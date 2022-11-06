for display only
will Giants keep 3 qbs on roster this season.? i have not

plato : 6/11/2022 10:23 am
seen this discussed but it makes sense to me looking at the the roster and what’s been said about the 3rd qb by all.
We really don’t have good depth at most field positions and Webb may add more than an extra” player elsewhere.

What do you think they’ll do considering they can’t stash any qb on practice squad as they’ll get picked up and DJ does have injuries most seasons.
Davis Webb on PS  
Mike in NY : 6/11/2022 10:29 am : link
I doubt he gets picked up when you consider all of the other QB’s who likely will be cut or on PS.

Take a look at Washington for example. Their top 2 are locks, but Sam Howell and Cole Kelley both had draftable grades and offer more upside than Webb.
Del Shofner : 6/11/2022 10:32 am : link
Is Webb still PS eligible? He was drafted in 2017.
Webb will be a player or coach  
George from PA : 6/11/2022 10:40 am : link
The saving grace is still having the expanded PS....where you can stash a couple of more backups, especially with the extra protection.

Mike in NY : 6/11/2022 10:41 am : link
In comment 15729855 Del Shofner said:
Is Webb still PS eligible? He was drafted in 2017.


The expanded PS allows for some vets
Webb is not here as a qb  
HomerJones45 : 6/11/2022 10:42 am : link
He's here to teach Jones the offense. They will cut him or put him on the practice squad if that's what he wants but no one is going to pick him up- his days as a developmental prospect are over.
Either PS or inactive  
Simms11 : 6/11/2022 10:44 am : link
Game Days. I think he'll probably go to PS. He's no great loss if someone else wants him.
All signs point to YES!  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/11/2022 11:27 am : link


The practice squad  
bLiTz 2k : 6/11/2022 11:27 am : link
Is finally being used by the NFL as a means for supplemental players for your roster during the season.

With the new rules, guys on the practice squad can be called up and contribute throughout the year if needed, and they don't need to immediately take up a spot on the 53...

In addition, as mentioned, there are spots there that allow tenured vets to be placed on it.

It's semantics at this point to say they will carry 3 qbs, as there isn't much difference between keeping the 3rd guy on the 53 or practice squad.
Webb  
Giants : 6/11/2022 12:06 pm : link
to practice squad. He was offered a coaching job before leaving the Bills. Coaching is where he will end-up
There is no reason for the Giants to have  
pjcas18 : 6/11/2022 12:12 pm : link
3 QB's (on the 53-man roster).

Three QB teams to me are those who:
a. are a contender with a bona fide #1 QB
b. need a veteran backup QB who can step in and win games for a short spell (or longer in extreme cases)
c. have a young QB they are afraid to lose off the PS, might be the heir apparent to the #1 QB

The Giants check none of these boxes.

it's a waste of a roster spot, especially with the new veteran PS rules.
As PJ said  
Jay on the Island : 6/11/2022 12:51 pm : link
There is no reason to carry 3 QB’s. If they want to keep Webb he is perfectly safe on the PS. It wouldn’t surprise me if he joins the coaching staff after he is cut. Daboll has made it clear that he is a big fan of Webb’s intelligence and what he offers off the field.
I’ve seen speculation that three is a lock  
BillT : 6/11/2022 1:03 pm : link
Webb will be kept as a mentor/coach given his understanding of the offense. I don’t know but it seems Daboll wants him around. And sure, he could potentially do that on the PS but that’s not what I’ve heard.
Not on the 53  
ZogZerg : 6/11/2022 1:19 pm : link
Is the PS rule still the same  
lono801 : 6/11/2022 1:26 pm : link
That if a team claims a player off another teams PS…that player automatically has to be on the 56?
53  
lono801 : 6/11/2022 1:27 pm : link
I really wish we had one worth keeping  
Jimmy Googs : 6/11/2022 1:29 pm : link
not alone 3...
In a major surprise,  
Pete in MD : 6/11/2022 1:32 pm : link
he wins the starting job :-)
I liked the old rule which allowed for an “emergency” QB who didn’t  
Ivan15 : 6/11/2022 1:36 pm : link
Count against the roster limit. Everyone is in the same boat with the #3 QB. Just like the Giants held onto Tanney for several years, Webb will end up on the practice squad if he isn’t picked up. He could be very valuable “coaching” the practice squad. And if Jones misses some games again, Webb would end up as #2, and Taylor has totaled enough injuries in his career that Webb could end up starting. What if Webb got into a couple of games and looked pretty good? That would be a good predicament.

