Daniel Jones organizing team workouts

Any media saying that jones works harder than anyone else. He works hard, he is always working on something and it's not just words.
There are some quarterbacks that don't spend a lot of their off time on training. Haskins was one example by many accounts.
I would much rather read a report that Daniel Jones is organizing a team workout or that he is working individually on improving. It is much better than reading he is partying, getting arrested or following other interests.
RE: There was a thread last year I recall about DJ organizing
some offseason passing weekend or the like. And while I consider it generally a good thing, you would have thought it was akin to him splitting the atom based on the comments in that thread from several ridiculous posters.
I will try to find it but if anybody can post it from the archives, it’s a funny read...
I recall that, too. My guess is last year I felt the same way I feel today about this news - BFD.
Frankly, I'm tapped out hearing what a good guy and hard worker Jones is. That feelgood ship sailed years ago. All I care about with Jones is him playing like a top ten QB.
I wish more people at 1925 Giants Way cared more about how Jones has screwed up this organization, and not the other way around...
RE: There was a thread last year I recall about DJ organizing
some offseason passing weekend or the like. And while I consider it generally a good thing, you would have thought it was akin to him splitting the atom based on the comments in that thread from several ridiculous posters.
I will try to find it but if anybody can post it from the archives, it’s a funny read...
...Regardless, it's often stated that these QBs coming in are some kind of proof DJ is good when they could be equal parts truth that JJ was full of shit / false confidence / bravado when in actuality the more his back is against the wall the more he turtles up.
NGD, I take you at your word re. your skepticism on DJ, many of us share it. But the turtling up meme is not, imo, a particularly insightful modus to expose his shortcomings specifically. Eli turtled for years before retiring--recall JR's 'skittish' comment, and so often '16 - '19 when Eli would go fetal position as he was releasing. Bad OLs do that to QBs, e.g., Derek Carr. Not all, but to me the reaction is understandable.
I think one of the biggest challenges for Jones is will he be able to unlearn the reaction behind a supposedly better OL?
RE: RE: There was a thread last year I recall about DJ organizing
some offseason passing weekend or the like. And while I consider it generally a good thing, you would have thought it was akin to him splitting the atom based on the comments in that thread from several ridiculous posters.
I will try to find it but if anybody can post it from the archives, it’s a funny read...
Couldn't find the thread, but here's an article on it Jones leads workouts in Arizona - ( New Window )
Thanks Scooter.
Who knows it may have been deleted. You know how things from the archives can get altered or manipulated...
to do the hard analysis like defining Jones leadership skills by how he chooses a chair at a press conference.
And if you think that's absurd, a person on this thread did exactly that and has stood by it.
Funny how a guy who panicked when he couldn't find a chair also makes panicked and rushed decisions in a more high pressure on the field environment. This is a real FatMan special. You has been proven spectacularly wrong so much so that you ran away in shame wants to poke fun at me for a comment that while over the top proved pretty accurate about what was to come on the field.
You clearly read BBI because you come back for your potshots but pretend to be above it and on some kind of chosen vacation instead of the shameful exit that you had. Keep embarrassing yourself there champ
RE: RE: One thing I don't see discussed very often
...Regardless, it's often stated that these QBs coming in are some kind of proof DJ is good when they could be equal parts truth that JJ was full of shit / false confidence / bravado when in actuality the more his back is against the wall the more he turtles up.
NGD, I take you at your word re. your skepticism on DJ, many of us share it. But the turtling up meme is not, imo, a particularly insightful modus to expose his shortcomings specifically. Eli turtled for years before retiring--recall JR's 'skittish' comment, and so often '16 - '19 when Eli would go fetal position as he was releasing. Bad OLs do that to QBs, e.g., Derek Carr. Not all, but to me the reaction is understandable.
I think one of the biggest challenges for Jones is will he be able to unlearn the reaction behind a supposedly better OL?
That wasn't my point. My point was the JJ turtles up with the play calls, he turtled up even more when the backup and backup backup took the field. So my point was it is hard to separate how much of their even worse stats was because they were that much worse than DJ vs. how much of it was playing in one of the most conservative offenses I've ever seen take the field
to do the hard analysis like defining Jones leadership skills by how he chooses a chair at a press conference.
And if you think that's absurd, a person on this thread did exactly that and has stood by it.
