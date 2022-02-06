Early returns on 2022 draft class are promising

Let's get this out of the way... yes, it's too early... yes, there have been no pads/hard hitting... so nay-sayers, I get it....
Kayvon Thibodeaux. Already pegged as starter and was flashing in practice before he got hurt. May or may not be ready in time for training camp with undisclosed injury.
Evan Neal: Already the starter at right tackle. Glowinski today said he shows signs of being "dominant."
Wan'Dale Robinson: Seems to quickly be developing chemistry with Daniel Jones.
Joshua Ezeudu: With Andrew Thomas still sidelined, has surprisingly been starting with the first team at left tackle. Bodes well for his future.
Cor’Dale Flott: Has already been receiving first-team reps, especially today with Darnay Holmes not at practice.
Daniel Bellinger: Looks like he's already the starter at TE.
Dane Belton: Played a ton today with the starters as both the third safety on the field and replacing both McKinney and Love at times. He may end up taking Love's position so Love can regain his jack-of-all-trades role.
Micah McFadden: Was rotating in with the first team today.
D.J. Davidson: I think he's been primarily with the 3rd team in the 2-man line rotations. Right now, Moa and Ellis are ahead of him on the depth chart.
Marcus McKethan: Already seems entrenched as the second-team right guard.
Darrian Beavers: Also has received some first-team snaps. Has been mentioned more than once for his play in coverage.
On the flip side, it is perhaps somewhat alarming how quickly May roster pick-ups Maurice Canady and Michael Jacquet have moved up the depth chart.
I really love Robinson. I think he’s going to be the slot WR opening day and never look back.
I already prefaced my remarks.
But it is unusual to see 9 of 11 draftees already receiving first-team reps in May/early June.
I believe Schoen is good at evaluating talent and he had two top 7 picks this year to work with. But it might take a while to see what we've got.
His injury has not been disclosed.
It's not what they are doing on the field. It's how quickly the coaches are trusting them to play with the starters.
I think some of us had conversations in recent past about the quality of the other swing Tackles on the roster. Not too good...
Don't get the yellow jackets out just yet. Let them play first
The existing players were not good so 9/11 is not surprising. Robinson did have some drops though and the coverage has not been as physical as it would be in regular season games.
2003 had a number that worked in very early
Or McKethan is eventually Glowinski's replacement and Ez plays RT if Neal moves to LT.
2. they seem to be holding a lot of the players who are roster locks out, my guess with the intent of evaluating the guys who aren't roster locks as well as the younger/newer guys. so while some of the depth chart stuff is notable like lemiuex some of it is probably just for evaluation.
overall i agree with the sentiment that there's a lot of promise in the roster right now but i think it's mostly explained by the sizable draft capital in a deep draft, which led to 3 or 4 strong UDFAs on top of the extra draft picks (Corker, Gilbert, Corbin, Allen, Fox especially).
Hammy injuries, a sign of too much focus on brand and not preparedness? Not sure why its a state secret what Thibedoeaux's "injury" is, that's pretty odd.
But basically what it comes down to is Thibodeaux and Neal are the most important players on the team. They have to be pillars. I was very heartened by seeing that Dallas had them ranked 1-2. They have been assessing talent better than the Giants for years; this was a sign that things are improving.
I wouldn't say for years as they still have made some horrendously bad early selections like Taco Charlton, Trysten Hill, etc. They have only been better in recent years because Stephen Jones and Will McClay have more of a voice. That being said, if you look at their best picks they have generally been guys that the consensus would have among BPA. When they have gone off the board they have almost never panned out.
Injuries continue to pile up and McKethan can get his footwork squared away in a year or two, I wonder if he could move out to RT as Neal moves over to LT. He is big enough, for sure.
I look at Ezeudu as potentially a really good Guard and a serviceable LT. Kind of like David Diehl. Ezeudu maybe a little undersized as a starting tackle. Okay for a game or two, even for a season in an emergency, but I wouldn’t move him permanently to tackle, especially RT, if he turns out to be a potential probowl quality guard.
In comment 15723775 Ivan15 said:
Injuries continue to pile up and McKethan can get his footwork squared away in a year or two, I wonder if he could move out to RT as Neal moves over to LT. He is big enough, for sure.
Dion Dawkins is a similar size and is a more than capable OT for Buffalo
Training camp is going to be more fun this year. Ezeudu getting so much time at LT is very encouraging because it means that the coaches really like Lemieux at LG and they feel that Ezeudu can be an effective LT in the event of injury. The Giants have the benefit of moving Neal over to LT but they might be able to leave him at RT if Thomas goes down.
but Ezeudu, Flott, Davidson, McKethan and Beavers have a very long way to go
Canady and Jacquet are filling some BIG holes - that's why they are playing
The thing that's most encouraging to me is that we are looking at a promising Offensive line in Thomas, Lemieux, Feliciano, Glowinski, and Neal - but I don't see a lot of real strength yet other than the promise of the new WR Robinson, RB Breida, TEs Bellinger and Akins...
I'm sorry to say that I really don't expect much out of Barkley, Golladay, Toney, Slayton, or RS-Jones
I also think the defense might over perform with the aggressive plan -- if Belton and McFadden are players there and Jaquay can play adequately -- maybe they can get away with that
"Early returns"
"Promising"
Daboll seemed to downplay Austin a bit today.
the top two TE's on the depth chart might be rookies Daniel Bellinger and Austin Allen.
