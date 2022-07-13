for display only
NYG football stereotype that ended up being true

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/13/2022 6:34 pm
I think this has been SOP since I've been a fan...

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

2nd down run rate after an incompletion*

1. NYG - 70%
2. DET - 66%
3. TEN - 65%
4. WAS, MIN, CHI - 64%
7. DEN - 50%
8. DAL - 47%
9. PIT - 46%
10. ATL - 45%
robbieballs2003 : 7/13/2022 6:35 pm : link
🎤⬇️
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/13/2022 6:41 pm : link
Is that the '21 season? I'll just add this: that feels like a constant as long as I've been following this team, no matter who the HC is.
Let's face it. Most Giants fan the past few years  
Blue21 : 7/13/2022 6:45 pm : link
Knew the play that was coming before they ran it. Always seem like our OCs came from the school of" this is what we re going to do, try and stop it". Which for the past ten years the opposition did.
arcarsenal : 7/13/2022 6:47 pm : link
Lol. I feel a strange sense of closure. Like something I always knew has been verified.
Also worth noting  
Mike from SI : 7/13/2022 6:49 pm : link
That all those teams either completely suck or are mediocre at best. This is a passing league.
every year and every game...  
BCD : 7/13/2022 7:03 pm : link
1st play.....hand off off tackle....no gain 2nd and 11....behind the eighth ball from the jump.
RE: every year and every game...  
arcarsenal : 7/13/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15753198 BCD said:
Quote:
1st play.....hand off off tackle....no gain 2nd and 11....behind the eighth ball from the jump.


The 2nd and 11 play is almost always an incomplete pass, then the 3rd down play is a pass that falls about 5 yards short of the sticks.

Punt.
In the grand scheme of things it's just a game  
j_rud : 7/13/2022 7:38 pm : link
and this would qualify as a champagne problem. But holy sweet mother of Moses this football team has been so goddamn hard to watch the past few years. Just absolutely joyless.
jrud.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/13/2022 7:56 pm : link
Watching the Giants for almost the past decade has become a job...I get no joy in it/do it out of habit. I watch it & usually have no emotional reactions. And if I do react, it is usually laughing at the ineptitude that I'm witnessing.
Yup, joyless was the best descriptor I could think of.  
j_rud : 7/13/2022 8:44 pm : link
I don't bother with cooking anymore, I don't have friends over or go to their houses. I just sit back and watch the tragicomedy unfold.
How about the stats  
thrunthrublue : 7/13/2022 8:48 pm : link
On three and outs from the giants offense in the past ten years? From a fan perspective, that losing pattern repeats like a scene from Groundhog Day…..
RE: Yup, joyless was the best descriptor I could think of.  
arcarsenal : 7/13/2022 8:58 pm : link
In comment 15753339 j_rud said:
Quote:
I don't bother with cooking anymore, I don't have friends over or go to their houses. I just sit back and watch the tragicomedy unfold.


It's gotten to the point with my friend group where if anyone suggests getting together for a Giants game, no one takes them seriously. Everyone just laughs.

It's hard to accurately describe just how miserable the last 10 years have been as a fan of this team. Just painful. Nothing enjoyable about it. I've been at the point where I've groaned putting games on because it just feels like a job to watch them. It feels like I'm simply fulfilling my duty as a fan of the team.

Really hope it changes soon. It sucks.
Wow  
Matt123 : 7/13/2022 9:10 pm : link
It drops off fast too. Only one team in the 50s. A handful below 25% too.

10. ATL - 45%
---
27. GB, LAR, NE - 25%
28. SF - 24%
29. ARI - 22%
30. KC - 21%
31. CIN - 18%
32. TB - 11%

*first half of games
Oh this will change.  
mikeinbloomfield : 7/13/2022 9:12 pm : link
Kafka is on the Reid tree and KC is at the bottom of this list.
That’s because joe judge was a fucking loon  
djm : 7/13/2022 9:19 pm : link
.. total weirdo of a HC. He just seemed to have this weird ideology or philosophy almost of taking baby steps. You can’t convince me he wasn’t comfortable with failure. His actions screamed this. I’ll never forget Barkley’s first carry this season. Super long layoff and rehab. First carry and they literally ran the guy right into the middle of the pile on a play where everyone knew it was coming. I swear it almost looked like the giants (judge) wanted Barkley to get slammed down at the los just to break the ice. Never mind the loss or bad result or fact that Barkley got his ass kicked on the first play… nope just get the obligatory play over with and let him get hit and hard because we’re supposed to do that it it’s good for the butterflies.

So sick of the god awful HCs we’ve had here. Friggin shurmur was much better than the other two maniacal clowns we had here. Just unbelievable.

This has to fucking stop. Even if we’re like the maddeningly up and down fassel led teams, anything over this horse shit. And fast. Not 2023. Now.
I think  
compton : 7/13/2022 9:59 pm : link
you want to be 50% or between 45% - 55%. This way you keep a defense guessing. They don't know if to play the pass or run. You can get some mismatches in there if the defense guess wrong. This all depends on if you have a respectable running game. Too far in either direction is not ideal.
All eight teams at 25% and below made the playoffs  
shyster : 7/13/2022 10:16 pm : link
And that included all four conference finalists.
I need someone to educate me ...  
Manny in CA : 2:03 am : link

Hasn't this team had someone in charge of something called "Quality Assurance", in the past (that is supposed to addresses this kind of mindless and predictable play calling) ?

Has it, is it, will it ever be a real job with demands of level of performance or just a vehicle to hand a "good ole boy" a check because that person happens to be a friend of the Maras or a situation of current political expediency ?
RE: RE: Yup, joyless was the best descriptor I could think of.  
j_rud : 6:50 am : link
In comment 15753357 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 15753339 j_rud said:


Quote:


I don't bother with cooking anymore, I don't have friends over or go to their houses. I just sit back and watch the tragicomedy unfold.



