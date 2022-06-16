for display only
What is your favorite Giants touchdown ever?

cpgiants : 6/16/2022 10:59 pm
Kind of a question that can go in a lot of different directions I guess.

I think mine is still the McConkey touchdown in Super Bowl 21 off the tipped ball.
Andy Headen's fumbe return against Dallas in 1984  
truebluelarry : 6/17/2022 5:54 am : link
I was at that game and he ran it back into the end zone where my seats were. The 81 yards is still the team record for the longest fumble return in Giants history and he was in the clear the whole way, the stadium was going nuts. Taylor's hit to cause the fumble was vintage LT, tomahawk chop over the shoulder for the strip, Headen scooped the ball off the turf in-stride and tuned on the jets with about 3 other Giants following him to the end zone.
Andy Headen highlights - ( New Window )
Burress catch for the winning td in Super Bowl 42  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6/17/2022 6:35 am : link
Favorite non-touchdown plays:

JPP blocking field goal to win against Dallas. And of course the Tynes helmet catch.
RE: I was in Philly.....not wearing any Giants.....but this 80 year lady  
nochance : 6/17/2022 6:40 am : link
In comment 15734392 George from PA said:
Quote:
Starting heckling me....relentlessly behind me.....crud.

I never once turned around.....I was with several friends in their season tickets

I do not exactly remember the play....but ended with Strahan returning it for a game winning game ending TD.

On way out....told lady hope she has a great night....I know I will.

She tried swinging at me....typical pathetic Eagle fan.....pure class.

But that TD was very rewarding



She probably had a spitoon in her double wide
Hmm, great question  
jvm52106 : 6/17/2022 6:44 am : link
1- LT's Thanksgiving TD against the Lions.

2- Andy Headen's recovery and score of a fumble caused by LT week 2 vs Dallas in 1984.

3- George Martin's int return against Denver in 1986!
Thank Shyster!  
George from PA : 6/17/2022 6:44 am : link
Yep....that was it.

Still puts a smile on my face....
RE: Andy Headen's fumbe return against Dallas in 1984  
jvm52106 : 6/17/2022 6:47 am : link
In comment 15734450 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
I was at that game and he ran it back into the end zone where my seats were. The 81 yards is still the team record for the longest fumble return in Giants history and he was in the clear the whole way, the stadium was going nuts. Taylor's hit to cause the fumble was vintage LT, tomahawk chop over the shoulder for the strip, Headen scooped the ball off the turf in-stride and tuned on the jets with about 3 other Giants following him to the end zone. Andy Headen highlights - ( New Window )


One of my favorite players from the 80's.
Nochance, those fans never disappoint  
George from PA : 6/17/2022 6:53 am : link
You got to wonder how they live their lives.

The normal Eagle fans are mortified but they are so many of these rabid fans.

It got a little better at the linc....but still
SBXLII, Eli to Plax  
Big Blue '56 : 6/17/2022 7:01 am : link
.
Eli to Plax  
Ben in Tampa : 6/17/2022 7:38 am : link
Runner up: Shockey over Dawkins
...  
Chuck Q : 6/17/2022 7:42 am : link
Odell to Saquan - not as important as most of the above but sure was exciting at the time
Homer Jones came to mind  
US1 Giants : 6/17/2022 7:52 am : link
first TD spike
Link - ( New Window )
Eli to Plax, XLII.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/17/2022 8:00 am : link
Runner up: Eli to Amani right before halftime of Dallas playoff game to tie it up.
OBJ one-handed catch against Dallas  
mavric : 6/17/2022 9:49 am : link
.
It's got to be Plax's TD catch,  
Section331 : 6/17/2022 9:57 am : link
but one I will always remember if Kent Graham's hail TD pass to Amani Toomer to beat the then undefeated Broncos. I was at the game with a friend who is an avid Broncs fans, so that made it extra sweet.
You guys have mentioned the best ones.  
David B. : 6/17/2022 10:33 am : link
The one to McConkey off Bavaro was kind of the one where you really knew they were going to win that first SB.

The LT one against SF was ALSO great because it's on the play where Montana got destroyed. And Jerry Rice didn't try very hard to chase down LT.

And Plax in the SB.

