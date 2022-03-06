Davis Webb comments on Daniel Jones

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM
Davis Webb has worked with some elite QBs -- here's what he had to say about Daniel Jones:
“He’s the hardest-working quarterback I’ve been around. He’s probably the smartest quarterback I’ve been around.’’
Interesting to hear, hopefully, it translates to the field!
I’m sure Davis Webb works very hard too. Who cares? Isn’t that the expectation?
X infinity.
I'm tired of watching such a smart, hard worker player fail at playing the position for three years.
And I'm even more tired reading all of the endless excuses why this smart, hardworking player can't play the position.
I would feel so much better about the upcoming season if Taylor started.
As you are so confident that Jones will fail, why not take the first month of so off from watching the team and then join in when, in your view, Taylor should be starting? ...and hey, if things are going unexpectedly well, you can just stay in the background until some sort of mishap occurs, like you have done in the past.
(And no offense to any of you guys who are happy about this, you do you. It's just not for me anymore.)
Where did I say Jones would fail? I said after three years, I am tired of watching him try to play QB in the NFL.
After three years, I was sick of Hernandez trying to play G. I was sick of Solder playing T. I was sick of Engram playing TE. I was sick of Gettleman trying to GM. Fortunately, they are they are all gone.
Say what you want about Taylor, at least he has shown he knows how to win in the NFL.
Allen's score surprised people at the time but, unfortunately, did not impress Gettleman.
And of course Eli scored 39.
Webb only scored 25, so who is he to judge.
That's what it is.
There's more whining and groaning about it than there's any right to be. Kind of amusing.
I'm smart and a hard worker too.
There is something called, "paralysis of analysis." Call it trying to be too perfect. Call it whatever you want. The best players, IMO, don't really have to think, it's all instinct. Can it become instinct for DJ? Maybe, but playmakers just seem to have "it."
You just can't be thinking to much in real time, it has to just come to you.
Hiw many great QBs of all-time were thought of as super smart?
Brady and Montana, probably. Peyton maybe. You need some baseline smarts, I believe that, which would be above average. All of them will come off really smart talking about football, but I don't think Terry Bradshaw is going to any Mensa meetings. Not Marino, or Kelly, or Young, or Elway, either.
It's being able to predict what is going to happen in real time based on feel for the game...basically...instinct. That's what Mahomes and Russell Wilson and Josh Allen have.
If you're thinking about it, you're late.
That is a Patton quote, and completely true:
A good plan executed today is better than a perfect plan tomorrow.
That is a Patton quote, and completely true:
A good plan executed today is better than a perfect plan tomorrow.
I'd think that's only true if you're in a hurry
So you are sick of watching DJ, but are not saying he will fail going forward?
Taylor is the definition of a 2nd string NFL QB. We'll see, in short order, if DJ is able to be a legit starter. I see the pocket awareness issues and reading progression issues as others have pointed out, but I do believe some QBs just take a little longer to develop, and changing coordinators multiple times certainly did not help to expedite DJ's timetable.
Btw, I was one of those that really wanted Josh Allen in '18, and was crushed when Herbert decided to stay in school in '19. My hope for the '19 draft was "anyone not named Jones." That said, there have been enough flashes with DJ that makeme hopeful the new staff can bring him up to NFL starting caliber this season.
To all the DJ bashers give it rest and root for him to lead us to the promised land. Many want to be the smartest person in the room but I don't care if you are or aren't. Despite Jones's flaws root like hell for him to succeed so next season we can focus on another area of need for the team. Bottom line we want the Giants to become a perennial power house of a team.
I will say this again:
As a rookie out of Duke, a terrible team, he had a lot to learn and was behind Eli all camp until he was inserted into the real games where his biggest flaw as a rookie was fumbling. His passing was not that bad at all!
In his second year he had a new system, new coaches, Covid and a minimal camp and man did the team struggle through its first four games to learn. Jones had no OL and injuries to Barkley and many more hurt his progress. They were two drops away from winning the division! Engram...urrr...
