If Barkley has a great season

superspynyg : 7/7/2022 9:25 am
plays whole season with 1000+ rushing and 500+ receiving and 10+ total TDs are you in favor of signing him long term to a contract similar to what the top rbws got (McCaffrey, Elliott, and Henry)?

Or are you in the camp that Rbs are never worth a big contract and are replaceable in the draft (rds 3-7)?


It will probably be  
mattlawson : 7/7/2022 9:26 am : link
The latter
.  
arcarsenal : 7/7/2022 9:30 am : link
Drafting him in the first place was a mistake... giving him a brand new contract and paying him top-tier RB money would be worse.
He will be making big  
section125 : 7/7/2022 9:30 am : link
money with another team next year. I seriously doubt Daboll and Schoen are looking to keep Barkley no matter how he does. I also hope that if he has a very good year they can offload him by the trade deadline to a contending team.
Tough decision if that happens  
eric2425ny : 7/7/2022 9:32 am : link
but I feel you can’t allow one great season to wash away all of the injuries during the three prior seasons.

At this point I’m confident the only team that would make the same decision out of those examples you cited is the Titans resigning Henry. He broke his foot last year, but that’s the only injury he’s really had in his career. Elliott and McCaffrey have not lived up to their contracts, McCaffrey mainly due to injuries.
I think it depends  
ThreePoints : 7/7/2022 9:34 am : link
If he's having a great first half but the Giants stink, what value does he have in the trade market?
I hate saying it, but I think you still have to  
Beezer : 7/7/2022 9:37 am : link
still let him walk ... unless he's willing to sign for something less obscene.

Really like the guy and of course, rooting like hell for him, but the Giants can't possibly mortgage the farm for him, especially during this re-build.
There are too many variables to answer this question at this point,  
Kmed6000 : 7/7/2022 9:42 am : link
but the higher odds are on a strong no. First things first, I'd be curious how we are doing as a team by the deadline. If Barkley is killing it and we aren't close to a playoff push, then I'd trade him.

If we don't trade him and he has a good year and we don't make the playoffs, then he walks.

Literally the only way I would consider it, is if he has a really strong year and we make a superbowl run. The odds of that are extremely small, but that's the only way I sign him.
No.  
Klaatu : 7/7/2022 9:44 am : link
It's bad resource allocation in this day and age. I think Schoen knows that...at least I hope he does.
Resign him and  
tyrik13 : 7/7/2022 9:53 am : link
Keep him here and locked in long term.
My biggest concern about Barkley is he has a monster year  
Ben in Tampa : 7/7/2022 9:58 am : link
and the Giants give him the Zeke Elliott deal.

Would I do... 3 years, 40 mil, 30 guaranteed? Probably

Would Barkley? Who knows?
no  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2022 9:59 am : link
too much injury history. If he's played a few healthy seasons, different convo.
RE: My biggest concern about Barkley is he has a monster year  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2022 10:02 am : link
In comment 15748539 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
and the Giants give him the Zeke Elliott deal.

Would I do... 3 years, 40 mil, 30 guaranteed? Probably

Would Barkley? Who knows?


IIRC Elliott got that deal before year 4, so the risk was mitigated. We don't have the luxury with Barkley.
I think it depends on how he is used  
csb : 7/7/2022 10:03 am : link
If they maximize his talents and he's able to gain 2k yards from scrimmage, then he's more than just an RB and he's worth a big contract. The old school philosophy is that it is a passing game and you can't pay top $ for a RB - I would argue that the new NFL (and hopefully the new Giants offense) is focused on creating mismatches in space and getting Barkley the ball in ways where he can exploit those mismatches. If Barkley can prove that he's able to be a difference maker in this offense I think it would be foolish to let him walk.

People who say SB doesn't play a "premium position" are stuck in the old way of thinking. Regardless of position, if he has 80 catches and 2k yards from scrimmage, then he would be the best player on this offense. To think you can replace that production easily just because his position is not a premium position is foolish. Playmakers get paid.
I would trade him mid year  
Jim in Forest Hills : 7/7/2022 10:04 am : link
for max value
absolutely not  
Greg from LI : 7/7/2022 10:06 am : link
.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/7/2022 10:09 am : link
No. Not even a second thought.
it depends  
3rdnlong : 7/7/2022 10:38 am : link
RB are not making the money they used to in relation to other positions. So if you can get a talented and healthy Barkley for the right price, then you sign him. In saying that, I don't think the new regime is dead set on paying a player in a position that gets hurt a premium contract.

I think you can get a very good running back in the draft that is serviceable. In 2008 we had the earth, wind, and fire backfield of Jacobs, Ward, and Bradshaw and ran up and down the field because we had a great OL.

I would not sign SB to a long term contract at any kind of premium. There are still holes to fill on this team where money could be better spent.
...  
broadbandz : 7/7/2022 10:43 am : link
the giants are the only bidder in town, because we drafted him and ownership still likes him. Not a single nfl team is going to line up to pay him big. Gonna be just like the golladay contract situtation. Except this time the giants wont bid up the price against themselves. He will be back on a easy to get out of deal.
If you are truly looking for the logical answer to this question  
Jimmy Googs : 7/7/2022 10:44 am : link
then it really doesn’t matter whether Saquon has a great year or not.

