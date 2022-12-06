Emory Hunt on QB Daniel Jones in OTAs

“I strongly believe the Giants should move on from Daniel Jones. We’ve seen a lot of INTs in practice. The big elephant in the room is seeing Tyrod Taylor do things in practice that Jones is struggling with” - Emory Hunt (CBS Sports)
Daniel Jones will be criticized as long as he’s a QB in the most prominent media market in the world. WE (capital we) dragged Eli Manning through the mud and all he did was beat TB in a Super Bowl… TWICE.
He does watch a lot of film but he often has some outrageous takes. I’ve known of him for a long time. He does a lot of work for FCS football. He’s very big on the smaller school prospects around draft time. He’s an interesting listen around draft time but I don’t put much stock into his takes.
A couple weeks ago Duggan said the fans will want a QB competition after watching Taylor play.
This is absurd. It could very well be that Jones is not the guy, but I don't believe that even the Jones haters think that this team is ever going deep into the playoffs with Taylor. There is no reason to give Taylor the job. If Jones sucks, his replacement is not on the roster.
RE: RE: His comment isn’t just about interceptions.
But interceptions are quantifiable. He didn't specifically mention what other criteria he is talking about. I think Taylor has scored more with his feet in the red zone, but I didn't notice any trends that one QB was playing better than the other in practice.
The Giants have a bunch of reporters who cover the team. Not one of them has said, "Taylor is out-playing Jones." (Mind you, I'm a guy who argued when we signed Taylor that I wouldn't be surprised if Taylor did out-play Jones).
But he isn't a good QB. He did nothing last year to impress anyone and when you watch his breakdowns from 2021, you don't want him starting any games this season.
But continue.
You could easily have written that post about Jones.
I don't want Jones or Taylor starting any games. There's nothing to learn about them that we don't already know.
I think you named Tyrod as a guy you would like to see start if the Giants got rid of Jones. But anyway.
Browns start off horrible, Tyrod included, they stink and can't move offensively. He's benched and Baker gets the offense to perform better. Same story went for Houston. A mid round rookie looked miles better.. We supposed to be impressed by beating Jacksonville? He had a "win" over the Titans where his offense had 107 net pass yards and 190 total. He's done, and hopefully if Jones is gone next year, he doesn't play once the rookie is brought in.
Jones is better than Taylor. Not that it is saying much, but well.
Maybe Hunt is talking about getting in the end zone more frequently with his last comment then. Arm+Legs...however it gets done.
Whatever...not sure flat out dismissal is required here. I am fine if there is clear grounds for an obvious grudge or click demand which is why I asked.
actually thinks that Taylor should be our starting QB going into 2023, please say so. Otherwise, there is nothing to debate concerning whether Jones should be the starter this year. That's not to say one can't bitch about Jones.
Emory does watch a lot of film and is not afraid to take a contrarian view. He is right some times and wrong as well, but he has always taken a negative view of Daniel Jones, but it comes across as bias rather than a fair assessment, similar to some on BBi who take it personally. Its as if he doesn’t want to be wrong and doesn’t look at it fairly.
So lets say Jones did throw more picks than Tyrod, whats the big deal? Tyrod knows the system better, he should be better at this stage. Dabes has told Daniel Jones to take chances and get the Jason Garret conservatism out of his system. This all has to play out. Maybe Jones isn’t the guy, but for Gods sake lets play this out!
Bill I don’t actually care who is the starting QB. Neither is a solution so this is just buying time while other pieces are figured out, and a good opportunity to find better talent at the position becomes available.
is the starter, but won't get a long leash IMO. And he shouldn't. I expect him to play better than last year, but not well enough to justify using the FT on him next year ($21M IIRC). This is likely his last year with the Giants. Same for Barkley.
Hopefully 2023...
I'm hoping you're wrong about Jones, but I'm sure not expecting you're wrong, unfortunately
That guy watches a lot of film. He puts the work in.
If he said he was awesome I can guarantee you would have thought he was. This is like the sun rising this comment from you. So typical. So he threw no INT's in the OTA's Hunt claims he did, you back him am I surprised? Not at all.
RE: So Hunt has a hard-on to make Jones seem like and report
But he did grill giants for picking Jones over Haskins, to the point I remember him bringing up the topic while reviewing giants offense in a preseason review in Giants second or third season with Jones. He’s viewed Jones as limited since day 1, not sure he’s ever moved off that take.
Will play the QB that gives them the best chance to win games. Regardless of what Mara says. Yes going in it’s Jones job to lose. We know how fast than can change. Football is all about competition starting with a teams roster.
I'm not rooting for Jones to suck. He just does suck.
What we root for doesn't matter. No one cares.
RE: RE: RE: So Hunt has a hard-on to make Jones seem like and report
If Taylor does beat Jones out, so be it. I wish they'd gone after Willis, but it didn't happen because of John Mara's guilt over not given Jones a fair chance.
Now he's going to get a better chance. We'll see what he can do. Next year's QB crop, is there a possible franchise guy there ? Don't know, all I know, we sure as heck need one.
If Daboll/Kafka/Tierney all said Willis was the QB they could develop rather than waiting until 2023 class the Giants would have pulled the trigger. Nobody expects Willis to play at all in 2022 so it is a question of do you like Willis or do you want to wait for whomever rises of Stroud, Young, McCall, Jurkovec, Haener, Ward, Van Dyke, Levis, etc.
Emory sounds like a TOP bbi poster with this take. Even if Jones is the worst QB in the league his process of making up INT's then using INts as the reason is just such flawed logic it seems like it was lifted straight from a poster here.
how many of you refuse to believe this and still drink the Danny Dimes kool aid.
Wrong. Nobody here disagrees with the premise that Daniel Jones has not demonstrated himself to be a long term solution. What we will not do is argue that premise based on something demonstrably false.
However, he is the Giants QB, so I support him and hope that he is successful. I want him to become a great QB and the Giants to win a Super Bowl.
I enjoy hearing positives about Jones' development as it offers some hope.
There are some posters who are so anti Jones, that they will not be satisfied until Jones is gone. They would rather that the Giants lose, Jones plays poorly, and as a result Jones is not here next year.
Only via this scenario can they vindicate their enmity and their scathing criticisms of Jones.