In his third year, you had hope with the signing of Galloday and the development of 2nd year OL on the way. However, it never ever panned out with injuries to his receivers and TE's along with horrific OL play. No QB can flourish in this enviornment and his OC Garrett was fired cause he sucked.
Now, this is his fourth year and he has faced trials throughout his time as a NYG QB. So the big ifs are still there: will we stay healthy enough; will the OL gel and development finishing with a stud lineup of Thomas-Ezedu-Feliciano-Glowinski-Neal? With Peart, Gano, Lemiuex serving as solid backups with starting potential? Will our young WR's develop and flourish cause to me Toney has stud potential if he wants it (a big if to date...).
If the football gods are finally in his favor this year Jones will be a top QB, not Elite 8 type, by 10 to 12 possibly, and show that he is worthy of being likely tagged.
But Galloday, Toney, Thomas, Glowinski, Barkley, Neal, Shepard must all stay healthy and have superb years for that to happen. That is asking a lot given our history but I do hold out hope.
If the football gods are finally in his favor this year Jones will be a top QB, not Elite 8 type, by 10 to 12 possibly, and show that he is worthy of being likely tagged.
But Galloday, Toney, Thomas, Glowinski, Barkley, Neal, Shepard must all stay healthy and have superb years for that to happen. That is asking a lot given our history but I do hold out hope.
Setting the Bar in your view...
7 of the other 10 players on Offense have to have Superb Years for Jones to possibly be considered around the 12th best QB and likely tagged.
And you feel that is the hope worth holding out for?
So the reason Jones is never going to be a good quarterback is because he needs good players around him to be successful?
Not sure why this narrative gets repeated so often around here or why anyone thinks it is a valid point. It s kind of similar to the narrative that the Giants are doing every thing in their power to get him weapons, as if that is a negative thing as well.
I have always felt getting good players is kind of the point
To all the DJ bashers give it rest and root for him to lead us to the promised land. Many want to be the smartest person in the room but I don't care if you are or aren't. Despite Jones's flaws root like hell for him to succeed so next season we can focus on another area of need for the team. Bottom line we want the Giants to become a perennial power house of a team.
That’s a reasonable take. I’m just sick of the team being a laughing stock and the games being meaningless after Halloween. I would love for DJ to play really well. I’d be lying if I said I was optimistic that will happen but I would love for it to.
If the football gods are finally in his favor this year Jones will be a top QB, not Elite 8 type, by 10 to 12 possibly, and show that he is worthy of being likely tagged.
But Galloday, Toney, Thomas, Glowinski, Barkley, Neal, Shepard must all stay healthy and have superb years for that to happen. That is asking a lot given our history but I do hold out hope.
Setting the Bar in your view...
7 of the other 10 players on Offense have to have Superb Years for Jones to possibly be considered around the 12th best QB and likely tagged.
And you feel that is the hope worth holding out for?
So the reason Jones is never going to be a good quarterback is because he needs good players around him to be successful?
Not sure why this narrative gets repeated so often around here or why anyone thinks it is a valid point. It s kind of similar to the narrative that the Giants are doing every thing in their power to get him weapons, as if that is a negative thing as well.
I have always felt getting good players is kind of the point
You bring a consistent theme of actually not getting the point with your posts.
Yes, the NYG should get as many good players they possibly can...that is a fair roste building goal. However, if the idea that DJ will only play well if everybody around him plays Superb then what the hell do we need him for beyond a rookie contract? Move onto the next replacement QB that we can insert to "go along for the ride" versus paying DJ extra money on franchise tag or second contract.
And by the way, good luck affording all those Superb players for any reasonable period of time AND a QB on his second contract. Last I checked, the salary cap was still in place in the NFL...
However, the QB owes it to the team to be one of the better players as well. Otherwise, he has very limited value and should be paid to that limited level if retained going forward. Otherwise, he should be replaced.
A QB worth keeping shouldn't need the majority of guys around him to play at a superb level as a condition precedent to him playing well...
they are employees following the messaging lead of their boss. and their boss’s messaging is totally fucked up with the “we didn’t do right by Daniel” and that nonsense.
