What is your favorite Giants touchdown ever?

I was at that game and he ran it back into the end zone where my seats were. The 81 yards is still the team record for the longest fumble return in Giants history and he was in the clear the whole way, the stadium was going nuts. Taylor's hit to cause the fumble was vintage LT, tomahawk chop over the shoulder for the strip, Headen scooped the ball off the turf in-stride and tuned on the jets with about 3 other Giants following him to the end zone. Andy Headen highlights - ( New Window )
I was at that game and he ran it back into the end zone where my seats were. The 81 yards is still the team record for the longest fumble return in Giants history and he was in the clear the whole way, the stadium was going nuts. Taylor's hit to cause the fumble was vintage LT, tomahawk chop over the shoulder for the strip, Headen scooped the ball off the turf in-stride and tuned on the jets with about 3 other Giants following him to the end zone. Andy Headen highlights - ( New Window )
but one I will always remember if Kent Graham's hail TD pass to Amani Toomer to beat the then undefeated Broncos. I was at the game with a friend who is an avid Broncs fans, so that made it extra sweet.
From a talent stand point, sure this is up there hands down. From and importance standpoint, it was probably the worst thing ever. It started the downfall of OBJs career. If he had not caught that ball and just remained humble, maybe we have a different result.
On TV: Tough one, but I have to go with the Brandon Jacob’s spiking of the play clock against the Cowboys. My favorite team and memories being a Giants fan was this playoff run, and I got to share it with a lot of close friends and Jacob’s fired us up as much as he did his teammates with this play. Would love to see a prime Jacob’s type player on the Giants again, he was the soul of the team.
Was gonna post this one for non-playoff TDs. Not really a consequential TD, but so badass and enjoyable.
All my top choices have already been said but just to add a few from a regular-season game that had so much going for it. A game I will always remember.
I really loved the Giants vs Jets 2011. A statement game. IMHO the game that kickstarted the post-season. Go into Christmas with a team win. The game is pretty much sealed with a safety but let's be sure with a Bradshaw TD to put it completely out of reach. Salt to the wound, an interception so they don't even put another point on the board.
On TV: Tough one, but I have to go with the Brandon Jacob’s spiking of the play clock against the Cowboys. My favorite team and memories being a Giants fan was this playoff run, and I got to share it with a lot of close friends and Jacob’s fired us up as much as he did his teammates with this play. Would love to see a prime Jacob’s type player on the Giants again, he was the soul of the team.
Was gonna post this one for non-playoff TDs. Not really a consequential TD, but so badass and enjoyable.
Jacob’s hated the Cowboys more than us fans haha, this one just got us so pumped up for this game. My favorite Giants offense was when Jacob’s and Bradshaw were in their prime together and we had an OL that were a bunch of maulers up their in the run. Jacob’s and Bradshaw were such an awesome duo, I miss those days.
not necessarily my favorites:
1. 1998 Kent Graham to Amani Toomer catch in the back of the end to win the game against the 13-0 Broncos.
2. 1980 Earnest Gray had 2 great games: Cardinals 4 TDs and Packers 3 TDs all from Phil Simms. This is more about the entire game rather than an individual TD.
3. 1967 Earl Morrall to Homer Jones 98 yard TD. Back then the 2 goal posts were both on the goal line. Earl was deep in the end zone and narrowly missed hitting one before completing bomb.
4. 2011 Eli Manning to Victor Cruz 99 yards against the Jets on 3rd and 10. Victor jump skipped by 2 DBs and then barely squeaked the safety. Changed the game.
1) Dave Meggett halfback pass to Mike sherries against the skins(I believe they ran that play for a td twice that year, both against Washington)
2) Rodney Hampton long td run against Minnesota in LTs last home game.
is Stephen Baker’s catch in the corner of the end zone for our first TD in Giants vs Bears, January 1991.
i happened to be sitting right there in the corner lower tier seats where he caught it and, as a kid, the play felt like it was designed to be run right at me. i have a pretty vivid memory of watching Baker get a step, seeing the ball in the air, seeing the over the shoulder catch, and then seeing the ref run up to the line and furiously shake his head up and down (“yes”), as if his upraised arms weren’t enough. and the ref’s hat fell off!
i was 11, and it was at that moment that i started believing Hostetler could do it.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Andy Headen highlights - ( New Window )
JPP blocking field goal to win against Dallas. And of course the Tynes helmet catch.
I never once turned around.....I was with several friends in their season tickets
I do not exactly remember the play....but ended with Strahan returning it for a game winning game ending TD.
On way out....told lady hope she has a great night....I know I will.
She tried swinging at me....typical pathetic Eagle fan.....pure class.
But that TD was very rewarding
She probably had a spitoon in her double wide
2- Andy Headen's recovery and score of a fumble caused by LT week 2 vs Dallas in 1984.
3- George Martin's int return against Denver in 1986!
Still puts a smile on my face....
One of my favorite players from the 80's.
The normal Eagle fans are mortified but they are so many of these rabid fans.
It got a little better at the linc....but still
Link - ( New Window )
The LT one against SF was ALSO great because it's on the play where Montana got destroyed. And Jerry Rice didn't try very hard to chase down LT.
And Plax in the SB.
But another one I loved was the game-winner to Plax in OT against Philly after the big second-half comeback. My favorite thing about Plax was that he OWNED the Eagles.
The LT one against SF was ALSO great because it's on the play where Montana got destroyed. And Jerry Rice didn't try very hard to chase down LT.
