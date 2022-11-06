will Giants keep 3 qbs on roster this season.? i have not

seen this discussed but it makes sense to me looking at the the roster and what’s been said about the 3rd qb by all.
We really don’t have good depth at most field positions and Webb may add more than an extra” player elsewhere.
What do you think they’ll do considering they can’t stash any qb on practice squad as they’ll get picked up and DJ does have injuries most seasons.
Take a look at Washington for example. Their top 2 are locks, but Sam Howell and Cole Kelley both had draftable grades and offer more upside than Webb.
The expanded PS allows for some vets
With the new rules, guys on the practice squad can be called up and contribute throughout the year if needed, and they don't need to immediately take up a spot on the 53...
In addition, as mentioned, there are spots there that allow tenured vets to be placed on it.
It's semantics at this point to say they will carry 3 qbs, as there isn't much difference between keeping the 3rd guy on the 53 or practice squad.
Three QB teams to me are those who:
a. are a contender with a bona fide #1 QB
b. need a veteran backup QB who can step in and win games for a short spell (or longer in extreme cases)
c. have a young QB they are afraid to lose off the PS, might be the heir apparent to the #1 QB
The Giants check none of these boxes.
it's a waste of a roster spot, especially with the new veteran PS rules.
It is very possible that, if the Giants release Webb, another team will add him to their practice squad (like the Bills maybe). He isn’t obligated to sign onto the Giants practice squad unless he has some clause in his Giants contract.
(2) Have injuries to other QBs around the League increased the likelihood of Webb being claimed off waivers? (He is not vested.)
(3) who are the other candidates for the 53rd roster spot?
Even if Webb initially makes the 53, he will remain a prime candidate for demotion as the Giants mine the waiver wire for other teams’ cuts. Also, it’s not a sure thing that the third QB, if there were one, would be Davis Webb. We don’t know who might shake loose.
I don’t think a player’s contract can commit him to join that team’s practice squad after being released or clearing waivers. In Webb’s case, though, I can’t see much reason for him to go elsewhere for PS money when he can get that here.
I don’t think a player’s contract can commit him to join that team’s practice squad after being released or clearing waivers. In Webb’s case, though, I can’t see much reason for him to go elsewhere for PS money when he can get that here.
You are correct about the emergency QB. I misremembered.
Regarding a clause in his contract, I didn’t mean that he was bound to the team’s PS. I was thinking more like a written or unwritten agreement between him and the team that if he gets cut, there is an offer on the table to join the organization in some capacity (scouting or coaching, for example).
Coaches cannot tutor a player in the off season but Webb being a player could. It's a way to get around the NFL rules.
Coaches cannot tutor a player in the off season but Webb being a player could. It's a way to get around the NFL rules.
Good point and I bet he did it this year.
Quote:
Is Webb still PS eligible? He was drafted in 2017.
The expanded PS allows for some vets
Webb has an arm and is functonal he just isn't an NFL caliber starter. But being a player / coach is a benefit to the team and staff.