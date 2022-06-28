for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Damnnnn…Kayvon’s goals for the 2022 Season!!!

geelabee : 6/28/2022 11:38 pm
In the pre NFL draft discussion of Thibodeaux..personally was not enamored ..the more I have seen since he was drafted the more like other fans extremely excited we picked him .he is coming across as really likeable and a great kid..and someone that will project swagger and really carry the locker room..initially thought this guy was an arrogant blowhard..but this guy just honestly believes was the best defensive player in this years draft..and expects to perform..I believe the kid..
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Has Extremely Bold Sack Goal for Rookie Year - ( New Window )
So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/29/2022 12:18 am : link
When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...

RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
No1MDGiantsFan : 6/29/2022 12:32 am : link
In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...


J.J. Watt had 11.5 career sacks in college
I always hated shit like that.  
robbieballs2003 : 6/29/2022 5:45 am : link
I have nothing against KT as almost every athlete thinks like this. From my experience, goals should be small, achievable things that are in your control that allow you to get to these bigger aspirations. People talk about making the pro bowl and winning a Super Bowl as a goal. There is so much out of your control. If you don't reach either, does that mean you failed?

To me, goal are like:

Put in extra time every day to work on something.
Be the first at the building.
Be the last to leave.
Watch X hours of film every day.
Know the playbook inside and out.
Know my opponents strengths and weaknesses.
Sharpen my strengths and work on my weaknesses.
Be a leader.
Know what my teammates' strengths, weaknesses, and responsibilities are.
Make my teammates and team better.

If you control the things you can control and make them small and achievable then the big things comes. What happens if we are in game 3 and KT doesn't have any sacks? Is he going to be selfish and play out of the scheme to try to get his or is he gonna play within the scheme even if it means he won't achieve his goal? Imo, he has changed my opinion of him since he's been drafted. He seems to have the right attitude and I love that he is always asking for advice from vets who have been there before. Therefore, I'm not worried about his goals affecting his play of he isn't reaching them. I just disagree with the mentality of a young kid setting these goals as if they really mean anything in the grand scheme of things.
Dealing with the Press 101  
David B. : 6/29/2022 6:50 am : link
Don't spell out your goals in the press.


#1 goal -  
section125 : 6/29/2022 7:04 am : link
stay on the field

#2 goal - play hard

Every thing will fall in place if the two above are accomplished.
RE: I always hated shit like that.  
Sec 103 : 6/29/2022 7:07 am : link
In comment 15743336 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I have nothing against KT as almost every athlete thinks like this. From my experience, goals should be small, achievable things that are in your control that allow you to get to these bigger aspirations. People talk about making the pro bowl and winning a Super Bowl as a goal. There is so much out of your control. If you don't reach either, does that mean you failed?

To me, goal are like:

Put in extra time every day to work on something.
Be the first at the building.
Be the last to leave.
Watch X hours of film every day.
Know the playbook inside and out.
Know my opponents strengths and weaknesses.
Sharpen my strengths and work on my weaknesses.
Be a leader.
Know what my teammates' strengths, weaknesses, and responsibilities are.
Make my teammates and team better.

If you control the things you can control and make them small and achievable then the big things comes. What happens if we are in game 3 and KT doesn't have any sacks? Is he going to be selfish and play out of the scheme to try to get his or is he gonna play within the scheme even if it means he won't achieve his goal? Imo, he has changed my opinion of him since he's been drafted. He seems to have the right attitude and I love that he is always asking for advice from vets who have been there before. Therefore, I'm not worried about his goals affecting his play of he isn't reaching them. I just disagree with the mentality of a young kid setting these goals as if they really mean anything in the grand scheme of things.


This! In every walk of life there is the hard work that sometimes may go unnoticed, until it becomes habitual,... Then BOOM !
Talk talk talk talk talk talk talk....and more talk....  
Milton : 6/29/2022 7:15 am : link
Loving the microphone doesn't make you a leader and won't win over the locker room. All I want to hear from a rookie who has never played a down of football in the NFL is that his goal is to get better every day. If he wants to establish his leadership bona fides, he can expand it to also helping his teammates get better every day.
Oh boy the Tale of Two KT's  
Milton : 6/29/2022 7:28 am : link
Two super talented difference makers, one on offense, one on defense, but both capable of being their own worst enemy, the only obstacle (along with injuries) on their road to multiple Pro Bowls and maybe Canton. And if they loved football half as much as their image in a mirror we could be looking at multiple trips to the Super Bowl over the next ten years.

Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against either of them. They have a right to be who they are, to desire what they desire, they don't have to love football in order to be great or for me to be a fan. All I ask is that they put in the work and they can be the biggest diva since Liberace for all I care.
RE: RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/29/2022 7:32 am : link
In comment 15743328 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...




J.J. Watt had 11.5 career sacks in college


Let me keep it going. I didn't have any...
RE: RE: RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
section125 : 6/29/2022 7:35 am : link
In comment 15743348 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15743328 No1MDGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...




J.J. Watt had 11.5 career sacks in college



Let me keep it going. I didn't have any...


You didn't get drafted in the 1st round, either...how did they miss?
RE: RE: RE: RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/29/2022 7:36 am : link
In comment 15743349 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15743348 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15743328 No1MDGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...




J.J. Watt had 11.5 career sacks in college



Let me keep it going. I didn't have any...



You didn't get drafted in the 1st round, either...how did they miss?


They really didn't. I wanted to go into Acct/Finance and it came out during the interviews...
RE: I always hated shit like that.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/29/2022 7:40 am : link
In comment 15743336 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I have nothing against KT as almost every athlete thinks like this. From my experience, goals should be small, achievable things that are in your control that allow you to get to these bigger aspirations.


Maybe Thibs thinks this goal is relatively small and achievable for him.

His bigger goals are in year 2...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
section125 : 6/29/2022 7:43 am : link
In comment 15743351 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15743349 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15743348 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15743328 No1MDGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...




J.J. Watt had 11.5 career sacks in college



Let me keep it going. I didn't have any...



You didn't get drafted in the 1st round, either...how did they miss?



They really didn't. I wanted to go into Acct/Finance and it came out during the interviews...


The bastids! Smart move on your part. Your joints will thank you later...
I don't know why people care what goals he sets  
Section331 : 6/29/2022 8:49 am : link
for himself. Maybe they are high, but whatever he needs to do to motivate himself is fine with me.
RE: I always hated shit like that.  
Capt. Don : 6/29/2022 9:05 am : link
In comment 15743336 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I have nothing against KT as almost every athlete thinks like this. From my experience, goals should be small, achievable things that are in your control that allow you to get to these bigger aspirations. People talk about making the pro bowl and winning a Super Bowl as a goal. There is so much out of your control. If you don't reach either, does that mean you failed?

To me, goal are like:

Put in extra time every day to work on something.
Be the first at the building.
Be the last to leave.
Watch X hours of film every day.
Know the playbook inside and out.
Know my opponents strengths and weaknesses.
Sharpen my strengths and work on my weaknesses.
Be a leader.
Know what my teammates' strengths, weaknesses, and responsibilities are.
Make my teammates and team better.

If you control the things you can control and make them small and achievable then the big things comes. What happens if we are in game 3 and KT doesn't have any sacks? Is he going to be selfish and play out of the scheme to try to get his or is he gonna play within the scheme even if it means he won't achieve his goal? Imo, he has changed my opinion of him since he's been drafted. He seems to have the right attitude and I love that he is always asking for advice from vets who have been there before. Therefore, I'm not worried about his goals affecting his play of he isn't reaching them. I just disagree with the mentality of a young kid setting these goals as if they really mean anything in the grand scheme of things.


100%

Goals should be realistic, measurable and 100% in your control.
I would say that  
giantBCP : 6/29/2022 9:38 am : link
most players in the NFL who have high sack totals, had lower sacks per game in college.
RE: I always hated shit like that.  
NJLCO : 6/29/2022 9:54 am : link
In comment 15743336 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I have nothing against KT as almost every athlete thinks like this. From my experience, goals should be small, achievable things that are in your control that allow you to get to these bigger aspirations. People talk about making the pro bowl and winning a Super Bowl as a goal. There is so much out of your control. If you don't reach either, does that mean you failed?

To me, goal are like:

Put in extra time every day to work on something.
Be the first at the building.
Be the last to leave.
Watch X hours of film every day.
Know the playbook inside and out.
Know my opponents strengths and weaknesses.
Sharpen my strengths and work on my weaknesses.
Be a leader.
Know what my teammates' strengths, weaknesses, and responsibilities are.
Make my teammates and team better.

If you control the things you can control and make them small and achievable then the big things comes. What happens if we are in game 3 and KT doesn't have any sacks? Is he going to be selfish and play out of the scheme to try to get his or is he gonna play within the scheme even if it means he won't achieve his goal? Imo, he has changed my opinion of him since he's been drafted. He seems to have the right attitude and I love that he is always asking for advice from vets who have been there before. Therefore, I'm not worried about his goals affecting his play of he isn't reaching them. I just disagree with the mentality of a young kid setting these goals as if they really mean anything in the grand scheme of things.


