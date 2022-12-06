for display only
Emory Hunt on QB Daniel Jones in OTAs

Anakim : 6/12/2022 5:01 pm
“I strongly believe the Giants should move on from Daniel Jones. We’ve seen a lot of INTs in practice. The big elephant in the room is seeing Tyrod Taylor do things in practice that Jones is struggling with” - Emory Hunt (CBS Sports)
Ahhh.. zee plots thickins  
ATL_Giants : 6/12/2022 5:06 pm : link
 
Lol....  
'25GiantsPride : 6/12/2022 5:09 pm : link
It's OTA's...in a new system.Frankie says relax!
Colored  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/12/2022 5:11 pm : link
me confused... there haven't been a lot of interceptions in OTAs/mini-camp. In fact, I don't think there was a single interception by any QB during the mini-camp.

Was Hunt even there?
good question Eric.  
ATL_Giants : 6/12/2022 5:16 pm : link
I don't know who E Hunt is, but reading through his twitter feed, it looks like he's trying to cover a LOT of teams, more than just the NFL.

My guess is his insider info is a mile wide and an inch deep.
I just checked  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/12/2022 5:18 pm : link
Jones did not throw a pick in the mini-camp.

He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).

Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.

He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.

So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.

Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.
RE: I just checked  
Anakim : 6/12/2022 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15730865 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jones did not throw a pick in the mini-camp.

He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).

Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.

He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.

So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.

Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.


I think he was there because he has pictures and videos from the pressers, but yeah, that is odd.
Emory  
Straw Hat : 6/12/2022 5:23 pm : link
Wanted the giants to draft haskins badly. He was super critical of taking jones over him, and it seems like he’s hated DJ ever since.
Hunts  
Straw Hat : 6/12/2022 5:24 pm : link
Always been a weirdo though. He had Jashaun Corbin as his number one rb in the draft….THE WHOLE DRAFT!
Yeah, desperate for attention leading into the 6 weeks  
ZogZerg : 6/12/2022 5:26 pm : link
of nothing.

What I read....was just the opposite .....it seems most reporters are  
George from PA : 6/12/2022 5:38 pm : link
Saying that Taylor just do not have the tools that Jones have....

Sounds like he can't win job away from Jones.
This is the same guy who claims Dak Presscott  
montanagiant : 6/12/2022 5:39 pm : link
Is a top 5 QB
I thought Emory Hunt was a closet Giants fan. His comments are usually  
Ivan15 : 6/12/2022 5:44 pm : link
Pretty favorable unless something is obviously bad. These comments are out of left field.
RE: I thought Emory Hunt was a closet Giants fan. His comments are usually  
regulator : 6/12/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15730883 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Pretty favorable unless something is obviously bad. These comments are out of left field.


Hunt is an avowed Jones hater. Never misses an opportunity to take a shot at Jones (perhaps at times warranted) even though his commentary is generally pro-Giants otherwise.
So Hunt has a hard-on to make Jones seem like and report  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 5:49 pm : link
that he is a lesser QB in camp. I don’t know anything thing about him.

But why would that be...just to get clicks?
Everyone is a critique  
SleepyOwl : 6/12/2022 5:49 pm : link
Daniel Jones will be criticized as long as he’s a QB in the most prominent media market in the world. WE (capital we) dragged Eli Manning through the mud and all he did was beat TB in a Super Bowl… TWICE.
Here's the link to the video clip  
montanagiant : 6/12/2022 5:50 pm : link
Where Hunt makes the claim
WTF is Hunt talking about - ( New Window )
RE: I just checked  
ElitoCanton : 6/12/2022 5:50 pm : link
Hunt is recently a guy who said Hurts was better than Herbert because the Eagles were in the playoffs. I would not pay much attention to this guy.


In comment 15730865 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jones did not throw a pick in the mini-camp.

He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).

Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.

He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.

So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.

Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.
RE: RE: I just checked  
montanagiant : 6/12/2022 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15730889 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
Hunt is recently a guy who said Hurts was better than Herbert because the Eagles were in the playoffs. I would not pay much attention to this guy.


In comment 15730865 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Jones did not throw a pick in the mini-camp.

He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).

Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.

He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.

So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.

Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.


He claims this is going to be a Hurts break out year
What is Hunt's background? Was he a player before he started  
Ira : 6/12/2022 5:53 pm : link
broadcasting?
Hunt is no clown  
Go Terps : 6/12/2022 5:55 pm : link
That guy watches a lot of film. He puts the work in.
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/12/2022 5:56 pm : link
not saying we are not going to hear some say we have a QB controversy.

But Hunt is not basing that on what has transpired in the practices that he has been able to attend.

If he was smarter, he would have not said Jones has been throwing a lot of picks (because he hasn't). He would have simply said the back-up(s) have been sharper.

So even if he was trying to stir up shit, he's really bad at it.
RE: Hunt is no clown  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/12/2022 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15730897 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That guy watches a lot of film. He puts the work in.


I don't know who he is.

But he's clearly lying.

Even  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/12/2022 5:59 pm : link
the ultimate shit-stirrer, Pat Leonard, has not said what Hunt has said either.

The reporters are always focused on one thing - because it's the easier thing to follow - interceptions.

Now there have been interceptions in the 7 OTAs that are not open to the public. But Hunt was not at those.
Emory Hunt...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/12/2022 6:01 pm : link
'Rick Vaughn. Willie Hayes. I have never heard of most of these guys. Mitchell Friedman?'
Never heard of him...  
GA5 : 6/12/2022 6:06 pm : link
These days, everyone is an expert.
His comment isn’t just about interceptions.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 6:07 pm : link
Not sure why that is the only focus here but no possibility he has a fair point that Taylor has looked better?
I do think if we had an open QB competition...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/12/2022 6:12 pm : link
I would put $ on Taylor winning the starting gig.
RE: I do think if we had an open QB competition...  
Go Terps : 6/12/2022 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15730915 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I would put $ on Taylor winning the starting gig.


A couple weeks ago Duggan said the fans will want a QB competition after watching Taylor play.
He used to post here  
lono801 : 6/12/2022 6:17 pm : link
His draft stuff on the Giants.

I may have missed his posts…but I have not seen him post in 1 or 2 years
Hunt isn’t a clown  
Tuckrule : 6/12/2022 6:18 pm : link
He does watch a lot of film but he often has some outrageous takes. I’ve known of him for a long time. He does a lot of work for FCS football. He’s very big on the smaller school prospects around draft time. He’s an interesting listen around draft time but I don’t put much stock into his takes.
GT...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/12/2022 6:18 pm : link
I missed Duggan saying that, but not surprised. All because of Cutcliffe connection/Eli look alike...🙄🙄🙄.
Uh oh  
mattlawson : 6/12/2022 6:23 pm : link
Trouble brewing
RE: His comment isn’t just about interceptions.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/12/2022 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15730910 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Not sure why that is the only focus here but no possibility he has a fair point that Taylor has looked better?


His commentary only specifically mentions interceptions.

Again, have no idea who he is, but you can't take him seriously based on his commentary given Jones has thrown one interception in the five open media OTAs that was on him.

As I said above, if he said, "Taylor simply has been more accurate" then I'd take him more seriously.

But when you say something obvious untrue, I can't take you seriously.
should  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/12/2022 6:30 pm : link
be "five open media practice sessions" (three OTAs, two mini-camp practices).
Taylor  
Toth029 : 6/12/2022 6:33 pm : link
May look fine in shorts and these practices.

But he isn't a good QB. He did nothing last year to impress anyone and when you watch his breakdowns from 2021, you don't want him starting any games this season.

But continue.
RE: Colored  
MtDizzle : 6/12/2022 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15730859 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
me confused... there haven't been a lot of interceptions in OTAs/mini-camp. In fact, I don't think there was a single interception by any QB during the mini-camp.

Was Hunt even there?


Were you?
RE: RE: I do think if we had an open QB competition...  
Bill in UT : 6/12/2022 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15730917 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15730915 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I would put $ on Taylor winning the starting gig.



A couple weeks ago Duggan said the fans will want a QB competition after watching Taylor play.


This is absurd. It could very well be that Jones is not the guy, but I don't believe that even the Jones haters think that this team is ever going deep into the playoffs with Taylor. There is no reason to give Taylor the job. If Jones sucks, his replacement is not on the roster.
RE: RE: His comment isn’t just about interceptions.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15730924 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15730910 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Not sure why that is the only focus here but no possibility he has a fair point that Taylor has looked better?



His commentary only specifically mentions interceptions.

Again, have no idea who he is, but you can't take him seriously based on his commentary given Jones has thrown one interception in the five open media OTAs that was on him.

As I said above, if he said, "Taylor simply has been more accurate" then I'd take him more seriously.

But when you say something obvious untrue, I can't take you seriously.


Not sure if he has other comments but the OP includes a third sentence that isn’t really referring to interceptions. It is a broader comment.

Again, what would be the motivation here...clicks?

RE: Taylor  
Go Terps : 6/12/2022 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15730927 Toth029 said:
Quote:
May look fine in shorts and these practices.

But he isn't a good QB. He did nothing last year to impress anyone and when you watch his breakdowns from 2021, you don't want him starting any games this season.

But continue.


You could easily have written that post about Jones.

I don't want Jones or Taylor starting any games. There's nothing to learn about them that we don't already know.
He  
Toth029 : 6/12/2022 6:39 pm : link
Works for CBS Sports. They want attention and this is one way to spur it.
RE: RE: Colored  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/12/2022 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15730928 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 15730859 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


me confused... there haven't been a lot of interceptions in OTAs/mini-camp. In fact, I don't think there was a single interception by any QB during the mini-camp.

Was Hunt even there?



Were you?


