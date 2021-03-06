What does Jones Need To Do To Convince You To Believe?

I know a lot of us are not believers in Daniel Jones, me included. He is being given this coming season to lead the team - there's no commitment from the FO being given - and no back hand either. He has been given what appears to be a better Oline and Oline depth with a new Right Tackle Neal, Center Feliciano, and R Guard Glowinski, heck you could argue that Max Garcia is a better back up than any back up and half the starters last year, and there are a few Olineman that may crack the back ups potentially better than him in Ezeudu and McKethan. Saquon will be there to start. He's getting a few new weapons in Robinson, Breida, Bellinger, and James, and they really haven't taken away any weapons from him as Golladay, Toney, and Shepard appear to be returning. Head Trip Engram is gone.
So with all that, a new Head Coach and OC who are Heavy Offensive gurus from high flying winning programs, What does Daniel Jones need to do, or show you, this season to convince you that he should be the NY Giants QB?
You just cannot make a financial commitment to a guy who can’t produce ~30 TDs and a winning season.
If Jones is a Giant in 2023 he’s very likely to be on 30.5M franchise tender or a 30M AAV deal.
Imagine investing in a guy who has never led a winning season or produced points like a top third QB.
Part of me wishes you were close to being right and I could see a scenario where the Giants were actually close to sniffing the playoffs. Jones could be good for filling in for a game or 2 (17 games now) but that's his ceiling.
Oh yeah. Forgot my platitudes.
"He's a good kid"
Phenomenal point. I agree with this statement.
So, basically, do the impossible.
He’s gone after this year.
Back up QB’s aren’t as nitpicked. That’s DJ’s future. This is his last rodeo as a starting QB in the NFL.
That seems like a pretty decent bar for the Giants to do the same.
Be the reason we win might take a couple of years.
Unfortunately, at least in a lot of fans' minds, his window of opportunity is this year. Anything he has to show, he's got to do it right now. What is really curious is whether the staff feels this way too. I imagine they do.
I think he can do it and I am half expecting him to come through based on the setup he seems to be getting. Finally we seem to be doing right by our QB. Now he has to do his part and be the legit starting, caliber better than average, even top 10 if he has it anywhere in him QB. Right now.
I would love nothing more than to see Jones make some big time plays in big spots, lead the team to wins, not screw things up when it's all on him, and the team threatening if not making the playoffs. That would be so sweet.
But I'll stick with my simple answer. Don't lose games, do win games. Simple as that.
Anyone that wants a stat, how about this one - be awarded at least 10 game balls. That's a guy who is doing his part and is a winner more than he is a loser.
2. Via 1...Show that he can occasionally make a play even when the play looks like it isn't there
3. Show that he can throw touchdowns
If Barkley some how becomes the first guy to reach 20 rushing TDs in 15+ seasons, and Jones contributes 25 — the Giants would need another 3-5 TDs and 25-30 FGs to be a middle tier offense.
Not that there's anything magical about 10, but its definitely around the minimum standard to have a contender
Mahomes
Rodgers
Brady
Allen
Wilson
Burrow
Stafford
Herbert
That's 8. To be in the top 10 Jones needs to be better than most of - Dak, Kyler, Lamar, Carr, Cousins, Tannehill, Watson and anyone else im forgetting.
That's a long way to climb for a guy whos trying to be better than Davis Mills, Wentz, Tua, Mayfield, Hurts, etc.
If Jones by some miracle is legit top 10, I would franchise him and make him do it again. And if he did it again, I'd sign him to a big deal. Thats the bar.
Me too. I'm disappointed he's still our problem
if he goes 9-8 and stops with the fumbling maybe he gets another year
I am not optimistic
The state of this team is not such that a superstar QB will automatically make us superbowl contenders.
The notion of "put the team on your back" is bullshit. The best a QB can do is doing his part to win. Read the defense. Make the calls. Make the throws. That isn't putting the team on your back. That's doing your job. beyond that, a QB can't make WRs better. He can't make a RB hit the hole. He can't make the OL open a hole. All he can do is read and set a play.
What DJ needs to do is show he can read, set, and execute his part. Sans some magical season, results wise, he could do everything he needs to, and some of you will refuse to see it.
For me, he needs to show he is part of the solution, not part of the problem. Not show he is on his way to being part of the solution, but actually be a part. Very few, if any, QBs are the entire solution.
Not bird dog his primary receiver
Sense the pocket collapsing
Move and throw accurately on the run
Not fumble
Throw accurately
We went from dreams of him being Kirk Cousins to now Tom Brady overnight!
Lol. Nice.
That's it.
I'm with you.
>30 TDs
<15 INTs
10+ Wins
What do you think you'd get for him in return?
A punter?
62.4% completions
27 passing TD, 1 rushing TD
7 INTs
TD:INT 3.85:1
I want to see Jones get top 8 yards and a Y/A 7.5+ to make me consider rolling with him in 2023 and beyond.
Eli Manning?
I'm not sure there needs to be a specific number of yards or TD's.
He's got to complete at least 65% of his passes.
I really don't think Jones is the long-term solution here. But, if he totals 30+ passing/rushing TD's, completes over 65% a clip and the Giants are an average-at-worst offense or anything above average, I'd reconsider my current stance.
Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Bad offensive line.
He did cut down in recent years but the turnovers he was guilty of were fatal blows to drives.
(See: Pittsburgh 2020, LA Rams 2020, Denver 2021)
I DO think he had good games the Giants lost too ...
The "Engram drop game" against the Eagles and the game against the Fart Bombs or Football Team or BDSMers, or whatever the hell they were called last year.
Number two - Score points... average at least 24 pts per game. Throw for 4000 yards and 30 TDs at least.
Number three - win games... tough to say how many because we really don't know what this team is yet but he needs to start winning more of the close games.
Good list. Your numbers are reasonable, but the numbers don't matter as much to me if the wins are there. I would like to see some 4th quarter wins/clutch. Sometimes it takes that to get over the hump for a young QB.
Much improved 2-minute offense
Much better in the red zone
Stay on the field, don't get hurt again
Show that he can progress through reads quickly
Show that he can put the team on his back and win
Win a least the first round of the playoffs
He has had too many excuses for too long.
His first4 game of the year... I don't expect him to produce like that all season but close to that level would certainly make me a believer. Only the low volume of TDs stand out.
Projecting his first 4 games over 17 you get:
408/612 for 66.7%
5,032 yards passing with only 4 INTs.
Only negative is the last of TDs- projected 17
That's a projection based on 4 actual games to start last year. Not funny stats.
Those 4 games - with fewer yards but more TDs - have to be what he brings all season. I am a Jones skeptic, was more of a skeptic before last year but I liked those first 4 games. He needs to bring that for a season.
*** Precidiction *** News Flash *** 17 TDs *** If Jones only throws 17 TDs this season *** News Flash *** He will be lynched
Nothing short of Jones having a great season statistically in the top 5-8 in every key metric - QBR, YPA, AY/A, TDs, completion %, PPG - convinces me he's worth keeping in 2023.
Burrow got there in year 2. This isn't necessarily true.
If you get the right guy, you don't need to wait years and years any longer. Those days are gone.
Bottom line, he has to start making plays to win games instead of just being a guy who needs someone around him to make a play.
^^THIS^^
- John Mara
QBs come in and make an immediate impact now. Combined with resetting the QB salary by means of the rookie contract, short of an all time great season it makes no sense to keep Jones after '22.
A rookie QB will be better and cheaper
If he can't do it and do it well, it will be time to move on and give another QB a chance. There's no reason to pay a suspect QB a market rate deal if there's little sign of big things to come.