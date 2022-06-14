for display only
Duggan's early 53 projection

bigblue5611 : 6/14/2022 2:44 pm
On the Athletic

QB - Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb
RB - Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin
WR - Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, C.J. Board
TE - Daniel Bellinger, Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins
OL - Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Jamil Douglas, Matt Gono
DL - Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Justin Ellis, D.J. Davidson, David Moa
OLB - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Quincy Roche
ILB - Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, Cam Brown
CB - Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams, Michael Jacquet
S - Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton, Jarren Williams
Specials - K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter


Slayton over Shepard  
Thegratefulhead : 6/14/2022 4:41 pm : link
Not interested in the injuries. There could still be upside for Slayton.
We are keeping Slayton so please delete Richie James....  
No Where Man : 6/14/2022 4:43 pm : link
I also think that Carter Coughlin will make the team, possibly at Tae Crowder's expense......
I would get Webb  
Mike in NY : 6/14/2022 4:43 pm : link
And keep another WR or TE/FB/HB

I doubt he gets claimed by anyone
I don't see Max Garcia  
FranknWeezer : 6/14/2022 4:56 pm : link
not making the final 53.
RE: I don't see Max Garcia  
Eric on Li : 6/14/2022 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15732597 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
not making the final 53.


agreed i think Garcia definitely makes it over Douglas and probably over Gono too.

also think Carter Coughlin hangs on over a few of the Lbs he kept. and Canady probably over one of the DBs he kept.
RE: We are keeping Slayton so please delete Richie James....  
Jimmy Googs : 6/14/2022 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15732582 No Where Man said:
Quote:
I also think that Carter Coughlin will make the team, possibly at Tae Crowder's expense......


You want to delete a player from some Duggan's reporting of an early 53-man roster projection on June 14th?

Are you worried the Giants will follow his recommendation over yours?
RE: so who would be the backup  
bigblue5611 : 6/14/2022 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15732490 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
center based on that OL group?


I want to say there's been reports of Marcus McKethan getting reps at C in the OTA's.
RE: We are keeping Slayton so please delete Richie James....  
FranknWeezer : 6/14/2022 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15732583 No Where Man said:
Quote:
I also think that Carter Coughlin will make the team, possibly at Tae Crowder's expense......


Might want to listen to Jordan Raanan's most recent podcast episode. Explains how Slayton has reason to be worried.
RE: I'd also subtract Akins and add Jeremiah Hall.  
Ivan15 : 6/14/2022 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15732491 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Williams over Brightwell works for me as well.


Kind of odd that Hall has no competition at FB/H-Back unless he also plays as 4th Tight End. I think they want to have a FB even if he rarely plays so it may be Hall or Brightwell depending on special teams ability.

I wish they could have kept Penny as a FB/H-Back. The few times he rushed he always got positive yardage, even with a terrible line.
with guard center flexibility  
fish3321 : 6/14/2022 6:16 pm : link
I think Garcia is making the team. started 11 games for playoff team last year
I am going to say the final Offensive Line unit  
Jimmy Googs : 6/14/2022 6:17 pm : link
has a handful of different names than those...
I  
AcidTest : 6/14/2022 6:38 pm : link
think we'll be really active on the waiver wire, especially at WR. James and Board could easily be replaced by waiver wire pickups or veteran FAs after final cuts. The Giants have brought in a ton of journeymen WRs. Everyone besides Toney, Robinson, and Golladay could be cut.

Not sure about Slayton. He might make it by default, or because I'm not sure anybody would trade for him.

Shepard may well start on the PUP.

I agree that Webb, Moa, and Brightwell likely won't make it.
RE: I am going to say the final Offensive Line unit  
Del Shofner : 6/14/2022 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15732654 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
has a handful of different names than those...


I actually don't think so.

