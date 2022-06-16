Can Saquon have a season comparable to 2004 Tiki Barber?

Maybe skewed more to the passing stats.
Tiki Barber had 2095 all purpose yds, 15 TDs 1518 rushing and 578 in the air
Let's say Saquon has 1,200 passing tds and 800 rushing yds with 12 Tds.
And that he stays on the field for the whole season(for arguments sake).
Does he become worthy of a big contract if he's more of a passing threat than a running threat and has pro bowl numbers like Tiki in 2004 and 2005 (which by the way exceed Golladays pro-bowl numbers in 2019... 1190yds/11Tds)?
Certainly sounds like he is going to be used more like he was in college with regards to getting him in space and out from behind the qb more often. This i like.
Fingers crossed we have this 'dilema' at the end of the year.
Why not just scout and draft another RB that fits that type of scheme if it's what you want to run? He would be younger, presumably last longer and be paid a lot less...
Even if he rushes for 1200 and catches 800 yards, I still don’t think he’s worth a mega-deal. Not at the RB position. You can get similar production for a much lesser cost and spend your money elsewhere to have a better shot at sustained success.
If he stays healthy then yes, he should be able to get 2k total yds
No, it wasn't
No. I don't think there's a scenario where paying Barkley makes sense. Look around the league - who's happy to be paying a running back big money? Nobody. If he had a big year and sometime else is dumb enough to pay him, fine.
And personally I don't think Barkley is anywhere close to Tiki as a player. Not close at all.
Is there an example of a big second contract to a RB that worked out? I doubt the cowboys are happy with Zeke at a 16 mil cap hit this year. I know I wouldn't want to be committed to giving Kamara 40 million over the next 3 years. Even if you look at a true receiving threat in CMC is going to be an albatross contract in the next few years as he's owed nearly 50 million over the next 3 years, and can't stay healthy.
Saquon has been injured, including very major injuries, and has been a top 6 cap hit at his position for every year. To give him even more money, and extend him into his late 20s (he'll be 26 this time next year) just doesn't make sense in almost any situation.
The absolute best case scenario for Saquon is to be able to move him sometime between now and the trade deadline for a 3rd rounder and change, or a maybe a 2nd rounder if we are truly lucky.
But just as a RB? Regardless of his numbers, no way.
Saquons Rookie year was not better than Tiki's 2004-2005 years
Saquon 1,307 Rushing, 721 Rec, Total 2028 yards, Total TDs 15
2004 Tiki 1,518 Rushing, 578 Rec, Total 2096, Total TDs 15 TDs
2005 Tiki 1,860 Rushing, 530 Rec, Total 2,390, Total TDs 11
Tiki could also block and lost a lot of TDs to Brandon Jacobs near the goal line. Jacobs only ran for 99 yards total in 2005 and scored 7 TDs and ran for 423 yards in 2006 and scored 9 TDs. Wayne Gallman only had 1 TD in 2018 with Saquon.
To the original post, If he puts up his rookie numbers again he will earn a 2nd contract here. He is the face of the franchise and is a good kid. If he remains healthy he will dominate in this O because he will be out in space. Running between the tackles on a regular basis he is an average player. If you look at the Coughlin effect on Tiki and the increase in productivity I am hoping for a similar outlook for Saquon. Saquons rookie year was with Shurmur, the last 2 years with Garrett everyone underperformed. You can hear the O players mentioning it. Its going to be a different wide open O that puts up big numbers.
Does he become worthy of a big contract if he's more of a passing threat than a running threat and has pro bowl numbers like Tiki in 2004 and 2005 (which by the way exceed Golladays pro-bowl numbers in 2019... 1190yds/11Tds)?
No. I don't think there's a scenario where paying Barkley makes sense. Look around the league - who's happy to be paying a running back big money? Nobody. If he had a big year and sometime else is dumb enough to pay him, fine.
And personally I don't think Barkley is anywhere close to Tiki as a player. Not close at all.
"Not close at all"... you have to stop hating so hard on players on the team you "love".... After Tiki Barber's first 4/5 years in the NFL, by your own logic, you would argue against paying him but looking back at Tiki's career, he is exactly the type of RB that would have 10000000% warranted a 2nd contract because he did most of his damage on the back 9 of his career, Barkley could very well do the same. If he has a big, big year as he is absolutely capable of then I would hope NYG does what's right and locks him up for the next 4 to 5 years... not close to Tiki as a player at all... lol come on, now your being ridiculous, Saquon is the best/most talented RB we have had since Tiki and his skill set is absolutely comparable, did you forget Saquon had 2000 yards in his first season?