I for one am glad he has actionable goals. Your list is a bunch of activities which may help but aren’t measurable or actionable. Good for him
RE: RE: I always hated shit like that.  
csb : 6/29/2022 10:03 am : link
In comment 15743444 NJLCO said:
Quote:
In comment 15743336 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


I have nothing against KT as almost every athlete thinks like this. From my experience, goals should be small, achievable things that are in your control that allow you to get to these bigger aspirations. People talk about making the pro bowl and winning a Super Bowl as a goal. There is so much out of your control. If you don't reach either, does that mean you failed?

To me, goal are like:

Put in extra time every day to work on something.
Be the first at the building.
Be the last to leave.
Watch X hours of film every day.
Know the playbook inside and out.
Know my opponents strengths and weaknesses.
Sharpen my strengths and work on my weaknesses.
Be a leader.
Know what my teammates' strengths, weaknesses, and responsibilities are.
Make my teammates and team better.

If you control the things you can control and make them small and achievable then the big things comes. What happens if we are in game 3 and KT doesn't have any sacks? Is he going to be selfish and play out of the scheme to try to get his or is he gonna play within the scheme even if it means he won't achieve his goal? Imo, he has changed my opinion of him since he's been drafted. He seems to have the right attitude and I love that he is always asking for advice from vets who have been there before. Therefore, I'm not worried about his goals affecting his play of he isn't reaching them. I just disagree with the mentality of a young kid setting these goals as if they really mean anything in the grand scheme of things.



I for one am glad he has actionable goals. Your list is a bunch of activities which may help but aren’t measurable or actionable. Good for him


I agree - goals should be outputs, not inputs. If your goals are activity based then you can say you had a great rookie season off the field but didnt have production during games. If his goal is 17 sacks as a rookie, great. What I would be looking for as a coach is does he have a plan to do all of the things in his control so that he can achieve his goals.
I like it...  
Brown_Hornet : 6/29/2022 10:13 am : link
...but, I'm also betting that he can walk and chew gum at the same time.

I doubt that he's skipping EDDs and Indys, assuming that he knows more than his coaches.

To this point, he seems to be the sort that will be putting in the work.
RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
BSIMatt : 6/29/2022 10:38 am : link
In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...


Micah Parson's had 6.5 sacks in his college career and 13 his rookie year, so maybe KT will get 38 sacks this year.

of course people argue about this  
UConn4523 : 6/29/2022 10:45 am : link
lol
RE: I don't know why people care what goals he sets  
UConn4523 : 6/29/2022 10:48 am : link
In comment 15743385 Section331 said:
Quote:
for himself. Maybe they are high, but whatever he needs to do to motivate himself is fine with me.


Easy, people think they have all the info and that they know what's best for someone else.

And reading that quote, I don't get the sense that he definitively meant 17 sacks. He's saying he wants to impact every game he plays. I don't think there's anything more to it than that.
RE: RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
Angel Eyes : 6/29/2022 11:04 am : link
In comment 15743488 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...




Micah Parson's had 6.5 sacks in his college career and 13 his rookie year, so maybe KT will get 38 sacks this year.

Parsons played a different position than Thibodeaux, an off-ball linebacker (ILB/4-3 OLB) and an edge rusher (4-3 DE/3-4 OLB).
RE: RE: RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
BSIMatt : 6/29/2022 11:16 am : link
In comment 15743520 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15743488 BSIMatt said:


Quote:


In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...




Micah Parson's had 6.5 sacks in his college career and 13 his rookie year, so maybe KT will get 38 sacks this year.



Parsons played a different position than Thibodeaux, an off-ball linebacker (ILB/4-3 OLB) and an edge rusher (4-3 DE/3-4 OLB).


I'm sure there was a point you were trying to make, but it doesn't seem relevant to the point I was making...at all.
RE: RE: RE: RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
BSIMatt : 6/29/2022 11:19 am : link
In comment 15743538 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
In comment 15743520 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15743488 BSIMatt said:


Quote:


In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...




Micah Parson's had 6.5 sacks in his college career and 13 his rookie year, so maybe KT will get 38 sacks this year.



Parsons played a different position than Thibodeaux, an off-ball linebacker (ILB/4-3 OLB) and an edge rusher (4-3 DE/3-4 OLB).



I'm sure there was a point you were trying to make, but it doesn't seem relevant to the point I was making...at all.


