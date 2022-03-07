for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Our best ever DC in your lifetime

Angel Eyes : 7/3/2022 10:38 am
As a counterpoint to the best Giants' offensive coordinator discussion, who was the best Giants' defensive coordinator during your life?

I'll admit right off the bat I was born well after Parcells and Belichick ran the Giants' defenses and just before John Fox arrived in '97, so I'd have to go with Steve Spagnuolo (first stint). He was only there for a couple years, but it was a blast to watch even though it took a few games to implement, with big moments like the goal line stand in Week 3 of '07 and the ability to pressure the quarterback with four DEs at a time. I didn't have to worry too much about them getting a stop in time.
Our best ever OC in your lifetime? - ( New Window )
Belicik is the best DC of all time and best HC of all time  
SGMen : 7/3/2022 10:41 am : link
His teams win. Perod. GOAT.
Belichick  
Simms11 : 7/3/2022 10:45 am : link
absolutely! Spags had some great Ds, as well, but Belichick is definitely in the discussion of best DCs all time IMO.
Belichick.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/3/2022 10:48 am : link
Not even a close second.
This one is a lot easier than the OC post.  
smshmth8690 : 7/3/2022 10:49 am : link
BB
Come-on - you've got to be kidding  
gidiefor : Mod : 7/3/2022 10:54 am : link
Belichick is the GOAT
RE: Come-on - you've got to be kidding  
Angel Eyes : 7/3/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15746666 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Belichick is the GOAT

That's why I said "your lifetime"; I wasn't around for Belichick's time with the Giants.
Yep  
section125 : 7/3/2022 11:05 am : link
Belichick...
Landry, Parcells, Belichick  
Rico : 7/3/2022 11:10 am : link
It's a coaching dream team!
Well that's a no brainer  
Johnny5 : 7/3/2022 11:20 am : link
It's Bettcher
RE: Landry, Parcells, Belichick  
Big Blue '56 : 7/3/2022 11:24 am : link
In comment 15746676 Rico said:
Quote:
It's a coaching dream team!


You finally home? 😎
Belichick  
TheMick7 : 7/3/2022 11:24 am : link
.
Belichick sure, but Landry was awesome.  
Big Blue '56 : 7/3/2022 11:25 am : link
He developed the 4-3 Umbrella D which changed the course of Ds to come.
RE: Well that's a no brainer  
Angel Eyes : 7/3/2022 11:28 am : link
In comment 15746679 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
It's Bettcher

That actually made me chuckle. We're still feeling the effects of his bad defense years down the line.
Parcells  
No Where Man : 7/3/2022 11:37 am : link
.
In my lifetime it was easy.  
Optimus-NY : 7/3/2022 12:03 pm : link
Belichick. After him, I'd say it was Foxie. After Foxie, I'd say it was Spags.
BB  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/3/2022 12:10 pm : link
Some dominant defenses with the Giants. The brilliant playoff game plans against historic offenses in the playoffs.

I'm not sure he has ever fielded a poor defense in his entire career. Like clockwork you get top 8 or better.
Belichick.  
TC : 7/3/2022 12:52 pm : link
Fox wasn't a bad DC either, though he had some decent talent to work with many years.
RE: RE: Come-on - you've got to be kidding  
Blue77 : 7/3/2022 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15746668 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15746666 gidiefor said:


Quote:


Belichick is the GOAT


That's why I said "your lifetime"; I wasn't around for Belichick's time with the Giants.


Most fans here probably were alive when Belichek was DC and he was the greatest of all-time, any team. Better question may be, "Best Giants DC post-Belichek?"
I think Landry and Belichick are the teams #1 & #2  
steve in ky : 7/3/2022 1:20 pm : link
.
Belichick  
Matt M. : 7/3/2022 1:21 pm : link
FOr me, there's not even a discussion to be had. I started watching the Giants about 1980. There is only 1 possible answer in that span.
Belichick  
US1 Giants : 7/3/2022 2:05 pm : link
master plan for Super Bowl XXV puts him over the top.
Belichick, but  
Arkbach : 7/3/2022 2:10 pm : link
let's give Arnsparger some credit here. He left Parcells and Belichick a foundation to build on.
Clearly Belichick. I missed Landry by a decade.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/3/2022 2:20 pm : link
Fox and Spagnuolo were nothing special. Both did well with top-shelf talent. Both were “meh” without it - worse than meh in Spagnuolo’s case.)
BB  
upnyg : 7/3/2022 2:23 pm : link
but it was really Parcells/BB
Belichick  
BigBlueinDE : 7/3/2022 4:46 pm : link
and it's not even close. That said, Fox and Spagnuolo drew up some great game plans as well.
BB, of course, like everyone else old enough to remember  
exiled : 7/3/2022 5:32 pm : link
Belicheck’s history with the Giants is the best part of the Patriots. 😉
Perry Fewell.  
St. Jimmy : 7/3/2022 7:46 pm : link
Or what everyone else said. Tom Landry has a chance is you are over 70.
My entire life: BB  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 7/3/2022 8:02 pm : link

My adult life: Spags. That 2007 defense was special.
It’s Bill alright,  
Silver Spoon : 7/4/2022 2:26 am : link
Bill Sheridan.
Little Bill certainly  
Gman11 : 7/4/2022 7:09 am : link
But Spags didn't have Taylor, Banks and Carson at linebacker either. So, Spags would probably be second in my book.
Belichik  
Allen in CNJ : 7/4/2022 7:48 am : link
was by far the best in my lifetime and I'm glad I got to see him coach here for most of his career in blue. I am very loyal - and I still cheer for him and the pats if and when it comes down to it - of course not against the Giants. He's family, and he's a huge part of our history!
The correct answer of course  
George : 7/4/2022 8:22 am : link
Is Belichek. But he also had about five HoF players to work with.

Fox on the other hand got almost as much out of a far less talented group.
It's Belichick, obviously  
allstarjim : 7/4/2022 2:13 pm : link
But in spite of the haters, Spags is clearly 2nd.

You win a championship against THAT Patriots team, who set records for scoring and passing, and overall yardage, and had a perfect record going into the Super Bowl, and hold THAT team to 14 points, it's as monumental a defensive performance as any in NFL history.
allstarjim  
Gman11 : 7/4/2022 6:39 pm : link
"We're only going to score 17 points? ha ha" {snicker, snicker}
RE: The correct answer of course  
NINEster : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15746974 George said:
Quote:
Is Belichek. But he also had about five HoF players to work with.

Fox on the other hand got almost as much out of a far less talented group.


As great as LT , Banks, etc. were, the Giants' defenses slowed down the best offenses schematically better than anyone else. LT put the defense over the top, but without that BB scheme, I'm not sure there are two Super Bowls in that era.





Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 