New Giants Uniforms

Burt64 : 7/20/2022 8:32 am
Giants announce new uniforms!!!
Link - ( New Window )
RE: I'll be buying some of the old school players.  
Optimus-NY : 7/20/2022 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15758198 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
None of the current day scrubs.


Me too. People arguing this need to understand that the product on the field and a move like this are mutually exclusive. I expect the team to be bad for another 2 to 3 more years. I am happy though that they made the moves in the front office associated with ownership letting go, hiring some bright young minds, and bringing in a coach and coaching staff which are in lockstep with the general manager. This is excellent marketing. I'm happy.
RE: Dankbeerman  
Dankbeerman : 7/20/2022 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15758117 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Yeah, I wonder what their jersey sales numbers look like on year-over-year basis for the last 10 years.

Also, I never thought I'd see the day where the Giants were running ads for ticket sales.


These are the things bottom tier franchises do to make money. As painful as it is to hear and however much I will enjoy seeing the throwbacks, wearing 4 uniforms over the course of the season is Minor League.
RE: RE: RE: Is it me  
ColHowPepper : 7/20/2022 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15758026 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15758015 Jints in Carolina said:

Quote:

it was always that way///

It was, but the shade of blue still looks somewhat off in that video
I thot same as Jints, but hard to tell. In particular, it seemed that the season of and vs Denver in SB the Jerseys had a more pale hue.
Fellas...  
Optimus-NY : 7/20/2022 1:09 pm : link
This team is gonna be bad for another 2 years. That is a reality that some people seem to not grasp. This is a mutually exclusive move that is, quite frankly, good for business.

They've done an excellent job overall this offseason. I have no problem being patient. I can enjoy what they've done uniform-wise and still be positive about the future of the franchise, while facing the reality of another losing season.
^  
ColHowPepper : 7/20/2022 1:19 pm : link
true enough, Optimus
RE: Fellas...  
Costy16 : 7/20/2022 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15758240 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
This team is gonna be bad for another 2 years. That is a reality that some people seem to not grasp. This is a mutually exclusive move that is, quite frankly, good for business.

They've done an excellent job overall this offseason. I have no problem being patient. I can enjoy what they've done uniform-wise and still be positive about the future of the franchise, while facing the reality of another losing season.


Exactly. They know fans have been clamoring for this for quite some time. There's a new regime, spice things up and do this right before camp, it's a marketing strategy. The timing is what it is, it coincides with other teams releasing alternate uniforms or new helmet designs/shells for this season. Plus over the next month right up until kickoff teams that choose to will release uniform schedules for this year.
Optimus-NY  
arniefez : 7/20/2022 1:41 pm : link
Perfectly put. I like this. It will be fun to see even if it's still not exactly what the 1986 team wore. Hopefully the foundation for the next Giant team to be excited about is being built.
RE: RE: RE: Is it me  
Brown_Hornet : 7/20/2022 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15758053 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:



The mismatching blue helmets and jerseys always struck me as odd. Sort of like a young man wearing a dark blue blazer with slightly (but not significantly) lighter blue pants, instead of a suit.

I prefer the new uniforms, but it's only for a couple of games and anything is better than the red jerseys.


Agreed.
RE: RE: Realize  
MartyNJ1969 : 7/20/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15758112 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
In comment 15758080 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


this is a league-wide trend, but this seems like a distraction to me from the product on the field.

We've gone from winning playoff games to Giants.com showing Beckham's pre-game one-handed warm-ups to free pepsis to old-look uniforms.

I'd prefer to win some games.



Its hard for them to sell Jerseys when we have 0 Star players on this team. Think about it with Saquan coning off a down year who's jeresy would the nfl fans buy from this team?

We need to hit on Thibodeaux. We need him to be a star on and off the field for this team.


Thibs will be a bust, I don't like his injury history. He also chirps alot for a guy that hasn't played a down in the NFL.
RE: RE: RE: Realize  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/20/2022 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15758285 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
In comment 15758112 Dankbeerman said:


Quote:


In comment 15758080 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


this is a league-wide trend, but this seems like a distraction to me from the product on the field.

We've gone from winning playoff games to Giants.com showing Beckham's pre-game one-handed warm-ups to free pepsis to old-look uniforms.

I'd prefer to win some games.



Its hard for them to sell Jerseys when we have 0 Star players on this team. Think about it with Saquan coning off a down year who's jeresy would the nfl fans buy from this team?

We need to hit on Thibodeaux. We need him to be a star on and off the field for this team.




Thibs will be a bust, I don't like his injury history. He also chirps alot for a guy that hasn't played a down in the NFL.