No. But I also didn't make such a statement. Right?
I watched the clip  
lono801 : 6/12/2022 6:43 pm : link
He didn’t say anything a well informed Giants fan couldn’t say. Some here on BBI would do it better

He definitely spun the Jones INT’s…implying for sure
Googs  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/12/2022 6:44 pm : link
His motivation?

I have no idea.

People are subjective by nature.

But interceptions are quantifiable. He didn't specifically mention what other criteria he is talking about. I think Taylor has scored more with his feet in the red zone, but I didn't notice any trends that one QB was playing better than the other in practice.

The Giants have a bunch of reporters who cover the team. Not one of them has said, "Taylor is out-playing Jones." (Mind you, I'm a guy who argued when we signed Taylor that I wouldn't be surprised if Taylor did out-play Jones).
RE: RE: Taylor  
Toth029 : 6/12/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15730933 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15730927 Toth029 said:


Quote:


May look fine in shorts and these practices.

But he isn't a good QB. He did nothing last year to impress anyone and when you watch his breakdowns from 2021, you don't want him starting any games this season.

But continue.



You could easily have written that post about Jones.

I don't want Jones or Taylor starting any games. There's nothing to learn about them that we don't already know.


I think you named Tyrod as a guy you would like to see start if the Giants got rid of Jones. But anyway.

Browns start off horrible, Tyrod included, they stink and can't move offensively. He's benched and Baker gets the offense to perform better. Same story went for Houston. A mid round rookie looked miles better.. We supposed to be impressed by beating Jacksonville? He had a "win" over the Titans where his offense had 107 net pass yards and 190 total. He's done, and hopefully if Jones is gone next year, he doesn't play once the rookie is brought in.

Jones is better than Taylor. Not that it is saying much, but well.
RE: Googs  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15730939 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
His motivation?

I have no idea.

People are subjective by nature.

But interceptions are quantifiable. He didn't specifically mention what other criteria he is talking about. I think Taylor has scored more with his feet in the red zone, but I didn't notice any trends that one QB was playing better than the other in practice.

The Giants have a bunch of reporters who cover the team. Not one of them has said, "Taylor is out-playing Jones." (Mind you, I'm a guy who argued when we signed Taylor that I wouldn't be surprised if Taylor did out-play Jones).


Maybe Hunt is talking about getting in the end zone more frequently with his last comment then. Arm+Legs...however it gets done.

Whatever...not sure flat out dismissal is required here. I am fine if there is clear grounds for an obvious grudge or click demand which is why I asked.

Toth  
Go Terps : 6/12/2022 6:54 pm : link
I said I'd bring in Taylor as a low cost alternative to Jones; I think Taylor is a better player.

But neither is a long term solution. We're punting this year at QB.
RE: I do think if we had an open QB competition...  
Spider43 : 6/12/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15730915 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I would put $ on Taylor winning the starting gig.


Bingo... the lesser of two weevils...
The QB  
GoDeep13 : 6/12/2022 7:09 pm : link
With the most experience in the new system is performing better? You don’t say.
RE: Toth  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15730948 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I said I'd bring in Taylor as a low cost alternative to Jones; I think Taylor is a better player.

But neither is a long term solution. We're punting this year at QB.


Clearly. Schoen not entirely taking sides, but giving Jones and his defenders enough rope to hang themselves.

In the meanwhile, rebuild the trenches and amortize down the bad contracts.

Rebuild Part 1...

Schoen knows what he has in Taylor.  
MOOPS : 6/12/2022 7:12 pm : link
He and Beane got rid of Taylor in Buffalo.
If anyone who doesn't like Jones  
Bill in UT : 6/12/2022 7:16 pm : link
actually thinks that Taylor should be our starting QB going into 2023, please say so. Otherwise, there is nothing to debate concerning whether Jones should be the starter this year. That's not to say one can't bitch about Jones.
RE: Hunt isn’t a clown  
GeoMan999 : 6/12/2022 7:20 pm : link
In comment 15730919 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
He does watch a lot of film but he often has some outrageous takes. I’ve known of him for a long time. He does a lot of work for FCS football. He’s very big on the smaller school prospects around draft time. He’s an interesting listen around draft time but I don’t put much stock into his takes.


Emory does watch a lot of film and is not afraid to take a contrarian view. He is right some times and wrong as well, but he has always taken a negative view of Daniel Jones, but it comes across as bias rather than a fair assessment, similar to some on BBi who take it personally. Its as if he doesn’t want to be wrong and doesn’t look at it fairly.

So lets say Jones did throw more picks than Tyrod, whats the big deal? Tyrod knows the system better, he should be better at this stage. Dabes has told Daniel Jones to take chances and get the Jason Garret conservatism out of his system. This all has to play out. Maybe Jones isn’t the guy, but for Gods sake lets play this out!
Well  
ghost718 : 6/12/2022 7:22 pm : link
Making shit up like this is pretty low,lower than a forum member making it up.

So I'm hoping he's delusional
RE: If anyone who doesn't like Jones  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15730957 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
actually thinks that Taylor should be our starting QB going into 2023, please say so. Otherwise, there is nothing to debate concerning whether Jones should be the starter this year. That's not to say one can't bitch about Jones.


Bill I don’t actually care who is the starting QB. Neither is a solution so this is just buying time while other pieces are figured out, and a good opportunity to find better talent at the position becomes available.

Hopefully 2023...
Jones  
AcidTest : 6/12/2022 7:37 pm : link
is the starter, but won't get a long leash IMO. And he shouldn't. I expect him to play better than last year, but not well enough to justify using the FT on him next year ($21M IIRC). This is likely his last year with the Giants. Same for Barkley.
RE: RE: If anyone who doesn't like Jones  
Bill in UT : 6/12/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15730963 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15730957 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


actually thinks that Taylor should be our starting QB going into 2023, please say so. Otherwise, there is nothing to debate concerning whether Jones should be the starter this year. That's not to say one can't bitch about Jones.



Bill I don’t actually care who is the starting QB. Neither is a solution so this is just buying time while other pieces are figured out, and a good opportunity to find better talent at the position becomes available.

Hopefully 2023...


I'm hoping you're wrong about Jones, but I'm sure not expecting you're wrong, unfortunately
RE: RE: RE: If anyone who doesn't like Jones  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15730975 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15730963 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15730957 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


actually thinks that Taylor should be our starting QB going into 2023, please say so. Otherwise, there is nothing to debate concerning whether Jones should be the starter this year. That's not to say one can't bitch about Jones.



Bill I don’t actually care who is the starting QB. Neither is a solution so this is just buying time while other pieces are figured out, and a good opportunity to find better talent at the position becomes available.

Hopefully 2023...



I'm hoping you're wrong about Jones, but I'm sure not expecting you're wrong, unfortunately


I gave Jones last year to show me enough signs he was a guy worth keeping. He failed, and that includes accounting for his supporting cast...
RE: RE: RE: RE: If anyone who doesn't like Jones  
Bill in UT : 6/12/2022 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15730978 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15730975 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15730963 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15730957 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


actually thinks that Taylor should be our starting QB going into 2023, please say so. Otherwise, there is nothing to debate concerning whether Jones should be the starter this year. That's not to say one can't bitch about Jones.



Bill I don’t actually care who is the starting QB. Neither is a solution so this is just buying time while other pieces are figured out, and a good opportunity to find better talent at the position becomes available.

Hopefully 2023...



I'm hoping you're wrong about Jones, but I'm sure not expecting you're wrong, unfortunately



I gave Jones last year to show me enough signs he was a guy worth keeping. He failed, and that includes accounting for his supporting cast...


I get it. I would have like to see Jones get in those last 6 or so games. TEHO. Que sera, sera. I'm now out of cliches :)
RE: Hunt is no clown  
Maryland Blows : 6/12/2022 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15730897 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That guy watches a lot of film. He puts the work in.


If he said he was awesome I can guarantee you would have thought he was. This is like the sun rising this comment from you. So typical. So he threw no INT's in the OTA's Hunt claims he did, you back him am I surprised? Not at all.
RE: I just checked  
bluewave : 6/12/2022 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15730865 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jones did not throw a pick in the mini-camp.

He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).

Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.

He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.

So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.

Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.


You can go back to the Locked On Giants podcast and he was killing the Giants for drafting Jones since Day 1! Sounds like he's one of the reporters who DOES NOT want to be wrong!
RE: RE: I just checked  
Maryland Blows : 6/12/2022 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15730986 bluewave said:
Quote:
In comment 15730865 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Jones did not throw a pick in the mini-camp.

He threw two interceptions during the OTA on May 26 (one came on a play where Richie James slipped out of his cut and the other was when David Sills dropped/tipped the ball into the air).

Jones overthrew one ball during the OTA on May 19 that was intercepted.

He was not picked off during the OTA on June 2nd.

So there has been one interception on Jones in the five practices open to the media.

Hunt sounds like a clown who is trying to create a story.



You can go back to the Locked On Giants podcast and he was killing the Giants for drafting Jones since Day 1! Sounds like he's one of the reporters who DOES NOT want to be wrong!


Bingo!!! Just like someone else I know from this site.
Daniel Jones being drafted @ 6 was a joke.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/12/2022 8:04 pm : link
We drafted him that high because of Cutcliffe connection/he looks like Eli.
RE: RE: Hunt is no clown  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15730985 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15730897 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That guy watches a lot of film. He puts the work in.



If he said he was awesome I can guarantee you would have thought he was. This is like the sun rising this comment from you. So typical. So he threw no INT's in the OTA's Hunt claims he did, you back him am I surprised? Not at all.


You want to come out of the closet now? Or just keep following your hated namesake around...
RE: RE: RE: Hunt is no clown  
Maryland Blows : 6/12/2022 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15730993 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15730985 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15730897 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That guy watches a lot of film. He puts the work in.