If so, it seems odd that Eric doesn't remember him. I enjoyed EmDiggy's draft material, especially on small schools that don't get much coverage. Hunt may have been on BBI to drive traffic to his own site (Football Gameplan?), but he was far from unique in that regard. Maybe I have the name/handle confused with another poster.
As others have said, it wouldn't mean much if Taylor were outperforming Jones in OTAs or the truncated mini-camp. And it's not at all clear that he is. The media consensus seemed to be that Jones was competently executing the things the system requires him to do. That's about all anyone can conclude (tentatively) from 11-on-11 drills in shorts.
To the extent there will be any sort of QB competition - and I don't expect any at all - it hasn't started yet. So I wouldn't call that quote right or wrong, just wildly premature.
As for judging Jones vs. Taylor... I think it's more Jones vs. Jones, and preseason may not tell us much more than OTAs, since I expect the whole offense to be a sh!tshow in August.
That's not a pre-emptive defense of Jones. I just think the decision is pretty much made that he gets the first month or two of the regular season no matter what, barring injury. Besides, Taylor is unlikely to do much behind an awful backup line in preseason... and even if he does, it will be against second- and third-string defenses.
I didn't know he was EmDiggy. So what's his backstory? He used to post on sports bulletin boards and someone hired him to cover the NFL?
RE: RE: Emory Hunt posted as EmDiggy on BBI, correct?
Yes -- he is the BBI poster EmDiggy. We hung out with him him at camp. He appears to be a little out there on the fringe of the NFL but seems like a good guy to me. He does watch a ton of tape. He was a college RB, has some contacts in some NFL FOs and with a bunch of the players. He was originally self-invested, and won funding for a few of his projects. I believe he has an angel investor. He operates like a reporter, however, he told me that some teams let him into the building and others don't. He suspects the ones that don't think he's spying on them for other teams. Pat Traina is friends with him and has had him on her pod cast.
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
This has less than nothing to do with why people are being critical of the writer in this case…
Where Hunt makes the claim WTF is Hunt talking about - ( New Window )
I listened to this. Looks like he does spots for CBS now. Hunt talks about Adoree Jackson's interception of Jones (giving it as an example), which did happen during OTAs and the rest of what he talks about is entirely his opinion. I don't see how his opinion is any different than anyone else's or why it should be picked on. There are definitely analysts out there that think Jones should be out. And they certainly could be right. I really don't see what Jones has done in three years to counter that opinion at all.
By the way -- what he says about Taylor is true. He is well-liked, players do gravitate to him, and he does understand and is comfortable with his role on the team and well as Daboll's system. Many folks on BBI have portrayed him as a possible link from Jones to the next QB if that happens and he was exactly that for Buffalo.
Just reporting on the above. As for me I am making no predictions. I am in a wait and see mode with trepidations. This team has a lot of apparent holes on it to my eyes. The only thing that appears to be improved is the oline, and I like the coaching so far both on offense and defense. The FO did add two really good offensive weapons in Robinson and Bellinger. The old WR crew (Golladay, Toney, and Shepard) is practically useless because it is unlikely that more than one of them can stay on the field at the same time if at all. We'll see with Barkley if he can stay on the field as well - that is TBD and unlikely as I see it.
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
Except that's not what is going on here.
Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.
That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.
Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.
If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
Except that's not what is going on here.
Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.
That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.
Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.
If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.
Well when you have this report and RV on complete opposite sides someone is stretching the truth at the very least and based on my experience with reporters and this team I'd bet against RV being the accurate one.
I don't want to insult Jones I want to insult the NY media that panders to the Giants as opposed to trying to report accurately. I'm not even commenting on the accuracy of Hunt really just that the Giants will twist the arms of whoever they can to have a rosy picture painted for them. And this kind of reporting from Hunt actually swings the opposite way that it is likely to decrease his access. A disincentive. The Giants homers don't really care about being accurate, clearly. Other reporters have more of an incentive to.
To further this point, last year I heard an interview with Dak Presoctt on NFL Radio. He basically said he didn't give a damn how many INT's he threw in training camp/practice. He knew when to throw it away in the regular season, but in training camp/practice where there are not as rigid "downs" he did not see the advantage in preventing a WR from getting an attempt to catch the ball.
not saying we are not going to hear some say we have a QB controversy.
But Hunt is not basing that on what has transpired in the practices that he has been able to attend.
If he was smarter, he would have not said Jones has been throwing a lot of picks (because he hasn't). He would have simply said the back-up(s) have been sharper.
So even if he was trying to stir up shit, he's really bad at it.
His remarks about seeing Taylor do things Jones can't is a direct contradiction to what Raanan has reported. JR in his pod cast has stated you can visibly see Jones make throws Taylor can't.
Those are not necessarily contradictory statements. Taylor is probably more accurate and headier whereas Jones has the better arm that allows for us to attack short, middle, and deep.
You are drawing a line of distinction that neither source intended to make. At least not without clarification. If you listen to Raanan's remarks, it would be contradictory to assume that someone who chose his words to contrasted the two QBs would be in agreement with the observations Hunt makes.
No matter what. If a report came out that had Jones throwing significantly more touchdowns than he was there would be a different crowd denying the report and rightfully so. I can’t imagine Jones being a good quarterback for the Giants, but there are plenty of ways out evidence than making up your own facts.
This is typical "no news" news - and simply an opinion
from a writer who's looking for clicks. The problem with the NFL (and the great thing) is that it is a 12-month never ending news cycle; but the fact is that what people see on the field at OTA's is relatively meaningless. They are installing a new offense in a small number of non-contact practices - you really think that anyone puts that much stock in the results of these drills? Daboll and Kafka are more concerned with how people are picking up the offense, how they are working, etc. than he is about "results" during OTA's.
Nothing to see here - let's wait until some preseason games and we'll actually get to see this new offense.
I don't know whether this Hunt is accurate or not. No one does, and you are not going to find out from the NYG house lap dog press.
Daboll needs to learn too- how much was the Bills offense his scheme and how much was the extraordinary abilities of the built-like-a-fullback running ability and howitzer throwing arm of Josh Allen.
RE: RE: I do think if we had an open QB competition...
A couple weeks ago Duggan said the fans will want a QB competition after watching Taylor play.
I desperately want a competition. I think it would be good for Jones too. Winning a fair competition in front of his teammates would do is confidence well. I think he would lose such a competition.