Funny how a guy who panicked when he couldn't find a chair also makes panicked and rushed decisions in a more high pressure on the field environment. This is a real FatMan special. You has been proven spectacularly wrong so much so that you ran away in shame wants to poke fun at me for a comment that while over the top proved pretty accurate about what was to come on the field.
You clearly read BBI because you come back for your potshots but pretend to be above it and on some kind of chosen vacation instead of the shameful exit that you had. Keep embarrassing yourself there champ
LOL. How am I embarrassing myself to point out that you determined his psyche based on finding a chair at a press conference and reiterated that you stick to that shitty take - and then you go and reinforced it here!! Why not just give us a "Eureka!" that you think you really hit the point there.
Stick to the conspiracy theories about the Giants PR team putting out fluff pieces and keep monitoring body language at press conferences, Chief. What's the analytics behind finding a chair say, Bucko??
Have you noticed Jones' body language when he is asked a question at the podium he is uncomfortable with. Is it just me, but I've noticed he puts his hand behind his head and starts scratching it. I know we all want to root for Jones. I want to see something with this offense we can at least hang our hats on. The last 9 out of 10 years have been miserable. It would be nice to see some Rookies Pop and the team starts to take off instead of Popping ACLs left and right.
You have to use to compliment a player that lacks remarkable talent. I expected this, it did not need to be mentioned.
The New York Giants declined the cost controlled, hugely coveted 5th year QB option.
He is playing for his NFL career and he knows it.
This is something he had to do.
Right, because he wasn't organizing team workouts or working out individually prior to the Giants declining the 5th year option.
Yes, Daniel Jones has a great work ethic, yay! It certainly hasn't materialized into production or wins as of yet. Rather than this kind of news, I would rather hear people that never played with him before rave about his undeniable talent. Sorry, I am tired of hearing about the teacher's pet. I want a guy that knows he is most talented player on the team.
I am not knocking the work ethic, it is not the area in which I am hoping for improvement.
to do the hard analysis like defining Jones leadership skills by how he chooses a chair at a press conference.
And if you think that's absurd, a person on this thread did exactly that and has stood by it.
Funny how a guy who panicked when he couldn't find a chair also makes panicked and rushed decisions in a more high pressure on the field environment. This is a real FatMan special. You has been proven spectacularly wrong so much so that you ran away in shame wants to poke fun at me for a comment that while over the top proved pretty accurate about what was to come on the field.
You clearly read BBI because you come back for your potshots but pretend to be above it and on some kind of chosen vacation instead of the shameful exit that you had. Keep embarrassing yourself there champ
FMiC has taken enough beating folks. There is no one among us that has been here for a decade or more that has hasn't shown his ass once or twice. I know I have. Show some grace.
some offseason passing weekend or the like. And while I consider it generally a good thing, you would have thought it was akin to him splitting the atom based on the comments in that thread from several ridiculous posters.
I will try to find it but if anybody can post it from the archives, it’s a funny read...
I recall that, too. My guess is last year I felt the same way I feel today about this news - BFD.
Frankly, I'm tapped out hearing what a good guy and hard worker Jones is. That feelgood ship sailed years ago. All I care about with Jones is him playing like a top ten QB.
I wish more people at 1925 Giants Way cared more about how Jones has screwed up this organization, and not the other way around...
...and into the great darkness a signal was sent "A potentially positive thread about Daniel Jones!" Here to set things right is the almighty bw.
So Sir, please explain to the unwashed masses exactly "how Jones has screwed up this organization...."
I mean, all by himself he has taken down a nearly 100 year old organization?
RE: RE: RE: There was a thread last year I recall about DJ organizing
I recall that, too. My guess is last year I felt the same way I feel today about this news - BFD.
Frankly, I'm tapped out hearing what a good guy and hard worker Jones is. That feelgood ship sailed years ago. All I care about with Jones is him playing like a top ten QB.
I wish more people at 1925 Giants Way cared more about how Jones has screwed up this organization, and not the other way around...
...and into the great darkness a signal was sent "A potentially positive thread about Daniel Jones!" Here to set things right is the almighty bw.
So Sir, please explain to the unwashed masses exactly "how Jones has screwed up this organization...."
I mean, all by himself he has taken down a nearly 100 year old organization?
Let me be a bit more conciliatory here because I do agree that Jones has not been dealt the best hand. I do buy some of that argument.