If he said he was awesome I can guarantee you would have thought he was. This is like the sun rising this comment from you. So typical. So he threw no INT's in the OTA's Hunt claims he did, you back him am I surprised? Not at all.



You want to come out of the closet now? Or just keep following your hated namesake around...


I am in a lot of posts that he does not post in. I respond to him in stead of kissing his ass like you when he posts stupid things, like his last post. He did not throw an INT during OTA's do you understand that. Do understand how stupid the reporter looks by saying he did. Do you realize how stupid Twerps looks for backing this guy. Oh never mind the next time Twerps sits down he is going to break your neck.
RE: Daniel Jones being drafted @ 6 was a joke.  
joeinpa : 6/12/2022 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15730990 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
We drafted him that high because of Cutcliffe connection/he looks like Eli.


Unfortunately I think you are correct with your take. I ve also stated before I think the Barkley pick at 2 set into motion the dynamics that led to this selection

But it is what it is and It s the past, I m hoping for the best
RE: RE: RE: RE: Hunt is no clown  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15730995 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15730993 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15730985 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15730897 Go Terps said:


Quote:


That guy watches a lot of film. He puts the work in.



If he said he was awesome I can guarantee you would have thought he was. This is like the sun rising this comment from you. So typical. So he threw no INT's in the OTA's Hunt claims he did, you back him am I surprised? Not at all.



You want to come out of the closet now? Or just keep following your hated namesake around...



I am in a lot of posts that he does not post in. I respond to him in stead of kissing his ass like you when he posts stupid things, like his last post. He did not throw an INT during OTA's do you understand that. Do understand how stupid the reporter looks by saying he did. Do you realize how stupid Twerps looks for backing this guy. Oh never mind the nehxt time Twerps sits down he is going to break your neck.


Do you realize how silly you look? You were a bad poster before but now you are just ridiculous...
Jimmy  
Maryland Blows : 6/12/2022 8:37 pm : link
If you think I give a rats ass what you think of me as a poster think again. When someone is full of shit like this reporter he should be called out. When someone comes out to back a reporter who is full of shit he should be called out. Twerps wants DJ to suck so he can tell the world on blog site he was right. Wow, what a guy. I don't want DJ to suck because I am a Giants fan who wants them to succeed, I do not need to be right, I want them to win. If that makes me a bad poster perfect I would rather be that than root for my team to lose so I can be right. I can see by your comment though that your head is still firmly entrenched in his colon.
RE: So Hunt has a hard-on to make Jones seem like and report  
Johnny5 : 6/12/2022 8:56 pm : link
In comment 15730886 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
that he is a lesser QB in camp. I don’t know anything thing about him.

But why would that be...just to get clicks?

Rumor is he's from Maryland.... and likes turtles. NTTAWWT
RE: RE: So Hunt has a hard-on to make Jones seem like and report  
Maryland Blows : 6/12/2022 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15731013 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15730886 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


that he is a lesser QB in camp. I don’t know anything thing about him.

But why would that be...just to get clicks?


Rumor is he's from Maryland.... and likes turtles. NTTAWWT


Perfect!!
Not saying he’s right or wrong  
BSIMatt : 6/12/2022 9:05 pm : link
But he did grill giants for picking Jones over Haskins, to the point I remember him bringing up the topic while reviewing giants offense in a preseason review in Giants second or third season with Jones. He’s viewed Jones as limited since day 1, not sure he’s ever moved off that take.
Eric,  
Giant John : 6/12/2022 9:08 pm : link
Thank you for bringing clarity to this false accusation. I won’t be taking anything this guy says seriously in the future.
What I'm glad NOT to hear is that dead-tired rationale ....  
Manny in CA : 6/12/2022 9:32 pm : link

"He's here to tutor him"

If Taylor does beat Jones out, so be it. I wish they'd gone after Willis, but it didn't happen because of John Mara's guilt over not given Jones a fair chance.

Now he's going to get a better chance. We'll see what he can do. Next year's QB crop, is there a possible franchise guy there ? Don't know, all I know, we sure as heck need one.
This management team  
Giant John : 6/12/2022 9:49 pm : link
Will play the QB that gives them the best chance to win games. Regardless of what Mara says. Yes going in it’s Jones job to lose. We know how fast than can change. Football is all about competition starting with a teams roster.
RE: Jimmy  
Go Terps : 6/12/2022 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15731000 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
If you think I give a rats ass what you think of me as a poster think again. When someone is full of shit like this reporter he should be called out. When someone comes out to back a reporter who is full of shit he should be called out. Twerps wants DJ to suck so he can tell the world on blog site he was right. Wow, what a guy. I don't want DJ to suck because I am a Giants fan who wants them to succeed, I do not need to be right, I want them to win. If that makes me a bad poster perfect I would rather be that than root for my team to lose so I can be right. I can see by your comment though that your head is still firmly entrenched in his colon.


I'm not rooting for Jones to suck. He just does suck.

What we root for doesn't matter. No one cares.
RE: RE: RE: So Hunt has a hard-on to make Jones seem like and report  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15731019 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15731013 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15730886 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


that he is a lesser QB in camp. I don’t know anything thing about him.

But why would that be...just to get clicks?


Rumor is he's from Maryland.... and likes turtles. NTTAWWT



Perfect!!


Why do you hate Maryland?
RE: Eric,  
Maryland Blows : 6/12/2022 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15731023 Giant John said:
Quote:
Thank you for bringing clarity to this false accusation. I won’t be taking anything this guy says seriously in the future.



Agreed. I also will not be listening to any poster who is quoting and backing him.
RE: What I'm glad NOT to hear is that dead-tired rationale ....  
Mike in NY : 6/12/2022 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15731041 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

"He's here to tutor him"

If Taylor does beat Jones out, so be it. I wish they'd gone after Willis, but it didn't happen because of John Mara's guilt over not given Jones a fair chance.

Now he's going to get a better chance. We'll see what he can do. Next year's QB crop, is there a possible franchise guy there ? Don't know, all I know, we sure as heck need one.


If Daboll/Kafka/Tierney all said Willis was the QB they could develop rather than waiting until 2023 class the Giants would have pulled the trigger. Nobody expects Willis to play at all in 2022 so it is a question of do you like Willis or do you want to wait for whomever rises of Stroud, Young, McCall, Jurkovec, Haener, Ward, Van Dyke, Levis, etc.
if 8 fails......  
thrunthrublue : 6/12/2022 10:46 pm : link
he will get the John Deere letter he earned.
...  
broadbandz : 6/12/2022 10:53 pm : link
Emory sounds like a TOP bbi poster with this take. Even if Jones is the worst QB in the league his process of making up INT's then using INts as the reason is just such flawed logic it seems like it was lifted straight from a poster here.
Seriously if Daniel Jones  
JoeyBigBlue : 6/12/2022 10:55 pm : link
Can’t beat out Tyrod Taylor in a fair QB competition, then he needs to be shipped out of town tomorrow. Tyrod is competent back up QB in the NFL, nothing more.
Mind boggling  
MtDizzle : 6/12/2022 10:56 pm : link
how many of you refuse to believe this and still drink the Danny Dimes kool aid.
RE: Mind boggling  
montanagiant : 6/12/2022 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15731100 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
how many of you refuse to believe this and still drink the Danny Dimes kool aid.

What is to believe? Hunt has the facts wrong so why do you think there is a scenario he presents that is to be believed?
RE: Mind boggling  
Mike in NY : 6/12/2022 11:06 pm : link
In comment 15731100 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
how many of you refuse to believe this and still drink the Danny Dimes kool aid.


Wrong. Nobody here disagrees with the premise that Daniel Jones has not demonstrated himself to be a long term solution. What we will not do is argue that premise based on something demonstrably false.
What is he wrong on?  
Jimmy Googs : 6/12/2022 11:07 pm : link
And how do you know the facts?
RE: RE: Mind boggling  
MtDizzle : 6/12/2022 11:11 pm : link
In comment 15731104 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15731100 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


how many of you refuse to believe this and still drink the Danny Dimes kool aid.


What is to believe? Hunt has the facts wrong so why do you think there is a scenario he presents that is to be believed?


How do we know that?
Daniel Jones  
Archer : 6/12/2022 11:11 pm : link
I am agnostic when it comes to Daniel Jones.

However, he is the Giants QB, so I support him and hope that he is successful. I want him to become a great QB and the Giants to win a Super Bowl.

I enjoy hearing positives about Jones' development as it offers some hope.

There are some posters who are so anti Jones, that they will not be satisfied until Jones is gone. They would rather that the Giants lose, Jones plays poorly, and as a result Jones is not here next year.

Only via this scenario can they vindicate their enmity and their scathing criticisms of Jones.

RE: RE: RE: Mind boggling  
montanagiant : 6/12/2022 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15731111 MtDizzle said:
Quote:
In comment 15731104 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15731100 MtDizzle said:


Quote:


how many of you refuse to believe this and still drink the Danny Dimes kool aid.


What is to believe? Hunt has the facts wrong so why do you think there is a scenario he presents that is to be believed?



How do we know that?

Did you read Eric's posts? He listed exactly what the rest of the media stated regarding the OTs and practices they were allowed to watch?

Eric's not a DJ fanboy, he just posts what he has heard and seen
RE: Toth  
Keyser : 6/13/2022 12:50 am : link
In comment 15730948 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I said I'd bring in Taylor as a low cost alternative to Jones; I think Taylor is a better player.

But neither is a long term solution. We're punting this year at QB.