Even still, I do expect him to put more than 800 yards on a 17 game season. And I also think you are vastly overrating him as a receiver. There is no way he comes close to sniffing 1200 yards. Maybe 800, depending on how the offense is constructed.
Reading these all or nothing posts is mind numbing.
They have little to do with the player he is today and what he will be over his next contract period.
Here’s the problem: Barkley isn’t that player, and probably never will be. He lacks the vision or - despite the extra thirty pounds of muscle - the toughness. He can’t block and (with obvious caveats about the terrible line) doesn’t move the chains. Granted, nobody anticipated Barber becoming that player either, when he was Barkley’s age. But that’s because it’s so rare for a RB to elevate his game so far into his career. There’s little reason to think Barkley will be the next Tiki / Faulk.
One important edge Barkley has over mid-career Tiki: ball security. So, if Saquon approaches Tiki’s 2005 level in his many areas of deficiency, he will be a nearly perfect player, and well worth retaining. Also, if Barkley has to carry Jones the way Tiki carried Eli for most of three years, the team will move on from DJ to Taylor and a rookie, making the new, improved, imaginary Barkley more affordable.
I really believe this is a case of recency bias.
Why not just scout and draft another RB that fits that type of scheme if it's what you want to run? He would be younger, presumably last longer and be paid a lot less...
ARe we sure about that? If Barkley shows he's healthy and dangerous this season, he would be entering his 2nd contract 2 years removed from that injury and (theoretically) coming off a big season. How many career touches? LEt's be fair and give him 350 touches in 2022 which is a lot, but for the sake of debate why not...
Barkley would be at around 900 rushes (giving him 260 or so in 22) and about 350 receiving targets.
Again, HUGE if that he rumbles fully healthy all year but if he did, are we sure Barkley would be entering a diminishing returns phase of his career? I'm not, but only if he has a big healthy 2022.
It's not like the guy would be rounding into 2000 touches.
Did you forget the offense sucked anyway that year?
It took almost 400 plays to get Barkley those 2000 yards. And a big portion of that was 6 yard check downs on 3rd and 9.
Running an offense through the running back is inefficient. Paying running backs is inefficient. Paying running backs with injury histories is worse than inefficient; it's foolish.
Schoen had publicly indicates his awareness of positional value in the modern NFL. Even if Barkley is converted full time to a slot receiver (seems unlikely with Toney, Shepard, Robinson, and James on the roster) it still won't make sense to pay him: slot receiver isn't a premium position.
There just aren't realistic avenues to Barkley being paid here.
Injuries will occur on Superbowl contending rosters. I'm hoping for a big first half from Barkley to be able to then trade him to a contender who will need a RB.
Not sure about comparing him to Tiki. He has not been on anything close to a winning team here which is the most important metric.
I hope he has a monster season because it helps the team win and I would like to see him succeed because he seems like a good guy. But there is no scenario I would entertain than ends in giving him a huge contract based on his rookie season and current season and ignores the three years in-between which were all huge disappointments.
As mentioned above, what team has ever signed a RB to a huge contract and the deal aged well for them? Asked another way, if Barkley has a poor year and he moves on, what RB would you hope hits the free agent market that you would love to see the Giants offer a huge contract?
That s actually a good pt about Tiki that I had not considered. It gives one pause for reflection where a second contract for Saquon is concerned should he have a really good season
After he left in 2007 Giants 135/game. 4.6 aver. In 2008 they led the league at 159 yards/game.
Giants should focus on building the OL where just solid backs can succeed.
I agree with those saying do not entertain signing SB to a long term contract. Based on how he does and where the cap is I'd consider the tag.
SB was drafted to carry the load his first contract. That time has passed imv.
Reading these all or nothing posts is mind numbing.
Barkley was very good in 2018. He was also very bad in 2019, 2020 and 2021, mostly due to injuries and a clear difference in how he runs.
I think too many people on this site are picking one or the other to project 2022 when the actual will probably be somewhere in between (assuming he stays healthy which is a huge assumption).
