David Carr thinks NYG could make move for Garoppolo

I just saw this on twitter and linked the video below. I don’t see the Giants doing it, but I figure it’s worth posting during such a quiet time of the year. Hard to say what Schoen & Daboll could be thinking and there is no QB option beyond 2022 at this point not including Taylor. Link
lol.. umm ok
JimG is considerably better than Jones in every key metric. When healthy, Garoppolo is very close to being a top 10-12 QB in the NFL.
If the 9ers were willing to subsidize a significant portion of JimG's salary, and he was given a clean bill of health, I would consider this move for one year because JimG is an UFA in 2023.
But there is no way I can ever see Mara signing off on this idea. I can't prove it, but my guess is Mara and Schoen compromised on Jones. Jones got one more year for Mara, but Schoen didn't pick up the 5th year option. So, 2022 is Daniel Jones, part IV.
There will be many veteran QBs on the free agent list come next season. And some decent bargains, so no need to be desperate for flawed assets...
Schoen isn't giving away picks for a player who will be cut next offseason.
This makes the most sense. Garapolo has spent his career in infinitely better situations than Jones, I m not convinced he s a more talented player.
Makes room much sense to give Jones on last hurrah and draft a QB if he fails and we nee up picking high enough.
This makes the most sense. Garapolo has spent his career in infinitely better situations than Jones, I m not convinced he s a more talented player.
In no known universe is Jones a better qb than Jimmy G, and no, I don't see them making such a move.
Makes room much sense to give Jones on last hurrah and draft a QB if he fails and we nee up picking high enough.
This makes the most sense. Garapolo has spent his career in infinitely better situations than Jones, I m not convinced he s a more talented player.
Of course not. You've been happily sailing the good ship Jones even after it hit the iceberg and most everyone else took to the lifeboats.
That's pretty funny.
Does that put him in ESPN's top ten?
Makes room much sense to give Jones on last hurrah and draft a QB if he fails and we nee up picking high enough.
This makes the most sense. Garapolo has spent his career in infinitely better situations than Jones, I m not convinced he s a more talented player.
Of course not. You've been happily sailing the good ship Jones even after it hit the iceberg and most everyone else took to the lifeboats.
In no known universe is Jones a better qb than Jimmy G, and no, I don't see them making such a move.
Don’t know why that bothers you so much I mean being behind a player of your favorite team doesn’t make you a bad fan…….does it?
Maybe in your eyes it does, I don’t know.
I’m not saying he is great, but hes certainly better than Jones at this stage.
Every player likely has it.
David just fell under the clckbait umbrella.
I’m not saying he is great, but hes certainly better than Jones at this stage.
Over the last three years, Garoppolo is averaging 8.3 YPA, 68% completion, 55+ QBR, and nearly a 2:1 TD/INT ratio. That makes you a quality NFL starting QB regardless of the offense you are playing in.
And while Garoppolo certainly falls into the "Porcelain QB" category, so does Jones.
But not surprisingly anymore, people still think Jones is a good QB, and better than more talented peers like Garoppolo.
This is a good point. Not sure I’m thrilled with Jones in that scenario, but Jimmy G has earned a “choker” rep.
The clutch factor is really important. Eli was always a nightmare for fantasy football players outside of a few really good statistical seasons, but he got the job done and played in another stratosphere when clutch time came. Especially playoff time. If it wasn’t for OBJ and all of his friends dropping every pass in that wild card game in GB who knows how far that team could have gone in addition to the obvious amazing SB runs.
But he was the starting QB on the 2019 SF Super Bowl team and led them to the conference championship this past season. Yes, it’s Shanahan and they run the ball a lot, but you’re not winning that many games if your QB is awful.
I’m not saying he is great, but hes certainly better than Jones at this stage.
Over the last three years, Garoppolo is averaging 8.3 YPA, 68% completion, 55+ QBR, and nearly a 2:1 TD/INT ratio. That makes you a quality NFL starting QB regardless of the offense you are playing in.
And while Garoppolo certainly falls into the "Porcelain QB" category, so does Jones.
But not surprisingly anymore, people still think Jones is a good QB, and better than more talented peers like Garoppolo.
Agree with a lot of this but Spiciest Memelord has a point on Jimmy G being a choker. Stats are great, but they don’t always tell the full story. Jimmy G is also 30 and Jones is like 25 so that age gap does make a difference in evaluation at this point.
