If Jones Does Well, What Compensation Will He Demand?

christian : 8:44 am
For argument's sake -- say Jones takes a big step up and has a season similar to Carson Wentz did last year. 9-8, 3500 yards, 27/7, 6.9 Y/A.

I've got to be missing someone, but I can't think of a QB who didn't get his 5th year picked up, that then signed a big deal.

On one hand it's one year, on the other he'd be an UFA coming off a solid year.
RE: those numbers you hypothetically propose  
Mike in NY : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15742549 Producer said:
Quote:
won't be good enough for a big deal and likely indicates he is a failed starter. If the Giants commit to a big deal over that level of improvement, they won't compete for anything for at least the next 5 years.


Speaking hypothetically, what numbers do you need to see from Jones to give him another contract?
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15742578 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15742558 christian said:


Quote:


You guys are missing the question -- what do you think Team Joned will want if he takes a step up?



It's a cop out on my part, but I think it depends on how big of a step up he takes (if any). If he goes from abysmal to mediocre, is it worth bringing him back at any price?


That's why I picked the Wentz comp. Winning year, efficient production.

That feels in the realm of possible. And if Jones shows he can be a winning, efficient QB, what does he think he's worth?
based on the current QB salary structure  
Giantsfan79 : 9:41 am : link
Jared Goff is the 10th highest paid QB in the NFL and he's making $33.5

Jones will easily command over $20 per year and if he plays well could likely get somewhere between $25-30 as that's market rate for a QB ranked 15-25th in the league, which would fall in the stat range the OP proposed.
RE: RE: Probably somewhere around Jimmy Garoppolo to Ryan Tannehill  
NYGgolfer : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15742583 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15742571 NYGgolfer said:


Quote:


type money, averaging around $27-$28M per year. Asking price higher than that with just really that one good year to base it on is difficult.



I think that's a pretty good guess as well. 27M is really the floor for a 2nd contract full-time starter.



There just aren't that many guys that make between $10M and $27M/year playing QB. You have the upper tier guys make a fortune and that isn't Daniel Jones, and then you have a lot of rookies or questionable QBs who make $10M or less. Some of those in the lower tier will find deals that are better but not sure how many.

If I am Jones and I put up a winning season and the numbers you mention, I try to get up in the high $20M/year range. Maybe settle for a little less depending upon the guarantee.
hypothetical  
Giantsfan79 : 9:43 am : link
if the Giants offered Jones a 4 year - $105 million extension, who'd on this board would be pissed?
RE: RE: those numbers you hypothetically propose  
The_Boss : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15742584 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15742549 Producer said:


Quote:


won't be good enough for a big deal and likely indicates he is a failed starter. If the Giants commit to a big deal over that level of improvement, they won't compete for anything for at least the next 5 years.



Speaking hypothetically, what numbers do you need to see from Jones to give him another contract?


Won't speak for Producer, but I would need to see elite level production, which would result (most likely) in a playoff appearance. (like say 17 games/35-40td's/15 int's/4300 yards/65-70% completion)

What are the chances of that happening?
High $20M+ range meaning  
NYGgolfer : 9:45 am : link
$27M to $28M per year.
In that hypothetical season..  
Sean : 9:48 am : link
I don’t see him having much market if at all. Absolute max I could see is a Trubisky like deal.
RE: hypothetical  
NYGgolfer : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15742593 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
if the Giants offered Jones a 4 year - $105 million extension, who'd on this board would be pissed?


I would be. Daniel Jones isn't our future at QB, even with a better 2022 season. How can it not be better?
It's a good question  
rasbutant : 9:57 am : link
I have no idea!

QB money is absurd.

Right now he is Mitch Trubisky, good chance Jones is signing a contract with another team for what Mitch did in
2021; "Signed a 1 year $2.5 million contract with Buffalo"

But if he has good season...

Maybe they Tag him and make him show it two years in a row?

Wentz is costing Washington about 27M per year (3yrs), so if he has numbers like Wentz, maybe he gets a contract like him too? Tag will be around 30M, so this would actually be a savings.

