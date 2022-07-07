Is Evan Neal the piece they've been Missing? mittenedman : 7/7/2022 6:56 pm

How long has the Offensive Line sucked? Since 2012 after Hurricane Sandy. That is no exaggeration. It also coincides to when Kareem McKenzie retired.



If you look at the list of RTs since then.....holy hell.



Justin Pugh - ended up at G

Marshall Newhouse

Bobby Hart

Chad Wheeler

Mike Remmers - a barely serviceable version of Remmers where a stiff breeze gave him a back spasm

Cameron Fleming

Nate Solder



I mean, what in the ever-living f#ck did they think was going to happen? 10 years of pounding the table about fixing the OL and this is what the RT position looked like? Were they even trying? It's a bunch of low-rent, pop gun options. It's hard to believe - but the Giants haven't had a decent RT in over 10 years! They might have a great one now. Daboll, Jones & Barkley will get all the credit, but the RT kicking ass instead of being a turnstyle is going to be huge for this team.