To the OP's question, I don't know why you would ever consider offering a RB with one huge year, 3 disappointing years, and one bounce back year a huge contract in free agency. If he was not already a Giant nobody would even consider signing him to that. You can't overvalue your own players based on "he's a great guy!"
If Wan Dale Robinson put up those kind of numbers with a combination skewed to the pass - most of you guys would be all for a second contract.
I don't know if Saquon will last through the season -- but if he has more passes caught than runs he is really a hybrid and nod not really a RB - as a hybrid WR he may be a different animal -- but one would think that as a hybrid WR he would be worth a second contract if he puts up pro-bowl numbers comparable to Tiki Barber
And how many of those ended with him gingerly stepping out of bounds short of the marker?
I want to see him start playing with some heart this year. Watching him try and avoid contact on every touch (and every pass pro) is frustrating as hell.
I think the worst thing that could happen is they give him the 6yr/$90m Zeke Elliot type deal.
Don't think of Barkley as a workhorse, or short yardage or receiving back although he does all well and probably better than 98% of the backs in the league. He was most valuable as your "1st and 10 back who can break an 80 yard TD with any touch" back.
Allen of course would have been another good option, especially since Eli was done. Thinking that we could still compete with Eli at that point was a huge mistake by the FO, but Nelson would have helped him a lot more than SB. The Giants instead drafted Lauletta, who had no chance of succeeding Eli, and did so a year after drafting Webb.
Allen of course would have been another good option, especially since Eli was done. Thinking that we could still compete with Eli at that point was a huge mistake by the FO, but Nelson would have helped him a lot more than SB. The Giants instead drafted Lauletta, who had no chance of succeeding Eli, and did so a year after drafting Webb.
How many years have gone by now since Eli was benched? And what is the most amount of games the Giants have won in a single season since his benching? And how many of these years when they should moved on from him did he only put up garbage stats like 11 TDs a season?
I wonder how many more years will go by before people realize "maybe Eli was not the problem with this team".
However, back to the issue. No way does Barkley get a multiyear contract immediately, regardless of the season he has. If he doesn’t have a good season or misses more than one or two games, there will be no contract offer (maybe a token offer). If he has a good to great season and doesn’t miss time, he may get the franchise tag to prove the year wasn’t a fluke. If he accepts the tag, they may negotiate a multiyear deal. Only way he gets a multiyear deal without a franchise tag is if Barkley himself offers to take a prove-it deal. It is pointless to argue about multipurpose yards since he could set the all-time record and he still will be in the same situation.
The conversation is impossible to dive into without hypothetical contract terms.
No matter the season he has, I can't see him getting Zeke and Kamara money. I would assume average would be around $12-13m at best.
My appetite for a deal would be dependent on where the franchise goes with QB (DJ vs vet vs rookie).
I didn't make some kind of certainty that he would fall off a cliff and die on the field, but I think it's pretty damn logical to believe that he will be in decline over a second contract.
Besides, but for some rare chance he isn't in decline, why would you ever pay MORE money for a running back that hasn't played well for years now and is oft-injured? Go find another RB in the next draft that has some decent speed and good hands...are the college ranks running out of them?
The goal here in NY is to actually start making better player evaluation and contract decisions....right?
Good lord...we are rooting for the Giants not to fail due to poor player eval decisions.
Your post makes it feel like taking a risk on Saquon is more important than that actually happening...
Excellent point. Eli was the master at getting his offense into good plays. I've pointed out in the past how much worse Barkley's numbers are without Eli to set the protections and do line checks for him.
He has already failed. No new contract no matter what. Big long term contracts for veteran running backs don't work. If he has a big year, happily take the draft pick and let him go plague some other organization like he has this one for the last four years.
If you want to accurately inform current decisions look out over the current NFL landscape.
No one is rooting for Barkley to fail. We are observing that he has failed to be a key part of a high functioning NFL offense.
We are rooting for the Giants to be winners. They aren't going to be winners by paying second contracts to the likes of Saquon Barkley. Schoen sounds like he understands that, so get ready to say goodbye.
Story of the past 4 years.
Who cares if Barkley is a Giant? He is a nobody in Giants' history. Absolutely forgettable player.
Let's move on from this nightmare already.
The hell it was. Saquon had a great rookie year, but he had less TDs, less rushing yards, less total yards, less games with 100 yards rushing and less yards per reception (by a lot) than Tiki did in 2004.
