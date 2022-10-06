Doss officially signed

with so many receivers slayton seems like a guy likely on his way out. his skill set doesn't seem to fit daboll's offense, he's been inconsistent with killer drops, and he's on a bigger 1 year deal since he likely won't be back next year.
would think he'd have the value of day 3 pick in trade even if only because with a decent season he should bring back that in a comp pick similar to marquez valdez scantling. i don't like slayton but i think he's a much better player than scantling.
Certainly provides camp competition but I would think not just necessarily Slayton but perhaps more like Board.
Slayton has impressed the coaches with his quiet but professional demeanor and the way he goes about his business.
Slayton is the only real deep speed currently in the wr ranks.
Ross and Pettis moved on. If Slayton continues to make plays in camp I think he stays but folks with more pedestrian speed e.g. Board et al will likely be threatened by route runners and potential special teamers like Doss
someone said, Doss is on his fifth team in four years was still available as a FA. I'm not blaming them, but the Giants are throwing bodies at the position in the hope that someone emerges. Same for CB.
He's on his 5th team in four years. I wonder why he hasn't been able to stick with one team?
I think the writing was on the wall for a guy like Brunson after the Giants drafted McFadden and Beavers. I hope he can latch on with another team.
Eric, to your point about Slayton, I hope they can get something for him in a trade, too. He doesn't play special teams, and that's a big strike against a guy who's your 4th or 5th WR at best.
good point about specials. Board, Colin Johnson, and even Robert Foster have had seasons where they've played 100+ snaps on ST. Slayton has 16 in his career.
James and Wandale both seem to have more of the skillset they are looking for being slot flexible. Toney, Golladay, Shepard can all move around formations too.
Sills/Doss/Toivenen/Proehl all seem like camp fodder but who knows. last year Sills looked liked he was going to win a roster spot.
Slayton has talent but he's 1 dimensional and unreliable so I'd guess there are other teams in a better position to roll the dice on the upside, especially given the cost of receivers. There had to be more than the Chiefs interested in MVS for him to get $10m so i'd think whoever missed out on him would be interested in Slayton at 1/4 the price. He seems like a good guy and he has talent so selling him low doesn't seem smart but the same can still be said about Engram 5 years later.
Doss is a little more interesting athletically than Id have guessed
what's notable here is the weight because im pretty sure the only WR on the roster that's a lock to make it over 6' + 200 lbs is golladay, and the reason that matters is every time slayton has run a route over the middle of the field and dropped a ball because the DB was easily able to play through his back.
Johnson, Sills, Toivenen, and now Doss are all 6'2+ and 210 lbs+.
Is this the guy who was featured on the Raiders Hard Knocks who was so impressive in camp that the Raiders fans were all hot and bothered that he was cut at the end of camp because they didnt want to lose him?
Is this the guy who was featured on the Raiders Hard Knocks who was so impressive in camp that the Raiders fans were all hot and bothered that he was cut at the end of camp because they didnt want to lose him?
Yes, this is the guy who was the star of Hard Knocks 2019. He led the Raiders in receiving in all of their preseason games....I guess he was their version of our Alonzo Russell (?), or whoever that guy was that we were all singing the praises of in camp a few years ago and couldnt believe he was released. having said that, I do remember being pretty impressed with this kid back then. He obviously hasnt stuck anywhere since then, but seems to be worth a shot to at least bring him to camp.
Raiders brought Doss back after they released Antonio Brown
Yes, this is the guy who was the star of Hard Knocks 2019. He led the Raiders in receiving in all of their preseason games....I guess he was their version of our Alonzo Russell (?), or whoever that guy was that we were all singing the praises of in camp a few years ago and couldnt believe he was released. having said that, I do remember being pretty impressed with this kid back then. He obviously hasnt stuck anywhere since then, but seems to be worth a shot to at least bring him to camp.
Could be Victor Cruz who the Giants were real close to cutting wtf
Anyway, seems like a better use of training camp roster spot than Brunson. So I’ll give this one a thumbs-up. I don’t think anyone will be shocked if Doss sticks.
Rather do that than extend someone that we shouldn’t
his 2019 offensive coordinator Mike Shula is a senior offensive advisor in Buffalo. Bills are tighter against the cap but they are also down Beasley/Sanders from last year.
Yes.
The Giant he reminds me of is Corey Washington, nfl.com's 2014 pre-season MVP. Caught winning TD pass in four consecutive NYG pre-season games.
The pattern was that the starting offense would stink it up in the first half and then Ryan Nassib and Washington would pull the game out at the end.
Turned out to be the high point of both their careers.
Washington caught five balls the entire 2014 regular season for NYG and then hung around practice squads on various NFL teams for a few more years.
NFL.com's honorable mention MVP for pre-season 2014, the guy Washington beat out, was some guy named Travis Kelce.
paths of glory - ( New Window )
Would not be surprised if three or even all 4, of the LBs taken at the end of that draft don't make the team.
IMO the Bears have the worst WR corps in the NFL.
Doss 5.0
He was a disappointment, in that he didn't show progress after maybe surprising people his rookie season. This guy Doss, never heard of the guy, he has bounced around it seems.