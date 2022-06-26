for display only
The Athletic - A deeper dive on Saquon Barkley

US1 Giants : 6/26/2022 9:40 am
Quote:
“For everyone outside in the world who were fans but may not be fans right now, for you guys (in the media) who are going to write something positive or mostly something negative about me, just make sure you guys stay on that side of the table when things turn around”


Quote:
“I was a way more confident player in college and early in my career than I was prior to the last year and then last year,” Barkley said. “Now I’m starting to get that back, starting to get that swagger back.”


My guess  
BigBlueinDE : 6/26/2022 12:56 pm : link
is that this will be his last season as a Giant unless they can work out a reasonable deal assuming he can stay on the field.

Unfortunately, to date, he just cannot get and stay on the field.
His stop-start and instant acceleration were his best traits...  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/26/2022 1:29 pm : link
...if he doesn't get that back he is a generic (i.e. replaceable) RB, IMO.
I’m so tired  
JesseS : 6/26/2022 2:43 pm : link
Of athletes saying anyone who criticized them can’t support them again.

Athletes are children. So much victimization. Only in a world where you’ve been celebrated for every move you make, is it wrong to be held accountable for your output - injury or not. As I’m getting older, I find it’s hard to root for athletes.

If my clients said crap like this, I’d diagnose them with a personality disorder.
RE: I’m so tired  
BigBlueinDE : 6/26/2022 2:45 pm : link
In comment 15741530 JesseS said:
Quote:
Of athletes saying anyone who criticized them can’t support them again.

Athletes are children. So much victimization. Only in a world where you’ve been celebrated for every move you make, is it wrong to be held accountable for your output - injury or not. As I’m getting older, I find it’s hard to root for athletes.


+1
If my clients said crap like this, I’d diagnose them with a personality disorder.
I'm a huge Barkley fan. Extraordinary ability, high character,  
CT Charlie : 6/26/2022 5:40 pm : link
excellent hands, and great effort in the open field. His limitations, though, are clear. Below average at blocking (especially given his build & strength), indecisive when running between the tackles, and prone to injury.

Any honest journalist should report on the complete picture. I'm baffled as to why Saquon would insist his critics remain critics if he turns things around.
RE: I’m so tired  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/26/2022 6:13 pm : link
In comment 15741530 JesseS said:
Quote:
Of athletes saying anyone who criticized them can’t support them again.

Athletes are children. So much victimization. Only in a world where you’ve been celebrated for every move you make, is it wrong to be held accountable for your output - injury or not. As I’m getting older, I find it’s hard to root for athletes.

If my clients said crap like this, I’d diagnose them with a personality disorder.


I agree, that quote came across as very douchey. It's akin to wanting a trophy for participation.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/26/2022 6:17 pm : link
That was a bad quote on Saquon's part. He seems to be uber sensitive to criticism.
RE: Hate to be negative but  
Optimus-NY : 6/26/2022 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15741440 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
Good players do it all at there positions. Barkley is awful at picking up the blitz and blocking. He would never play for a coach like Parcels


Exactly
Was that a misquote?  
Jimmy Googs : 6/26/2022 6:26 pm : link
Sounds like something some of the chuckleheads around here would post...
What a clueless quote  
arniefez : 6/26/2022 6:36 pm : link
He's an entertainer. He hasn't been entertaining. If he's entertaining again we'll let him know.

A majority of Giants fans hated that he was the pick the minute it was made. A majority of us knew that RBs aren't difference makers and they get hurt and have short shelf lives. What shock that's exactly how it's played out so far.

If he wants to be loved for being a great guy he can go back to PSU and donate some money and coach a local high school team.

If he wants to play in the NFL and make national commercials he has to produce more than a nice smile.

He has every right to be in his feelings. If the doubters and the haters motivate him and he now "hates the fans and the media" no big deal. But if he wants to keep making those commercials he should probably keep smiling in public and keep hurt feelings to himself.
RE: What a clueless quote  
Jimmy Googs : 6/26/2022 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15741699 arniefez said:
Quote:
He's an entertainer. He hasn't been entertaining. If he's entertaining again we'll let him know.

A majority of Giants fans hated that he was the pick the minute it was made. A majority of us knew that RBs aren't difference makers and they get hurt and have short shelf lives. What shock that's exactly how it's played out so far.

If he wants to be loved for being a great guy he can go back to PSU and donate some money and coach a local high school team.

If he wants to play in the NFL and make national commercials he has to produce more than a nice smile.