I'm getting the feeling that Daboll has a tendency to use the phrase "but he still has a long way to go" with those he is excited about.
He has hinted that spring is a period when he'll be pushing some of the players, mentally and physically. No sense saying "Yeah, Joe is performing a lot better than expected."
Another encouraging thing is Bellinger doesn't seem to appear in the reports of receivers who dropped passes. Hopefull his draft reports about his college catch % are translating to the NYG.
I think some of us had conversations in recent past about the quality of the other swing Tackles on the roster. Not too good...
Except, according to the reports from today's practice, he took a motion penalty and was beaten often to the outside.
glowing accounts of the rookies. These practices are really walkthroughs, so you won't see a ton of bad plays.
I believe Schoen is good at evaluating talent and he had two top 7 picks this year to work with. But it might take a while to see what we've got.
It's not what they are doing on the field. It's how quickly the coaches are trusting them to play with the starters.
Have you considered the countervailing view that Schoen/Daboll think the pre-existing players absolutely suck (and are not going to be here long) so it's better to just play the rookies?
the most significant/surprising of the above.
I think some of us had conversations in recent past about the quality of the other swing Tackles on the roster. Not too good...
Good. Keep working him as hard as possible and move his development. The alternatives stink.
Sept is still 3 months away…
the most significant/surprising of the above.
I think some of us had conversations in recent past about the quality of the other swing Tackles on the roster. Not too good...
Injuries continue to pile up and McKethan can get his footwork squared away in a year or two, I wonder if he could move out to RT as Neal moves over to LT. He is big enough, for sure.
I absolutely love what I’m hearing about Robinson. He was known as a guy that got open very quick off the line, and everything we’ve heard about him so far is that he’s open. If little dude can stay on the field, I have no doubt he’ll be a valuable contributor.
KT being the best defender from this class should surprise nobody. I’m going to enjoy rooting for him.
I'm cautiously optimistic though. Its easy to imagine Bellinger having a Kevin Boss type rookie year. If Neal can minimize the growing pains rookie tackles typically have, Robinson is an offensive spark, and we get some luck with one of the inside backers, we could be in for a very watchable season.
2. they seem to be holding a lot of the players who are roster locks out, my guess with the intent of evaluating the guys who aren't roster locks as well as the younger/newer guys. so while some of the depth chart stuff is notable like lemiuex some of it is probably just for evaluation.
overall i agree with the sentiment that there's a lot of promise in the roster right now but i think it's mostly explained by the sizable draft capital in a deep draft, which led to 3 or 4 strong UDFAs on top of the extra draft picks (Corker, Gilbert, Corbin, Allen, Fox especially).
I agree with this line of thinking, and also combined that with the fact our roster was absent of talent all over and you get the new kids participating heavily with the first team.
But Thibs and Neal can really be stepping stones.
And yes, OTAs are full of positive notices usually, but the rookies getting reps early is a really good sign. To me it means they are looking legit and/or this coaching staff believes in throwing them in there at times for their development.
Bradberry situation is the exception but otherwise this offseason has been executed pretty well. Hard to complain about anything so far. (BBI is pretty incredible at this so we'll find a way).
If we hit on 5 of these picks as starters who are "above average" then we had a season changing draft much like 2007.
Can you imagine if our OL jumps from 30 something good to say low 1o's? Can you imagine if Roche, Olujari and Thibs bring pressure every snap which in turn changes the way teams can attack us? Can you imagine both Barkley and Jones rebounding, staying healthy, and producing up to their potential?
The rookie class looks good early but as noted above until real games are played ya just don't truly, fully know. The first four games may be the learning curve but we need to win at least two to be in the mix late, IMHO, so lets hope these rookies are as good as we hope they are.
Football is a game of emotion and momentum. Winning breeds more winning. Losing breeds more losing. Nothing will improve the Giants more than winning football games.
I do have high expectations from the rookie class and even the players moving into their 2nd and 3rd years. It is a young roster but we are starting to see some building blocks. Thomas, McKinney, Ojulari, Neal & Thibs are going to be here a few more years and are guys we can build around (I include Thibs and Neal because of their draft position)
Then we have LW who is getting older but is a very good player but may not be long for the team. Toney could possibly step up, the OL could be a strength with some rookies stepping up. Robinson has looked good so far. Still tons of needs but plenty of hope for this team.
DJ and Saquon could have career years with the improved scheme. Im not getting into the debate of their long term future until I see results but they are at least set up for success.
Am I concerned about Thibs attitude and early injury? YES. Too much 'I got this" about him and his college tape showed he didn't dominate better OL's. We shall see....
Neal will be a top 5 run blocking OT in this league. But his pass protect will likely end up being average. Very good overal player and an upgrade.
Robinson is smaller than you like but has "juice" so we shall see. OG Ezeudu has versatility. Bellinger can block. McFadden will get time on defense and specials.
With regard to performance in OTAs, it's somewhat encouraging that Flott and Belton look like they belong. Guys who can't cover in shorts probably can't cover in pads either. But as others (including Eric) have said, meaningful evaluation comes later.
If Beavers eventually sidelines Tae Crowder, the sixth round will be a great success. McFadden might crack the lineup sooner, although he seems more like a successor to Blake Martinez.