But another one I loved was the game-winner to Plax in OT against Philly after the big second-half comeback. My favorite thing about Plax was that he OWNED the Eagles.
RE: You guys have mentioned the best ones.  
St. Jimmy : 6/17/2022 11:00 am : link
In comment 15734625 David B. said:
Quote:
The one to McConkey off Bavaro was kind of the one where you really knew they were going to win that first SB.

The LT one against SF was ALSO great because it's on the play where Montana got destroyed. And Jerry Rice didn't try very hard to chase down LT.

And Plax in the SB.

But another one I loved was the game-winner to Plax in OT against Philly after the big second-half comeback. My favorite thing about Plax was that he OWNED the Eagles.
Was thinking the same one for Burress. Typical Brian Dawkins on the play before. Looks like he tries to drop an elbow on Toomer after he was tackled.
Link - ( New Window )
Game was always in hand  
The Dude : 6/17/2022 11:28 am : link
but Nicks against Falcons in the wildcard round is in my top 10
RE: Here’s my top 3 in no particular order  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/17/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15734387 eric2425ny said:
Quote:


Sehorn pick 6 against Philly in 2001


Was at this game. Good Times!
Many of the best already mentioned.  
Klaatu : 6/17/2022 11:36 am : link
But I'll add Cruz's catch-and-run against the Jets. What was it, 99 yards? Incredible.

Giants-Cowboys, 199o. LT tips Aikman's pass (I think it was Aikman), catches it, runs in for the TD.
RE: OBJ one-handed catch against Dallas  
Route 9 : 6/17/2022 11:49 am : link
In comment 15734584 mavric said:
Quote:
.


I don't know if that would even be in my top 10
Shockey on Dawkins  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 6/17/2022 12:10 pm : link
We all knew it was coming. The Giants needed the play, and he delivered.
RE: OBJ one-handed catch against Dallas  
bradshaw44 : 6/17/2022 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15734584 mavric said:
Quote:
.


From a talent stand point, sure this is up there hands down. From and importance standpoint, it was probably the worst thing ever. It started the downfall of OBJs career. If he had not caught that ball and just remained humble, maybe we have a different result.
Manningham in San Francisco  
Go Terps : 6/17/2022 12:26 pm : link
What was that, 3rd and goal from the 17 or something? Huge degree of difficulty against a great defense.
Jacobs  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/17/2022 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15734413 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
On TV: Tough one, but I have to go with the Brandon Jacob’s spiking of the play clock against the Cowboys. My favorite team and memories being a Giants fan was this playoff run, and I got to share it with a lot of close friends and Jacob’s fired us up as much as he did his teammates with this play. Would love to see a prime Jacob’s type player on the Giants again, he was the soul of the team.


Was gonna post this one for non-playoff TDs. Not really a consequential TD, but so badass and enjoyable.
RE: The Touchdown Maker  
56n11bestever : 6/17/2022 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15734442 monstercoo said:
Quote:
Stephen Baker's TD at the end of the half in Super Bowl 25. That game was just special.


What I also like is during the set up of the play the announcers give simple information and keep quiet during the play then replay they discuss it.

Now all the announcers do it talk all the way through.

Great clip.
For me it is Plax 2008  
Crazed Dogs : 6/17/2022 1:19 pm : link
Yes he was wide open... but the thrill and elation I felt in going up on the vaunted Pats was just awesome....

While not a TD catch.... one of my fav's is Bavaro carrying the 49ers team on his back....Lott just could not take him down

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqlVwmEiwaE
Only because it wasn't mentioned  
USAF NYG Fan : 6/17/2022 2:05 pm : link
All my top choices have already been said but just to add a few from a regular-season game that had so much going for it. A game I will always remember.

I really loved the Giants vs Jets 2011. A statement game. IMHO the game that kickstarted the post-season. Go into Christmas with a team win. The game is pretty much sealed with a safety but let's be sure with a Bradshaw TD to put it completely out of reach. Salt to the wound, an interception so they don't even put another point on the board.

Who's stadium is this?

