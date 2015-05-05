So Chris Mara's job title changed...

Re: Chris Mara. This seems like a clear move by John to make sure he no longer has to answer for CM's former big title. He always seemed uncomfortable answering questions that challenged the role of his brother and nepotism...
And it makes sense that they would sneak it in there and not draw attention to it out of respect to Chris. There will always be the crowd that says this is only window dressing, but it seems like things ARE changing within the building. I’d prefer if McDonnell was removed as well, but that won’t happen and he’s likely the next president of the franchise.
None of us can speak to the conclusion you draw in the last sentence; as to McDonnell remaining as (sole) DPP, title alone doesn't necessarily reveal true lines of influence in this new regime.
I’m sure Chris Mara will always have outsized influence
On the Giants personnel department, but I think this is a pretty significant move from the Giants/Mara Family.
It was very obvious how personal John Mara took the shots on his brother and family this off season. He was pretty much defiant to the media about the whole thing. From then until now, this is a big change.
… Also, who the hell is the Director of College Scouting?
His title was silly and never mattered anyway other than to himself. But now at least some of you Front Office Conspiracy Theorists are getting basically everything you wished for this offseason. Chris Mara is/has been the very least of our concerns.
The GM runs the show...
I know you feel vindicated and are enjoying this victory lap. But I think this is a good find by TTH and revealing.
John could have done absolutely nothing here and let Chris keep his big industry title. And simply downplay questions from the media like he did this year. Yet, John decided to change his brother's title. Why?
My guess is Chris had more power than you think - with DG here and prior years - and Schoen said he can't move the team forward with his vision with that dynamic hovering over him...
Agreed.
As of 2012, Chris got that title. It's a significant one at that too. Look around other NFL Front Offices and that will tell you all you need to know.
Additionally, this is neither here nor there, but in the comments section on an article about the mess that was the giants prior to these changes taking place, a poster with knowledge said that to placate Chris after losing out to Reese for the GM title, that the Tisches and John gave Chris his previous title, but that they also had written into his contract that he made the picks for Rounds 3 to 7---which would explain a lot of their failures.
lol. Remember him picking the immortal Safety Mykkele Thompson out of Texas? Great job by Chris. His daughters could have done better.
The Quest for Derby Roses and Super Bowl Rings: Chris Mara helped guide the Giants through the late stages of the NFL draft on Saturday, then scrambled down to Louisville to watch his horse run in the Kentucky Derby—a rare double duty that would have made his father proud - By JENNY VRENTAS - MAY 5, 2015 - ( New Window )
I imagine him with his briefcase standing half in/half out the draft room as his ride to his private plane was waiting in front..they ask him “Chris who do we pick?” And in his haste to get out to Kentucky, he says…”Thompson” figuring there has to be someone with that last name available…
The Mara's changed it because they started getting crap about it from the media and websites like this. And they didn't have a good answer other than saying ego (which they chose not to).
Nothing to do with power, only vein and insecurity.
Nonsense. I am sure Chris had his say (in some years where the GM was vunerable). But whether they listened or not, it was still on the GM and his guys...
Chris Mara tried to be an NFL GM twice. It's obvious what happened here. He did make draft picks and openly discussed them. There's a reason he was removed from his role. This is your opinion, and you're entitled to it---no matter how wrong it is. Bottom line: CM is an owner who was involved in personnel. This is a fact. They weren't hiding it. The maras have a history of playing rotisserie foosball with their team. It just ran it's course this time, just like it did in the past.
1) The personnel department had a weird hierarchy and lots of people with screwy titles.
2) The Giants couldn’t field a winning team.
3) Schoen gets hired, and all of those people get fired, except the one who was an owner. His title now sounds like a contractor on the way out.
At a minimum the diagram for the org chart will be a lot easier to update.
The Mara's changed it because they started getting crap about it from the media and websites like this. And they didn't have a good answer other than saying ego (which they chose not to).
Nothing to do with power, only vein and insecurity.
Move on my friend. Nothing to see here...
Once again, you have no fucking idea what you’re talking about.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Heard Chris Mara had become less hands-on in recent years. Honestly surprised that his actual title changed. This offseason has definitely been the Giants’ biggest shakeup in a long time
and then you had the Schwartz article mentioning how Chris is not very involved and he is busy with his horses and being involved watching his daughters careers. So this title seems more in line with that. I don't doubt that he has good personnel talent. Parcells wanted him to join him when he went to the Patriots but a smart and correct move imo.
I think Schoen gets two solid years to implement his vision. If he falters I expect the Mara's to start working themselves back in.
I never took that Parcells line about Chris to be anything more than an endorsement for him just to stay in his good graces and as a sort of favor from Big Bill to CM.
Your point about the Maras slowly working themselves back in is also my fear. I think they'll give Schoen more than two years though. The Mara to keep an eye on going forward mostly will be Tim McDonnell. Fortunately though, I believe the Tisches have flexed their muscle and have made the Maras stand down from personnel much mor than before. It was no accident that Steve Tisch was in the Draft War Room this past April because he wasn't there in the past until then.
One thing is for sure: the Maras need to be placated and massaged gently to keep them at bay. George Young had an ironclad contract giving him final say, but even then he knew how to communicate between Tim and Wellington to keep things moving along slowly. Wellington was more honorable though then his sons. John and Chris don't have the same quality as their father. I'm not saying they're bad people, but Wellington kept his word to not interfere after 1979, although he did do some favors for people and this would occasionally come up in personnel. There was the time Tom Boisture was asked to draft one of Wellington's family friends (I forgot the year, but I think it was a Tight End in the late 90s or something). Anywho, things are looking up, but the Maras have stuck their noses into personnel in the past before. It'll be a matter of when, not if. For now though, all looks quiet on the Western front.