Over the last three years, Garoppolo is averaging 8.3 YPA, 68% completion, 55+ QBR, and nearly a 2:1 TD/INT ratio. That makes you a quality NFL starting QB regardless of the offense you are playing in.
And while Garoppolo certainly falls into the "Porcelain QB" category, so does Jones.
But not surprisingly anymore, people still think Jones is a good QB, and better than more talented peers like Garoppolo.
Agree with a lot of this but Spiciest Memelord has a point on Jimmy G being a choker. Stats are great, but they don’t always tell the full story. Jimmy G is also 30 and Jones is like 25 so that age gap does make a difference in evaluation at this point.
Garoppolo led the NFL in 4th qtr comebacks in 2019. And he's 4-2 in the playoffs.
Jones has two 4th qtr comebacks in his career.
Indeed, Garoppolo missed that key throw in the SB versus the Chiefs. But Jones has done nothing - NOTHING - that should compel anyone to suggest Jones has some clutch gene...
Over the last three years, Garoppolo is averaging 8.3 YPA, 68% completion, 55+ QBR, and nearly a 2:1 TD/INT ratio. That makes you a quality NFL starting QB regardless of the offense you are playing in.
And while Garoppolo certainly falls into the "Porcelain QB" category, so does Jones.
But not surprisingly anymore, people still think Jones is a good QB, and better than more talented peers like Garoppolo.
Agree with a lot of this but Spiciest Memelord has a point on Jimmy G being a choker. Stats are great, but they don’t always tell the full story. Jimmy G is also 30 and Jones is like 25 so that age gap does make a difference in evaluation at this point.
Garoppolo led the NFL in 4th qtr comebacks in 2019. And he's 4-2 in the playoffs.
Jones has two 4th qtr comebacks in his career.
Indeed, Garoppolo missed that key throw in the SB versus the Chiefs. But Jones has done nothing - NOTHING - that should compel anyone to suggest Jones has some clutch gene...
I definitely am not in the crowd who says Jones has the clutch gene. I haven’t seen that as of yet. My question was whether or not it made sense to trade for Jimmy G who has had choke issues as of late or just wait and draft a QB next year who hopefully has that clutch gene. I lean more toward the latter option.
In retrospect it is just looking back over the season and his conservative nature. That press conference didn’t help either.
Garoppolo led the NFL in 4th qtr comebacks in 2019. And he's 4-2 in the playoffs.
Jones has two 4th qtr comebacks in his career.
Indeed, Garoppolo missed that key throw in the SB versus the Chiefs. But Jones has done nothing - NOTHING - that should compel anyone to suggest Jones has some clutch gene...
I definitely am not in the crowd who says Jones has the clutch gene. I haven’t seen that as of yet. My question was whether or not it made sense to trade for Jimmy G who has had choke issues as of late or just wait and draft a QB next year who hopefully has that clutch gene. I lean more toward the latter option.
I wanted to at least take a crack at a QB in this past draft. And wanted to end the Jones experiment this offseason.
So, unless Jones plays completely out of his mind in 2023, I agree we should target a QB in the 2023 class, which is shaping up to have both quality and quantity.
I don’t know bw, but I understand his frustration with the team and it’s QB situation. I hope Jones balls out this year, but from an odds perspective it’s not very likely. Worst case the Giants have a high pick in 2023 if Jones fails badly and the QB of the future (hopefully) is drafted.
You guys would get along with this one bum I knew who'd always walk on my property and touch things. When I'd show him a video of him caught in the act after many attempts of him denying it, he then told me I was "stalking him".
This place is bordering on standard Dallas Cowboy on Facebook fan level.
I don’t know bw, but I understand his frustration with the team and it’s QB situation. I hope Jones balls out this year, but from an odds perspective it’s not very likely. Worst case the Giants have a high pick in 2023 if Jones fails badly and the QB of the future (hopefully) is drafted.
eric, agree your perspective, and I get the frustration, as much for the team's pretty much sucking the last decade and the QBs situation that is big part of that. It's my feeling that a good part of some posters' laser fixation with Jones resides with the dolt who selected him and when he was selected, rather than 'just' the player. I harbor far more animus to DG than to a thus far mediocre QB. It's the mindless repetition, thread after thread, saying the exact same things, for years now, that is just daft.
Agreed, I just can't imagine why you read the same types of threads on BBI, year after year...
