So Chris Mara's job title changed...

Ten Ton Hammer : 6/30/2022 5:28 pm
Now a "Senior Personnel Consultant" not a VP of player personnel"

Could be nothing, could be something  
Anakim : 6/30/2022 5:30 pm : link
But good news regardless that Schoen is making his presence felt
Tim McDonnell now has the top spot in player personnel  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/30/2022 5:31 pm : link
the title of owner  
McNally's_Nuts : 6/30/2022 5:32 pm : link
won’t ever change though.
This feels significant  
Sean : 6/30/2022 5:34 pm : link
Chris Mara is no longer listed under Player Personnel at all. I believe he was at the top before.
RE: This feels significant  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6/30/2022 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15745010 Sean said:

Chris Mara is no longer listed under Player Personnel at all. I believe he was at the top before.


He was!
Tim (Mara) McDonnell has taken  
shyster : 6/30/2022 5:38 pm : link
Chris M's place.

On his way to taking John M.'s place.
whoa  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2022 5:41 pm : link
that's pretty significant
Hasn't McDonnell...  
bw in dc : 6/30/2022 5:42 pm : link
been D/PP for the last two years?

Re: Chris Mara. This seems like a clear move by John to make sure he no longer has to answer for CM's former big title. He always seemed uncomfortable answering questions that challenged the role of his brother and nepotism...
could be just optics to get people off his back  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2022 5:43 pm : link
but if not, this looks like a downgrade from Senior Vice President of Player Personnel
RE: whoa  
Sean : 6/30/2022 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15745020 Eric from BBI said:

that's pretty significant

And it makes sense that they would sneak it in there and not draw attention to it out of respect to Chris. There will always be the crowd that says this is only window dressing, but it seems like things ARE changing within the building. I’d prefer if McDonnell was removed as well, but that won’t happen and he’s likely the next president of the franchise.
RE: Tim (Mara) McDonnell has taken  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15745015 shyster said:

Chris M's place.

On his way to taking John M.'s place.


This is not true. Tim McDonnell remains in the same position. He did share it with Mark Koncz, who was let go.
RE: could be just optics to get people off his back  
bw in dc : 6/30/2022 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15745024 Eric from BBI said:

but if not, this looks like a downgrade from Senior Vice President of Player Personnel


See what I said above. I'm convinced John has decided he no longer what to deal with questions about Chris and his influence in football decisions.

I just get see Schoen making that decision in a vacuum. Strictly a family decision.
RE: RE: Tim (Mara) McDonnell has taken  
shyster : 6/30/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15745028 Eric from BBI said:



This is not true. Tim McDonnell remains in the same position. He did share it with Mark Koncz, who was let go.


I was speaking to substance, not form.

And yes, Tim McD was only co-director until recently. That is what he is called in the Flores lawsuit.6
I posted the personnel department changes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2022 5:51 pm : link
back in May
NYG Personnel Department Subtractions/Additions - ( New Window )
Just keep changing your job title  
ghost718 : 6/30/2022 5:58 pm : link
From Senior Vice President of Player Personnel,to Senior Personnel Consultant

RE: RE: whoa  
ColHowPepper : 6/30/2022 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15745026 Sean said:

...There will always be the crowd that says this is only window dressing, but it seems like things ARE changing within the building. I’d prefer if McDonnell was removed as well, but that won’t happen and he’s likely the next president of the franchise.
None of us can speak to the conclusion you draw in the last sentence; as to McDonnell remaining as (sole) DPP, title alone doesn't necessarily reveal true lines of influence in this new regime.
I’m sure Chris Mara will always have outsized influence  
Ben in Tampa : 6/30/2022 6:06 pm : link
On the Giants personnel department, but I think this is a pretty significant move from the Giants/Mara Family.

It was very obvious how personal John Mara took the shots on his brother and family this off season. He was pretty much defiant to the media about the whole thing. From then until now, this is a big change.
… Also, who the hell is the Director of College Scouting?  
Ben in Tampa : 6/30/2022 6:08 pm : link
Is Schoen going to take on that role this year?
RE: … Also, who the hell is the Director of College Scouting?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2022 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15745066 Ben in Tampa said:

Is Schoen going to take on that role this year?


Very curious on this one.
Haha, love it.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/30/2022 6:28 pm : link
His title was silly and never mattered anyway other than to himself. But now at least some of you Front Office Conspiracy Theorists are getting basically everything you wished for this offseason. Chris Mara is/has been the very least of our concerns.

The GM runs the show...
 
christian : 6/30/2022 6:30 pm : link
Brown, McDonell, and Rossetti all cut their teeth on the pro personnel side.

