Is Evan Neal the piece they've been Missing?

How long has the Offensive Line sucked? Since 2012 after Hurricane Sandy. That is no exaggeration. It also coincides to when Kareem McKenzie retired.
If you look at the list of RTs since then.....holy hell.
Justin Pugh - ended up at G
Marshall Newhouse
Bobby Hart
Chad Wheeler
Mike Remmers - a barely serviceable version of Remmers where a stiff breeze gave him a back spasm
Cameron Fleming
Nate Solder
I mean, what in the ever-living f#ck did they think was going to happen? 10 years of pounding the table about fixing the OL and this is what the RT position looked like? Were they even trying? It's a bunch of low-rent, pop gun options. It's hard to believe - but the Giants haven't had a decent RT in over 10 years! They might have a great one now. Daboll, Jones & Barkley will get all the credit, but the RT kicking ass instead of being a turnstyle is going to be huge for this team.
I think Neal is going to be a stud.
Well, he isn't billy price or matt skura. And Glowinski isn't Hernandez.
You can work with Lemieux plus the other players they added in the draft and free agency with the other pieces they have in place.
The line still needs to prove it on the field, but even without stepping on the field yet, I think it is much improved. Some just simple addition by subtraction (Hernandez and Solder) and others by talent and experience (Neal, Glowinski and Feliciano).
Its the first time since 2004-2005 that a real emphasis was put into using real capital in the draft and salary cap to address the offensive line.
My worries are about setting the edge and defending the back in the flat. Can we tackle the wide receiver screen? Can we contain the moble QB?
So critical a position and yet so incompetently filled.
Having played and started at left tackle in college for 4 years. The word continuity is so over used.
At the end of the day you need to beat the man you are assigned to block.
All Pugh ever did was talk. Club house lawyer. Made more excuses for terrible play. Could never stand him.
I think the left side is Thomas's to lose? So that leaves 3? But, I bet we have at least 1 more solid starter that is found in camp this season and will be starting on the line for the next 4-5 years.
fingers crossed.
Rome was not built in a day.
You forgot dahling...
2013 - NYG drafted Pugh at #19 to play RT.
2014 - Pugh remained at RT.
2015 - NYG drafted Flowers at #9 to play RT, before Beatty tore his pec.
The problem under Reese, at least until 2016, was not lack of investment, at RT or the OL overall. The problem was a combination of bad picks, bad luck, and wishful thinking. In 2016, the team went all-in to upgrade an awful defense, and the offense suffered accordingly.
Big Blue Bogger. The line was held together by duct tape in 2011 (Eli 21 hits in the NFCCG). Some players got injured (Beatty) but they should have been adding OL in the draft and had a pipeline. The Giants did not have one and then when their hand was forced the selections did not pan out.
2012 draft. Wilson, Randle, Hosley, JPP TE's. That's not a team that thought it had OL issues imv.
Either way, they drafted 2 1st round picks and neither worked out at RT. Aside from that, they threw duct tape and band aids at the position, closed their eyes and hoped for the best.
I never implied it was just a lack of investment. It was sheer incompetence combined with neglect. It's been 10 years of wandering the wilderness at RT.
Neal is not going to bust at RT. He's the anti-Pugh/Flowers. As a reminder: Sy'56 says Neal's floor is Kareem McKenzie. His floor. With the tools to become one of the best OL in the game. The ripple effect of having this kind of RT - playing in this kind of scheme - is going to help the run and pass game (Jones & Barkley) tremendously!
We also don’t know how much influence was wielded by Tom Coughlin, who seemed wedded - literally and figuratively - to fading vets, especially Snee, Diehl and O’Hara. With a different coach, the OL rebuild might have started earlier, and the financial commitments to the 2007 incumbents might have been less constraining. The post-2008 mess was a team effort.
