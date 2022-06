The Best of Victor Cruz

We are 80 days away from the start of the season, and I’m thinking of Victor Cruz today. What an absolute find he was, and how much it sucks we only got to see him for a short window. We may gripe and complain about the roster now with good reason, but there was a time Cruz made the Giants must-see tv. Saluting Victor Cruz today, a humble guy who seems to still be about the Giants. Miss seeing this guy play. CRUUUZZZZZ - ( New Window