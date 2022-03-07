Our best ever OC in your lifetime?

Lombardi came to mind first, but our O was no great shakes until Tittle arrived and by then Lombardi was gone 2 years before. Allie was basically our OC and the O thrived, but we also had a ton of talent on that side of the ball..
Under Simms we had Earhardt and he did well, even as conservative as he could be..
Though I had on and off issues with Gilbride, he’s my nominee for the best OC in my lifetime..
You?
If they could have kept that WR crew healthy...Eli would have astounding passing numbers.
There is definitely snatches that come out about Gillbride and what his offense was about that are really impressive in terms of it's nuances. In my view Gillbride's Offense would have been successful in the Parcells era.
So overall I have to give Gillbride the edge here.
Context, or nostalgia?
Like the December Washington game when he had Eli throwing into the wind 57 times.... oooff.
Under Sherman as OC then HC/OC the Giants were perennial top 5 offensive teams and went to the championship game 5/6 years.
Sherman was an offense visionary, and his motion offense was well ahead of its time. Much of what the AFL and NFL eventually became was because of Sherman.
If Tittle and Gifford don’t get injured at critical times, the Giants would have at least another title and Sherman would get more credit.
Won two Superbowls. One with his back up. His offence was grind out and boring but it was the right system for the time.
If Landetta does not flub his punt and there is no strike in 1987. Who knows how many more he may have won as OC.
Excellent points about Sherman
Sherman gets a raw deal in history because of Landry and Lombardi I think.
Think about this: In an era where 15, MAYBE 20 TD passes were considered to be a solid year, Tittle threw 33 and 36 TDs in just 14 games.
Btw, Yat had a great arm, but he was the best screen passer I have ever seen
Erhardt during the Parcells years was all about running the ball. The TE was the best receiver Simms ever had. even in 86, the passing game was dismal in the first half of the year. Erhardt was effective, but no Bill Walsh.
Gilbride was better than Erhardt, but I would never say the Giants had an explosive offense under him. Not the way SF and other teams had explosive offenses.
We may get more of that with Daboll and Kafka.
I expect that..🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞
Gilbride was outstanding but I think TC was very much involved with it as he was also a outstanding offensive coach himself.
and nothing more than speculative at best, but does Simms become a HOFer had he had Gilbride as OC, iyo?
No because Bill Parcels had an offensive strategy of preventing turnovers. He was truly 3 yards and a cloud of dust coach. He was a defensive minded coach who wanted to win the field position game, dominate on the ground and grind the opposition into the turf.
Parcells didn’t so much mind interceptions on deep throws, which he viewed as being like a punt. He HATED fumbles, which flip field position.
Forgot to add Gilbride.
And to a lesser extent Jim Fassel. That 2000 squad was one of my favorite offenses the Giants had. And had we not screwed the pooch against SF... That 2002 crew was really fun to watch too.
Given that I started following the Giants in 1956, I never heard the boos that cascaded down from the stands during Conerly’s earlier years, not surprising given how Mickey Mantle was booed in his earlier years once Joe D retired..
Gilbride is complicated. After San Diego and Buffalo, his stock was so low that he had to rebuild his reputation as Coughlin’s QB coach under Hufnagel. And the three years he was in that job, Eli wasn’t very good despite the occasional awesome flashes. Manning made his greatest strides with Gilbride as OC, but also with Chris Palmer as his position coach. Hard to know how to apportion credit and blame. We do know that the offense collapsed when the line and receivers were decimated by age and injuries.
The question posed here is the greatest offensive coordinator in your lifetime. Your profile says you became a Giants fan in 1990, so why are you talking about the early 60s when you never saw it?
I think it’s Sherman, and not really close.
The question posed here is the greatest offensive coordinator in your lifetime. Your profile says you became a Giants fan in 1990, so why are you talking about the early 60s when you never saw it?
He got an offense with Kerry Collins at QB to the Superbowl.
Until Plax Eli/KG were “magic,” at times, imv
I think everyone knows my feelings that losing Burress gets a little mythologised.
I think the bigger *if only* is Nicks getting hurt in 2012. He was blossoming into the best WR in the NFL. That week 2 game against Tampa was ridiculous. Nicks gutted it out and came back later in the year, but was never the same player again.
The Giants defense was also pretty respectable in 2012. That's the one I think got away.
I thought that was going to be the beginning of a real nightmare with RG3.
But the game that really sticks out to me is the Falcons game. It was like every bit of magic from the championship teams was gone. I would have never expected in a million years the Giants to get rocked like that.
They got wrecked in that game, and it felt like the end of an era where you expected the Giants to turn it on when it mattered.
2011 was a changing and they had a advanced cerebral QB and a highly talented group of WR's (led by Nicks) to impact defenses. When he was hurt they really struggled.
Ultimately the biggest thing that impacted TC/Gilbride was the offense lost the inability to impact the game physically caused by the OL/TE group. We have trying to recover the edge for ten years imv.