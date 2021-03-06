for display only
Its time to leave the synicism and pessimism in the past

G-crew18 : 7/20/2022 8:15 pm
Why are there so many threads regurgitating the results of futile administrations and coaching staffs? I understand it's difficult to remove the stench from the brand of football we've witnessed for the last decade but taking an excerpt from Micheal Strahan's pregame speech before the Green Bay playoff game "The past is the fucking past".

It has been brutal reading most of the opinions on this forum as a fan, I can't imagine how demoralizing it would be as a player. Listening to the new coaching staff, and watching the changes in the personnel department, scouting, and administration we have been given an inkling of the why, to the results, we've witnessed. So why saddle the 2022 New York Football, Giants roster with skepticism as they enter training camp? Just because it is ladened with youth does not mean that they lack in talent and ability.

To begin with, given the constraints inherited by the incoming GM Shoen we gratefully appreciate the accomplishment of putting together a viable Offensive Line. One that will have a nasty disposition, emulating the personality of OL coach Johnson and HC Daboll. We can easily see the results of what has been accomplished with marginal talent, imagine what coach Johnson can accomplish with elite bookend tackles and ferocious inner core. Is the OLine complete? Not quite, a young true center would be desired but, the contingent for its formation is encouraging.

Having a competent OLine allows the Offense to blossom. DJ is an athletic, accurate deep ball QB, that I believe has been unfairly prejudged. After a promising rookie campaign, the coaching staff was replaced in the midst of a manifested Covid 19 Pandemic. No off-season program, no OTA's, a condensed training camp, no preseason games, an offensive strategy, and a playbook that was archaic, pedestrian, and antiquated. Adding insult to injury he was hindered by limited passing options and consistent drops by his receivers. Reviewing the last 2 seasons half of the interceptions came through deflections mostly by players no longer on the roster. Many of the fumbles were caused by defenders privy to an Olay blocking scheme giving free release to the passer.

Bad protection has made the best QBs look dismal, why would DJ be any different. Given Time the Offense can be dynamic. We finally have ingenuity within the offensive concepts, behind an established offensive mind in HC Daboll with an Andy Reid Prodigy in OC Kafka. While some pundits demean the quality and talent at the skill positions on offense, I think the final contingent will be variably explosive.

On the defensive side of the ball, DC Martindale is going to bring the heat. Ironically his defensive philosophy is founded on Buddy Ryan, Bill Parcells, and Bill Belichick's dominant principles of the 80s. The front 7 has the potential to become dominant. Williams, Lawrence, and Ward 3 man front with Thibodeaux and Ojulari outside is a menacing proposition to defend. There is a collection of young linebackers with a collective dog mentality. The secondary is young but their talent leans toward a man concept. The revelations that the training camp will provide should only increase our optimism further invigorating our vision for future success. I think we need to get behind our team, show them our support, and encourage them to overcome the coming grind as they grow in confidence and proficiency.

Ironically Philly is once again flapping their wing and screeching about a championship season, with the so-called pundits praising their coming anointing. I remember their last dream season and how our Giants football team was perceived also-ran, a memorable season to be sure. I feel we are in for something special during the coming season and believe the frenzy of "Giants Pride" will soon flourish. The link below may further our understanding of our new regime.

Let us believe once again.
Go Big Blue!!!

https://youtu.be/wtGd5u7_xSs?t=328
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/20/2022 8:17 pm : link
You lost me at thinking DJ is good. What a hill to die on.
I believe that hard work pays off  
G-crew18 : 7/20/2022 8:23 pm : link
DJ has gotten into trouble by doing too much. Effort should never be considered a detriment. I think HC Daboll and Oc Kafka will provide the medicine for success in changing many negative precepts.
Oh, great. Another thread about how behave.  
Route 9 : 7/20/2022 8:41 pm : link
It's been brutal to read the comments on here because the Giants have been brutal at attempting to be a good football team.

Don't like it? Find some Giants superfan group on Facebook. They might have what you are looking for.
I have always said  
George from PA : 7/20/2022 8:43 pm : link
Fix the OL.....and lets see happens.

First time in a long time....the OL could be decent.....allowing for some growing pains.
We can all hope for the best. Nothing wrong with that.  
Giant John : 7/20/2022 9:36 pm : link
But I’m not buying the Giants have turned the corner until they do. Prove it I say.
The Giants have the worst record in football  
BigBlueBuff : 7/20/2022 9:44 pm : link
over the past 5 years.