NYG Won-Loss
2018 5-11
2019 4-12
2020 6-10
2021 4-13
I don’t know bw, but I understand his frustration with the team and it’s QB situation. I hope Jones balls out this year, but from an odds perspective it’s not very likely. Worst case the Giants have a high pick in 2023 if Jones fails badly and the QB of the future (hopefully) is drafted.
eric, agree your perspective, and I get the frustration, as much for the team's pretty much sucking the last decade and the QBs situation that is big part of that. It's my feeling that a good part of some posters' laser fixation with Jones resides with the dolt who selected him and when he was selected, rather than 'just' the player. I harbor far more animus to DG than to a thus far mediocre QB. It's the mindless repetition, thread after thread, saying the exact same things, for years now, that is just daft.
Agreed, I just can't imagine why you read the same types of threads on BBI, year after year...
It s been a pretty awful stretch of football for sure. Going through the poor play from 64 to 1980, followed by much success, I didn’t expect this team would experience a decade of poor play, but they have
It seems the Mara s slipped back into decision making based on their comfort zone, hopefully the new regime of hires will take them back to their Glory Years
eric, agree your perspective, and I get the frustration, as much for the team's pretty much sucking the last decade and the QBs situation that is big part of that. It's my feeling that a good part of some posters' laser fixation with Jones resides with the dolt who selected him and when he was selected, rather than 'just' the player. I harbor far more animus to DG than to a thus far mediocre QB. It's the mindless repetition, thread after thread, saying the exact same things, for years now, that is just daft.
What's daft is posters taking Jones over JimG despite zero evidence to support that POV.
Jimmy G is a lot better than Tyrod Taylor, when healthy. The takes on this thread are ridiculous. Jimmy G isn't great but he did almost win a Super Bowl and almost went to another.
The real question for Carr ‘is Jimmy G that much better than Tyrod Taylor?’ And the answer to this is no. Carr knows nothing.
Jimmy G is a lot better than Tyrod Taylor, when healthy. The takes on this thread are ridiculous. Jimmy G isn't great but he did almost win a Super Bowl and almost went to another.
Great. Give him a participation award. Football ain't friggin horseshoes.
But sure he’s a top 10-12 guy….
Garoppolo will not sniff a Giants uniform
- We have 6 mil in space he is due 25 mil
- We are rebuilding Jimmy is 31 and will be a FA next yr
The 49ers will more than likely hold onto Jimmy G in case Lance struggles. And look to trade in season if a contending teams QB goes down.
It is a little funny though to read the criticism of him over the years that he only succeeds because he has a good coach, good line, and good weapons.
And then to hear that Jones will succeed with a good coach, good line, and good weapons.
So is Jones basically Garoppolo?
But sure he’s a top 10-12 guy….
That a team that was one drive from a SB win and another from another SB performance is doing everything in their power to get rid of him.
But sure he’s a top 10-12 guy….
He doesn't have to be top 10 to be better than the Giants QBs. I think that is the point.
That's an understatement.
In comment 15755796 Russ in NH (formerly Queens) said:
The whole hate DJ contingent reminds me of the hate Phil Simms contingent from the 80s. He turned a number of people around with a Super Bowl win. I’m betting Jones does the same thing.
Simms had injury and fumble problem in the pocket and interception issues, but was a tough SOB. I see that in Jones too, but unlike some here, I can be patient…not for 21 years of lousy football patient, but perhaps 4 more years…until another Manning is draft eligible.
Jimmy G? If he was that good, he would’ve taken the 49ers somewhere. To me, he is just another in the stack of Brady back-up doing squat.
The whole hate DJ contingent reminds me of the hate Phil Simms contingent from the 80s. He turned a number of people around with a Super Bowl win. I’m betting Jones does the same thing.
Simms had injury and fumble problem in the pocket and interception issues, but was a tough SOB. I see that in Jones too, but unlike some here, I can be patient…not for 21 years of lousy football patient, but perhaps 4 more years…until another Manning is draft eligible.
Jimmy G? If he was that good, he would’ve taken the 49ers somewhere. To me, he is just another in the stack of Brady back-up doing squat.
Well said.
Jimmy G? If he was that good, he would’ve taken the 49ers somewhere. To me, he is just another in the stack of Brady back-up doing squat.
So, going to the SB and 2 NFC championship games in the last three years doesn't count as Garoppolo taking the 49ers "somewhere"?
And to further refresh your memory, the NFC West has arguably been the best conference in the NFL the last three years.
The whole hate DJ contingent reminds me of the hate Phil Simms contingent from the 80s. He turned a number of people around with a Super Bowl win. I’m betting Jones does the same thing.