But I'm not giving that more than 35-40% weight for his failure because Jones hasn't lived up to his end of the bargain. It's that simple. He hasn't been the force multiplier a lottery pick should be. He should have shown much more ability by now to make plays despite the offensive challenges. I struggle to think of five noteworthy plays he's made in his three years as a starter. And most of those were in his rookie campaign.
I mean, wasn't that your expectation when we drafted Jones? To be a difference maker who could lift and make a team better...?
"I actually really like his talent... I think [Brian] Daboll is going to do great things for his career."
Interestingly, Vegas has Daboll listed as the favorite to win Coach of the Year. There was a big gambler on Giants Insider who felt Daboll would have a similar impact to Sean McVay with the Rams. You go from having a completely broken, out-moded offense with Garrett to what BUF & KC have been doing.
You can smell big years from Jones & Barkley coming. This guy also felt it was a mistake not to have extended Barkley when his value was low. Now, he's set up for a monster year.
A lot of you guys talk about a lack of pocket awareness on his part. Most times, there is no pocket. Don’t post often anymore especially on these threads. The jury’s out on him. Let’s hope this coaching staff knows what they’re doing and can put some kind of a competent line on the field this year.
is that when Glennon and Fromm came in a conservative offense became one of the most conservative offenses I've ever seen. Now you can say it's because these QBs were so bad but Glennon did perform better in other places.
Regardless, it's often stated that these QBs coming in are some kind of proof DJ is good when they could be equal parts truth that JJ was full of shit / false confidence / bravado when in actuality the more his back is against the wall the more he turtles up.
Not saying those guys are good just that BBI loves to zero in on certain narratives and this one is bandied about by Jones supporters all the time when Jones being that much better than these guys is only a possibility. Ample evidence for the turtling theory. QB sneak being the perfect example. Very easy to play defense against a cowardly offense.
Jones’ supporters? Is that a bad thing? Last I looked he is the starting quarterback for the team we all supposedly root for.
I ll stop being a “Jone’ supporter” when and if the Giants move on from him
Also good point that Glennon certainly had more success elsewhere.
Why is it important to root for and support every single Giant player?
Is it not enough to just root for the team altogether to win and hope the guys you don’t particularly want on the field to just not screw it up? Not saying it’s okay to throw Pepsi bottles at him or hope he gets injured, but do you really have to actively cheer him on all the time?
Can fans not be at varying levels of how they choose to root for the Giants?
environment has been pretty awful (coaching and awful). The unfortunate thing is that we have not seen what his potential could be if he had a much better structure in place and this is now complicated when you add in he becomes more expensive each year if he stays.
If he had a upper echelon OL and good enough group of skill guys would he be a better QB? Yes, but nobody knows for sure how much better because we never had that.
People always look at the QB to make the offense work but it is the team around them that does most of the heavy lifting particularly early on.
is that when Glennon and Fromm came in a conservative offense became one of the most conservative offenses I've ever seen. Now you can say it's because these QBs were so bad but Glennon did perform better in other places.
Regardless, it's often stated that these QBs coming in are some kind of proof DJ is good when they could be equal parts truth that JJ was full of shit / false confidence / bravado when in actuality the more his back is against the wall the more he turtles up.
Not saying those guys are good just that BBI loves to zero in on certain narratives and this one is bandied about by Jones supporters all the time when Jones being that much better than these guys is only a possibility. Ample evidence for the turtling theory. QB sneak being the perfect example. Very easy to play defense against a cowardly offense.
Jones’ supporters? Is that a bad thing? Last I looked he is the starting quarterback for the team we all supposedly root for.
I ll stop being a “Jone’ supporter” when and if the Giants move on from him
Also good point that Glennon certainly had more success elsewhere.
I'm all for supporting literally any player that is helping the team move forward and become competitive that isn't like a bad member of society.
But I'm a Giants supporter first and foremost and I think some end up thinking that supporting the team well is supporting whoever they trot out there and I think others disagree that sometimes the best way you can support the team is actually a fanbase making it very clear they've lost patience for a player.
Especially the Giants because they seem to fall in love with who a person is and that clouds their judgement of the actual results. I do fully believe they thought and continue to think with Jones that if you are "smart" and hard working enough and athletic you will be a good QB. Many times they don't seem to get and this includes with team building that you can't oversimplify complex problems.
I think if there was lots of fan support for Jones they would have picked up his option 100%. So no I'm not a Jones supporter, I'd be thrilled if he showed he had the goods this year and would be happy to turn into a big Jones supporter. However it's far more likely in my mind that the fans will need to help pry a bad QB away from the tight grip of John Mara's loving embrace.