From his agent and his view, if Jones has a season comparable to Wentz or better and the Giants want him back as the face of the franchise. I'm not settling for anything under the FT amount. I want at least 30M/yr and not a penny less. However I'm shooting for the 40M mark where Derek Carr is. Just look at the contract list of Sportac, Min. Wage for a Vet Starting QB stops at 27M with Jimmy G. Anything below that is a rookie deal, journey man, or Tom Brady (who doesn't count). If he has a good season and the arrow is pointing up, I don't see how anyone could expect to pay less that that.

And we thought the Cowboys were crazy to give Prescott 40M!

Let's just hope he knocks it out of the park and makes it easy to spend $30-40M on him!


Link - ( New Window )
RE: In that hypothetical season..  
christian : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15742596 Sean said:
Quote:
I don’t see him having much market if at all. Absolute max I could see is a Trubisky like deal.


You think a guy coming off a winning season and top 10 in the league in TDs will be looking for back-up money?

Jaameis Winston got twice that coming off a torn ACL, as a bridge starter. Mariota got more than that and completed 1 pass last year.

I think there is no chance in hell Jones signs 2/14.
RE: RE: In that hypothetical season..  
Sean : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15742611 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15742596 Sean said:


Quote:


I don’t see him having much market if at all. Absolute max I could see is a Trubisky like deal.



You think a guy coming off a winning season and top 10 in the league in TDs will be looking for back-up money?

Jaameis Winston got twice that coming off a torn ACL, as a bridge starter. Mariota got more than that and completed 1 pass last year.

I think there is no chance in hell Jones signs 2/14.

I’m not so sure. Where is the market for Mayfield? QB markets are very fluid.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Klaatu : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15742588 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15742578 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15742558 christian said:


Quote:


You guys are missing the question -- what do you think Team Joned will want if he takes a step up?



It's a cop out on my part, but I think it depends on how big of a step up he takes (if any). If he goes from abysmal to mediocre, is it worth bringing him back at any price?



That's why I picked the Wentz comp. Winning year, efficient production.

That feels in the realm of possible. And if Jones shows he can be a winning, efficient QB, what does he think he's worth?


Wentz was certainly efficient, but not very explosive, and a winning year may result from more than just a QB not screwing up very often. Regardless, if the Giants feel he's worth bringing back, I figure they're going to have to cough up around $25 million a year at least. They can always tag him (for $29.5 million) while they work out a multi-year deal.
Don't confuse trade market  
WillieYoung : 10:13 am : link
for compensation market. Baker will get paid. It is just that nobody is giving up draft capital for a player who is going to be released when Watson's suspension ends.
RE: RE: RE: In that hypothetical season..  
christian : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15742618 Sean said:
Quote:
I think there is no chance in hell Jones signs 2/14.

I’m not so sure. Where is the market for Mayfield? QB markets are very fluid.


Mayfield has 18M guaranteed on one year, and will cost something. If he was an UFA he'd very much be in the Winston market. He's also coming off a considerably less productive year than Wentz.

Jones would be better off signing a one-year deal, and get another bite at the apple, than sign 2/14M. He wouldn't entertain that if he had a winning year and was top 10 in TDs.
Let Him First Do Well  
varco : 10:23 am : link
If Jones becomes a serviceable NFL QB with some upside, that would be a pleasant problem and allow the Giants to build around the QB position vs. getting a rookie onboard. Let's face the issue if and when....
there's 1 other assumption we'd need in the hypothetical  
Eric on Li : 10:47 am : link
which is that he wants to sign long term and not just bet on himself for 1 year. my guess is if he puts up the season you describe he will get tagged and play on that whether it's here or via trade. Wentz had trade value each of the past 2 years so Jones 4-5 years younger would too if he put up that kind of season.

if we assume that to not be the case and for him to simply want to take a long term deal i think the lowest end of the range starts at the 4x118m Tannehill (29.5m aav) signed with Tennessee in march 2000 at age 32 - which was coming off just 10 starts there. he has 22 tds/6 ints. A year earlier at age 27 Wentz had extended for 4 years @ 32m AAV.