It is very possible that, if the Giants release Webb, another team will add him to their practice squad (like the Bills maybe). He isn’t obligated to sign onto the Giants practice squad unless he has some clause in his Giants contract.
Probably not, but a few extra factors might influence the decision.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/11/2022 1:50 pm : link
(1) Are Jones and Taylor both fully healthy at cutdown time?
(2) Have injuries to other QBs around the League increased the likelihood of Webb being claimed off waivers? (He is not vested.)
(3) who are the other candidates for the 53rd roster spot?

Even if Webb initially makes the 53, he will remain a prime candidate for demotion as the Giants mine the waiver wire for other teams’ cuts. Also, it’s not a sure thing that the third QB, if there were one, would be Davis Webb. We don’t know who might shake loose.
Ivan15: couple of minor points…  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/11/2022 1:59 pm : link
IIRC, the emergency QB did occupy a roster spot. He just didn’t count against the active player limit on game day.

I don’t think a player’s contract can commit him to join that team’s practice squad after being released or clearing waivers. In Webb’s case, though, I can’t see much reason for him to go elsewhere for PS money when he can get that here.
I think Webb has a choice  
Reale01 : 6/11/2022 2:01 pm : link
He won't sign elsewhere unless they either give him a bunch more money or he has a real chance to play. I doubt either happens unless he lights it up in pre-season.
Thanks i guess we’ll see when PS rules become clear and Giants work  
plato : 6/11/2022 2:50 pm : link
their way through training camp and various cut down days. But our roster is very very thin almost all the way around.
RE: Ivan15: couple of minor points…  
Ivan15 : 6/11/2022 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15729950 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
IIRC, the emergency QB did occupy a roster spot. He just didn’t count against the active player limit on game day.

I don’t think a player’s contract can commit him to join that team’s practice squad after being released or clearing waivers. In Webb’s case, though, I can’t see much reason for him to go elsewhere for PS money when he can get that here.


You are correct about the emergency QB. I misremembered.
Regarding a clause in his contract, I didn’t mean that he was bound to the team’s PS. I was thinking more like a written or unwritten agreement between him and the team that if he gets cut, there is an offer on the table to join the organization in some capacity (scouting or coaching, for example).
I think they will keep him as the third QB  
kelly : 6/11/2022 4:48 pm : link
Remember if Jones is let go at the end of the year, Tyrod will be the starter in 2023 and Webb will tutor the quarterback the Giants select next year.

Coaches cannot tutor a player in the off season but Webb being a player could. It's a way to get around the NFL rules.
RE: I think they will keep him as the third QB  
Reale01 : 6/11/2022 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15730021 kelly said:
Quote:
Remember if Jones is let go at the end of the year, Tyrod will be the starter in 2023 and Webb will tutor the quarterback the Giants select next year.

Coaches cannot tutor a player in the off season but Webb being a player could. It's a way to get around the NFL rules.


Good point and I bet he did it this year.
Webb  
nochance : 6/11/2022 9:09 pm : link
He will be a coach. If needed on the active roster he could be added at any time
RE: RE: ^^^^  
SGMen : 6/12/2022 7:07 am : link
In comment 15729859 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15729855 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


Is Webb still PS eligible? He was drafted in 2017.



The expanded PS allows for some vets
Without question, Webb is here to teach the offense and is likely a veteran on the PS for the entire season, activated only if Jones goes down.

Webb has an arm and is functonal he just isn't an NFL caliber starter. But being a player / coach is a benefit to the team and staff.
No reason for a third QB.  
Mike from Ohio : 6/12/2022 10:52 am : link
When you get to Davis Webb level play you can find those guys sitting around anywhere to pick up if you need a starter. The only reason to keep a 3rd is if you have a young guy you don’t want to risk losing on the PS but he is not ready to take snaps in an NFL game.