P.S. for historical coherence I was pretty complimentary of Jones many times his rookie season and had hopes for him but I think some people are way too non-particular of who is deserving of their hopes
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
33m
A good chunk of offensive players including Daniel Jones and the #Giants QBs, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are currently in North Carolina working out/bonding with the season on the horizon. These offseason get-togethers have been commonplace with Jones.
IMO Mara and Co spent a high pick on Jones and have wanted a payoff on that by any means necessary. I do not think Jones is still our QB because of too much fan support. And Schoen isn't going to endorse picking up an option based on a temperature check from the fanbase.
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
Agree. I am more relaxed than others after they declined the option. I am really sold on ignore whatever they say and focus on what they do. They declined the highly coveted and cost controlled 5th year option. In no uncertain terms, in actions Daniel must understand, the Giants said produce or GTFO.
I am good with that. If he produces, tag him. If he sucks, move on.
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
It's fairly common for new regimes to jettison under performing starting QBs as we saw with Josh Rosen as early as 1 year in. New regimes typically like to roll with their own QB that they chose. Rarely are you sitting on a great option for a QB. That doesn't preclude you from getting rid of a guy that hasn't got the job done which actually also sends the right message to your new team that everyone needs to perform. I can't think of any situation where there was a new GM and HC and the QB performed so poorly and still got to stay and get handed the starting job before starting training camp.
To dig into that anomaly even more you have the owner coming out and gushing over a QB and essentially naming him the starter before anyone takes the field including his new coach seeing said starting QB.
I don't know what to say if you don't see anything weird about that or think that it might be more influence than an owner typically has when "handing the keys" over to a new GM.
there was no QB worth taking (despite not agreeing with it at the time) and that using the resources to improve the line was going to have to be done with or without getting a new QB.
And Josh Rosen (or Haskins) had massive issues that transcended just not being good enough. Attitude, work ethic, etc were issues before and after drafting them. And in Arizona's case, they had the #1 overall pick in a draft with a top QB prospect so it made sense for them - right place right time.
but any QB that performs poorly has issues. Daniel Jones has numerous issues. Not off the field but as much as off the field issues are bad are on the field issues much better?
People love to talk about this work ethic thing but for all his hard work there has been little to no improvement in his game. You can explain away any data point if you try hard enough. But Occam's razor says the owner making excuses for a QB that has been bad, which you really never see likely had an impact in that QB not being jettisoned which is what happens to most QBs sitting in DJ's performance shoes.
but its a beaten dead horse. While I agree that despite the shitty roster, I'd have liked to have seen more from Jones the past 2 years. But the roster isn't something I can just ignore, nor the coaches. Coupled with sparse options at QB and no cap, here we are.
I don't think Jones is good enough, but I'm hoping to be wrong and will be rooting for him.
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
It's fairly common for new regimes to jettison under performing starting QBs as we saw with Josh Rosen as early as 1 year in. New regimes typically like to roll with their own QB that they chose. Rarely are you sitting on a great option for a QB. That doesn't preclude you from getting rid of a guy that hasn't got the job done which actually also sends the right message to your new team that everyone needs to perform. I can't think of any situation where there was a new GM and HC and the QB performed so poorly and still got to stay and get handed the starting job before starting training camp.
To dig into that anomaly even more you have the owner coming out and gushing over a QB and essentially naming him the starter before anyone takes the field including his new coach seeing said starting QB.
I don't know what to say if you don't see anything weird about that or think that it might be more influence than an owner typically has when "handing the keys" over to a new GM.
So you think they should have cut Jones? I don't. There was really no other option. Signing Taylor and not picking up the 5th year was best approach. I don't care what teams say about current players, it's 99% fluff
RE: RE: RE: How many QBs can you name that have been
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
It's fairly common for new regimes to jettison under performing starting QBs as we saw with Josh Rosen as early as 1 year in. New regimes typically like to roll with their own QB that they chose. Rarely are you sitting on a great option for a QB. That doesn't preclude you from getting rid of a guy that hasn't got the job done which actually also sends the right message to your new team that everyone needs to perform. I can't think of any situation where there was a new GM and HC and the QB performed so poorly and still got to stay and get handed the starting job before starting training camp.