Simms had injury and fumble problem in the pocket and interception issues, but was a tough SOB. I see that in Jones too, but unlike some here, I can be patient…not for 21 years of lousy football patient, but perhaps 4 more years…until another Manning is draft eligible.
Jimmy G? If he was that good, he would’ve taken the 49ers somewhere. To me, he is just another in the stack of Brady back-up doing squat.
Pass whatever you're smoking. Jones isn't winning a SB nor will he be here next year let alone 4 more years
But sure he’s a top 10-12 guy….
Time will tell if the 49ers are doing the right thing by moving on from JimG and giving up a haul of picks to get Lance as their future QB.
But I admire the Shanahan and Lynch for being aggressive and taking this risk. If Lance works out, they get a cheaper and better option for the most important option. If not, I'm sure the 49ers will pivot to another plan. In other words, I doubt they will give Lance up to four years to prove if he's a franchise QB.
But sure he’s a top 10-12 guy….
Garoppolo isn't a top 10 guy for certain. But he is probably in that next large tier of QBs just after.
Good for San Fran not to get too complacent with a fairly average performer at QB even if he was in a Super Bowl.
Many here should think as clearly...
That a team that was one drive from a SB win and another from another SB performance is doing everything in their power to get rid of him.
But sure he’s a top 10-12 guy….
Garoppolo isn't a top 10 guy for certain. But he is probably in that next large tier of QBs just after.
Good for San Fran not to get too complacent with a fairly average performer at QB even if he was in a Super Bowl.
Many here should think as clearly...
Jimmy G is a low teens-bottom 20 guy. Better than Jones? Of course - but still a guy you don’t want long term.
This notion a 20-12 year is something great is entertaining. Jones had a 24-12 year, and we all know that wasn’t anything special.
jones has this year to prove he is capable of being a winning NFL QB. if not, then it's a high draft choice with measurables and potential.
And its not unreasonable to give QBs that reach a Super Bowl some extra credibility, even if it was other parts of the team that did the heavy lifting.
But you know that from threads/posts you have seen over many years on the site...
I would say aggregating those stats put JimG squarely in the top ten conversation...when healthy.
I would say aggregating those stats put JimG squarely in the top ten conversation...when healthy.
It puts him close. But availability counts, and only 2 seasons in the last 5 with 15+ starts isn't helping...
In 2022, JimG was 2nd in the NFL in YPA, 6th in completion%, and 13th in QBR.
I would say aggregating those stats put JimG squarely in the top ten conversation...when healthy.
It puts him close. But availability counts, and only 2 seasons in the last 5 with 15+ starts isn't helping...
That's a fair criticism. I believe that was a factor in the 9ers aggressive move for Lance, btw.
In 2022, JimG was 2nd in the NFL in YPA, 6th in completion%, and 13th in QBR.
I would say aggregating those stats put JimG squarely in the top ten conversation...when healthy.
It puts him close. But availability counts, and only 2 seasons in the last 5 with 15+ starts isn't helping...
That's a fair criticism. I believe that was a factor in the 9ers aggressive move for Lance, btw.
Makes sense. As mentioned earlier, no reason to get complacent at QB and just subscribe to the "wait and see" approach.
We are a perfect example of why you shouldn't...
The whole hate DJ contingent reminds me of the hate Phil Simms contingent from the 80s. He turned a number of people around with a Super Bowl win. I’m betting Jones does the same thing.
Simms had injury and fumble problem in the pocket and interception issues, but was a tough SOB. I see that in Jones too, but unlike some here, I can be patient…not for 21 years of lousy football patient, but perhaps 4 more years…until another Manning is draft eligible.
Jimmy G? If he was that good, he would’ve taken the 49ers somewhere. To me, he is just another in the stack of Brady back-up doing squat.
At the same time, I don't think the Giants should play Jones simply because of his draft status or salary. I've said it many times...in my opinion, Jones has to be a top 5 QB (other-worldly good) for them to re-sign him in any capacity. That is just not likely. Knowing that, I would not just play him by default. I think Taylor should be given a chance to compete for the job. If he is better he should start, especially since his contract allows for him to be here next year, which could be important if they draft a QB.
There's not a single person on this site who would seriously advocate for the Giants to give Jones the chances Simms got.
Simms tore his ACL before his 4th season, and missed the whole year. Then he rehabbed his 5th year and hardly played.
Simms wasn’t a reliable winning QB until his 6th year. It was an improbable, miraculous turn around. There’s no chance in hell the Giants are giving Jones 6 years.
