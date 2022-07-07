for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Is Evan Neal the piece they've been Missing?

mittenedman : 7/7/2022 6:56 pm
How long has the Offensive Line sucked? Since 2012 after Hurricane Sandy. That is no exaggeration. It also coincides to when Kareem McKenzie retired.

If you look at the list of RTs since then.....holy hell.

Justin Pugh - ended up at G
Marshall Newhouse
Bobby Hart
Chad Wheeler
Mike Remmers - a barely serviceable version of Remmers where a stiff breeze gave him a back spasm
Cameron Fleming
Nate Solder

I mean, what in the ever-living f#ck did they think was going to happen? 10 years of pounding the table about fixing the OL and this is what the RT position looked like? Were they even trying? It's a bunch of low-rent, pop gun options. It's hard to believe - but the Giants haven't had a decent RT in over 10 years! They might have a great one now. Daboll, Jones & Barkley will get all the credit, but the RT kicking ass instead of being a turnstyle is going to be huge for this team.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/7/2022 6:58 pm : link
The OL was no great shakes when we won it in '11 either.

I think Neal is going to be a stud.
He is a start  
section125 : 7/7/2022 7:17 pm : link
to a respectable line.
He’s a great piece but the current starting center played most of  
mikeinbloomfield : 7/7/2022 7:21 pm : link
His snaps at other positions and the starting LG is probably going to be Lemieux. It’ll be better but not finished.
He’s a piece they’ve  
Keaton028 : 7/7/2022 7:26 pm : link
been missing, among several missing pieces.
Thomas and Neal  
djm : 7/7/2022 7:42 pm : link
Both missing pieces.
I think he is going to be great  
Chip : 7/7/2022 7:43 pm : link
The middle of the OL is still a big ???
Here's the good news  
Ben in Tampa : 7/7/2022 7:58 pm : link
The Giants might have book end tackles for the next 10 years.
RE: He’s a great piece but the current starting center played most of  
TrueBlue56 : 7/7/2022 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15748994 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
His snaps at other positions and the starting LG is probably going to be Lemieux. It’ll be better but not finished.


Well, he isn't billy price or matt skura. And Glowinski isn't Hernandez.

You can work with Lemieux plus the other players they added in the draft and free agency with the other pieces they have in place.

The line still needs to prove it on the field, but even without stepping on the field yet, I think it is much improved. Some just simple addition by subtraction (Hernandez and Solder) and others by talent and experience (Neal, Glowinski and Feliciano).

Its the first time since 2004-2005 that a real emphasis was put into using real capital in the draft and salary cap to address the offensive line.
I am not sure if he is THE missing piece but I hope he pans out  
Jack Stroud : 7/7/2022 8:06 pm : link
to be a better than good RT.
.  
arcarsenal : 7/7/2022 8:07 pm : link
The missing piece? No. A (very important) missing piece? Almost certainly.
The offensive line will be finished  
WillieYoung : 7/7/2022 8:08 pm : link
with players on the roster. Gates will be this generations Seubert and return next year to be an above average player at his position who doesn't ever get paid what he deserves because of his injury risk (Seubert never got fully paid either). Lemieux is going to dominate in the run game and get help from the center in the passing game. Feliciano is going to be our Conrad Dobler this year: 2 training camp fights; several personal fouls during the season, but not 1 defensive tackle crossing his face to stop Saquan in the backfield. Great back-up next year and hopefully a couple more.
My worries are about setting the edge and defending the back in the flat. Can we tackle the wide receiver screen? Can we contain the moble QB?
He is one of them ...  
short lease : 7/7/2022 8:23 pm : link

Rome was not built in a day.
On a line with  
Bill in UT : 7/7/2022 8:40 pm : link
4 missing pieces, hopefully he's a big one of them
Neal should be a core piece. It is almost a tragedy that the  
chick310 : 7/7/2022 8:53 pm : link
past few regimes couldn’t properly evaluate and acquire sufficient talent at the OT position. Even many on here gave it improper attention, continuing to think it could be solved with low level resources. Including this past draft which was just foolish. Glad to see Schoen had some common sense.

So critical a position and yet so incompetently filled.

