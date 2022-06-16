Can Saquon have a season comparable to 2004 Tiki Barber? gidiefor : Mod : 6/16/2022 9:32 am : 6/16/2022 9:32 am

Maybe skewed more to the passing stats.



Tiki Barber had 2095 all purpose yds, 15 TDs 1518 rushing and 578 in the air



Let's say Saquon has 1,200 passing tds and 800 rushing yds with 12 Tds.



And that he stays on the field for the whole season(for arguments sake).



Does he become worthy of a big contract if he's more of a passing threat than a running threat and has pro bowl numbers like Tiki in 2004 and 2005 (which by the way exceed Golladays pro-bowl numbers in 2019... 1190yds/11Tds)?







