The Athletic - A deeper dive on Saquon Barkley

|“For everyone outside in the world who were fans but may not be fans right now, for you guys (in the media) who are going to write something positive or mostly something negative about me, just make sure you guys stay on that side of the table when things turn around”
|“I was a way more confident player in college and early in my career than I was prior to the last year and then last year,” Barkley said. “Now I’m starting to get that back, starting to get that swagger back.”
Unfortunately, to date, he just cannot get and stay on the field.
Athletes are children. So much victimization. Only in a world where you’ve been celebrated for every move you make, is it wrong to be held accountable for your output - injury or not. As I’m getting older, I find it’s hard to root for athletes.
If my clients said crap like this, I’d diagnose them with a personality disorder.
Any honest journalist should report on the complete picture. I'm baffled as to why Saquon would insist his critics remain critics if he turns things around.
I agree, that quote came across as very douchey. It's akin to wanting a trophy for participation.
A majority of Giants fans hated that he was the pick the minute it was made. A majority of us knew that RBs aren't difference makers and they get hurt and have short shelf lives. What shock that's exactly how it's played out so far.
If he wants to be loved for being a great guy he can go back to PSU and donate some money and coach a local high school team.
If he wants to play in the NFL and make national commercials he has to produce more than a nice smile.
He has every right to be in his feelings. If the doubters and the haters motivate him and he now "hates the fans and the media" no big deal. But if he wants to keep making those commercials he should probably keep smiling in public and keep hurt feelings to himself.
Probably the first time in his life he's faced a wall like this.
Because he believes the criticisms were unfair and the journalists lazy and/or dishonest. He's not interested in regaining the fans who abandoned their belief in him while he was battling back from serious injuries. I can understand that.
Yeah, player vs. fans goes over real well in NY.
Would Barkley be willing to take a pay cut from the Giants? Because even if he has a good season, that's the only way he'd stay a Giant IMO.
I do think you are right, none of the other 31 teams would give him a huge contract even if he plays well next season.
The flashes from his rookie year and after that in the limited time he was healthy are still intriguing to me.
It seems like the less expensive "running back by committee" is the way the NFL is going these days versus the 3 down "feature back".
Barkley seems like a nice guy, so I'm rooting for him. Evan Engram seemed like a nice guy too. In Engram's case, I'm glad he no longer in blue. I don't get all the venom for Barkley from many on this board. We'll see.
But great is what great does. To be great you have to produce great results. One great year does not make you great. I hope he can string together some great years.
I've said before that Barkley as he's been to date is basically a gadget player who isn't a NFL RB at all, but should be moved around the offense to get him in space. His terrible pass blocking and dancing is a part of that. And even in his 2018 season (which was years ago at this point), he had Eli in the backfield telling him where the blitz was coming from. And remember all the threads about how Shurmur would seem to move away from Barkley in the 2nd half of games? Shurmur sucked as a HC but he knows offense, and I think on some level, he knew despite the fantasy stats, Barkley was unreliable as a pure RB.
And so - the Garrett offense which asked Barkley to be Ezekiel Elliott was probably the worst offense for him to be in.
We'll see how Daboll plans to use him, but I think if he has any notion of Barkley being an actual RB, he'd have to coach Barkley to be a different player than he's been.
As far as Barkley the person - anyone who has gone through life always "winning" will react badly when they face a challenge they can't easily overcome like they've always have.
Again, I think that's the issue. He's not Rodney Hampton. He's more Dave Meggett.
If he plays extremely well the Giants might offer him a decent contract, but it won't be anything extravagant. Schoen comes from the Bills who didn't spend a lot on RBs. Barkley might want to move on anyway.
My guess is that this is his last year with the Giants. Same for Jones, Shepard, Martinez, and maybe even Golladay. There is going to a lot more roster turnover after next season than this year as our terrible salary cap constraints begin to relent.
I normally agree with you SF but these guys are human. Saquon (and many other players) has put a TON of work into his body and his craft. Say what you want about his blocking, but the guy has always strived and dreamed of being the very best with the ball in his hands. Up until his sophomore season in the NFL, he had proven to be just that. Then injuries happened completely outside his control. That led to the loss of confidence he alludes to. That leads to Giants fans shitting on him and doubting him, as if he was responsible for drafting himself second overall. Yeah, yeah I know, why feel bad for rich athletes right? We miss the human element in all of this. We don’t see day to day what these guys go through to rehab, prepare, get in shape, stay hungry. Saquon is still hungry to be great and he hears the noise of his critics. I’m happy it fuels him. It means he cares. It’s annoying how some of the same people who rush to the defense of Daniel Jones, another polarizing Giant, will shit on Saquon as if he doesn’t deserve the same second chance.
He couldn't carry Rodney Hampton's jockstrap.
Again, I think that's the issue. He's not Rodney Hampton. He's more Dave Meggett.
He couldn't carry Dave Meggett's jock strap either. Meggett stayed healthy. Meggett contributed BIG TIME on Specials. Meggett was a lion pass blocking too whe necessary---some Saybust has not been willing to do yet.
For me, the "head case" angle is why I was so concerned about the ACL tear. The mental battle coming off that injury is intense. Physically, the knee will hold up. But can you ask it to perform like you used to?
Barkley is the ultimate head case, one of the most sensitive athletes I've ever seen. It's the same stuff that causes him to sound so proper when things are going good. You have to live with both extremes.
That quote is not the best look. Probably better to say something like I understand the criticism and it is my job to change that perception.
As fans, we tend to forget that athletes literally are children. He's 25, but he's 25 while living a "fast track to pro athlete" life. Meaning he barely has the life experience to have the kind of awareness you want.