We have every right to be CYNICAL about the Giants organization.
Jones is not accurate and he is not a special deep ball passer  
Producer : 7/20/2022 9:49 pm : link
If you cherry pick stats to make him seem like something he isn't, you should expect push back.
LOL!  
SirLoinOfBeef : 7/20/2022 10:34 pm : link
!
Good luck as a poster here with nonsense like this...  
Jimmy Googs : 7/20/2022 10:52 pm : link
Quote:
"DJ is an athletic, accurate deep ball QB, that I believe has been unfairly prejudged."


I wish you well on your next thread...
You are acting like a man that needs to impress to get his free Pepsi  
NoGainDayne : 7/20/2022 11:34 pm : link
I assure you the Pepsi is just as much of a consolation prize if you are optimistic or pessimistic
RE: Good luck as a poster here with nonsense like this...  
NoGainDayne : 7/20/2022 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15758664 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:


Quote:


"DJ is an athletic, accurate deep ball QB, that I believe has been unfairly prejudged."



I wish you well on your next thread...


Everyone knows a QB needs 5 years a proven #1 receiver, a top OL and a positive supporting fan base to succeed. Everything else is a pre-judgement.

Daniel Jones could murder someone and people would be on the thread saying "Tom Brady would have done the same and I bet DJ put a lot of work into that murder. At the very least you have to respect his work ethic."
While I don't share your skepticism I understand it  
G-crew18 : 7/21/2022 3:15 am : link
I would venture to say though, that it would have been tough for many of you to have witnessed Giants football of the late 60s and 70s those were some lean years, yet there was no disparaging vitriol of the players.

I for one would rather believe in the quality of the man in projecting the ability for success. It is pointless to offer counterarguments as training camp is here allowing us all to witness the formation of the roster.

My anticipation for this season will not waver, as I expect rejoicing will be continuously present throughout the campaign. Since many are in a prove-it state of mind, with training camp beginning let's appreciate the entering into a new era of the New York Football Giants Franchise.
......  
Route 9 : 7/21/2022 6:27 am : link
Really? Another 60s/70s post? Plenty of the posters who experienced bad football back then said that these last 10+ years were just as rough (if not, worse) as the 70s era. Posters have added that these teams have not even been likeable.

Yeah it was bad back then too but damn if nothing pissed me off more than seeing the Giants and those pussy "give up" QB sneaks deep in their own territory in the finale vs Washington last year I don't know what would. What a shameful moment in Giants history that was.
RE: While I don't share your skepticism I understand it  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 7:23 am : link
In comment 15758691 G-crew18 said:
Quote:
I would venture to say though, that it would have been tough for many of you to have witnessed Giants football of the late 60s and 70s those were some lean years, yet there was no disparaging vitriol of the players.

I for one would rather believe in the quality of the man in projecting the ability for success. It is pointless to offer counterarguments as training camp is here allowing us all to witness the formation of the roster.

My anticipation for this season will not waver, as I expect rejoicing will be continuously present throughout the campaign. Since many are in a prove-it state of mind, with training camp beginning let's appreciate the entering into a new era of the New York Football Giants Franchise.


Yeah right, all Giant fans in the 60s and 70s believed in the quality of those teams and had no vitriol.

Who do you think hired that plane that flew over the stadium in 1981 with a banner saying "15 Yrs. Of Lousy Football. We've Had Enough."?
A Wellington Mara doll  
arniefez : 7/21/2022 7:28 am : link
was hung in effigy from the 3rd deck. It scared John Mara for life. He got even with PSLs. But we're getting the last laugh. He went from a 20 year waiting list for tickets to not being able to give away tickets to that dump he and Woody built.
How about a meaningful game after Columus day?  
uther99 : 7/21/2022 7:34 am : link
Until that happens, I am skeptical
I’m with you  
dabru : 7/21/2022 8:07 am : link
I am optimistic every training camp. I’ll wait for the injuries to start and losses on the field before I decide how bad the season looks.

The late 60’s and 70’s was a much worse stretch but today feels worse because we have never ending media and places like this where we get to read non stop bitching and moaning. I come here for the news and resources provided by the staff and sure some discussion/opinion is nice but sometimes I wonder how miserable some people must be to be bitching and moaning non stop about a football team.

I am sure some will jump all over me just like the OP was jumped on but boo fucking hoo to you, you miserable fucks.
^^^^^  
winoguy : 7/21/2022 8:39 am : link
Amen
Easier said than done;  
Angel Eyes : 7/21/2022 8:41 am : link
I'll leave it at that.
...  
christian : 7/21/2022 8:53 am : link
This feels like a pro-Daniel Jones Trojan horse. I'm onto it!
It  
Toth029 : 7/21/2022 9:07 am : link
Wasn't roses here during the Manning and Coughlin years either.