And Plax in the SB.
But another one I loved was the game-winner to Plax in OT against Philly after the big second-half comeback. My favorite thing about Plax was that he OWNED the Eagles.
Link - ( New Window )
Sehorn pick 6 against Philly in 2001
Was at this game. Good Times!
Giants-Cowboys, 199o. LT tips Aikman's pass (I think it was Aikman), catches it, runs in for the TD.
I don't know if that would even be in my top 10
From a talent stand point, sure this is up there hands down. From and importance standpoint, it was probably the worst thing ever. It started the downfall of OBJs career. If he had not caught that ball and just remained humble, maybe we have a different result.
Was gonna post this one for non-playoff TDs. Not really a consequential TD, but so badass and enjoyable.
What I also like is during the set up of the play the announcers give simple information and keep quiet during the play then replay they discuss it.
Now all the announcers do it talk all the way through.
Great clip.
While not a TD catch.... one of my fav's is Bavaro carrying the 49ers team on his back....Lott just could not take him down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqlVwmEiwaE
I really loved the Giants vs Jets 2011. A statement game. IMHO the game that kickstarted the post-season. Go into Christmas with a team win. The game is pretty much sealed with a safety but let's be sure with a Bradshaw TD to put it completely out of reach. Salt to the wound, an interception so they don't even put another point on the board.
Who's stadium is this?
You have to get some yards here just so you can punt the ball. Nah. I'll take option B and just go 99 yards for the TD instead.
https://youtu.be/4-BpSe2Mw7o?t=313
Not Jacobs but Bradshaw running over a defender. I didn't see this coming. Mini Juggernaut.
https://youtu.be/4-BpSe2Mw7o?t=540
Another Bradshaw TD to seal it.
https://youtu.be/4-BpSe2Mw7o?t=866
OFC you can just watch the entire highlights instead but those are the 3 TDs that stood out.
While not a TD catch.... one of my fav's is Bavaro carrying the 49ers team on his back....Lott just could not take him down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqlVwmEiwaE
Man for one second. I'm like DON'T LOB IT UP! DON'T LOB IT UP!
Eli to Plax to win Super Bowl 42
Eli to Cruz to end Rex Ryan's Jet's and setup Super Bowl 46
LT vs the Lions on Thanksgiving
LT vs the 49ers 49-3
Manning Lobs it... - ( New Window )
Quote:
On TV: Tough one, but I have to go with the Brandon Jacob’s spiking of the play clock against the Cowboys. My favorite team and memories being a Giants fan was this playoff run, and I got to share it with a lot of close friends and Jacob’s fired us up as much as he did his teammates with this play. Would love to see a prime Jacob’s type player on the Giants again, he was the soul of the team.
Was gonna post this one for non-playoff TDs. Not really a consequential TD, but so badass and enjoyable.
Jacob’s hated the Cowboys more than us fans haha, this one just got us so pumped up for this game. My favorite Giants offense was when Jacob’s and Bradshaw were in their prime together and we had an OL that were a bunch of maulers up their in the run. Jacob’s and Bradshaw were such an awesome duo, I miss those days.
For some reason that TD sticks out.
Ron Dixon TD kick return to open game against Philly a week prior.
I think you are just like me, we just hate the Eagles.... Speaking of memorable TDs against Philly, how about Shockey's jaw jabbing, trash talking, grab during his rookie year, I think it was?
1. 1998 Kent Graham to Amani Toomer catch in the back of the end to win the game against the 13-0 Broncos.
2. 1980 Earnest Gray had 2 great games: Cardinals 4 TDs and Packers 3 TDs all from Phil Simms. This is more about the entire game rather than an individual TD.
3. 1967 Earl Morrall to Homer Jones 98 yard TD. Back then the 2 goal posts were both on the goal line. Earl was deep in the end zone and narrowly missed hitting one before completing bomb.
4. 2011 Eli Manning to Victor Cruz 99 yards against the Jets on 3rd and 10. Victor jump skipped by 2 DBs and then barely squeaked the safety. Changed the game.
Don't say that to that one guy from the prior thread who whacks off to pictures of Nick Foles. He might not like that.
Then again, that doesn't necessarily narrow it down because half of BBI loves to slurp up the Eagles.
BBI loves to slurp up the Eagles like a Slurpee.
What fucking absolute, loser, filth.
Giants go up 10-0 and you knew the Redskins weren't scoring and we were going to the Super Bowl.
Great moment.
My most memorable plays are not TDs.
1 - Jacob's 1st carry vs GB when he ran over Woodson told me that the Giants came to play that day.
2- Gary Reasons goal line stop vs Bobby Humphrey is engrained.
3- Jim Burt's TKO of Joe Montana is 3rd.
Signed,
Anyone who is normal
Giants v 'Skins 1988 - Jim Burt TD - ( New Window )
2) Rodney Hampton long td run against Minnesota in LTs last home game.
That was the same day as WWF Rock Bottom because I remember being at my aunt's house to watch the game and PPV because she had the illegal box hahaha I miss those days
i happened to be sitting right there in the corner lower tier seats where he caught it and, as a kid, the play felt like it was designed to be run right at me. i have a pretty vivid memory of watching Baker get a step, seeing the ball in the air, seeing the over the shoulder catch, and then seeing the ref run up to the line and furiously shake his head up and down (“yes”), as if his upraised arms weren’t enough. and the ref’s hat fell off!
i was 11, and it was at that moment that i started believing Hostetler could do it.
happy Father’s Day all!