However, no one should bet the farm on anyone's opinion here so an actual competition would be best for all parties. All of the other positions on the team are supposed to be open. Jones' play on the field begs competition. He has done nothing to deserve a scholarship.
… what’s the basis for our assumption that Taylor came in knowing the system?
Here’s his NFL CV:
Baltimore Ravens (2011–2014)
Buffalo Bills (2015–2017)
Cleveland Browns (2018)
Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2020)
Houston Texans (2021)
New York Giants (2022–present)
Here’s Daboll’s:
New England Patriots (2000–2001) Defensive assistant
New England Patriots (2002–2006) Wide receivers coach
New York Jets (2007–2008)Quarterbacks coach
Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) Offensive coordinator
Miami Dolphins (2011) Offensive coordinator
Kansas City Chiefs (2012) Offensive coordinator
New England Patriots (2013–2016) Tight ends coach
Alabama (2017) Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
Buffalo Bills (2018–2021) Offensive coordinator
New York Giants (2022–present) Head coach
And Kafka’s:
Kansas City Chiefs (2017) Offensive quality control coach
Kansas City Chiefs (2018–2019)Quarterbacks coach
Kansas City Chiefs (2020–2021)Quarterbacks coach & passing game coordinator
New York Giants (2022–present) Offensive coordinator
I must be missing a connection somewhere. Did McDermott keep the same system when he fired Rick Dennison and hired Daboll in 2018?
No matter what. If a report came out that had Jones throwing significantly more touchdowns than he was there would be a different crowd denying the report and rightfully so. I can’t imagine Jones being a good quarterback for the Giants, but there are plenty of ways out evidence than making up your own facts.
That's where I'm at. Haven't read through the whole thread but if Hunt is claiming things that didn't happen (lots of INT's at OTAs) as a focal point in his argument, he shouldn't be taken seriously.
Plenty of other ways to accurately talk about Jones' struggles at QB.
RE: RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
Except that's not what is going on here.
Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.
That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.
Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.
If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.
Well when you have this report and RV on complete opposite sides someone is stretching the truth at the very least and based on my experience with reporters and this team I'd bet against RV being the accurate one.
I don't want to insult Jones I want to insult the NY media that panders to the Giants as opposed to trying to report accurately. I'm not even commenting on the accuracy of Hunt really just that the Giants will twist the arms of whoever they can to have a rosy picture painted for them. And this kind of reporting from Hunt actually swings the opposite way that it is likely to decrease his access. A disincentive. The Giants homers don't really care about being accurate, clearly. Other reporters have more of an incentive to.
Color me shocked that when choosing sides, you would go with the negative despite the many numerous reports by more media that have been at every open media practice. Yes, including the shit-stirrers like raanan and pat leonard that would love to jump on an opportunity to create controversy. It can't be possible that Emory hunt is biased or that he is making garbage up to further cement his feelings towards Daniel Jones from day 1.
I can tell you, the beat reporters have been to every media access practice all off season. Has Emory hunt?
Are that Tyrod Taylor has played better professional football than Daniel Jones and has more experience.
Mini camp evaluations are silly.
Let's see what happens when we hit actual training camp, joint practices and some preseason games. I think we will get an extended look at Taylor in preseason games. They will try to protect Mr. Glass. I am very interested.
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
Except that's not what is going on here.
Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.
That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.
Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.
If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.
Well when you have this report and RV on complete opposite sides someone is stretching the truth at the very least and based on my experience with reporters and this team I'd bet against RV being the accurate one.
I don't want to insult Jones I want to insult the NY media that panders to the Giants as opposed to trying to report accurately. I'm not even commenting on the accuracy of Hunt really just that the Giants will twist the arms of whoever they can to have a rosy picture painted for them. And this kind of reporting from Hunt actually swings the opposite way that it is likely to decrease his access. A disincentive. The Giants homers don't really care about being accurate, clearly. Other reporters have more of an incentive to.
Color me shocked that when choosing sides, you would go with the negative despite the many numerous reports by more media that have been at every open media practice. Yes, including the shit-stirrers like raanan and pat leonard that would love to jump on an opportunity to create controversy. It can't be possible that Emory hunt is biased or that he is making garbage up to further cement his feelings towards Daniel Jones from day 1.
I can tell you, the beat reporters have been to every media access practice all off season. Has Emory hunt?
I have no idea who you are. And again, I'm not picking sides. Just pointing out how people love to imply people are hacks when they disagree with Jints central. And robustly ignore the hacks writing what the Giants want them to.
Besides, no one should be clutching their pearls that TT could legitimately win a QB competition. You have Jones defenders acting like people are insane to suggest that when it is very sane to say it's possible. It's intellectually dishonest to deny that there is at least potential for TT to be the better performing QB based on how bad DJ has been. But don't tell the DJ pearl clutchers that.
The same people want to throw mud at anyone who isn't on the optimistic side for the team and do everything possible not to criticize the team when they objectively are terrible. Sorry but that's the crazy way to operate. Not the way I do
Yet, you called me a horrible poster. Did you not read what Eric and others wrote, DJ did not throw an INT in the OTA's. Do you now see how dumb you and other posters like the guy you usually have your head up his colon look with comments like these?
Please forget the facts just tell us how you feel. Unbelievable!!!
Yet, you called me a horrible poster. Did you not read what Eric and others wrote, DJ did not throw an INT in the OTA's. Do you now see how dumb you and other posters like the guy you usually have your head up his colon look with comments like these?
Please forget the facts just tell us how you feel. Unbelievable!!!
He didn’t throw any ints...are you sure? Check that out.
I feel like you are a bad poster. And were the first time you showed up and still are...
However, he is the Giants QB, so I support him and hope that he is successful. I want him to become a great QB and the Giants to win a Super Bowl.
I enjoy hearing positives about Jones' development as it offers some hope.
There are some posters who are so anti Jones, that they will not be satisfied until Jones is gone. They would rather that the Giants lose, Jones plays poorly, and as a result Jones is not here next year.
Only via this scenario can they vindicate their enmity and their scathing criticisms of Jones.
This sums up things perfectly. If Jones succeeds there will be heads exploding all over BBI. Go Blue!!
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
Another poster going forward to be ignored. It is not contrary to anything, it is not true plain and simple. Don't let that stand in the way to a good story just so you can continue to tell us how much you hate DJ.
