Daniel Jones among QBs most harmed by receiver incompletions

Fixed the Offensive Line, healthy Saquon, drafted a new WR and TE, new offensive minded Head Coach, and now analytics like this one to help stop incompletions due to the other receivers. It’s all coming together.
There should be no reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t put up one of the single greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history...
Capt Obvious. This team needs a talent upgrade everywhere. But good QBs make up for deficiencies all the time. Eli has no running game and mediocre to poor OL in 2011. Simms lost all of his receivers during the 1986 season. Collins was down to Shockey and Toomer in 2002. Now coaching made adjustments but the QB had to make it work.
DJ hasn’t shown he has the ability to do that- yet.
Nobody is learning anything new about Daniel Jones
Chris Bisignano from Giants Insider made an interesting point regarding WR this year.
Essentially, everyone looks at Golladay as the #1 WR because he got the big contract. But who was the huge addition the Bills made with Daboll at OC? Stefon Diggs. The Bills wanted Diggs badly and traded a 1st, 4th, 5th and 6th. He's the type of player Daboll likes as the #1 WR. Plays outside and the slot, can move around/exploit mismatches and get YAC. Same deal with Tyreek Hill in KC, and the ideas Kafka's bringing.
Who on the Giants fits that mold?
Not Golladay - Kadarius Toney. Now Diggs and Hill are Pro Bowl WRs but Toney can play the same role. Bisignano felt if Toney could remain healthy, he's in line for a monster year. Hopefully it motivates him to stay on the field - Diggs just signed a 4-year, $104M contract and Hill 4 years, $120M. Toney will be playing in the same type of offense and they will be coming his way with the football.
Agreed, as Jones has had a terrible cast and terrible set of circumstances to work with from the day he was drafted. If Judge had a year as an assistant HC and say two years as a college HC before being hired he may have fared well. But that isn't what happened. Shurmur was a "nice guy" and great OC but not a HC.
And DG did him no favors with the talent he NEVER acquired.
Think about this:
-rookie year he was #2 entire camp without first team reps, coming out of Duke who was terrible on offense. He was thrust into the fray and fumbled on the job but his passing stats were solid.
-Year 2 we had covid and no camp and a new HC and system. 0 - 4 was his start and we still were just two drops away from a division title. His receiver drops killed him and that is the premise here! His OL is one of the league's worst and Barkley was hurt.
-year 3 more of the same really with a horrid OL and injuries galore at key posiions.
Jones hasn't had a chance but with a full camp this year he just has to stay away from turnovers early and hope the run game is effective so they can stay close as they learn the systems and perhaps get a cheap win or two.
I see Jones ranking #10 to 15 in the league passing stats this year if we stay healthy at key spots: Galloday, Shepard, Toney, Barkley, Thomas, Glowinski, Neal must stay healthy. Lots of ifs but by mid-season we will know whether we have our QB of the future or not.
I am missing something from the article. What are the other
most notably the receiver’s hands. If the ball hits your hands, then you have to make a play. Between Slayton and Engram last year, that was probably a large portion. Jones throws a nice ball too. Hopefully that’ll turn around this year too with the deletion of Engram and Slayton being pushed down the list to WR#5 or 6.
RE: RE: I am missing something from the article. What are the other
most notably the receiver’s hands. If the ball hits your hands, then you have to make a play. Between Slayton and Engram last year, that was probably a large portion. Jones throws a nice ball too. Hopefully that’ll turn around this year too with the deletion of Engram and Slayton being pushed down the list to WR#5 or 6.
Just because a ball hits the receivers hands, common sense will tell you they shouldn’t all be pinned on the receiver as a drop.
Googs, I think you are naïve to suggest "one of the greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history" but your point has merit. Glad to see you pivot so dramatically.
Pivot...how so?
IIRC - You haven't been so optimistic on Jones in the past. Surprised that this article turned things around for you. Still it might be wise to manage your expectations. The best QB season in Giants history is more realistic - but still a bit of a reach.