The most damning aspect of Pugh's career  
TJ : 7/7/2022 9:44 pm : link
is that he was the team's best tackle and probably best OL for most of it.
Pugh was terrible  
kelly : 7/7/2022 10:40 pm : link
All he did was talk about continuity.

Having played and started at left tackle in college for 4 years. The word continuity is so over used.

At the end of the day you need to beat the man you are assigned to block.

All Pugh ever did was talk. Club house lawyer. Made more excuses for terrible play. Could never stand him.
Glowinski is a good pickup as well  
BillT : 7/7/2022 10:53 pm : link
And we have him for two years. It’s possible Gates could return next year and Ezeudu certainly has potential to start at LG this year or next. They’ve come a long way in a short time. Done more this year than maybe the last ten combined.
RE: On a line with  
short lease : 7/8/2022 2:47 am : link
In comment 15749088 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
4 missing pieces, hopefully he's a big one of them


I think the left side is Thomas's to lose? So that leaves 3? But, I bet we have at least 1 more solid starter that is found in camp this season and will be starting on the line for the next 4-5 years.

fingers crossed.
RE: He is one of them ...  
JCin332 : 7/8/2022 6:22 am : link
In comment 15749074 short lease said:
Quote:

Rome was not built in a day.


You forgot dahling...
The OP’s history of investment at RT is inaccurate.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/8/2022 6:46 am : link
2012 - Diehl started at RT in the fifth year of a six-year, $31MM contract.
2013 - NYG drafted Pugh at #19 to play RT.
2014 - Pugh remained at RT.
2015 - NYG drafted Flowers at #9 to play RT, before Beatty tore his pec.

The problem under Reese, at least until 2016, was not lack of investment, at RT or the OL overall. The problem was a combination of bad picks, bad luck, and wishful thinking. In 2016, the team went all-in to upgrade an awful defense, and the offense suffered accordingly.
He  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/8/2022 7:03 am : link
Is a vert critical piece but the Giants need to add viable candidates every year in the draft/UDFA.

Big Blue Bogger. The line was held together by duct tape in 2011 (Eli 21 hits in the NFCCG). Some players got injured (Beatty) but they should have been adding OL in the draft and had a pipeline. The Giants did not have one and then when their hand was forced the selections did not pan out.
2012 draft. Wilson, Randle, Hosley, JPP TE's. That's not a team that thought it had OL issues imv.
RE: The OP’s history of investment at RT is inaccurate.  
mittenedman : 7/8/2022 7:55 am : link
I listed the starting RT's going into each season, after 2012. We could throw Ereck Flowers in there too but he spent virtually his entire NYG career at LT.

Either way, they drafted 2 1st round picks and neither worked out at RT. Aside from that, they threw duct tape and band aids at the position, closed their eyes and hoped for the best.

I never implied it was just a lack of investment. It was sheer incompetence combined with neglect. It's been 10 years of wandering the wilderness at RT.

Neal is not going to bust at RT. He's the anti-Pugh/Flowers. As a reminder: Sy'56 says Neal's floor is Kareem McKenzie. His floor. With the tools to become one of the best OL in the game. The ripple effect of having this kind of RT - playing in this kind of scheme - is going to help the run and pass game (Jones & Barkley) tremendously!
Neal has the potential to be the best RT the Giants have had...  
Klaatu : 7/8/2022 8:13 am : link
Since Uncle Phil retired. I preferred him instead of Ekwonu because I was concerned about Thomas' health, and thought Neal would have an easier transition to LT than Ekwonu would if a switch was called for. Regardless, I'm really looking forward to seeing how he does, as I'm sure every one of us is. I hope he lives up to his billing.
Not trying to defend the Reese/Ross drafts.  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/8/2022 9:21 am : link
They were awful, and 2012 stands out as a low point. There’s an element of apples-and-oranges, though. David Wilson was the last pick in round one. Reese didn’t have a top-ten pick until 2015, and when he did, he picked a right tackle (who was pressed into service at LT). By contrast, the team has picked in the top seven five times since Reese was fired, and the young bookend tackles consumed two of those picks.