Schoen is the guy with the most college scouting experience. I think that’s the answer.
RE: could be just optics to get people off his back  
Jimmy Googs : 6/30/2022 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15745024 Eric from BBI said:

but if not, this looks like a downgrade from Senior Vice President of Player Personnel


No, he just went from Owner with a worthless title to Owner with a different worthless title...
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/30/2022 6:43 pm : link
I have no idea what Chris Mara does. None.
That's actually a big deal  
Jim in Forest Hills : 6/30/2022 6:53 pm : link
Titles are effing important to people, especially up the food chain.
RE: That's actually a big deal  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/30/2022 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15745150 Jim in Forest Hills said:

Titles are effing important to people, especially up the food chain.


I tend to agree with this... that's why I said "whoa."
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 6/30/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15745133 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

I have no idea what Chris Mara does. None.


He fills out a few college prospect eval sheets that the GM may/may not ever read, whispers in his brother's ear on topics and changes his title from time to time.

But mostly, he's checking out the ponies...
RE: ...  
Angel Eyes : 6/30/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15745133 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

I have no idea what Chris Mara does. None.

What he did didn't help us; how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants' fortunes declined one year after he took the job?
RE: … Also, who the hell is the Director of College Scouting?  
BillT : 6/30/2022 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15745066 Ben in Tampa said:

Is Schoen going to take on that role this year?

My guess. Brandon Brown as part of is Asst GM responsibilities.
RE: RE: ...  
BillT : 6/30/2022 7:26 pm : link
In comment 15745174 Angel Eyes said:

In comment 15745133 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





I have no idea what Chris Mara does. None.


What he did didn't help us; how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants' fortunes declined one year after he took the job?

Actually, really not true. He had essentially the same job, if not the same title, since 2003.
RE: Haha, love it.  
bw in dc : 6/30/2022 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15745111 Jimmy Googs said:

His title was silly and never mattered anyway other than to himself. But now at least some of you Front Office Conspiracy Theorists are getting basically everything you wished for this offseason. Chris Mara is/has been the very least of our concerns.

The GM runs the show...


I know you feel vindicated and are enjoying this victory lap. But I think this is a good find by TTH and revealing.

John could have done absolutely nothing here and let Chris keep his big industry title. And simply downplay questions from the media like he did this year. Yet, John decided to change his brother's title. Why?

My guess is Chris had more power than you think - with DG here and prior years - and Schoen said he can't move the team forward with his vision with that dynamic hovering over him...



I was hoping Custodial Supervisor  
gtt350 : 6/30/2022 7:35 pm : link
..
.  
MOOPS : 6/30/2022 7:38 pm : link
I Still Wish Chris Mara’s Title Was  
Trainmaster : 6/30/2022 7:38 pm : link
“VP of Soft Drink Concessions, Medium”

:-
RE: RE: Haha, love it.  
Optimus-NY : 6/30/2022 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15745219 bw in dc said:

In comment 15745111 Jimmy Googs said:





His title was silly and never mattered anyway other than to himself. But now at least some of you Front Office Conspiracy Theorists are getting basically everything you wished for this offseason. Chris Mara is/has been the very least of our concerns.

The GM runs the show...



I know you feel vindicated and are enjoying this victory lap. But I think this is a good find by TTH and revealing.

John could have done absolutely nothing here and let Chris keep his big industry title. And simply downplay questions from the media like he did this year. Yet, John decided to change his brother's title. Why?

My guess is Chris had more power than you think - with DG here and prior years - and Schoen said he can't move the team forward with his vision with that dynamic hovering over him...


Agreed.

As of 2012, Chris got that title. It's a significant one at that too. Look around other NFL Front Offices and that will tell you all you need to know.

Additionally, this is neither here nor there, but in the comments section on an article about the mess that was the giants prior to these changes taking place, a poster with knowledge said that to placate Chris after losing out to Reese for the GM title, that the Tisches and John gave Chris his previous title, but that they also had written into his contract that he made the picks for Rounds 3 to 7---which would explain a lot of their failures.
Does this title involve horses?  
The_Boss : 6/30/2022 8:30 pm : link
No I don’t mean guys who play along the OL.
RE: Does this title involve horses?  
Optimus-NY : 6/30/2022 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15745287 The_Boss said:

No I don’t mean guys who play along the OL.


lol. Remember him picking the immortal Safety Mykkele Thompson out of Texas? Great job by Chris. His daughters could have done better.


