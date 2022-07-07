If Barkley has a great season superspynyg : 7/7/2022 9:25 am

plays whole season with 1000+ rushing and 500+ receiving and 10+ total TDs are you in favor of signing him long term to a contract similar to what the top rbws got (McCaffrey, Elliott, and Henry)?



Or are you in the camp that Rbs are never worth a big contract and are replaceable in the draft (rds 3-7)?