Davis Webb, NFL backup to the stars, sees Daniel Jones’ best year coming - ( New Window )
That’s what “good” starting QBs get.
I really feel that unless you have one of the elite QBs - you are stuck paying way too much for the position.
You bring a consistent theme of actually not getting the point with your posts.
Yes, the NYG should get as many good players they possibly can...that is a fair roste building goal. However, if the idea that DJ will only play well if everybody around him plays Superb then what the hell do we need him for beyond a rookie contract? Move onto the next replacement QB that we can insert to "go along for the ride" versus paying DJ extra money on franchise tag or second contract.
And by the way, good luck affording all those Superb players for any reasonable period of time AND a QB on his second contract. Last I checked, the salary cap was still in place in the NFL...
Not agreeing with the point is not paramount to a missing the point. Your criticism of Jones based on this point shows some lack of understanding as to the dynamics of team sports.
His productivity has been a good deal below Carr and Cousins. So if that's the destination, that's uninspiring. The 2017-2021 Raiders and Vikings isn't an awesome goal.
He didnt have the same things to say about Detroit or Seattle
Link - ( New Window )
He didnt have the same things to say about Detroit or Seattle Link - ( New Window )
That was very interesting... Thanks for sharing.
On the other hand, what the heck is with the guy on the right who crosses his legs like a girl and is wearing sneakers with no socks with a that outfit?
If the football gods are finally in his favor this year Jones will be a top QB, not Elite 8 type, by 10 to 12 possibly, and show that he is worthy of being likely tagged.
But Galloday, Toney, Thomas, Glowinski, Barkley, Neal, Shepard must all stay healthy and have superb years for that to happen. That is asking a lot given our history but I do hold out hope.
Setting the Bar in your view...
7 of the other 10 players on Offense have to have Superb Years for Jones to possibly be considered around the 12th best QB and likely tagged.
And you feel that is the hope worth holding out for?
So the reason Jones is never going to be a good quarterback is because he needs good players around him to be successful?
Not sure why this narrative gets repeated so often around here or why anyone thinks it is a valid point. It s kind of similar to the narrative that the Giants are doing every thing in their power to get him weapons, as if that is a negative thing as well.
I have always felt getting good players is kind of the point
You bring a consistent theme of actually not getting the point with your posts.
Yes, the NYG should get as many good players they possibly can...that is a fair roste building goal. However, if the idea that DJ will only play well if everybody around him plays Superb then what the hell do we need him for beyond a rookie contract? Move onto the next replacement QB that we can insert to "go along for the ride" versus paying DJ extra money on franchise tag or second contract.
And by the way, good luck affording all those Superb players for any reasonable period of time AND a QB on his second contract. Last I checked, the salary cap was still in place in the NFL...
Not agreeing with the point is not paramount to a missing the point. Your criticism of Jones based on this point shows some lack of understanding as to the dynamics of team sports.
I am actually not crticizing DJ at all. My point is very simple as I already noted above...a QB worth keeping shouldn't need the majority of guys around him to play at a superb level as a condition precedent to him playing well.
I am interested though in what you think I lack understanding with as to a team sport dynamic like the capped salary league of the NFL. Please expand...
So the reason Jones is never going to be a good quarterback is because he needs good players around him to be successful?
Not sure why this narrative gets repeated so often around here or why anyone thinks it is a valid point. It s kind of similar to the narrative that the Giants are doing every thing in their power to get him weapons, as if that is a negative thing as well.
I have always felt getting good players is kind of the point
Sometimes I think you do this intentionally, because you can't possibly have this big of a blind spot.
EVERY SINGLE ONE of DJ's ardent defenders points to DJ's supporting cast (or lack thereof) as the reason why he hasn't been successful, implying - obviously - that if he had a better supporting cast, he would be successful.
So the clear implication based on the argument used to defend DJ is that he needs good supporting cast in order for DJ himself to be good. Basically, that DJ's play is entirely dependent on his supporting cast, and not even a hint or glimmer of excellence should be expected without that.