I get that you don't like Jones, but if you honestly think Taylor is a better player right now, then your opinions are worthless.
I remember when Emroy Hunt  
90.Cal : 6/13/2022 5:23 am : link
Said Micah Parsons is his 3rd best Linebacker in the draft last year...
Emory Hunt posted as EmDiggy on BBI, correct?  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/13/2022 6:47 am : link
If so, it seems odd that Eric doesn't remember him. I enjoyed EmDiggy's draft material, especially on small schools that don't get much coverage. Hunt may have been on BBI to drive traffic to his own site (Football Gameplan?), but he was far from unique in that regard. Maybe I have the name/handle confused with another poster.

As others have said, it wouldn't mean much if Taylor were outperforming Jones in OTAs or the truncated mini-camp. And it's not at all clear that he is. The media consensus seemed to be that Jones was competently executing the things the system requires him to do. That's about all anyone can conclude (tentatively) from 11-on-11 drills in shorts.

To the extent there will be any sort of QB competition - and I don't expect any at all - it hasn't started yet. So I wouldn't call that quote right or wrong, just wildly premature.
Why do people listen  
GNewGiants : 6/13/2022 7:07 am : link
To media people anymore? Clicks matter, not accuracy.
Sorry about the duplicate post  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/13/2022 7:08 am : link
I refreshed after getting an "Origin error".

As for judging Jones vs. Taylor... I think it's more Jones vs. Jones, and preseason may not tell us much more than OTAs, since I expect the whole offense to be a sh!tshow in August.

That's not a pre-emptive defense of Jones. I just think the decision is pretty much made that he gets the first month or two of the regular season no matter what, barring injury. Besides, Taylor is unlikely to do much behind an awful backup line in preseason... and even if he does, it will be against second- and third-string defenses.
RE: Emory Hunt posted as EmDiggy on BBI, correct?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/13/2022 7:52 am : link
In comment 15731154 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
If so, it seems odd that Eric doesn't remember him. I enjoyed EmDiggy's draft material, especially on small schools that don't get much coverage. Hunt may have been on BBI to drive traffic to his own site (Football Gameplan?), but he was far from unique in that regard. Maybe I have the name/handle confused with another poster.

As others have said, it wouldn't mean much if Taylor were outperforming Jones in OTAs or the truncated mini-camp. And it's not at all clear that he is. The media consensus seemed to be that Jones was competently executing the things the system requires him to do. That's about all anyone can conclude (tentatively) from 11-on-11 drills in shorts.

To the extent there will be any sort of QB competition - and I don't expect any at all - it hasn't started yet. So I wouldn't call that quote right or wrong, just wildly premature.


I didn't know he was EmDiggy. So what's his backstory? He used to post on sports bulletin boards and someone hired him to cover the NFL?
RE: RE: Emory Hunt posted as EmDiggy on BBI, correct?  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/13/2022 8:09 am : link
In comment 15731171 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15731154 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


If so, it seems odd that Eric doesn't remember him. I enjoyed EmDiggy's draft material, especially on small schools that don't get much coverage. Hunt may have been on BBI to drive traffic to his own site (Football Gameplan?), but he was far from unique in that regard. Maybe I have the name/handle confused with another poster.

As others have said, it wouldn't mean much if Taylor were outperforming Jones in OTAs or the truncated mini-camp. And it's not at all clear that he is. The media consensus seemed to be that Jones was competently executing the things the system requires him to do. That's about all anyone can conclude (tentatively) from 11-on-11 drills in shorts.

To the extent there will be any sort of QB competition - and I don't expect any at all - it hasn't started yet. So I wouldn't call that quote right or wrong, just wildly premature.



I didn't know he was EmDiggy. So what's his backstory? He used to post on sports bulletin boards and someone hired him to cover the NFL?


Yes -- he is the BBI poster EmDiggy. We hung out with him him at camp. He appears to be a little out there on the fringe of the NFL but seems like a good guy to me. He does watch a ton of tape. He was a college RB, has some contacts in some NFL FOs and with a bunch of the players. He was originally self-invested, and won funding for a few of his projects. I believe he has an angel investor. He operates like a reporter, however, he told me that some teams let him into the building and others don't. He suspects the ones that don't think he's spying on them for other teams. Pat Traina is friends with him and has had him on her pod cast.
Daboll has said  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/13/2022 8:14 am : link
all offseason that it is all about learning this offseason. He has encouraged Jones to let it rip. So even if the interceptions are higher that what has been reported keep that in mind.

Like others have said seems like someone trying to stir it up.
By the way -- all of the QBs have been intercepted in camp  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/13/2022 8:20 am : link
Jones, Taylor and Webb
Quite a bit of drama stirred up from a few quick comments  
chick310 : 6/13/2022 8:21 am : link
and from a guy that (seemingly) used to post on BBI. Is this really worth getting all worked up about?

Any by the way, didn't Daboll say he wanted Jones to be more aggressive or something like that. So what if Emory Hunt is sensationalizing a few ints from Jones during the summer.
It's always odd that sports writers that  
NoGainDayne : 6/13/2022 8:31 am : link
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...
RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
BigBlueShock : 6/13/2022 8:35 am : link
In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...

This has less than nothing to do with why people are being critical of the writer in this case…
RE: Here's the link to the video clip  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/13/2022 8:37 am : link
In comment 15730888 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Where Hunt makes the claim WTF is Hunt talking about - ( New Window )


I listened to this. Looks like he does spots for CBS now. Hunt talks about Adoree Jackson's interception of Jones (giving it as an example), which did happen during OTAs and the rest of what he talks about is entirely his opinion. I don't see how his opinion is any different than anyone else's or why it should be picked on. There are definitely analysts out there that think Jones should be out. And they certainly could be right. I really don't see what Jones has done in three years to counter that opinion at all.

By the way -- what he says about Taylor is true. He is well-liked, players do gravitate to him, and he does understand and is comfortable with his role on the team and well as Daboll's system. Many folks on BBI have portrayed him as a possible link from Jones to the next QB if that happens and he was exactly that for Buffalo.

Just reporting on the above. As for me I am making no predictions. I am in a wait and see mode with trepidations. This team has a lot of apparent holes on it to my eyes. The only thing that appears to be improved is the oline, and I like the coaching so far both on offense and defense. The FO did add two really good offensive weapons in Robinson and Bellinger. The old WR crew (Golladay, Toney, and Shepard) is practically useless because it is unlikely that more than one of them can stay on the field at the same time if at all. We'll see with Barkley if he can stay on the field as well - that is TBD and unlikely as I see it.
RE: I'm  
UberAlias : 6/13/2022 8:47 am : link
In comment 15730899 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not saying we are not going to hear some say we have a QB controversy.

But Hunt is not basing that on what has transpired in the practices that he has been able to attend.

If he was smarter, he would have not said Jones has been throwing a lot of picks (because he hasn't). He would have simply said the back-up(s) have been sharper.

So even if he was trying to stir up shit, he's really bad at it.
His remarks about seeing Taylor do things Jones can't is a direct contradiction to what Raanan has reported. JR in his pod cast has stated you can visibly see Jones make throws Taylor can't.
Also, if your criticism is interceptions in practice  
UberAlias : 6/13/2022 8:49 am : link
Then you aren't paying attention to the coaches and what they are trying to accomplish.
Is this the new  
Costy16 : 6/13/2022 8:51 am : link
Jason La Canfora?
RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/13/2022 9:00 am : link
In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...


Except that's not what is going on here.

Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.

That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.

Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.

If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.
RE: RE: I'm  
Mike in NY : 6/13/2022 9:06 am : link
In comment 15731213 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15730899 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


not saying we are not going to hear some say we have a QB controversy.

But Hunt is not basing that on what has transpired in the practices that he has been able to attend.

If he was smarter, he would have not said Jones has been throwing a lot of picks (because he hasn't). He would have simply said the back-up(s) have been sharper.

So even if he was trying to stir up shit, he's really bad at it.

His remarks about seeing Taylor do things Jones can't is a direct contradiction to what Raanan has reported. JR in his pod cast has stated you can visibly see Jones make throws Taylor can't.


Those are not necessarily contradictory statements. Taylor is probably more accurate and headier whereas Jones has the better arm that allows for us to attack short, middle, and deep.
It's false  
UberAlias : 6/13/2022 9:09 am : link
and suggests he's not paying attention to the strategy here. Jones has been playing with an arm tied behind his back for two years in Garrett's ultra conservative system intended to reduce turnovers. Daboll has stated that they are trying to get them to go out an let it rip and not be afraid to make mistakes in practice, and several players have confirmed as much.

So not only is this Hunt guys claims of Jones throwing interceptions false, but even it if it wasn't, anyone paying attention knows INTs are NOT the standard we should be evaluating on at this point.
RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
NoGainDayne : 6/13/2022 9:13 am : link
In comment 15731225 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...



Except that's not what is going on here.

Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.

That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.

Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.

If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.


Well when you have this report and RV on complete opposite sides someone is stretching the truth at the very least and based on my experience with reporters and this team I'd bet against RV being the accurate one.

I don't want to insult Jones I want to insult the NY media that panders to the Giants as opposed to trying to report accurately. I'm not even commenting on the accuracy of Hunt really just that the Giants will twist the arms of whoever they can to have a rosy picture painted for them. And this kind of reporting from Hunt actually swings the opposite way that it is likely to decrease his access. A disincentive. The Giants homers don't really care about being accurate, clearly. Other reporters have more of an incentive to.
RE: It's false  
Mike in NY : 6/13/2022 9:13 am : link
In comment 15731233 UberAlias said:
Quote:
and suggests he's not paying attention to the strategy here. Jones has been playing with an arm tied behind his back for two years in Garrett's ultra conservative system intended to reduce turnovers. Daboll has stated that they are trying to get them to go out an let it rip and not be afraid to make mistakes in practice, and several players have confirmed as much.

