Forgotten Giants: Rodney Hampton

Keaton028 : 7/10/2022 2:34 pm
Slow day so I figured I'd make a post about one of my favorite Giants. I read BBI's content daily as, IMO, it is far and away the best site for Giants content. However, amongst all the news and reminiscing about better times, I hardly see anyone ever bring up the Giants most consistent workhorse back of the 90's, #27 Rodney Hampton.

Watching Hampton carry the load while I was a young boy in the 90's is what turned me into a Giants fan, specifically his performance in the 1993 Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings. Granted, after that season, those Dan Reeves teams were awful, with no passing game, led by the putrid Dave Brown. But, something about the way Hampton quietly churned out 1000 Yard Season after 1000 Yard Season endeared me to the guy. I collected all of his football cards, would go up to Albany every summer to see him at training camp- even wore his number on my high school sports teams. Yet, I hardly see him mentioned or remembered here. Among some of his accomplishments:

2x Pro Bowler
5X 1,000 Yard Rusher
SB Champ 1990 Rookie Season

By no means are these Hall of Fame numbers, but Hampton was pretty damn good for a 5 year window, especially when the Giants had little else on offense. But, I don't think he's even in the Giants Ring of Honor. It's weird how he just kind of got injured, put on weight and disappeared. I don't know. Just wanted to pay some respect to one of my all time favorite Giants, who quietly did his job well.

Do any of you have any favorite Giants players you feel do not get their due respect?
Rodney Hampton Tribute - ( New Window )
I've mentioned  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2022 3:04 pm : link
him previously, but CB Perry Williams does not get the credit he deserves for such a long and steady career with the Giants.

I also think Kareem McKenzie should get more respect.
Another  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2022 3:05 pm : link
Ron Stone.
I wish Kevin Boss  
Route 9 : 7/10/2022 3:09 pm : link
Had a 10-15 year career here
I know all of the attention went to  
Route 9 : 7/10/2022 3:13 pm : link
The DEs but that Robbins/Cofield combo in the middle surely helped out
RE: I've mentioned  
Keaton028 : 7/10/2022 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15750516 Eric from BBI said:

him previously, but CB Perry Williams does not get the credit he deserves for such a long and steady career with the Giants.

I also think Kareem McKenzie should get more respect.


Perry Williams was just before my time but absolutely agree on Kareem McKenzie.

On the CB note, I really loved Philippi Sparks!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/10/2022 3:26 pm : link
We share the same birthday of April 3rd. Haha.

A favorite of mine growing up, but GY should not have matched that 49ers offer to bring him back.
Zeke Womatt  
SirLoinOfBeef : 7/10/2022 3:29 pm : link
was a great blocking TE along with the more famous Howard Cross.
RE: Another  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/10/2022 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15750517 Eric from BBI said:

Ron Stone.


Totally agree with KcKenzie and Stone. In fact, McKenzie IMO was the most important signing of that 2005 UFA signing class (McKenzie, Pierce, Burress, et al.).

That 2005 UFA class was one hell of a good job by Accorsi, BTW. Stating the obvious, but it sometimes gets lost in the shuffle.
Hampton  
upnyg : 7/10/2022 4:07 pm : link
I feel the same way. Watched him, played real well for 5 yearsm then seemed like he disappeared at the time.

Actually, I did meet him in person in Milford CT in 1992 (I think) signing autographs at a crad shop. Nice enough guy, was huge when I met him.

Same with OJ, but a little less...he's well respected but still in my opinion played a huge role in filling in at RB and then playing well.

Rob Carpenter, when the Giants had no heros on the team he played well. There are several examples/
One of my  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2022 4:40 pm : link
favorite Giants of all time who was stuck on mostly bad teams and deserved better was Charles Way.

RE: Hampton  
Keaton028 : 7/10/2022 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15750530 upnyg said:

I feel the same way. Watched him, played real well for 5 yearsm then seemed like he disappeared at the time.

Actually, I did meet him in person in Milford CT in 1992 (I think) signing autographs at a crad shop. Nice enough guy, was huge when I met him.

