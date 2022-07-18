Worse: Gettleman or Handley CMicks3110 : 7/18/2022 8:02 pm

I know one was a GM and one the head coach. But I gotta say, I think Getts was so so bad. Handley was just not suited for teh NY Media, and came after Parcells. Albeit I was young for Handley, so maybe some of the older posters can weigh in.