I still don't know if DJ is good, bad, or in between. But I DO know that, in the years you cited, Eli and Collins had been playing in the NFL for twice as long as DJ.
along these lines, by what criteria do you judge whether so many of these anti-Jones posts are legitimately noted critiques or simply hatred bordering on obsession. I have read claims here that there are no posters who hate Jones, only deserved criticism. I can't say I'm convinced, nor can I say I understand it except to chalk it up to human nature like so much going on these days.
along these lines, by what criteria do you judge whether so many of these anti-Jones posts are legitimately noted critiques or simply hatred bordering on obsession. I have read claims here that there are no posters who hate Jones, only deserved criticism. I can't say I'm convinced, nor can I say I understand it except to chalk it up to human nature like so much going on these days.
Did you read the article and come away with more information that supported a positive view on Jones?
Is going to prove a lot of people wrong this season
I'm agreeing because Jones "wants it" based on the reports, practices and lifestyle he leads. It isn't like he is just doing enough to keep his employment but he wants to excel. If this staff has the tools to coach him up and health & the OL are finally sustained he will put up good numbers.
along these lines, by what criteria do you judge whether so many of these anti-Jones posts are legitimately noted critiques or simply hatred bordering on obsession. I have read claims here that there are no posters who hate Jones, only deserved criticism. I can't say I'm convinced, nor can I say I understand it except to chalk it up to human nature like so much going on these days.
If these are going to be the types of articles/data used to help support Jones or quiet his critics/haters then it is doing nothing. In actuality, it may even being doing more harm than good on an informed fan site such as this one.
along these lines, by what criteria do you judge whether so many of these anti-Jones posts are legitimately noted critiques or simply hatred bordering on obsession. I have read claims here that there are no posters who hate Jones, only deserved criticism. I can't say I'm convinced, nor can I say I understand it except to chalk it up to human nature like so much going on these days.
Did you read the article and come away with more information that supported a positive view on Jones?
My post had nothing to do with the article it had to do with whether or not the tone of much of the Jones criticizm on this board could be fairly judged as beyond legitimate criticism and into the realm of hatred. IMHO the answer to that is yes, but since there are no hard and fast criteria to make that judgement, it remains just that, a judgement, not totally dissimilar to whether an incompleteion was the fault of the QB or WR.
along these lines, by what criteria do you judge whether so many of these anti-Jones posts are legitimately noted critiques or simply hatred bordering on obsession. I have read claims here that there are no posters who hate Jones, only deserved criticism. I can't say I'm convinced, nor can I say I understand it except to chalk it up to human nature like so much going on these days.
If these are going to be the types of articles/data used to help support Jones or quiet his critics/haters then it is doing nothing. In actuality, it may even being doing more harm than good on an informed fan site such as this one.
Mike, did you glean anything meaningful from it?
Not meaningful so much as interesting. The raw numbers mean little other than provide a modicum of context with respect to where that aspect of our passing game stands relative to the rest of the league. It has obvious flaws such as what if the receiver runs the wrong route? That will look like clearly the QB's fault unless the evaluatot knows for certain what route the WR was supposed to run. So bottom line, nothing particularly meaningful, just modestly interesting in a dead part of the season.
Skill group and a bottom of the barrel oline…both ranked bottom 3 in the league during the tenure by PFF, while PFF graded Jones as Giants most improved player in 2020, and nearly a top 20 qb in 2022. Some of these Giants fans really have it backwards.
Skill group and a bottom of the barrel oline…both ranked bottom 3 in the league during the tenure by PFF, while PFF graded Jones as Giants most improved player in 2020, and nearly a top 20 qb in 2022. Some of these Giants fans really have it backwards.
Criticism of Jones is certainly warrented. But so many here use invectives and insults way beyond criticism and untempered by circumstances. I want to see Jones succeed because using valuable draft or trade capital on a QB, they would be free to continue building the team. If he demonstrates he is not the guy, then we roll the dice on a rookie next year. I would hope we can avoid that for the sake of the team, not for the sake of Jones.
RE: RE: 2 years running with a bottom of the barrel
Skill group and a bottom of the barrel oline…both ranked bottom 3 in the league during the tenure by PFF, while PFF graded Jones as Giants most improved player in 2020, and nearly a top 20 qb in 2022. Some of these Giants fans really have it backwards.