Andrew Thomas (safe), Shane Lemieux (appears safe unless the coaches are lying), Jon Feliciano (safe - clear #1 C), Mark Glowinski (appears safe, he's been with the 1s every time so far) Evan Neal (safe), Joshua Ezeudu (safe IMO), Marcus McKethan (OK - maybe he goes to the PS in favor of Garcia), Jamil Douglas (safe IMO - plays C too), Matt Gono (OK, he may be gone)

So, I think at least 7 of the 9 will be on the 53, and one possible replacement is already on the roster. To me WR and DL look more in need of cut-down-day pickups.

Yusuf Corker? No longer going to make the roster  
Four Aces : 6/14/2022 6:44 pm : link
.
No Darius?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/14/2022 6:51 pm : link
Interesting. I hope we can trade him for a team thin @ WR.
RE: Yusuf Corker? No longer going to make the roster  
Del Shofner : 6/14/2022 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15732671 Four Aces said:
Quote:
.


I expect Corker will at least make the PS.
Kmed..  
Giant John : 6/14/2022 7:16 pm : link
Who cuts their starting QB. Don’t kid yourself. He’d be quickly grabbed up.
RE: RE: I am going to say the final Offensive Line unit  
Jimmy Googs : 6/14/2022 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15732670 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 15732654 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


has a handful of different names than those...



I actually don't think so.

Andrew Thomas (safe), Shane Lemieux (appears safe unless the coaches are lying), Jon Feliciano (safe - clear #1 C), Mark Glowinski (appears safe, he's been with the 1s every time so far) Evan Neal (safe), Joshua Ezeudu (safe IMO), Marcus McKethan (OK - maybe he goes to the PS in favor of Garcia), Jamil Douglas (safe IMO - plays C too), Matt Gono (OK, he may be gone)

So, I think at least 7 of the 9 will be on the 53, and one possible replacement is already on the roster. To me WR and DL look more in need of cut-down-day pickups.


Sorry, didn't mean "handful" to mean a lot just a few. I think you and I are mostly aligned.

My cut guys are Gono and Douglas. I think Garcia makes it. And Bredeson is a maybe or he gets cut and/or Schoen finds a player to be named later from other team's final cuts.
RE: No Darius?  
Bill in UT : 6/14/2022 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15732678 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Interesting. I hope we can trade him for a team thin @ WR.


lol, we're a team thin at WR
RE: RE: RE: I am going to say the final Offensive Line unit  
Bill in UT : 6/14/2022 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15732700 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15732670 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 15732654 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


has a handful of different names than those...



I actually don't think so.

Andrew Thomas (safe), Shane Lemieux (appears safe unless the coaches are lying), Jon Feliciano (safe - clear #1 C), Mark Glowinski (appears safe, he's been with the 1s every time so far) Evan Neal (safe), Joshua Ezeudu (safe IMO), Marcus McKethan (OK - maybe he goes to the PS in favor of Garcia), Jamil Douglas (safe IMO - plays C too), Matt Gono (OK, he may be gone)

So, I think at least 7 of the 9 will be on the 53, and one possible replacement is already on the roster. To me WR and DL look more in need of cut-down-day pickups.




Sorry, didn't mean "handful" to mean a lot just a few. I think you and I are mostly aligned.

My cut guys are Gono and Douglas. I think Garcia makes it. And Bredeson is a maybe or he gets cut and/or Schoen finds a player to be named later from other team's final cuts.


I haven't seen much of the spare OL, but Garcia isn't much. I'd love to think we have someone better for his spot
Bill - next year we should. This will be a 2 year rebuilding plan  
Jimmy Googs : 6/14/2022 9:20 pm : link
of the OL. As long as Schoen knows what he is doing...

:-)

RE: They won’t hold 3 QB’s  
TommyWiseau : 6/14/2022 9:59 pm : link
In comment 15732566 Giant John said:
Quote:
Too much younger talent to keep close.


They should just hire Webb as a coach, saves a roster spot
Austin Allen over Akins  
kelly : 6/14/2022 10:13 pm : link
better red zone talent
Tae Crowder?  
robbieballs2003 : 6/14/2022 10:23 pm : link
Really? Is Graham still the coach? No fuckin way.
Carter Coughlin can blitz.  
robbieballs2003 : 6/14/2022 10:25 pm : link
That alone is more than Crowder can do. We don't need a guy making tackles 7 yards downfield. Coughlin is not really an inside LB but he just provides way more than Crowder.
Richie James, CJ Board over Slayton ? ...  
Manny in CA : 6/14/2022 10:38 pm : link

Right ...

