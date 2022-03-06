Davis Webb comments on Daniel Jones Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/3/2022 4:23 pm : 6/3/2022 4:23 pm

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM



Davis Webb has worked with some elite QBs -- here's what he had to say about Daniel Jones:



“He’s the hardest-working quarterback I’ve been around. He’s probably the smartest quarterback I’ve been around.’’



Interesting to hear, hopefully, it translates to the field!