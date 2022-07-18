Worse: Gettleman or Handley

I know one was a GM and one the head coach. But I gotta say, I think Getts was so so bad. Handley was just not suited for teh NY Media, and came after Parcells. Albeit I was young for Handley, so maybe some of the older posters can weigh in.
I've written about Handley before. His failure was a failure on Parcells and George Young. Young gave him the OC job to keep him from going to law school and pushed Erhardt aside. Parcells loved Handley's analytical mind and called him "a computer on my staff". Both wanted him over Belichick. But Handley also was inheriting an aging team.
However, the more I posted stuff about him on the BigBlueVCR account, I've had many former players (Banks, Pepper, Collins, Leonard Marshall, etc) have responded to my posts and said the team Handley took over still had talent to make another run and he screwed it up. They pointed to the fact that even in the down times, they beat playoff teams along the way. Now, in some cases, maybe they are hitting too close to home and not as objective about it. However, since they literally were the ones there, they'd be in a much better spot to give their view point.
Both men were promoted to the level of their incompetence . Both went for the coffee for the true talents in the organization . One difference : Handley was HC for 2 seasons when George Young II was basically dismantling the team because he refused to comply with the realities of the modern era of free agency . Gettleman had a dismal run as VP -GM, during which he got all of his original presumptions wrong , forcing him to play a never -ending game of catch -up . In that sense I think Gettleman was more destructive to the team’s overall well being .
He took over a good team and cross dressed it into the ground
This. I was at a training camp and LT was talking with some fans at start of practice. Handley comes over and dresses him down in front of the fans for not getting in there. The look on LT's face made he think he was going to pop Handley's head like a pimple. I was embarrassed for LT.
He literally blew every big decision, the high draft picks he was granted along the way, setting a franchise back as far as you possibly could. Instead of accepting Eli's decline and setting a course of action accordingly, he doubled on and tried to build around him. The doubling down on the wrong decisions is a core theme of DG's tenure.
Ray Handley was the RB coach. In the spring of 1991 Bill Parcells promoted him to OC. Shortly thereafter Parcells retired. George Young then promoted Handley to HC. Handley went from RB coach to HC in the span of a few weeks. It's not surprising he failed. He was in way over his head. Thats on George Young.
He inherited a team that was bad and was picking overall #2 in the Draft, but he couldn't recognize it. And then after he realized what he had, he spent 4 excruciating long years making bad decision after bad decision in turning over the entire roster, and still only got us to picking #5 overall at the end of his term. He accomplished really nothing.
And ultimately left us a team that is devoid of talent, very little at the core positions and with a bloated cap position that it needs to be rebuilt again basically from scratch.
The only real positive thing that Gettleman provided, as well as the gaggle of fans on BBI that defended him, was comic relief for the rest of us. That I miss...
Gettleman failed spectacularly at rebuilding a team. Building a team is always hard and many people fail at doing it. Ray Handley inherited a super bowl winning team with all time greats of this organization and burnt it to the ground. And, if you don't think the two years of 91-92 were years we could win, well look what happened when Simms was back in 93 and we won 11 games and then a playoff game. Those two years were valuable years that Handley really messed up.
Yes but to me this just shows how bad H***ley was. He took over a good team. That is shown with their records. He took over a 13-3 SB winning team, and immediately turned it into a 4th place team, going 6-10 in his last season. Then Reeves comes in and magically goes 11-5 in his first season, basically the same team. DG sucks, but he took over a pile of crap too. W are talking about who sucks more at their job.
were aging and GY was preparing to wind it down as he failed to adjust and adapt to free agency and the salary cap. 1990 was likely the last SB winning caliber team it had in it.
I think it is unlikely we would have won in 91 or 92, but we would have had a shot. Handley ruined that shot. Take GS, many people thought they were through, had an aging and injured roster, and they won this year. Would the Giants have likely won in 91 or 92? No, but I am convinced if Parcells was back in 91 and 92 or we got a competent successor, we would have made the playoffs and had a shot. I think 91 was a down year. Washington dominated that year and I did not think that they were particularly good.
but both were a disaster for Giant fans. I will say this though IMO the replacements for the 2017 disaster are far superior to the replacements for the 1992 disaster.
In 1993 the Giants had the fumes of a 2 time Super Bowl winner on the field, a new older HC and a GM that were at each others throats almost immediately and past their primes.
In 2022 the new guys inherited arguably one of the bottom 5 rosters in the NFL for a young GM, a young assistant GM, a young HC and young OC all promoted one level up with long time College and NFL experience from multiple progressive teams. As far as we can see they are all on the same page. They also added an experienced DC who is a far from read and react as you can get.
If you're a Giant fan and not excited about the future right now I don't know what to tell you.
The leftovers from that team were an Emmitt Smith career quarter away from home field advantage throughout the playoffs, against arguably the best of the Cowboys 90s teams.
With a real coach instead of Handley for '91-'92, who knows. Washington's greatest team was '91, and that team smoked almost everyone they played, but the Giants had them down 13-0 at the half in one game before they quit.
Do you mean Leonard Williams instead of Marshall? Admittedly they fill a similar role in the Giants' defense.
Do you mean Leonard Williams instead of Marshall? Admittedly they fill a similar role in the Giants' defense.
Sorry about that. The KO of Montana is probably the sweetest football memory I have.
If Parcells sticks around in '91, the Giants are probably better than 8-8 & probably a playoff team, but they aren't winning it all.