We also don’t know how much influence was wielded by Tom Coughlin, who seemed wedded - literally and figuratively - to fading vets, especially Snee, Diehl and O’Hara. With a different coach, the OL rebuild might have started earlier, and the financial commitments to the 2007 incumbents might have been less constraining. The post-2008 mess was a team effort.

In hindsight, drafting the likes of Will Beatty, Mitch Petrus (RIP), and James Brewer was no way to build the next-gen OL. Unfortunately, the team was springing leaks everywhere in that period. Resources has to be spread, and the margin for error was small.
I like what they've did this off-season..  
bLiTz 2k : 7/8/2022 9:29 am : link
Neal is definitely the most important addition this off-season, but you also have to like the fact they replaced guys with some proven experience AND upgraded the depth. It's not an all-star unit by any means, but we aren't going into the season banking on guys like Jonathan Harrison to be primary backups.

Swing tackle still scares me, especially with Thomas's injury history, but for one off-season I couldn't really have asked for more.

nobody  
PaulN : 7/8/2022 10:07 am : link
Can say one way or the other about Gates, his career is in jeopardy, but he is the type of character that could possibly overcome this. WE also have some other young players that could be ready by next year. Don't try to predict next season, its hard enough to predict this season. If Evan works out well this season, the offensive line can't help being much better, and I have a lot of faith in that happening if he stays healthy. But give him a few games at least.
There are a lot of questions. Neal will be very good, but it took our  
Ira : 7/8/2022 10:15 am : link
other starting tackle a year to come into his own. I'm guessing Ezeudu is the future at left guard and Gates will, at some point reclaim his position as starting center. When all of that is resolved, we should have a good ol. But it may take time and require patience on our part.
RE: He’s a piece they’ve  
BamaBlue : 7/8/2022 10:18 am : link
In comment 15749000 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
been missing, among several missing pieces.


+1
RE: Not trying to defend the Reese/Ross drafts.  
Klaatu : 7/8/2022 10:43 am : link
In comment 15749318 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
They were awful, and 2012 stands out as a low point. There’s an element of apples-and-oranges, though...




Reese apologist!
Giants will have the best OL they’ve had in about a decade  
KDavies : 7/8/2022 11:12 am : link
it’s been pretty dreadful for the last decade, so it’s a low bar
in conjunction with the Thomas pick  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 7/8/2022 11:13 am : link
in theory it's exactly what we needed. We landed arguably the top OT prospects in 2 of the last 3 draft classes, guys from classic SEC powerhouse schools. We needed a a big mean RT, and Neal is a guy that set records at Alabama for his explosiveness at his size.

On paper, it's perfect.

But now it's about coaching and developing these 2, and making sure the rest of the OL is capable enough of getting the job done.

Our OL has been bad since around 2010, it's been an on-going joke. Every conversation I have with a random Giants fan starts with "but the OL needs to be better", and it's been that way for a decade.

Fingers crossed, but hopefully we finally have the talent to get the OL back to being a good NFL unit rather than a bottom tier unit. We'll see.
RE: Pugh was terrible  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/8/2022 11:16 am : link
In comment 15749251 kelly said:
Quote:
All he did was talk about continuity.

Having played and started at left tackle in college for 4 years. The word continuity is so over used.

At the end of the day you need to beat the man you are assigned to block.

All Pugh ever did was talk. Club house lawyer. Made more excuses for terrible play. Could never stand him.


Pugh screamed jag prospect the Giants panic picked at the butt end of an early run on olinemen, a decent fantasy football GM knows not to do that.

And of course he was arguably "better" than Warmack/Cooper/Fluker who I had my heart set on. That's football.

Center has been a major issue  
Giants73 : 7/8/2022 11:24 am : link
Since O’Hara retired. Too many guys light in the pants that get knocked back into the pocket preventing any stepping up. Gates has probably been the best center since and he was just learning the position still when he got injured.

If the QB can’t step up and is required to drift back speed rushers will meet the qb 10 yards behind the line. Regardless how good the tacklers are. Not saying the tackles have been any good, but Solder was serviceable in NE when he could wash the speed rushers past Brady.
No questioning the talent. He can dominate at the NFL level.  
MOOPS : 7/8/2022 1:19 pm : link
Just hope he can carry all that weight over the long haul. That's my only concern.
RE: Center has been a major issue  
Jimmy Googs : 7/8/2022 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15749401 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Since O’Hara retired. Too many guys light in the pants that get knocked back into the pocket preventing any stepping up. Gates has probably been the best center since and he was just learning the position still when he got injured.

