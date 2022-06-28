Damnnnn…Kayvon’s goals for the 2022 Season!!!

In the pre NFL draft discussion of Thibodeaux..personally was not enamored ..the more I have seen since he was drafted the more like other fans extremely excited we picked him .he is coming across as really likeable and a great kid..and someone that will project swagger and really carry the locker room..initially thought this guy was an arrogant blowhard..but this guy just honestly believes was the best defensive player in this years draft..and expects to perform..I believe the kid.. Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Has Extremely Bold Sack Goal for Rookie Year
J.J. Watt had 11.5 career sacks in college
To me, goal are like:
Put in extra time every day to work on something.
Be the first at the building.
Be the last to leave.
Watch X hours of film every day.
Know the playbook inside and out.
Know my opponents strengths and weaknesses.
Sharpen my strengths and work on my weaknesses.
Be a leader.
Know what my teammates' strengths, weaknesses, and responsibilities are.
Make my teammates and team better.
If you control the things you can control and make them small and achievable then the big things comes. What happens if we are in game 3 and KT doesn't have any sacks? Is he going to be selfish and play out of the scheme to try to get his or is he gonna play within the scheme even if it means he won't achieve his goal? Imo, he has changed my opinion of him since he's been drafted. He seems to have the right attitude and I love that he is always asking for advice from vets who have been there before. Therefore, I'm not worried about his goals affecting his play of he isn't reaching them. I just disagree with the mentality of a young kid setting these goals as if they really mean anything in the grand scheme of things.
#2 goal - play hard
Every thing will fall in place if the two above are accomplished.
This! In every walk of life there is the hard work that sometimes may go unnoticed, until it becomes habitual,... Then BOOM !
Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against either of them. They have a right to be who they are, to desire what they desire, they don't have to love football in order to be great or for me to be a fan. All I ask is that they put in the work and they can be the biggest diva since Liberace for all I care.
Let me keep it going. I didn't have any...
You didn't get drafted in the 1st round, either...how did they miss?
Maybe Thibs thinks this goal is relatively small and achievable for him.
His bigger goals are in year 2...
100%
Goals should be realistic, measurable and 100% in your control.
I for one am glad he has actionable goals. Your list is a bunch of activities which may help but aren’t measurable or actionable. Good for him
I for one am glad he has actionable goals. Your list is a bunch of activities which may help but aren’t measurable or actionable. Good for him
I agree - goals should be outputs, not inputs. If your goals are activity based then you can say you had a great rookie season off the field but didnt have production during games. If his goal is 17 sacks as a rookie, great. What I would be looking for as a coach is does he have a plan to do all of the things in his control so that he can achieve his goals.
I doubt that he's skipping EDDs and Indys, assuming that he knows more than his coaches.
To this point, he seems to be the sort that will be putting in the work.
Micah Parson's had 6.5 sacks in his college career and 13 his rookie year, so maybe KT will get 38 sacks this year.
Easy, people think they have all the info and that they know what's best for someone else.
And reading that quote, I don't get the sense that he definitively meant 17 sacks. He's saying he wants to impact every game he plays. I don't think there's anything more to it than that.
Parsons played a different position than Thibodeaux, an off-ball linebacker (ILB/4-3 OLB) and an edge rusher (4-3 DE/3-4 OLB).
Easy, people think they have all the info and that they know what's best for someone else.
a good representation of most of your posts...
Uh, Watt started his college career as a TE at Central Michigan. After his freshman year, he transferred to Wisconsin, where he played for two seasons. So, he didn't start playing DE until his sophomore season.
In other words, your comp here is poor.
I'm assuming you are going to miss it again, and go back to OLB vs ER..and I'll save you the trouble..the point was...his college career sack total will have absolutely no bearing on the sack numbers he puts up in 2022...that's a fact.
Tend to agree. Just hope he doesn't focus on the wrong things in trying to meet those lofty expectations so quickly.
Based on where he was drafted, if he puts in the work and develops his overall game then his talents/skills will shine through and ultimately deliver the sacks...
Yeah, terrible comp.
Actually, the whole line of thinking that sack stats in college translate is a terrible one, but not surprised at the posters who have tried to make that leap.
lol
Yup. Also, lets not stop there, he also wants 10 tackles per game so that means 170, right? That's some goal for an EDGE!
I didn't want KT as a lottery pick because I'm not sure he's going to be good enough to warrant his draft spot.
We just need these top picks to start having elite production, not average to somewhat good.
Should bw in dc amend what he wrote or are you just going to alter it yourself and re-post it as you see fit?
we know your preference...
Guess how many Ducks were drafted? One. I am fairly certain teams heavily schemed to deal with him. Hopefully the Giants acquire enough impact in the front 7 where they can exploit it.
This may just be semantics: between WHAT (Vision) and HOW (goals).
Nothing wrong with a stretch vision (what) as long as you are realistic about HOW to get there (items you listed).
Sort of like realizing the WHAT is a TD and the HOW is 1st downs.
Should bw in dc amend what he wrote or are you just going to alter it yourself and re-post it as you see fit?
we know your preference...
Look, it's just good to see our old friend back on the board showing his typical grace.
So, let's take this incrementally for now... ;)
You can't have every guy in the lockerroom do that, but you can't have nobody either. I'm hoping KT can be that Alpha Dog ringleader who pulls together a great defense. Let somebody else be modest mouse.
This may just be semantics: between WHAT (Vision) and HOW (goals).
Nothing wrong with a stretch vision (what) as long as you are realistic about HOW to get there (items you listed).
Sort of like realizing the WHAT is a TD and the HOW is 1st downs.
That's my take on it. I look at it as a mission and goals. A million kids have dreams of being a professional athlete. You can't just wake up one day and expect to have it. This goes cor more than sports. People want a happy marriage and kids but it's not that simple. Lol.
You can't have every guy in the lockerroom do that, but you can't have nobody either. I'm hoping KT can be that Alpha Dog ringleader who pulls together a great defense. Let somebody else be modest mouse.
Nothing about KT says he's an asshole.