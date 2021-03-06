New Giants Uniforms

Me too. People arguing this need to understand that the product on the field and a move like this are mutually exclusive. I expect the team to be bad for another 2 to 3 more years. I am happy though that they made the moves in the front office associated with ownership letting go, hiring some bright young minds, and bringing in a coach and coaching staff which are in lockstep with the general manager. This is excellent marketing. I'm happy.
Yeah, I wonder what their jersey sales numbers look like on year-over-year basis for the last 10 years.
Also, I never thought I'd see the day where the Giants were running ads for ticket sales.
These are the things bottom tier franchises do to make money. As painful as it is to hear and however much I will enjoy seeing the throwbacks, wearing 4 uniforms over the course of the season is Minor League.
They've done an excellent job overall this offseason. I have no problem being patient. I can enjoy what they've done uniform-wise and still be positive about the future of the franchise, while facing the reality of another losing season.
Exactly. They know fans have been clamoring for this for quite some time. There's a new regime, spice things up and do this right before camp, it's a marketing strategy. The timing is what it is, it coincides with other teams releasing alternate uniforms or new helmet designs/shells for this season. Plus over the next month right up until kickoff teams that choose to will release uniform schedules for this year.
Agree TTH. I would like to see the Giants switch to these uniforms full time. It sounds crazy, but sometimes a change like this can revitalize a team, fan base, etc. Changing uni’s for a few games though is a straight money grab.
For only 2 games is lame.
Haven't they played with the 'Giants" helmets for a few games over the last 3 years?
Now, if they switched completely back? Then I'd be excited.
That being said, It will be great to see the team on the field in those uniforms for a few games.
Eric, when the team is this bad, the social media team doesn't have many avenues. It's an unenviable position.
Yeah, it's stupid - we'd all rather see more football-related things centered around actual success on the field than Eli birthday posts or puff-piece nonsense.
But fans have been clamoring for these uniforms for years. Plenty right here on this board. Sure, it's a money grab.. every NFL team is doing stuff like this with throwbacks/legacy gear. It's just popular, in-demand, and really not just some Giants-centric thing they pulled out to distract the fanbase. It's all over the league.
I don't think any fans out there are thinking "hey, I suddenly don't mind so much if we still suck... we're wearing uniforms I love!"
and still prefer the '21 uniforms, especially the helmets.
I could see this being a generational thing. I'm not sure how old you are though I want to say I've seen you confess to being in your 40's? I'm 39 myself and I loved seeing them go to the NY logo on the side and have loved the current uniforms. That said, these throwback ones they're breaking out this year go to the era I group watching and starting my fandom, not to mention probably the most dominant era (even if somewhat short lived) the Giants had in the "modern" game. All that said, I'm loving seeing them break these out with updated style.
and was one of the first to complain here about bringing the 80s uni back as their alternate.
Now they're a reality and they're definitely a big improvement over the red jersey look and the all-white color rush. But, I still prefer the '21 uni and helmet is all. Legacy games will be a fun trip down memory lane, and I'll be trying to grab the Starter jacket.
Peeps in their early to mid 40s, like my brother and myself, grew up
I've loved the white color rush and would have no qualms if that were the permanent road uniform at some point. I like the current away one and think it's 1000 times better than the away uni from the early 2000's and XXXV days.
No preference from me either way whether they stick with current ones or eventually switch to these 80's/90's full time, but I do really enjoy seeing these throwbacks for a couple games at least.
People do forget those were also the uniforms of the 90’s. The uniforms of Dave Brown, Danny Kanell & Kent Graham. But, we all associate the 80’s with them.
The current set is viewed as “stale” by many. They’ve also been worn during an awful stretch of NYG football (2013 - 2021). However, after a decade of not wearing them, fans will miss them. “Bring back the Eli-Coughlin era uniforms.”
Amazing what nostalgia can do.
I was born in the early 80s. I associate them with Dave, Danny and Kent. Absolutely terrible mailaise era in which to grow up a Giant fan. I like the modern uniforms.
and was one of the first to complain here about bringing the 80s uni back as their alternate.
Now they're a reality and they're definitely a big improvement over the red jersey look and the all-white color rush. But, I still prefer the '21 uni and helmet is all. Legacy games will be a fun trip down memory lane, and I'll be trying to grab the Starter jacket.
Quote:
it was always that way///
It was, but the shade of blue still looks somewhat off in that video
Exactly. They know fans have been clamoring for this for quite some time. There's a new regime, spice things up and do this right before camp, it's a marketing strategy. The timing is what it is, it coincides with other teams releasing alternate uniforms or new helmet designs/shells for this season. Plus over the next month right up until kickoff teams that choose to will release uniform schedules for this year.
The mismatching blue helmets and jerseys always struck me as odd. Sort of like a young man wearing a dark blue blazer with slightly (but not significantly) lighter blue pants, instead of a suit.
I prefer the new uniforms, but it's only for a couple of games and anything is better than the red jerseys.
Agreed.