People expect perfection or get failure. No in-between.
No Twitter/message boards  
mattnyg05 : 7/21/2022 9:21 am : link
In the 60s and 70s. Guarantee you what was said out loud was probably worse than now.
Time for DJ to step up  
JonC : 7/21/2022 9:25 am : link
otherwise, it's gonna be more of the same until they replace him.
reading about causes for optimism  
fkap : 7/21/2022 9:41 am : link
doesn't cut it any more.

When the Giants show us on the field cause for optimism, more fans will be optimistic.

Until then, it's all blah, blah, blah, we added better players/coaching/management on paper, blah, blah, blah.
Obviously can't be anything but hopeful we have the right regime  
The_Boss : 7/21/2022 9:46 am : link
After years of bullshit. Yes my expectations are pretty low for 2022, but as an unwise buffoon once said, Rome wasn't built in a day, dahlin. Once they clear out the mistakes of the past (notably DJ and 26) and bring in their chosen franchise QB, then will I judge them more harshly on results. They need time. This thing was left in shambles.
RE: Obviously can't be anything but hopeful we have the right regime  
Angel Eyes : 7/21/2022 9:50 am : link
In comment 15758754 The_Boss said:
Quote:
After years of bullshit. Yes my expectations are pretty low for 2022, but as an unwise buffoon once said, Rome wasn't built in a day, dahlin. Once they clear out the mistakes of the past (notably DJ and 26) and bring in their chosen franchise QB, then will I judge them more harshly on results. They need time. This thing was left in shambles.

I'll admit I'm still not sure what he was trying to build; it sure didn't look anything like what he was pushing with "Run the ball. Stop the run (well maybe that one). Rush the passer." One out of three doesn't cut it.
RE: No Twitter/message boards  
UConn4523 : 7/21/2022 9:51 am : link
In comment 15758731 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:
In the 60s and 70s. Guarantee you what was said out loud was probably worse than now.


The internet, and then social media has empowered complainers - their reach is now endless and we all suffer for it.
I consider myself an optimistic realist  
Dr. D : 7/21/2022 9:53 am : link
I admit I was pretty optimistic going into last year. I was soooo wrong.

It's shocking how bad the: a. coaching, b. OL, c. playcalling and d. team health was last year. But last year has very little to do with this upcoming year. It's possible all four of the above could be drastically better this year and if that happens we could see more of the rookie DJ (projects to 34 TDs in 17 games if he stays healthy) with fewer fumbles (due to experience, better protection and coaching).

Is it really so hard to imagine that the new coaching staff and a significantly better OL, playcalling and healthy receivers could positively impact DJ's play?

So if all goes reasonably well, we'll have the above improvements, plus the addition by subtraction of a #1 target who was a drop and deflection machine, along with a MUCH better attacking defense (which will probably get off the field much more quickly on avg., giving the improved O more TOP).

And so here I am again. I'm reasonably optimistic for the same reasons G-crew18, BB56 and some others are.
If you hit rock bottom  
TheEvilLurker : 7/21/2022 9:55 am : link
The only way to go is up.

Are we at the bottom? I'm pretty sure we are.

Will we go back up this year? That remains to be seen. Signs point to yes, although we probably won't be a playoff team.
No it’s not.  
RicFlair : 7/21/2022 9:57 am : link
.
Sack up, Suzie.  
Klaatu : 7/21/2022 10:00 am : link
Quote:
It has been brutal reading most of the opinions on this forum as a fan, I can't imagine how demoralizing it would be as a player.


BBI is not supposed to be a "safe space" for you or anyone else, including any players who might read what's being said about them or the team. The Forum is a place for discussion and debate, and like any such place, opinions will vary (hat tip, Dalton), and debates can get very heated. It's the nature of the business, so to speak, particularly in an anonymous online environment. Deal with it.

Fans have every right to be skeptical, even those, like me, who are generally optimistic, especially at this time of year. We want to see progress, even if it's only incremental. We want to celebrate victories, not search for reasons to excuse losses. Our faith can remain strong, but it doesn't have to be blind, nor do we have to remain silent when that faith isn't justified. We will speak up, here and elsewhere.

Now, do I think this team is headed in the right direction, that the proverbial arrow is pointed up? Yes, I do. But the road ahead is paved with a number of questions, and not all of them will be answered quickly or easily, or even to my liking. So, while I can remain optimistic, I'll still maintain a healthy dose of skepticism until that proves to be unjustified. And I will speak up, and urge everyone else here to do the same, even - no, especially those whose opinions differ from mine.
the dying on the DJ hill thing is really silly  
Dr. D : 7/21/2022 10:25 am : link
No one is dying on a FUCKING DJ hill! I'm simply a spectator sitting (metaphorically) on the same FUCKING hill that Schoen, Daboll and Kafka are working on. If they collectively had the same opinion that the hardcore DJ critics had, do you really think they would be going into the season with him as the starter?