Glad we've already figured out Thibs will be a bust.

Great post.
These uniforms are nice  
aimrocky : 7/20/2022 2:26 pm : link
So are their current home uniforms (the away uni's suck).

As Eric said, I'd rather they just start winning.
NYG Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli on Classic Blue Uni. Concept  
Optimus-NY : 7/20/2022 3:04 pm : link
Check out the link below (18:06) for more elaboration:


Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli on Classic Blue Uniform Concept | New York Giants - ( New Window )
It isn’t the uniforms that remind me of the 1980s. It is the huge  
Ivan15 : 7/20/2022 3:21 pm : link
Shoulder pads. Bring the shoulder pads back and it won’t make any difference what the uniform looks like.
Just menacing.
Hell yes!  
David B. : 7/20/2022 3:29 pm : link
I applaud this move and look forward to the TEAM wearing the classic uniform.

But fans giving the Giants money by buying jerseys before the Giants provide a winning season just condones their last 10 years of ineptitude and lousy football.
RE: RE: Pretty cool, but  
JonC : 7/20/2022 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15758193 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15758169 JonC said:


Quote:


the NYG current home uniforms and helmet are top notch, no reason to move away from them.



Disagree


I love the '86 and '90 flavors, but they don't compare to the '21 flavor.
Man I would love one of our young guys become an all time great  
BigBlue7 : 7/20/2022 6:12 pm : link
So I can buy a jersey like this one day.
RE: Don't care if they play in their pajamas  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 7/20/2022 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15758154 Gman11 said:
Quote:
as long as they win.

All these uniform changes around the league are just to get more money out of people.


Well, it is a business. The entire fucking thing is about getting your money so I'm not sure why this in particular crosses some line.
Giants on the helmet is the best look  
gtt350 : 7/20/2022 6:49 pm : link
imho
Wonder what Joe Skiba  
The Dude : 7/20/2022 7:21 pm : link
thinks about this...
Interesting - The Giants made sure to correct the C, G, S  
Matt M. : 7/20/2022 10:13 pm : link
from the color rush jerseys for player nameplates, but they didn't correct M, which is also different. Someone tell Joe Skiba.
RE: I wouldn't buy a jersey for any current player on this team  
Matt M. : 7/20/2022 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15758123 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
but I did just buy this one.
I am jealous.
RE: Ten Ton Hammer  
Matt M. : 7/20/2022 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15758178 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I doubt most fans even realize this will be a thing until those games are actually played. Timing doesn't really matter.

My take is pretty obvious. The Giants have been arguably the worst team in the NFL the past 10 years. Their social media platforms are filled with stupid shit like "Happy Birthday Eli!" and other such nonsense.

Changing uniforms is an obvious money grab, but I think it suits another purpose. You don't agree so we'll leave it at that.
Eric - On this one, I think you are off base a bit. I agree and don't really care if they wear these or don't, wear color rush, alternate, etc. I always found all that stupid. But, this is a LEAGUE money grab. The color rush is a league thing and so are these new legacy games.
RE: RE: Ten Ton Hammer  
eric2425ny : 7/20/2022 11:59 pm : link
In comment 15758655 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15758178 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I doubt most fans even realize this will be a thing until those games are actually played. Timing doesn't really matter.

My take is pretty obvious. The Giants have been arguably the worst team in the NFL the past 10 years. Their social media platforms are filled with stupid shit like "Happy Birthday Eli!" and other such nonsense.

Changing uniforms is an obvious money grab, but I think it suits another purpose. You don't agree so we'll leave it at that.

Eric - On this one, I think you are off base a bit. I agree and don't really care if they wear these or don't, wear color rush, alternate, etc. I always found all that stupid. But, this is a LEAGUE money grab. The color rush is a league thing and so are these new legacy games.


Agree TTH. I would like to see the Giants switch to these uniforms full time. It sounds crazy, but sometimes a change like this can revitalize a team, fan base, etc. Changing uni’s for a few games though is a straight money grab.
RE: RE: RE: Ten Ton Hammer  
Ralph.C : 7/21/2022 2:06 am : link
In comment 15758676 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15758655 Matt M. said:


Quote:


In comment 15758178 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


I doubt most fans even realize this will be a thing until those games are actually played. Timing doesn't really matter.

My take is pretty obvious. The Giants have been arguably the worst team in the NFL the past 10 years. Their social media platforms are filled with stupid shit like "Happy Birthday Eli!" and other such nonsense.

Changing uniforms is an obvious money grab, but I think it suits another purpose. You don't agree so we'll leave it at that.

