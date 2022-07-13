NYG football stereotype that ended up being true Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/13/2022 6:34 pm : 7/13/2022 6:34 pm

I think this has been SOP since I've been a fan...



Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



2nd down run rate after an incompletion*



1. NYG - 70%

2. DET - 66%

3. TEN - 65%

4. WAS, MIN, CHI - 64%

7. DEN - 50%

8. DAL - 47%

9. PIT - 46%

10. ATL - 45%