I'm assuming you are going to miss it again, and go back to OLB vs ER..and I'll save you the trouble..the point was...his college career sack total will have absolutely no bearing on the sack numbers he puts up in 2022...that's a fact.
Travon Walker had 9.5 sacks in college  
UConn4523 : 6/29/2022 11:30 am : link
and went #1 overall. I think we should chalk him up to about 3 sacks a season in the NFL, right?
RE: RE: I don't know why people care what goals he sets  
Jimmy Googs : 6/29/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15743501 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15743385 Section331 said:


Quote:


for himself. Maybe they are high, but whatever he needs to do to motivate himself is fine with me.



Easy, people think they have all the info and that they know what's best for someone else.


a good representation of most of your posts...
RE: RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
bw in dc : 6/29/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15743328 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...




J.J. Watt had 11.5 career sacks in college


Uh, Watt started his college career as a TE at Central Michigan. After his freshman year, he transferred to Wisconsin, where he played for two seasons. So, he didn't start playing DE until his sophomore season.

In other words, your comp here is poor.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/29/2022 11:40 am : link
In comment 15743541 BSIMatt said:
Quote:

I'm assuming you are going to miss it again, and go back to OLB vs ER..and I'll save you the trouble..the point was...his college career sack total will have absolutely no bearing on the sack numbers he puts up in 2022...that's a fact.


Tend to agree. Just hope he doesn't focus on the wrong things in trying to meet those lofty expectations so quickly.

Based on where he was drafted, if he puts in the work and develops his overall game then his talents/skills will shine through and ultimately deliver the sacks...
You researched..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6/29/2022 11:46 am : link
Watt so much that you obviously should have seen he played 28 games as a defensive player while Thibs played 30, right??

Yeah, terrible comp.

Actually, the whole line of thinking that sack stats in college translate is a terrible one, but not surprised at the posters who have tried to make that leap.
RE: So just average a sack per game...17 sacks. As a rookie.  
Johnny5 : 6/29/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15743351 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15743349 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15743348 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15743328 No1MDGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15743324 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


When he had 19 in his total career at Oregon.

Alrighty...




J.J. Watt had 11.5 career sacks in college



Let me keep it going. I didn't have any...



You didn't get drafted in the 1st round, either...how did they miss?



They really didn't. I wanted to go into Acct/Finance and it came out during the interviews...

lol
I think the point of this thread  
GNewGiants : 6/29/2022 12:05 pm : link
Is the people who wanted to draft a QB 5th (not UConn- the others) will shit on KT no matter what he says.
RE: I think the point of this thread  
UConn4523 : 6/29/2022 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15743593 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Is the people who wanted to draft a QB 5th (not UConn- the others) will shit on KT no matter what he says.


Yup. Also, lets not stop there, he also wants 10 tackles per game so that means 170, right? That's some goal for an EDGE!
RE: I think the point of this thread  
bw in dc : 6/29/2022 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15743593 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Is the people who wanted to draft a QB 5th (not UConn- the others) will shit on KT no matter what he says.


I didn't want KT as a lottery pick because I'm not sure he's going to be good enough to warrant his draft spot.

We just need these top picks to start having elite production, not average to somewhat good.



RE: You researched..  
Jimmy Googs : 6/29/2022 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15743574 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Watt so much that you obviously should have seen he played 28 games as a defensive player while Thibs played 30, right??

Yeah, terrible comp.

Actually, the whole line of thinking that sack stats in college translate is a terrible one, but not surprised at the posters who have tried to make that leap.


Should bw in dc amend what he wrote or are you just going to alter it yourself and re-post it as you see fit?

we know your preference...

Don't see a big issue with his words  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/29/2022 2:07 pm : link
He has high expectations. There was a clip of his college coach and he really praised his work ethic which is more important imv. Stay healthy and get better.

Guess how many Ducks were drafted? One. I am fairly certain teams heavily schemed to deal with him. Hopefully the Giants acquire enough impact in the front 7 where they can exploit it.
RE: I always hated shit like that.  
KeoweeFan : 6/29/2022 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15743336 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
I have nothing against KT as almost every athlete thinks like this. From my experience, goals should be small, achievable things that are in your control that allow you to get to these bigger aspirations. People talk about making the pro bowl and winning a Super Bowl as a goal. There is so much out of your control. If you don't reach either, does that mean you failed?

To me, goal are like:

Put in extra time every day to work on something.
Be the first at the building.
Be the last to leave.
Watch X hours of film every day.
Know the playbook inside and out.
Know my opponents strengths and weaknesses.
Sharpen my strengths and work on my weaknesses.
Be a leader.
Know what my teammates' strengths, weaknesses, and responsibilities are.
Make my teammates and team better.

