Eli picks his all-time dream lineup

The premise is Eli has the ball at his own 20, down by four with 3:15 left.
WR 1 - Plax
WR 2 - OBJ
Slot WR - Cruz
TE - Boss
RB - Tiki
Also explains Tiki helped save his (Eli's) career in those early years.
I actually would've been surprised if he didn't say Boss. Reliable and played in high pressure situations with him.
warms me up even more to Eli, for being a big man
Eli hated Shockey's guts.
With all things created equal in regard to athletic ability, Burress still was 6’5 with a great wingspan with above average ball skills
I guess the rumors and suggestions that Shockey messed up on some routes has some truth behind it.
Eli hated Shockey's guts.
And, Boss was no slouch. Loved his toughness.
Hakeem took two plays to the house with a lot of YAC... in the playoffs.
which Hakeem and Amani seldom did.
Hakeem took two plays to the house with a lot of YAC... in the playoffs.
And OBJ did it a dozen times.
not in the playoffs he didn't
Umm, not exactly in the playoffs. In fact Nicks showed up in 2011 post season like nobody before. If OBJ in 2016 playoffs produced even a tad of what Nicks did in the 2011 playoffs who knows where the Gmen go. Instead he flat out sucked and we were bounced quickly- and haven't recovered yet.
Tell me you forget how good Hakeem Nicks was without directly saying it...
Burress, OBJ and Cruz are the right picks for 11 but you also have Nicks and Toomer... and he chose Boss over them. Eli wants a TE in that situation.
Not getting Eli his TE was a crime imo. Some was bad luck (Boss), but I think we should have done better at that position over the years.
Burress, OBJ and Cruz are the right picks for 11 but you also have Nicks and Toomer... and he chose Boss over them. Eli wants a TE in that situation.
Not getting Eli his TE was a crime imo. Some was bad luck (Boss), but I think we should have done better at that position over the years.
Yeah, reliability is key. More so in an offensive system in which the receivers have a responsibility to read the defense both pre and post snap to change their routes to attack a specific weakness of the coverage, each route working together. Definitely a high risk, high reward offense.
More of a testament to how many of our WR's careers were cut short by injury.
Yes because Toomer was done.
And success across so many personnel groups that he could name others without it being too shocking.
More of a testament to how many of our WR's careers were cut short by injury.
Both.. I mean the guy had Tiki, Bradshaw/Jacobs, Saquon as his RBs... thats pretty nuts..
Also a testament how he kept making WRs very successful. None were as successful before or after Giants careers as they were with Eli (yes, I know injury also a major factor there, but it's still pretty incredible to think about)
Yeah that was a huge thing w/ the Gilbride offense... it's why Steve Smith was so good too, and why Randle never lived up to his athletic potential.. the amount of prep that Eli put in with those receivers to perfect was incredible... and when all was clicking, really really hard offense to stop.
i'd guess yes, Manningham was going into year 2 but he hardly played at all as a rookie. in addition to nicks they took barden. they weren't just replacing Plax but also Toomer and Shockey. So it was a big need and Nicks was a popular bpa choice.
OBJ is clearly WR1 in the eli era but still think plax gets a little overrated. he had his dominant games and he was a unicorn in terms of talent, but he wasn't nearly as well rounded as nicks was. Nicks did everything well, never had miscommunications, and he was also arguably more explosive. he definitely had more 40+ yard explosives. he was davante adams-esque on back shoulder throws.
Plax bullied smaller defenders and dominated certain matchups but also had a tendency to misplay balls and give up on certain routes. That's why his catch% is way lower than just about any other top WR. Almost 10% lower than Nicks despite the same YPC.
Athletically, yes. Boss to me was Shockey lite in regard to athletic ability. Ballard knew how to find holes in the zone, and use his size and decent ball skills and to locate the ball before the defender.
I don't think it's a surprise at all. Besides running wrong routes, Shockey was a distraction (with his throw me the ball shit) and acted like a pain in Eli's ass.
Eli's play (probably his concentration and confidence) improved when Shockey went down. It was addition by subtraction (kind of like Engram).
If I was Eli, I'd much rather play with Boss than Shockey.
which Hakeem and Amani seldom did.
That was the only surprise to me. Hakeem was the man for a period of time.
Tell me you forget how good Hakeem Nicks was without directly saying it...
Do we draft Nicks in 2009?
i'd guess yes, Manningham was going into year 2 but he hardly played at all as a rookie. in addition to nicks they took barden. they weren't just replacing Plax but also Toomer and Shockey. So it was a big need and Nicks was a popular bpa choice.
OBJ is clearly WR1 in the eli era but still think plax gets a little overrated. he had his dominant games and he was a unicorn in terms of talent, but he wasn't nearly as well rounded as nicks was. Nicks did everything well, never had miscommunications, and he was also arguably more explosive. he definitely had more 40+ yard explosives. he was davante adams-esque on back shoulder throws.