my guess is both of those comps are probably unrealistically low if we are talking multi-year extension. Cousins just extended at 35m AAV. I'd guess any clear starter level QB on open FA is going to get $35m+ AAV and age/risk will determine the % guarantee and length of the deal. the only similar example i can think of is cousins who got 3 years 84m (28m AAV), fully guaranteed, back in 2018. but that was heading into his age 30 season. had he been 26 or 27 it likely would have been a 5+ year deal.

but that's why it's likely he gets tagged whether they want to keep him or not if he puts up a good year. then whatever team he's on needs to do the dak calculation of either extending him with risk or letting him play on the tag and potentially increase the price.
You are not missing anyone when you say  
shyster : 10:59 am : link
that you can't think of any first round QB who has done what Jones will be trying to do this year: prove himself in his fourth season, after having his fifth year option turned down, and sticking as a starter with the team that drafted him.

Since the inception of the fifth year option with the 2011 CBA, it has never happened.

Doesn't mean it can't happen, but there is no precedent to point to as a guide for how things might play out with Jones coming back as the NYG starter in 2023.
RE: Our best option would be a transition tag  
joeinpa : 11:21 am : link
In comment 15742582 George from PA said:
Quote:
Which allows the Giants to match any offer.

Daniel Jones might resolve the dilemma currently facing the NFL.

They either have 40 million QB or backup/prove it deals QB.....and nothing in between.

I would keep Jones on a team friendly deal....but that does currently exist


Yep
Schoen and Daboll don't want him, they just really weren't  
Jimmy Googs : 11:30 am : link
interested in fighting that fight their first year, especially with a weak draft class that didn't have an obvious alternative solution. And a ton of other roster problems that needed attention with those two early first round picks.

Schoen fought and won the fight he wanted to, and that's not to exercise the 5th year option.

Jones will need more than just a good year to be considered for a tag next offseason. He will need to basically convince a GM that currently doesn't want him that he should...
RE: ...  
Milton : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15742558 christian said:
Quote:
You guys are missing the question -- what do you think Team Jones will want if he takes a step up?
Who the fuck knows? It depends on exactly how well he does, the level of interest from other teams, and what else is going on in the QB market at the time. Way too many variables to even hazard a guess, but I imagine the haters will be all over this thread.
RE: Schoen and Daboll don't want him, they just really weren't  
joeinpa : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15742679 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
interested in fighting that fight their first year, especially with a weak draft class that didn't have an obvious alternative solution. And a ton of other roster problems that needed attention with those two early first round picks.

Schoen fought and won the fight he wanted to, and that's not to exercise the 5th year option.

Jones will need more than just a good year to be considered for a tag next offseason. He will need to basically convince a GM that currently doesn't want him that he should...


Your source for this info?
Not exercising the 5th year option is a helpful hint and  
Jimmy Googs : 12:14 pm : link
being okay with your backup QB under contract longer than your starter is another.

Or are these just coincidences...
I think Googs is right  
JonC : 12:19 pm : link
no source really required, read the tea leaves. It's squarely on Jones to earn another contract, one which will require a significant reversal on the football field.
RE: RE: Schoen and Daboll don't want him, they just really weren't  
Thegratefulhead : 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15742708 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15742679 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


interested in fighting that fight their first year, especially with a weak draft class that didn't have an obvious alternative solution. And a ton of other roster problems that needed attention with those two early first round picks.

Schoen fought and won the fight he wanted to, and that's not to exercise the 5th year option.

Jones will need more than just a good year to be considered for a tag next offseason. He will need to basically convince a GM that currently doesn't want him that he should...



Your source for this info?
It is intuitive. We know Mara backs Jones. Teams move back up into the first round to draft QBs for the sole purpose of that 5th year option. If they thought anything of Jones, they exercise that option.

THEY DECLINED THE ATTRACTIVE 5TH YEAR OPTION.

If Schoen felt it more reasonable than not, that Jones will prove it this year. They exercise that option.

Jones has been put on notice whether the faithful believe or not.

Jones knows it is put up or shut up time.

That shot across his bow was loud enough for the entire NFL to hear.

Everyone knows how little Daboll and Schoen believe in Jones except some fans here. Ignore what they say, focus on what they actually do.