Same with OJ, but a little less...he's well respected but still in my opinion played a huge role in filling in at RB and then playing well.

Rob Carpenter, when the Giants had no heros on the team he played well. There are several examples/


Awesome story. I think I owned pretty much all of his football cards growing up!
RE: ...  
Keaton028 : 7/10/2022 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15750524 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

We share the same birthday of April 3rd. Haha.

A favorite of mine growing up, but GY should not have matched that 49ers offer to bring him back.


Oh definitely. He was pretty well wore out by then.
RE: One of my  
Keaton028 : 7/10/2022 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15750545 Eric from BBI said:

favorite Giants of all time who was stuck on mostly bad teams and deserved better was Charles Way.



Charles Way epitomized the 1997 season to me. He made plays he had no business making, and the Giants won games for the first time in like 4 years. Tough guy who could grind it out as well as catch passes. I think he is still with the team in some capacity?
I might have read this drunk so don't take it as the gospel....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/10/2022 5:07 pm : link
But I think Way's wife is the NJ Secretary of State. Pretty wild if true.
RE: I might have read this drunk so don't take it as the gospel....  
Keaton028 : 7/10/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15750559 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

But I think Way's wife is the NJ Secretary of State. Pretty wild if true.


No, I think you’re correct after doing a very brief Wikipedia scan.
......  
Route 9 : 7/10/2022 5:43 pm : link
Brad Daluiso?
Forgotten?  
trueblueinpw : 7/10/2022 6:12 pm : link
Rodney Hampton forgotten? Not in Houston, Texas! Hampton was a great Giant and a Champion. He’s my all time favorite Giants running back. He was pretty much all there was to cheer for on a lot of Sundays when I was a kid. I kind of laugh at people around here when they say that Barkley just needs a better team around him. How many games did Hampton play where everyone in the Stadium knew he was getting the ball? Still, he ran. And he ran a lot!

As great as he was on the field he’s been even better since retiring. He’s always been a character guy and a family guy and a community guy. I haven’t been in Houston for 5 or so years, but he was a huge part of that city. Family has a bail bonds business, since way back in the day, but Rodney does a lot of work with kids and football. Has a daughter too that’s a track star. I don’t know if things have changed, but for as long as I’ve known, he’s a terrific person. A great Giant and a great guy too. I haven’t forgotten him at all! And I’m pretty sure he was at a game not too long ago. In fact, I think I’ve seen him at the Stadium a bunch of time.
I don’t think Hampton is forgotten. He was THE Giants’ running back  
Ivan15 : 7/10/2022 6:28 pm : link
Of the 90s decade.
You don't forget about players like Hampton  
Gman11 : 7/10/2022 7:04 pm : link
You forget about players like Butch Woolfolk.
RE: ...  
FStubbs : 7/10/2022 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15750524 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:

We share the same birthday of April 3rd. Haha.

A favorite of mine growing up, but GY should not have matched that 49ers offer to bring him back.


GY did it to try to prove he wasn't a doormat when it came to Free agency. Bad decision though.
RE: Forgotten?  
Keaton028 : 7/10/2022 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15750587 trueblueinpw said:

Rodney Hampton forgotten? Not in Houston, Texas! Hampton was a great Giant and a Champion. He’s my all time favorite Giants running back. He was pretty much all there was to cheer for on a lot of Sundays when I was a kid. I kind of laugh at people around here when they say that Barkley just needs a better team around him. How many games did Hampton play where everyone in the Stadium knew he was getting the ball? Still, he ran. And he ran a lot!

As great as he was on the field he’s been even better since retiring. He’s always been a character guy and a family guy and a community guy. I haven’t been in Houston for 5 or so years, but he was a huge part of that city. Family has a bail bonds business, since way back in the day, but Rodney does a lot of work with kids and football. Has a daughter too that’s a track star. I don’t know if things have changed, but for as long as I’ve known, he’s a terrific person. A great Giant and a great guy too. I haven’t forgotten him at all! And I’m pretty sure he was at a game not too long ago. In fact, I think I’ve seen him at the Stadium a bunch of time.