I have no idea why people insist on comparing the two situations. They have about as much in common as Daniel Jones and that one time Dave Brown farted on the team plane.
There's not a single person on this site who would seriously advocate for the Giants to give Jones the chances Simms got.
Think again. This group may not be very large but it has constituents that post...
I would say aggregating those stats put JimG squarely in the top ten conversation...when healthy.
Just a reminder. He throws back breaking picks and dumb headed plays. He threw a total of 20 TDs in 15 starts. And before you use other random stat - you OFTEN criticize Jones for not producing enough TDs. 20 TDs in todays game is not very good. 12 INTs is a lot for a game manager- which exactly is what he is.
He is nowhere NEAR a top 10 qb. I could easily argue he isn’t a top 15 either. I mean if we are going to credit him for great playoff performances like he had at GB this year… we aren’t being fair to QBs who are actually big gsme performers.
Again a team that close to a SB isn’t looking to get rid of a top 10 QB. No chance, no way, no how.
But yes Jimmy G is better than Jones so we can agree there.
Today as in rehabbing Jimmy G? LOL.
If Garoppolo signs with the Giants and plays a full 17 game season, the floor would probably be 8 wins.
With Daboll and his offensive mind, I see no other way.
The defense and STs would play better.
His mechanics work well for the quick release in the short to intermediate ranges, and he can get it out faster than most NFL QBs. And when I say most, I mean close to all except Rodgers. That's an under the radar reason why he's been able to win so much.
And I'm one of the biggest Kyle Shanahan homers out there, but IMO as much as he created offense for Jimmy, he often held him back by forcing him to be an under center, play action QB. The few times he's let him go spread he seemed to play better.
But Shanahan is a control freak for better or worse, so overall he'd rather have someone who could run the offense the way he wants over catering to the QB.
New England style suited him better, and they ran a Shanahan/McDaniels hybrid offense when he first took over the team.
When it comes down to it, Shanahan may be top 5 signal caller in the league, but just about everyone else in the NFL runs less 21 personnel under center than him.
That's hopeful thinking given that Jones hasn't been a good enough QB to even help contribute to his team making it to a big game.
There are also a ton of QBs with stats better than Jones, that took their team to to winning records, but how many have a solid team around then, besides Burrows? Then there were others with a solid team, but choked in the playoffs…like Romo or Dax.
How many QBs had great stats because they played in a weak division—like New England or the Packers who historically would win almost 6 games a year without issues.
Sure, blame Jones interception on the QB because the stat folks say so, but not on the receivers like Engram who played volleyball or receivers who ran wrong routes and weren’t were they were supposed to be on a blind throw route in 3.5 seconds (or less in Jones’ case). Perhaps blame the fact that the WR corps sucked at getting separation vs. most every other team in the league.
Was Stanford a bad QB or just a victim of a shitty team like the Lions? Could the same be said about Jones?
I don’t agree with a ton of what Mara has done, but one one thing I will give him credit. The Giants have done everything to ruin Jones’ career, and did the same for Eli with poor front office decisions. My personal choice for QB in 2019 was Herbert, but he stayed in school another year. My personnel choice for GM wasn’t Gettleman either. I’d rather see if Jones can succeed under this new front office and coaching regime. I’d rather not see Jones depart like Stanford and win a Lombardi elsewhere, due to impatience. But that’s just me.
I’ll give you this: Should Jones fail miserably this season, I’ll say the experiment failed. Am I rooting for that? Hell no.
This. Garoppolo is a below average NFL QB who I don't see any upside with. The conversation should be Jones vs. 2023 draft pick.
There are also a ton of QBs with stats better than Jones, that took their team to to winning records, but how many have a solid team around then, besides Burrows? Then there were others with a solid team, but choked in the playoffs…like Romo or Dax.
How many QBs had great stats because they played in a weak division—like New England or the Packers who historically would win almost 6 games a year without issues.
Sure, blame Jones interception on the QB because the stat folks say so, but not on the receivers like Engram who played volleyball or receivers who ran wrong routes and weren’t were they were supposed to be on a blind throw route in 3.5 seconds (or less in Jones’ case). Perhaps blame the fact that the WR corps sucked at getting separation vs. most every other team in the league.
Was Stanford a bad QB or just a victim of a shitty team like the Lions? Could the same be said about Jones?