To dig into that anomaly even more you have the owner coming out and gushing over a QB and essentially naming him the starter before anyone takes the field including his new coach seeing said starting QB.
I don't know what to say if you don't see anything weird about that or think that it might be more influence than an owner typically has when "handing the keys" over to a new GM.
Mara was a moron coming out and stating what he did about Jones before his new GM and Coach even took the pedestal. No question, but no need to force some conspiracy here since Schoen and Daboll got what they wanted with no 5th year option to DJ. That was the key move as was signing Taylor for 2 years.
Schoen wasn’t going to force a change at starting QB because he had other problems to deal with and didn’t need to fight that fight. He ignored a weak QB draft, got a stronger backup QB and invested in the rest of the roster, particularly the lines. With no option on Jones he’s basically saying that he expects to move on from him over the next year when hopefully visibility on potential solutions at QB become clearer...
I typically like the experiment of seeing how different QBs perform in similar circumstances, but I think to many forget Glennon had the concussion vs. Miami and seemingly wasn't the same the rest of the year.
I think most of us are rooting for Jones because he's a hard worker & seems like a good kid. The problem is a lot of us don't think he's that good of a QB & that's most important than how hard he tries/how much of a standup dude he might be.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
There are some quarterbacks that don't spend a lot of their off time on training. Haskins was one example by many accounts.
I would much rather read a report that Daniel Jones is organizing a team workout or that he is working individually on improving. It is much better than reading he is partying, getting arrested or following other interests.
I will try to find it but if anybody can post it from the archives, it’s a funny read...
I recall that, too. My guess is last year I felt the same way I feel today about this news - BFD.
Frankly, I'm tapped out hearing what a good guy and hard worker Jones is. That feelgood ship sailed years ago. All I care about with Jones is him playing like a top ten QB.
I wish more people at 1925 Giants Way cared more about how Jones has screwed up this organization, and not the other way around...
I will try to find it but if anybody can post it from the archives, it’s a funny read...
Couldn't find the thread, but here's an article on it
Jones leads workouts in Arizona - ( New Window )
I think one of the biggest challenges for Jones is will he be able to unlearn the reaction behind a supposedly better OL?
Quote:
some offseason passing weekend or the like. And while I consider it generally a good thing, you would have thought it was akin to him splitting the atom based on the comments in that thread from several ridiculous posters.
I will try to find it but if anybody can post it from the archives, it’s a funny read...
Couldn't find the thread, but here's an article on it Jones leads workouts in Arizona - ( New Window )
Thanks Scooter.
Who knows it may have been deleted. You know how things from the archives can get altered or manipulated...
And if you think that's absurd, a person on this thread did exactly that and has stood by it.
Funny how a guy who panicked when he couldn't find a chair also makes panicked and rushed decisions in a more high pressure on the field environment. This is a real FatMan special. You has been proven spectacularly wrong so much so that you ran away in shame wants to poke fun at me for a comment that while over the top proved pretty accurate about what was to come on the field.
You clearly read BBI because you come back for your potshots but pretend to be above it and on some kind of chosen vacation instead of the shameful exit that you had. Keep embarrassing yourself there champ
Quote:
...Regardless, it's often stated that these QBs coming in are some kind of proof DJ is good when they could be equal parts truth that JJ was full of shit / false confidence / bravado when in actuality the more his back is against the wall the more he turtles up.
NGD, I take you at your word re. your skepticism on DJ, many of us share it. But the turtling up meme is not, imo, a particularly insightful modus to expose his shortcomings specifically. Eli turtled for years before retiring--recall JR's 'skittish' comment, and so often '16 - '19 when Eli would go fetal position as he was releasing. Bad OLs do that to QBs, e.g., Derek Carr. Not all, but to me the reaction is understandable.
I think one of the biggest challenges for Jones is will he be able to unlearn the reaction behind a supposedly better OL?
That wasn't my point. My point was the JJ turtles up with the play calls, he turtled up even more when the backup and backup backup took the field. So my point was it is hard to separate how much of their even worse stats was because they were that much worse than DJ vs. how much of it was playing in one of the most conservative offenses I've ever seen take the field
The New York Giants declined the cost controlled, hugely coveted 5th year QB option.
He is playing for his NFL career and he knows it.
This is something he had to do.
The New York Giants declined the cost controlled, hugely coveted 5th year QB option.
He is playing for his NFL career and he knows it.
This is something he had to do.
