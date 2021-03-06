Linebacker competition should be interesting eric2425ny : 6/28/2022 2:33 pm

Locks:

Thibodeaux

Ojulari

Martinez

Jihad Ward

Ellerson Smith

McFadden

Beavers



I think the Giants keep 2 more out of this group:

Coughlin

Cam Brown

Crowder

Roche

Ximines

Lalos

Hilliard

Fox



My guess they keep Coughlin and Roche.





