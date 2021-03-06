Duggan: Expect Schoen to be more conservative in FA. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/23/2022 7:02 pm

Duggan posted an article earlier speculating on how Schoen will handle free agency, especially compared to his predecessors in Reese & DG.



Some points:



1) Schoen's obviously never been a GM before so it is hard to say exactly what he'd do in the big chair, but Duggan points to how Buffalo approached FA when Schoen was employed there. The Bills didn't go for blockbuster moves, but they were big into mid level signings, with Duggan citing Beasley & John Brown.



2) Thinks locking up young guys who have shown promise-AT & Xavier-should be high priorities next offseason.



3) Writes that obviously how much $ we have next offseason depends on DJ's future. If we use the franchise tag on DJ-lunacy IMO-that's a $31.5 million hit & will all but cripple how much $ we have to spend. If we move on from DJ, we'll have a ton of cap space & presumably a QB on a rookie deal. That'll give us even more $ to burn.



4) Duggan points out we can create $24.7 million in cap space if we part ways with Leo & KG. Personally, I think there's a good chance this is Kenny G's last season in NY.



5) Doesn't think Schoen will be like Reese & DG, ala throwing money around like a sailor on shore leave.



Good article if you subscibe to The Athletic.