BBV - Saquon Barkley ‘doesn’t know how to play running back'

says NFC Coach in ESPN article
https://www.bigblueview.com/2022/7/12/23205472/saquon-barkley-doesnt-know-how-to-play-running-back-says-nfc-coach
https://www.espn.com/nfl/insider/insider/story/_/id/34156442/ranking-nfl-top-10-running-backs-2022-execs-coaches-players-make-their-picks-best-rushers
|“I’m down on him — he still doesn’t know how to play running back enough,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.”
His only problem?
True and if he does not change it will be evident so you then use him in that mode and RB2 becomes RB1 for better and worse and what we have seen is RB2 get more production on less talent in THAT ROLE dude to having a better mindset and mentality for a true RB role. However this way you maximize his potential/production playing to his strengths and hopefully get a good trade offer prior to the deadline for a player that is going to be let go more than likely OR Daboll & Co. are ok changing the old vision for his use. If they decide to start using him in the reality he can be a Uber 3rd down motion-back and gadget/utility guy role at the proper price point. He can run a lot of routes having motion from RB, KT & Shep lets you place player for player how you like at times.
Quote:
been injuries. It takes time to come back from an ACL and a high ankle sprain, but both are not long term injuries.
His only problem?
Yes, his only problem.
That doesn't mean he's a perfect RB, he's not. He's not a great blocker at all, but the only reason he hasn't been able to do what he did his rookie season, is because of injuries.
So yes, his only problem.
Time to move on soon, thankfully.
They said the same thing about Barry Sander.
Barkley had a 2,000 yard season behind a terrible OL.
Let me say that again, 2,000 yards behind a a terrible OL.
HIs main problem has been injuries.
+1 "Gimme" 4 yarders - right. The pile was stopped, not moving forward.
His stats the first 2 years show what a dynamic back he is, and hopefully can be again when healthy. This is what people should use when comparing him to others. Its just not fair to say Booker is better because of last season. Last season Barkley was at 50% (maybe).
If you aren't going to recognize how much shittier our offense has been since Barkley's knee tear than I don't know what to say. 23ppg, 21ppg, 17.5ppg and then 15ppg. Its pretty damn clear the impact he had.
And i'm not advocating the pick, it was dumb. But separate that conversation to whether or not he's ever helped the team because the two conversations are blended and don't make any sense.
I can't wait to be rid of Barkley and Jones, when the stink of Gettleman will no longer suffocate this franchise.
To me his lack of production due to role mismanagement, poor talent blocking in front of him, scheme fit issues, and injury is far more the reason for his struggles of late than his perceived ability to play RB
Obviously I'm not a orthopedist, so I'm not saying this is true or a predictor, but I don't think it's as easy as assuming all of these things aren't related and don't have an increased likelihood of repeating.
Here's what we do know -- Barkley sprains his ankles pretty regularly and he needs them in good shape to be the explosive player we saw in 2018.
Put another way -- I would be incredibly not surprised if Barkley misses four games with an ankle injury next year.
I ve stated this before, that pick set into motion a domino reaction for other mistakes. One could make the case it cost the Giants Allen or Herbert.
Ridiculous move by Gettleman
Yeah, we should have taken Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen....
Obviously I'm not a orthopedist, so I'm not saying this is true or a predictor, but I don't think it's as easy as assuming all of these things aren't related and don't have an increased likelihood of repeating.
Here's what we do know -- Barkley sprains his ankles pretty regularly and he needs them in good shape to be the explosive player we saw in 2018.
Put another way -- I would be incredibly not surprised if Barkley misses four games with an ankle injury next year.
If you aren't going to recognize how much shittier our offense has been since Barkley's knee tear than I don't know what to say. 23ppg, 21ppg, 17.5ppg and then 15ppg. Its pretty damn clear the impact he had.
And i'm not advocating the pick, it was dumb. But separate that conversation to whether or not he's ever helped the team because the two conversations are blended and don't make any sense.