Criticism of Jones is certainly warrented. But so many here use invectives and insults way beyond criticism and untempered by circumstances. I want to see Jones succeed because instead of using valuable draft or trade capital on a QB, they would be free to continue building the team. If he demonstrates he is not the guy, then we roll the dice on a rookie next year. I would hope we can avoid that for the sake of the team, not for the sake of Jones.
I’m always up to learn new information and reconsider my view on the team and the players.
There’s not any new information in this article. There’s actually no information in this article. I read linked article, the article linked there. Then I Google searched for the criteria. This is vapor.
Allegedly PFF has six factors that measure how a pass catcher hurts a QB in addition to drops.
Can anyone tell me what they are? Can anyone tell me what receivers this applied to? Are the worst offenders still on the team?
This article doesn’t further the debate one way or another on Jones. This article is useless.
What does that even mean "makes up for deficiencies?" Quantify it instead of making a statement that you don't understand. Quantify it. So are you really quantifying it using 1986????????????????
Dave- go back to sleep. Its obvious your oblivious to football. Senility got to you?
Comparing 1986 to this team? Please stop embarrassing yourself.
You ever hear of Bill Parcells or Joe Morris? If Joe Morris is getting over 1500 yards - you think our OLINe would have been 30th ranked?
wake up Dave! Wake up!! Why do you think we got rid of our coaches, our GM and looking to rebuild our OLINE? Wake up Dave!!!!!
Giantsstock, Senility? Poor taste buddy,
Not trying to be a jerk, but dementia is a pretty hideous disease, doesn’t need to be thrown around on a football messaging board
No offense intended.
RE: This is actually getting exciting if you think about it.
"There should be no reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t put up one of the single greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history..."
Hmmm ... do I detect some hyperbole?.... with a splash (pinch?) of sarcasm?
RE: RE: This is actually getting exciting if you think about it.
"There should be no reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t put up one of the single greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history..."
Hmmm ... do I detect some hyperbole?.... with a splash (pinch?) of sarcasm?
Maybe a pinch...
RE: RE: RE: This is actually getting exciting if you think about it.
"There should be no reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t put up one of the single greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history..."
Hmmm ... do I detect some hyperbole?.... with a splash (pinch?) of sarcasm?
Maybe a pinch...
I actually thought it was more of a splash but, your delivery and presentation was perfectly subtle and so upon further review (reflection) it could not have been a splash. A pinch was the only solid choice. Well done Sir!
Quote:
Correct
Yep, All Pro or bust...
This is why I'm so anxious to see Bellinger work his way onto the field. Even if he is only targeted 10 times during the season, he's actually going to catch the damn ball! He drops NOTHING!
Damn, an end zone target who'll actually catch the ball! That's shocking!
Our Offensive Line sucked.
Our WR's sucked.
Our RB's sucked.
Our Tight Ends sucked.
So even if our QB sucks -- it's okay to say these other positions sucked too, right?
The comment someone made about "A good Qb manages to overcome a crappy team to some degree . . ."
But to what degree would anyone be happy? You need at least Playoffs, right? What happens if you had someone like DG who was pathetic at everything? What are some of you expecting?????
I’ll say again- after this year say goodbye to Jones but it doesn't mean the other positions didn't suck.
Quote:
I wonder if we will get any new and exciting takes on Mr Jones.
It is a fantastic song!
You try so hard but they....just don't understand
DJ hasn’t shown he has the ability to do that- yet.
Anyone who actually read the article, and thinks that's a good defense of Jones is a butthole.
Enjoy.
Quote:
I wonder if we will get any new and exciting takes on Mr Jones.
It is a fantastic song!
I too wanna be Bob Dylan.
Enjoy.
Just classic. You know how many threads guys like you argued that they should be good, in general, before the season started?
And then just were pissed off by October because they sucked and didn’t back up your posts?
About a thousand...
And DG did him no favors with the talent he NEVER acquired.
Think about this:
-rookie year he was #2 entire camp without first team reps, coming out of Duke who was terrible on offense. He was thrust into the fray and fumbled on the job but his passing stats were solid.