He has every right to be in his feelings. If the doubters and the haters motivate him and he now "hates the fans and the media" no big deal. But if he wants to keep making those commercials he should probably keep smiling in public and keep hurt feelings to himself.


A majority?

Not so much...
I don't know if a 'majority' of fans hated the pick at the time.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/26/2022 6:43 pm : link
I think that's a stretch.
RE: I'm a huge Barkley fan. Extraordinary ability, high character,  
Milton : 6/26/2022 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15741653 CT Charlie said:
Quote:

Any honest journalist should report on the complete picture. I'm baffled as to why Saquon would insist his critics remain critics if he turns things around.
Because he believes the criticisms were unfair and the journalists lazy and/or dishonest. He's not interested in regaining the fans who abandoned their belief in him while he was battling back from serious injuries. I can understand that.
RE: ...  
FStubbs : 6/26/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15741682 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
That was a bad quote on Saquon's part. He seems to be uber sensitive to criticism.


Probably the first time in his life he's faced a wall like this.
RE: RE: I'm a huge Barkley fan. Extraordinary ability, high character,  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/26/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15741712 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15741653 CT Charlie said:


Quote:



Any honest journalist should report on the complete picture. I'm baffled as to why Saquon would insist his critics remain critics if he turns things around.

Because he believes the criticisms were unfair and the journalists lazy and/or dishonest. He's not interested in regaining the fans who abandoned their belief in him while he was battling back from serious injuries. I can understand that.


Yeah, player vs. fans goes over real well in NY.
RE: Moving forward, I don’t see any RB  
FStubbs : 6/26/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15741425 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
receiving huge/very big contracts, imho, So if he’s mentally and physically recovered and has the year I expect running and receiving, I see him signing a reasonable contract as Schoen perceives it


Would Barkley be willing to take a pay cut from the Giants? Because even if he has a good season, that's the only way he'd stay a Giant IMO.

I do think you are right, none of the other 31 teams would give him a huge contract even if he plays well next season.
FStubbs.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/26/2022 7:00 pm : link
Probably the first time he's been criticized like this, but it comes off as whiny AF. Saquon wasn't good last year. He was tentative when running & his pass blocking blows.
I'm Very Curious How Barkley Does  
Trainmaster : 6/26/2022 7:24 pm : link
with apparently an innovative, skilled offensive coaching staff and potentially a "not at the very bottom of the league" offensive line.

The flashes from his rookie year and after that in the limited time he was healthy are still intriguing to me.

It seems like the less expensive "running back by committee" is the way the NFL is going these days versus the 3 down "feature back".

Barkley seems like a nice guy, so I'm rooting for him. Evan Engram seemed like a nice guy too. In Engram's case, I'm glad he no longer in blue. I don't get all the venom for Barkley from many on this board. We'll see.

So sick of this player  
Optimus-NY : 6/26/2022 7:26 pm : link
He couldn't carry Rodney Hampton's jockstrap.
I am rooting for him to have a great season.  
kelly : 6/26/2022 7:59 pm : link
That will greatly help the Giants and I would like to see him return to form for his own sake.

But great is what great does. To be great you have to produce great results. One great year does not make you great. I hope he can string together some great years.
It would be great  
Silver Spoon : 6/26/2022 9:30 pm : link
for him to have a good start. Then, they could possibly trade him for a 4th. In no way should they ever entertain signing him to an asinine long term deal.
RE: FStubbs.  
FStubbs : 6/26/2022 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15741721 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Probably the first time he's been criticized like this, but it comes off as whiny AF. Saquon wasn't good last year. He was tentative when running & his pass blocking blows.


I've said before that Barkley as he's been to date is basically a gadget player who isn't a NFL RB at all, but should be moved around the offense to get him in space. His terrible pass blocking and dancing is a part of that. And even in his 2018 season (which was years ago at this point), he had Eli in the backfield telling him where the blitz was coming from. And remember all the threads about how Shurmur would seem to move away from Barkley in the 2nd half of games? Shurmur sucked as a HC but he knows offense, and I think on some level, he knew despite the fantasy stats, Barkley was unreliable as a pure RB.

And so - the Garrett offense which asked Barkley to be Ezekiel Elliott was probably the worst offense for him to be in.

We'll see how Daboll plans to use him, but I think if he has any notion of Barkley being an actual RB, he'd have to coach Barkley to be a different player than he's been.