If that's the case, then the QB is fungible. No need to pay DJ beyond this year. Build the supporting cast and keep the QB position cheap with a new rookie next year.
That's not Googs or anyone else making that argument, by the way. It's the logical conclusion of the argument that DJ's biggest supporters continue to make in their efforts to defend his play to date.
I have asked joeinpa for some more guidance here so we can rectify our thought process on this topic as needed.
Please stand by...
Rodgers and Peyton are the freaks who can transform a 5-11 roster to a 11-5 roster. Safe to say Jones ain't them.
I think we can certainly say the Giants offense roster has been terrible, only delusional Jones h8ers think throwing in Glennon or Trubisky will drastically improve the team.
That’s what “good” starting QBs get.
I really feel that unless you have one of the elite QBs - you are stuck paying way too much for the position.
This isn't Daniel Jones fault. Prescott. Balt and Arizona is staring down the barrell of the gun.
Ultimately Jones is injury prone so that right there says you can't resign him to a moderate/big contract ignoring everything else.
Looking back the Tannehill signing was an excellent move by Ten given the QB contract landscape.
Rodgers and Peyton are the freaks who can transform a 5-11 roster to a 11-5 roster. Safe to say Jones ain't them.
I think we can certainly say the Giants offense roster has been terrible, only delusional Jones h8ers think throwing in Glennon or Trubisky will drastically improve the team.
I can think of only one person on BBI who even tried to make a case for Glennon, and that poster is generally regarded as a fool.
As for Trubisky, there was a fair amount of chatter going into the offseason that he could be a target, but I don't think anyone saw him as the missing piece to drastically improve the team. It was more that he represented a QB who possessed a similar physical skill set to DJ and had familiarity with Daboll's offensive philosophy, so he could either compete with DJ for the QB1 job or outright replace DJ with (some hoped) a lower cap number than DJ for 2022.
But you're right - guys like Glennon and Trubisky are not the answer at QB for the Giants. And more likely than not, neither is Jones. There are enough external factors that you can't quite rule it completely out for DJ yet, but if I were going to bet on DJ's chances to be a true franchise QB, I better be getting the odds, not laying them.
I have asked joeinpa for some more guidance here so we can rectify our thought process on this topic as needed.
Please stand by...
Actually my point was pretty simple. In team sports the majority of players need to play well to have success. Jones needs to play well and those around him need to play well, obviously.
Neither of these things has been the case for the past three seasons. Somehow Jones was expected to raise his level of play to lift his teammates from the dredges.
When it is suggested that he needs an upgrade in talent around him to find success, the narrative becomes what good is a quarterback who needs super stars around him to find success.
Why isn’t there ever any middle ground when discussing Jones. Maybe both are true, he needs to be better, those around him need to be better.
We ll see what happens this season.
I m not suggesting you don’t understand team dynamics, only that the narrative you shared does not take into account that factor.
Your response to me that I continually miss the point was unnecessary for the context of your post. It was snippy and I responded in kind.
[quote] a QB should clearly help that QB play better.
However, the QB owes it to the team to be one of the better players as well....
Jones HAS been one of the better players. Actually one of the best.
Jones has been surrounded by crap for the most part.
Barkley had a great 2019 and has been MIA since.
Engram has proven to be much better at volleyball than football.
The WRs can't stay healthy.
The OL has been bottom three in the league, one keeper developed and POSSIBLY 2 TBD. All in all, the unit would have had a better calling as matadors.
Amazing, Jones gets shit on for being called smart and a hard worker. BBI at it's best. This part is not meant for you Googs.
We all know (or should know) this is a make it or break it year. Prove it he stays. If not we move on. End of story.
There never was an alternative. Taylor is 33, a career backup and no long term answer. No one in the the esteemed class of '22 was deemed draftable. It's Jones for '22. Live with it.
[quote] a QB should clearly help that QB play better.
However, the QB owes it to the team to be one of the better players as well....
Jones HAS been one of the better players. Actually one of the best.