It turns out that over the long haul, the 4 yarder crowd is correct. The most important RB statistic that correlates to winning is Run Success Rate. Got look it up, I am tired of defining it. RSR is the only common RB statistic that correlates with winning. Total yards, yards per carry, receiving yards, etc. None of these correlate to wins for RB. The main issue for RBs is that their use is situational. If you are leading by enough or late in the game, you run to run the clock out. Yardage is immaterial. On defense, you play the pass and give up the running yards, because they keep the clock running and are largely immaterial. RBs get most of their passes as dump offs from failed passing plays, often on third and long and they don't make it to the chains.
Regarding points per game. In Barkley's rookie season, is it possible that OBJ, Eli, and a functional SS had more to do with the difference?
Anybody who says his rookie year was great, I'm sorry, I beg to differ. He got way too much of his yards on just a handful of plays that were not impactful towards wins. Too much of his yards came in garbage time. And he was still bottom of the league in RSR, which means he danced and got got dumped alot.
“I’m down on him — he still doesn’t know how to play running back enough,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.”
He is here today that is all that matters. Hope he makes everyone eat crow this year. Hope he takes a lot to the house, picks up the blitz and does what we need to do in order to win. I am not worried what anyone else is saying get him on the field and let us see what happens.
I've been hoping the speed of the NFL game would slow down for him, and these things would improve. Injuries are ruining his NYG tenure, and now he plays for a GM that I suspect would prefer not to sink a big chunk of cap space into a RB. Agree with David B, they've got to get him out in space using the passing game, and set up the run while the OL develops cohesion and experience.
I've been hoping the speed of the NFL game would slow down for him, and these things would improve. Injuries are ruining his NYG tenure, and now he plays for a GM that I suspect would prefer not to sink a big chunk of cap space into a RB. Agree with David B, they've got to get him out in space using the passing game, and set up the run while the OL develops cohesion and experience.
Not according to this guy...
Kmed6000 : 11:11 am : link : reply
been injuries.
Quote:
we scored about 16ppg the last 2 seasons with that strategy. You sure you want that? It only works for teams with top tier QB's and/or a very talented rosters.
If you aren't going to recognize how much shittier our offense has been since Barkley's knee tear than I don't know what to say. 23ppg, 21ppg, 17.5ppg and then 15ppg. Its pretty damn clear the impact he had.
And i'm not advocating the pick, it was dumb. But separate that conversation to whether or not he's ever helped the team because the two conversations are blended and don't make any sense.
It turns out that over the long haul, the 4 yarder crowd is correct. The most important RB statistic that correlates to winning is Run Success Rate. Got look it up, I am tired of defining it. RSR is the only common RB statistic that correlates with winning. Total yards, yards per carry, receiving yards, etc. None of these correlate to wins for RB. The main issue for RBs is that their use is situational. If you are leading by enough or late in the game, you run to run the clock out. Yardage is immaterial. On defense, you play the pass and give up the running yards, because they keep the clock running and are largely immaterial. RBs get most of their passes as dump offs from failed passing plays, often on third and long and they don't make it to the chains.
Regarding points per game. In Barkley's rookie season, is it possible that OBJ, Eli, and a functional SS had more to do with the difference?
Anybody who says his rookie year was great, I'm sorry, I beg to differ. He got way too much of his yards on just a handful of plays that were not impactful towards wins. Too much of his yards came in garbage time. And he was still bottom of the league in RSR, which means he danced and got got dumped alot.
Already addressed. It works well for teams that are already built well (which speaks to the timing of the pick more than lack of ability). Don't really care to rehash the rest, we won't agree.
If you aren't going to recognize how much shittier our offense has been since Barkley's knee tear than I don't know what to say. 23ppg, 21ppg, 17.5ppg and then 15ppg. Its pretty damn clear the impact he had.
