Our best ever DC in your lifetime

As a counterpoint to the best Giants' offensive coordinator discussion, who was the best Giants' defensive coordinator during your life?I'll admit right off the bat I was born well after Parcells and Belichick ran the Giants' defenses and just before John Fox arrived in '97, so I'd have to go with Steve Spagnuolo (first stint). He was only there for a couple years, but it was a blast to watch even though it took a few games to implement, with big moments like the goal line stand in Week 3 of '07 and the ability to pressure the quarterback with four DEs at a time. I didn't have to worry too much about them getting a stop in time. Our best ever OC in your lifetime? - ( New Window