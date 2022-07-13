If Kadarius Toney stays on the field....Look Out mittenedman : 7/13/2022 1:51 pm

Giants Insider brought up a great point. The talk's been what they'll get from the expensive Kenny Golladay, who didn't score a TD last year. But with this Daboll/Kafka scheme - who are the War Daddies from the Bills and Chiefs? Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill. Guys that move all over the field, and are great from the slot.



The last 2 years:



Stefon Diggs

330 targets

230 catches

2,760 yards

18 TDs



Tyreek Hill

294 targets

198 catches

2,515 yards

24 TDs



That's Kadarius Toney, not Golladay. Toney showed better-than-expected ability to get open outside last year. (Check out the DAL game vs. Diggs' brother.) He avoided jams and looked smooth getting to his spots.



Both Diggs & Hill got contracts that will make your head spin. Toney's poised to be the #1 WR: If he can just manage to stay healthy, he's got to almost smell the dollar signs.