Plax bullied smaller defenders and dominated certain matchups but also had a tendency to misplay balls and give up on certain routes. That's why his catch% is way lower than just about any other top WR. Almost 10% lower than Nicks despite the same YPC.
I was at a game once and saw Plax give up on a route. The corner covering him kept running and nearly picked it off.
Plax had checked out well before he shot himself. He had a big first two weeks, but got himself suspended for week 4. After that he didn't catch more than 4 balls in a game. He exceeded 40 yards twice in those last seven games. Then he thought it would be a good idea to wear a gun in his sweat pants.
I'm confident there was a lot of shit going on behind the scenes during 2007 too. Steve Smith said he never saw him at practice, and Plax almost missed the Super Bowl because he "slipped in the shower" the night before.
Steve Smith also said Burress knew the offense inside and out, Smith would often ask Burress what he was supposed to do on any given down.
I remember Boss being good and wondering why he was replaced.
Probably right before 2011 season if I recall correctly.
Boss had Ballard’s awareness, but with much better athletic ability.
I remember Boss being good and wondering why he was replaced.
Probably right before 2011 season if I recall correctly.
He was a free agent, and the Raiders offered him a lot more than the Giants were going to.
so. I don't recall him doing anything at GB in the playoffs
Given the premise, I too would have thought Eli might have been more confident being able to go 80 yards in 3+ minutes with Toomer than with OBJ. He did it many times with Toomer, infrequently with OBJ.
Really a rough sport.
Really a rough sport.
I forgot Tiki. He was the one player who could have kept playing productively but I was thinking RECEIVERS.
Boss Sports Performance
Do we draft Nicks in 2009?
Plax had checked out well before he shot himself. He had a big first two weeks, but got himself suspended for week 4. After that he didn't catch more than 4 balls in a game. He exceeded 40 yards twice in those last seven games. Then he thought it would be a good idea to wear a gun in his sweat pants.
I'm confident there was a lot of shit going on behind the scenes during 2007 too. Steve Smith said he never saw him at practice, and Plax almost missed the Super Bowl because he "slipped in the shower" the night before.
I feel like it was well documented that he was playing w/ torn ligaments in his ankle for pretty much the whole season. That's why he rarely practiced. Probably why he played so well in Green Bay, he couldn't feel anything.
It was communicated by many people that he did infact slip in the shower and sprained a knee ligament. He said he had a hard time cutting to his right, I think he even says this in a video the Giants put out.
He said "if my knee goes, it goes"
Shitty teammate? Yes. But Giants don't win without him in 2007.
I still say the 2008 demise wasn't due to Plax, it was due to the fact the defensive line was beat up due to injuries and ineffective backups. The Osi injury really put them in a bind because Kiwanuka was forced to go back to DE after spending all off season training as a LB and losing weight.
Giants ran the ball for 4.5 yards a clip against the Eagles, they couldn't stop it despite knowing it was coming. Giants lost due to the offense, not the defense. Oh and John Carney having an awful game didn't help either.
Outside of that Panther game where they ran for like 500 yards, Eli and offense were struggling to some degree scoring TDs at the end of the year.
The Philly playoff game was too many FGs as well...
had a shit game, too.
Outside of that Panther game where they ran for like 500 yards, Eli and offense were struggling to some degree scoring TDs at the end of the year.
The Philly playoff game was too many FGs as well...
I remember them having an issue in the redzone, too. Sure enough Bradshaw takes the opening kick off about 65-70 yards and Giants only get 3.
That was the coldest game I've ever went too. The Panthers couldn't stop our run game and we couldn't stop theirs. I believe DeAngelo Williams scored 4 TDs.
Coldest most miserable game I ever went to was the Buffalo game at home in the Superbowl year of 1990. Cold, windy and freezing rain. Simms went down and we lost...but they redeemed themselves :-)
Coldest most miserable game I ever went to was the Buffalo game at home in the Superbowl year of 1990. Cold, windy and freezing rain. Simms went down and we lost...but they redeemed themselves :-)
There was also a snowstorm the day before that turned everything into ice. Just awful. Glad they won but 3 weeks later they lost.
Funny thing is that game was for home field advantage and even the Panthers lost to the Cardinals the day before.
That quote says a lot coming from Eli.
Shockey was fun to watch, especially with the physical YAC stuff, but he definitely had his warts.
I feel bad that Nicks wasn't mentioned. I think Plax/Nicks is a toss-up, Plax had the size but Nicks was the more complete and reliable player. Odell at his best is by far the best Giants WR I've seen, but he obviously had his issues and it's hard to forget his GB playoff no-show in contrast with what Plax and Nicks did in similar situations in GB. Still, I feel like you'd have to take Odell here.