Based on that, how was it better overall? Because Saquon had 0.3 more yards per carry?!? Saying his 2018 was better than Tiki's 2004 does Tiki a big disservice.
If a player produces for you, you pay him. Plain and simple. It's the right message for the locker room. If he asks for more than his anticipated free market value, that's a different story. You can either tag him or let him test the market. But there's such a thing as the right thing to do. And because it's the right thing to do, it's also the smart business decision. Loyalty is something that's earned and you don't earn it by treating your players like nothing more than assets to be exploited and then disposed of.
It's probably recency and "highlight plays". You can watch video on Tiki's 2004 season. It's a master class.
If a player produces for you, you pay him. Plain and simple. It's the right message for the locker room. If he asks for more than his anticipated free market value, that's a different story. You can either tag him or let him test the market. But there's such a thing as the right thing to do. And because it's the right thing to do, it's also the smart business decision. Loyalty is something that's earned and you don't earn it by treating your players like nothing more than assets to be exploited and then disposed of.
An object lesson on how to run a shitty football team.
If a player produces for you, you pay him. Plain and simple. It's the right message for the locker room. If he asks for more than his anticipated free market value, that's a different story. You can either tag him or let him test the market. But there's such a thing as the right thing to do. And because it's the right thing to do, it's also the smart business decision. Loyalty is something that's earned and you don't earn it by treating your players like nothing more than assets to be exploited and then disposed of.
Absolutely fine giving him a 10% stake in Ownership if it means he doesn't get a second contract...
If a player produces for you, you pay him. Plain and simple. It's the right message for the locker room. If he asks for more than his anticipated free market value, that's a different story. You can either tag him or let him test the market. But there's such a thing as the right thing to do. And because it's the right thing to do, it's also the smart business decision. Loyalty is something that's earned and you don't earn it by treating your players like nothing more than assets to be exploited and then disposed of.
There's a salary cap to manage. You really can't operate this way. The league is forcing you to make hard choices. It's by design.
I think Dabe's offense is an inside and outside zone blocking scheme which can be very helpful if these inside guys can move somebody.
However, back to the issue. No way does Barkley get a multiyear contract immediately, regardless of the season he has. If he doesn’t have a good season or misses more than one or two games, there will be no contract offer (maybe a token offer). If he has a good to great season and doesn’t miss time, he may get the franchise tag to prove the year wasn’t a fluke. If he accepts the tag, they may negotiate a multiyear deal. Only way he gets a multiyear deal without a franchise tag is if Barkley himself offers to take a prove-it deal. It is pointless to argue about multipurpose yards since he could set the all-time record and he still will be in the same situation.
Can he be a needle mover on the ground, and help open up the field for the passing game.
And can he do that as part of an offense that's actually good.
Barkley compiling stats on a bunch of touches on a shitty offense isn't the goal.
If a player produces for you, you pay him. Plain and simple. It's the right message for the locker room. If he asks for more than his anticipated free market value, that's a different story. You can either tag him or let him test the market. But there's such a thing as the right thing to do. And because it's the right thing to do, it's also the smart business decision. Loyalty is something that's earned and you don't earn it by treating your players like nothing more than assets to be exploited and then disposed of.
Who earning loyalty with who? The Giants are earning loyalty with Barkley? But what if he stinks and they don't want him on the team? He hasn't produced and, even if he had produced, he has already been well compensated for that production and it does not entitle him to future compensation (in reality he has been well compensated for no production to date). Perhaps he should offer to play for free this year to earn the loyalty back of the fans and the organization.
If you love Barkley so much, try to set him up with your sister or your daughter on a date. Just get him away from the Giants. He is football herpes.
This.
Jones and Barkley were brought here by Dave Gettleman, a proven fool. Do we think Schoen is foolish enough to pay to retain these two players? I don't.
It's remarkable how many fans are like Milton and care about vague ideas like loyalty and are so happy to ignore wins and losses.
Gettleman didn't fuck everything else up and get Barkley right. That was a fuckup too.
And no one in the locker room is going to give a shit when Barkley is gone. The guys that played with him are going right out with him.
A "huge" 2nd contract? No. Nobody would have.
