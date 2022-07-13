If Kadarius Toney stays on the field....Look Out

Giants Insider brought up a great point. The talk's been what they'll get from the expensive Kenny Golladay, who didn't score a TD last year. But with this Daboll/Kafka scheme - who are the War Daddies from the Bills and Chiefs? Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill. Guys that move all over the field, and are great from the slot.
The last 2 years:
Stefon Diggs
330 targets
230 catches
2,760 yards
18 TDs
Tyreek Hill
294 targets
198 catches
2,515 yards
24 TDs
That's Kadarius Toney, not Golladay. Toney showed better-than-expected ability to get open outside last year. (Check out the DAL game vs. Diggs' brother.) He avoided jams and looked smooth getting to his spots.
Both Diggs & Hill got contracts that will make your head spin. Toney's poised to be the #1 WR: If he can just manage to stay healthy, he's got to almost smell the dollar signs.
You do realize that Mahomes and Allen are two of the best 3 QBs in the league right? You can't just leave that part out of this brilliant analysis and forget that Jones isn't even league average let alone elite.
Then you go on to just throw Toney a player that has yet to score an NFL touchdown in the same category as these two as a #1 receiver.
There are almost too many layers of poor analysis in here to describe just how ridiculous this thread is.
Agree 100%. And the "wait 'til you see what Dabol/Kafka unlock in Jones" is just as frustrating to hear.
They're not magicians... As for Toney, I'll wait and see. He's got a ton to prove that he should have been the first pick.
and suggest WRs perform well under that person.
Agree 100%. And the "wait 'til you see what Dabol/Kafka unlock in Jones" is just as frustrating to hear.
They're not magicians... As for Toney, I'll wait and see. He's got a ton to prove that he should have been the first pick.
No fucking magic involved. Shurmur had Jones on pace to throw 34 td's in a pretty avg offense. Anything not running Garrett's 1984 playbook should put Jones in the above avg category.
But the ball has to go somewhere, and if their previous schemes hold true, KT be in that Diggs/Hill position as the #1 WR and will see the ball a ton. If he can stay healthy, he is in line for a monster season.
Agree 100%. And the "wait 'til you see what Dabol/Kafka unlock in Jones" is just as frustrating to hear.
They're not magicians... As for Toney, I'll wait and see. He's got a ton to prove that he should have been the first pick.
No fucking magic involved. Shurmur had Jones on pace to throw 34 td's in a pretty avg offense. Anything not running Garrett's 1984 playbook should put Jones in the above avg category.
I think that season was a bit of beginner's luck for Jones. And if you do a deeper dive, you'll see the yards-per-attempt and other stats lacking.
"XYZ Player is my pick for a breakout candidate!"
✔️👍🏻
And by Giants fans everywhere . 2nd half against the Saints and briefly against the Cowboys is what they’re obsessing about . Many issues that remain unresolved .
Don't know how you can make judgments either way on his career at this point. He was a rookie. He flashed in the game against Dallas, with 10 receptions for 189 yards. It's not too hard to understand why some think he could be a good player if he stays healthy, with a better offensive head coach and OC, a decent OL, and some additional offensive weapons being healthy to draw some attention
If Jones was worth his draft slot...
If Barkley didn't dance...
If every single starting QB except ours spontaneously combusts today, there are still at least 10 others QBs I would rather have start for us in 2022.
NYG would be "IF" world champions for at least 2 years in a row, going for the threepeat
Oh stop. What a crock of shit. Freaking Toney was losing DBs like they didn't exist.
However, he has to stay on the field and that Diggs does.
On the other side you have people like you mentioning him in the same breath as Diggs and Hill apparently. That's how you get to overrated.
A lot of Pollyanna's around here confuse realism with negativity.
Toney one of the limited number of high upside players we have around these parts. I'm excited to see him on the field. Would I bet on him becoming a legit #1? Ummmm... No...
Especially given the fact that even if he puts it all together he may not be able to stay on the field.
