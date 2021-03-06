for display only
Linebacker competition should be interesting

eric2425ny : 6/28/2022 2:33 pm
Locks:
Thibodeaux
Ojulari
Martinez
Jihad Ward
Ellerson Smith
McFadden
Beavers

I think the Giants keep 2 more out of this group:
Coughlin
Cam Brown
Crowder
Roche
Ximines
Lalos
Hilliard
Fox

My guess they keep Coughlin and Roche.


Quincey Roche  
Earl the goat : 6/28/2022 2:34 pm : link
Makes the roster
May  
Toth029 : 6/28/2022 2:35 pm : link
Be wrong but we'll see -- I see them keeping more than 5 OLB because Wink utilizes those guys a lot. Ward is also a DE/LB hybrid.
Probably the fiercest battle in camp this Summer.  
Klaatu : 6/28/2022 2:37 pm : link
Really looking forward to it.
The NY Giants have linebackers battling  
RobCrossRiver56 : 6/28/2022 2:41 pm : link
for positions at training camp? I have never heard of such a thing.
Beavers is not a lock  
SirYesSir : 6/28/2022 2:44 pm : link
but I am interested to see if Coughlin gets an opportunity, and if so what he does with it
Special teams may  
Bill in UT : 6/28/2022 2:46 pm : link
enter into the LB competition, also. But there's also gonna be a lot of competition at OL, WR and CB. Not because there are so many great players, but because there's a lot of 2nd tier guys who haven't really stood out from each other yet. Same situation at LB. Would certainly be nice to upgrade from Crowder.
I’m not sure Ward is a lock but he has a skill set that is unique to  
Ivan15 : 6/28/2022 2:49 pm : link
The LB group. I think E. Smith and Roche have about equal chances. I would like to see Coughlin get a shot too.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/28/2022 2:51 pm : link
is going to be a really interesting competition. It sounds like we also will be LB heavy at the expense of the DL.
RE: this  
Klaatu : 6/28/2022 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15742895 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is going to be a really interesting competition. It sounds like we also will be LB heavy at the expense of the DL.


Yeah, but I think Ward is a lock, and he's big enough to play on the D-Line. For that matter, if Elerson Smith makes it now that he's up over 260 pounds, he's big enough to play DE as well as OLB.
^^^^  
Del Shofner : 6/28/2022 2:59 pm : link
Both Thibs and Smith were commonly listed as DEs in college. Thibs made all-conference listed as "DL."
RE: this  
eric2425ny : 6/28/2022 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15742895 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is going to be a really interesting competition. It sounds like we also will be LB heavy at the expense of the DL.


It sure looks that way. As Toth mentioned, a player like Ward is versatile enough to play some DE which makes it easier to carry maybe 5 DL’s instead of 6.

It’s possible they keep an extra DL or LB and roll with only 2 QB’s as well. That being said, Tyrod and Jones have not exactly been spectacles of health during their respective careers.
RE: I’m not sure Ward is a lock but he has a skill set that is unique to  
uther99 : 6/28/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15742892 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
The LB group. I think E. Smith and Roche have about equal chances. I would like to see Coughlin get a shot too.


I think E. Smith has less chance than Roche, injured a bunch and no real production
I don't think  
Biteymax22 : 6/28/2022 3:12 pm : link
We'll keep 3 or 4 guys just for specials like Judge did, but I expect to keep at least one and its likely to be Cam Brown.
The coaches were saying great things about  
Bill in UT : 6/28/2022 3:18 pm : link
Ward all spring. I'd be very surprised if he doesn't make the team
RE: RE: this  
Angel Eyes : 6/28/2022 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15742904 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15742895 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is going to be a really interesting competition. It sounds like we also will be LB heavy at the expense of the DL.



It sure looks that way. As Toth mentioned, a player like Ward is versatile enough to play some DE which makes it easier to carry maybe 5 DL’s instead of 6.

It’s possible they keep an extra DL or LB and roll with only 2 QB’s as well. That being said, Tyrod and Jones have not exactly been spectacles of health during their respective careers.

The DLs have been surprisingly lucky; nobody had significant injuries in the last two years outside of Leonard Williams' arm injury against the Chargers last year.
RE: RE: I’m not sure Ward is a lock but he has a skill set that is unique to  
Payasdaddy : 6/28/2022 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15742920 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 15742892 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


The LB group. I think E. Smith and Roche have about equal chances. I would like to see Coughlin get a shot too.



I think E. Smith has less chance than Roche, injured a bunch and no real production


injured a bunch? he had a hammy I believe and they were bringing him along slow because he missed 2020 (covid) and was a small school project Guys like that u usually dont see dividends till mid yr 2 at best JMHO
RE: RE: RE: I’m not sure Ward is a lock but he has a skill set that is unique to  
Angel Eyes : 6/28/2022 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15742942 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15742920 uther99 said:


Quote:


In comment 15742892 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


The LB group. I think E. Smith and Roche have about equal chances. I would like to see Coughlin get a shot too.