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
Another poster going forward to be ignored. It is not contrary to anything, it is not true plain and simple. Don't let that stand in the way to a good story just so you can continue to tell us how much you hate DJ.
Mary- why are so angry? The Giants picked your guys with conviction in 2018 and 2019 and you even said so. Remember?
Yet, you called me a horrible poster. Did you not read what Eric and others wrote, DJ did not throw an INT in the OTA's. Do you now see how dumb you and other posters like the guy you usually have your head up his colon look with comments like these?
Please forget the facts just tell us how you feel. Unbelievable!!!
He didn’t throw any ints...are you sure? Check that out.
I feel like you are a bad poster. And were the first time you showed up and still are...
So you get called out and proven to be a fraud, so the defense of that of course I'm a dupe. Typical. You are pathetic.
Yet, you called me a horrible poster. Did you not read what Eric and others wrote, DJ did not throw an INT in the OTA's. Do you now see how dumb you and other posters like the guy you usually have your head up his colon look with comments like these?
Please forget the facts just tell us how you feel. Unbelievable!!!
He didn’t throw any ints...are you sure? Check that out.
I feel like you are a bad poster. And were the first time you showed up and still are...
So you get called out and proven to be a fraud, so the defense of that of course I'm a dupe. Typical. You are pathetic.
Called out and proven to be a fraud? How’s that Mary...let me know?
I regret the Giants have made a ton of bad decisions
you also don't seem very good at not ignoring people.
News flash. It's pro Daniel Jones people that need to have a narrative. I don't need a narrative I have DJs performance to point to that's all. His performance has been bad. That's not a narrative it's just data.
With the most experience in the new system is performing better? You don’t say.
Exactly, but you create a narrative on here others will buy it.
PP I agree completely, I am glad they called him out. He should be called out, some QB's take longer to mature. People have such short memories, Aaron Rodgers did not play for 3 years. Can you imagine what BBI would look like if the Giants drafted a QB in the 1st round and he did not start playing until his 4th year?
How would Taylor know Daboll's offense? The Bills traded him in March 2018, before Daboll called a single play.
knowing Daboll's system, and I have to ask, how? Daboll was hired by BUFF as OC in Jan 2018, Taylor was traded in March. So maybe TT got a look at the playbook FOUR YEARS AGO!, but didn't participate in OTA's or mini-camps. This idea that he has some kind of edge because he worked with Daboll before is misguided.
a few posters have for DJ. Like I have said before DJ has not done himself a lot of good by his play. Was it the OL, was it him, is it a little bit of both who knows. Phil Simms did not start becoming Phil Simms until 1984. He was hurt he turned the ball over he got benched in place of Scott Brunner. A funny thing happened he grew up got stronger, he became a leader and led us to 2 Super Bowls. Can DJ be a Simms I guess we will only know if we play him. I am looking forward to see if he can turn the corner. I believe he has the right people around him to do it.
I've posted some of his videos here in the past. He's an excellent interviewer. But this was beneath him, in my opinion.
He was pissed that the Giants drafted Jones over Haskins, and it seems to me he's still pissed about it. When it comes to Jones, he makes Go Terps look like djm. I'm glad Bobby Skinner called him out on it.
sports journalists lie, and lie a lot, for clicks. They fabricate stories all the time, stretch truths, and inject their biases in their work. I can't believe that's being questioned.
Emory Hunt isn't the first and won't be the last sports journalist to go to an extreme to prove a point. Plenty of ways to discuss Jones being a sub-par QB - he took the cheap road to get there and its perfectly fine to call him out on that.
a few posters have for DJ. Like I have said before DJ has not done himself a lot of good by his play. Was it the OL, was it him, is it a little bit of both who knows. Phil Simms did not start becoming Phil Simms until 1984. He was hurt he turned the ball over he got benched in place of Scott Brunner. A funny thing happened he grew up got stronger, he became a leader and led us to 2 Super Bowls. Can DJ be a Simms I guess we will only know if we play him. I am looking forward to see if he can turn the corner. I believe he has the right people around him to do it.
Taylor was an incumbent from the prior regime in Buffalo; he played one season there after Schoen joined Beane in the Buffalo FO, and Daboll was not yet there (he became OC in 2018). They traded Taylor for a 3rd round pick in the 2018 offseason.
For all we know, Schoen might do exactly the same with Jones right now if he had a day 2 offer on the table. Don't make it out like they just dumped TT, because they didn't.
He does watch a lot of film but he often has some outrageous takes. I’ve known of him for a long time. He does a lot of work for FCS football. He’s very big on the smaller school prospects around draft time. He’s an interesting listen around draft time but I don’t put much stock into his takes.
Emory does watch a lot of film and is not afraid to take a contrarian view. He is right some times and wrong as well, but he has always taken a negative view of Daniel Jones, but it comes across as bias rather than a fair assessment, similar to some on BBi who take it personally. Its as if he doesn’t want to be wrong and doesn’t look at it fairly.
So lets say Jones did throw more picks than Tyrod, whats the big deal? Tyrod knows the system better, he should be better at this stage. Dabes has told Daniel Jones to take chances and get the Jason Garret conservatism out of his system. This all has to play out. Maybe Jones isn’t the guy, but for Gods sake lets play this out!
Taylor never played for any of the Giants' offensive coaches. None of them.
Could you imagine Joe Schoen sitting in his office saying, "Maybe Jones is really good...remember Phil Simms?"
Your response speaks for itself. The day you leave this board the better it becomes immediately. Your like a 5 yr old. The point about Simms was he was injury prone early in his career he turned the ball over. Since this is a Giants board I made a reference to someone people may have been able to relate to. Many in NY were calling for Simms to go, same thing you are doing for Jones. Simms proved his detractors wrong, won 2 super bowls for his team. Jones has a chance to prove his detractors wrong too and I hope he does just that.
Could you imagine Joe Schoen sitting in his office saying, "Maybe Jones is really good...remember Phil Simms?"
Your response speaks for itself. The day you leave this board the better it becomes immediately. Your like a 5 yr old. The point about Simms was he was injury prone early in his career he turned the ball over. Since this is a Giants board I made a reference to someone people may have been able to relate to. Many in NY were calling for Simms to go, same thing you are doing for Jones. Simms proved his detractors wrong, won 2 super bowls for his team. Jones has a chance to prove his detractors wrong too and I hope he does just that.
