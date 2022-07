Damnnnn…Kayvon’s goals for the 2022 Season!!!

In the pre NFL draft discussion of Thibodeaux..personally was not enamored ..the more I have seen since he was drafted the more like other fans extremely excited we picked him .he is coming across as really likeable and a great kid..and someone that will project swagger and really carry the locker room..initially thought this guy was an arrogant blowhard..but this guy just honestly believes was the best defensive player in this years draft..and expects to perform..I believe the kid.. Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Has Extremely Bold Sack Goal for Rookie Year - ( New Window