They declined the very attractive cost controlled 5th year option.
If Jones...  
bw in dc : 12:29 pm : link
has the year outlined by christian then Team Jones will go after a top five-seven contract, probably in the $30 AAV. They will have a lot of wind behind their sail, too, especially because they can say, "See, just like Mara said, the organization screwed us up; but now that we have more talent and better coaching, you saw the real Daniel Jones..."

Frankly, I wouldn't blame them. They should go for the gusto. Jones is still young.

Me? I wouldn't trust one good year as a trend. But I could easily see Team Jones and 123 Giants Way thinking agreeing even better days are ahead. So, don't rule out a big deal.

RE: It's a good question  
Gman11 : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15742609 rasbutant said:
Quote:
I have no idea!

QB money is absurd.

Right now he is Mitch Trubisky, good chance Jones is signing a contract with another team for what Mitch did in
2021; "Signed a 1 year $2.5 million contract with Buffalo"

But if he has good season...

Maybe they Tag him and make him show it two years in a row?
Link - ( New Window )


Tagging him would be the smart move, IMO. Make sure he can do it two years in a row before signing him long term.
Comp to Wentz  
Samiam : 1:19 pm : link
Not understanding something. Wentz sucks. Frank Reich, who probably knew him better than most, dumped him after 1 year. Washington, who pretty much had nobody at QB, took him but they don’t exactly have a great track record with finding good QBs.
RE: RE: It's a good question  
Thegratefulhead : 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15742751 Gman11 said:
Quote:
In comment 15742609 rasbutant said:


Quote:


I have no idea!

QB money is absurd.

Right now he is Mitch Trubisky, good chance Jones is signing a contract with another team for what Mitch did in
2021; "Signed a 1 year $2.5 million contract with Buffalo"

But if he has good season...

Maybe they Tag him and make him show it two years in a row?
Link - ( New Window )



Tagging him would be the smart move, IMO. Make sure he can do it two years in a row before signing him long term.
If he has good year, he gets the tag. Long term deal would be chilly.
RE: RE: RE: those numbers you hypothetically propose  
Producer : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15742594 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15742584 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15742549 Producer said:


Quote:


won't be good enough for a big deal and likely indicates he is a failed starter. If the Giants commit to a big deal over that level of improvement, they won't compete for anything for at least the next 5 years.



Speaking hypothetically, what numbers do you need to see from Jones to give him another contract?



Won't speak for Producer, but I would need to see elite level production, which would result (most likely) in a playoff appearance. (like say 17 games/35-40td's/15 int's/4300 yards/65-70% completion)

What are the chances of that happening?


Boss.. if he puts up those numbers you mention and wins a playoff game, then that's probably a different story. But he won't.
RE: ...  
Producer : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15742558 christian said:
Quote:
You guys are missing the question -- what do you think Team Joned will want if he takes a step up?


the stats and results absolutely matter. There's a step and then there's a STEP.
If he has a good year  
Reale01 : 2:03 pm : link
Good stats 30+ TDs, reduced turnovers, leads team to wins in close games. Team over/around 500 or better.

5 year deal. 25, 30, 40, 40, 40

Possible out after year 2.

50 guaranteed.

Else Franchise Tag.

I am rooting for him. We will see.
...  
christian : 2:32 pm : link
Guessing what the Giants would do is easier in my view.

If Jones had 3500, 27/10 year and the Giants went 9-8, I think they'd start with an offer in the 4/110M range, which would put him at the bottom end of veteran starters. And knowing full well they can tag him.

That's where I think it's interesting what Team Jones would counter.

To sign a multi year offer off a good season, I think Team Jones would be in the 4/140 range and be happy to angle for the tag.

I think there's no chance in heck Jones leads a winning team and is in/near top 10 in TDs and doesn't get 30M AAV in 2023.
Daniel Jones is set up to fail. he has no true #1 receiver  
MartyNJ1969 : 2:45 pm : link
and no proven TE. He will not do well at all this year.
RE: I think Googs is right  
Milton : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15742717 JonC said:
Quote:
no source really required, read the tea leaves.
The funny thing about tea leaves is they have a tendency to tell you only what you want to hear. You ignore Schoen's words and instead attach to his actions a narrative that allows for his view of Jones to be roughly the equivalent of yours. If I had your view of Jones, maybe I'd be inclined to do the same.