Here's the thing - this isn't an open letter to SB, so I'm not sure how much deciphering went into this.
That looks like 2021 Saquon for sure...lol....
That looks like 2021 Saquon for sure...lol....
Oh the Saquon trying to return from a torn ACL? Yeah what a loser right? Guy couldn’t be the exact same running back immediately after a serious injury. What a lame.
Saquon wasn’t some scrub who feasted on weaker teams. Lets not be totally revisionist. Out own wonderful Sy lauded him and scouts around the nation had him as their top rated player. Sure he had his flaws. He was built like a truck but wanted to be Barry Sanders. But so what? It worked. It worked right through his rookie year and in 2019 as well. Then injuries set in and here we are now.
We are bashing a guy for the same reason people defend Daniel Jones over. He was the wrong pick at 2 for sure. That’s not his fault. The injuries aren’t his fault. He has done everything the Giants have asked from rehab, to attendance, to being humble and so forth. He hasn’t made a peep about a contract. He is just like Jones- hard working, nice guy. He is just about Saquon? This guy is tame compared to Odell and others.I just don’t get how these guys become the target of all this hate. It’s really weird.
In my case, it's not hate. I agree that Saquon is a good person and probably a very good teammate. I'm simply saying that it's wrong to expect him to carry the team even when he's totally healthy, and when he fails to do this, I'm not going to call him a bust. I'll simply say that it was a mistake to draft him #2 overall when better difference makers were available.
That’s totally fair. Like Jones, there is a good chance he is gone after this season. But, I’m not gonna root for these guys to fail. As of now they are still Giants. Sick of rooting for our own players to crash and burn.
He was literally throwing defenders off of his his rookie season. What a nigh and day difference a few years makes. I agree - he went down far too easily last year.
That looks like 2021 Saquon for sure...lol....
Oh the Saquon trying to return from a torn ACL? Yeah what a loser right? Guy couldn’t be the exact same running back immediately after a serious injury. What a lame.
That's partly on him and partly on everyone else involved in putting damaged goods on the field. It's one thing to be medically cleared to play but Saquon is admitting he wasn't confident in his knee and his playing style was probably affected by it.
Team bears some part of the blame too.
That looks like 2021 Saquon for sure...lol....
Oh the Saquon trying to return from a torn ACL? Yeah what a loser right? Guy couldn’t be the exact same running back immediately after a serious injury. What a lame.
That's partly on him and partly on everyone else involved in putting damaged goods on the field. It's one thing to be medically cleared to play but Saquon is admitting he wasn't confident in his knee and his playing style was probably affected by it.
Team bears some part of the blame too.
I agree. I’m just being sarcastic towards those who are placing sole blame on SB and acting like he was never good. That’s ridiculous.
Games when Barkley started: 10-34, a .227 win %
Games when Barkley has been out: 9-12, a .429 win %
Cool. Do Daniel Jones next. Hint: it doesn’t matter the Giants have been terrible since 2018 regardless.
Also I thought the RB position wasn’t conducive to winning? So why is this even a point to make?
...than with him.
Cool. Do Daniel Jones next. Hint: it doesn’t matter the Giants have been terrible since 2018 regardless.
Also I thought the RB position wasn’t conducive to winning? So why is this even a point to make?
Maybe because some don't seem to get the point, or don't want to believe it. Now all things aren't just Barkley, there are obviously other factors that help drive the losses when he's starting and some of the wins when he is out.
But that is a fairly significant spread between those two groupings and more than I would have figured.
And no need to be so defensive Katon. Afterall, it wasn't your idea to make a RB the focal point of the NYG Offense. And particularly a RB who looks for home run swings too often versus consistent gains and is a poor pass blocker in a league where passing is far more the name of the game...
...than with him.
Cool. Do Daniel Jones next. Hint: it doesn’t matter the Giants have been terrible since 2018 regardless.
Also I thought the RB position wasn’t conducive to winning? So why is this even a point to make?
Yes, you are right. The RB position contributes least to a team's wins in today's NFL. Thank you for your support.
...than with him.
Cool. Do Daniel Jones next. Hint: it doesn’t matter the Giants have been terrible since 2018 regardless.
Also I thought the RB position wasn’t conducive to winning? So why is this even a point to make?
Maybe because some don't seem to get the point, or don't want to believe it. Now all things aren't just Barkley, there are obviously other factors that help drive the losses when he's starting and some of the wins when he is out.
But that is a fairly significant spread between those two groupings and more than I would have figured.
And no need to be so defensive Katon. Afterall, it wasn't your idea to make a RB the focal point of the NYG Offense. And particularly a RB who looks for home run swings too often versus consistent gains and is a poor pass blocker in a league where passing is far more the name of the game...
You know what Googs? You’re right. I’ll say this last piece and let it go.
I just feel badly for Saquon and the pile on here annoys me. Maybe we all have that player we try and defend. Jones has many for instance.
I absolutely agree he was the wrong pick. Not his fault. His running style may not have been conducive to the schemes Judge and Garrett constructed, behind the worst O-Line in the league thanks to DG. Not his fault. His injuries were unfortunate and obviously sapped his ability last season. And possibly going forward. Injuries are not the fault of the player in my mind.
He has his faults in his blocking. He drops passes at times. He dances when there is nothing. He’ll in all likelihood be gone next season. He’s had a rough couple of seasons, and no one feels it more than him. I don’t see the reason for kicking a guy while he’s down, particularly when much that has happened hasn’t been his fault.
But I’ll stop commenting and leave this thread alone.
And very little stops a good old fashioned pile-on on BBI...more of a tradition as many here move in herds.
:-)