Eric - On this one, I think you are off base a bit. I agree and don't really care if they wear these or don't, wear color rush, alternate, etc. I always found all that stupid. But, this is a LEAGUE money grab. The color rush is a league thing and so are these new legacy games.



Agree TTH. I would like to see the Giants switch to these uniforms full time. It sounds crazy, but sometimes a change like this can revitalize a team, fan base, etc. Changing uni’s for a few games though is a straight money grab.


For only 2 games is lame.

Haven't they played with the 'Giants" helmets for a few games over the last 3 years?

Now, if they switched completely back? Then I'd be excited.

That being said, It will be great to see the team on the field in those uniforms for a few games.
RE: RE: Pretty cool, but  
Ralph.C : 7/21/2022 2:08 am : link
In comment 15758193 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15758169 JonC said:


Quote:


the NYG current home uniforms and helmet are top notch, no reason to move away from them.



Disagree


Those were the best uniforms we ever had.
Does the uniform make the player  
M.S. : 7/21/2022 8:18 am : link

or the other way around?

The game is on the field.

Win some games now.
RE: Ten Ton Hammer  
arcarsenal : 7/21/2022 9:42 am : link
In comment 15758178 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I doubt most fans even realize this will be a thing until those games are actually played. Timing doesn't really matter.

My take is pretty obvious. The Giants have been arguably the worst team in the NFL the past 10 years. Their social media platforms are filled with stupid shit like "Happy Birthday Eli!" and other such nonsense.

Changing uniforms is an obvious money grab, but I think it suits another purpose. You don't agree so we'll leave it at that.


Eric, when the team is this bad, the social media team doesn't have many avenues. It's an unenviable position.

Yeah, it's stupid - we'd all rather see more football-related things centered around actual success on the field than Eli birthday posts or puff-piece nonsense.

But fans have been clamoring for these uniforms for years. Plenty right here on this board. Sure, it's a money grab.. every NFL team is doing stuff like this with throwbacks/legacy gear. It's just popular, in-demand, and really not just some Giants-centric thing they pulled out to distract the fanbase. It's all over the league.

I don't think any fans out there are thinking "hey, I suddenly don't mind so much if we still suck... we're wearing uniforms I love!"
RE: RE: RE: Pretty cool, but  
Optimus-NY : 7/21/2022 9:50 am : link
In comment 15758470 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15758193 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15758169 JonC said:


Quote:


the NYG current home uniforms and helmet are top notch, no reason to move away from them.



Disagree



I love the '86 and '90 flavors, but they don't compare to the '21 flavor.


Disagree.
RE: RE: RE: Pretty cool, but  
Optimus-NY : 7/21/2022 10:04 am : link
In comment 15758688 Ralph.C said:
Quote:
In comment 15758193 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15758169 JonC said:


Quote:


the NYG current home uniforms and helmet are top notch, no reason to move away from them.



Disagree



Those were the best uniforms we ever had.


These are the best unis the NYGs have ever had:






BigBlueVCR tweet part of video from Giants.com (0:28 mark)  
Optimus-NY : 7/21/2022 10:19 am : link


Ask & you shall receive: Fans get wish with blue uniform
Fans had been clamoring for the return of the iconic blue uniform, which the Giants just unveiled.


Ask & you shall receive: Fans get wish with blue uniform - ( New Window )
I'm as 80s NYG nostalgiac as can be  
JonC : 7/21/2022 10:38 am : link
and still prefer the '21 uniforms, especially the helmets.
RE: I'm as 80s NYG nostalgiac as can be  
bigblue5611 : 7/21/2022 10:44 am : link
In comment 15758812 JonC said:
Quote:
and still prefer the '21 uniforms, especially the helmets.


I could see this being a generational thing. I'm not sure how old you are though I want to say I've seen you confess to being in your 40's? I'm 39 myself and I loved seeing them go to the NY logo on the side and have loved the current uniforms. That said, these throwback ones they're breaking out this year go to the era I group watching and starting my fandom, not to mention probably the most dominant era (even if somewhat short lived) the Giants had in the "modern" game. All that said, I'm loving seeing them break these out with updated style.
I'm 52  
JonC : 7/21/2022 10:52 am : link
and was one of the first to complain here about bringing the 80s uni back as their alternate.

Now they're a reality and they're definitely a big improvement over the red jersey look and the all-white color rush. But, I still prefer the '21 uni and helmet is all. Legacy games will be a fun trip down memory lane, and I'll be trying to grab the Starter jacket.
Peeps in their early to mid 40s, like my brother and myself, grew up  
Optimus-NY : 7/21/2022 10:57 am : link
with the 80s GIANTS unis and helmets, so naturally, they're our go-to uniforms of choice. I miss them and would prefer if they were our permanent uniforms again.
Fair enough and to each their own I guess  
bigblue5611 : 7/21/2022 11:01 am : link
I've loved the white color rush and would have no qualms if that were the permanent road uniform at some point. I like the current away one and think it's 1000 times better than the away uni from the early 2000's and XXXV days.