I will ask yet again...why don't you like Maryland?
is mystifying. Nobody gives a shit about Daniel Jones. Nobody thinks about him besides Giants fans. He's not a fun mega bust like Johnny Football. He's not good. He's really boring as a player. Hes never said anything interesting.
Jones is a completely insignificant, forgettable player. One of many 1st round QBs who are destined for a backup role and eventually a quiet exit from the league.
is mystifying. Nobody gives a shit about Daniel Jones. Nobody thinks about him besides Giants fans. He's not a fun mega bust like Johnny Football. He's not good. He's really boring as a player. Hes never said anything interesting.
Jones is a completely insignificant, forgettable player. One of many 1st round QBs who are destined for a backup role and eventually a quiet exit from the league.
If he played in Jacksonville he wouldn't generate clicks, but because he plays in NY he does
is mystifying. Nobody gives a shit about Daniel Jones. Nobody thinks about him besides Giants fans. He's not a fun mega bust like Johnny Football. He's not good. He's really boring as a player. Hes never said anything interesting.
Jones is a completely insignificant, forgettable player. One of many 1st round QBs who are destined for a backup role and eventually a quiet exit from the league.
Tearing down the QB of a major market team always generates clicks. It did for Mark Sanchez, why wouldn’t it for Jones?
It’s pretty funny seeing people unable to recognize or admit it’s clickbait because they also think Jones sucks. The guy lied, why is that ok with everyone?
What if Hunt has reports from the closed OTAs indicating that Jones threw a lot of INTs in those sessions?
First, when practices are closed to the media. No one has access (other then giants media) and as far as someone reporting to him. It's secondhand information. He did not see it for himself and he is saying that he did.
bald-faced lying about his performance pretty desperate.
"Bald faced lying". Eric just listed 3 picks by Jones (of course two were excused because, well, Jones). We do not know what went on during the OTA's where there was no media but that does not mean a Hunt doesn't have sources. As for the "beat" reporters well the tune on the house organ is "Oh Danny Dimes" so don't expect much emphasis on anything negative out of OTA's.
bald-faced lying about his performance pretty desperate.
"Bald faced lying". Eric just listed 3 picks by Jones (of course two were excused because, well, Jones). We do not know what went on during the OTA's where there was no media but that does not mean a Hunt doesn't have sources. As for the "beat" reporters well the tune on the house organ is "Oh Danny Dimes" so don't expect much emphasis on anything negative out of OTA's.
Right, because we all know Jordan raanan and pat leonard would totally pass on an opportunity to create a quarterback controversy or continue to bang the drum on Daniel Jones turning the ball over.
Of course Emory hunt has more inside contacts, despite him saying "we have seen", but hey his comments fit your agenda so continue on.
a few posters have for DJ. Like I have said before DJ has not done himself a lot of good by his play. Was it the OL, was it him, is it a little bit of both who knows. Phil Simms did not start becoming Phil Simms until 1984. He was hurt he turned the ball over he got benched in place of Scott Brunner. A funny thing happened he grew up got stronger, he became a leader and led us to 2 Super Bowls. Can DJ be a Simms I guess we will only know if we play him. I am looking forward to see if he can turn the corner. I believe he has the right people around him to do it.
This stupid Simms comparison again?? Let's forget the fact that Simms was a product of Morehead State and not a power conference with 4 years of professional qb coahcing. Simms went 6-5 his rookie year with a team that was 6-10 the year before and would be 6-10 when the other qb's contrivbed to go 05. In Simms' 4th season (after having missed 2 almost completely due to injury), the team was 9-7, Simms was a top 10 qb, and the team made the playoffs. Couldn't be more different than Jones.
Was Hunt even there?
My guess is his insider info is a mile wide and an inch deep.
He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).
Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.
He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.
So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.
Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.
He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).
Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.
He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.
So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.
Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.
I think he was there because he has pictures and videos from the pressers, but yeah, that is odd.
Sounds like he can't win job away from Jones.
Hunt is an avowed Jones hater. Never misses an opportunity to take a shot at Jones (perhaps at times warranted) even though his commentary is generally pro-Giants otherwise.
But why would that be...just to get clicks?
WTF is Hunt talking about - ( New Window )
In comment 15730865 Eric from BBI said:
He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).
Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.
He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.
So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.
Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.
He claims this is going to be a Hurts break out year
But Hunt is not basing that on what has transpired in the practices that he has been able to attend.
If he was smarter, he would have not said Jones has been throwing a lot of picks (because he hasn't). He would have simply said the back-up(s) have been sharper.
So even if he was trying to stir up shit, he's really bad at it.
I don't know who he is.
But he's clearly lying.
The reporters are always focused on one thing - because it's the easier thing to follow - interceptions.
Now there have been interceptions in the 7 OTAs that are not open to the public. But Hunt was not at those.
A couple weeks ago Duggan said the fans will want a QB competition after watching Taylor play.
I may have missed his posts…but I have not seen him post in 1 or 2 years
His commentary only specifically mentions interceptions.
Again, have no idea who he is, but you can't take him seriously based on his commentary given Jones has thrown one interception in the five open media OTAs that was on him.
As I said above, if he said, "Taylor simply has been more accurate" then I'd take him more seriously.
But when you say something obvious untrue, I can't take you seriously.
But he isn't a good QB. He did nothing last year to impress anyone and when you watch his breakdowns from 2021, you don't want him starting any games this season.
But continue.
Was Hunt even there?
Were you?
Quote:
I would put $ on Taylor winning the starting gig.
A couple weeks ago Duggan said the fans will want a QB competition after watching Taylor play.
This is absurd. It could very well be that Jones is not the guy, but I don't believe that even the Jones haters think that this team is ever going deep into the playoffs with Taylor. There is no reason to give Taylor the job. If Jones sucks, his replacement is not on the roster.
Quote:
Not sure why that is the only focus here but no possibility he has a fair point that Taylor has looked better?
His commentary only specifically mentions interceptions.
Again, have no idea who he is, but you can't take him seriously based on his commentary given Jones has thrown one interception in the five open media OTAs that was on him.
As I said above, if he said, "Taylor simply has been more accurate" then I'd take him more seriously.
But when you say something obvious untrue, I can't take you seriously.
Not sure if he has other comments but the OP includes a third sentence that isn’t really referring to interceptions. It is a broader comment.