It's gotten to the point with my friend group where if anyone suggests getting together for a Giants game, no one takes them seriously. Everyone just laughs.

It's hard to accurately describe just how miserable the last 10 years have been as a fan of this team. Just painful. Nothing enjoyable about it. I've been at the point where I've groaned putting games on because it just feels like a job to watch them. It feels like I'm simply fulfilling my duty as a fan of the team.

Really hope it changes soon. It sucks.


Last season my wife told me that I started saying "I gotta watch the Giants" in the same way I'd say "I gotta cut the grass". It was a chore. It was an unpleasant thing that I did out of duty and obligation. Not to belabor the point though. I think this year will be tough but maybe bring some signs of moving in the right direction.
RE: I need someone to educate me ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:07 am : link
In comment 15753551 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Hasn't this team had someone in charge of something called "Quality Assurance", in the past (that is supposed to addresses this kind of mindless and predictable play calling) ?


Much like in real life, Quality Assurance still depends on the people running the shop to pay attention.
How come the 4 computer guys that Gettleman hired  
Jimmy Googs : 8:37 am : link
didn't run this analytical and show it to the coaches?
I never saw it as a  
Harvest Blend : 9:02 am : link
stereotype. More of a fact that's been going on for decades.

It's one thing when you have an OL that isn't unless but it's been a while since those days.
Even at the highest level...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:14 am : link
...some guys don't self-scout.

I wish you could gamble on that kind of stuff  
mattlawson : 9:25 am : link
.
Where is Buffalo  
Giantophile : 9:33 am : link
on this list? Curious what Daboll's tendency is in this scenario.
Look the Giants numbers are horrible  
Essex : 10:22 am : link
but that stat only tells you who does not have a good QB. Do any of those teams besides Dallas have good good QBs. Generally speaking, I think the template should be if you pass on first down and don't get anything out of it, you should be prepared to pass on second down. Other coaches feel that they can catch teams off guard, get a 4-6 yard run and set up a manageable third down. Warren Sharp acts like every team has a QB that can just dial up completions. The Giants 70% number is horrific, but it is generally play calling based on bad passing personnel.
I thought it was a collective echo chamber  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:04 am : link
shared psychosis bbi hallucination but its true!
RE: That’s because joe judge was a fucking loon  
DieHard : 11:22 am : link
In comment 15753380 djm said:
Quote:
.. total weirdo of a HC. He just seemed to have this weird ideology or philosophy almost of taking baby steps. You can’t convince me he wasn’t comfortable with failure. His actions screamed this. I’ll never forget Barkley’s first carry this season. Super long layoff and rehab. First carry and they literally ran the guy right into the middle of the pile on a play where everyone knew it was coming. I swear it almost looked like the giants (judge) wanted Barkley to get slammed down at the los just to break the ice. Never mind the loss or bad result or fact that Barkley got his ass kicked on the first play… nope just get the obligatory play over with and let him get hit and hard because we’re supposed to do that it it’s good for the butterflies.

So sick of the god awful HCs we’ve had here. Friggin shurmur was much better than the other two maniacal clowns we had here. Just unbelievable.

This has to fucking stop. Even if we’re like the maddeningly up and down fassel led teams, anything over this horse shit. And fast. Not 2023. Now.


I've said it before and I'll say it again: I think we underrate how bad Judge was, just because of the stink of DG. Dan Campbell is a parody of a hard-ass coach and yet his team showed way more fight and imagination despite having similar (or even worse) talent.

I wouldn't be shocked if the Giants show out much better this year no matter what Daboll does, just because Judge is gone.
RE: RE: That’s because joe judge was a fucking loon  
djm : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15753860 DieHard said:
Quote:
In comment 15753380 djm said:


Quote:


.. total weirdo of a HC. He just seemed to have this weird ideology or philosophy almost of taking baby steps. You can’t convince me he wasn’t comfortable with failure. His actions screamed this. I’ll never forget Barkley’s first carry this season. Super long layoff and rehab. First carry and they literally ran the guy right into the middle of the pile on a play where everyone knew it was coming. I swear it almost looked like the giants (judge) wanted Barkley to get slammed down at the los just to break the ice. Never mind the loss or bad result or fact that Barkley got his ass kicked on the first play… nope just get the obligatory play over with and let him get hit and hard because we’re supposed to do that it it’s good for the butterflies.

So sick of the god awful HCs we’ve had here. Friggin shurmur was much better than the other two maniacal clowns we had here. Just unbelievable.

This has to fucking stop. Even if we’re like the maddeningly up and down fassel led teams, anything over this horse shit. And fast. Not 2023. Now.



I've said it before and I'll say it again: I think we underrate how bad Judge was, just because of the stink of DG. Dan Campbell is a parody of a hard-ass coach and yet his team showed way more fight and imagination despite having similar (or even worse) talent.

I wouldn't be shocked if the Giants show out much better this year no matter what Daboll does, just because Judge is gone.


Couldn't agree more--i've said it many times that when a team loses that many games in a season, barring only a few exceptions, the HC must have done an absolutely awful job--ESPECIALLY when you really dig into the numbers and see how bad the offense was.

You don't go 4-13, losing every game over the last 2 months while scoring 10-15 PPG by accident. Don't tell me it was all due to lack of talent--that's bullshit. Coaching played a huge part in the failures of last season.

Yes they lacked talent but they lacked coaching even more so.
it's hard to go 14-3  
djm : 11:33 am : link
and it's just as inexcusable to go 3-14