I think E. Smith has less chance than Roche, injured a bunch and no real production



injured a bunch? he had a hammy I believe and they were bringing him along slow because he missed 2020 (covid) and was a small school project Guys like that u usually dont see dividends till mid yr 2 at best JMHO

Not just a hamstring, he also injured his neck near the end of the year.
RE: RE: RE: this  
Payasdaddy : 6/28/2022 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15742941 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15742904 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15742895 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is going to be a really interesting competition. It sounds like we also will be LB heavy at the expense of the DL.



It sure looks that way. As Toth mentioned, a player like Ward is versatile enough to play some DE which makes it easier to carry maybe 5 DL’s instead of 6.

It’s possible they keep an extra DL or LB and roll with only 2 QB’s as well. That being said, Tyrod and Jones have not exactly been spectacles of health during their respective careers.


The DLs have been surprisingly lucky; nobody had significant injuries in the last two years outside of Leonard Williams' arm injury against the Chargers last year.


agreed 1-2 injuries and we are depleted D will be very back 7 centric
RE: RE: RE: RE: this  
Angel Eyes : 6/28/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15742945 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15742941 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15742904 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15742895 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


is going to be a really interesting competition. It sounds like we also will be LB heavy at the expense of the DL.



It sure looks that way. As Toth mentioned, a player like Ward is versatile enough to play some DE which makes it easier to carry maybe 5 DL’s instead of 6.

It’s possible they keep an extra DL or LB and roll with only 2 QB’s as well. That being said, Tyrod and Jones have not exactly been spectacles of health during their respective careers.


The DLs have been surprisingly lucky; nobody had significant injuries in the last two years outside of Leonard Williams' arm injury against the Chargers last year.



agreed 1-2 injuries and we are depleted D will be very back 7 centric

7 or 8 since we run a 3-4?
I  
Toth029 : 6/28/2022 4:51 pm : link
Feel like he will use 2 DL more. Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence with a splash of Justin Ellis. That's also where Ward will climb through.
Injuries is will thin the group  
ZogZerg : 6/28/2022 6:47 pm : link
And things will work themselves out
Cam Brown  
kelly : 6/28/2022 7:50 pm : link
Is an excellent special teams player. He has potential as an outside LB.
Think 9 make it  
Breeze_94 : 6/29/2022 1:00 am : link
EDGE
Thibs, Azeez, Roche, Elerson, Ward, Brown (STer)

ILB
Blake, Tae, Beavers, McFadden

Ravens have had exactly 9 on the roster each of the last 3 years (at least) under Wink.

Had a difficult time leaving Coughlin off because he feels like a great fit for Wink's aggressive scheme. I think it comes down to him and Beavers/McFadden for that 9th spot but I went with the rookies drafted by this regime.

Cam Brown is such a good ST'er and still offers defensive upside/versatility as well- think he should make it if healthy.
Oh and Tae Crowder is making this team  
Breeze_94 : 6/29/2022 1:09 am : link
and will start.

It says something that they did not sign a Vet or draft over him until late day 3 (although they had a ton of other holes to fill and limited cap space)

130 tackles, 2 picks, 9 TFL's in his second season. Stepped up when Blake went down. Was playing alongside guys like McKinney, Smith, and Ragland who are all unsigned FA's right now...
Wink might want more corners, but must be very pleased with the Lbers  
George from PA : 6/29/2022 5:24 am : link
Many fit his aggressive style.

I can see 7 Lbers with multiple sacks.

Some tough cuts.....maybe a trade for a corner
RE: Oh and Tae Crowder is making this team  
Angel Eyes : 6/29/2022 6:22 am : link
In comment 15743332 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
and will start.

It says something that they did not sign a Vet or draft over him until late day 3 (although they had a ton of other holes to fill and limited cap space)

130 tackles, 2 picks, 9 TFL's in his second season. Stepped up when Blake went down. Was playing alongside guys like McKinney, Smith, and Ragland who are all unsigned FA's right now...

Crowder wasn't that good last year with and without Blake; more than half of those tackles were assists meaning he's not wrapping people up, and he allowed nearly 75-percent of passes in coverage and 578 yards (the most egregious example is the Darrell Henderson touchdown in Week 6 against the Rams).
Cam Brown  
Capt. Don : 6/29/2022 9:50 am : link
might make it bc of special teams.
Being able to have 6 players  
WillieYoung : 6/29/2022 11:06 am : link
with more than two accrued seasons on practice squad is not good news for X-man, Crowder and Coughlin. All 3 likely to make it to practice squad (i.e. not be picked up by other teams). Except possibly at tight end and safety, I hope we're not scanning the waiver wires after the last cuts to fill out our roster.