Spot on. Handley was a bad hire, but that team was old with a lot of major players deep on the back nine of their careers.
I'm pretty shocked how many posters chose Handley over Gettleman. It really should be a landslide as GY was assembling the roster, building the evaluation systems, and integrally involved in selecting the HC. That allows for far more damage to an organization than anything Handley did.
That is a exceptionally difficult set of circumstances to be thrown into on top of some other points made.
"Run the ball, stop the run and get after the passer. Have a QB that can throw from the pocket." I think Dave did have the mandate of Eli to start and inherited a terrible roster but in four years we are still hoping to do these things. Seems like a easy choice.
In some ways it may be a blessing. The Giants have made very significant front office changes, Hopefully they execute far better.
Gettleman was here for four years with the chief responsibility to rebuild the team, especially post-Eli. And he drove the team further into the ditch with detestable arrogance.
Millen is the single worst I've ever seen.
Gettleman was awful, but there have been others at his level or worse.
In our own division, Vinny Cerrato was worse than Gettleman.
So I lean Handley.
Judge had the support of the fanbase until year 2. The knives were out for Handley after week 2 of his 1st season (loss to a terrible Rams team)
And DG was bad
He took over a good team and cross dressed it into the ground
This. I was at a training camp and LT was talking with some fans at start of practice. Handley comes over and dresses him down in front of the fans for not getting in there. The look on LT's face made he think he was going to pop Handley's head like a pimple. I was embarrassed for LT.
DG was an outright disaster, from failed draft picks to mind-blowingly bad FA decisions and position neglect.
They both made their mark in historic fashion, but both essentially ruined the NYG brand.
DG is far from ancient history. This roster is stacked with his failures.
Ancient history
We had so many "not NFL players" that wound up starting games for us under his tenure that its not even funny. That's all on him.
Not even close. The guy couldn’t build a Turkey club sandwich or a professional football team. He likely set the franchise back 3-5 years.
No way. Handley took over a great team and they went to shit. DG took over a bad team and they are still bad, but cmon. Not even close?
The HC impacts things more than the GM.
Exactly. the Giants were loaded in 1991-1992
Handley was in over his head but if Parcells decided to un-retire halfway through the season, how would the team have been hurt?
Gettleman's tenure set this team back years. If Jones isn't the guy and Schoen doesn't make any mistakes whatsoever, we still won't be ready to really compete until 2024 at the earliest.
Handles ruined a team.
Gettleman ruined an organization.
Handley. Spellcheck , uggghh.
AS much as I hated Handjob, the above is true AF....
And ultimately left us a team that is devoid of talent, very little at the core positions and with a bloated cap position that it needs to be rebuilt again basically from scratch.
The only real positive thing that Gettleman provided, as well as the gaggle of fans on BBI that defended him, was comic relief for the rest of us. That I miss...
Yes but to me this just shows how bad H***ley was. He took over a good team. That is shown with their records. He took over a 13-3 SB winning team, and immediately turned it into a 4th place team, going 6-10 in his last season. Then Reeves comes in and magically goes 11-5 in his first season, basically the same team. DG sucks, but he took over a pile of crap too. W are talking about who sucks more at their job.
I think it is unlikely we would have won in 91 or 92, but we would have had a shot. Handley ruined that shot. Take GS, many people thought they were through, had an aging and injured roster, and they won this year. Would the Giants have likely won in 91 or 92? No, but I am convinced if Parcells was back in 91 and 92 or we got a competent successor, we would have made the playoffs and had a shot. I think 91 was a down year. Washington dominated that year and I did not think that they were particularly good.
Gettleman took over a shitty team and made them shittier.
You decide.
In 1993 the Giants had the fumes of a 2 time Super Bowl winner on the field, a new older HC and a GM that were at each others throats almost immediately and past their primes.
In 2022 the new guys inherited arguably one of the bottom 5 rosters in the NFL for a young GM, a young assistant GM, a young HC and young OC all promoted one level up with long time College and NFL experience from multiple progressive teams. As far as we can see they are all on the same page. They also added an experienced DC who is a far from read and react as you can get.
If you're a Giant fan and not excited about the future right now I don't know what to tell you.
You can learn from the gettleman years.
The leftovers from that team were an Emmitt Smith career quarter away from home field advantage throughout the playoffs, against arguably the best of the Cowboys 90s teams.
With a real coach instead of Handley for '91-'92, who knows. Washington's greatest team was '91, and that team smoked almost everyone they played, but the Giants had them down 13-0 at the half in one game before they quit.
Do you mean Leonard Williams instead of Marshall? Admittedly they fill a similar role in the Giants' defense.
Do you mean Leonard Williams instead of Marshall? Admittedly they fill a similar role in the Giants' defense.
Spot on. Handley was a bad hire, but that team was old with a lot of major players deep on the back nine of their careers.
I'm pretty shocked how many posters chose Handley over Gettleman. It really should be a landslide as GY was assembling the roster, building the evaluation systems, and integrally involved in selecting the HC. That allows for far more damage to an organization than anything Handley did.
"Run the ball, stop the run and get after the passer. Have a QB that can throw from the pocket." I think Dave did have the mandate of Eli to start and inherited a terrible roster but in four years we are still hoping to do these things. Seems like a easy choice.
In some ways it may be a blessing. The Giants have made very significant front office changes, Hopefully they execute far better.