And i'm not advocating the pick, it was dumb. But separate that conversation to whether or not he's ever helped the team because the two conversations are blended and don't make any sense.
The decline in PPG follows the crappier/declining QB play moreso over these four years. The Giants have shown to be able to run the ball adequately without Saquon on the field. They lose some in the passing game without him as a target, but gain in pass protection.
Long story short...I think him & DJ aren't on this roster this time next year.
Quote:
we scored about 16ppg the last 2 seasons with that strategy. You sure you want that? It only works for teams with top tier QB's and/or a very talented rosters.
If you aren't going to recognize how much shittier our offense has been since Barkley's knee tear than I don't know what to say. 23ppg, 21ppg, 17.5ppg and then 15ppg. Its pretty damn clear the impact he had.
And i'm not advocating the pick, it was dumb. But separate that conversation to whether or not he's ever helped the team because the two conversations are blended and don't make any sense.
It turns out that over the long haul, the 4 yarder crowd is correct. The most important RB statistic that correlates to winning is Run Success Rate. Got look it up, I am tired of defining it. RSR is the only common RB statistic that correlates with winning. Total yards, yards per carry, receiving yards, etc. None of these correlate to wins for RB. The main issue for RBs is that their use is situational. If you are leading by enough or late in the game, you run to run the clock out. Yardage is immaterial. On defense, you play the pass and give up the running yards, because they keep the clock running and are largely immaterial. RBs get most of their passes as dump offs from failed passing plays, often on third and long and they don't make it to the chains.
Regarding points per game. In Barkley's rookie season, is it possible that OBJ, Eli, and a functional SS had more to do with the difference?
Anybody who says his rookie year was great, I'm sorry, I beg to differ. He got way too much of his yards on just a handful of plays that were not impactful towards wins. Too much of his yards came in garbage time. And he was still bottom of the league in RSR, which means he danced and got got dumped alot.
Yup. 💯
Quote:
Penn State knew this before and after he was drafted. He can be a tremendous weapon if used correctly, but was a very disappointing pick at 2,”.
I ve stated this before, that pick set into motion a domino reaction for other mistakes. One could make the case it cost the Giants Allen or Herbert.
Ridiculous move by Gettleman
Yeah, we should have taken Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen....
Josh Allen was available when they drafted Barkley so not sure what your point is.
Quote:
In comment 15752352 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Penn State knew this before and after he was drafted. He can be a tremendous weapon if used correctly, but was a very disappointing pick at 2,”.
I ve stated this before, that pick set into motion a domino reaction for other mistakes. One could make the case it cost the Giants Allen or Herbert.
Ridiculous move by Gettleman
Yeah, we should have taken Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen....
Josh Allen was available when they drafted Barkley so not sure what your point is.
To defend Dave Gettleman. Amazingly enough, they're still out there...
Quote:
In comment 15752619 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
we scored about 16ppg the last 2 seasons with that strategy. You sure you want that? It only works for teams with top tier QB's and/or a very talented rosters.
If you aren't going to recognize how much shittier our offense has been since Barkley's knee tear than I don't know what to say. 23ppg, 21ppg, 17.5ppg and then 15ppg. Its pretty damn clear the impact he had.
And i'm not advocating the pick, it was dumb. But separate that conversation to whether or not he's ever helped the team because the two conversations are blended and don't make any sense.
It turns out that over the long haul, the 4 yarder crowd is correct. The most important RB statistic that correlates to winning is Run Success Rate. Got look it up, I am tired of defining it. RSR is the only common RB statistic that correlates with winning. Total yards, yards per carry, receiving yards, etc. None of these correlate to wins for RB. The main issue for RBs is that their use is situational. If you are leading by enough or late in the game, you run to run the clock out. Yardage is immaterial. On defense, you play the pass and give up the running yards, because they keep the clock running and are largely immaterial. RBs get most of their passes as dump offs from failed passing plays, often on third and long and they don't make it to the chains.