Right, because he wasn't organizing team workouts or working out individually prior to the Giants declining the 5th year option.
Quote:
to do the hard analysis like defining Jones leadership skills by how he chooses a chair at a press conference.
And if you think that's absurd, a person on this thread did exactly that and has stood by it.
Funny how a guy who panicked when he couldn't find a chair also makes panicked and rushed decisions in a more high pressure on the field environment. This is a real FatMan special. You has been proven spectacularly wrong so much so that you ran away in shame wants to poke fun at me for a comment that while over the top proved pretty accurate about what was to come on the field.
You clearly read BBI because you come back for your potshots but pretend to be above it and on some kind of chosen vacation instead of the shameful exit that you had. Keep embarrassing yourself there champ
LOL. How am I embarrassing myself to point out that you determined his psyche based on finding a chair at a press conference and reiterated that you stick to that shitty take - and then you go and reinforced it here!! Why not just give us a "Eureka!" that you think you really hit the point there.
Stick to the conspiracy theories about the Giants PR team putting out fluff pieces and keep monitoring body language at press conferences, Chief. What's the analytics behind finding a chair say, Bucko??
Daniel Jones at it again - ( New Window )
Quote:
You have to use to compliment a player that lacks remarkable talent. I expected this, it did not need to be mentioned.
The New York Giants declined the cost controlled, hugely coveted 5th year QB option.
He is playing for his NFL career and he knows it.
This is something he had to do.
Right, because he wasn't organizing team workouts or working out individually prior to the Giants declining the 5th year option.
I am not knocking the work ethic, it is not the area in which I am hoping for improvement.
Quote:
to do the hard analysis like defining Jones leadership skills by how he chooses a chair at a press conference.
And if you think that's absurd, a person on this thread did exactly that and has stood by it.
Funny how a guy who panicked when he couldn't find a chair also makes panicked and rushed decisions in a more high pressure on the field environment. This is a real FatMan special. You has been proven spectacularly wrong so much so that you ran away in shame wants to poke fun at me for a comment that while over the top proved pretty accurate about what was to come on the field.
You clearly read BBI because you come back for your potshots but pretend to be above it and on some kind of chosen vacation instead of the shameful exit that you had. Keep embarrassing yourself there champ
That’s it, thanks!
Some absolute beauties in that thread, like crapping on Mahomes and Herbert for not organizing informal player sessions like Jones does. Except they both do...
Quote:
some offseason passing weekend or the like. And while I consider it generally a good thing, you would have thought it was akin to him splitting the atom based on the comments in that thread from several ridiculous posters.
I will try to find it but if anybody can post it from the archives, it’s a funny read...
I recall that, too. My guess is last year I felt the same way I feel today about this news - BFD.
Frankly, I'm tapped out hearing what a good guy and hard worker Jones is. That feelgood ship sailed years ago. All I care about with Jones is him playing like a top ten QB.
I wish more people at 1925 Giants Way cared more about how Jones has screwed up this organization, and not the other way around...
...and into the great darkness a signal was sent "A potentially positive thread about Daniel Jones!" Here to set things right is the almighty bw.
So Sir, please explain to the unwashed masses exactly "how Jones has screwed up this organization...."
I mean, all by himself he has taken down a nearly 100 year old organization?
I recall that, too. My guess is last year I felt the same way I feel today about this news - BFD.
Frankly, I'm tapped out hearing what a good guy and hard worker Jones is. That feelgood ship sailed years ago. All I care about with Jones is him playing like a top ten QB.
I wish more people at 1925 Giants Way cared more about how Jones has screwed up this organization, and not the other way around...
...and into the great darkness a signal was sent "A potentially positive thread about Daniel Jones!" Here to set things right is the almighty bw.
So Sir, please explain to the unwashed masses exactly "how Jones has screwed up this organization...."
I mean, all by himself he has taken down a nearly 100 year old organization?
Let me be a bit more conciliatory here because I do agree that Jones has not been dealt the best hand. I do buy some of that argument.
But I'm not giving that more than 35-40% weight for his failure because Jones hasn't lived up to his end of the bargain. It's that simple. He hasn't been the force multiplier a lottery pick should be. He should have shown much more ability by now to make plays despite the offensive challenges. I struggle to think of five noteworthy plays he's made in his three years as a starter. And most of those were in his rookie campaign.
I mean, wasn't that your expectation when we drafted Jones? To be a difference maker who could lift and make a team better...?
