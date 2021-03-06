What does Jones Need To Do To Convince You To Believe? gidiefor : Mod : 6/20/2022 2:15 pm : 6/20/2022 2:15 pm

I know a lot of us are not believers in Daniel Jones, me included. He is being given this coming season to lead the team - there's no commitment from the FO being given - and no back hand either. He has been given what appears to be a better Oline and Oline depth with a new Right Tackle Neal, Center Feliciano, and R Guard Glowinski, heck you could argue that Max Garcia is a better back up than any back up and half the starters last year, and there are a few Olineman that may crack the back ups potentially better than him in Ezeudu and McKethan. Saquon will be there to start. He's getting a few new weapons in Robinson, Breida, Bellinger, and James, and they really haven't taken away any weapons from him as Golladay, Toney, and Shepard appear to be returning. Head Trip Engram is gone.



So with all that, a new Head Coach and OC who are Heavy Offensive gurus from high flying winning programs, What does Daniel Jones need to do, or show you, this season to convince you that he should be the NY Giants QB?