As far as Barkley the person - anyone who has gone through life always "winning" will react badly when they face a challenge they can't easily overcome like they've always have.
RE: So sick of this player  
FStubbs : 6/26/2022 9:34 pm : link
In comment 15741729 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
He couldn't carry Rodney Hampton's jockstrap.


Again, I think that's the issue. He's not Rodney Hampton. He's more Dave Meggett.
He  
AcidTest : 6/26/2022 11:04 pm : link
seems sensitive to criticism. As others have noted, he has limitations, including indecisiveness and poor pass blocking, including recognition about where to be on many plays. In his defense, our offense was historically bad so everyone knew he was getting the ball. He was also about a year removed from his torn ACL.

If he plays extremely well the Giants might offer him a decent contract, but it won't be anything extravagant. Schoen comes from the Bills who didn't spend a lot on RBs. Barkley might want to move on anyway.

My guess is that this is his last year with the Giants. Same for Jones, Shepard, Martinez, and maybe even Golladay. There is going to a lot more roster turnover after next season than this year as our terrible salary cap constraints begin to relent.
RE: ...  
Keaton028 : 6/27/2022 1:15 am : link
In comment 15741682 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
That was a bad quote on Saquon's part. He seems to be uber sensitive to criticism.


I normally agree with you SF but these guys are human. Saquon (and many other players) has put a TON of work into his body and his craft. Say what you want about his blocking, but the guy has always strived and dreamed of being the very best with the ball in his hands. Up until his sophomore season in the NFL, he had proven to be just that. Then injuries happened completely outside his control. That led to the loss of confidence he alludes to. That leads to Giants fans shitting on him and doubting him, as if he was responsible for drafting himself second overall. Yeah, yeah I know, why feel bad for rich athletes right? We miss the human element in all of this. We don’t see day to day what these guys go through to rehab, prepare, get in shape, stay hungry. Saquon is still hungry to be great and he hears the noise of his critics. I’m happy it fuels him. It means he cares. It’s annoying how some of the same people who rush to the defense of Daniel Jones, another polarizing Giant, will shit on Saquon as if he doesn’t deserve the same second chance.
RE: RE: So sick of this player  
Optimus-NY : 6/27/2022 7:03 am : link
In comment 15741764 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15741729 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


He couldn't carry Rodney Hampton's jockstrap.



Again, I think that's the issue. He's not Rodney Hampton. He's more Dave Meggett.


He couldn't carry Dave Meggett's jock strap either. Meggett stayed healthy. Meggett contributed BIG TIME on Specials. Meggett was a lion pass blocking too whe necessary---some Saybust has not been willing to do yet.
I saw a stat  
mittenedman : 6/27/2022 7:34 am : link
the other day - since 2019, Saquon Barkley has the lowest YPC of any RB in the NFL with a minimum 100 carries. That's on top of the terrible blocking and last year's stone hands.

For me, the "head case" angle is why I was so concerned about the ACL tear. The mental battle coming off that injury is intense. Physically, the knee will hold up. But can you ask it to perform like you used to?

Barkley is the ultimate head case, one of the most sensitive athletes I've ever seen. It's the same stuff that causes him to sound so proper when things are going good. You have to live with both extremes.
I saw the pick  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/27/2022 7:44 am : link
as someone to help Eli in his last year or two and then be a big piece for a new QB to lean on. Sort of a late career Tiki. It just did not work out. The pass blocking, tough running, vision just was not where it needed to be.

That quote is not the best look. Probably better to say something like I understand the criticism and it is my job to change that perception.
RE: I’m so tired  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/27/2022 7:49 am : link
In comment 15741530 JesseS said:
Quote:
Of athletes saying anyone who criticized them can’t support them again.

Athletes are children. So much victimization. Only in a world where you’ve been celebrated for every move you make, is it wrong to be held accountable for your output - injury or not. As I’m getting older, I find it’s hard to root for athletes.