If you control the things you can control and make them small and achievable then the big things comes. What happens if we are in game 3 and KT doesn't have any sacks? Is he going to be selfish and play out of the scheme to try to get his or is he gonna play within the scheme even if it means he won't achieve his goal? Imo, he has changed my opinion of him since he's been drafted. He seems to have the right attitude and I love that he is always asking for advice from vets who have been there before. Therefore, I'm not worried about his goals affecting his play of he isn't reaching them. I just disagree with the mentality of a young kid setting these goals as if they really mean anything in the grand scheme of things.

This may just be semantics: between WHAT (Vision) and HOW (goals).
Nothing wrong with a stretch vision (what) as long as you are realistic about HOW to get there (items you listed).
Sort of like realizing the WHAT is a TD and the HOW is 1st downs.
...  
UConn4523 : 6/29/2022 2:19 pm : link
...
The same people bashing him for being over confident  
giantBCP : 6/29/2022 2:24 pm : link
will be the same ones to bash him if he doesn't have a sack a game, because in their minds, that's what's required from a #5 overall pick.
RE: RE: You researched..  
bw in dc : 6/29/2022 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15743697 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:

Should bw in dc amend what he wrote or are you just going to alter it yourself and re-post it as you see fit?

we know your preference...


Look, it's just good to see our old friend back on the board showing his typical grace.

So, let's take this incrementally for now... ;)
Sorry but the Giants need an asshole.  
mittenedman : 6/29/2022 5:22 pm : link
Michael Strahan (KT's mentor) has mentioned this for years. Who is the player who cares enough, and isn't afraid to get in everyone's face and demand excellence?

You can't have every guy in the lockerroom do that, but you can't have nobody either. I'm hoping KT can be that Alpha Dog ringleader who pulls together a great defense. Let somebody else be modest mouse.
RE: RE: RE: You researched..  
Jimmy Googs : 6/29/2022 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15743765 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15743697 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:



Should bw in dc amend what he wrote or are you just going to alter it yourself and re-post it as you see fit?

we know your preference...




Look, it's just good to see our old friend back on the board showing his typical grace.

So, let's take this incrementally for now... ;)


OK, give me some time to ponder it over...
RE: RE: I always hated shit like that.  
robbieballs2003 : 6/29/2022 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15743749 KeoweeFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15743336 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


I have nothing against KT as almost every athlete thinks like this. From my experience, goals should be small, achievable things that are in your control that allow you to get to these bigger aspirations. People talk about making the pro bowl and winning a Super Bowl as a goal. There is so much out of your control. If you don't reach either, does that mean you failed?

To me, goal are like:

Put in extra time every day to work on something.
Be the first at the building.
Be the last to leave.
Watch X hours of film every day.
Know the playbook inside and out.
Know my opponents strengths and weaknesses.
Sharpen my strengths and work on my weaknesses.
Be a leader.
Know what my teammates' strengths, weaknesses, and responsibilities are.
Make my teammates and team better.

If you control the things you can control and make them small and achievable then the big things comes. What happens if we are in game 3 and KT doesn't have any sacks? Is he going to be selfish and play out of the scheme to try to get his or is he gonna play within the scheme even if it means he won't achieve his goal? Imo, he has changed my opinion of him since he's been drafted. He seems to have the right attitude and I love that he is always asking for advice from vets who have been there before. Therefore, I'm not worried about his goals affecting his play of he isn't reaching them. I just disagree with the mentality of a young kid setting these goals as if they really mean anything in the grand scheme of things.


This may just be semantics: between WHAT (Vision) and HOW (goals).
Nothing wrong with a stretch vision (what) as long as you are realistic about HOW to get there (items you listed).
Sort of like realizing the WHAT is a TD and the HOW is 1st downs.


That's my take on it. I look at it as a mission and goals. A million kids have dreams of being a professional athlete. You can't just wake up one day and expect to have it. This goes cor more than sports. People want a happy marriage and kids but it's not that simple. Lol.
RE: Sorry but the Giants need an asshole.  
robbieballs2003 : 6/29/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15743965 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Michael Strahan (KT's mentor) has mentioned this for years. Who is the player who cares enough, and isn't afraid to get in everyone's face and demand excellence?

You can't have every guy in the lockerroom do that, but you can't have nobody either. I'm hoping KT can be that Alpha Dog ringleader who pulls together a great defense. Let somebody else be modest mouse.


Nothing about KT says he's an asshole.
BW thinks KT is over rated  
Dave on the UWS : 6/30/2022 11:38 am : link
A lot of people do. I wanted him as much FOR his personality, as his on field performance. We haven't had someone who brings swagger to the defense in a long time. For example, since the attention will be directed towards him, Ojulari should be able to excel opposite him. EVERY team needs a few of those players, especially on defense.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 