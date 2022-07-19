Schoen admits wishing he had more free agency money to spend

|
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted Monday that he would have been more aggressive in free agency if he had the financial resources available to do so.
“Could we have done better? Yeah, if we had $40 million in cap space, yeah,” Schoen said. “With what we had, I think we executed a plan. We were able to upgrade the roster with the resources we had.”
Schoen entered his first free agency saying he would have to take a “very calculated” approach to adding to the roster. Aside from starting guard Mark Glowinski (three years, $18.3 million) and backup quarterback Tyrod Tyrod (two years, $11 million) Schoen signed a plethora of players to one-year minimum or veteran salary benefit contracts, generally referred to as “prove it” deals.
The Giants could be far more aggressive in 2023 free agency. This number can change drastically between now and next March, especially with the Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley situations to resolve, but as of today Over The Cap shows the Giants with $54.17 million in space with an estimated $225 million 2023 cap.
Schoen also admitted to the Post that he will be a “nervous wreck” during training camp.
“As roster attrition sets in, that’s stressful, because there’s 90 guys on 32 rosters, there’s only so many players out there at each position that can still function in a camp,” Schoen said. “It’s always very stressful for me.
“You’re watching the football but you also want to make sure you have enough bodies that you can practice and you want enough competition where guys have to put their best foot forward. It’s a delicate balance between guys getting enough work in and being ready to play and contact and also keeping everybody healthy.
We’ve got a really good sports science department, medical department, they’ve been working closely with [Brian] Daboll on the practice schedules. I think we got a good plan in place.”
The only incumbents I believe he restructured were Gano and Jackson -- with no new money.
He could have certainly extended and restructured Golladay, Williams, Bradberry, Ryan, etc. to make more money to spend.
Schoen told us straight-up the roster sucked.
I believe (hope) he learned a lot from Brandon Beane (also a young, progressive guy, imv)
Otherwise, the roster will get real ugly this season.
Agree Z, it’s uncanny how injuries have plagued us year in and year out, or so it seems
I like your posts christian.
Definitely. He cut Logan Ryan and that came out of left field.
Ryan was a Judge guy thru and thru. Looking back, it was an obvious cut. A guy who's salary didn't match the production he brought to the team.
I actually loved Ryan and liked when they signed him to an extension late in 2020, however his play really fell down in 2021.
Worst hire in Giants history.
Of course the impact his mismanagement is being felt this season. But I get the feeling the days of arrogant decisions leading to a futile product are over
I m kind of in the camp of moving on, if that’s the correct term
Yep, I agree, that it will and that he was awful
What's really going to be interesting is what he does next year when he has some room to move. We really don't know what his roster-building philosophy is. Will he mortgage everything for a FA QB? Will he sell everything off to move up and draft a QB? Stand pat and build an excellent roster around a game manager? And that's just at one position. Will he spend a ton of money on a small group of veterans, or a little money on a lot of role players?
I think he's the right guy. I am looking forward to seeing what he does.
Very few new GMs walk into good situations. They’re virtually always hired to fix a mess.
Nothing was more annoying than hearing about how bad Gettleman had it. Oh please. He inherited a defense a year removed from being elite, the number two pick, and plenty of cap space.
Selective memories on that front — Gettleman made tons of moves and spent a lot of money in year one — and literally nothing worked. He made his table, not Reese.
Schoen is in the same boat. This is his team to do with what he wishes. This isn’t Gettleman’s fault from here on out.
Not saying scorched earth, but a few things that were passed over…
History has shown the championship teams have important pieces that were already on the roster. Let's at least have more competitive teams but it may take some time.
Reese and team left a disaster and destroyed the basic tenet of Giants football that GY started and we had 40 mostly good years. Dave made it worse but hopefully a few pieces he added can contribute.
The whole mess started started when the Giants stopped being a physical team and identifying those type of players. Priority one should be to restore that order. Lots more will be needed elsewhere but with good coaching at least seasons won't be over early October.