You have to get some yards here just so you can punt the ball. Nah. I'll take option B and just go 99 yards for the TD instead.
https://youtu.be/4-BpSe2Mw7o?t=313

Not Jacobs but Bradshaw running over a defender. I didn't see this coming. Mini Juggernaut.
https://youtu.be/4-BpSe2Mw7o?t=540

Another Bradshaw TD to seal it.
https://youtu.be/4-BpSe2Mw7o?t=866

OFC you can just watch the entire highlights instead but those are the 3 TDs that stood out.
RE: For me it is Plax 2008  
Route 9 : 6/17/2022 2:16 pm : link
In comment 15734774 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
Yes he was wide open... but the thrill and elation I felt in going up on the vaunted Pats was just awesome....

While not a TD catch.... one of my fav's is Bavaro carrying the 49ers team on his back....Lott just could not take him down

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqlVwmEiwaE


Man for one second. I'm like DON'T LOB IT UP! DON'T LOB IT UP!
I'm more partial to the Parcells years than the Coughlin years  
arniefez : 6/17/2022 2:32 pm : link
But Eli is on my Mt Rushmore of Giants players. I can't pick just one there are a lot of them. I'll keep it to 4 off the top of my head.

Eli to Plax to win Super Bowl 42

Eli to Cruz to end Rex Ryan's Jet's and setup Super Bowl 46

LT vs the Lions on Thanksgiving

LT vs the 49ers 49-3


Manning Lobs it... - ( New Window )
Regular Season - George Martin pick 6  
Jimmy Googs : 6/17/2022 3:05 pm : link
Playoffs - Eli to Plax
RE: Jacobs  
beatrixkiddo : 6/17/2022 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15734724 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15734413 beatrixkiddo said:


Quote:


On TV: Tough one, but I have to go with the Brandon Jacob’s spiking of the play clock against the Cowboys. My favorite team and memories being a Giants fan was this playoff run, and I got to share it with a lot of close friends and Jacob’s fired us up as much as he did his teammates with this play. Would love to see a prime Jacob’s type player on the Giants again, he was the soul of the team.



Was gonna post this one for non-playoff TDs. Not really a consequential TD, but so badass and enjoyable.


Jacob’s hated the Cowboys more than us fans haha, this one just got us so pumped up for this game. My favorite Giants offense was when Jacob’s and Bradshaw were in their prime together and we had an OL that were a bunch of maulers up their in the run. Jacob’s and Bradshaw were such an awesome duo, I miss those days.
off the of my head  
NYDCBlue : 6/17/2022 6:17 pm : link
Jacobs in Dallas. I believe it was a playoff game, when he ran through the end zone and beamed the ball at the play clock, breaking a bulb.


For some reason that TD sticks out.
There should be some kind of honorable mention  
NYDCBlue : 6/17/2022 6:23 pm : link
For the Eli to Hakeem Nicks hail Mary pass in Green Bay, to close out the half. I believe that play tied the game up, and gave us all hope when it was not looking great.
RE: Two come to mind  
NYDCBlue : 6/17/2022 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15734397 BlackLight said:
Quote:
Collins to Ike - first TD of the 2000 NFC Title game.

Ron Dixon TD kick return to open game against Philly a week prior.


I think you are just like me, we just hate the Eagles.... Speaking of memorable TDs against Philly, how about Shockey's jaw jabbing, trash talking, grab during his rookie year, I think it was?
NYDCBlue...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/17/2022 6:41 pm : link
Yup. Shockey grabbing the ball over that fucker Dawkins, probably my least favorite athlete ever.
ones that instantly popped into my head.  
xtian : 6/17/2022 6:53 pm : link
not necessarily my favorites:
1. 1998 Kent Graham to Amani Toomer catch in the back of the end to win the game against the 13-0 Broncos.
2. 1980 Earnest Gray had 2 great games: Cardinals 4 TDs and Packers 3 TDs all from Phil Simms. This is more about the entire game rather than an individual TD.
3. 1967 Earl Morrall to Homer Jones 98 yard TD. Back then the 2 goal posts were both on the goal line. Earl was deep in the end zone and narrowly missed hitting one before completing bomb.
4. 2011 Eli Manning to Victor Cruz 99 yards against the Jets on 3rd and 10. Victor jump skipped by 2 DBs and then barely squeaked the safety. Changed the game.
......  
Route 9 : 6/17/2022 7:00 pm : link
Oh yeah duh. 1998 vs Denver was my favorite moment from those Fassel years. Oh yeah and 41-0.
RE: NYDCBlue...  
Route 9 : 6/17/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15734977 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yup. Shockey grabbing the ball over that fucker Dawkins, probably my least favorite athlete ever.