So not only is this Hunt guys claims of Jones throwing interceptions false, but even it if it wasn't, anyone paying attention knows INTs are NOT the standard we should be evaluating on at this point.


To further this point, last year I heard an interview with Dak Presoctt on NFL Radio. He basically said he didn't give a damn how many INT's he threw in training camp/practice. He knew when to throw it away in the regular season, but in training camp/practice where there are not as rigid "downs" he did not see the advantage in preventing a WR from getting an attempt to catch the ball.
RE: RE: RE: I'm  
UberAlias : 6/13/2022 9:19 am : link
In comment 15731232 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15731213 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 15730899 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


not saying we are not going to hear some say we have a QB controversy.

But Hunt is not basing that on what has transpired in the practices that he has been able to attend.

If he was smarter, he would have not said Jones has been throwing a lot of picks (because he hasn't). He would have simply said the back-up(s) have been sharper.

So even if he was trying to stir up shit, he's really bad at it.

His remarks about seeing Taylor do things Jones can't is a direct contradiction to what Raanan has reported. JR in his pod cast has stated you can visibly see Jones make throws Taylor can't.



Those are not necessarily contradictory statements. Taylor is probably more accurate and headier whereas Jones has the better arm that allows for us to attack short, middle, and deep.
You are drawing a line of distinction that neither source intended to make. At least not without clarification. If you listen to Raanan's remarks, it would be contradictory to assume that someone who chose his words to contrasted the two QBs would be in agreement with the observations Hunt makes.
False reporting sucks  
ChrisRick : 6/13/2022 9:34 am : link
No matter what. If a report came out that had Jones throwing significantly more touchdowns than he was there would be a different crowd denying the report and rightfully so. I can’t imagine Jones being a good quarterback for the Giants, but there are plenty of ways out evidence than making up your own facts.
RE: RE: It's false  
UberAlias : 6/13/2022 9:44 am : link
In comment 15731237 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15731233 UberAlias said:


Quote:


and suggests he's not paying attention to the strategy here. Jones has been playing with an arm tied behind his back for two years in Garrett's ultra conservative system intended to reduce turnovers. Daboll has stated that they are trying to get them to go out an let it rip and not be afraid to make mistakes in practice, and several players have confirmed as much.

So not only is this Hunt guys claims of Jones throwing interceptions false, but even it if it wasn't, anyone paying attention knows INTs are NOT the standard we should be evaluating on at this point.



To further this point, last year I heard an interview with Dak Presoctt on NFL Radio. He basically said he didn't give a damn how many INT's he threw in training camp/practice. He knew when to throw it away in the regular season, but in training camp/practice where there are not as rigid "downs" he did not see the advantage in preventing a WR from getting an attempt to catch the ball.
Yep, that's a very good example.
This is typical "no news" news - and simply an opinion  
csb : 6/13/2022 9:53 am : link
from a writer who's looking for clicks. The problem with the NFL (and the great thing) is that it is a 12-month never ending news cycle; but the fact is that what people see on the field at OTA's is relatively meaningless. They are installing a new offense in a small number of non-contact practices - you really think that anyone puts that much stock in the results of these drills? Daboll and Kafka are more concerned with how people are picking up the offense, how they are working, etc. than he is about "results" during OTA's.

Nothing to see here - let's wait until some preseason games and we'll actually get to see this new offense.
RE: It's false  
HomerJones45 : 6/13/2022 10:08 am : link
In comment 15731233 UberAlias said:
Quote:
and suggests he's not paying attention to the strategy here. Jones has been playing with an arm tied behind his back for two years in Garrett's ultra conservative system intended to reduce turnovers. Daboll has stated that they are trying to get them to go out an let it rip and not be afraid to make mistakes in practice, and several players have confirmed as much.

So not only is this Hunt guys claims of Jones throwing interceptions false, but even it if it wasn't, anyone paying attention knows INTs are NOT the standard we should be evaluating on at this point.
Designed to reduce the turnovers that the qb was generating through fumbles, interceptions, poor reads and less than stellar accuracy.

I agree with Daboll though- throw Jones in the deep end and he will either sink or swim.

I don't know whether this Hunt is accurate or not. No one does, and you are not going to find out from the NYG house lap dog press.

Daboll needs to learn too- how much was the Bills offense his scheme and how much was the extraordinary abilities of the built-like-a-fullback running ability and howitzer throwing arm of Josh Allen.
RE: RE: I do think if we had an open QB competition...  
Thegratefulhead : 6/13/2022 10:35 am : link
In comment 15730917 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15730915 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I would put $ on Taylor winning the starting gig.



A couple weeks ago Duggan said the fans will want a QB competition after watching Taylor play.
I desperately want a competition. I think it would be good for Jones too. Winning a fair competition in front of his teammates would do is confidence well. I think he would lose such a competition.

However, no one should bet the farm on anyone's opinion here so an actual competition would be best for all parties. All of the other positions on the team are supposed to be open. Jones' play on the field begs competition. He has done nothing to deserve a scholarship.
At the risk of asking a dumb question…  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/13/2022 10:50 am : link
… what’s the basis for our assumption that Taylor came in knowing the system?
Here’s his NFL CV:
Baltimore Ravens (2011–2014)
Buffalo Bills (2015–2017)
Cleveland Browns (2018)
Los Angeles Chargers (2019–2020)
Houston Texans (2021)
New York Giants (2022–present)

Here’s Daboll’s:
New England Patriots (2000–2001) Defensive assistant
New England Patriots (2002–2006) Wide receivers coach
New York Jets (2007–2008)Quarterbacks coach
Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) Offensive coordinator
Miami Dolphins (2011) Offensive coordinator
Kansas City Chiefs (2012) Offensive coordinator
New England Patriots (2013–2016) Tight ends coach
Alabama (2017) Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
Buffalo Bills (2018–2021) Offensive coordinator
New York Giants (2022–present) Head coach

And Kafka’s:
Kansas City Chiefs (2017) Offensive quality control coach
Kansas City Chiefs (2018–2019)Quarterbacks coach
Kansas City Chiefs (2020–2021)Quarterbacks coach & passing game coordinator
New York Giants (2022–present) Offensive coordinator

I must be missing a connection somewhere. Did McDermott keep the same system when he fired Rick Dennison and hired Daboll in 2018?
RE: False reporting sucks  
UConn4523 : 6/13/2022 10:53 am : link
In comment 15731273 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
No matter what. If a report came out that had Jones throwing significantly more touchdowns than he was there would be a different crowd denying the report and rightfully so. I can’t imagine Jones being a good quarterback for the Giants, but there are plenty of ways out evidence than making up your own facts.


That's where I'm at. Haven't read through the whole thread but if Hunt is claiming things that didn't happen (lots of INT's at OTAs) as a focal point in his argument, he shouldn't be taken seriously.

Plenty of other ways to accurately talk about Jones' struggles at QB.
RE: RE: It's false  
UberAlias : 6/13/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15731311 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15731233 UberAlias said:


Quote:


and suggests he's not paying attention to the strategy here. Jones has been playing with an arm tied behind his back for two years in Garrett's ultra conservative system intended to reduce turnovers. Daboll has stated that they are trying to get them to go out an let it rip and not be afraid to make mistakes in practice, and several players have confirmed as much.

So not only is this Hunt guys claims of Jones throwing interceptions false, but even it if it wasn't, anyone paying attention knows INTs are NOT the standard we should be evaluating on at this point.

Designed to reduce the turnovers that the qb was generating through fumbles, interceptions, poor reads and less than stellar accuracy.

I agree with Daboll though- throw Jones in the deep end and he will either sink or swim.

I don't know whether this Hunt is accurate or not. No one does, and you are not going to find out from the NYG house lap dog press.

Daboll needs to learn too- how much was the Bills offense his scheme and how much was the extraordinary abilities of the built-like-a-fullback running ability and howitzer throwing arm of Josh Allen.
This is very simple. If the head coach is trying to get the starting QB to let lose and messaging that it is ok to make mistakes in practice, then evaluating the QB on interceptions thrown at this point is absurd. That is truth 1. Truth 2 is, the idea that Jones has thrown a lot of INTs in the visible portion of practice is just inaccurate. And yes, INTs are something that are always widely reported on and not subject to interpretation. I'm not saying anything one way or the other about Jones. But the reporting here is clearly off the mark.
RE: RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
TrueBlue56 : 6/13/2022 11:28 am : link
In comment 15731236 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15731225 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...



Except that's not what is going on here.

Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.

That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.

Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.

If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.



Well when you have this report and RV on complete opposite sides someone is stretching the truth at the very least and based on my experience with reporters and this team I'd bet against RV being the accurate one.

I don't want to insult Jones I want to insult the NY media that panders to the Giants as opposed to trying to report accurately. I'm not even commenting on the accuracy of Hunt really just that the Giants will twist the arms of whoever they can to have a rosy picture painted for them. And this kind of reporting from Hunt actually swings the opposite way that it is likely to decrease his access. A disincentive. The Giants homers don't really care about being accurate, clearly. Other reporters have more of an incentive to.


Color me shocked that when choosing sides, you would go with the negative despite the many numerous reports by more media that have been at every open media practice. Yes, including the shit-stirrers like raanan and pat leonard that would love to jump on an opportunity to create controversy. It can't be possible that Emory hunt is biased or that he is making garbage up to further cement his feelings towards Daniel Jones from day 1.

I can tell you, the beat reporters have been to every media access practice all off season. Has Emory hunt?
Emory might be a good guy  
Thunderstruck27 : 6/13/2022 12:03 pm : link
but it's hard to take anyone that gave the Giants shit for not selecting Haskins seriously. Including about 25% of this board.
The conspiracy against  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6/13/2022 12:59 pm : link
poor widdle Danny Jones continues eh fellas?

