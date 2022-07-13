NYG football stereotype that ended up being true

Watching the Giants for almost the past decade has become a job...I get no joy in it/do it out of habit. I watch it & usually have no emotional reactions. And if I do react, it is usually laughing at the ineptitude that I'm witnessing.
Yup, joyless was the best descriptor I could think of.
I don't bother with cooking anymore, I don't have friends over or go to their houses. I just sit back and watch the tragicomedy unfold.
It's gotten to the point with my friend group where if anyone suggests getting together for a Giants game, no one takes them seriously. Everyone just laughs.
It's hard to accurately describe just how miserable the last 10 years have been as a fan of this team. Just painful. Nothing enjoyable about it. I've been at the point where I've groaned putting games on because it just feels like a job to watch them. It feels like I'm simply fulfilling my duty as a fan of the team.
.. total weirdo of a HC. He just seemed to have this weird ideology or philosophy almost of taking baby steps. You can’t convince me he wasn’t comfortable with failure. His actions screamed this. I’ll never forget Barkley’s first carry this season. Super long layoff and rehab. First carry and they literally ran the guy right into the middle of the pile on a play where everyone knew it was coming. I swear it almost looked like the giants (judge) wanted Barkley to get slammed down at the los just to break the ice. Never mind the loss or bad result or fact that Barkley got his ass kicked on the first play… nope just get the obligatory play over with and let him get hit and hard because we’re supposed to do that it it’s good for the butterflies.
So sick of the god awful HCs we’ve had here. Friggin shurmur was much better than the other two maniacal clowns we had here. Just unbelievable.
This has to fucking stop. Even if we’re like the maddeningly up and down fassel led teams, anything over this horse shit. And fast. Not 2023. Now.
you want to be 50% or between 45% - 55%. This way you keep a defense guessing. They don't know if to play the pass or run. You can get some mismatches in there if the defense guess wrong. This all depends on if you have a respectable running game. Too far in either direction is not ideal.
All eight teams at 25% and below made the playoffs
Hasn't this team had someone in charge of something called "Quality Assurance", in the past (that is supposed to addresses this kind of mindless and predictable play calling) ?
Has it, is it, will it ever be a real job with demands of level of performance or just a vehicle to hand a "good ole boy" a check because that person happens to be a friend of the Maras or a situation of current political expediency ?
Really hope it changes soon. It sucks.
Last season my wife told me that I started saying "I gotta watch the Giants" in the same way I'd say "I gotta cut the grass". It was a chore. It was an unpleasant thing that I did out of duty and obligation. Not to belabor the point though. I think this year will be tough but maybe bring some signs of moving in the right direction.
but that stat only tells you who does not have a good QB. Do any of those teams besides Dallas have good good QBs. Generally speaking, I think the template should be if you pass on first down and don't get anything out of it, you should be prepared to pass on second down. Other coaches feel that they can catch teams off guard, get a 4-6 yard run and set up a manageable third down. Warren Sharp acts like every team has a QB that can just dial up completions. The Giants 70% number is horrific, but it is generally play calling based on bad passing personnel.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: I think we underrate how bad Judge was, just because of the stink of DG. Dan Campbell is a parody of a hard-ass coach and yet his team showed way more fight and imagination despite having similar (or even worse) talent.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Giants show out much better this year no matter what Daboll does, just because Judge is gone.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: I think we underrate how bad Judge was, just because of the stink of DG. Dan Campbell is a parody of a hard-ass coach and yet his team showed way more fight and imagination despite having similar (or even worse) talent.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Giants show out much better this year no matter what Daboll does, just because Judge is gone.
Couldn't agree more--i've said it many times that when a team loses that many games in a season, barring only a few exceptions, the HC must have done an absolutely awful job--ESPECIALLY when you really dig into the numbers and see how bad the offense was.
You don't go 4-13, losing every game over the last 2 months while scoring 10-15 PPG by accident. Don't tell me it was all due to lack of talent--that's bullshit. Coaching played a huge part in the failures of last season.
Yes they lacked talent but they lacked coaching even more so.
The 2nd and 11 play is almost always an incomplete pass, then the 3rd down play is a pass that falls about 5 yards short of the sticks.
Punt.
10. ATL - 45%
27. GB, LAR, NE - 25%
28. SF - 24%
29. ARI - 22%
30. KC - 21%
31. CIN - 18%
32. TB - 11%
*first half of games
Hasn't this team had someone in charge of something called "Quality Assurance", in the past (that is supposed to addresses this kind of mindless and predictable play calling) ?
Has it, is it, will it ever be a real job with demands of level of performance or just a vehicle to hand a "good ole boy" a check because that person happens to be a friend of the Maras or a situation of current political expediency ?
Last season my wife told me that I started saying "I gotta watch the Giants" in the same way I'd say "I gotta cut the grass". It was a chore. It was an unpleasant thing that I did out of duty and obligation. Not to belabor the point though. I think this year will be tough but maybe bring some signs of moving in the right direction.
Hasn't this team had someone in charge of something called "Quality Assurance", in the past (that is supposed to addresses this kind of mindless and predictable play calling) ?
Much like in real life, Quality Assurance still depends on the people running the shop to pay attention.
It's one thing when you have an OL that isn't unless but it's been a while since those days.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: I think we underrate how bad Judge was, just because of the stink of DG. Dan Campbell is a parody of a hard-ass coach and yet his team showed way more fight and imagination despite having similar (or even worse) talent.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Giants show out much better this year no matter what Daboll does, just because Judge is gone.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: I think we underrate how bad Judge was, just because of the stink of DG. Dan Campbell is a parody of a hard-ass coach and yet his team showed way more fight and imagination despite having similar (or even worse) talent.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Giants show out much better this year no matter what Daboll does, just because Judge is gone.
Couldn't agree more--i've said it many times that when a team loses that many games in a season, barring only a few exceptions, the HC must have done an absolutely awful job--ESPECIALLY when you really dig into the numbers and see how bad the offense was.
You don't go 4-13, losing every game over the last 2 months while scoring 10-15 PPG by accident. Don't tell me it was all due to lack of talent--that's bullshit. Coaching played a huge part in the failures of last season.
Yes they lacked talent but they lacked coaching even more so.