-Year 2 we had covid and no camp and a new HC and system. 0 - 4 was his start and we still were just two drops away from a division title. His receiver drops killed him and that is the premise here! His OL is one of the league's worst and Barkley was hurt.
-year 3 more of the same really with a horrid OL and injuries galore at key posiions.
Jones hasn't had a chance but with a full camp this year he just has to stay away from turnovers early and hope the run game is effective so they can stay close as they learn the systems and perhaps get a cheap win or two.
I see Jones ranking #10 to 15 in the league passing stats this year if we stay healthy at key spots: Galloday, Shepard, Toney, Barkley, Thomas, Glowinski, Neal must stay healthy. Lots of ifs but by mid-season we will know whether we have our QB of the future or not.
I can guess maybe things like ran the wrong route or slips but really don’t know how PFF would know things like the former.
Sorry if this was addressed above but share the info if any of you have it.
You're not missing anything. PFF doesn’t reveal what these other mystery factors are and the frequency they occurred.
Anyone who read that article and came away thinking they know more about the Giants offense is either lying or insane.
Quote:
factors assessed by PFF that lead to receiver incompletions other than just pure drops?
Thanks. That’s ridiculous if that is their position or if the author of the article wants any credibility in his statements.
Just because a ball hits the receivers hands, common sense will tell you they shouldn’t all be pinned on the receiver as a drop.
What are the other number of factors Simms?
It’s another example of PFF being right when it supports someone’s opinion.
Many of the passers at the top of this list are not good quarterbacks, and that’s a notable takeaway in and of itself.
Indeed.
It’s another example of PFF being right when it supports someone’s opinion.
It's easy to create an article based on metrics when would invent the metrics.
It’s another example of PFF being right when it supports someone’s opinion.
Dan Benton should have his head examined writing an article like this with nothing credible to support it.
I do love how he recommends the Giants "clean up this area" at the end of his piece though.
Quote:
In comment 15735625 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Fixed the Offensive Line, healthy Saquon, drafted a new WR and TE, new offensive minded Head Coach, and now analytics like this one to help stop incompletions due to the other receivers. It’s all coming together.
There should be no reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t put up one of the single greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history...
Googs, I think you are naïve to suggest "one of the greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history" but your point has merit. Glad to see you pivot so dramatically.
Pivot...how so?
IIRC - You haven't been so optimistic on Jones in the past. Surprised that this article turned things around for you. Still it might be wise to manage your expectations. The best QB season in Giants history is more realistic - but still a bit of a reach.
DJ hasn’t shown he has the ability to do that- yet.
I still don't know if DJ is good, bad, or in between. But I DO know that, in the years you cited, Eli and Collins had been playing in the NFL for twice as long as DJ.
No one is arguing that Jones had a stellar supporting cast, but at some point, you have to rise above it. He’ll get every opportunity this year, let’s see what he does with it.
Did you read the article and come away with more information that supported a positive view on Jones?
If these are going to be the types of articles/data used to help support Jones or quiet his critics/haters then it is doing nothing. In actuality, it may even being doing more harm than good on an informed fan site such as this one.
Mike, did you glean anything meaningful from it?
Quote:
along these lines, by what criteria do you judge whether so many of these anti-Jones posts are legitimately noted critiques or simply hatred bordering on obsession. I have read claims here that there are no posters who hate Jones, only deserved criticism. I can't say I'm convinced, nor can I say I understand it except to chalk it up to human nature like so much going on these days.
Did you read the article and come away with more information that supported a positive view on Jones?
My post had nothing to do with the article it had to do with whether or not the tone of much of the Jones criticizm on this board could be fairly judged as beyond legitimate criticism and into the realm of hatred. IMHO the answer to that is yes, but since there are no hard and fast criteria to make that judgement, it remains just that, a judgement, not totally dissimilar to whether an incompleteion was the fault of the QB or WR.
Which ones joeinpa?
Jones has his own shit to work on like actually seeing the field and making decisions faster.
Quote:
along these lines, by what criteria do you judge whether so many of these anti-Jones posts are legitimately noted critiques or simply hatred bordering on obsession. I have read claims here that there are no posters who hate Jones, only deserved criticism. I can't say I'm convinced, nor can I say I understand it except to chalk it up to human nature like so much going on these days.