:D

Jones has sucked ass  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6/13/2022 1:01 pm : link
since he got here, so I find it very believable that he still sucks ass.
RE: Emory might be a good guy  
Toth029 : 6/13/2022 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15731481 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
but it's hard to take anyone that gave the Giants shit for not selecting Haskins seriously. Including about 25% of this board.


He quoted an Eagles guy on Hurts needing to step up. Hunt responds with a knock on Justin Herbert.

"Meanwhile there is another QB from the 2020 draft class to never sniff the playoffs, and has been the starter long than Hurts, who doesn’t get the same level of Ultimatum Analysis as Hurts does, or the other QB from that class who hasn’t also made the playoffs yet 🤷🏾‍♂️"
https://mobile.twitter.com/FBallGameplan/status/1526568140452380673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw - ( New Window )
RE: The conspiracy against  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/13/2022 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15731563 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
poor widdle Danny Jones continues eh fellas?

:D


Conspiracy?

Criticism can only be taken seriously when it it is based on facts.

When you start making stuff up, it's hard to take you seriously.

When a sportswriter argues X and X didn't happen, it's not a "conspiracy" to call said reporter out.
Emory has joined the Hot Takes club, I see.  
Heisenberg : 6/13/2022 2:45 pm : link
We've seen enough in OTAs to decide...
Facts  
Thegratefulhead : 6/13/2022 2:53 pm : link
Are that Tyrod Taylor has played better professional football than Daniel Jones and has more experience.

Mini camp evaluations are silly.

Let's see what happens when we hit actual training camp, joint practices and some preseason games. I think we will get an extended look at Taylor in preseason games. They will try to protect Mr. Glass. I am very interested.
I don’t read the whole thread  
leatherneck570 : 6/13/2022 4:41 pm : link
But did anyone point out that YouTube clip was posted on May 27?
RE: The conspiracy against  
montanagiant : 6/13/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15731563 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
poor widdle Danny Jones continues eh fellas?

:D

How is correcting a lie with provable facts equating to believing a conspiracy?
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
NoGainDayne : 6/13/2022 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15731433 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15731236 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


In comment 15731225 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...



Except that's not what is going on here.

Hunt is claiming Jones has thrown a bunch of interceptions.

That's demonstrably false in the practices open to the media.

Taylor could beat out Jones (though he hasn't received first-team reps and the GM and HC are adamant that will not happen). But Hunt is continuing the somewhat false media narrative that Jones has been a turnover machine. Jones' problems last year weren't turnovers (especially if you take away the picks that weren't on him). His problem last year is his offense didn't score.

If you are going to attack Jones, there are better ways to do it.



Well when you have this report and RV on complete opposite sides someone is stretching the truth at the very least and based on my experience with reporters and this team I'd bet against RV being the accurate one.

I don't want to insult Jones I want to insult the NY media that panders to the Giants as opposed to trying to report accurately. I'm not even commenting on the accuracy of Hunt really just that the Giants will twist the arms of whoever they can to have a rosy picture painted for them. And this kind of reporting from Hunt actually swings the opposite way that it is likely to decrease his access. A disincentive. The Giants homers don't really care about being accurate, clearly. Other reporters have more of an incentive to.



Color me shocked that when choosing sides, you would go with the negative despite the many numerous reports by more media that have been at every open media practice. Yes, including the shit-stirrers like raanan and pat leonard that would love to jump on an opportunity to create controversy. It can't be possible that Emory hunt is biased or that he is making garbage up to further cement his feelings towards Daniel Jones from day 1.

I can tell you, the beat reporters have been to every media access practice all off season. Has Emory hunt?


I have no idea who you are. And again, I'm not picking sides. Just pointing out how people love to imply people are hacks when they disagree with Jints central. And robustly ignore the hacks writing what the Giants want them to.

Besides, no one should be clutching their pearls that TT could legitimately win a QB competition. You have Jones defenders acting like people are insane to suggest that when it is very sane to say it's possible. It's intellectually dishonest to deny that there is at least potential for TT to be the better performing QB based on how bad DJ has been. But don't tell the DJ pearl clutchers that.

The same people want to throw mud at anyone who isn't on the optimistic side for the team and do everything possible not to criticize the team when they objectively are terrible. Sorry but that's the crazy way to operate. Not the way I do
I’m puzzled about this thread  
cosmicj : 6/13/2022 7:13 pm : link
Some OTAs were open to the press and others weren’t, right? How do we know Hunt doesn’t have sources on the team giving him information on how the closed OTAs went?
RE: I’m puzzled about this thread  
BigBlueShock : 6/13/2022 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15731903 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Some OTAs were open to the press and others weren’t, right? How do we know Hunt doesn’t have sources on the team giving him information on how the closed OTAs went?

He specifically states “WE’VE seen a lot of interceptions in practice”. He didn’t say “sources tell me…”. He said “WE’VE seen…”.
That’s pedantic  
cosmicj : 6/13/2022 8:43 pm : link
Let’s focus on the issue, whether Jones has been throwing a lot of INTs at the OTAs.
RE: What is he wrong on?  
Maryland Blows : 6/13/2022 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15731110 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
And how do you know the facts?



Yet, you called me a horrible poster. Did you not read what Eric and others wrote, DJ did not throw an INT in the OTA's. Do you now see how dumb you and other posters like the guy you usually have your head up his colon look with comments like these?

Please forget the facts just tell us how you feel. Unbelievable!!!
RE: RE: What is he wrong on?  
Jimmy Googs : 6/13/2022 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15732038 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15731110 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


And how do you know the facts?




Yet, you called me a horrible poster. Did you not read what Eric and others wrote, DJ did not throw an INT in the OTA's. Do you now see how dumb you and other posters like the guy you usually have your head up his colon look with comments like these?

Please forget the facts just tell us how you feel. Unbelievable!!!


He didn’t throw any ints...are you sure? Check that out.

I feel like you are a bad poster. And were the first time you showed up and still are...
RE: Daniel Jones  
Maryland Blows : 6/13/2022 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15731112 Archer said:
Quote:
I am agnostic when it comes to Daniel Jones.

However, he is the Giants QB, so I support him and hope that he is successful. I want him to become a great QB and the Giants to win a Super Bowl.

I enjoy hearing positives about Jones' development as it offers some hope.

There are some posters who are so anti Jones, that they will not be satisfied until Jones is gone. They would rather that the Giants lose, Jones plays poorly, and as a result Jones is not here next year.

Only via this scenario can they vindicate their enmity and their scathing criticisms of Jones.


This sums up things perfectly. If Jones succeeds there will be heads exploding all over BBI. Go Blue!!
RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
Maryland Blows : 6/13/2022 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...


Another poster going forward to be ignored. It is not contrary to anything, it is not true plain and simple. Don't let that stand in the way to a good story just so you can continue to tell us how much you hate DJ.
RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
Jimmy Googs : 6/13/2022 10:33 pm : link
In comment 15732044 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...



Another poster going forward to be ignored. It is not contrary to anything, it is not true plain and simple. Don't let that stand in the way to a good story just so you can continue to tell us how much you hate DJ.


Mary- why are so angry? The Giants picked your guys with conviction in 2018 and 2019 and you even said so. Remember?

Are you having regrets?
RE: RE: RE: What is he wrong on?  
Maryland Blows : 6/13/2022 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15732039 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15732038 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15731110 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


And how do you know the facts?




Yet, you called me a horrible poster. Did you not read what Eric and others wrote, DJ did not throw an INT in the OTA's. Do you now see how dumb you and other posters like the guy you usually have your head up his colon look with comments like these?

Please forget the facts just tell us how you feel. Unbelievable!!!



He didn’t throw any ints...are you sure? Check that out.

I feel like you are a bad poster. And were the first time you showed up and still are...


So you get called out and proven to be a fraud, so the defense of that of course I'm a dupe. Typical. You are pathetic.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What is he wrong on?  
Jimmy Googs : 6/13/2022 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15732048 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15732039 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15732038 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15731110 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


And how do you know the facts?




Yet, you called me a horrible poster. Did you not read what Eric and others wrote, DJ did not throw an INT in the OTA's. Do you now see how dumb you and other posters like the guy you usually have your head up his colon look with comments like these?

Please forget the facts just tell us how you feel. Unbelievable!!!



He didn’t throw any ints...are you sure? Check that out.

I feel like you are a bad poster. And were the first time you showed up and still are...



So you get called out and proven to be a fraud, so the defense of that of course I'm a dupe. Typical. You are pathetic.


Called out and proven to be a fraud? How’s that Mary...let me know?
RE: RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
Maryland Blows : 6/13/2022 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15732046 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15732044 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...



Another poster going forward to be ignored. It is not contrary to anything, it is not true plain and simple. Don't let that stand in the way to a good story just so you can continue to tell us how much you hate DJ.



Mary- why are so angry? The Giants picked your guys with conviction in 2018 and 2019 and you even said so. Remember?

Are you having regrets?


I regret they and the rest of the team have lost and lost often. I regret that I have spent and spend a lot of $$ on tickets and have not seen a good product in a long time. I regret that it has not happened and then we have armchair GM's like you and your friend telling everyone how much you despise DJ, Barkley. I regret you do not understand the game and that the game is won in the trenches on both sides of the ball. I regret not buying Amazon when it 1st came out. Other than that not to many other regrets as time is short enjoy it stay positive it is better than regrets.
I regret the Giants have made a ton of bad decisions  
Jimmy Googs : 6/13/2022 11:05 pm : link
over the past decade. Decisions that you most likely defended and argued with me under a different handle.

I regret that even with hindsight you cannot just say... Googs, you were right...
RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
NoGainDayne : 6/14/2022 5:09 am : link
In comment 15732044 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...