In hindsight, drafting the likes of Will Beatty, Mitch Petrus (RIP), and James Brewer was no way to build the next-gen OL. Unfortunately, the team was springing leaks everywhere in that period. Resources has to be spread, and the margin for error was small.
Swing tackle still scares me, especially with Thomas's injury history, but for one off-season I couldn't really have asked for more.
+1
Reese apologist!
On paper, it's perfect.
But now it's about coaching and developing these 2, and making sure the rest of the OL is capable enough of getting the job done.
Our OL has been bad since around 2010, it's been an on-going joke. Every conversation I have with a random Giants fan starts with "but the OL needs to be better", and it's been that way for a decade.
Fingers crossed, but hopefully we finally have the talent to get the OL back to being a good NFL unit rather than a bottom tier unit. We'll see.
Pugh screamed jag prospect the Giants panic picked at the butt end of an early run on olinemen, a decent fantasy football GM knows not to do that.
And of course he was arguably "better" than Warmack/Cooper/Fluker who I had my heart set on. That's football.
If the QB can’t step up and is required to drift back speed rushers will meet the qb 10 yards behind the line. Regardless how good the tacklers are. Not saying the tackles have been any good, but Solder was serviceable in NE when he could wash the speed rushers past Brady.
A solid solution at has been needed at Center for years. Not sure what it takes to actually draft one versus trying to invent one. But the issues on pass pressures allowed are bad guard play and awful Tackle play, not really as much at Center. The NYG have been lost in space on the OL for years.
Also who cares if Solder was serviceable in New England. That means sign him to the highest OL contract ever?
They should have had someone in the pipeline to replace O'Hara. Instead the signed Baas to a big contract. Snee should have been let go earlier imv and then they replaced him with a higher priced FA (Schwartz). Then Pugh who was a reach. Then Flowers who could not play LT and this resulted in overpaying Solder.
They had a top paid franchise QB. With that you need bargains that come from the draft in round 2-UDFA. Those first round picks could have been used on impact D players. It always comes back to poor drafting.
I think Peart started LT for the first Washington game in 2020, something to do with Thomas breaking a rule.
We also don’t know how much influence was wielded by Tom Coughlin, who seemed wedded - literally and figuratively - to fading vets, especially Snee, Diehl and O’Hara. With a different coach, the OL rebuild might have started earlier, and the financial commitments to the 2007 incumbents might have been less constraining. The post-2008 mess was a team effort.
In hindsight, drafting the likes of Will Beatty, Mitch Petrus (RIP), and James Brewer was no way to build the next-gen OL. Unfortunately, the team was springing leaks everywhere in that period. Resources has to be spread, and the margin for error was small.
For someone who people claim had Flowers forced on him Coughlin rushed to sign him after Gettleman jettisoned him.
They should have had someone in the pipeline to replace O'Hara. Instead the signed Baas to a big contract. Snee should have been let go earlier imv and then they replaced him with a higher priced FA (Schwartz). Then Pugh who was a reach. Then Flowers who could not play LT and this resulted in overpaying Solder.
They had a top paid franchise QB. With that you need bargains that come from the draft in round 2-UDFA. Those first round picks could have been used on impact D players. It always comes back to poor drafting.
To be fair, we won a Superbowl with Baas at center so that was the correct decision.
The decisions afterward should be derided though.
It's never going to be finished to perfection, and it doesn't have to be. Like others have mentioned, the offensive line was just good enough for them to win in 2011. They can win with Lemieux IMO.
So to be fair, we won a Super Bowl despite him at Center...
He played hurt most of the year, but looked good in the Super Bowl run. Baas was a solid interior lineman who had been durable with the 49ers. Reese signed him as a bridge to the next-gen line. Though pricey, the contract was not a bad move: the hole was glaring after O’Hara, Seubert and Koets all suffered career-ending injuries, and Baas figured to roll off around the same time as Diehl and Snee. Unfortunately, as soon as he got here Baas joined the parade of Giants wrecked by injuries before their time.