It will improve his trade value though at the deadline...
No, especially because he's a 1st rounder...  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/7/2022 10:45 am : link
...which means he'll want more than he is making now.

Also he hasn't been a difference maker in any season he's played. The Giants actually have a better record when he's been injured and hasn't played.
Either way  
FranknWeezer : 7/7/2022 10:48 am : link
I'm going to trust Schoen's judgment.
If you look at him strictly as a running back  
blueblood : 7/7/2022 11:01 am : link
then you wont see the value.

But if you look at him like an offensive weapon then yes he could be worth the value
he can only get what someone is willing to pay him.  
ATL_Giants : 7/7/2022 11:33 am : link
I'd love to keep him at a RB+ appropriate contract, but I don't think that'll happen. Some playoff-contending team with cap room will think that Barkley is the one piece they need to become champs, and they'll offer him more.

Really like the player, but hell no to an Elliot-like contract.
RE: If you are truly looking for the logical answer to this question  
.McL. : 7/7/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15748590 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
then it really doesn’t matter whether Saquon has a great year or not.

It will improve his trade value though at the deadline...

This!

Do not resign unless it is within the parameters of signing any other average RB.
I think it depends upon his performance  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7/7/2022 11:37 am : link
as a receiver more than as a runner. If he is a game-changer in both areas, we may well see him get a second contract. If he is only productive as a runner then no shot.
I dont think this regime views the RB position  
Rudy5757 : 7/7/2022 11:42 am : link
as a 1 person job. In Buffalo the whole RB group made about 1/2 of what Barkley makes. Its a very injury prone position and tying that much money into it is a big risk. I think Barkley would have to have close to a record setting season on par with Tiki from year ago to be in consideration. All the RBs you listed never lived up to the contracts or had major injuries.

I think Barkley would have to take a paycut to stay around $5 mil a year would be a good salary. I dont think he would want that and move on. Good kid but his warts as a player have been exposed. He is a great talent if he can be used properly but not a workhorse between the tackles guy. I personally would use him as a hybrid RB/Rec TE/Slot guy.
DJ  
bobc : 7/7/2022 12:18 pm : link
If Brarkley has a great season then Danny will have a great season and im no sure how you can pay both of them at the same time.
You tag him  
Chip : 7/7/2022 12:20 pm : link
RB tag is not expensive compared to other positions unless he is reasonable on a contract.
RE: You tag him  
MOOPS : 7/7/2022 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15748707 Chip said:
Quote:
RB tag is not expensive compared to other positions unless he is reasonable on a contract.


Depends on the state of the team as a whole, but using the franchise tag is a viable option.
During this great season for Barkley  
RobCrossRiver56 : 7/7/2022 2:19 pm : link
Is he all of a sudden going to be able to pick up the blitz on 3rd down or follow his blockers into holes on down 1 and 2?

This is Barkley's last season w NY
Yeah, tag him is a good option. He’s already the 6th highest cap  
Jimmy Googs : 7/7/2022 2:21 pm : link
figure among RBs for 2022, so he can probably even move up some by tagging him for $9.6M or so next year.

Super investment idea for a team that will still be rebuilding...
Ideally...  
bw in dc : 7/7/2022 2:55 pm : link
this is the best outcome:

Barkley is killing it the first half of the season. One of the best RBs/players in the league, etc.

And then by the trade deadline, we offer him up, get a decent middle round pick, and wish him well.

There is ZERO reason to give him a second contract. I don't care if he miraculously gets the MVP.
What if Barkley gets the MVP  
Kmed6000 : 7/7/2022 3:03 pm : link
and the Giants make it to the SB? You don't resign him?
RE: What if Barkley gets the MVP  
bw in dc : 7/7/2022 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15748835 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
and the Giants make it to the SB? You don't resign him?


No. Too much downside. If there is one product that isn't impacted by supply chain issues, it's RBs.

If Schoen is as competent as we think, he should have no problem finding other solutions for RB.
RE: What if Barkley gets the MVP  
Klaatu : 7/7/2022 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15748835 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
and the Giants make it to the SB? You don't resign him?




When they get there, ask me.
RE: What if Barkley gets the MVP  
Jimmy Googs : 7/7/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15748835 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
and the Giants make it to the SB? You don't resign him?


So then we finally got a return on that investment from 2018. Good for us.

What does that have to do with the next 4 years though? Would you re-sign Gettleman back too?
I’d be in the 3 year  
Giant John : 7/7/2022 5:35 pm : link
Range myself. 45mm but that includes performances goals.
There is no way I'd ever give Barkley a long term, multi year contract  
Bear vs Shark : 7/7/2022 5:40 pm : link
I'm inclined to let him walk regardless. But even if he does have a great year, I'd rather tag him, keep him for one year, then let him walk.

It's insane to me people are talking about 15 mil a year for 3 years after what we've seen from him recently.
At this juncture only stupid teams throw big dollars at RBs  
Producer : 7/7/2022 5:42 pm : link
which means the Giants would probably do it.
RE: What if Barkley gets the MVP  
arcarsenal : 7/7/2022 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15748835 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
and the Giants make it to the SB? You don't resign him?