As fans, we tend to forget that athletes literally are children. He's 25, but he's 25 while living a "fast track to pro athlete" life. Meaning he barely has the life experience to have the kind of awareness you want.
Saquon is about Saquon  
averagejoe : 6/27/2022 8:05 am : link
and his brand. He was never about winning football games. If he were he would block for his QB and he would lower his shoulder and get the tough yards needed to win. He does not. He dances he prances and he runs out of bounds to avoid contact. This is who he is. With an improved OL I expect him to be better but will probably be a rotational RB under Daboll until the inevitable injury occurs. This is a swan song year for SB.
You really think Saquon prances?  
Jimmy Googs : 6/27/2022 9:04 am : link


RE: In decifering all the reponses  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/27/2022 9:41 am : link
In comment 15741453 Jimmycal said:
Quote:
and prior posts, I think what we are saying Saquon is that we are rooting really hard for you to return to your original form and pose a major threat this season to opposing defenses. Having you in top form makes all the other players better and puts our offense in position to make some noise, which gives the team a better chance to win football games. We are frustrated with recent experience but it is in all our best interest if you become a force and we are rooting like mad for that to happen

Here's the thing - this isn't an open letter to SB, so I'm not sure how much deciphering went into this.
RE: You really think Saquon prances?  
averagejoe : 6/27/2022 10:15 am : link
In comment 15741835 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:



That looks like 2021 Saquon for sure...lol....
RE: RE: You really think Saquon prances?  
Keaton028 : 6/27/2022 10:18 am : link
In comment 15741868 averagejoe said:
Quote:
In comment 15741835 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:







That looks like 2021 Saquon for sure...lol....


Oh the Saquon trying to return from a torn ACL? Yeah what a loser right? Guy couldn’t be the exact same running back immediately after a serious injury. What a lame.
RE: Saquon is about Saquon  
Optimus-NY : 6/27/2022 10:27 am : link
In comment 15741820 averagejoe said:
Quote:
and his brand. He was never about winning football games. If he were he would block for his QB and he would lower his shoulder and get the tough yards needed to win. He does not. He dances he prances and he runs out of bounds to avoid contact. This is who he is. With an improved OL I expect him to be better but will probably be a rotational RB under Daboll until the inevitable injury occurs. This is a swan song year for SB.


+1
If you watch video of SB when he played for Penn State  
GeofromNJ : 6/27/2022 10:35 am : link
you'll notice that against good defenses, Barkley would dance around in the backfield looking for an opening and rarely find one at which point he'd be tackled at the LOS or behind it, and in the open field he rarely broke tackles. He was, however, fast and elusive and could run away from all but the faster defensive backs. In other words, he should never have been drafted second overall when Bradley Chubb, Quenton Nelson, and Josh Allen were all available.
RE: If you watch video of SB when he played for Penn State  
Keaton028 : 6/27/2022 10:46 am : link
In comment 15741889 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
you'll notice that against good defenses, Barkley would dance around in the backfield looking for an opening and rarely find one at which point he'd be tackled at the LOS or behind it, and in the open field he rarely broke tackles. He was, however, fast and elusive and could run away from all but the faster defensive backs. In other words, he should never have been drafted second overall when Bradley Chubb, Quenton Nelson, and Josh Allen were all available.



Saquon wasn’t some scrub who feasted on weaker teams. Lets not be totally revisionist. Out own wonderful Sy lauded him and scouts around the nation had him as their top rated player. Sure he had his flaws. He was built like a truck but wanted to be Barry Sanders. But so what? It worked. It worked right through his rookie year and in 2019 as well. Then injuries set in and here we are now.

We are bashing a guy for the same reason people defend Daniel Jones over. He was the wrong pick at 2 for sure. That’s not his fault. The injuries aren’t his fault. He has done everything the Giants have asked from rehab, to attendance, to being humble and so forth. He hasn’t made a peep about a contract. He is just like Jones- hard working, nice guy. He is just about Saquon? This guy is tame compared to Odell and others.I just don’t get how these guys become the target of all this hate. It’s really weird.
RE: RE: If you watch video of SB when he played for Penn State  
GeofromNJ : 6/27/2022 11:02 am : link
In comment 15741905 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15741889 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


you'll notice that against good defenses, Barkley would dance around in the backfield looking for an opening and rarely find one at which point he'd be tackled at the LOS or behind it, and in the open field he rarely broke tackles. He was, however, fast and elusive and could run away from all but the faster defensive backs. In other words, he should never have been drafted second overall when Bradley Chubb, Quenton Nelson, and Josh Allen were all available.




Saquon wasn’t some scrub who feasted on weaker teams. Lets not be totally revisionist. Out own wonderful Sy lauded him and scouts around the nation had him as their top rated player. Sure he had his flaws. He was built like a truck but wanted to be Barry Sanders. But so what? It worked. It worked right through his rookie year and in 2019 as well. Then injuries set in and here we are now.