If the QB can’t step up and is required to drift back speed rushers will meet the qb 10 yards behind the line. Regardless how good the tacklers are. Not saying the tackles have been any good, but Solder was serviceable in NE when he could wash the speed rushers past Brady.


A solid solution at has been needed at Center for years. Not sure what it takes to actually draft one versus trying to invent one. But the issues on pass pressures allowed are bad guard play and awful Tackle play, not really as much at Center. The NYG have been lost in space on the OL for years.

Also who cares if Solder was serviceable in New England. That means sign him to the highest OL contract ever?

Matt Peart left off list,  
ColHowPepper : 7/8/2022 1:51 pm : link
he started game or two at RT in '20, I believe, and was putative starter for '21 until he was, aw gawdd, beaten out by Solder
The problem was and has been poor drafting  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/8/2022 2:05 pm : link
for over a decade.

They should have had someone in the pipeline to replace O'Hara. Instead the signed Baas to a big contract. Snee should have been let go earlier imv and then they replaced him with a higher priced FA (Schwartz). Then Pugh who was a reach. Then Flowers who could not play LT and this resulted in overpaying Solder.

They had a top paid franchise QB. With that you need bargains that come from the draft in round 2-UDFA. Those first round picks could have been used on impact D players. It always comes back to poor drafting.
Solder was a panic siigning  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/8/2022 2:08 pm : link
after Giants missed out on Norwell.
RE: Matt Peart left off list,  
Angel Eyes : 7/8/2022 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15749504 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
he started game or two at RT in '20, I believe, and was putative starter for '21 until he was, aw gawdd, beaten out by Solder

I think Peart started LT for the first Washington game in 2020, something to do with Thomas breaking a rule.
RE: Not trying to defend the Reese/Ross drafts.  
FStubbs : 7/8/2022 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15749318 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
They were awful, and 2012 stands out as a low point. There’s an element of apples-and-oranges, though. David Wilson was the last pick in round one. Reese didn’t have a top-ten pick until 2015, and when he did, he picked a right tackle (who was pressed into service at LT). By contrast, the team has picked in the top seven five times since Reese was fired, and the young bookend tackles consumed two of those picks.

We also don’t know how much influence was wielded by Tom Coughlin, who seemed wedded - literally and figuratively - to fading vets, especially Snee, Diehl and O’Hara. With a different coach, the OL rebuild might have started earlier, and the financial commitments to the 2007 incumbents might have been less constraining. The post-2008 mess was a team effort.

In hindsight, drafting the likes of Will Beatty, Mitch Petrus (RIP), and James Brewer was no way to build the next-gen OL. Unfortunately, the team was springing leaks everywhere in that period. Resources has to be spread, and the margin for error was small.


For someone who people claim had Flowers forced on him Coughlin rushed to sign him after Gettleman jettisoned him.
RE: The problem was and has been poor drafting  
FStubbs : 7/8/2022 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15749510 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
for over a decade.

They should have had someone in the pipeline to replace O'Hara. Instead the signed Baas to a big contract. Snee should have been let go earlier imv and then they replaced him with a higher priced FA (Schwartz). Then Pugh who was a reach. Then Flowers who could not play LT and this resulted in overpaying Solder.

They had a top paid franchise QB. With that you need bargains that come from the draft in round 2-UDFA. Those first round picks could have been used on impact D players. It always comes back to poor drafting.


To be fair, we won a Superbowl with Baas at center so that was the correct decision.

The decisions afterward should be derided though.
No  
Thegratefulhead : 7/8/2022 3:30 pm : link
The missing piece is an OL found later. The opportunity cost of drafting Neal at 5 was another really good player. Until we hit on some later round OLs. It is going to be hard to afford 2 top 5 tackles.
Baas kind of sucked that year as I recall  
Jimmy Googs : 7/8/2022 3:31 pm : link
So to be fair, we won a Super Bowl despite him at Center...
RE: He’s a great piece but the current starting center played most of  
barens : 7/8/2022 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15748994 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
His snaps at other positions and the starting LG is probably going to be Lemieux. It’ll be better but not finished.