Again, what would be the motivation here...clicks?
But he isn't a good QB. He did nothing last year to impress anyone and when you watch his breakdowns from 2021, you don't want him starting any games this season.
But continue.
You could easily have written that post about Jones.
I don't want Jones or Taylor starting any games. There's nothing to learn about them that we don't already know.
Quote:
me confused... there haven't been a lot of interceptions in OTAs/mini-camp. In fact, I don't think there was a single interception by any QB during the mini-camp.
Was Hunt even there?
Were you?
No. But I also didn't make such a statement. Right?
He definitely spun the Jones INT’s…implying for sure
I have no idea.
People are subjective by nature.
But interceptions are quantifiable. He didn't specifically mention what other criteria he is talking about. I think Taylor has scored more with his feet in the red zone, but I didn't notice any trends that one QB was playing better than the other in practice.
The Giants have a bunch of reporters who cover the team. Not one of them has said, "Taylor is out-playing Jones." (Mind you, I'm a guy who argued when we signed Taylor that I wouldn't be surprised if Taylor did out-play Jones).
Quote:
May look fine in shorts and these practices.
But he isn't a good QB. He did nothing last year to impress anyone and when you watch his breakdowns from 2021, you don't want him starting any games this season.
But continue.
You could easily have written that post about Jones.
I don't want Jones or Taylor starting any games. There's nothing to learn about them that we don't already know.
I think you named Tyrod as a guy you would like to see start if the Giants got rid of Jones. But anyway.
Browns start off horrible, Tyrod included, they stink and can't move offensively. He's benched and Baker gets the offense to perform better. Same story went for Houston. A mid round rookie looked miles better.. We supposed to be impressed by beating Jacksonville? He had a "win" over the Titans where his offense had 107 net pass yards and 190 total. He's done, and hopefully if Jones is gone next year, he doesn't play once the rookie is brought in.
Jones is better than Taylor. Not that it is saying much, but well.
I have no idea.
People are subjective by nature.
But interceptions are quantifiable. He didn't specifically mention what other criteria he is talking about. I think Taylor has scored more with his feet in the red zone, but I didn't notice any trends that one QB was playing better than the other in practice.
The Giants have a bunch of reporters who cover the team. Not one of them has said, "Taylor is out-playing Jones." (Mind you, I'm a guy who argued when we signed Taylor that I wouldn't be surprised if Taylor did out-play Jones).
Maybe Hunt is talking about getting in the end zone more frequently with his last comment then. Arm+Legs...however it gets done.
Whatever...not sure flat out dismissal is required here. I am fine if there is clear grounds for an obvious grudge or click demand which is why I asked.
But neither is a long term solution. We're punting this year at QB.
Bingo... the lesser of two weevils...
But neither is a long term solution. We're punting this year at QB.
Clearly. Schoen not entirely taking sides, but giving Jones and his defenders enough rope to hang themselves.
In the meanwhile, rebuild the trenches and amortize down the bad contracts.
Rebuild Part 1...
Emory does watch a lot of film and is not afraid to take a contrarian view. He is right some times and wrong as well, but he has always taken a negative view of Daniel Jones, but it comes across as bias rather than a fair assessment, similar to some on BBi who take it personally. Its as if he doesn’t want to be wrong and doesn’t look at it fairly.
So lets say Jones did throw more picks than Tyrod, whats the big deal? Tyrod knows the system better, he should be better at this stage. Dabes has told Daniel Jones to take chances and get the Jason Garret conservatism out of his system. This all has to play out. Maybe Jones isn’t the guy, but for Gods sake lets play this out!
So I'm hoping he's delusional
Bill I don’t actually care who is the starting QB. Neither is a solution so this is just buying time while other pieces are figured out, and a good opportunity to find better talent at the position becomes available.
Hopefully 2023...
If he said he was awesome I can guarantee you would have thought he was. This is like the sun rising this comment from you. So typical. So he threw no INT's in the OTA's Hunt claims he did, you back him am I surprised? Not at all.
He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).
Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.
He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.
So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.
Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.
You can go back to the Locked On Giants podcast and he was killing the Giants for drafting Jones since Day 1! Sounds like he's one of the reporters who DOES NOT want to be wrong!
Bingo!!! Just like someone else I know from this site.
But why would that be...just to get clicks?
Rumor is he's from Maryland.... and likes turtles. NTTAWWT
Agreed. I also will not be listening to any poster who is quoting and backing him.
"He's here to tutor him"
If Taylor does beat Jones out, so be it. I wish they'd gone after Willis, but it didn't happen because of John Mara's guilt over not given Jones a fair chance.
Now he's going to get a better chance. We'll see what he can do. Next year's QB crop, is there a possible franchise guy there ? Don't know, all I know, we sure as heck need one.
If Daboll/Kafka/Tierney all said Willis was the QB they could develop rather than waiting until 2023 class the Giants would have pulled the trigger. Nobody expects Willis to play at all in 2022 so it is a question of do you like Willis or do you want to wait for whomever rises of Stroud, Young, McCall, Jurkovec, Haener, Ward, Van Dyke, Levis, etc.
What is to believe? Hunt has the facts wrong so why do you think there is a scenario he presents that is to be believed?
Wrong. Nobody here disagrees with the premise that Daniel Jones has not demonstrated himself to be a long term solution. What we will not do is argue that premise based on something demonstrably false.
I get that you don't like Jones, but if you honestly think Taylor is a better player right now, then your opinions are worthless.
As others have said, it wouldn't mean much if Taylor were outperforming Jones in OTAs or the truncated mini-camp. And it's not at all clear that he is. The media consensus seemed to be that Jones was competently executing the things the system requires him to do. That's about all anyone can conclude (tentatively) from 11-on-11 drills in shorts.
To the extent there will be any sort of QB competition - and I don't expect any at all - it hasn't started yet. So I wouldn't call that quote right or wrong, just wildly premature.
As for judging Jones vs. Taylor... I think it's more Jones vs. Jones, and preseason may not tell us much more than OTAs, since I expect the whole offense to be a sh!tshow in August.
That's not a pre-emptive defense of Jones. I just think the decision is pretty much made that he gets the first month or two of the regular season no matter what, barring injury. Besides, Taylor is unlikely to do much behind an awful backup line in preseason... and even if he does, it will be against second- and third-string defenses.