Another poster going forward to be ignored. It is not contrary to anything, it is not true plain and simple. Don't let that stand in the way to a good story just so you can continue to tell us how much you hate DJ.


What is his incentive to completely fabricate information? You do realize you could get fired and / or sued for doing that? But don't let that stop you and your victim complex. It's a popular way of being around here, I'm sure even more for dupes that can just move onto another handle after they've been wrong enough
RE: RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
GNewGiants : 6/14/2022 6:45 am : link
In comment 15732103 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15732044 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...



Another poster going forward to be ignored. It is not contrary to anything, it is not true plain and simple. Don't let that stand in the way to a good story just so you can continue to tell us how much you hate DJ.



What is his incentive to completely fabricate information? You do realize you could get fired and / or sued for doing that? But don't let that stop you and your victim complex. It's a popular way of being around here, I'm sure even more for dupes that can just move onto another handle after they've been wrong enough


Ummm media fabricated material? It’s done on a daily basis. Manipulating facts so people can click on a site or watch a show is part of being in the media.
I said completely fabricated  
NoGainDayne : 6/14/2022 6:48 am : link
twisting facts and making shit up are completely different.

In fact if this was completely false I'd bet Pat Hanlon would be on a tirade about it. He's done it for less.
RE: RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
Maryland Blows : 6/14/2022 7:40 am : link
In comment 15732103 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15732044 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15731199 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


say things contrary to the narratives the team wants to put are always hacks or have an agenda. When it's those positions that have proven to be far more right than wrong in recent memory and it is the team driven narratives that have been far closer to hack writing...



Another poster going forward to be ignored. It is not contrary to anything, it is not true plain and simple. Don't let that stand in the way to a good story just so you can continue to tell us how much you hate DJ.



What is his incentive to completely fabricate information? You do realize you could get fired and / or sued for doing that? But don't let that stop you and your victim complex. It's a popular way of being around here, I'm sure even more for dupes that can just move onto another handle after they've been wrong enough


He works for himself. He is looking for idiots like you to click on what he says and try and make himself more popular. He was on here as a poster what does that tell you. Let me type this slowly for you. WHAT HE WROTE IS NOT ACCURATE. Say what you want about DJ he has not lived up to where he was drafted great. This clown has lied about what actually happened and clowns like you and your two other friends continue to go in here and take any narrative you can to try to prove that you were right about DJ. He Is in a prove it now year for a new contract. If it doesn’t work out for him it doesn’t work out we move forward but listening to people Crowe about someone who wrote an in accurate article just to try to push their narrative is ridiculous.
In addition to not being a dupe  
NoGainDayne : 6/14/2022 7:45 am : link
you also don't seem very good at not ignoring people.

News flash. It's pro Daniel Jones people that need to have a narrative. I don't need a narrative I have DJs performance to point to that's all. His performance has been bad. That's not a narrative it's just data.
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's always odd that sports writers that  
Jimmy Googs : 6/14/2022 8:19 am : link
In comment 15732125 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:

He works for himself. He is looking for idiots like you to click on what he says and try and make himself more popular. He was on here as a poster what does that tell you. Let me type this slowly for you. WHAT HE WROTE IS NOT ACCURATE. Say what you want about DJ he has not lived up to where he was drafted great. This clown has lied about what actually happened and clowns like you and your two other friends continue to go in here and take any narrative you can to try to prove that you were right about DJ. He Is in a prove it now year for a new contract. If it doesn’t work out for him it doesn’t work out we move forward but listening to people Crowe about someone who wrote an in accurate article just to try to push their narrative is ridiculous.


How come you don't like Maryland?
I'm not gonna hate on EH  
PakistanPete : 6/14/2022 12:42 pm : link
for being self-made new media. Good on him.

I actually started watching his YT videos because he would post them here on BBI when I was lurking.

No amazing insight, but he clearly put the work in.

But this was clearly misinformation, and the fact that it was seemingly intentional is odd to say the least.

I liked Skinner and Penik calling him out on it.
RE: The QB  
Section331 : 6/14/2022 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15730953 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
With the most experience in the new system is performing better? You don’t say.


How would Taylor know Daboll's offense? The Bills traded him in March 2018, before Daboll called a single play.
RE: RE: The QB  
Maryland Blows : 6/14/2022 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15732351 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15730953 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


With the most experience in the new system is performing better? You don’t say.

Exactly, but you create a narrative on here others will buy it.

PP I agree completely, I am glad they called him out. He should be called out, some QB's take longer to mature. People have such short memories, Aaron Rodgers did not play for 3 years. Can you imagine what BBI would look like if the Giants drafted a QB in the 1st round and he did not start playing until his 4th year?



How would Taylor know Daboll's offense? The Bills traded him in March 2018, before Daboll called a single play.
I've seen a bunch of references to Taylor  
Section331 : 6/14/2022 1:22 pm : link
knowing Daboll's system, and I have to ask, how? Daboll was hired by BUFF as OC in Jan 2018, Taylor was traded in March. So maybe TT got a look at the playbook FOUR YEARS AGO!, but didn't participate in OTA's or mini-camps. This idea that he has some kind of edge because he worked with Daboll before is misguided.
It is all due to the hate  
Maryland Blows : 6/14/2022 1:33 pm : link
a few posters have for DJ. Like I have said before DJ has not done himself a lot of good by his play. Was it the OL, was it him, is it a little bit of both who knows. Phil Simms did not start becoming Phil Simms until 1984. He was hurt he turned the ball over he got benched in place of Scott Brunner. A funny thing happened he grew up got stronger, he became a leader and led us to 2 Super Bowls. Can DJ be a Simms I guess we will only know if we play him. I am looking forward to see if he can turn the corner. I believe he has the right people around him to do it.
Em is a good guy.  
Klaatu : 6/14/2022 1:43 pm : link
I've posted some of his videos here in the past. He's an excellent interviewer. But this was beneath him, in my opinion.

He was pissed that the Giants drafted Jones over Haskins, and it seems to me he's still pissed about it. When it comes to Jones, he makes Go Terps look like djm. I'm glad Bobby Skinner called him out on it.
.  
Go Terps : 6/14/2022 1:45 pm : link
Could you imagine Joe Schoen sitting in his office saying, "Maybe Jones is really good...remember Phil Simms?"

what's his incentive to lie? is that a serious question?  
UConn4523 : 6/14/2022 2:09 pm : link
sports journalists lie, and lie a lot, for clicks. They fabricate stories all the time, stretch truths, and inject their biases in their work. I can't believe that's being questioned.

Emory Hunt isn't the first and won't be the last sports journalist to go to an extreme to prove a point. Plenty of ways to discuss Jones being a sub-par QB - he took the cheap road to get there and its perfectly fine to call him out on that.
RE: It is all due to the hate  
Jimmy Googs : 6/14/2022 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15732395 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
a few posters have for DJ. Like I have said before DJ has not done himself a lot of good by his play. Was it the OL, was it him, is it a little bit of both who knows. Phil Simms did not start becoming Phil Simms until 1984. He was hurt he turned the ball over he got benched in place of Scott Brunner. A funny thing happened he grew up got stronger, he became a leader and led us to 2 Super Bowls. Can DJ be a Simms I guess we will only know if we play him. I am looking forward to see if he can turn the corner. I believe he has the right people around him to do it.


So how come you don't like Maryland?
RE: Schoen knows what he has in Taylor.  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/14/2022 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15730956 MOOPS said:
Quote:
He and Beane got rid of Taylor in Buffalo.

Taylor was an incumbent from the prior regime in Buffalo; he played one season there after Schoen joined Beane in the Buffalo FO, and Daboll was not yet there (he became OC in 2018). They traded Taylor for a 3rd round pick in the 2018 offseason.

For all we know, Schoen might do exactly the same with Jones right now if he had a day 2 offer on the table. Don't make it out like they just dumped TT, because they didn't.
RE: RE: Hunt isn’t a clown  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/14/2022 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15730959 GeoMan999 said:
Quote:
In comment 15730919 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


He does watch a lot of film but he often has some outrageous takes. I’ve known of him for a long time. He does a lot of work for FCS football. He’s very big on the smaller school prospects around draft time. He’s an interesting listen around draft time but I don’t put much stock into his takes.



Emory does watch a lot of film and is not afraid to take a contrarian view. He is right some times and wrong as well, but he has always taken a negative view of Daniel Jones, but it comes across as bias rather than a fair assessment, similar to some on BBi who take it personally. Its as if he doesn’t want to be wrong and doesn’t look at it fairly.

So lets say Jones did throw more picks than Tyrod, whats the big deal? Tyrod knows the system better, he should be better at this stage. Dabes has told Daniel Jones to take chances and get the Jason Garret conservatism out of his system. This all has to play out. Maybe Jones isn’t the guy, but for Gods sake lets play this out!

Taylor never played for any of the Giants' offensive coaches. None of them.

So how does he know the system better?
I’ll ask again  
cosmicj : 6/14/2022 4:34 pm : link
What if Hunt has reports from the closed OTAs indicating that Jones threw a lot of INTs in those sessions?
RE: I’ll ask again  
ChrisRick : 6/14/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15732574 cosmicj said:
Quote:
What if Hunt has reports from the closed OTAs indicating that Jones threw a lot of INTs in those sessions?


Well, that would at least mean he has a direct source for his information which would be drastically different than what was provided with that quote.

I am not sure why someone would not include a line that helps at least qualify their information; “According to what I have heard…”
RE: I’ll ask again  
PakistanPete : 6/14/2022 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15732574 cosmicj said:
Quote:
What if Hunt has reports from the closed OTAs indicating that Jones threw a lot of INTs in those sessions?


Reports from whom?

All his years of going to Giants training camps, and I can't remember a single instance of him breaking news or having an inside source.