We are bashing a guy for the same reason people defend Daniel Jones over. He was the wrong pick at 2 for sure. That’s not his fault. The injuries aren’t his fault. He has done everything the Giants have asked from rehab, to attendance, to being humble and so forth. He hasn’t made a peep about a contract. He is just like Jones- hard working, nice guy. He is just about Saquon? This guy is tame compared to Odell and others.I just don’t get how these guys become the target of all this hate. It’s really weird.

In my case, it's not hate. I agree that Saquon is a good person and probably a very good teammate. I'm simply saying that it's wrong to expect him to carry the team even when he's totally healthy, and when he fails to do this, I'm not going to call him a bust. I'll simply say that it was a mistake to draft him #2 overall when better difference makers were available.
RE: RE: RE: If you watch video of SB when he played for Penn State  
Keaton028 : 6/27/2022 11:06 am : link
In comment 15741922 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15741905 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


In comment 15741889 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


you'll notice that against good defenses, Barkley would dance around in the backfield looking for an opening and rarely find one at which point he'd be tackled at the LOS or behind it, and in the open field he rarely broke tackles. He was, however, fast and elusive and could run away from all but the faster defensive backs. In other words, he should never have been drafted second overall when Bradley Chubb, Quenton Nelson, and Josh Allen were all available.




Saquon wasn’t some scrub who feasted on weaker teams. Lets not be totally revisionist. Out own wonderful Sy lauded him and scouts around the nation had him as their top rated player. Sure he had his flaws. He was built like a truck but wanted to be Barry Sanders. But so what? It worked. It worked right through his rookie year and in 2019 as well. Then injuries set in and here we are now.

We are bashing a guy for the same reason people defend Daniel Jones over. He was the wrong pick at 2 for sure. That’s not his fault. The injuries aren’t his fault. He has done everything the Giants have asked from rehab, to attendance, to being humble and so forth. He hasn’t made a peep about a contract. He is just like Jones- hard working, nice guy. He is just about Saquon? This guy is tame compared to Odell and others.I just don’t get how these guys become the target of all this hate. It’s really weird.


In my case, it's not hate. I agree that Saquon is a good person and probably a very good teammate. I'm simply saying that it's wrong to expect him to carry the team even when he's totally healthy, and when he fails to do this, I'm not going to call him a bust. I'll simply say that it was a mistake to draft him #2 overall when better difference makers were available.



That’s totally fair. Like Jones, there is a good chance he is gone after this season. But, I’m not gonna root for these guys to fail. As of now they are still Giants. Sick of rooting for our own players to crash and burn.
RE: I don't really care  
OBJ_AllDay : 6/27/2022 11:07 am : link
In comment 15741444 Gman11 said:
Quote:
if he gets his swagger, whatever the hell that is. I want to see him break some tackles and not go down from the first little touch.


He was literally throwing defenders off of his his rookie season. What a nigh and day difference a few years makes. I agree - he went down far too easily last year.
RE: RE: RE: You really think Saquon prances?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/27/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15741870 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15741868 averagejoe said:


Quote:


In comment 15741835 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:







That looks like 2021 Saquon for sure...lol....



Oh the Saquon trying to return from a torn ACL? Yeah what a loser right? Guy couldn’t be the exact same running back immediately after a serious injury. What a lame.


That's partly on him and partly on everyone else involved in putting damaged goods on the field. It's one thing to be medically cleared to play but Saquon is admitting he wasn't confident in his knee and his playing style was probably affected by it.

Team bears some part of the blame too.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You really think Saquon prances?  
Keaton028 : 6/27/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15741969 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15741870 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


In comment 15741868 averagejoe said:


Quote:


In comment 15741835 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:







That looks like 2021 Saquon for sure...lol....



Oh the Saquon trying to return from a torn ACL? Yeah what a loser right? Guy couldn’t be the exact same running back immediately after a serious injury. What a lame.



That's partly on him and partly on everyone else involved in putting damaged goods on the field. It's one thing to be medically cleared to play but Saquon is admitting he wasn't confident in his knee and his playing style was probably affected by it.

Team bears some part of the blame too.



I agree. I’m just being sarcastic towards those who are placing sole blame on SB and acting like he was never good. That’s ridiculous.
I have a hard time being sympathetic  
uther99 : 6/27/2022 12:06 pm : link
SB has made 32 million just from the Giants, plus whatever endorsements he got. Most people won't make that in a lifetime.
Since they drafted SB, the Giants have a better record without him...  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/27/2022 12:21 pm : link
...than with him.