Jones has been surrounded by crap for the most part.
Barkley had a great 2019 and has been MIA since.
Engram has proven to be much better at volleyball than football.
The WRs can't stay healthy.
The OL has been bottom three in the league, one keeper developed and POSSIBLY 2 TBD. All in all, the unit would have had a better calling as matadors.
Amazing, Jones gets shit on for being called smart and a hard worker. BBI at it's best. This part is not meant for you Googs.
We all know (or should know) this is a make it or break it year. Prove it he stays. If not we move on. End of story.
There never was an alternative. Taylor is 33, a career backup and no long term answer. No one in the the esteemed class of '22 was deemed draftable. It's Jones for '22. Live with it.
If Jones has been one of the best players, that says a ton more about the roster than it says about Jones.
We all know (or should know) this is a make it or break it year. Prove it he stays.
Can you define "make it"?
Because if Jones has a good year, it can just as easily be concluded that it's an outlier. A one-off. And one good year doesn't make a trend.
So, wouldn't that mean we would need another year (2023) from Jones to ascertain that 2022 wasn't a fluke?
Replace DJ with Glennoon and the offense implodes and left with little recourse but to QB kneel on 2nd and 11.
[quote] a QB should clearly help that QB play better.
However, the QB owes it to the team to be one of the better players as well....
Jones HAS been one of the better players. Actually one of the best.
Jones has been surrounded by crap for the most part.
Barkley had a great 2019 and has been MIA since.
Engram has proven to be much better at volleyball than football.
The WRs can't stay healthy.
The OL has been bottom three in the league, one keeper developed and POSSIBLY 2 TBD. All in all, the unit would have had a better calling as matadors.
Amazing, Jones gets shit on for being called smart and a hard worker. BBI at it's best. This part is not meant for you Googs.
We all know (or should know) this is a make it or break it year. Prove it he stays. If not we move on. End of story.
There never was an alternative. Taylor is 33, a career backup and no long term answer. No one in the the esteemed class of '22 was deemed draftable. It's Jones for '22. Live with it.
MOOPS - Jones has been surrounded with crap...no argument. But he also hasn't played/developed well. And he doesn't get the team into the end zone anywhere near enough because of his poor play, particularly in the red zone. More players need to be relying upon the #6 overall pick starting at QB than having the #6 overall pick look to them.
I don't hate Jones at all. In many instances, I feel for the guy because he does look like he is trying harder than a lot of his teammates...but he's really just not that good. He was simply yet another misevaluation of talent by one of the worst GMs that has ever been.
As for the Davis Webb comments...who cares, he's a Giant giving some basic props to his teammate when asked publicly. Not worth dissecting whatsoever.
We all know (or should know) this is a make it or break it year. Prove it he stays.
Can you define "make it"?
Because if Jones has a good year, it can just as easily be concluded that it's an outlier. A one-off. And one good year doesn't make a trend.
So, wouldn't that mean we would need another year (2023) from Jones to ascertain that 2022 wasn't a fluke?
You the GM? You the HC? Good enough for them he gets franchised for a year at $30M. They make the call. If anyone in the next draft is head and shoulders above Daniel and is gettable, you go get him.
See, that's easy.
[quote] a QB should clearly help that QB play better.
However, the QB owes it to the team to be one of the better players as well....
Jones HAS been one of the better players. Actually one of the best.
Jones has been surrounded by crap for the most part.
Barkley had a great 2019 and has been MIA since.
Engram has proven to be much better at volleyball than football.
The WRs can't stay healthy.
The OL has been bottom three in the league, one keeper developed and POSSIBLY 2 TBD. All in all, the unit would have had a better calling as matadors.
Amazing, Jones gets shit on for being called smart and a hard worker. BBI at it's best. This part is not meant for you Googs.
We all know (or should know) this is a make it or break it year. Prove it he stays. If not we move on. End of story.
There never was an alternative. Taylor is 33, a career backup and no long term answer. No one in the the esteemed class of '22 was deemed draftable. It's Jones for '22. Live with it.