Eli and TC's best coaching job ever won that SB. Reese did some really good things over a long career here. He also was the one at the helm who turned the Giants into a soft team. Along the way he called his QB skittish instead of perhaps self analyzing and asking himself why is my two time SB QB looking skittish. Maybe I should make him more comfortable.
The additions in 2016 all worked out great but still a flawed team. As part of that year he added Eli Apple another of a long list of wasted high picks that had to be corrected.
The 2011 Giants couldn't run the ball, and had a bad defense. That was a finesse team, built on a vertical passing game that nearly put up 5K in air yards.
The DNA of that team was air it out. And if Nicks and Ballard stay healthy and are on the 2012 team, it very likely gets in the tournament too. Those were good teams with good rosters and don't really line up with the classic definition of hard nosed football.
There are plenty of ways to win. And I wouldn't hold my breath a Daboll/Kafka offense won't be more like 2011.
Btw, I really hope Daboll calls the plays. DJ needs help from an experienced PC. Kafka has no experience calling a game iirc. That worries me.
My guess is Kafka's biggest influence this year will be game planning, and Daboll calls the shots.
They did not have a bad defense. That had some guys injured and when healthy in the playoffs they gave up 2, 20, 14 and 17 points. This was against Ryan, Smith, Rodgers and Brady. NE averaged 32 points that season. I'll take bad right now on the Giants. They were old though.
The OL was flawed. They were proficient in pass blocking and what made it work were a very talented trio of WR's functioning with a elite QB. Both Bradshaw and Jacobs could still pass block well.
The issue with Reese is he never replenished the talent that he helped draft as the director of college scouting. Not enough of it and not in the areas that physically alter the game.
Reese's poor drafts started well before 2013 and here is the beauty of 2012. Wilson, Randle, Hosley, JPP TE's. Sure shows a GM who understand his team and where it was at.
My guess is Kafka's biggest influence this year will be game planning, and Daboll calls the shots.
Yes, the defense played much better in the playoffs, but they were a liability for much of the season.
Under no circumstances was that a smash mouth team. It was a finesse team. That was the epitome of basketball on grass mentality, and it was a perfect fit for what Coughlin & Gilbride envisioned for peak Manning. That vertical offense was the best element of that team.
If the core of those weapons don't have ultra-short careers, the Giants would have been more competitive in 12 and 13. The vertical game and Manning's toughness covered for a mediocre line and a dismal run game.
Now if you want to make the argument the Giants should have evolved to a more conservative max protect, run first offense and leaned on their defense as Manning aged, I'll buy that.
In retrospect Beckham was the worst thing that happened to the Giants. He was an unreliable short term infusion of offense, that covered up for a bad QB and bad roster.
TC's offense was built on balance and however ugly that year was they still achieved it with held together duct tape OL.
Eli was best served like just about every QB with some balance. TC understood Eli and he understands offensive football.
For me Jerry wasted the back half of Eli's career. He failed to provide TC with the necessary pieces for his philosophy though one can debate his direct role in it.
You want to praise Jerry have had it.
Marc Ross was also an awful hire.
Agree that he deserves a lot of credit for the SB's and Ross was horrible. I wished the Giants sent both of them packing with the SB clock. Perhaps things would have gone differently.
I'm not praising Reese. I'm simply pointing out Reese built a Giants team that won a Super Bowl on the backs of a high octane, finesse passing game. And the reason that core didn't do more is because of injuries.
So I think it's silly to say things like The whole mess started when the Giants stopped being a physical team and identifying those type of players.
When in point-of-fact they won a Super Bowl with a team that wasn't extraordinarily physical.
Reese did a poor job the last number of years of his tenure but the idea that he was historically bad feels like something that started in Jints central to give them coverage on their team continuing to suck and increasing questions of their competence.
Good thread here by Christian and I agree 3 years should be the timeframe to compete. And I mind very little strategically using that first year to set yourself up as well as possible which is what he did.