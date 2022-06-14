Which disappointment team wins? 1989 vs 2000 vs 2008 Giants. FStubbs : 6/14/2022 6:29 pm

Quite honestly, even with LT on that 1989 team, and the 41-0 game the 2000 team had, I have to go with the 2008 team. Before Plax shot himself, that team was just running their opponents off the field. It was the most dominant stretch of Giants football I had ever seen.



I'd say the 1989 Giants beat the 2000 Giants though.