True, Slayton had an off-year (but so did the whole team).
Galladay got the big bucks, and didn't earn them. Often injured Shepard will watch Toney & Robinson play dink & doink ball.

Slayton is their only deep threat; till they get a better man with speed and height, I don't see him going anywhere else.


Not a bad projection  
eric2425ny : 6/14/2022 10:44 pm : link
But I would make the following edits:

- Subtract Webb, I don’t see them keeping 3 QB’s. Webb will very likely be around if they need to sign someone due to injury.

- Antonio Williams over Brightwell

- Austin Allen over Akins (if he plays well in preseason that is)

- Garcia is kept for the offensive line instead of third QB

- Unless Moa has a great camp/preseason he is likely replaced by a vet lineman

- Replace either Crowder or Cam Brown with Carter Coughlin.

- Jacquet and Jarren Williams are dart throws that may stick or be replaced with post roster cut veteran signings.



Brown over Coughlin  
NYDCBlue : 6/14/2022 11:46 pm : link
is my only real head scratcher. I know Brown is good on specials, so perhaps that is the thinking?
I feel like  
Breeze_94 : 6/14/2022 11:50 pm : link
Yusuf Corker/Henry Black are more likely as the 4th safety

Slayton makes it over Board or James if he isn’t traded

Garcia/Bredeson over Douglas (need a guy with ability to be backup Center)

Jalyn Holmes over Moa

Webb sticks as 3rd QB in a Tanney role to help implement the system
Also  
Breeze_94 : 6/14/2022 11:52 pm : link
We know that 4 or 5 guys will be brought in after cut downs at end of Preseason.

Seems inevitable that the new regime will use the waiver position to their advantage and continue to churn the bottom of the 53. Giants have a very weak bottom third of the roster
Del Shofner: Quite right about Elerson Smith. Thanks.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/15/2022 5:24 am : link
Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
…keep in mind that Jihad Ward (listed as a LB) is bigger than most 4-3 DEs and will play a lot. Thibodeaux is half DL too.

Del Shofner said:
Quote:
So is Elerson Smith. Although he's classified as an OLB now, going into the draft he was called DE or Edge.

Agreed. We know Martindale will send pass rushers from anywhere. Thibodeaux, Ojulari, Roche, and Smith could all contribute in that area. Maybe Brown/Coughlin/McFadden/Beavers too. Part of being unpredictable, though, is that those guys will also have to cover backs and TEs, and play the run, when they aren’t attacking the QB. We’ll see how that goes.

As for the interior DL, the final final 53 might need some additional veteran depth - e.g. Jalyn Holmes or a September pickup. That part of Duggan’s projection is thin, even with Ward’s ability to put his hand in the dirt. He’s not a full-time 5-technique.
Lets be real: no way Davis Webb is on final 53 as noted by many  
SGMen : 6/15/2022 6:55 am : link
He is a PS veteran and will be on the team all year practicing and teaching UNLESS an injury hits.

Also, I suspect a minimum of one veteran on offense and defense added during cutdowns because a "fringe" player above can be replaced by a veteran who knows the system rather easily making us stronger for the season, especially the first half of the season should they be active.