Regarding points per game. In Barkley's rookie season, is it possible that OBJ, Eli, and a functional SS had more to do with the difference?
Anybody who says his rookie year was great, I'm sorry, I beg to differ. He got way too much of his yards on just a handful of plays that were not impactful towards wins. Too much of his yards came in garbage time. And he was still bottom of the league in RSR, which means he danced and got got dumped alot.
Already addressed. It works well for teams that are already built well (which speaks to the timing of the pick more than lack of ability). Don't really care to rehash the rest, we won't agree.
If you team isn't built well, then what good is a homerun hitting RB. Your team isn't built well, you are losing anyway...
Go build the team well.
Quote:
Penn State knew this before and after he was drafted. He can be a tremendous weapon if used correctly, but was a very disappointing pick at 2,”.
I ve stated this before, that pick set into motion a domino reaction for other mistakes. One could make the case it cost the Giants Allen or Herbert.
Ridiculous move by Gettleman
Yeah, we should have taken Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen....
Even if they weren't sold on any of the QB's, including Allen, the Giants would have been better off drafting Bradley Chubb or Quentin Nelson at that spot if they were unable to trade down. Even a "reach" like OT Mike McGlinchey (#9), or FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (#11) would have been better picks. Drafting Barkley at #2 was absolutely a ridiculous move by Gettleman.
This is not all on SB but he has been a part of it (when healthy). The OL/TE group is as much if not more of the issue.
I'd argue that the biggest issue the Giants have had on offense for about a decade is the inability to win first down and probably have one of the worst 2nd down and yards to go situations in the NFL. You can get around it but you better have a very talented QB coupled with a very talented skill group.
mcl made some good points on this thread imv.
RB A rushes 20 times for 100 yards. Including a 75 yard TD and a 15 yard explosive play.
RB B rushes 20 times for just 90 yards. Longest runs are 10 and 8 yards.
On the surface, people would think RB A had the superior stats. In actuality, outside of those two explosive plays, their other 18 carries went for just 10 yards. In other words, how many drives were stalled or failed due to essentially wasting 18 precious downs?
RB B on the other hand, though they didn't score a TD directly, ran 18 times for 72 yards on their other carries. In other words, they're consistently moving the ball forward and setting up 2nd and 6/3rd and short situations - and probably consistently picking up first downs when needed.
Passing is how you move the ball in the modern game, but no QB completes 100% of their passes, so the RB enters the picture, not to replicate what passing does, but to get sure yardage. A RB that doesn't get positive yardage at a percentage higher than the passer is a useless RB.
RB A is useless and actually helps lose ballgames.
Which RB has Barkley been, even in his "magical" 2018 season in which the Giants lost a lot of games?
Next point:
I've said this over and over again as well, but we would've been much better off drafting Josh Rosen than Barkley. If you're going to fail, fail quickly. We would've moved on from Rosen much quicker.
(For the same reason, unless Jones turns it around this season, Haskins was the better pick, because he was so awful Washington was able to quickly move on from him.)
Do I have to come up with all the fixes myself...
Unless they were convinced that the next great QB was in that draft I don't think there was anyway they were drafting one. Mara was still in damage control from the benching and he was not doubling down and he did not have the balls to cut Eli.
Do I have to come up with all the fixes myself...
They threw it to Saquon 90 times in 2018, how did that turn out?
Do I have to come up with all the fixes myself...
Truth be told, though you meant to be sarcastic or insulting, you aren't wrong.
Saquon is a gadget player and should be used like one. Move him around the offense and, sure, toss him the ball on 1st down and move the chains.
So yeah, nice summary above, Barkley did that.
Unless they were convinced that the next great QB was in that draft I don't think there was anyway they were drafting one. Mara was still in damage control from the benching and he was not doubling down and he did not have the balls to cut Eli.
So just 12 months later they were convinced the next great QB was in that draft, took Jones at #6, and were fine moving on from Eli after just 2 games.
hmm...