But you can't run your franchise based on outliers. "Pay a bad RB because one day he may be good! Remember Tiki?" or "Pay Jones because Simms was bad for years and then won a SB so that means Jones will win a SB!"
If a player produces for you, you pay him. Plain and simple. It's the right message for the locker room. If he asks for more than his anticipated free market value, that's a different story. You can either tag him or let him test the market. But there's such a thing as the right thing to do. And because it's the right thing to do, it's also the smart business decision. Loyalty is something that's earned and you don't earn it by treating your players like nothing more than assets to be exploited and then disposed of.
If Milton was a girl he would always be in a family way. He just can't say no.
It's a shame anyone in football gets cut or loses their job, but that is reality if you want to win. Or you can lose and just have a happy group!
If a player produces for you, you pay him. Plain and simple. It's the right message for the locker room. If he asks for more than his anticipated free market value, that's a different story. You can either tag him or let him test the market. But there's such a thing as the right thing to do. And because it's the right thing to do, it's also the smart business decision. Loyalty is something that's earned and you don't earn it by treating your players like nothing more than assets to be exploited and then disposed of.
The Giants already made Saquon a multi-millionaire. Otherwise, great post!
I honestly don’t remember too many here who wanted to pick up Jones’ 5 th year option, even fans like me who are in favor of him getting this season didn’t support that idea
Barkley's season in 2018 was a mirage, definitely. Wasn't nearly as great as people make it out to be. He was - at best - a good fantasy player.
2018 Barkley was at least passable as a pass blocker. Hope he can at least get that back.
Building the offense around getting Barkley the ball was inefficient, and that is likely to be the most productive season of his career. Schoen and Daboll seem to understand this, as evidenced by their apparent desire to center the offense on passing the ball and generating WR separation and YAC.
I wonder if their respective teams had anything to do with it?
This is dishonest.
Tiki Barber was a second round pick. When a second round pick gives you this
in four years, he won't get a second contract most likely. And no one would have a problem with it.
I wonder if their respective teams had anything to do with it?
The point is that Barkley shouldn't be a focal point of the offense. He had the best year of his career in 2018, he was absolutely the focus of the offense, and the offense was poor as a result.
I don't know what Edgerrin James has to do with any of this (what's with BBI's obsession with irrelevant player comps?), but if he were playing for the Giants today I wouldn't want to pay him a second contract. And Edge James was twice the player Barkley is. James could actually be trusted to pick up a blitz.
Paying running backs doesn't make sense in 2022. The proof of this is overwhelmingly visible around the league.
When Barkley signs with another team in a few months his departure will barely register. Who cares?
You are one of the most active posters on this thread, and all others that have to do with Barkley or Jones. If you didn’t care, why waste your time on them?
My post had nothing to do with the 5th year option. It was related to all of the people who kept posting "you would have cut Phil Simms in 1983" like there is some basis for that analogy.
I m definitely a guy who made analogies between Simms and Jones. My point was it took Phil 5 years to become the quarterback he was, and that the same could happen for Daniel. Is that not a legit take?
But I get the point about rookie contracts
Joe: I think you’re probably my age, old enough to having seen Simms’ from the beginning. Simms had a bad OL (although not as bad as last years OL) but early on, never had even decent WRs or RBs. The difference for me is that Simms never looked as lost as Jones has looked. I think most people in the know looked at Simms as a good QB. Same cant be said about Jones.
Way off the Barkley Tiki discussion
A 6th round pick by the Patriots in 2000 turned into a 7 time Super Bowl winner and maybe the best player in league history. How do we know that can't happen for Gary Brightwell or Rodarius Williams?
Why do you apply the outlier from forty years ago to Jones? Why not apply Drew Lock? Paxton Lynch? Jake Locker? Blaine Gabbert? And on and on...
For every Phil Simms who finally got going in year five there are hundreds of players who just stayed bad. In today's NFL it doesn't make sense to wait that long. Milton wants to run the Giants like a mom and pop where performance is secondary to loyalty.
Some of us are tired of losing.
It was 40 years ago. I dont get it.
If he then made it back, and hardly played, would you want him back in 2024?
If we're making the Phil Simms comparison, let's at least go apples to apples.
Some of you consistently dismiss any suggestion that maybe Jones will work out as if you think it really matters what guys who hold out hope for him think
You understand our opinion on Jones has no impact on what the Giants decide in regard to his future…. Right?
