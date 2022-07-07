If Barkley has a great season

plays whole season with 1000+ rushing and 500+ receiving and 10+ total TDs are you in favor of signing him long term to a contract similar to what the top rbws got (McCaffrey, Elliott, and Henry)?
Or are you in the camp that Rbs are never worth a big contract and are replaceable in the draft (rds 3-7)?
At this point I’m confident the only team that would make the same decision out of those examples you cited is the Titans resigning Henry. He broke his foot last year, but that’s the only injury he’s really had in his career. Elliott and McCaffrey have not lived up to their contracts, McCaffrey mainly due to injuries.
Really like the guy and of course, rooting like hell for him, but the Giants can't possibly mortgage the farm for him, especially during this re-build.
If we don't trade him and he has a good year and we don't make the playoffs, then he walks.
Literally the only way I would consider it, is if he has a really strong year and we make a superbowl run. The odds of that are extremely small, but that's the only way I sign him.
Would I do... 3 years, 40 mil, 30 guaranteed? Probably
Would Barkley? Who knows?
IIRC Elliott got that deal before year 4, so the risk was mitigated. We don't have the luxury with Barkley.
People who say SB doesn't play a "premium position" are stuck in the old way of thinking. Regardless of position, if he has 80 catches and 2k yards from scrimmage, then he would be the best player on this offense. To think you can replace that production easily just because his position is not a premium position is foolish. Playmakers get paid.
I think you can get a very good running back in the draft that is serviceable. In 2008 we had the earth, wind, and fire backfield of Jacobs, Ward, and Bradshaw and ran up and down the field because we had a great OL.
I would not sign SB to a long term contract at any kind of premium. There are still holes to fill on this team where money could be better spent.
Also he hasn't been a difference maker in any season he's played. The Giants actually have a better record when he's been injured and hasn't played.
But if you look at him like an offensive weapon then yes he could be worth the value
Really like the player, but hell no to an Elliot-like contract.
This!
Do not resign unless it is within the parameters of signing any other average RB.
I think Barkley would have to take a paycut to stay around $5 mil a year would be a good salary. I dont think he would want that and move on. Good kid but his warts as a player have been exposed. He is a great talent if he can be used properly but not a workhorse between the tackles guy. I personally would use him as a hybrid RB/Rec TE/Slot guy.
Depends on the state of the team as a whole, but using the franchise tag is a viable option.
This is Barkley's last season w NY
Super investment idea for a team that will still be rebuilding...
Barkley is killing it the first half of the season. One of the best RBs/players in the league, etc.
And then by the trade deadline, we offer him up, get a decent middle round pick, and wish him well.
There is ZERO reason to give him a second contract. I don't care if he miraculously gets the MVP.
No. Too much downside. If there is one product that isn't impacted by supply chain issues, it's RBs.
If Schoen is as competent as we think, he should have no problem finding other solutions for RB.
When they get there, ask me.
So then we finally got a return on that investment from 2018. Good for us.
What does that have to do with the next 4 years though? Would you re-sign Gettleman back too?
It's insane to me people are talking about 15 mil a year for 3 years after what we've seen from him recently.
I honestly wouldn't. That would probably be the peak of his entire career right there. We'd be paying for performance we'd likely never get again.
is worth Elliot's contract.
I would like to keep him but, something reasonable would have to be worked out.
Agreed. Nothing compelling here at all to support investing heavy in a RB.
How many teams have to sign RBs to large second contracts and then almost instantly regret it until fans stop wondering if it maybe their team should do it?
Not sure what Gettleman has to do with anything either, that's just a stupid point.
I didn't like drafting a RB at 2, I don't like paying RB's big money either, but it does happen and it's not the end of the world on a SB team.
but history has shown you that big second contracts to RBs just do not work and they should never be handed out in any circumstance
What is the end of the world on. Super Bowl team?
The Getts comment was you don’t double down on a bad decision because you thought it should have worked out the first time. Sorry, must have typed too fast :- )
RB is the least fungible position as team changing unicorns you give a 2nd contract like Adrian Peterson are very rare and its safe to say Saquon ain't that.
YES
I've tried reading the 2nd paragraph about 10 times now and it just reads like predictive text AI. I have no clue what you're even trying to say.
Wow, I had thought it was under $10m. At $13m it only becomes a bigger joke.
Nevertheless, the franchise tag is only used if Schoen falls and hits his head on the ground on the way to work one day...