He was!
On his way to taking John M.'s place.
On his way to taking John M.'s place.
This is not true. Tim McDonnell remains in the same position. He did share it with Mark Koncz, who was let go.
See what I said above. I'm convinced John has decided he no longer what to deal with questions about Chris and his influence in football decisions.
I just get see Schoen making that decision in a vacuum. Strictly a family decision.
I was speaking to substance, not form.
And yes, Tim McD was only co-director until recently. That is what he is called in the Flores lawsuit.6
NYG Personnel Department Subtractions/Additions - ( New Window )
It was very obvious how personal John Mara took the shots on his brother and family this off season. He was pretty much defiant to the media about the whole thing. From then until now, this is a big change.
Very curious on this one.
The GM runs the show...
Schoen is the guy with the most college scouting experience. I think that’s the answer.
No, he just went from Owner with a worthless title to Owner with a different worthless title...
I tend to agree with this... that's why I said "whoa."
He fills out a few college prospect eval sheets that the GM may/may not ever read, whispers in his brother's ear on topics and changes his title from time to time.
But mostly, he's checking out the ponies...
What he did didn't help us; how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants' fortunes declined one year after he took the job?
My guess. Brandon Brown as part of is Asst GM responsibilities.
Quote:
I have no idea what Chris Mara does. None.
What he did didn't help us; how much of a coincidence is it that the Giants' fortunes declined one year after he took the job?
Actually, really not true. He had essentially the same job, if not the same title, since 2003.
:-
Quote:
Agreed.
Sirius now- Weis is PISSED about the Schwartz(BBI Mentioned) - 1/13/2022
Quote:
No I don’t mean guys who play along the OL.
I imagine him with his briefcase standing half in/half out the draft room as his ride to his private plane was waiting in front..they ask him “Chris who do we pick?” And in his haste to get out to Kentucky, he says…”Thompson” figuring there has to be someone with that last name available…
Quote:
The Mara's changed it because they started getting crap about it from the media and websites like this. And they didn't have a good answer other than saying ego (which they chose not to).
Nothing to do with power, only vein and insecurity.
Move on my friend. Nothing to see here...
Agreed.
Nonsense. I am sure Chris had his say (in some years where the GM was vunerable). But whether they listened or not, it was still on the GM and his guys...
Quote:
Nonsense. I am sure Chris had his say (in some years where the GM was vunerable). But whether they listened or not, it was still on the GM and his guys...
Chris Mara tried to be an NFL GM twice. It's obvious what happened here. He did make draft picks and openly discussed them. There's a reason he was removed from his role. This is your opinion, and you're entitled to it---no matter how wrong it is. Bottom line: CM is an owner who was involved in personnel. This is a fact. They weren't hiding it. The maras have a history of playing rotisserie foosball with their team. It just ran it's course this time, just like it did in the past.
1) The personnel department had a weird hierarchy and lots of people with screwy titles.
2) The Giants couldn’t field a winning team.
3) Schoen gets hired, and all of those people get fired, except the one who was an owner. His title now sounds like a contractor on the way out.
At a minimum the diagram for the org chart will be a lot easier to update.
Quote:
In comment 15745111 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
The Mara's changed it because they started getting crap about it from the media and websites like this. And they didn't have a good answer other than saying ego (which they chose not to).
Nothing to do with power, only vein and insecurity.
Move on my friend. Nothing to see here...
Once again, you have no fucking idea what you’re talking about.
But once a chucklehead, always a chucklehead…
🤷🏻♂️
Why?
@DDuggan21
Heard Chris Mara had become less hands-on in recent years. Honestly surprised that his actual title changed. This offseason has definitely been the Giants’ biggest shakeup in a long time
Quote:
Missed that... thanks!
Why?
maybe bc some are wary of upsetting a Mara - I think it’s due to it not being perceived as important (which it is). What is your feeling?
It seems a pretty big development.
Don't get me wrong, BW in DC could be right, but my gut is telling me otherwise.
I think Schoen gets two solid years to implement his vision. If he falters I expect the Mara's to start working themselves back in.
I never took that Parcells line about Chris to be anything more than an endorsement for him just to stay in his good graces and as a sort of favor from Big Bill to CM.
Your point about the Maras slowly working themselves back in is also my fear. I think they'll give Schoen more than two years though. The Mara to keep an eye on going forward mostly will be Tim McDonnell. Fortunately though, I believe the Tisches have flexed their muscle and have made the Maras stand down from personnel much mor than before. It was no accident that Steve Tisch was in the Draft War Room this past April because he wasn't there in the past until then.
One thing is for sure: the Maras need to be placated and massaged gently to keep them at bay. George Young had an ironclad contract giving him final say, but even then he knew how to communicate between Tim and Wellington to keep things moving along slowly. Wellington was more honorable though then his sons. John and Chris don't have the same quality as their father. I'm not saying they're bad people, but Wellington kept his word to not interfere after 1979, although he did do some favors for people and this would occasionally come up in personnel. There was the time Tom Boisture was asked to draft one of Wellington's family friends (I forgot the year, but I think it was a Tight End in the late 90s or something). Anywho, things are looking up, but the Maras have stuck their noses into personnel in the past before. It'll be a matter of when, not if. For now though, all looks quiet on the Western front.