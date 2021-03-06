Linebacker competition should be interesting

enter into the LB competition, also. But there's also gonna be a lot of competition at OL, WR and CB. Not because there are so many great players, but because there's a lot of 2nd tier guys who haven't really stood out from each other yet. Same situation at LB. Would certainly be nice to upgrade from Crowder.
I’m not sure Ward is a lock but he has a skill set that is unique to
The LB group. I think E. Smith and Roche have about equal chances. I would like to see Coughlin get a shot too.
I think E. Smith has less chance than Roche, injured a bunch and no real production
injured a bunch? he had a hammy I believe and they were bringing him along slow because he missed 2020 (covid) and was a small school project Guys like that u usually dont see dividends till mid yr 2 at best JMHO
The LB group. I think E. Smith and Roche have about equal chances. I would like to see Coughlin get a shot too.
Not just a hamstring, he also injured his neck near the end of the year.
EDGE
Thibs, Azeez, Roche, Elerson, Ward, Brown (STer)
ILB
Blake, Tae, Beavers, McFadden
Ravens have had exactly 9 on the roster each of the last 3 years (at least) under Wink.
Had a difficult time leaving Coughlin off because he feels like a great fit for Wink's aggressive scheme. I think it comes down to him and Beavers/McFadden for that 9th spot but I went with the rookies drafted by this regime.
Cam Brown is such a good ST'er and still offers defensive upside/versatility as well- think he should make it if healthy.
It says something that they did not sign a Vet or draft over him until late day 3 (although they had a ton of other holes to fill and limited cap space)
130 tackles, 2 picks, 9 TFL's in his second season. Stepped up when Blake went down. Was playing alongside guys like McKinney, Smith, and Ragland who are all unsigned FA's right now...
Crowder wasn't that good last year with and without Blake; more than half of those tackles were assists meaning he's not wrapping people up, and he allowed nearly 75-percent of passes in coverage and 578 yards (the most egregious example is the Darrell Henderson touchdown in Week 6 against the Rams).
with more than two accrued seasons on practice squad is not good news for X-man, Crowder and Coughlin. All 3 likely to make it to practice squad (i.e. not be picked up by other teams). Except possibly at tight end and safety, I hope we're not scanning the waiver wires after the last cuts to fill out our roster.
Yeah, but I think Ward is a lock, and he's big enough to play on the D-Line. For that matter, if Elerson Smith makes it now that he's up over 260 pounds, he's big enough to play DE as well as OLB.
It sure looks that way. As Toth mentioned, a player like Ward is versatile enough to play some DE which makes it easier to carry maybe 5 DL’s instead of 6.
It’s possible they keep an extra DL or LB and roll with only 2 QB’s as well. That being said, Tyrod and Jones have not exactly been spectacles of health during their respective careers.
is going to be a really interesting competition. It sounds like we also will be LB heavy at the expense of the DL.
It sure looks that way. As Toth mentioned, a player like Ward is versatile enough to play some DE which makes it easier to carry maybe 5 DL’s instead of 6.
It’s possible they keep an extra DL or LB and roll with only 2 QB’s as well. That being said, Tyrod and Jones have not exactly been spectacles of health during their respective careers.
The DLs have been surprisingly lucky; nobody had significant injuries in the last two years outside of Leonard Williams' arm injury against the Chargers last year.
The LB group. I think E. Smith and Roche have about equal chances. I would like to see Coughlin get a shot too.
Ivan15 said:
Eric from BBI said:
agreed 1-2 injuries and we are depleted D will be very back 7 centric
eric2425ny said:
Eric from BBI said:
7 or 8 since we run a 3-4?
Thibs, Azeez, Roche, Elerson, Ward, Brown (STer)
130 tackles, 2 picks, 9 TFL's in his second season. Stepped up when Blake went down. Was playing alongside guys like McKinney, Smith, and Ragland who are all unsigned FA's right now...
I can see 7 Lbers with multiple sacks.
Some tough cuts.....maybe a trade for a corner