Thats awesome. And I can attest to so many Sundays as a kid where Hampton was the only player on offense you could look forward to watching. I remember in ‘95 he had a 4 TD game against the Jim Everett led Saints. I was through the moon. I don’t think I’ve ever been given so much joy from such a meaningless game hahaha
RE: RE: One of my  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2022 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15750557 Keaton028 said:

In comment 15750545 Eric from BBI said:





favorite Giants of all time who was stuck on mostly bad teams and deserved better was Charles Way.





Charles Way epitomized the 1997 season to me. He made plays he had no business making, and the Giants won games for the first time in like 4 years. Tough guy who could grind it out as well as catch passes. I think he is still with the team in some capacity?


He was for a while. I think he's with the NFL in player development now.
RE: I don’t think Hampton is forgotten. He was THE Giants’ running back  
BamaBlue : 7/10/2022 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15750591 Ivan15 said:

Of the 90s decade.


+1 Want a forgotten Giant... Greg Comella. Here are some memories...


Greg Comella - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I don’t think Hampton is forgotten. He was THE Giants’ running back  
Brick72 : 7/10/2022 8:50 pm : link
In comment 15750630 BamaBlue said:

In comment 15750591 Ivan15 said:



+1 Want a forgotten Giant... Greg Comella. Here are some memories...
Greg Comella - ( New Window )

OMG! Are you serious?!? Greg Comella in the Giants HOF?
Hypothetical Question  
mittenedman : 7/10/2022 9:04 pm : link
*Rodney Hampton
*Joe Morris
*Tiki Barber
*Brandon Jacobs
*Ahmad Bradshaw
*Saquon Barkley

You have to win 1 game. Who are you taking, in their prime?
RE: Hypothetical Question  
Keaton028 : 7/10/2022 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15750709 mittenedman said:

*Rodney Hampton
*Joe Morris
*Tiki Barber
*Brandon Jacobs
*Ahmad Bradshaw
*Saquon Barkley

You have to win 1 game. Who are you taking, in their prime?



Sigh… 2005 Tiki…. He was damn near an MVP candidate that season
I agree on Tiki. The others were very important to the Giants, but  
Ira : 7/10/2022 9:16 pm : link
Tiki was the Giants offense for a while.
RE: I agree on Tiki. The others were very important to the Giants, but  
shocktheworld : 7/10/2022 10:45 pm : link
In comment 15750725 Ira said:

Tiki was the Giants offense for a while.



C'mon man... that's an easy answer yes TIKI went out on a bad note, but he is still the best Giants RB ever...including Saquon....easily
99 yd to run on his first carry  
Dave : 7/11/2022 5:34 am : link
Preseason but still, loved RH
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/11/2022 6:12 am : link
Not the biggest Tiki fan, but he's the best Giants RB I've ever seen. And it isn't even close. I think one could make a HOF argument for him too, considering dudes like Bettis are in Canton.
I was also a big Hampton fan  
GiantTuff1 : 7/11/2022 7:16 am : link
I remember it was around 1996 when Hampton I believe was a RFA and San Francisco signed him to an offer sheet. I was crushed at the thought we would lose him and I believe the Giants matched. I was excited.

Unfortunately, unbeknownst to me he was already pretty cooked from the pounding of carrying the team for several years prior and pretty much disappeared. He rushed for over 800 yards and 3.3 avg. in 1996 and then appeared in two games the following year and never again.

Looking back at his stats I'm surprised to see he was only over 4.0 his first three years in the league (90-92) and in 93-97 he was a sub 4.0 runner. Shows you the Giants truly ran him into a brick wall since nothing else was happening on offense. I wish he got more longevity and could have had a Joe Morris backend of his career while Tiki emerged but Rodney was a joy to watch while he played. Very graceful for a big guy and did not avoid contact. A full steam train.
James Brewer  
Jimmy Googs : 7/11/2022 7:37 am : link
Giants that need to be forgotten...
RE: RE: Hypothetical Question  
KingBlue : 7/11/2022 7:57 am : link
In comment 15750714 Keaton028 said:

In comment 15750709 mittenedman said:





*Rodney Hampton
*Joe Morris
*Tiki Barber
*Brandon Jacobs
*Ahmad Bradshaw
*Saquon Barkley

You have to win 1 game. Who are you taking, in their prime?