And honestly, would anyone be shocked if we did somehow make a trade that made sense for both teams?
Possibly Jeremiah Hall over Brightwell?  
BillT : 6/15/2022 7:31 am : link
Versatile H back type over a ST only RB. Could see swapping ILB Brown for an OLB but who of Lalos, Fox and Ximines. Brown is as good as those players. Could Coughlin beat out Crowder.
And how about Austin Allen over Seals-Jones  
BillT : 6/15/2022 7:36 am : link
Or maybe Akins. Allen will make it to the PS but he’s a more physical guy than either Seals-Jones or Akins.
I’m curious to see how wide a net they cast on the waiver wire.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/15/2022 9:01 am : link
The tricky part is that they might be awarded all the players they claim, or none, or something in between. So the roster turnover in those 48 hours could be anywhere from zero guys up to… Five? Eight?
I feel like that OLB group could surprise  
j_rud : 6/15/2022 9:16 am : link
if a guy like Roche develops and Smith takes a leap.
Especially at QB, but at other positions as well:  
Marty in Albany : 6/15/2022 9:17 am : link
If we are truly rebuilding, I’d like to see a starter, a backup, and a developmental player instead of a washed-up veteran.
No Gates or Peart. I don't have a subscription so is Duggan's  
NYGgolfer : 6/15/2022 9:22 am : link
assumption is they go on PUP or IR? Can you even be on those all year and not count towards the roster at some point?

Certainly don't need 3 QBs either.
RE: No Gates or Peart. I don't have a subscription so is Duggan's  
bigblue5611 : 6/15/2022 9:23 am : link
In comment 15732959 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
assumption is they go on PUP or IR? Can you even be on those all year and not count towards the roster at some point?

Certainly don't need 3 QBs either.


That's correct. I didn't include the PUP's he mentioned, but he did have Gates and Peart starting on the PUP list.
RE: Possibly Jeremiah Hall over Brightwell?  
Angel Eyes : 6/15/2022 9:24 am : link
In comment 15732919 BillT said:
Quote:
Versatile H back type over a ST only RB. Could see swapping ILB Brown for an OLB but who of Lalos, Fox and Ximines. Brown is as good as those players. Could Coughlin beat out Crowder.

What exactly is Crowder good at?
RE: RE: Possibly Jeremiah Hall over Brightwell?  
BillT : 6/15/2022 9:34 am : link
In comment 15732962 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15732919 BillT said:


Quote:


Versatile H back type over a ST only RB. Could see swapping ILB Brown for an OLB but who of Lalos, Fox and Ximines. Brown is as good as those players. Could Coughlin beat out Crowder.


What exactly is Crowder good at?

Exactly. Look he was very good for a Mr. Irrelevant and was only starting due to injury. But, he just doesn’t seem to bring anything special in any phase of the game. Not that big a deal either way.
Can't see keeping three qb's  
ChicagoMarty : 6/15/2022 9:34 am : link
particularly when your third qb can be a coach or be placed on PS

Williams over Brightwell for sure

Garcia will be on the final roster imo

Slayton has deep speed and will stick. I would opt for finding space for James and axe the Fb. There will be injuries at wr and this is going to be a passing O

Rodarius will likely start on Pup

There are going to be injuries in camp. folks will have to be placed on IR. That should provide openings for waiver wire pickups
RE: No Gates or Peart. I don't have a subscription so is Duggan's  
BillT : 6/15/2022 9:37 am : link
In comment 15732959 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
assumption is they go on PUP or IR? Can you even be on those all year and not count towards the roster at some point?

Certainly don't need 3 QBs either.

I believe they can keep them on PUP or they can move them to IR. They don’t count towards the roster in either case. I would doubt we see either on the roster this year.
RE: RE: No Gates or Peart. I don't have a subscription so is Duggan's  
NYGgolfer : 6/15/2022 9:38 am : link
In comment 15732960 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 15732959 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


assumption is they go on PUP or IR? Can you even be on those all year and not count towards the roster at some point?

Certainly don't need 3 QBs either.



That's correct. I didn't include the PUP's he mentioned, but he did have Gates and Peart starting on the PUP list.