As others have said, it wouldn't mean much if Taylor were outperforming Jones in OTAs or the truncated mini-camp. And it's not at all clear that he is. The media consensus seemed to be that Jones was competently executing the things the system requires him to do. That's about all anyone can conclude (tentatively) from 11-on-11 drills in shorts.
To the extent there will be any sort of QB competition - and I don't expect any at all - it hasn't started yet. So I wouldn't call that quote right or wrong, just wildly premature.
I didn't know he was EmDiggy. So what's his backstory? He used to post on sports bulletin boards and someone hired him to cover the NFL?
Like others have said seems like someone trying to stir it up.
Any by the way, didn't Daboll say he wanted Jones to be more aggressive or something like that. So what if Emory Hunt is sensationalizing a few ints from Jones during the summer.
This has less than nothing to do with why people are being critical of the writer in this case…
I listened to this. Looks like he does spots for CBS now. Hunt talks about Adoree Jackson's interception of Jones (giving it as an example), which did happen during OTAs and the rest of what he talks about is entirely his opinion. I don't see how his opinion is any different than anyone else's or why it should be picked on. There are definitely analysts out there that think Jones should be out. And they certainly could be right. I really don't see what Jones has done in three years to counter that opinion at all.
By the way -- what he says about Taylor is true. He is well-liked, players do gravitate to him, and he does understand and is comfortable with his role on the team and well as Daboll's system. Many folks on BBI have portrayed him as a possible link from Jones to the next QB if that happens and he was exactly that for Buffalo.
Just reporting on the above. As for me I am making no predictions. I am in a wait and see mode with trepidations. This team has a lot of apparent holes on it to my eyes. The only thing that appears to be improved is the oline, and I like the coaching so far both on offense and defense. The FO did add two really good offensive weapons in Robinson and Bellinger. The old WR crew (Golladay, Toney, and Shepard) is practically useless because it is unlikely that more than one of them can stay on the field at the same time if at all. We'll see with Barkley if he can stay on the field as well - that is TBD and unlikely as I see it.
But Hunt is not basing that on what has transpired in the practices that he has been able to attend.
If he was smarter, he would have not said Jones has been throwing a lot of picks (because he hasn't). He would have simply said the back-up(s) have been sharper.
So even if he was trying to stir up shit, he's really bad at it.
Except that's not what is going on here.
Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.
That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.
Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.
If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.
So not only is this Hunt guys claims of Jones throwing interceptions false, but even it if it wasn't, anyone paying attention knows INTs are NOT the standard we should be evaluating on at this point.
So not only is this Hunt guys claims of Jones throwing interceptions false, but even it if it wasn't, anyone paying attention knows INTs are NOT the standard we should be evaluating on at this point.
I agree with Daboll though- throw Jones in the deep end and he will either sink or swim.
I don't know whether this Hunt is accurate or not. No one does, and you are not going to find out from the NYG house lap dog press.
Daboll needs to learn too- how much was the Bills offense his scheme and how much was the extraordinary abilities of the built-like-a-fullback running ability and howitzer throwing arm of Josh Allen.
Quote:
I would put $ on Taylor winning the starting gig.
A couple weeks ago Duggan said the fans will want a QB competition after watching Taylor play.
However, no one should bet the farm on anyone's opinion here so an actual competition would be best for all parties. All of the other positions on the team are supposed to be open. Jones' play on the field begs competition. He has done nothing to deserve a scholarship.
Here’s his NFL CV:
Baltimore Ravens (2011–2014)
Buffalo Bills (2015–2017)
Cleveland Browns (2018)
Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2020)
Houston Texans (2021)
New York Giants (2022–present)
Here’s Daboll’s:
New England Patriots (2000–2001) Defensive assistant
New England Patriots (2002–2006) Wide receivers coach
New York Jets (2007–2008)Quarterbacks coach
Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) Offensive coordinator
Miami Dolphins (2011) Offensive coordinator
Kansas City Chiefs (2012) Offensive coordinator
New England Patriots (2013–2016) Tight ends coach
Alabama (2017) Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
Buffalo Bills (2018–2021) Offensive coordinator
New York Giants (2022–present) Head coach
And Kafka’s:
Kansas City Chiefs (2017) Offensive quality control coach
Kansas City Chiefs (2018–2019)Quarterbacks coach
Kansas City Chiefs (2020–2021)Quarterbacks coach & passing game coordinator
New York Giants (2022–present) Offensive coordinator
I must be missing a connection somewhere. Did McDermott keep the same system when he fired Rick Dennison and hired Daboll in 2018?
That's where I'm at. Haven't read through the whole thread but if Hunt is claiming things that didn't happen (lots of INT's at OTAs) as a focal point in his argument, he shouldn't be taken seriously.
Plenty of other ways to accurately talk about Jones' struggles at QB.
In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
Except that's not what is going on here.
Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.
That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.
Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.
If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.
Well when you have this report and RV on complete opposite sides someone is stretching the truth at the very least and based on my experience with reporters and this team I'd bet against RV being the accurate one.
I don't want to insult Jones I want to insult the NY media that panders to the Giants as opposed to trying to report accurately. I'm not even commenting on the accuracy of Hunt really just that the Giants will twist the arms of whoever they can to have a rosy picture painted for them. And this kind of reporting from Hunt actually swings the opposite way that it is likely to decrease his access. A disincentive. The Giants homers don't really care about being accurate, clearly. Other reporters have more of an incentive to.
Color me shocked that when choosing sides, you would go with the negative despite the many numerous reports by more media that have been at every open media practice. Yes, including the shit-stirrers like raanan and pat leonard that would love to jump on an opportunity to create controversy. It can't be possible that Emory hunt is biased or that he is making garbage up to further cement his feelings towards Daniel Jones from day 1.
I can tell you, the beat reporters have been to every media access practice all off season. Has Emory hunt?
:D
He quoted an Eagles guy on Hurts needing to step up. Hunt responds with a knock on Justin Herbert.
"Meanwhile there is another QB from the 2020 draft class to never sniff the playoffs, and has been the starter long than Hurts, who doesn’t get the same level of Ultimatum Analysis as Hurts does, or the other QB from that class who hasn’t also made the playoffs yet 🤷🏾♂️"
https://mobile.twitter.com/FBallGameplan/status/1526568140452380673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw - ( New Window )
:D
Conspiracy?