I don’t agree with a ton of what Mara has done, but one one thing I will give him credit. The Giants have done everything to ruin Jones’ career, and did the same for Eli with poor front office decisions. My personal choice for QB in 2019 was Herbert, but he stayed in school another year. My personnel choice for GM wasn’t Gettleman either. I’d rather see if Jones can succeed under this new front office and coaching regime. I’d rather not see Jones depart like Stanford and win a Lombardi elsewhere, due to impatience. But that’s just me.
I’ll give you this: Should Jones fail miserably this season, I’ll say the experiment failed. Am I rooting for that? Hell no.
You make sense here. The decision at quarterback should be Jones or move on in the draft next season
But some here believe any quarterback would be a better option than Jones. Just look to the draft where several of the Jones s detractors believed any of the quarterbacks in the draft were a better option than Daniel. Of course the draft showed the NFL in general did not think much of those quarterbacks.
I doubt any of those posters agree with your take.
There are also a ton of QBs with stats better than Jones, that took their team to to winning records, but how many have a solid team around then, besides Burrows? Then there were others with a solid team, but choked in the playoffs…like Romo or Dax.
How many QBs had great stats because they played in a weak division—like New England or the Packers who historically would win almost 6 games a year without issues.
Sure, blame Jones interception on the QB because the stat folks say so, but not on the receivers like Engram who played volleyball or receivers who ran wrong routes and weren’t were they were supposed to be on a blind throw route in 3.5 seconds (or less in Jones’ case). Perhaps blame the fact that the WR corps sucked at getting separation vs. most every other team in the league.
Was Stanford a bad QB or just a victim of a shitty team like the Lions? Could the same be said about Jones?
I don’t agree with a ton of what Mara has done, but one one thing I will give him credit. The Giants have done everything to ruin Jones’ career, and did the same for Eli with poor front office decisions. My personal choice for QB in 2019 was Herbert, but he stayed in school another year. My personnel choice for GM wasn’t Gettleman either. I’d rather see if Jones can succeed under this new front office and coaching regime. I’d rather not see Jones depart like Stanford and win a Lombardi elsewhere, due to impatience. But that’s just me.
I’ll give you this: Should Jones fail miserably this season, I’ll say the experiment failed. Am I rooting for that? Hell no.
Stafford showed much more than Jones ever has despite being on a bad team.
Where do we sign…
He's a lot better than Jones. I'll never get over the Jones long TD run he blew when he tripped over his own feet. Thats who he is Great kid. NFL back up QB unless some miracle happens
Where do we sign…
LOL yeah I’m looking forward to that Garappolo, a 3rd and two firsts for Jones trade.
The Giants strike me as another team that could, or should, pursue Garoppolo. The team did not pick up current starter Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, and he is set to hit the open market next March. Bringing in Garoppolo would make sense in a way because they do not seem to have a contingency plan. And as such the mid-round conditional pick cost for Garoppolo might be worthwhile.
The Giants have a variety of receiving weapons and one of the most talented running backs in the league.They also recently added Kayvon Thibodeaux to a young and budding defense. Garoppolo may fit their competitive timeline more comfortably as the Giants wade through a weak NFC East. If the Giants feel that bringing in a veteran bridge quarterback such as Garoppolo to shepherd a future draft pick into his starting role is worthwhile, they may try to pounce at the opportunity to acquire Garoppolo a year early.
The 49ers Want to Move Jimmy Garoppolo — But Should They? - ( New Window )
What was that…multiple first round picks and a 3rd?
Where do we sign…
LOL yeah I’m looking forward to that Garappolo, a 3rd and two firsts for Jones trade.
No need to be greedy though, will take that deal with 4th instead of the 3rd…
Was Stanford a bad QB or just a victim of a shitty team like the Lions? Could the same be said about Jones?
In his 2nd full season, Stafford threw for 5,000 yards and 41 TD's, stop with this nonsense.
New York Giants
The Giants strike me as another team that could, or should, pursue Garoppolo. The team did not pick up current starter Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, and he is set to hit the open market next March. Bringing in Garoppolo would make sense in a way because they do not seem to have a contingency plan. And as such the mid-round conditional pick cost for Garoppolo might be worthwhile.
The Giants have a variety of receiving weapons and one of the most talented running backs in the league.They also recently added Kayvon Thibodeaux to a young and budding defense. Garoppolo may fit their competitive timeline more comfortably as the Giants wade through a weak NFC East. If the Giants feel that bringing in a veteran bridge quarterback such as Garoppolo to shepherd a future draft pick into his starting role is worthwhile, they may try to pounce at the opportunity to acquire Garoppolo a year early.