Games when Barkley started: 10-34, a .227 win %

Games when Barkley has been out: 9-12, a .429 win %
RE: Since they drafted SB, the Giants have a better record without him...  
Keaton028 : 6/27/2022 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15741986 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...than with him.

Games when Barkley started: 10-34, a .227 win %

Games when Barkley has been out: 9-12, a .429 win %



Cool. Do Daniel Jones next. Hint: it doesn’t matter the Giants have been terrible since 2018 regardless.

Also I thought the RB position wasn’t conducive to winning? So why is this even a point to make?
RE: RE: Since they drafted SB, the Giants have a better record without him...  
Jimmy Googs : 6/27/2022 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15741990 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15741986 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...than with him.

Games when Barkley started: 10-34, a .227 win %

Games when Barkley has been out: 9-12, a .429 win %




Cool. Do Daniel Jones next. Hint: it doesn’t matter the Giants have been terrible since 2018 regardless.

Also I thought the RB position wasn’t conducive to winning? So why is this even a point to make?


Maybe because some don't seem to get the point, or don't want to believe it. Now all things aren't just Barkley, there are obviously other factors that help drive the losses when he's starting and some of the wins when he is out.

But that is a fairly significant spread between those two groupings and more than I would have figured.

And no need to be so defensive Katon. Afterall, it wasn't your idea to make a RB the focal point of the NYG Offense. And particularly a RB who looks for home run swings too often versus consistent gains and is a poor pass blocker in a league where passing is far more the name of the game...
RE: RE: Since they drafted SB, the Giants have a better record without him...  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/27/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15741990 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
In comment 15741986 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...than with him.

Games when Barkley started: 10-34, a .227 win %

Games when Barkley has been out: 9-12, a .429 win %




Cool. Do Daniel Jones next. Hint: it doesn’t matter the Giants have been terrible since 2018 regardless.

Also I thought the RB position wasn’t conducive to winning? So why is this even a point to make?



Yes, you are right. The RB position contributes least to a team's wins in today's NFL. Thank you for your support.
Gold jacket, huh?  
Optimus-NY : 6/27/2022 3:56 pm : link
Mucho thank yous to the Maras and their stoolie, Gettlebumb for this player. I'm really looking forward to next year when both he and DJ are gone and we've got a new QB from what's likely to be a Top 10 pick in the 2023 Draft.
RE: RE: RE: Since they drafted SB, the Giants have a better record without him...  
Keaton028 : 6/27/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15742064 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15741990 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


In comment 15741986 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...than with him.

Games when Barkley started: 10-34, a .227 win %

Games when Barkley has been out: 9-12, a .429 win %




Cool. Do Daniel Jones next. Hint: it doesn’t matter the Giants have been terrible since 2018 regardless.

Also I thought the RB position wasn’t conducive to winning? So why is this even a point to make?



Maybe because some don't seem to get the point, or don't want to believe it. Now all things aren't just Barkley, there are obviously other factors that help drive the losses when he's starting and some of the wins when he is out.

But that is a fairly significant spread between those two groupings and more than I would have figured.

And no need to be so defensive Katon. Afterall, it wasn't your idea to make a RB the focal point of the NYG Offense. And particularly a RB who looks for home run swings too often versus consistent gains and is a poor pass blocker in a league where passing is far more the name of the game...



You know what Googs? You’re right. I’ll say this last piece and let it go.

I just feel badly for Saquon and the pile on here annoys me. Maybe we all have that player we try and defend. Jones has many for instance.

I absolutely agree he was the wrong pick. Not his fault. His running style may not have been conducive to the schemes Judge and Garrett constructed, behind the worst O-Line in the league thanks to DG. Not his fault. His injuries were unfortunate and obviously sapped his ability last season. And possibly going forward. Injuries are not the fault of the player in my mind.

He has his faults in his blocking. He drops passes at times. He dances when there is nothing. He’ll in all likelihood be gone next season. He’s had a rough couple of seasons, and no one feels it more than him. I don’t see the reason for kicking a guy while he’s down, particularly when much that has happened hasn’t been his fault.

But I’ll stop commenting and leave this thread alone.
Saquon owns responsibility here as well. If he is that talented, then  
Jimmy Googs : 6/27/2022 5:45 pm : link
he can change/develop parts of his game too. Good player who wasn't the right pick, he was the easy one.

And very little stops a good old fashioned pile-on on BBI...more of a tradition as many here move in herds.

:-)