Sigh… 2005 Tiki…. He was damn near an MVP candidate that season


you have to win one game. You forgot one guy that has to be considered...Who am I taking in their prime... Frank Gifford.
RE: I've mentioned  
Bear vs Shark : 7/11/2022 8:18 am : link
In comment 15750516 Eric from BBI said:

him previously, but CB Perry Williams does not get the credit he deserves for such a long and steady career with the Giants.

I also think Kareem McKenzie should get more respect.
I agree about Kareem McKenzie. Is Rodney Hampton really forgotten? I always thought he was pretty well revered, but this may be due to the fact that his teams were the first I was able to remember as a child.
I wonder how bad his knee was in 97.  
Matt M. : 7/11/2022 8:56 am : link
I remember him being out most of the season, their running g game was struggling, and a big deal was made that Hampton was being activated late on the year. I didn't expect a miracle. But, I thought we were going to get a handful of carries a game from him. I dont recall if he even touched the ball the few downs he was on the field
RE: Hypothetical Question  
mfjmfj : 7/11/2022 9:14 am : link
In comment 15750709 mittenedman said:

*Rodney Hampton
*Joe Morris
*Tiki Barber
*Brandon Jacobs
*Ahmad Bradshaw
*Saquon Barkley

You have to win 1 game. Who are you taking, in their prime?


In order:
Tiki Barber

pretty big gap

next three are close to a pick'em

Little Joe
BJ
Ahmad
Rodney

and beetle bomb by a long margin

Saquon
RE: RE: RE: I don’t think Hampton is forgotten. He was THE Giants’ running back  
BamaBlue : 7/11/2022 9:17 am : link
In comment 15750698 Brick72 said:

In comment 15750630 BamaBlue said:





In comment 15750591 Ivan15 said:



+1 Want a forgotten Giant... Greg Comella. Here are some memories...
Greg Comella - ( New Window )


OMG! Are you serious?!? Greg Comella in the Giants HOF?


Who's talking about the HOF (other than you)? The rest of us are talking about Forgotten Giants...
My wife calls Hampton "P-less" because of that one game where the P  
PatersonPlank : 7/11/2022 10:16 am : link
in Hampton was falling off his jersey
#30 Ron Johnson  
Damfino : 7/11/2022 5:50 pm : link
Agree with most that Hampton was our best back but not far behind for those that back a while was Ron Johnson, he was a glider, so smooth.
RE: #30 Ron Johnson  
PatersonPlank : 7/11/2022 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15751340 Damfino said:

Agree with most that Hampton was our best back but not far behind for those that back a while was Ron Johnson, he was a glider, so smooth.


I'd put Ron Johnson solidly ahead of Hampton
Keith Hamilton rarely gets brought up when discussing 90s era Giatns  
kdog77 : 7/11/2022 7:38 pm : link
He played all 12 seasons with the team, rarely missed any games and finished with 63 sacks.
I loved Rodney as a kid  
Aaroninma : 7/12/2022 11:23 am : link
I was 8-10 years old in his prime,right in the wheelhouse of attaching yourself to players

He was in the lobby of my hotel(with quite a few guys) after the Ravens game a few years ago where they had like, an Alumni game. I had drank a bit too much at the game, and I didnt have the nerve to say hello to him, didnt want to bother him.

Hampton's first carry  
xtian : 10:19 am : link
89 yard touchdown run up the middle in the first preseason game!

Rodney was the Giants 1st round pick #24 overall. 1st round RBs picked in the 1990 draft: #2 Blair Thomas, Jets [ugh LOL]; #17 Emmitt Smith, Dallas [great HOF]; #19 Darrell Thompson, Green Bay [meh]; #20 Steve Broussard, Atlanta [fair]; #24 Rodney Hampton, Giants [solid yay!]; #25 Dexter Carter, 49ers [weak].
