Our best ever OC in your lifetime?

Lombardi came to mind first, but our O was no great shakes until Tittle arrived and by then Lombardi was gone 2 years before. Allie was basically our OC and the O thrived, but we also had a ton of talent on that side of the ball..



Under Simms we had Earhardt and he did well, even as conservative as he could be..



Though I had on and off issues with Gilbride, he’s my nominee for the best OC in my lifetime..



You?