Quote:
this is a league-wide trend, but this seems like a distraction to me from the product on the field.
We've gone from winning playoff games to Giants.com showing Beckham's pre-game one-handed warm-ups to free pepsis to old-look uniforms.
I'd prefer to win some games.
Its hard for them to sell Jerseys when we have 0 Star players on this team. Think about it with Saquan coning off a down year who's jeresy would the nfl fans buy from this team?
We need to hit on Thibodeaux. We need him to be a star on and off the field for this team.
Thibs will be a bust, I don't like his injury history. He also chirps alot for a guy that hasn't played a down in the NFL.
Quote:
In comment 15758080 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this is a league-wide trend, but this seems like a distraction to me from the product on the field.
We've gone from winning playoff games to Giants.com showing Beckham's pre-game one-handed warm-ups to free pepsis to old-look uniforms.
I'd prefer to win some games.
Its hard for them to sell Jerseys when we have 0 Star players on this team. Think about it with Saquan coning off a down year who's jeresy would the nfl fans buy from this team?
We need to hit on Thibodeaux. We need him to be a star on and off the field for this team.
Thibs will be a bust, I don't like his injury history. He also chirps alot for a guy that hasn't played a down in the NFL.
Glad we've already figured out Thibs will be a bust.
Great post.
As Eric said, I'd rather they just start winning.
Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli on Classic Blue Uniform Concept | New York Giants - ( New Window )
Just menacing.
But fans giving the Giants money by buying jerseys before the Giants provide a winning season just condones their last 10 years of ineptitude and lousy football.
Quote:
the NYG current home uniforms and helmet are top notch, no reason to move away from them.
Disagree
I love the '86 and '90 flavors, but they don't compare to the '21 flavor.
All these uniform changes around the league are just to get more money out of people.
Well, it is a business. The entire fucking thing is about getting your money so I'm not sure why this in particular crosses some line.
Quote:
Quote:
For only 2 games is lame.
Haven't they played with the 'Giants" helmets for a few games over the last 3 years?
Now, if they switched completely back? Then I'd be excited.
That being said, It will be great to see the team on the field in those uniforms for a few games.
Quote:
the NYG current home uniforms and helmet are top notch, no reason to move away from them.
Disagree
Those were the best uniforms we ever had.
or the other way around?
The game is on the field.
Win some games now.
Eric, when the team is this bad, the social media team doesn't have many avenues. It's an unenviable position.
Yeah, it's stupid - we'd all rather see more football-related things centered around actual success on the field than Eli birthday posts or puff-piece nonsense.
But fans have been clamoring for these uniforms for years. Plenty right here on this board. Sure, it's a money grab.. every NFL team is doing stuff like this with throwbacks/legacy gear. It's just popular, in-demand, and really not just some Giants-centric thing they pulled out to distract the fanbase. It's all over the league.
I don't think any fans out there are thinking "hey, I suddenly don't mind so much if we still suck... we're wearing uniforms I love!"
Quote:
Disagree.
Quote:
These are the best unis the NYGs have ever had:
Ask & you shall receive: Fans get wish with blue uniform
Fans had been clamoring for the return of the iconic blue uniform, which the Giants just unveiled.
Ask & you shall receive: Fans get wish with blue uniform - ( New Window )
I could see this being a generational thing. I'm not sure how old you are though I want to say I've seen you confess to being in your 40's? I'm 39 myself and I loved seeing them go to the NY logo on the side and have loved the current uniforms. That said, these throwback ones they're breaking out this year go to the era I group watching and starting my fandom, not to mention probably the most dominant era (even if somewhat short lived) the Giants had in the "modern" game. All that said, I'm loving seeing them break these out with updated style.
No preference from me either way whether they stick with current ones or eventually switch to these 80's/90's full time, but I do really enjoy seeing these throwbacks for a couple games at least.
The current set is viewed as “stale” by many. They’ve also been worn during an awful stretch of NYG football (2013 - 2021). However, after a decade of not wearing them, fans will miss them. “Bring back the Eli-Coughlin era uniforms.”
Amazing what nostalgia can do.
I was born in the early 80s. I associate them with Dave, Danny and Kent. Absolutely terrible mailaise era in which to grow up a Giant fan. I like the modern uniforms.
But to each his or her own.
I am open to either a very old-timey throwback as the alternate or an experiment with a new-look alternate, but the current home blues are just about perfect.
If the Giants want to do an alternate helmet, NY on one side and Giants on the other would be ok with me. But that NY logo is classic, don't fuck with it.
But it the classic ny for me…
I had this same exact thought at draft time!
definitely need the old school starter jacket
But the starter jackets coming back is the real good news story!
I think Dallas is going with their white version of that uniform. Ugly as sin.
Quote:
Which means the Giants will wear white uniforms in Dallas for what I would think would be the first time..........ever?
I think Dallas is going with their white version of that uniform. Ugly as sin.
Looks to be the navy version with white pants.
Link - ( New Window )
First time since 1963.
Link - ( New Window )