I would cling to the fact that the option wasn't picked up and explain away his words as just coach-speak and the lack of interest in the QB market as a more a reflection of the market than his opinion on Jones. I would be disappointed that he didn't like any of the QBs in the draft, especially when some intriguing choices were available into the 3rd round, but I would applaud his patience and restraint in what I considered to be a multi-year rebuild. And, of course, I would understand his need to placate the doddering old fool that pays his salary. That's if I had your opinion of Jones, Mara, and the state of the Giants roster.

But I don't have your opinion and yet somehow, go figure, when I look at the tea leaves--along with Schoen's words and actions--they back up my opinion across the board. Given my opinion of Jones, Mara, and the Giants roster: I would've weighed the pro's and con's and ultimately decided not to pick up Jones's option (if for no other reason than his injury history); I wouldn't've pursued any of the pricy options in free agency or the trade market; and I would've emphasized offense (especially OL, WR, and TE) in the draft.

Basically I would've handled things exactly as Schoen did and yet I think it's a lot closer to 50-50 that Jones is the answer than you do (although his injury history surely complicates it) and I don't view Mara as blindly loyal to Jones. Nobody wants the Giants to win more than John Mara. Nobody. He isn't gonna let ego get in the way of forming an objective opinion and his objective opinion will be based on a helluva lot more information than either you or I. As for the talent on the roster, I definitely believe in it a lot more than you it seems, they just need to stay healthy and hopefully well-coached.

We can agree on the fact that "it's squarely on Jones to earn another contract" but I don't see that requiring a "significant reversal on the football field" (unless by that you simply mean the team's W-L record). Jones needs to improve his consistency, things need to slow down for him in the pocket, and he needs to stay healthy. There's a lot of good, young potential on the Giants and that includes Jones and Barkley. If they're as lucky as they've been unlucky with injuries, they could still be playing football on Andrew Thomas's 24th birthday!
Well written post but that's not tea your drinking  
Jimmy Googs : 3:02 pm : link
it's the Kool-Aid...
Milton  
JonC : 3:37 pm : link
No offense intended here, but I can't recall the last thing you were optimistic about that came to fruition, especially during the past 2-3 years.

Agree to disagree.
RE: ...  
Thegratefulhead : 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15742870 christian said:
Quote:
Guessing what the Giants would do is easier in my view.

If Jones had 3500, 27/10 year and the Giants went 9-8, I think they'd start with an offer in the 4/110M range, which would put him at the bottom end of veteran starters. And knowing full well they can tag him.

That's where I think it's interesting what Team Jones would counter.

To sign a multi year offer off a good season, I think Team Jones would be in the 4/140 range and be happy to angle for the tag.

I think there's no chance in heck Jones leads a winning team and is in/near top 10 in TDs and doesn't get 30M AAV in 2023.
I think they tag him before they do that Christian. Stats wont get him signed. Stats get him the tag. Winning the division would get him signed.
If Jones has a incredible season  
US1 Giants : 3:46 pm : link
and is on the Pro Bowl team then the Giants will probably franchise him and make him do it again before they give him a multi-year contract.

RE: Milton  
Milton : 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15742956 JonC said:
Quote:
No offense intended here, but I can't recall the last thing you were optimistic about that came to fruition, especially during the past 2-3 years.

Agree to disagree.
I was optimistic about Andrew Thomas. And it had been awhile since the Giants took the guy I wanted with their first pick since Eli. I liked Shockey and JPP a lot, too, but can't recall if they were my number 1 target.
p.s.--Two of my most pessimistic years were 2007 and 2011.
Milton, your problem  
Thegratefulhead : 3:58 pm : link
Is that said words and actions.

IGNORE the words.

His job is to deceive with his words.

Focus on what he does.
RE: ...  
Producer : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15742870 christian said:
Quote:
Guessing what the Giants would do is easier in my view.

If Jones had 3500, 27/10 year and the Giants went 9-8, I think they'd start with an offer in the 4/110M range, which would put him at the bottom end of veteran starters. And knowing full well they can tag him.