It's never going to be finished to perfection, and it doesn't have to be. Like others have mentioned, the offensive line was just good enough for them to win in 2011. They can win with Lemieux IMO.
RE: Baas kind of sucked that year as I recall  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/8/2022 4:20 pm : link
Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
So to be fair, we won a Super Bowl despite him at Center...
He played hurt most of the year, but looked good in the Super Bowl run. Baas was a solid interior lineman who had been durable with the 49ers. Reese signed him as a bridge to the next-gen line. Though pricey, the contract was not a bad move: the hole was glaring after O’Hara, Seubert and Koets all suffered career-ending injuries, and Baas figured to roll off around the same time as Diehl and Snee. Unfortunately, as soon as he got here Baas joined the parade of Giants wrecked by injuries before their time.
RE: RE: Baas kind of sucked that year as I recall  
Jimmy Googs : 7/8/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15749570 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Jimmy Googs said:

Quote:


So to be fair, we won a Super Bowl despite him at Center...

He played hurt most of the year, but looked good in the Super Bowl run. Baas was a solid interior lineman who had been durable with the 49ers. Reese signed him as a bridge to the next-gen line. Though pricey, the contract was not a bad move: the hole was glaring after O’Hara, Seubert and Koets all suffered career-ending injuries, and Baas figured to roll off around the same time as Diehl and Snee. Unfortunately, as soon as he got here Baas joined the parade of Giants wrecked by injuries before their time.


Fair that he and the OL started run blocking better as they qualified for the playoffs. For most of the season they seemed to lead the league in 2 and 9 yards to go...
RE: RE: Baas kind of sucked that year as I recall  
McNally's_Nuts : 7/8/2022 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15749570 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Jimmy Googs said:

Quote:


So to be fair, we won a Super Bowl despite him at Center...

He played hurt most of the year, but looked good in the Super Bowl run. Baas was a solid interior lineman who had been durable with the 49ers. Reese signed him as a bridge to the next-gen line. Though pricey, the contract was not a bad move: the hole was glaring after O’Hara, Seubert and Koets all suffered career-ending injuries, and Baas figured to roll off around the same time as Diehl and Snee. Unfortunately, as soon as he got here Baas joined the parade of Giants wrecked by injuries before their time.


Adam Koets was filling in at center when O'Hara went down in 2010 and he did a damn good job of it.

Then Koets got hurt in 2010, Giants released O'Hara and signed Baas/
RE: Center has been a major issue  
CT Charlie : 7/8/2022 10:37 pm : link
In comment 15749401 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Since O’Hara retired. Too many guys light in the pants that get knocked back into the pocket preventing any stepping up. Gates has probably been the best center since and he was just learning the position still when he got injured.

If the QB can’t step up and is required to drift back speed rushers will meet the qb 10 yards behind the line. Regardless how good the tacklers are. Not saying the tackles have been any good, but Solder was serviceable in NE when he could wash the speed rushers past Brady.


Amen.

Because of their youth, our tackles will be league-average or slightly above (considered as a pair). The interior, though, will be below the league average. DJ will try to step forward just about the time a DL collapses the pocket. At least he's less likely to get stripped or take a 12-yard loss.
RE: RE: Baas kind of sucked that year as I recall  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/9/2022 11:07 am : link
In comment 15749570 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Jimmy Googs said:

Quote:


So to be fair, we won a Super Bowl despite him at Center...

He played hurt most of the year, but looked good in the Super Bowl run. Baas was a solid interior lineman who had been durable with the 49ers. Reese signed him as a bridge to the next-gen line. Though pricey, the contract was not a bad move: the hole was glaring after O’Hara, Seubert and Koets all suffered career-ending injuries, and Baas figured to roll off around the same time as Diehl and Snee. Unfortunately, as soon as he got here Baas joined the parade of Giants wrecked by injuries before their time.