No preference from me either way whether they stick with current ones or eventually switch to these 80's/90's full time, but I do really enjoy seeing these throwbacks for a couple games at least.
RE: It’s funny what time does  
NoPeanutz : 7/21/2022 11:37 am : link
In comment 15758032 Sean said:
Quote:
People do forget those were also the uniforms of the 90’s. The uniforms of Dave Brown, Danny Kanell & Kent Graham. But, we all associate the 80’s with them.

The current set is viewed as “stale” by many. They’ve also been worn during an awful stretch of NYG football (2013 - 2021). However, after a decade of not wearing them, fans will miss them. “Bring back the Eli-Coughlin era uniforms.”

Amazing what nostalgia can do.

I was born in the early 80s. I associate them with Dave, Danny and Kent. Absolutely terrible mailaise era in which to grow up a Giant fan. I like the modern uniforms.
They changed the jerseys and pants  
JonC : 7/21/2022 11:50 am : link
I think between '88 and '89, iirc. They moved away from the old school, oversized mesh jerseys to the next fabric with the shiny to it. Pants too.
Cowboys Wearing Throwbacks On Thanksgiving  
Costy16 : 7/21/2022 12:05 pm : link
Which means the Giants will wear white uniforms in Dallas for what I would think would be the first time..........ever?
RE: No doubt a generational divide  
81_Great_Dane : 7/21/2022 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15758187 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
but never liked the 80's-90's era unis. Plain-jane and unoriginal.

But to each his or her own.
Didn't like them then, don't like them now.

I am open to either a very old-timey throwback as the alternate or an experiment with a new-look alternate, but the current home blues are just about perfect.

If the Giants want to do an alternate helmet, NY on one side and Giants on the other would be ok with me. But that NY logo is classic, don't fuck with it.
RE: They changed the jerseys and pants  
Matt M. : 7/21/2022 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15758907 JonC said:
Quote:
I think between '88 and '89, iirc. They moved away from the old school, oversized mesh jerseys to the next fabric with the shiny to it. Pants too.
I don't know the timeline, but the changes were made by Reebok when they took over manufacturing.
I have always liked the white face mask  
lono801 : 7/21/2022 11:22 pm : link
And the darker blue helmets

But it the classic ny for me…
RE: I wonder if they changed their video/press people at all  
OBJRoyal : 5:57 am : link
In comment 15758014 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
Their promo packages are great lately


I had this same exact thought at draft time!
RE: I'm 52  
OBJRoyal : 7:14 am : link
In comment 15758823 JonC said:
Quote:
and was one of the first to complain here about bringing the 80s uni back as their alternate.

Now they're a reality and they're definitely a big improvement over the red jersey look and the all-white color rush. But, I still prefer the '21 uni and helmet is all. Legacy games will be a fun trip down memory lane, and I'll be trying to grab the Starter jacket.


definitely need the old school starter jacket
Tons of great memories in those uniforms  
Andy in Halifax : 8:05 am : link
but that's really the only reason to like them.

But the starter jackets coming back is the real good news story!
RE: Cowboys Wearing Throwbacks On Thanksgiving  
section125 : 8:11 am : link
In comment 15758923 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Which means the Giants will wear white uniforms in Dallas for what I would think would be the first time..........ever?


I think Dallas is going with their white version of that uniform. Ugly as sin.
RE: RE: Cowboys Wearing Throwbacks On Thanksgiving  
Costy16 : 8:22 am : link
In comment 15759765 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15758923 Costy16 said:


Quote:


Which means the Giants will wear white uniforms in Dallas for what I would think would be the first time..........ever?



I think Dallas is going with their white version of that uniform. Ugly as sin.


Looks to be the navy version with white pants.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: Cowboys Wearing Throwbacks On Thanksgiving  
GP : 8:46 am : link
In comment 15758923 Costy16 said:
Quote:
Which means the Giants will wear white uniforms in Dallas for what I would think would be the first time..........ever?


First time since 1963.
Link - ( New Window )
I prefer the current uni with the white pants  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:04 am : link
but love these throwbacks as well. I think this is the best of both worlds, love seeing both inside one season.
Anyone know where I can buy the red jacket that LT is wearing?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:09 am : link
The one with the blue stripes on the sleeves?
Nvm  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:12 am : link
I see its part of the legacy collection, def buying that jacket