As for Barkley (and Jones as well), whether and how much he should be paid will depend on how he and the team performs in 2022. Injuries are a consideration. Was he robbed of the explosiveness we saw in 2018 (the guy Bill Belichick called the best RB in the NFL)? I don't think any of us are qualified to answer that question so we'll just have to wait until the season is played. Only then will any of us be able to offer up an informed argument on what should or shouldn't be done with Barkley.
Yes it is. My bad.
His explosiveness will decrease with age. And we've seen what Barkley is without it, a very ordinary running back.
You can't pay a guy based who he was or on long odds that he'll do something improbable.
I can think of two every down backs who were consistently explosive deep into their career. Sanders and Payton.
I think your view is it's not impossible because Simms did it.
But the point many of us are making is the circumstances in which that occured doesn't exist.
After his 3rd year struggling, Simms tore his knee and missed his 4th year. Then he barely played as he worked his way back in his 5th.
It wasn't until his 6th year that he was a winning QB.
If this is the case then what the hell are any of these players still doing in the building? They lost their right to loyalty long ago.
We need to let go of the idea that DJones and Barkley will be anything but the gettleman busts that they are.
Comparison to prior giants players is just dumb and not productive.
Simms was a player who showed up on a losing team and had immediate impact . Tiki was a second end pick playing on a good team. Neither applies to d jones and Barkley. Those high picks are expected to be impact players and years have gone by that proves they simply are not. In fact their both respective bottom 1/3 players in nfl
BB'56 has made this comparison many times - and Many fans thought Simms should have been canned long before that 5th year. I don't know why it's not a relevant possibility other than that fans have no patience what-so-ever, and the loudest, most repetitive ones who keep insisting and try to get the last say in, think that if they can they are the final word : )
Truth is that the ones who are comparing this situation to Simms have as much chance of being right as those insisting Jones is DOA (me being a DOAer, right now, not withstanding).
Trying to compare the NYG and the QB position in 2022 to any NFL franchise's handling of the QB position from over 40 years ago doesn't seem like a good practice.
The truth For DJ at this point is that if he were to turn it around with this franchise, at this point, in today's NFL would be the outlier of all outliers.
No one comes back from the kind of losing he's suffered, stays with the same franchise, and then suddenly turns it around.
The fallacy is the Simms situation is very different than Jones.
There's very little logical rigor in the comparison. And when you peel it back, you're left with 40 years ago an unlikely occurrence happened.
That's not a strong argument. And there are plenty of strong arguments the odds are against Jones.
It's a bad, bad comparison.
Terps - GFY - You wouldn't know the truth if it hit you in the face - and that was a deliberate smack
Eli Manning and Phil Simms were excellent players and had shown that at some level before struggles as a pro. They were more talented.
Most people believe if the Giants had put more on Phil's ability instead of building on the run game and defense he would have been a more productive, dynamic passer.
Jones isn't that caliber of talent. Placing hope on one player to pull out of a nosedive because two other, better players did it is just faith, supported by nothing.
Look at what Jones did in college or anywhere else. Didn't win, wasn't particularly good. Not more complicated than that.
Hes got some athletic ability that the Giants fans here haven't seen in a QB in their lifetime, so it inflates their opinion of the guy.
The other side of the debate is a barely applicable circumstance from forty years ago.
A circumstance mind you no one actually has the intellectual curiosity to even really debate or discuss.
Because honestly, I don't believe a single poster on this site would want to keep Jones if his 5 year path mirrors Simms.
So please stop this silly equivalency argument, because these are not evenly supported observations. And this is the recipe for another apology in the Fall.
The other side of the debate is a barely applicable circumstance from forty years ago.
A circumstance mind you no one actually has the intellectual curiosity to even really debate or discuss.
Because honestly, I don't believe a single poster on this site would want to keep Jones if his 5 year path mirrors Simms.
So please stop this silly equivalency argument, because these are not evenly supported observations. And this is the recipe for another apology in the Fall.
I understand what you are saying but it still does not vitiate the possibility that there is a valid comparison to be made with Simms.
Why stop at Simms for Jones? Maybe he can be Tom Brady!
Eli Manning and Phil Simms were excellent players and had shown that at some level before struggles as a pro. They were more talented. D
Most people believe if the Giants had put more on Phil's ability instead of building on the run game and defense he would have been a more productive, dynamic passer.