The 49ers Want to Move Jimmy Garoppolo — But Should They? - ( New Window )
What was the plan in Buffalo in 2018 under Beane and Schoen?
They let Tyrod Taylor walk and drafted Josh Allen.
Kinda tells you Taylor sure as hell ain't the answer here and Jones has to make quite the impression to be here in 2019, especially at $20 or $30M or whatever it would cost.
The 'pouncing' time for Garappolo has long since passed. If he's traded his max value for the 49ers will probably be either the end of preseason or the trade deadline if he can show he's totally healthy.
I trust Schoen has a plan with contingencies built in and it's a long term plan, not some stopgap the wastes draft picks and cap space.
needing a game winning drive, I would prefer Jones.
That's hopeful thinking given that Jones hasn't been a good enough QB to even help contribute to his team making it to a big game.
Yeah. Jones cannot even finish drives with TDs in the regular season. What makes you guys think he's going to be in a big game anytime soon? Did he get hurt and then another QB took over and then Jones got his job back?
There are also a ton of QBs with stats better than Jones, that took their team to to winning records, but how many have a solid team around then, besides Burrows? Then there were others with a solid team, but choked in the playoffs…like Romo or Dax.
How many QBs had great stats because they played in a weak division—like New England or the Packers who historically would win almost 6 games a year without issues.
Sure, blame Jones interception on the QB because the stat folks say so, but not on the receivers like Engram who played volleyball or receivers who ran wrong routes and weren’t were they were supposed to be on a blind throw route in 3.5 seconds (or less in Jones’ case). Perhaps blame the fact that the WR corps sucked at getting separation vs. most every other team in the league.
Was Stanford a bad QB or just a victim of a shitty team like the Lions? Could the same be said about Jones?
I don’t agree with a ton of what Mara has done, but one one thing I will give him credit. The Giants have done everything to ruin Jones’ career, and did the same for Eli with poor front office decisions. My personal choice for QB in 2019 was Herbert, but he stayed in school another year. My personnel choice for GM wasn’t Gettleman either. I’d rather see if Jones can succeed under this new front office and coaching regime. I’d rather not see Jones depart like Stanford and win a Lombardi elsewhere, due to impatience. But that’s just me.
I’ll give you this: Should Jones fail miserably this season, I’ll say the experiment failed. Am I rooting for that? Hell no.
Yeah - let's compare Jones and Stafford
Kenny Golladay under Stafford -- Pro Bowler
Kenny Golladay under Jones -- no TDs - non factor
JG has been in two good situations. He is a solid QB and proved capable of winning with a talented team. I doubt injuries are the only reason KS made a very bold move going for a new QB.
Why is this year different than his other years? It’s a new system, with a new line, a bunch of new TEs, questions with Shepard’s health, questions with Barkley’s durability etc.
What if the line doesn’t gel, Barkley misses significant time, Shep, Golladay, Toney miss several games?
Shouldn’t Jones get another year?
There's not a single person on this site who would seriously advocate for the Giants to give Jones the chances Simms got.
Simms tore his ACL before his 4th season, and missed the whole year. Then he rehabbed his 5th year and hardly played.
Simms wasn’t a reliable winning QB until his 6th year. It was an improbable, miraculous turn around. There’s no chance in hell the Giants are giving Jones 6 years.
I have no idea why people insist on comparing the two situations. They have about as much in common as Daniel Jones and that one time Dave Brown farted on the team plane.
Why is this year different than his other years? It’s a new system, with a new line, a bunch of new TEs, questions with Shepard’s health, questions with Barkley’s durability etc.
What if the line doesn’t gel, Barkley misses significant time, Shep, Golladay, Toney miss several games?
Shouldn’t Jones get another year?
They did not do that, so...
I am confident current management wants to see what he has this year, but I know they are not committed because they declined the 5th year. I think Jones needs to win to stay. I could come with an improbable set of circumstances in which Schoen would keep him if he doesn't win but I see it as unlikely. I think there would need to be really direct circumstances affecting his play and he would need to show obvious improvement in areas of weakness for Schoen to sign or tag Jones.
I have no idea why people insist on comparing the two situations. They have about as much in common as Daniel Jones and that one time Dave Brown farted on the team plane.
I appreciate the way you articulated this thought.
Thanks man. I find it so fascinating virtually no one can muster the defense I think Jones has untapped potential and can lead this team to a championship.