'Massively overrated'? Why?
On the other side you have people like you mentioning him in the same breath as Diggs and Hill apparently. That's how you get to overrated.
A lot of Pollyanna's around here confuse realism with negativity.
Toney one of the limited number of high upside players we have around these parts. I'm excited to see him on the field. Would I bet on him becoming a legit #1? Ummmm... No...
Especially given the fact that even if he puts it all together he may not be able to stay on the field.
Guy - he's a #1 pick from last year. Suggesting he's going to be the #1 WR given Daboll and Kafka's backgrounds isn't some huge leap.
The way Daboll and Kafka have had success attacking defenses lately are with these type of inside/outside receivers who get lots of YAC and create explosive plays.
Someone's going to have to fill that role with the Giants. Who's in a better position than Toney, if healthy?
It's silly.
You're going from Jason freaking Garrett to Brian Daboll/Mike Kafka. This is a totally different scheme and one that gets guys open. What's Toney do in open space? He can murder defenses and he did last year in limited time with an archaic system.
Why are you jumping on the dude? Did you miss the 1st Dallas game last year, where Kadarius Toney had 189 yards receiving? With Daniel Jones throwing to him. Well, for one half, until he was hurt. And it was 10-10 with the Giants threatening when Jones went out of the game. And then it was that beast of a QB Mike Glennon. Lot's of people picking KT to have a break out year, and not just fans. It's not really some incredible stretch.
Let's get through camp where he can participate for most of it and see how they use him.
I still think the number one receiver is not on the roster yet but he can certainly be a nice piece in hopefully improved offense.
Diggs is a superb route runner. Toney shouldn't be mentioned in the same breath ever again.
Oh stop. What a crock of shit. Freaking Toney was losing DBs like they didn't exist.
However, he has to stay on the field and that Diggs does.
Diggs is one of the best route runners in all of football - you think Toney is that good? Cmon.
Toney has killer COD ability with the football in his hand and can juke people out of their shoes. He's explosive. He has talent.
But Toney is nowhere near Stefon Diggs as an NFL WR right now. Maybe that'll change... I'm not holding my breath, though.
✔️👍🏻
And by Giants fans everywhere . 2nd half against the Saints and briefly against the Cowboys is what they’re obsessing about . Many issues that remain unresolved .
Can we get a list of the many issues? There seems to be a decent contingent of Giants fans that have swung to the other side of the hyperbole pendulum.
Hey I helped pigs fly for a living once upon a time. There's hope my brother
Agree 100%. And the "wait 'til you see what Dabol/Kafka unlock in Jones" is just as frustrating to hear.
They're not magicians... As for Toney, I'll wait and see. He's got a ton to prove that he should have been the first pick.
No fucking magic involved. Shurmur had Jones on pace to throw 34 td's in a pretty avg offense. Anything not running Garrett's 1984 playbook should put Jones in the above avg category.
I agree. Jones' problem is pocket presence. I can live with the INTs, but getting the ball knocked out of his hands is irritating as hell.
When Daboll didn't know how well Josh Allen was going to play, in 2018 and 2019, the Bills passed only slightly more than they ran. Basically an even split. It was only in 2020 that the passing game really became the focus.
And in 2019, Allen's average yards per attempt was 6.7 which put him near the bottom of the league.
So I think we are going to see similar. Daboll doesn't know for sure how Jones is going to play, so I think we are going to NOT see a pass heavy offense, but more balanced. With, as we have been hearing and seems clear, mainly short passing game with occasional deep balls.
Now, is that run game going to be Barkley up the middle for -2, -1, 6? No. I am sure it will be "modern" play design.
But the point is, let's temper our passing expectations for Jones and the receivers. I think the passing stats are going to be league average or less.
What we should see though is competent and at times excellent play. KT may "break out" in the sense that he is generally available, gets the ball, makes plays. But I seriously doubt any giants offensive player is going to have eyebrow raising stats, except probably Barkley's total yards from scrimmage I expect to be quite high.