Quote:
to get the necesssary 4 yards?
Do I have to come up with all the fixes myself...
Truth be told, though you meant to be sarcastic or insulting, you aren't wrong.
Saquon is a gadget player and should be used like one. Move him around the offense and, sure, toss him the ball on 1st down and move the chains.
It wasn't at all insulting. And yes, it's sarcastic because it's not wrong...
Quote:
to get the necesssary 4 yards?
Do I have to come up with all the fixes myself...
They threw it to Saquon 90 times in 2018, how did that turn out?
It didn't turn out too well. How many of the 90 were on 1st and 10 versus 3rd and 8?
Quote:
Do we remember who Mara consulted with? Don't you think one of the biggest topics discussed was how to handle Eli?
Unless they were convinced that the next great QB was in that draft I don't think there was anyway they were drafting one. Mara was still in damage control from the benching and he was not doubling down and he did not have the balls to cut Eli.
So just 12 months later they were convinced the next great QB was in that draft, took Jones at #6, and were fine moving on from Eli after just 2 games.
hmm...
You certainly are the confrontational type. Hope it help you.
I don't know what transpired in those twelve months but there was a serious regression in Eli's play coupled with the OL fix being a total disaster so the happy send off was a no go and led to potentially forcing a QB.
I've said this over and over again as well, but we would've been much better off drafting Josh Rosen than Barkley. If you're going to fail, fail quickly. We would've moved on from Rosen much quicker.
(For the same reason, unless Jones turns it around this season, Haskins was the better pick, because he was so awful Washington was able to quickly move on from him.)
This is a point many people don't see. I would much rather draft a comprehend failure at QB than a missing option. If we drafted Haskins, we very likely could/would have drafted Herbert the next year. People bring up the Cardinals and Rosen all the time as a reason the Saquon pick was okay, yet fail to mention that in the end, the Cardinals got their starting QB for a decade and the Giants don't have QB, or RB for that matter, going forward
So yeah, nice summary above, Barkley did that.
Average meaning mean, median, or mode?
In my example above, RB A averages 5 yards a carry by mean, but the median would be atrocious. The median is what's important here.
Quote:
In comment 15753637 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Do we remember who Mara consulted with? Don't you think one of the biggest topics discussed was how to handle Eli?
Unless they were convinced that the next great QB was in that draft I don't think there was anyway they were drafting one. Mara was still in damage control from the benching and he was not doubling down and he did not have the balls to cut Eli.
So just 12 months later they were convinced the next great QB was in that draft, took Jones at #6, and were fine moving on from Eli after just 2 games.
hmm...
You certainly are the confrontational type. Hope it help you.
I don't know what transpired in those twelve months but there was a serious regression in Eli's play coupled with the OL fix being a total disaster so the happy send off was a no go and led to potentially forcing a QB.
That is just not true nor logical. Eli's was regressing well before 2018. And if the OL being a disaster was such an epiphany how does that translate to force a new QB pick?
You went from one extreme to another to rationalize their crappy thinking...
Quote:
In comment 15753643 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15753637 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Do we remember who Mara consulted with? Don't you think one of the biggest topics discussed was how to handle Eli?
Unless they were convinced that the next great QB was in that draft I don't think there was anyway they were drafting one. Mara was still in damage control from the benching and he was not doubling down and he did not have the balls to cut Eli.
So just 12 months later they were convinced the next great QB was in that draft, took Jones at #6, and were fine moving on from Eli after just 2 games.
hmm...
You certainly are the confrontational type. Hope it help you.
I don't know what transpired in those twelve months but there was a serious regression in Eli's play coupled with the OL fix being a total disaster so the happy send off was a no go and led to potentially forcing a QB.
That is just not true nor logical. Eli's was regressing well before 2018. And if the OL being a disaster was such an epiphany how does that translate to force a new QB pick?
