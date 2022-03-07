Our best ever DC in your lifetime

As a counterpoint to the best Giants' offensive coordinator discussion, who was the best Giants' defensive coordinator during your life?
I'll admit right off the bat I was born well after Parcells and Belichick ran the Giants' defenses and just before John Fox arrived in '97, so I'd have to go with Steve Spagnuolo (first stint). He was only there for a couple years, but it was a blast to watch even though it took a few games to implement, with big moments like the goal line stand in Week 3 of '07 and the ability to pressure the quarterback with four DEs at a time. I didn't have to worry too much about them getting a stop in time. Our best ever OC in your lifetime?
That's why I said "your lifetime"; I wasn't around for Belichick's time with the Giants.
That actually made me chuckle. We're still feeling the effects of his bad defense years down the line.
I'm not sure he has ever fielded a poor defense in his entire career. Like clockwork you get top 8 or better.
Most fans here probably were alive when Belichek was DC and he was the greatest of all-time, any team. Better question may be, "Best Giants DC post-Belichek?"
My adult life: Spags. That 2007 defense was special.
Fox on the other hand got almost as much out of a far less talented group.
You win a championship against THAT Patriots team, who set records for scoring and passing, and overall yardage, and had a perfect record going into the Super Bowl, and hold THAT team to 14 points, it's as monumental a defensive performance as any in NFL history.
Fox on the other hand got almost as much out of a far less talented group.
As great as LT , Banks, etc. were, the Giants' defenses slowed down the best offenses schematically better than anyone else. LT put the defense over the top, but without that BB scheme, I'm not sure there are two Super Bowls in that era.