Lot of tap dancing to explain Baas. I think its more succinct to say he kind of sucked.
2011  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/9/2022 12:05 pm : link
had a very talented trio of WR's with a upper tier QB who could read defenses. Defenses had a hard time accounting for all the WR's and Eli was brilliant going to the right guy. The OL was good enough for Eli to accomplish this. I think they averaged 400 yards total offense per game. Then Nicks got hurt in 2012.

By 2013 the offense averaged 300 yard/game. No more dynamic group of WR's. Exposed. Had the Giants had a above OL and running game they would have been much more competitive in Eli's later years as he could make lesser WR's work but they needed that strong run game.

Gilbride took the hit but it was a flawed group.
The offensive line is still a work-in-progress.  
Klaatu : 7/9/2022 12:42 pm : link
Still a big question mark at Center, where, with Nick Gates on the shelf, the Giants signed a couple of 30 year-old fill-ins with limited experience at the position to one-year deals, and gave a holdover OG from last year some snaps at OC with the 2nd team in the Spring. They didn't draft an OC prospect or sign a UDFA OC. So here we are, going to war with army we have, not the one we wish we had. I hope it'll be enough.
2011 Oline also very much sucked  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/9/2022 12:47 pm : link
its the inherent nature of the NFL, you're older players often deteoriate very rapidly. Mystifying the Giants didn't seem to understand this, a combination of hubris and nostalgiac sentimentality that did this organization dirty.
RE: The OP’s history of investment at RT is inaccurate.  
Ivan15 : 7/10/2022 9:11 am : link
In comment 15749285 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
2012 - Diehl started at RT in the fifth year of a six-year, $31MM contract.
2013 - NYG drafted Pugh at #19 to play RT.
2014 - Pugh remained at RT.
2015 - NYG drafted Flowers at #9 to play RT, before Beatty tore his pec.

The problem under Reese, at least until 2016, was not lack of investment, at RT or the OL overall. The problem was a combination of bad picks, bad luck, and wishful thinking. In 2016, the team went all-in to upgrade an awful defense, and the offense suffered accordingly.

The significance of Beatty’s injury should not be overlooked. Beatty had developed into at least a serviceable LT. If not for that, Flowers would have stayed at RT for at least one or two seasons in the McAdoo offense and they might have figured out that he wasn’t capable of switching to LT. When the team was ready to move on from Beatty, either Pugh moves out to LT or they draft or find a FA LT. In a way that was still kicking the can down the road but it couldn’t have been a worse outcome than what actually happened.
RE: 2011 Oline also very much sucked  
FStubbs : 7/10/2022 9:24 am : link
In comment 15750006 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
its the inherent nature of the NFL, you're older players often deteoriate very rapidly. Mystifying the Giants didn't seem to understand this, a combination of hubris and nostalgiac sentimentality that did this organization dirty.


One of the many mistakes Reese made was assuming Diehl and Snee simply had off years. Injuries cut their years as effective players short - they should've been in their prime another 3-4 years when you look around at offensive linemen on other teams. He rolled the dice on those two too many times.

Beatty's career getting cut short hurt as well - as pointed out the idea was Beatty on one side and Flowers on the other (even though Reese's hot take on that pick was "I think he'll be a good guard").

I don't think you necessarily need an offensive line with 5 all pros (though having such a line would be great!). A functional one that can keep the QB upright enough to keep the offense moving, and keep RBs from getting nailed behind the line of scrimmage, should be enough in today's game.

If we have Thomas and Neal right, then 3 JAGs to fill out the line should give us a functional line. It might take another season to get there though, since Neal will be a rookie.
FStubbs  
mittenedman : 7/10/2022 11:54 am : link
That's the Wild Card: how quickly will Neal be up to speed?

I agree with your point about 2 OT's pacing a good OLine. Bill Walsh always talked about the importance of bookend OTs, how they open up the offense, allow you to run to both sides (balance) and pass block without max pro. (More guys in routes.)

Watching the Giants keep 6 or 7 into block and still give up immediate pressure, with the 3 receivers out in routes blanketed, has been the norm. I know, DO IT ANYWAYZ Jones!!! But still.....

2 years ago, Tristan Wirfs was an immediate All Pro player and Neal carries a similar grade. We'll see.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 