Thanks bigblue
Toney as third QB  
Stratman : 6/15/2022 1:23 pm : link
Seriously. If both our QBs went down, he could be the emergency QB and run a wildcat system. I'd rather Toney with the ball in his hands than Davis Webb. Webb is a camp arm only. No one would pick him up if the Giants cut him. If DJ and TT go down in the same game, Toney could finish it and Webb could be called in from the couch for the next game.
In My opinion  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/15/2022 5:09 pm : link
QB _ They promised Davis opportunity -- I do think he will stick on the roster - so I agree with 3 QBs
RB - Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida definitely -- plus one other and I do think Williams has the edge
WR - If Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard are all on the opening roster (as in not injured) I will faint, agree with Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, C.J. Board - but I think they open with 5 WRs
TE - Bellinger, Akins and maybe one of the tryouts or a another vet -- Ricky Seals-Jones will not make the roster in my opinion
OL they are going to carry 10 add Garcia - Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Jamil Douglas, Matt Gono
DL - Probably right but Moa may be out
OLB - Probably right - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Quincy Roche
ILB - Lose Crowder
CB - add another vet pick up to Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams, Michael Jacquet
S - Add another vet pickup to Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton, Jarren Williams
Specials - yes K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter
RE: Del Shofner: Quite right about Elerson Smith. Thanks.  
ColHowPepper : 6/15/2022 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15732899 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
…keep in mind that Jihad Ward (listed as a LB) is bigger than most 4-3 DEs and will play a lot. Thibodeaux is half DL too.///

Del Shofner said: Quote: So is Elerson Smith. Although he's classified as an OLB now, going into the draft he was called DE or Edge.///////////

Agreed. We know Martindale will send pass rushers from anywhere. Thibodeaux, Ojulari, Roche, and Smith could all contribute in that area. Maybe Brown/Coughlin/McFadden/Beavers too. Part of being unpredictable, though, is that those guys will also have to cover backs and TEs, and play the run, when they aren’t attacking the QB. We’ll see how that goes....

Ellerson Smith, don't know that I agree with either of you guys in the know (::
first, my sense and eyes of him coming out of No. Iowa are that he is really long and thin, hardly a pillar at DE. No. IA not really a barometer of DL play, is it?

second, he had no 2020 season--ancient history, I know--but there is really a thin book on this kid. I'm all for him making a splash, but odds are against it, imo
RE: In My opinion  
SGMen : 6/17/2022 7:22 am : link
In comment 15733376 gidiefor said:
Quote:
QB _ They promised Davis opportunity -- I do think he will stick on the roster - so I agree with 3 QBs
RB - Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida definitely -- plus one other and I do think Williams has the edge
WR - If Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard are all on the opening roster (as in not injured) I will faint, agree with Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, C.J. Board - but I think they open with 5 WRs
TE - Bellinger, Akins and maybe one of the tryouts or a another vet -- Ricky Seals-Jones will not make the roster in my opinion
OL they are going to carry 10 add Garcia - Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Jamil Douglas, Matt Gono
DL - Probably right but Moa may be out
OLB - Probably right - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Quincy Roche
ILB - Lose Crowder
CB - add another vet pick up to Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams, Michael Jacquet
S - Add another vet pickup to Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton, Jarren Williams
Specials - yes K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter
Crowder will stick. I wish rosters were say 55 players and 50 active. Be so much easier. LOL
RE: RE: In My opinion  
Klaatu : 6/17/2022 9:50 am : link
In comment 15734473 SGMen said:
Quote:
In comment 15733376 gidiefor said:


Quote:


QB _ They promised Davis opportunity -- I do think he will stick on the roster - so I agree with 3 QBs
RB - Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida definitely -- plus one other and I do think Williams has the edge
WR - If Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard are all on the opening roster (as in not injured) I will faint, agree with Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, C.J. Board - but I think they open with 5 WRs
TE - Bellinger, Akins and maybe one of the tryouts or a another vet -- Ricky Seals-Jones will not make the roster in my opinion
OL they are going to carry 10 add Garcia - Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Jamil Douglas, Matt Gono
DL - Probably right but Moa may be out
OLB - Probably right - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Quincy Roche
ILB - Lose Crowder
CB - add another vet pick up to Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams, Michael Jacquet
S - Add another vet pickup to Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton, Jarren Williams
Specials - yes K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter

Crowder will stick. I wish rosters were say 55 players and 50 active. Be so much easier. LOL


Why should Crowder stick?
