lemieux's job to lose and Ezeudu may be looking at being the first guy off the bench when needed.

And yes, OTAs are full of positive notices usually, but the rookies getting reps early is a really good sign. To me it means they are looking legit and/or this coaching staff believes in throwing them in there at times for their development.

Bradberry situation is the exception but otherwise this offseason has been executed pretty well. Hard to complain about anything so far. (BBI is pretty incredible at this so we'll find a way).
Why not play the youth? You have film on the rest of the team  
SGMen : 6/3/2022 10:09 am : link
and insights.

If we hit on 5 of these picks as starters who are "above average" then we had a season changing draft much like 2007.

Can you imagine if our OL jumps from 30 something good to say low 1o's? Can you imagine if Roche, Olujari and Thibs bring pressure every snap which in turn changes the way teams can attack us? Can you imagine both Barkley and Jones rebounding, staying healthy, and producing up to their potential?

The rookie class looks good early but as noted above until real games are played ya just don't truly, fully know. The first four games may be the learning curve but we need to win at least two to be in the mix late, IMHO, so lets hope these rookies are as good as we hope they are.

RE: Why not play the youth? You have film on the rest of the team  
Milton : 6/3/2022 11:48 am : link
You play the guys who give you the best chance to win on Sunday or you lose the locker room. And for good reason. If I'm a QB (Jones), RB (Barkley), WR (Golladay), or whoever, I don't want to hear that you didn't play your best five OL because you wanted to develop a rookie. These guys are playing for their livelihood.

Football is a game of emotion and momentum. Winning breeds more winning. Losing breeds more losing. Nothing will improve the Giants more than winning football games.
Lots of promise to be sure  
Rudy5757 : 6/3/2022 1:36 pm : link
but some of it is due to the state of the roster. I mean the TE is competing against vet minimum guys who were never on the team. Belton is competing against an UDFA. The talent on the roster was terrible so it makes sense that most of these guys are better than what was here.

I do have high expectations from the rookie class and even the players moving into their 2nd and 3rd years. It is a young roster but we are starting to see some building blocks. Thomas, McKinney, Ojulari, Neal & Thibs are going to be here a few more years and are guys we can build around (I include Thibs and Neal because of their draft position)

Then we have LW who is getting older but is a very good player but may not be long for the team. Toney could possibly step up, the OL could be a strength with some rookies stepping up. Robinson has looked good so far. Still tons of needs but plenty of hope for this team.

DJ and Saquon could have career years with the improved scheme. Im not getting into the debate of their long term future until I see results but they are at least set up for success.
As noted above this team lacks talent hence rookies look good  
SGMen : 7:05 am : link
But its still a positive to see young guys showing well.

Am I concerned about Thibs attitude and early injury? YES. Too much 'I got this" about him and his college tape showed he didn't dominate better OL's. We shall see....

Neal will be a top 5 run blocking OT in this league. But his pass protect will likely end up being average. Very good overal player and an upgrade.

Robinson is smaller than you like but has "juice" so we shall see. OG Ezeudu has versatility. Bellinger can block. McFadden will get time on defense and specials.
Good to see the rookies climbing the depth chart.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:41 am : link
Suggests that the draft class struck a good balance between value and need. The "need" part was easier, because there were needs everywhere.

With regard to performance in OTAs, it's somewhat encouraging that Flott and Belton look like they belong. Guys who can't cover in shorts probably can't cover in pads either. But as others (including Eric) have said, meaningful evaluation comes later.

If Beavers eventually sidelines Tae Crowder, the sixth round will be a great success. McFadden might crack the lineup sooner, although he seems more like a successor to Blake Martinez.