The Quest for Derby Roses and Super Bowl Rings: Chris Mara helped guide the Giants through the late stages of the NFL draft on Saturday, then scrambled down to Louisville to watch his horse run in the Kentucky Derby—a rare double duty that would have made his father proud - By JENNY VRENTAS - MAY 5, 2015 - ( New Window )
Here are two interesting archived threads which are relevant:  
Optimus-NY : 6/30/2022 8:47 pm : link
Chad Forbes calls out CHRIS MARA as the problem - 11/23/2021


Sirius now- Weis is PISSED about the Schwartz(BBI Mentioned) - 1/13/2022

RE: RE: Does this title involve horses?  
The_Boss : 6/30/2022 8:59 pm : link
In comment 15745302 Optimus-NY said:

In comment 15745287 The_Boss said:





No I don’t mean guys who play along the OL.



lol. Remember him picking the immortal Safety Mykkele Thompson out of Texas? Great job by Chris. His daughters could have done better.
The Quest for Derby Roses and Super Bowl Rings: Chris Mara helped guide the Giants through the late stages of the NFL draft on Saturday, then scrambled down to Louisville to watch his horse run in the Kentucky Derby—a rare double duty that would have made his father proud - By JENNY VRENTAS - MAY 5, 2015 - ( New Window )


I imagine him with his briefcase standing half in/half out the draft room as his ride to his private plane was waiting in front..they ask him “Chris who do we pick?” And in his haste to get out to Kentucky, he says…”Thompson” figuring there has to be someone with that last name available…
RE: RE: Haha, love it.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/30/2022 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15745219 bw in dc said:

In comment 15745111 Jimmy Googs said:





His title was silly and never mattered anyway other than to himself. But now at least some of you Front Office Conspiracy Theorists are getting basically everything you wished for this offseason. Chris Mara is/has been the very least of our concerns.

The GM runs the show...



I know you feel vindicated and are enjoying this victory lap. But I think this is a good find by TTH and revealing.

John could have done absolutely nothing here and let Chris keep his big industry title. And simply downplay questions from the media like he did this year. Yet, John decided to change his brother's title. Why?

My guess is Chris had more power than you think - with DG here and prior years - and Schoen said he can't move the team forward with his vision with that dynamic hovering over him...


The Mara's changed it because they started getting crap about it from the media and websites like this. And they didn't have a good answer other than saying ego (which they chose not to).

Nothing to do with power, only vein and insecurity.

Move on my friend. Nothing to see here...
RE: RE: RE: Haha, love it.  
Jimmy Googs : 6/30/2022 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15745272 Optimus-NY said:



Agreed.

As of 2012, Chris got that title. It's a significant one at that too. Look around other NFL Front Offices and that will tell you all you need to know.

Additionally, this is neither here nor there, but in the comments section on an article about the mess that was the giants prior to these changes taking place, a poster with knowledge said that to placate Chris after losing out to Reese for the GM title, that the Tisches and John gave Chris his previous title, but that they also had written into his contract that he made the picks for Rounds 3 to 7---which would explain a lot of their failures.


Nonsense. I am sure Chris had his say (in some years where the GM was vunerable). But whether they listened or not, it was still on the GM and his guys...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Haha, love it.  
Optimus-NY : 6/30/2022 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15745368 Jimmy Googs said:

In comment 15745272 Optimus-NY said:







Agreed.

As of 2012, Chris got that title. It's a significant one at that too. Look around other NFL Front Offices and that will tell you all you need to know.

Additionally, this is neither here nor there, but in the comments section on an article about the mess that was the giants prior to these changes taking place, a poster with knowledge said that to placate Chris after losing out to Reese for the GM title, that the Tisches and John gave Chris his previous title, but that they also had written into his contract that he made the picks for Rounds 3 to 7---which would explain a lot of their failures.



Nonsense. I am sure Chris had his say (in some years where the GM was vunerable). But whether they listened or not, it was still on the GM and his guys...


Chris Mara tried to be an NFL GM twice. It's obvious what happened here. He did make draft picks and openly discussed them. There's a reason he was removed from his role. This is your opinion, and you're entitled to it---no matter how wrong it is. Bottom line: CM is an owner who was involved in personnel. This is a fact. They weren't hiding it. The maras have a history of playing rotisserie foosball with their team. It just ran it's course this time, just like it did in the past.
I thought his tltle changed to...  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/30/2022 9:53 pm : link
..."Why Old Guys Shouldn't Dye Their Hair"
It always amazes me how low a standard people have  
UberAlias : 6/30/2022 10:01 pm : link
For claiming to know things they have no idea about. We must have way more asshats here than we realize, with so many being so certain on their understanding about the inside of that building.
 
christian : 6/30/2022 10:27 pm : link
We know a few basics:

1) The personnel department had a weird hierarchy and lots of people with screwy titles.
2) The Giants couldn’t field a winning team.
3) Schoen gets hired, and all of those people get fired, except the one who was an owner. His title now sounds like a contractor on the way out.