The best some fans can come up with is this completely unrelated set of circumstances happened 40 years ago to another guy, so why not?
- As of right now, they have the cap room to do so.
- He hasn't been disruptuive like Baker, so it's a good insurance policy to Lance.
- Everybody knows that Jimmy is available for cheap if the niners cut/him due to small guaranteed salary. If you trade for him, you have to pay him that $24M delta
With the market for QBs pretty much dried up I think the niners hold on to him at this point unless there is a QB injury this summer that forces some team to trade for him.
I am only here to marvel at those who think Jones is better.
Wow.
Can he stay healthy, exhibiting better judgement when he's a ball carrier?
Can he show he can quickly absorb the new playbook and methodology and be a difference maker pre-snap? Get the protection calls right, get in and out of plays to his advantage?
Can he hit all the big plays that are out there? No more replays where the 2nd or 3rd read is running free and he doesn't see it.
Frankly, I don't think the line will be that much better early on, and I think the new staff will have a learning curve. I think this one is completely on him.
Can he stay healthy, exhibiting better judgement when he's a ball carrier?
Can he show he can quickly absorb the new playbook and methodology and be a difference maker pre-snap? Get the protection calls right, get in and out of plays to his advantage?
Can he hit all the big plays that are out there? No more replays where the 2nd or 3rd read is running free and he doesn't see it.
Frankly, I don't think the line will be that much better early on, and I think the new staff will have a learning curve. I think this one is completely on him.
I think you make some great points, I’d just like to add one point. I’d like to see Jones make big boy plays…
- first downs on 3rd and long
- TDs in the red zone on obvious passing plays.
- making a big throw after the D makes a stop/TO.
We never get momentum plays on offense. If he can produce a few more a game, think it will help the offense tremendously.
And FFS, we all know TOs suck, but don’t be afraid to make a play because you’re scared. It’s ok to take chances. Who led the league in INTs??? That’s right the SB winning QB.
Yeah - let's compare Jones and Stafford
Kenny Golladay under Stafford -- Pro Bowler
Kenny Golladay under Jones -- no TDs - non factor [/quote]
Just to be fair, neither Jones nor Golladay played last preseason so there was no gametime familiarity.
Just when they were starting to get on the same page Golladay got hurt and missed about 4 games, came back not 100% and a couple games later Jones was done for the season.
And FFS, we all know TOs suck, but don’t be afraid to make a play because you’re scared. It’s ok to take chances. Who led the league in INTs??? That’s right the SB winning QB.
I agree. I feel like the Giants never have the opposing defense on their heels, ever.
Why is this year different than his other years? It’s a new system, with a new line, a bunch of new TEs, questions with Shepard’s health, questions with Barkley’s durability etc.
What if the line doesn’t gel, Barkley misses significant time, Shep, Golladay, Toney miss several games?
Shouldn’t Jones get another year?
My sense is that DJ will be serviceable and a lot better this year with better coaching. Whether HE is worth 20+ million or even the franchise tag will be dubious.
How could they even make the numbers work with the cap???
Another year over $20M? No thank you.
I’m just playing devil’s advocate. I frankly don’t understand the assumption next year be any more of a fair year than his first three.
The least surprising outcome to me is: the Giants offense has ups and downs, Jones misses a few games, Barkley misses 4-6 games, and come February there’s a big contingent of fans who want to franchise Jones because he showed some hope, but the situation sucked.
Me too. Me too
I think it would be healthy for both BBI and Daniel Jones if he went to another team for a fresh start.
Why is this year different than his other years?
Yeah. I agree. I've said it 1000x, I don't think Jones would be much better if he was placed on the Bucs, Rams, Chiefs, Bills or Packers roster as the starting QB. He'd basically be on a winning team "surrounded by elite talent" compared to what he is here.
Sure, Mahomes left the Browns playoff game (I think it was) and Henne did his part but you know Jones would fumble in that situation lol I'd be scared shitless if the coaching staff had the balls to go for it on 4th with Jones. Ugh.
Agreed.
Just hope they're not replaced with Jimmy Garoppolo threads for the next few years.
God, I can't wait for the day we don't have Daniel Jones threads anymore.
Agreed.
Just hope they're not replaced with Jimmy Garoppolo threads for the next few years.
LOL.
Now the answer is probably neither, but if you had to?
Now the answer is probably neither, but if you had to?
The only one who benefits by signing either to that is Eric… cause the amount of threads/traffic would be unreal.