Criticism can only be taken seriously when it it is based on facts.
When you start making stuff up, it's hard to take you seriously.
When a sportswriter argues X and X didn't happen, it's not a "conspiracy" to call said reporter out.
Mini camp evaluations are silly.
Let's see what happens when we hit actual training camp, joint practices and some preseason games. I think we will get an extended look at Taylor in preseason games. They will try to protect Mr. Glass. I am very interested.
:D
How is correcting a lie with provable facts equating to believing a conspiracy?
He specifically states “WE’VE seen a lot of interceptions in practice”. He didn’t say “sources tell me…”. He said “WE’VE seen…”.
Yet, you called me a horrible poster. Did you not read what Eric and others wrote, DJ did not throw an INT in the OTA's. Do you now see how dumb you and other posters like the guy you usually have your head up his colon look with comments like these?
Please forget the facts just tell us how you feel. Unbelievable!!!
I actually started watching his YT videos because he would post them here on BBI when I was lurking.
No amazing insight, but he clearly put the work in.
But this was clearly misinformation, and the fact that it was seemingly intentional is odd to say the least.
I liked Skinner and Penik calling him out on it.
How would Taylor know Daboll's offense? The Bills traded him in March 2018, before Daboll called a single play.
He was pissed that the Giants drafted Jones over Haskins, and it seems to me he's still pissed about it. When it comes to Jones, he makes Go Terps look like djm. I'm glad Bobby Skinner called him out on it.
Emory Hunt isn't the first and won't be the last sports journalist to go to an extreme to prove a point. Plenty of ways to discuss Jones being a sub-par QB - he took the cheap road to get there and its perfectly fine to call him out on that.
So how come you don't like Maryland?
Taylor was an incumbent from the prior regime in Buffalo; he played one season there after Schoen joined Beane in the Buffalo FO, and Daboll was not yet there (he became OC in 2018). They traded Taylor for a 3rd round pick in the 2018 offseason.
For all we know, Schoen might do exactly the same with Jones right now if he had a day 2 offer on the table. Don't make it out like they just dumped TT, because they didn't.
I am not sure why someone would not include a line that helps at least qualify their information; “According to what I have heard…”
Reports from whom?
All his years of going to Giants training camps, and I can't remember a single instance of him breaking news or having an inside source.
It's not what he does. He was on the sideline during the OTAs and said...
"We've seen a lot of INTs in practice."
Simplest answers and all that.
Skinner from Talkin Giants checked in with the beat reporters and Emory Hunt is a bald-faced liar. The question is....why? Hopefully this is the end of his credibility if he ever had any.
Skinner from Talkin Giants checked in with the beat reporters and Emory Hunt is a bald-faced liar. The question is....why? Hopefully this is the end of his credibility if he ever had any.
Then he'd be just like you, and no one wants that.
Your response speaks for itself. The day you leave this board the better it becomes immediately. Your like a 5 yr old. The point about Simms was he was injury prone early in his career he turned the ball over. Since this is a Giants board I made a reference to someone people may have been able to relate to. Many in NY were calling for Simms to go, same thing you are doing for Jones. Simms proved his detractors wrong, won 2 super bowls for his team. Jones has a chance to prove his detractors wrong too and I hope he does just that.
Quote:
Could you imagine Joe Schoen sitting in his office saying, "Maybe Jones is really good...remember Phil Simms?"
Your response speaks for itself. The day you leave this board the better it becomes immediately. Your like a 5 yr old. The point about Simms was he was injury prone early in his career he turned the ball over. Since this is a Giants board I made a reference to someone people may have been able to relate to. Many in NY were calling for Simms to go, same thing you are doing for Jones. Simms proved his detractors wrong, won 2 super bowls for his team. Jones has a chance to prove his detractors wrong too and I hope he does just that.
I will ask yet again...why don't you like Maryland?
Jones is a completely insignificant, forgettable player. One of many 1st round QBs who are destined for a backup role and eventually a quiet exit from the league.
I’m not high on DJ at this point, but how many times does this shit need to be done?
Jones is a completely insignificant, forgettable player. One of many 1st round QBs who are destined for a backup role and eventually a quiet exit from the league.
If he played in Jacksonville he wouldn't generate clicks, but because he plays in NY he does
Jones is a completely insignificant, forgettable player. One of many 1st round QBs who are destined for a backup role and eventually a quiet exit from the league.
Tearing down the QB of a major market team always generates clicks. It did for Mark Sanchez, why wouldn’t it for Jones?
It’s pretty funny seeing people unable to recognize or admit it’s clickbait because they also think Jones sucks. The guy lied, why is that ok with everyone?
There are legitimate reasons to argue pro and con about DJ but Hunt's argument is dead on arrival.
First, when practices are closed to the media. No one has access (other then giants media) and as far as someone reporting to him. It's secondhand information. He did not see it for himself and he is saying that he did.
Tryod Taylor has proven on the field that he is better than Jones. I would expect he looks better in practice too.
It's reasonable.
Tryod Taylor has proven on the field that he is better than Jones. I would expect he looks better in practice too.
It's reasonable.
When has this been the case? Tyrod is an adequate back up quarterback at best.
Why do people continue to complain about the same player on 1,000 different posts?
Tryod Taylor has proven on the field that he is better than Jones. I would expect he looks better in practice too.
It's reasonable.
When the hell did he do this? This is your opinion and basing it by your name your probably high watching the games.
Quote:
Why do people post on a thread to complain about the thread?
Why do people continue to complain about the same player on 1,000 different posts?
Stop dodging...why do hate Maryland?
True.
But Jones still sucks ass
His detractors aren't the desperate ones, they're the ones with mounds of evidence on their side
Quote:
bald-faced lying about his performance pretty desperate.
"Bald faced lying". Eric just listed 3 picks by Jones (of course two were excused because, well, Jones). We do not know what went on during the OTA's where there was no media but that does not mean a Hunt doesn't have sources. As for the "beat" reporters well the tune on the house organ is "Oh Danny Dimes" so don't expect much emphasis on anything negative out of OTA's.
Right, because we all know Jordan raanan and pat leonard would totally pass on an opportunity to create a quarterback controversy or continue to bang the drum on Daniel Jones turning the ball over.
Of course Emory hunt has more inside contacts, despite him saying "we have seen", but hey his comments fit your agenda so continue on.