will Giants keep 3 qbs on roster this season.? i have not plato : 6/11/2022 10:23 am

seen this discussed but it makes sense to me looking at the the roster and what’s been said about the 3rd qb by all.

We really don’t have good depth at most field positions and Webb may add more than an extra” player elsewhere.



What do you think they’ll do considering they can’t stash any qb on practice squad as they’ll get picked up and DJ does have injuries most seasons.