I honestly wouldn't. That would probably be the peak of his entire career right there. We'd be paying for performance we'd likely never get again.
No RB (including Elliot) -  
short lease : 7/7/2022 8:29 pm : link

is worth Elliot's contract.

I would like to keep him but, something reasonable would have to be worked out.
Are we still debating overpaying a RB?  
Dave in PA : 7/7/2022 8:50 pm : link
Haven’t we answered this question a million times by now? Under no circumstance should Barkley or any other cannon fodder RB be paid top dollar
RE: Are we still debating overpaying a RB?  
chick310 : 7/7/2022 8:55 pm : link
In comment 15749100 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
Haven’t we answered this question a million times by now? Under no circumstance should Barkley or any other cannon fodder RB be paid top dollar


Agreed. Nothing compelling here at all to support investing heavy in a RB.
Giving Barkley a long term extension  
Mike from Ohio : 7/8/2022 10:00 am : link
Should not be a consideration under any circumstance. If he puts up 3,000 yards and wins the MVP, he should not get that.

How many teams have to sign RBs to large second contracts and then almost instantly regret it until fans stop wondering if it maybe their team should do it?
I know the Giants aren't winning a SB.  
Kmed6000 : 7/8/2022 11:01 am : link
I know SB probably isn't winning an MVP and dominating. I'll be surprised if he plays a full season. I'll be surprised if the Giants make the playoffs. However, you guys are over rotating. If SB wins and MVP and the Giants make the SB, you def re-sign him. Stop being silly.

Not sure what Gettleman has to do with anything either, that's just a stupid point.

I didn't like drafting a RB at 2, I don't like paying RB's big money either, but it does happen and it's not the end of the world on a SB team.
franchise tag i'd be ok with, extension no  
GiantsFan84 : 7/8/2022 11:29 am : link
if he crushes it this year, i can see the team doing a franchise tag. this team has a ton of needs heading in to next year and will be in much better cap space to where they can afford to do it

but history has shown you that big second contracts to RBs just do not work and they should never be handed out in any circumstance
RE: I know the Giants aren't winning a SB.  
Jimmy Googs : 7/8/2022 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15749380 Kmed6000 said:
Quote:
I know SB probably isn't winning an MVP and dominating. I'll be surprised if he plays a full season. I'll be surprised if the Giants make the playoffs. However, you guys are over rotating. If SB wins and MVP and the Giants make the SB, you def re-sign him. Stop being silly.

Not sure what Gettleman has to do with anything either, that's just a stupid point.

I didn't like drafting a RB at 2, I don't like paying RB's big money either, but it does happen and it's not the end of the world on a SB team.


What is the end of the world on. Super Bowl team?

The Getts comment was you don’t double down on a bad decision because you thought it should have worked out the first time. Sorry, must have typed too fast :- )
It would be interesting  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/8/2022 5:28 pm : link
if the magical powers of the modern day offense bbi abscribes to Daboll he learned from coaching wizard McDermott gets some interesting results out of Barkley, namely a ton of production out of a more creative offense using him out of WR position. Kind of an inverse Deebo Samuel if you will.

RB is the least fungible position as team changing unicorns you give a 2nd contract like Adrian Peterson are very rare and its safe to say Saquon ain't that.
RB is the least fungible position?  
Jimmy Googs : 7/8/2022 5:45 pm : link
Huh?
RE: I would trade him mid year  
GiantCuse : 7/8/2022 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15748547 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
for max value


YES
Franchise  
TommyWiseau : 7/8/2022 8:21 pm : link
Him at most. I would not give him a long term deal unless it was incentive based
...  
christian : 7/8/2022 8:35 pm : link
The 2023 RB tag is 13M. The only you franchise him is of you're very confident you're a legit playoff contender in 2023.
RE: It would be interesting  
arcarsenal : 7/8/2022 10:13 pm : link
In comment 15749586 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
if the magical powers of the modern day offense bbi abscribes to Daboll he learned from coaching wizard McDermott gets some interesting results out of Barkley, namely a ton of production out of a more creative offense using him out of WR position. Kind of an inverse Deebo Samuel if you will.

RB is the least fungible position as team changing unicorns you give a 2nd contract like Adrian Peterson are very rare and its safe to say Saquon ain't that.


I've tried reading the 2nd paragraph about 10 times now and it just reads like predictive text AI. I have no clue what you're even trying to say.
Giving Barkley  
Ned In Atlanta : 7/8/2022 10:29 pm : link
Or any RB big money is beyond stupid. Even if he has an outlier season/doesn’t get injured. What they do with him after this season will be a good barometer of how much meddling Mara is doing because he 100% would love to give Barkley a big fat extension
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 7:30 am : link
In comment 15749749 christian said:
Quote:
The 2023 RB tag is 13M. The only you franchise him is of you're very confident you're a legit playoff contender in 2023.


Wow, I had thought it was under $10m. At $13m it only becomes a bigger joke.

Nevertheless, the franchise tag is only used if Schoen falls and hits his head on the ground on the way to work one day...