At a minimum the diagram for the org chart will be a lot easier to update.
RE: RE: RE: Haha, love it.  
speedywheels : 1:41 am : link
In comment 15745364 Jimmy Googs said:

In comment 15745219 bw in dc said:





In comment 15745111 Jimmy Googs said:





His title was silly and never mattered anyway other than to himself. But now at least some of you Front Office Conspiracy Theorists are getting basically everything you wished for this offseason. Chris Mara is/has been the very least of our concerns.

The GM runs the show...



I know you feel vindicated and are enjoying this victory lap. But I think this is a good find by TTH and revealing.

John could have done absolutely nothing here and let Chris keep his big industry title. And simply downplay questions from the media like he did this year. Yet, John decided to change his brother's title. Why?

My guess is Chris had more power than you think - with DG here and prior years - and Schoen said he can't move the team forward with his vision with that dynamic hovering over him...






The Mara's changed it because they started getting crap about it from the media and websites like this. And they didn't have a good answer other than saying ego (which they chose not to).

Nothing to do with power, only vein and insecurity.

Move on my friend. Nothing to see here...


Once again, you have no fucking idea what you’re talking about.

But once a chucklehead, always a chucklehead…

🤷🏻‍♂️
what I find interesting  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:53 am : link
is this thread has been pinned since 5:30PM yesterday and no reporter has tweeted about this.

Why?
..  
Sean : 6:53 am : link

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Heard Chris Mara had become less hands-on in recent years. Honestly surprised that his actual title changed. This offseason has definitely been the Giants’ biggest shakeup in a long time
RE: ..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:56 am : link
In comment 15745471 Sean said:






Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Heard Chris Mara had become less hands-on in recent years. Honestly surprised that his actual title changed. This offseason has definitely been the Giants’ biggest shakeup in a long time


Missed that... thanks!
RE: what I find interesting  
bluefin : 7:13 am : link
In comment 15745470 Eric from BBI said:

is this thread has been pinned since 5:30PM yesterday and no reporter has tweeted about this.

Why?

maybe bc some are wary of upsetting a Mara - I think it’s due to it not being perceived as important (which it is). What is your feeling?
bluefin  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:24 am : link
Could be.

It seems a pretty big development.

Don't get me wrong, BW in DC could be right, but my gut is telling me otherwise.
The press was pushing John  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:25 am : link
and then you had the Schwartz article mentioning how Chris is not very involved and he is busy with his horses and being involved watching his daughters careers. So this title seems more in line with that. I don't doubt that he has good personnel talent. Parcells wanted him to join him when he went to the Patriots but a smart and correct move imo.

I think Schoen gets two solid years to implement his vision. If he falters I expect the Mara's to start working themselves back in.
RE: The press was pushing John  
Optimus-NY : 7:57 am : link
In comment 15745483 Lines of Scrimmage said:

and then you had the Schwartz article mentioning how Chris is not very involved and he is busy with his horses and being involved watching his daughters careers. So this title seems more in line with that. I don't doubt that he has good personnel talent. Parcells wanted him to join him when he went to the Patriots but a smart and correct move imo.

I think Schoen gets two solid years to implement his vision. If he falters I expect the Mara's to start working themselves back in.


I never took that Parcells line about Chris to be anything more than an endorsement for him just to stay in his good graces and as a sort of favor from Big Bill to CM.

Your point about the Maras slowly working themselves back in is also my fear. I think they'll give Schoen more than two years though. The Mara to keep an eye on going forward mostly will be Tim McDonnell. Fortunately though, I believe the Tisches have flexed their muscle and have made the Maras stand down from personnel much mor than before. It was no accident that Steve Tisch was in the Draft War Room this past April because he wasn't there in the past until then.

One thing is for sure: the Maras need to be placated and massaged gently to keep them at bay. George Young had an ironclad contract giving him final say, but even then he knew how to communicate between Tim and Wellington to keep things moving along slowly. Wellington was more honorable though then his sons. John and Chris don't have the same quality as their father. I'm not saying they're bad people, but Wellington kept his word to not interfere after 1979, although he did do some favors for people and this would occasionally come up in personnel. There was the time Tom Boisture was asked to draft one of Wellington's family friends (I forgot the year, but I think it was a Tight End in the late 90s or something). Anywho, things are looking up, but the Maras have stuck their noses into personnel in the past before. It'll be a matter of when, not if. For now though, all looks quiet on the Western front.