If these are going to be the types of articles/data used to help support Jones or quiet his critics/haters then it is doing nothing. In actuality, it may even being doing more harm than good on an informed fan site such as this one.
Mike, did you glean anything meaningful from it?
Not meaningful so much as interesting. The raw numbers mean little other than provide a modicum of context with respect to where that aspect of our passing game stands relative to the rest of the league. It has obvious flaws such as what if the receiver runs the wrong route? That will look like clearly the QB's fault unless the evaluatot knows for certain what route the WR was supposed to run. So bottom line, nothing particularly meaningful, just modestly interesting in a dead part of the season.
Criticism of Jones is certainly warrented. But so many here use invectives and insults way beyond criticism and untempered by circumstances. I want to see Jones succeed because using valuable draft or trade capital on a QB, they would be free to continue building the team. If he demonstrates he is not the guy, then we roll the dice on a rookie next year. I would hope we can avoid that for the sake of the team, not for the sake of Jones.
Quote:
Skill group and a bottom of the barrel oline…both ranked bottom 3 in the league during the tenure by PFF, while PFF graded Jones as Giants most improved player in 2020, and nearly a top 20 qb in 2022. Some of these Giants fans really have it backwards.
Criticism of Jones is certainly warrented. But so many here use invectives and insults way beyond criticism and untempered by circumstances. I want to see Jones succeed because instead of using valuable draft or trade capital on a QB, they would be free to continue building the team. If he demonstrates he is not the guy, then we roll the dice on a rookie next year. I would hope we can avoid that for the sake of the team, not for the sake of Jones.
Quote:
Is going to prove a lot of people wrong this season
Which ones joeinpa?
Lol was wondering if anyone would catch that.
I m hoping it s not me
Quote:
In comment 15736228 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Is going to prove a lot of people wrong this season
Which ones joeinpa?
Lol was wondering if anyone would catch that.
I m hoping it s not me
Figured you were playing around some here.
LOL! Cue the music send in the hating clowns!!
There’s not any new information in this article. There’s actually no information in this article. I read linked article, the article linked there. Then I Google searched for the criteria. This is vapor.
Allegedly PFF has six factors that measure how a pass catcher hurts a QB in addition to drops.
Can anyone tell me what they are? Can anyone tell me what receivers this applied to? Are the worst offenders still on the team?
This article doesn’t further the debate one way or another on Jones. This article is useless.
DJ hasn’t shown he has the ability to do that- yet.
What does that even mean "makes up for deficiencies?" Quantify it instead of making a statement that you don't understand. Quantify it. So are you really quantifying it using 1986????????????????
Dave- go back to sleep. Its obvious your oblivious to football. Senility got to you?
Comparing 1986 to this team? Please stop embarrassing yourself.
You ever hear of Bill Parcells or Joe Morris? If Joe Morris is getting over 1500 yards - you think our OLINe would have been 30th ranked?
wake up Dave! Wake up!! Why do you think we got rid of our coaches, our GM and looking to rebuild our OLINE? Wake up Dave!!!!!
Quote:
Giantsstock, Senility? Poor taste buddy,
Not trying to be a jerk, but dementia is a pretty hideous disease, doesn’t need to be thrown around on a football messaging board
No offense intended.
There should be no reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t put up one of the single greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history...
"There should be no reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t put up one of the single greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history..."
Hmmm ... do I detect some hyperbole?.... with a splash (pinch?) of sarcasm?
Quote:
"There should be no reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t put up one of the single greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history..."
Hmmm ... do I detect some hyperbole?.... with a splash (pinch?) of sarcasm?
Maybe a pinch...
Quote:
In comment 15735625 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
"There should be no reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t put up one of the single greatest seasons as a QB in NFL history..."
Hmmm ... do I detect some hyperbole?.... with a splash (pinch?) of sarcasm?
Maybe a pinch...
I actually thought it was more of a splash but, your delivery and presentation was perfectly subtle and so upon further review (reflection) it could not have been a splash. A pinch was the only solid choice. Well done Sir!