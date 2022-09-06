NYG Mandatory Mini-Camp (Thursday - Day 3)

That no one is going to win or lose a job in the Spring. These practices are all about teaching, installing new offensive and defensive schemes, conditioning, and instilling a sense of camaraderie, of confidence in coaches and teammates. An "attitude adjustment," if you will.
Good points. But I still think that over a 13 practice schedule players can do a lot to make an impression. Chances are Richie James won a job this spring, for one.
It doesn't hurt that Golladay, Toney, and Shepard have been sidelined, but we've seen too many guys flash in the Spring and get let go at the end of the Summer. The best thing for a guy like James is that other teams pay attention to other camps, so even if he doesn't make it here, for whatever reason, another team may need a guy with his skillset and sign him.
There are so many different connections and friendships made over coaches careers, they definitely have conversations about players. Now, no one is going to be crazy and share the franchise secrets... but fringe players with a desirable skill set may not fit a certain 53, but may be needed by another team. Those coaches call each other and def have conversations for any insights.
Again, if on organization is trying to stash a prospect on the PS, the info isn’t shared. But if certain info can be shared, why wouldn’t I want to give helpful info to an old colleague or friend?
“Is player X a good clean hard worker?”
“Did he seem to pick up the playbook and translate that knowledge to the field?”
“How’s that “insert injury” seem to have healed/post production
“Is he an @sshole?”
Haha, NO ONE wants the @ssholes…so that may be the first question haha
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
Fourth-round picks have been the slowest to agree to deals, in large part because the #Texans have RB Dameone Pierce (second pick in the round) an extra $25k over the minimum, so now every agent behind him is asking for the same. Below pic: Number of signings as of yesterday.
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Interesting nugget. Giants have three unsigned draft picks: Second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson and fourth-rounders Daniel Bellinger and Dane Belton. In line with league-wide trend
I think this offense will do a better job of getting him in space. That said, I don't think that should or will factor into his Giants career beyond 2022. He should be allowed to walk regardless. But, it could make for a better year than we could have hoped for 6 months ago.
Quote:
✔
@art_stapleton
Replying to @art_stapleton
Rookies will stick around into next week for development program, but for the veterans, this is goodbye until July 26. #Giants
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Rookies will stick around for another week, but that’ll just be off-field developmental stuff.
