Forgotten Giants: Rodney Hampton

Slow day so I figured I'd make a post about one of my favorite Giants. I read BBI's content daily as, IMO, it is far and away the best site for Giants content. However, amongst all the news and reminiscing about better times, I hardly see anyone ever bring up the Giants most consistent workhorse back of the 90's, #27 Rodney Hampton.Watching Hampton carry the load while I was a young boy in the 90's is what turned me into a Giants fan, specifically his performance in the 1993 Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings. Granted, after that season, those Dan Reeves teams were awful, with no passing game, led by the putrid Dave Brown. But, something about the way Hampton quietly churned out 1000 Yard Season after 1000 Yard Season endeared me to the guy. I collected all of his football cards, would go up to Albany every summer to see him at training camp- even wore his number on my high school sports teams. Yet, I hardly see him mentioned or remembered here. Among some of his accomplishments:2x Pro Bowler5X 1,000 Yard RusherSB Champ 1990 Rookie SeasonBy no means are these Hall of Fame numbers, but Hampton was pretty damn good for a 5 year window, especially when the Giants had little else on offense. But, I don't think he's even in the Giants Ring of Honor. It's weird how he just kind of got injured, put on weight and disappeared. I don't know. Just wanted to pay some respect to one of my all time favorite Giants, who quietly did his job well.Do any of you have any favorite Giants players you feel do not get their due respect? Rodney Hampton Tribute - ( New Window