Forgotten Giants: Rodney Hampton

Slow day so I figured I'd make a post about one of my favorite Giants. I read BBI's content daily as, IMO, it is far and away the best site for Giants content. However, amongst all the news and reminiscing about better times, I hardly see anyone ever bring up the Giants most consistent workhorse back of the 90's, #27 Rodney Hampton.
Watching Hampton carry the load while I was a young boy in the 90's is what turned me into a Giants fan, specifically his performance in the 1993 Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings. Granted, after that season, those Dan Reeves teams were awful, with no passing game, led by the putrid Dave Brown. But, something about the way Hampton quietly churned out 1000 Yard Season after 1000 Yard Season endeared me to the guy. I collected all of his football cards, would go up to Albany every summer to see him at training camp- even wore his number on my high school sports teams. Yet, I hardly see him mentioned or remembered here. Among some of his accomplishments:
2x Pro Bowler
5X 1,000 Yard Rusher
SB Champ 1990 Rookie Season
By no means are these Hall of Fame numbers, but Hampton was pretty damn good for a 5 year window, especially when the Giants had little else on offense. But, I don't think he's even in the Giants Ring of Honor. It's weird how he just kind of got injured, put on weight and disappeared. I don't know. Just wanted to pay some respect to one of my all time favorite Giants, who quietly did his job well.
Do any of you have any favorite Giants players you feel do not get their due respect?
I also think Kareem McKenzie should get more respect.
Perry Williams was just before my time but absolutely agree on Kareem McKenzie.
On the CB note, I really loved Philippi Sparks!
A favorite of mine growing up, but GY should not have matched that 49ers offer to bring him back.
Totally agree with KcKenzie and Stone. In fact, McKenzie IMO was the most important signing of that 2005 UFA signing class (McKenzie, Pierce, Burress, et al.).
That 2005 UFA class was one hell of a good job by Accorsi, BTW. Stating the obvious, but it sometimes gets lost in the shuffle.
Actually, I did meet him in person in Milford CT in 1992 (I think) signing autographs at a crad shop. Nice enough guy, was huge when I met him.
Same with OJ, but a little less...he's well respected but still in my opinion played a huge role in filling in at RB and then playing well.
Rob Carpenter, when the Giants had no heros on the team he played well. There are several examples/
Awesome story. I think I owned pretty much all of his football cards growing up!
Oh definitely. He was pretty well wore out by then.
Charles Way epitomized the 1997 season to me. He made plays he had no business making, and the Giants won games for the first time in like 4 years. Tough guy who could grind it out as well as catch passes. I think he is still with the team in some capacity?
No, I think you’re correct after doing a very brief Wikipedia scan.
As great as he was on the field he’s been even better since retiring. He’s always been a character guy and a family guy and a community guy. I haven’t been in Houston for 5 or so years, but he was a huge part of that city. Family has a bail bonds business, since way back in the day, but Rodney does a lot of work with kids and football. Has a daughter too that’s a track star. I don’t know if things have changed, but for as long as I’ve known, he’s a terrific person. A great Giant and a great guy too. I haven’t forgotten him at all! And I’m pretty sure he was at a game not too long ago. In fact, I think I’ve seen him at the Stadium a bunch of time.
As great as he was on the field he’s been even better since retiring. He’s always been a character guy and a family guy and a community guy. I haven’t been in Houston for 5 or so years, but he was a huge part of that city. Family has a bail bonds business, since way back in the day, but Rodney does a lot of work with kids and football. Has a daughter too that’s a track star. I don’t know if things have changed, but for as long as I’ve known, he’s a terrific person. A great Giant and a great guy too. I haven’t forgotten him at all! And I’m pretty sure he was at a game not too long ago. In fact, I think I’ve seen him at the Stadium a bunch of time.
Thats awesome. And I can attest to so many Sundays as a kid where Hampton was the only player on offense you could look forward to watching. I remember in ‘95 he had a 4 TD game against the Jim Everett led Saints. I was through the moon. I don’t think I’ve ever been given so much joy from such a meaningless game hahaha
favorite Giants of all time who was stuck on mostly bad teams and deserved better was Charles Way.
Charles Way epitomized the 1997 season to me. He made plays he had no business making, and the Giants won games for the first time in like 4 years. Tough guy who could grind it out as well as catch passes. I think he is still with the team in some capacity?
He was for a while. I think he's with the NFL in player development now.
Want a forgotten Giant... Greg Comella.
Greg Comella - ( New Window )
Want a forgotten Giant... Greg Comella.
Greg Comella - ( New Window )
OMG! Are you serious?!? Greg Comella in the Giants HOF?
*Joe Morris
*Tiki Barber
*Brandon Jacobs
*Ahmad Bradshaw
*Saquon Barkley
You have to win 1 game. Who are you taking, in their prime?
Sigh… 2005 Tiki…. He was damn near an MVP candidate that season
C'mon man... that's an easy answer yes TIKI went out on a bad note, but he is still the best Giants RB ever...including Saquon....easily
Unfortunately, unbeknownst to me he was already pretty cooked from the pounding of carrying the team for several years prior and pretty much disappeared. He rushed for over 800 yards and 3.3 avg. in 1996 and then appeared in two games the following year and never again.
Looking back at his stats I'm surprised to see he was only over 4.0 his first three years in the league (90-92) and in 93-97 he was a sub 4.0 runner. Shows you the Giants truly ran him into a brick wall since nothing else was happening on offense. I wish he got more longevity and could have had a Joe Morris backend of his career while Tiki emerged but Rodney was a joy to watch while he played. Very graceful for a big guy and did not avoid contact. A full steam train.
*Rodney Hampton
you have to win one game. You forgot one guy that has to be considered...Who am I taking in their prime... Frank Gifford.
*Joe Morris
*Tiki Barber
*Brandon Jacobs
*Ahmad Bradshaw
*Saquon Barkley
You have to win 1 game. Who are you taking, in their prime?
In order:
Tiki Barber
pretty big gap
next three are close to a pick'em
Little Joe
BJ
Ahmad
Rodney
and beetle bomb by a long margin
Saquon
Who's talking about the HOF (other than you)? The rest of us are talking about Forgotten Giants...
I'd put Ron Johnson solidly ahead of Hampton
He was in the lobby of my hotel(with quite a few guys) after the Ravens game a few years ago where they had like, an Alumni game. I had drank a bit too much at the game, and I didnt have the nerve to say hello to him, didnt want to bother him.
Rodney was the Giants 1st round pick #24 overall. 1st round RBs picked in the 1990 draft: #2 Blair Thomas, Jets [ugh LOL]; #17 Emmitt Smith, Dallas [great HOF]; #19 Darrell Thompson, Green Bay [meh]; #20 Steve Broussard, Atlanta [fair]; #24 Rodney Hampton, Giants [solid yay!]; #25 Dexter Carter, 49ers [weak].