Jones isn't that caliber of talent. Placing hope on one player to pull out of a nosedive because two other, better players did it is just faith, supported by nothing.
Look at what Jones did in college or anywhere else. Didn't win, wasn't particularly good. Not more complicated than that.
Hes got some athletic ability that the Giants fans here haven't seen in a QB in their lifetime, so it inflates their opinion of the guy.
David Cutcliffe had 5 winning seasons in 14 years at Duke. The first 3 were consecutive seasons with a collection of players that included as many as 7 future professionals like Jamison Crowder and Matt Skura. The other 2 winning seasons were the final 2 seasons Daniel Jones started. Jones also started 2 of Cutcliffe’s 3 bowl victories. (Keep in mind Jones played with a grand total of ONE future professional over the course of those 2 seasons.) Duke hasn’t had a winning season since Jones left and consequently, Cutcliffe lost his job.
One can easily criticize Jones performance the past 2 seasons without resorting to regurgitating other posters’ nonsense about Jones’ collegiate career.
Why stop at Simms for Jones? Maybe he can be Tom Brady!
There's also a possibility that you have a behavioral disorder and are a troll -- but we still let you post here.
First, Cutcliffe is a quality coach who had sent multiple QBs to the NFL, and did his share of winning before he ever worked for Duke. Second, comparing anything Daniel Jones did at Duke to Eli Manning at Ole Miss, even loosely, is comical.
Touting "bowl games" with 4th place finishes in the ACC is not the flex you think it is. His winning amounts to two seasons while losing to any big program he played and winning the Quicklane Oil Change Bowl and the Independence bowl.
I will stand on "didn't win, wasn't particularly good". Few would disagree. You want to argue that the team around him wasn't good either, and that's just a deflection. I'm talking about his talent level relative to gifted players who did overcome pro struggles. Daniel Jones isn't as talented as those players. He is less talented. He requires sufficient talent around him to be helped along. There isn't another gear to wait and see for. Therefore the comparison to players who came before, who had high expectations and great talent, is null. Twisting what little resume he does have is just quibbling over barely relevant footnotes.
You don't have to worry about that anymore. I think I'm done trying to lead a horse to water and hope it drinks. Enjoy your board.
So if Barkley is touching the rock 20-30 times per game and racking up 2000+ yards from scrimmage and isn't offered a market-rate contract it will resonate in the locker room and impact future contracts and the product we see on Sundays. The locker room will not react well to any argument about a RB's shelf life and expiration date. Barkley is not a gallon of milk and treating him as such may look fine on the team's income statement, but it won't look good on the team's won-loss record.
p.s.--Christian McCaffrey was the NFL's best RB in 2019 and was rewarded with a record-breaking contract for a RB. He then played a total of ten games combined in 2020 and 2021 because of injuries. Giving him that contract was still the right and wise thing to do.
Players are not infants. They (and their agents) understand the economics of the game, along with the objective realities of positional value as it relates to roster construction and the salary cap.
Not paying Saquon because they are making better decisions where to allocate monies or how much should be paid to a supply-rich position or because he is injured so frequently is business, not disrespect.
The comparison posts between Simms and Jones is also just pure comedy.
Winning strategies seem almost lost with some NY Giants at this point.
Not paying Saquon because they are making better decisions where to allocate monies or how much should be paid to a supply-rich position or because he is injured so frequently is business, not disrespect.
There's a reason I put quotation marks around the word disrespect.
At the same time, anyone would in fact be a fool, at least from a football perspective, to want to give Jones another look simply because previous Giants’ QBs were latish bloomers. However, you do give another look (especially if you don't have any other real options) if you think he has some tools and want to see what he can do surrounded by some decent talent. In fact, that seems to be the thinking of the current administration. I certainly believe he’s a way better player than a lot of fans are giving him credit for these days. True, he has a ways to go to establish himself as a legit franchise QB, but he’s also not Jerry Goldsteyn or Joe Piscarcik. Last year, for example, he had a 64% completion rate that just isn't that far from the 68-70% mark that's kind of the benchmark these days and he's had 16 more TD passes than picks in his career. Even his 12-25 career W-L record is a little deceiving as Jones was 3-14 in his first 17 starts, but 10-11 since. I would also note that Jones QB rating in 2021 was over 90 in 8 of his 11 starts. Again, maybe not quite all-world, but also not chopped liver. And if he doesn’t deliver you move on, but right now I am hoping like hell that he can deliver, because moving on likely means starting all over again and I’m getting too old for that!