Fair that he and the OL started run blocking better as they qualified for the playoffs. For most of the season they seemed to lead the league in 2 and 9 yards to go...
So to be fair, we won a Super Bowl despite him at Center...
He played hurt most of the year, but looked good in the Super Bowl run. Baas was a solid interior lineman who had been durable with the 49ers. Reese signed him as a bridge to the next-gen line. Though pricey, the contract was not a bad move: the hole was glaring after O’Hara, Seubert and Koets all suffered career-ending injuries, and Baas figured to roll off around the same time as Diehl and Snee. Unfortunately, as soon as he got here Baas joined the parade of Giants wrecked by injuries before their time.
Adam Koets was filling in at center when O'Hara went down in 2010 and he did a damn good job of it.
Then Koets got hurt in 2010, Giants released O'Hara and signed Baas/
If the QB can’t step up and is required to drift back speed rushers will meet the qb 10 yards behind the line. Regardless how good the tacklers are. Not saying the tackles have been any good, but Solder was serviceable in NE when he could wash the speed rushers past Brady.
Amen.
Because of their youth, our tackles will be league-average or slightly above (considered as a pair). The interior, though, will be below the league average. DJ will try to step forward just about the time a DL collapses the pocket. At least he's less likely to get stripped or take a 12-yard loss.
So to be fair, we won a Super Bowl despite him at Center...
He played hurt most of the year, but looked good in the Super Bowl run. Baas was a solid interior lineman who had been durable with the 49ers. Reese signed him as a bridge to the next-gen line. Though pricey, the contract was not a bad move: the hole was glaring after O’Hara, Seubert and Koets all suffered career-ending injuries, and Baas figured to roll off around the same time as Diehl and Snee. Unfortunately, as soon as he got here Baas joined the parade of Giants wrecked by injuries before their time.
Lot of tap dancing to explain Baas. I think its more succinct to say he kind of sucked.
By 2013 the offense averaged 300 yard/game. No more dynamic group of WR's. Exposed. Had the Giants had a above OL and running game they would have been much more competitive in Eli's later years as he could make lesser WR's work but they needed that strong run game.
Gilbride took the hit but it was a flawed group.
The significance of Beatty’s injury should not be overlooked. Beatty had developed into at least a serviceable LT. If not for that, Flowers would have stayed at RT for at least one or two seasons in the McAdoo offense and they might have figured out that he wasn’t capable of switching to LT. When the team was ready to move on from Beatty, either Pugh moves out to LT or they draft or find a FA LT. In a way that was still kicking the can down the road but it couldn’t have been a worse outcome than what actually happened.
One of the many mistakes Reese made was assuming Diehl and Snee simply had off years. Injuries cut their years as effective players short - they should've been in their prime another 3-4 years when you look around at offensive linemen on other teams. He rolled the dice on those two too many times.
Beatty's career getting cut short hurt as well - as pointed out the idea was Beatty on one side and Flowers on the other (even though Reese's hot take on that pick was "I think he'll be a good guard").
I don't think you necessarily need an offensive line with 5 all pros (though having such a line would be great!). A functional one that can keep the QB upright enough to keep the offense moving, and keep RBs from getting nailed behind the line of scrimmage, should be enough in today's game.
If we have Thomas and Neal right, then 3 JAGs to fill out the line should give us a functional line. It might take another season to get there though, since Neal will be a rookie.
I agree with your point about 2 OT's pacing a good OLine. Bill Walsh always talked about the importance of bookend OTs, how they open up the offense, allow you to run to both sides (balance) and pass block without max pro. (More guys in routes.)
Watching the Giants keep 6 or 7 into block and still give up immediate pressure, with the 3 receivers out in routes blanketed, has been the norm. I know, DO IT ANYWAYZ Jones!!! But still.....
2 years ago, Tristan Wirfs was an immediate All Pro player and Neal carries a similar grade. We'll see.