That's where I think it's interesting what Team Jones would counter.

To sign a multi year offer off a good season, I think Team Jones would be in the 4/140 range and be happy to angle for the tag.

I think there's no chance in heck Jones leads a winning team and is in/near top 10 in TDs and doesn't get 30M AAV in 2023.


That would be incredibly stupid. That would put Jones in the lower middle class of QBs. Why would you pay a lot of money, $35M per, for a guy like that?
RE: If Jones has a incredible season  
Milton : 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15742963 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
and is on the Pro Bowl team then the Giants will probably franchise him and make him do it again before they give him a multi-year contract.
If he has an incredible, Pro Bowl-quality season they will sign him to a long term deal for a lot of money. It's the middle ground, where he has a good, but not great season, and the Giants either don't make the playoffs or don't go far in them, that's when I think the Giants will prefer the franchise tag option. A situation where he shows a lot of promise and improvement, but not enough consistency. A promising season that includes missing a couple or so games with minor injuries could also have them preferring the franchise tag before making a longterm commitment.
...  
christian : 4:49 pm : link
Milton, I think that's largely where the Giants thinking would be too.

Ultimately the Giants control the situation because they can franchise him.

Personally, I think an average to good year is arguably the worst outcome for the Giants. I think parking 30M on a prove it deal is a tough outcome. And I think the year I'm describing gets him tagged.

I think there's no chance in hell Jones takes a deal that pays him less than other starters on a 2nd + contract.
RE: ...  
Milton : 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15743011 christian said:
Quote:

I think there's no chance in hell Jones takes a deal that pays him less than other starters on a 2nd + contract.
Yeah he will bet on himself rather than take below market for a franchise QB, knowing that he will have all the leverage the following off-season.
RE: His compensation will be  
djm : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 15742554 section125 said:
Quote:
with another team.


I'd take that bet.

If Jones does well in 2022 I suggest some of you make peace with him being here for a few more years. The Giants won't dump the guy after finally seeing some success in his 4th season.

Depends on how well he does. The Giants won't want to waste money on anyone let alone a whopper QB contract. They will do what's best for the franchise.

RE: Don't confuse trade market  
djm : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15742623 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
for compensation market. Baker will get paid. It is just that nobody is giving up draft capital for a player who is going to be released when Watson's suspension ends.


Baker is the most overrated QB in the NFL or at least was in the eyes of many fans. The jig is up. There's a reason why the Browns wanted Watson even if that was a misguided move.

MAyfield is a JAG. He didn't help one of the most talented teams in the NFL go anywhere other than one playoff win. He's not very cerebral if at all. Isn't as athletic as we expected him to be coming out of college and isn't a prolific passer on his best day. He will start for one more team, fail to do anything of note and be a backup by 2025. Just Watch.
RE: RE: Milton  
Jimmy Googs : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15742967 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15742956 JonC said:


Quote:


No offense intended here, but I can't recall the last thing you were optimistic about that came to fruition, especially during the past 2-3 years.

Agree to disagree.

I was optimistic about Andrew Thomas. And it had been awhile since the Giants took the guy I wanted with their first pick since Eli. I liked Shockey and JPP a lot, too, but can't recall if they were my number 1 target.
p.s.--Two of my most pessimistic years were 2007 and 2011.


Then would you mind trying to be more pessimistic please since it seems to work.

How many years do we have to put up with posts that are wrong AND losing seasons...

:-)
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15743011 christian said:
Quote:
Milton, I think that's largely where the Giants thinking would be too.

Ultimately the Giants control the situation because they can franchise him.

Personally, I think an average to good year is arguably the worst outcome for the Giants. I think parking 30M on a prove it deal is a tough outcome. And I think the year I'm describing gets him tagged.

I think there's no chance in hell Jones takes a deal that pays him less than other starters on a 2nd + contract.


If he enters free agency and gets a decent deal doesn't that help NYG from a comp pick formula perspective? If so, then a good year and no deal from us is still helpful...
This whole franchise tag thing is misguided in how posters here  
Jimmy Googs : 5:36 pm : link
throw it around so easily.

There is a new sheriff in town and he isn't the moron Dave Gettleman was.

I think...