MOOPS - Jones has been surrounded with crap...no argument. But he also hasn't played/developed well. And he doesn't get the team into the end zone anywhere near enough because of his poor play, particularly in the red zone. More players need to be relying upon the #6 overall pick starting at QB than having the #6 overall pick look to them.
I don't hate Jones at all. In many instances, I feel for the guy because he does look like he is trying harder than a lot of his teammates...but he's really just not that good. He was simply yet another misevaluation of talent by one of the worst GMs that has ever been.
As for the Davis Webb comments...who cares, he's a Giant giving some basic props to his teammate when asked publicly. Not worth dissecting whatsoever.
Give him a year with a decent, that's DECENT, supporting cast and see what he can do. I've never said more.
Tough trying to carry a ton of shit on your shoulders without help.
we seemingly have some lack of understanding of the dynamics of team sports.
I have asked joeinpa for some more guidance here so we can rectify our thought process on this topic as needed.
Please stand by...
Actually my point was pretty simple. In team sports the majority of players need to play well to have success. Jones needs to play well and those around him need to play well, obviously.
Neither of these things has been the case for the past three seasons. Somehow Jones was expected to raise his level of play to lift his teammates from the dredges.
When it is suggested that he needs an upgrade in talent around him to find success, the narrative becomes what good is a quarterback who needs super stars around him to find success.
Why isn’t there ever any middle ground when discussing Jones. Maybe both are true, he needs to be better, those around him need to be better.
We ll see what happens this season.
I m not suggesting you don’t understand team dynamics, only that the narrative you shared does not take into account that factor.
Your response to me that I continually miss the point was unnecessary for the context of your post. It was snippy and I responded in kind.
Despite you going back and forth on this, I don't think I am missing anything on team dynamics in making my points in this thread. And certainly not some epiphany you noted above that the more players on a team that play well, the more success they may have.
And Joe, not for nothing, but if you are truly looking for middle ground conversation on Jones or whatever then let's see it. All I ever read from you is defending the Giants on positions taken by some of the various critics around here or suggesting everybody should be more optimistic like you.
Nevertheless, apologies for the snippy reply but think about what you wrote to me first. Later...
[quote] a QB should clearly help that QB play better.
However, the QB owes it to the team to be one of the better players as well....
Jones HAS been one of the better players. Actually one of the best.
Jones has been surrounded by crap for the most part.
Barkley had a great 2019 and has been MIA since.
Engram has proven to be much better at volleyball than football.
The WRs can't stay healthy.
The OL has been bottom three in the league, one keeper developed and POSSIBLY 2 TBD. All in all, the unit would have had a better calling as matadors.
Amazing, Jones gets shit on for being called smart and a hard worker. BBI at it's best. This part is not meant for you Googs.
We all know (or should know) this is a make it or break it year. Prove it he stays. If not we move on. End of story.
There never was an alternative. Taylor is 33, a career backup and no long term answer. No one in the the esteemed class of '22 was deemed draftable. It's Jones for '22. Live with it.
MOOPS - Jones has been surrounded with crap...no argument. But he also hasn't played/developed well. And he doesn't get the team into the end zone anywhere near enough because of his poor play, particularly in the red zone. More players need to be relying upon the #6 overall pick starting at QB than having the #6 overall pick look to them.
I don't hate Jones at all. In many instances, I feel for the guy because he does look like he is trying harder than a lot of his teammates...but he's really just not that good. He was simply yet another misevaluation of talent by one of the worst GMs that has ever been.
As for the Davis Webb comments...who cares, he's a Giant giving some basic props to his teammate when asked publicly. Not worth dissecting whatsoever.
Give him a year with a decent, that's DECENT, supporting cast and see what he can do. I've never said more.
Tough trying to carry a ton of shit on your shoulders without help.
I am not so sure DJ is going to have that decent cast this year despite the usual offseason optimism. Nor do I think he has the ability to carry more than a few pounds of shit, no less a ton. I do hope he doesn't get himself hurt again...
Being a hard worker is certainly an important variable in the equation to success but it's far from the only one