Don't say that to that one guy from the prior thread who whacks off to pictures of Nick Foles. He might not like that.

Then again, that doesn't necessarily narrow it down because half of BBI loves to slurp up the Eagles.

BBI loves to slurp up the Eagles like a Slurpee.

What fucking absolute, loser, filth.
1986 NFC Championship - Simms to Manuel  
kinard : 6/17/2022 7:54 pm : link
Into the wind. Simms steps up, threads the needle from 11 yards into Manuel's hands cutting across the end zone.

Giants go up 10-0 and you knew the Redskins weren't scoring and we were going to the Super Bowl.

Great moment.

First two that came to mind for some reason  
Bear vs Shark : 6/17/2022 9:04 pm : link
Eli to Manningham on 3rd and 18 or whatever in '11 NFC Championship game, and Collins to Shockey over Dawkins in '02 win and in.
RE: First two that came to mind for some reason  
Bear vs Shark : 6/17/2022 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15735071 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
Eli to Manningham on 3rd and 18 or whatever in '11 NFC Championship game, and Collins to Shockey over Dawkins in '02 win and in.
Read the thread after posting and see that most of you agree. Surprised to see so many people mention Shockey over Dawkins but holy fuck, that was exhilarating.
Eli to Plax  
giantstock : 6/18/2022 12:18 am : link
Was my number 1.

My most memorable...  
Brown_Hornet : 6/18/2022 1:27 am : link
...TDs have been mentioned.

My most memorable plays are not TDs.

1 - Jacob's 1st carry vs GB when he ran over Woodson told me that the Giants came to play that day.

2- Gary Reasons goal line stop vs Bobby Humphrey is engrained.

3- Jim Burt's TKO of Joe Montana is 3rd.
......  
Route 9 : 6/18/2022 3:59 am : link
Fuck Brian Dawkins and any Giant fan who cheers on the Eagles.

Signed,

Anyone who is normal
Not my favorite...  
Klaatu : 6/18/2022 10:08 am : link
But certainly one of the most enjoyable.

Giants v 'Skins 1988 - Jim Burt TD - ( New Window )
I remember 2 as a kid  
Bleedblue10 : 6/18/2022 6:38 pm : link
1) Dave Meggett halfback pass to Mike sherries against the skins(I believe they ran that play for a td twice that year, both against Washington)
2) Rodney Hampton long td run against Minnesota in LTs last home game.
Among the favorites  
ep in md : 6/18/2022 9:50 pm : link
On Dec. 13, 1998, the Giants upset the defending Super Bowl champion, the 13-0 Denver Broncos, 20-16, on Kent Graham's 37-yard touchdown pass to Amani Toomer with 48 seconds remaining.
RE: Among the favorites  
Route 9 : 6/19/2022 12:03 am : link
In comment 15735512 ep in md said:
Quote:
On Dec. 13, 1998, the Giants upset the defending Super Bowl champion, the 13-0 Denver Broncos, 20-16, on Kent Graham's 37-yard touchdown pass to Amani Toomer with 48 seconds remaining.


That was the same day as WWF Rock Bottom because I remember being at my aunt's house to watch the game and PPV because she had the illegal box hahaha I miss those days
personal favorite  
The Jake : 6/19/2022 8:41 am : link
is Stephen Baker’s catch in the corner of the end zone for our first TD in Giants vs Bears, January 1991.

i happened to be sitting right there in the corner lower tier seats where he caught it and, as a kid, the play felt like it was designed to be run right at me. i have a pretty vivid memory of watching Baker get a step, seeing the ball in the air, seeing the over the shoulder catch, and then seeing the ref run up to the line and furiously shake his head up and down (“yes”), as if his upraised arms weren’t enough. and the ref’s hat fell off!

i was 11, and it was at that moment that i started believing Hostetler could do it.
how could i forget?  
The Jake : 6/19/2022 8:43 am : link
thank you Dad for bringing me to that game!

happy Father’s Day all!