You went from one extreme to another to rationalize their crappy thinking...
How did you determine this regression and why should I trust your judgement? Sounds like a opinion.
My opinion is Eli still could have put up pretty good stats and led a competent offense IF they had put together a very good OL. He still had his mind. The issue was the OL fix was a total disaster which exposed Eli and necessitated reaching for a QB.
At some point in time, either through injury or age, Barkley will lose his game-breaking explosiveness. The question will be whether he can adjust his game as Anderson did, and still be effective. I believe that at Barkley's age, Anderson probably had better patience, and was more content to just take the 4 yards.
But Barkley is STILL only 25. He strikes more as frustrated (trying to make something happen in a god-awful offense) than stupid. Hopefully he can get his head right under Daboll with an improved OL.
I honestly think the bigger issue will be his availability, or lack thereof due to injuries.
Quote:
he averaged 4.7 ypc on 1st down. So actually better than the "Hard 4" requirement. It went down to 4 in 2019 and then obviously hasn't been the same since.
So yeah, nice summary above, Barkley did that.
Average meaning mean, median, or mode?
In my example above, RB A averages 5 yards a carry by mean, but the median would be atrocious. The median is what's important here.
He averaged 4.7 yards per carry on 1st down for the entire season (5.1 on 1st and 10). Your math, and point, might work in a game to game scenario but that would mean Barkley either hit 0 yarders or 50 yarders which we all know isn't true over the course of a season. Sure there's times where he has a big gain and is pedestrian otherwise, but that wasn't a constant.
There isn't a need to make an issue out of this. I agree he was a bad pick and I agree he's been bad since the knee injury. I agree he's likely to not play a full, healthy season. We disagree on his 2018 impact (and even 2019 despite the HAS). He got the hard yards you are describing...a lot. Its all right there for you to sift through and calculate if you so choose. The OL was bad, Eli still wasn't mobile (took 47 sacks, the worst of his career), Beckham was back from the broken ankle and not the same player, etc.
There's a lot to get on Barkley for, 2018 isn't one of them.
Quote:
In comment 15753655 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15753643 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15753637 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Do we remember who Mara consulted with? Don't you think one of the biggest topics discussed was how to handle Eli?
Unless they were convinced that the next great QB was in that draft I don't think there was anyway they were drafting one. Mara was still in damage control from the benching and he was not doubling down and he did not have the balls to cut Eli.
So just 12 months later they were convinced the next great QB was in that draft, took Jones at #6, and were fine moving on from Eli after just 2 games.
hmm...
You certainly are the confrontational type. Hope it help you.
I don't know what transpired in those twelve months but there was a serious regression in Eli's play coupled with the OL fix being a total disaster so the happy send off was a no go and led to potentially forcing a QB.
That is just not true nor logical. Eli's was regressing well before 2018. And if the OL being a disaster was such an epiphany how does that translate to force a new QB pick?
You went from one extreme to another to rationalize their crappy thinking...
How did you determine this regression and why should I trust your judgement? Sounds like a opinion.
My opinion is Eli still could have put up pretty good stats and led a competent offense IF they had put together a very good OL. He still had his mind. The issue was the OL fix was a total disaster which exposed Eli and necessitated reaching for a QB.
LoS, come on. You have been on here for years...don't play defend the Giants.
Eli was noticeably regressing as the 2016 season was in session. Not saying he couldn't put up some decent games/qtrs but they were becoming far more infrequent.
He had lost his patience and subtle movements within the pocket, dropping his eyes to the rush, throwing balls into the ground and satisfied punting, becoming inaccurate on longer downfield throws, etc. It was the occassional OBJ impact play and an experienced QB-mind that kept things somewhat reasonable. But Eli was no longer going to be a winning QB in the NFL after 2016. Could even argue much of 2016 was just hiding behind an overachieving Defense as this was all going on.
Yes, its an opinion if that makes you feel better. But it's the right one...