Is this real???
Ryan Fitzpatrick on Giants QB Daniel Jones:
"I actually really like his talent... I think [Brian] Daboll is going to do great things for his career."
Interestingly, Vegas has Daboll listed as the favorite to win Coach of the Year. There was a big gambler on Giants Insider who felt Daboll would have a similar impact to Sean McVay with the Rams. You go from having a completely broken, out-moded offense with Garrett to what BUF & KC have been doing.
You can smell big years from Jones & Barkley coming. This guy also felt it was a mistake not to have extended Barkley when his value was low. Now, he's set up for a monster year.
Franchise QB? I lean a strong 'No'.
Quote:
be from lack of preparation.
DJ has always been well prepared. I like this about him a lot. Hoping he can get timing and chemistry developed a bit with the new crew.
+1
+1 ... all starts up front.
Regardless, it's often stated that these QBs coming in are some kind of proof DJ is good when they could be equal parts truth that JJ was full of shit / false confidence / bravado when in actuality the more his back is against the wall the more he turtles up.
Not saying those guys are good just that BBI loves to zero in on certain narratives and this one is bandied about by Jones supporters all the time when Jones being that much better than these guys is only a possibility. Ample evidence for the turtling theory. QB sneak being the perfect example. Very easy to play defense against a cowardly offense.
Jones’ supporters? Is that a bad thing? Last I looked he is the starting quarterback for the team we all supposedly root for.
I ll stop being a “Jone’ supporter” when and if the Giants move on from him
Also good point that Glennon certainly had more success elsewhere.
Can fans not be at varying levels of how they choose to root for the Giants?
If he had a upper echelon OL and good enough group of skill guys would he be a better QB? Yes, but nobody knows for sure how much better because we never had that.
People always look at the QB to make the offense work but it is the team around them that does most of the heavy lifting particularly early on.
It would suggest Jones has been hamstrung by the same terrible situation Glennon was.
Is this real???
It's real, but not so spectacular, except for being spectacularly moronic.
Quote:
is that when Glennon and Fromm came in a conservative offense became one of the most conservative offenses I've ever seen. Now you can say it's because these QBs were so bad but Glennon did perform better in other places.
Regardless, it's often stated that these QBs coming in are some kind of proof DJ is good when they could be equal parts truth that JJ was full of shit / false confidence / bravado when in actuality the more his back is against the wall the more he turtles up.
Not saying those guys are good just that BBI loves to zero in on certain narratives and this one is bandied about by Jones supporters all the time when Jones being that much better than these guys is only a possibility. Ample evidence for the turtling theory. QB sneak being the perfect example. Very easy to play defense against a cowardly offense.
Jones’ supporters? Is that a bad thing? Last I looked he is the starting quarterback for the team we all supposedly root for.
I ll stop being a “Jone’ supporter” when and if the Giants move on from him
Also good point that Glennon certainly had more success elsewhere.
I'm all for supporting literally any player that is helping the team move forward and become competitive that isn't like a bad member of society.
But I'm a Giants supporter first and foremost and I think some end up thinking that supporting the team well is supporting whoever they trot out there and I think others disagree that sometimes the best way you can support the team is actually a fanbase making it very clear they've lost patience for a player.
Especially the Giants because they seem to fall in love with who a person is and that clouds their judgement of the actual results. I do fully believe they thought and continue to think with Jones that if you are "smart" and hard working enough and athletic you will be a good QB. Many times they don't seem to get and this includes with team building that you can't oversimplify complex problems.
I think if there was lots of fan support for Jones they would have picked up his option 100%. So no I'm not a Jones supporter, I'd be thrilled if he showed he had the goods this year and would be happy to turn into a big Jones supporter. However it's far more likely in my mind that the fans will need to help pry a bad QB away from the tight grip of John Mara's loving embrace.
P.S. for historical coherence I was pretty complimentary of Jones many times his rookie season and had hopes for him but I think some people are way too non-particular of who is deserving of their hopes
@JordanRaanan
·
33m
A good chunk of offensive players including Daniel Jones and the #Giants QBs, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are currently in North Carolina working out/bonding with the season on the horizon. These offseason get-togethers have been commonplace with Jones.
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
Quote:
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
I am good with that. If he produces, tag him. If he sucks, move on.
