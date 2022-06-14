Duggan's early 53 projection

On the Athletic
QB
- Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb
RB
- Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin
WR
- Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, C.J. Board
TE
- Daniel Bellinger, Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins
OL
- Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Jamil Douglas, Matt Gono
DL
- Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Justin Ellis, D.J. Davidson, David Moa
OLB
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Quincy Roche
ILB
- Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, Cam Brown
CB
- Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams, Michael Jacquet
S
- Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton, Jarren Williams
Specials
- K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter
I doubt he gets claimed by anyone
agreed i think Garcia definitely makes it over Douglas and probably over Gono too.
also think Carter Coughlin hangs on over a few of the Lbs he kept. and Canady probably over one of the DBs he kept.
You want to delete a player from some Duggan's reporting of an early 53-man roster projection on June 14th?
Are you worried the Giants will follow his recommendation over yours?
I want to say there's been reports of Marcus McKethan getting reps at C in the OTA's.
Might want to listen to Jordan Raanan's most recent podcast episode. Explains how Slayton has reason to be worried.
Kind of odd that Hall has no competition at FB/H-Back unless he also plays as 4th Tight End. I think they want to have a FB even if he rarely plays so it may be Hall or Brightwell depending on special teams ability.
I wish they could have kept Penny as a FB/H-Back. The few times he rushed he always got positive yardage, even with a terrible line.
Not sure about Slayton. He might make it by default, or because I'm not sure anybody would trade for him.
Shepard may well start on the PUP.
I agree that Webb, Moa, and Brightwell likely won't make it.
I actually don't think so.
Andrew Thomas (safe), Shane Lemieux (appears safe unless the coaches are lying), Jon Feliciano (safe - clear #1 C), Mark Glowinski (appears safe, he's been with the 1s every time so far) Evan Neal (safe), Joshua Ezeudu (safe IMO), Marcus McKethan (OK - maybe he goes to the PS in favor of Garcia), Jamil Douglas (safe IMO - plays C too), Matt Gono (OK, he may be gone)
So, I think at least 7 of the 9 will be on the 53, and one possible replacement is already on the roster. To me WR and DL look more in need of cut-down-day pickups.
I expect Corker will at least make the PS.
Sorry, didn't mean "handful" to mean a lot just a few. I think you and I are mostly aligned.
My cut guys are Gono and Douglas. I think Garcia makes it. And Bredeson is a maybe or he gets cut and/or Schoen finds a player to be named later from other team's final cuts.
lol, we're a team thin at WR
Sorry, didn't mean "handful" to mean a lot just a few. I think you and I are mostly aligned.
My cut guys are Gono and Douglas. I think Garcia makes it. And Bredeson is a maybe or he gets cut and/or Schoen finds a player to be named later from other team's final cuts.
I haven't seen much of the spare OL, but Garcia isn't much. I'd love to think we have someone better for his spot
:-)
They should just hire Webb as a coach, saves a roster spot
Right ...
True, Slayton had an off-year (but so did the whole team).
Galladay got the big bucks, and didn't earn them. Often injured Shepard will watch Toney & Robinson play dink & doink ball.
Slayton is their only deep threat; till they get a better man with speed and height, I don't see him going anywhere else.
- Subtract Webb, I don’t see them keeping 3 QB’s. Webb will very likely be around if they need to sign someone due to injury.
- Antonio Williams over Brightwell
- Austin Allen over Akins (if he plays well in preseason that is)
- Garcia is kept for the offensive line instead of third QB
- Unless Moa has a great camp/preseason he is likely replaced by a vet lineman
- Replace either Crowder or Cam Brown with Carter Coughlin.
- Jacquet and Jarren Williams are dart throws that may stick or be replaced with post roster cut veteran signings.
Slayton makes it over Board or James if he isn’t traded
Garcia/Bredeson over Douglas (need a guy with ability to be backup Center)
Jalyn Holmes over Moa
Webb sticks as 3rd QB in a Tanney role to help implement the system
Seems inevitable that the new regime will use the waiver position to their advantage and continue to churn the bottom of the 53. Giants have a very weak bottom third of the roster
Del Shofner said:
Agreed. We know Martindale will send pass rushers from anywhere. Thibodeaux, Ojulari, Roche, and Smith could all contribute in that area. Maybe Brown/Coughlin/McFadden/Beavers too. Part of being unpredictable, though, is that those guys will also have to cover backs and TEs, and play the run, when they aren’t attacking the QB. We’ll see how that goes.
As for the interior DL, the final final 53 might need some additional veteran depth - e.g. Jalyn Holmes or a September pickup. That part of Duggan’s projection is thin, even with Ward’s ability to put his hand in the dirt. He’s not a full-time 5-technique.
Also, I suspect a minimum of one veteran on offense and defense added during cutdowns because a "fringe" player above can be replaced by a veteran who knows the system rather easily making us stronger for the season, especially the first half of the season should they be active.
And honestly, would anyone be shocked if we did somehow make a trade that made sense for both teams?
Certainly don't need 3 QBs either.
Certainly don't need 3 QBs either.
That's correct. I didn't include the PUP's he mentioned, but he did have Gates and Peart starting on the PUP list.
What exactly is Crowder good at?
Williams over Brightwell for sure
Garcia will be on the final roster imo
Slayton has deep speed and will stick. I would opt for finding space for James and axe the Fb. There will be injuries at wr and this is going to be a passing O
Rodarius will likely start on Pup
There are going to be injuries in camp. folks will have to be placed on IR. That should provide openings for waiver wire pickups
Certainly don't need 3 QBs either.
I believe they can keep them on PUP or they can move them to IR. They don’t count towards the roster in either case. I would doubt we see either on the roster this year.
Thanks bigblue
RB - Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida definitely -- plus one other and I do think Williams has the edge
WR - If Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard are all on the opening roster (as in not injured) I will faint, agree with Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, C.J. Board - but I think they open with 5 WRs
TE - Bellinger, Akins and maybe one of the tryouts or a another vet -- Ricky Seals-Jones will not make the roster in my opinion
OL they are going to carry 10 add Garcia - Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Jamil Douglas, Matt Gono
DL - Probably right but Moa may be out
OLB - Probably right - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Quincy Roche
ILB - Lose Crowder
CB - add another vet pick up to Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams, Michael Jacquet
S - Add another vet pickup to Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton, Jarren Williams
Specials - yes K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter
Ellerson Smith, don't know that I agree with either of you guys in the know (::
first, my sense and eyes of him coming out of No. Iowa are that he is really long and thin, hardly a pillar at DE. No. IA not really a barometer of DL play, is it?
second, he had no 2020 season--ancient history, I know--but there is really a thin book on this kid. I'm all for him making a splash, but odds are against it, imo
RB - Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida definitely -- plus one other and I do think Williams has the edge
WR - If Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard are all on the opening roster (as in not injured) I will faint, agree with Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, C.J. Board - but I think they open with 5 WRs
TE - Bellinger, Akins and maybe one of the tryouts or a another vet -- Ricky Seals-Jones will not make the roster in my opinion
OL they are going to carry 10 add Garcia - Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Jamil Douglas, Matt Gono
DL - Probably right but Moa may be out
OLB - Probably right - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith, Quincy Roche
ILB - Lose Crowder
CB - add another vet pick up to Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams, Michael Jacquet
S - Add another vet pickup to Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton, Jarren Williams
Specials - yes K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, LS Casey Kreiter
Crowder will stick. I wish rosters were say 55 players and 50 active. Be so much easier. LOL
Why should Crowder stick?