The other reason I raised the Simms-Jones connection is that I have a little bit different take on the state of the Giants these days. I lived through the down cycles of the 1970s and the 1990s. And the one thing I learned in those eras is that they do end and in some ways this past season had something of a 1983 feel to it, especially the final 6 weeks when the Giants were awful, terrible, dreadful however you want to describe it. But that was almost entirely due to the fact that the Glennon/Fromm QB tandem was awful, terrible, dreadful, and in a QB-driven league if your QBs are awful, terrible, dreadful, the whole team is almost by definition going to look that way.
However, I have had the feeling over the past couple of years that while it hasn’t necessarily shown up in the W-L record the Giants were getting closer. They were 6-5 to finish off the 2020 season and were flirting with .500 last fall until Jones was injured, despite one of the league’s tougher schedules and another run of frustrating injuries that had them scrambling on the OL and at the skill positions. And going into the 2022 season, I keep looking for all these holes on the roster I keep hearing we still have, but I’m not sure I am seeing them. The Giants, for example, have the makings of a very good defensive front with Thibo, Az, Leo Williams and Dex Lawrence (although one would like a couple of more big bodies inside for depth; the makings of a much-improved OL; and some decent talent at the offensive skill positions if they could ever stay healthy. Still, the NFL is very much a QB driven league, and ultimately how the Giants do this fall – not to mention where the organization goes down the road - still comes down to how well Jones plays. And personally I am looking forward to seeing how the season plays out.
You mean that wouldn't be "the right thing to do" anymore?
A hole on the roster shouldn’t just be defined as a weak unit or positional player. It’s also having so many fairly average or JAG-type guys that never really step up it’s basically creating a hole versus the competition.
QB, TE, Interior OL, LB, CB, P...all areas that can easily be defined as holes. And if our 2 first round picks don’t step up then I could add two more spots as well...
A hole on the roster shouldn’t just be defined as a weak unit or positional player. It’s also having so many fairly average or JAG-type guys that never really step up it’s basically creating a hole versus the competition.
QB, TE, Interior OL, LB, CB, P...all areas that can easily be defined as holes. And if our 2 first round picks don’t step up then I could add two more spots as well...
Jimmy: What do they say? Beauty, and presumably the lack thereof, is in the eye of the beholder! To my mind a 'hole' in the roster is a position where you are for all intents and purposes playing street free agent type players. In fact, there is nothing wrong per se with JAGs, at least at non-core positions like TE, IOL, LB, and P that you mention.
And there is no question that the CB situation makes one a tad nervous but even there you have a very good #1 type player in Adoree Jackson and a bunch of third round picks that all look like they have at least some potential.
In fact, what I would be tempted to say at this point is the Giants really don't have any glaring holes in the roster. What they do have is a number of questions like can the skill position people stay healthy. Of course, the biggest regards Dan Jones but even there to my mind the question is not so much whether he can play but can he be good enough. And people can howl at the moon all they want about what they think but like JoeinPa said above it don't matter a rat's petunia. What matters is how he plays this year and what Giants management thinks about his situation.
I have also written in a number of places over the years that I don't believe the old 'we have too many holes in the roster' bit is the wrong way to approach the whole issue. Fact is that being the team with the fewest holes in the roster isn't going to win you many championships. The teams that do win championships are the teams that have the most impact players - especially in the passing game on both sides of the ball - that make the most impact plays. And the real issue for the Giants these past few years is that they just haven't had many impact players and when they did get one - Odell, Saquon - they got hurt. And that doesn't count earlier in the decade with Nicks, Cruz, and JPP. That just maybe more star power than the rest of the league lost collectively.
But I digress. Going forward there is potential at the skill positions in Saquon, Toney, WanDale and Golladay, although I'd love to have a legit #1 receiver with the speed to take the top off defenses. And on the other side there is legit potential that guys like Thibo, Az, and Leo Williams can give you a disruptive pass rush that's not asking Nick Lalos to be the next coming of LT.
But again its why we play the games.
And this with a QB on a rookie deal, no less. Where does all that money go? (rhetorical...)