It's not what he does. He was on the sideline during the OTAs and said...

"We've seen a lot of INTs in practice."

Simplest answers and all that.
This is what I'm talking about with Jones.  
mittenedman : 6/15/2022 1:59 pm : link
People are so desperate to be right about him they flat out lie.

Skinner from Talkin Giants checked in with the beat reporters and Emory Hunt is a bald-faced liar. The question is....why? Hopefully this is the end of his credibility if he ever had any.
RE: This is what I'm talking about with Jones.  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/15/2022 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15733199 mittenedman said:
Quote:
People are so desperate to be right about him they flat out lie.

Skinner from Talkin Giants checked in with the beat reporters and Emory Hunt is a bald-faced liar. The question is....why? Hopefully this is the end of his credibility if he ever had any.

Then he'd be just like you, and no one wants that.
You just  
mittenedman : 6/15/2022 3:37 pm : link
couldn't resist being a miserable SOB, could you Dunk?
Emory Hunt click baiting with a false report  
UConn4523 : 6/15/2022 3:54 pm : link
and Jones being a poor QB to date can both be true. Is that off the table completely?
RE: .  
Maryland Blows : 6/15/2022 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15732408 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Could you imagine Joe Schoen sitting in his office saying, "Maybe Jones is really good...remember Phil Simms?"


Your response speaks for itself. The day you leave this board the better it becomes immediately. Your like a 5 yr old. The point about Simms was he was injury prone early in his career he turned the ball over. Since this is a Giants board I made a reference to someone people may have been able to relate to. Many in NY were calling for Simms to go, same thing you are doing for Jones. Simms proved his detractors wrong, won 2 super bowls for his team. Jones has a chance to prove his detractors wrong too and I hope he does just that.
RE: RE: .  
Jimmy Googs : 6/15/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15733363 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15732408 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Could you imagine Joe Schoen sitting in his office saying, "Maybe Jones is really good...remember Phil Simms?"





Your response speaks for itself. The day you leave this board the better it becomes immediately. Your like a 5 yr old. The point about Simms was he was injury prone early in his career he turned the ball over. Since this is a Giants board I made a reference to someone people may have been able to relate to. Many in NY were calling for Simms to go, same thing you are doing for Jones. Simms proved his detractors wrong, won 2 super bowls for his team. Jones has a chance to prove his detractors wrong too and I hope he does just that.


I will ask yet again...why don't you like Maryland?

RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 6/15/2022 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15733363 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
Jones has a chance to prove his detractors wrong too and I hope he does just that.


The idea that Daniel Jones generates clicks  
Jerry in_DC : 6/15/2022 8:59 pm : link
is mystifying. Nobody gives a shit about Daniel Jones. Nobody thinks about him besides Giants fans. He's not a fun mega bust like Johnny Football. He's not good. He's really boring as a player. Hes never said anything interesting.

Jones is a completely insignificant, forgettable player. One of many 1st round QBs who are destined for a backup role and eventually a quiet exit from the league.
Emory fucking Hunt  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 6/15/2022 9:07 pm : link
Is all it takes to create a thread like this?

I’m not high on DJ at this point, but how many times does this shit need to be done?
.  
Go Terps : 6/15/2022 9:28 pm : link
Why do people post on a thread to complain about the thread?
RE: The idea that Daniel Jones generates clicks  
Scooter185 : 6/15/2022 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15733522 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
is mystifying. Nobody gives a shit about Daniel Jones. Nobody thinks about him besides Giants fans. He's not a fun mega bust like Johnny Football. He's not good. He's really boring as a player. Hes never said anything interesting.

Jones is a completely insignificant, forgettable player. One of many 1st round QBs who are destined for a backup role and eventually a quiet exit from the league.


If he played in Jacksonville he wouldn't generate clicks, but because he plays in NY he does
RE: The idea that Daniel Jones generates clicks  
UConn4523 : 6/15/2022 11:25 pm : link
In comment 15733522 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
is mystifying. Nobody gives a shit about Daniel Jones. Nobody thinks about him besides Giants fans. He's not a fun mega bust like Johnny Football. He's not good. He's really boring as a player. Hes never said anything interesting.

Jones is a completely insignificant, forgettable player. One of many 1st round QBs who are destined for a backup role and eventually a quiet exit from the league.


Tearing down the QB of a major market team always generates clicks. It did for Mark Sanchez, why wouldn’t it for Jones?

It’s pretty funny seeing people unable to recognize or admit it’s clickbait because they also think Jones sucks. The guy lied, why is that ok with everyone?
His argument is based on a lie...  
Brown_Hornet : 6/15/2022 11:57 pm : link
...therefore, it is unworthy of discussion.

There are legitimate reasons to argue pro and con about DJ but Hunt's argument is dead on arrival.
RE: I’ll ask again  
TrueBlue56 : 6/16/2022 7:47 am : link
In comment 15732574 cosmicj said:
Quote:
What if Hunt has reports from the closed OTAs indicating that Jones threw a lot of INTs in those sessions?


First, when practices are closed to the media. No one has access (other then giants media) and as far as someone reporting to him. It's secondhand information. He did not see it for himself and he is saying that he did.
Maybe he's not lying. Hunt did say that there is  
Jimmy Googs : 6/16/2022 9:41 am : link
a big Elephant in the room that actually saw this...
No idea  
Thegratefulhead : 6/16/2022 2:59 pm : link
If it is true or not.

Tryod Taylor has proven on the field that he is better than Jones. I would expect he looks better in practice too.

It's reasonable.
RE: No idea  
JoeyBigBlue : 6/16/2022 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15733971 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
If it is true or not.

Tryod Taylor has proven on the field that he is better than Jones. I would expect he looks better in practice too.

It's reasonable.



When has this been the case? Tyrod is an adequate back up quarterback at best.
RE: .  
Maryland Blows : 6/17/2022 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15733543 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Why do people post on a thread to complain about the thread?


Why do people continue to complain about the same player on 1,000 different posts?
RE: No idea  
Maryland Blows : 6/17/2022 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15733971 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
If it is true or not.

Tryod Taylor has proven on the field that he is better than Jones. I would expect he looks better in practice too.

It's reasonable.


When the hell did he do this? This is your opinion and basing it by your name your probably high watching the games.
Whoa whoa whoa...  
Chris in Philly : 6/17/2022 1:51 pm : link
I ignored all this shit for days, but I will not stand idly by as our god given right to be high while watching games is impugned...
RE: RE: .  
Jimmy Googs : 6/17/2022 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15734801 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15733543 Go Terps said:


Quote:


Why do people post on a thread to complain about the thread?



Why do people continue to complain about the same player on 1,000 different posts?


Stop dodging...why do hate Maryland?
Hunt is Taylor's publicist...  
Capisce : 6/17/2022 4:19 pm : link
Nothing to see here. What a joke. Bigger whore than Benton. LOL.
RE: Hunt is Taylor's publicist...  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6/17/2022 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15734905 Capisce said:
Quote:
Nothing to see here. What a joke. Bigger whore than Benton. LOL.


True.

But Jones still sucks ass
RE: This is what I'm talking about with Jones.  
Greg from LI : 6/17/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15733199 mittenedman said:
Quote:
People are so desperate to be right about him they flat out lie.


His detractors aren't the desperate ones, they're the ones with mounds of evidence on their side
I consider  
mittenedman : 6/18/2022 9:48 am : link
bald-faced lying about his performance pretty desperate.
RE: I consider  
HomerJones45 : 6/18/2022 10:53 am : link
In comment 15735239 mittenedman said:
Quote:
bald-faced lying about his performance pretty desperate.
"Bald faced lying". Eric just listed 3 picks by Jones (of course two were excused because, well, Jones). We do not know what went on during the OTA's where there was no media but that does not mean a Hunt doesn't have sources. As for the "beat" reporters well the tune on the house organ is "Oh Danny Dimes" so don't expect much emphasis on anything negative out of OTA's.
RE: RE: I consider  
TrueBlue56 : 6/18/2022 11:00 am : link
In comment 15735264 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 15735239 mittenedman said:


Quote:


bald-faced lying about his performance pretty desperate.

"Bald faced lying". Eric just listed 3 picks by Jones (of course two were excused because, well, Jones). We do not know what went on during the OTA's where there was no media but that does not mean a Hunt doesn't have sources. As for the "beat" reporters well the tune on the house organ is "Oh Danny Dimes" so don't expect much emphasis on anything negative out of OTA's.


Right, because we all know Jordan raanan and pat leonard would totally pass on an opportunity to create a quarterback controversy or continue to bang the drum on Daniel Jones turning the ball over.

Of course Emory hunt has more inside contacts, despite him saying "we have seen", but hey his comments fit your agenda so continue on.
RE: It is all due to the hate  
HomerJones45 : 6/18/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15732395 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
a few posters have for DJ. Like I have said before DJ has not done himself a lot of good by his play. Was it the OL, was it him, is it a little bit of both who knows. Phil Simms did not start becoming Phil Simms until 1984. He was hurt he turned the ball over he got benched in place of Scott Brunner. A funny thing happened he grew up got stronger, he became a leader and led us to 2 Super Bowls. Can DJ be a Simms I guess we will only know if we play him. I am looking forward to see if he can turn the corner. I believe he has the right people around him to do it.
This stupid Simms comparison again?? Let's forget the fact that Simms was a product of Morehead State and not a power conference with 4 years of professional qb coahcing. Simms went 6-5 his rookie year with a team that was 6-10 the year before and would be 6-10 when the other qb's contrivbed to go 05. In Simms' 4th season (after having missed 2 almost completely due to injury), the team was 9-7, Simms was a top 10 qb, and the team made the playoffs. Couldn't be more different than Jones.