Quote:
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
It's fairly common for new regimes to jettison under performing starting QBs as we saw with Josh Rosen as early as 1 year in. New regimes typically like to roll with their own QB that they chose. Rarely are you sitting on a great option for a QB. That doesn't preclude you from getting rid of a guy that hasn't got the job done which actually also sends the right message to your new team that everyone needs to perform. I can't think of any situation where there was a new GM and HC and the QB performed so poorly and still got to stay and get handed the starting job before starting training camp.
To dig into that anomaly even more you have the owner coming out and gushing over a QB and essentially naming him the starter before anyone takes the field including his new coach seeing said starting QB.
I don't know what to say if you don't see anything weird about that or think that it might be more influence than an owner typically has when "handing the keys" over to a new GM.
And Josh Rosen (or Haskins) had massive issues that transcended just not being good enough. Attitude, work ethic, etc were issues before and after drafting them. And in Arizona's case, they had the #1 overall pick in a draft with a top QB prospect so it made sense for them - right place right time.
People love to talk about this work ethic thing but for all his hard work there has been little to no improvement in his game. You can explain away any data point if you try hard enough. But Occam's razor says the owner making excuses for a QB that has been bad, which you really never see likely had an impact in that QB not being jettisoned which is what happens to most QBs sitting in DJ's performance shoes.
Having said that, its a moot argument anyway because Jones is fragile so we do have to look to move on for a QB1.
Having said that, its a moot argument anyway because Jones is fragile so we do have to look to move on for a QB1.
Glennon was position player pitching level bad, even your worst starter is going to look better.
Jones being better then Glennon and Fromm doesn't say all that much
I don't think Jones is good enough, but I'm hoping to be wrong and will be rooting for him.
Quote:
In comment 15749314 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
It's fairly common for new regimes to jettison under performing starting QBs as we saw with Josh Rosen as early as 1 year in. New regimes typically like to roll with their own QB that they chose. Rarely are you sitting on a great option for a QB. That doesn't preclude you from getting rid of a guy that hasn't got the job done which actually also sends the right message to your new team that everyone needs to perform. I can't think of any situation where there was a new GM and HC and the QB performed so poorly and still got to stay and get handed the starting job before starting training camp.
To dig into that anomaly even more you have the owner coming out and gushing over a QB and essentially naming him the starter before anyone takes the field including his new coach seeing said starting QB.
I don't know what to say if you don't see anything weird about that or think that it might be more influence than an owner typically has when "handing the keys" over to a new GM.
So you think they should have cut Jones? I don't. There was really no other option. Signing Taylor and not picking up the 5th year was best approach. I don't care what teams say about current players, it's 99% fluff
Quote:
In comment 15749314 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
as bad as Jones and survived a HC and GM regime change? People act like JS has full autonomy when that isn't even a thing. Many GMs don't have that, every owner is going to have some amount of say in big decisions. To act like John Mara is going to be hands off or has been hands off when we don't have any data on that is wishful thinking at best
Jones is here because there was no better option. No way to afford a big ticket FA and no QBs worth drafting early. I really don't see this as Mara meddling. If Mara was meddling, they would have picked up the 5th year option
It's fairly common for new regimes to jettison under performing starting QBs as we saw with Josh Rosen as early as 1 year in. New regimes typically like to roll with their own QB that they chose. Rarely are you sitting on a great option for a QB. That doesn't preclude you from getting rid of a guy that hasn't got the job done which actually also sends the right message to your new team that everyone needs to perform. I can't think of any situation where there was a new GM and HC and the QB performed so poorly and still got to stay and get handed the starting job before starting training camp.
To dig into that anomaly even more you have the owner coming out and gushing over a QB and essentially naming him the starter before anyone takes the field including his new coach seeing said starting QB.
I don't know what to say if you don't see anything weird about that or think that it might be more influence than an owner typically has when "handing the keys" over to a new GM.
Mara was a moron coming out and stating what he did about Jones before his new GM and Coach even took the pedestal. No question, but no need to force some conspiracy here since Schoen and Daboll got what they wanted with no 5th year option to DJ. That was the key move as was signing Taylor for 2 years.
Schoen wasn’t going to force a change at starting QB because he had other problems to deal with and didn’t need to fight that fight. He ignored a weak QB draft, got a stronger backup QB and invested in the rest of the roster, particularly the lines. With no option on Jones he’s basically saying that he expects to move on from him over the next year when hopefully visibility on potential solutions at QB become clearer...
What’s your favorite Jones quote?
What are his most likable qualities?