You think a first time GM, HC and OC want the team to suck? That these ultra competitive men want to give away a season in the league known as Not For Long?

Maybe things will change, but as of right now it looks like they're going to give DJ a chance. Why give him a chance (die on the DJ hill) if he's so obviously not the guy? There were other options and maybe they could get 8 or 9 wins with Taylor at QB.

Is it so fucking hard to believe that maybe the new GM, HC and OC collectively think DJ COULD be the guy, but just needs an opportunity under reasonable conditions (decent OL, better playcalling, decent healthy receivers who don't lead the league in drops, etc.)?

The vast majority of DJ defenders admit they have NO FUCKING IDEA if he's going to be the guy; they're just hopeful. It's the hardcore critics who have made up their minds (and set up their flag on the DJ will always suck hill).
RE: Sack up, Suzie.  
Brown_Hornet : 7/21/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15758775 Klaatu said:
Quote:


Quote:


It has been brutal reading most of the opinions on this forum as a fan, I can't imagine how demoralizing it would be as a player.



BBI is not supposed to be a "safe space" for you or anyone else, including any players who might read what's being said about them or the team. The Forum is a place for discussion and debate, and like any such place, opinions will vary (hat tip, Dalton), and debates can get very heated. It's the nature of the business, so to speak, particularly in an anonymous online environment. Deal with it.

Fans have every right to be skeptical, even those, like me, who are generally optimistic, especially at this time of year. We want to see progress, even if it's only incremental. We want to celebrate victories, not search for reasons to excuse losses. Our faith can remain strong, but it doesn't have to be blind, nor do we have to remain silent when that faith isn't justified. We will speak up, here and elsewhere.

Now, do I think this team is headed in the right direction, that the proverbial arrow is pointed up? Yes, I do. But the road ahead is paved with a number of questions, and not all of them will be answered quickly or easily, or even to my liking. So, while I can remain optimistic, I'll still maintain a healthy dose of skepticism until that proves to be unjustified. And I will speak up, and urge everyone else here to do the same, even - no, especially those whose opinions differ from mine.
I think, Sack-up was his point?

Some of us are optimistic every season. It's quite possible to remain optimistic while understanding what/where the team is in their progression (or lack thereof).
Optimism is a state of mind, not an expectation of future performance.

So, sack-up and find the courage to feel good.

Or not, you be you~
I think we are at rock bottom  
uther99 : 7/21/2022 11:04 am : link
But I don't see some huge turnaround in one year. Phrases like "elite bookend tackles and ferocious inner core" are just opinion, that I disagree with. Doesn't mean I'm Eeyore or Schleprock
RE: the dying on the DJ hill thing is really silly  
Producer : 7/21/2022 11:12 am : link
In comment 15758804 Dr. D said:
Quote:
No one is dying on a FUCKING DJ hill! I'm simply a spectator sitting (metaphorically) on the same FUCKING hill that Schoen, Daboll and Kafka are working on. If they collectively had the same opinion that the hardcore DJ critics had, do you really think they would be going into the season with him as the starter?

You think a first time GM, HC and OC want the team to suck? That these ultra competitive men want to give away a season in the league known as Not For Long?

Maybe things will change, but as of right now it looks like they're going to give DJ a chance. Why give him a chance (die on the DJ hill) if he's so obviously not the guy? There were other options and maybe they could get 8 or 9 wins with Taylor at QB.

Is it so fucking hard to believe that maybe the new GM, HC and OC collectively think DJ COULD be the guy, but just needs an opportunity under reasonable conditions (decent OL, better playcalling, decent healthy receivers who don't lead the league in drops, etc.)?

The vast majority of DJ defenders admit they have NO FUCKING IDEA if he's going to be the guy; they're just hopeful. It's the hardcore critics who have made up their minds (and set up their flag on the DJ will always suck hill).


I suggest you take it down a notch. This is supposed to be fun. It's football, not war.

I would say we don't know what metaphorical hill Daboll et al are standing on. You're guessing they back Jones. That's the best anyone can do.

And I would say your point about not having any idea about Jones is telling. It's year 4. We ought to have a better idea by now, if he was any good.
RE: RE: Sack up, Suzie.  
Klaatu : 7/21/2022 11:13 am : link
In comment 15758820 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15758775 Klaatu said:


Quote:




Quote:


It has been brutal reading most of the opinions on this forum as a fan, I can't imagine how demoralizing it would be as a player.



BBI is not supposed to be a "safe space" for you or anyone else, including any players who might read what's being said about them or the team. The Forum is a place for discussion and debate, and like any such place, opinions will vary (hat tip, Dalton), and debates can get very heated. It's the nature of the business, so to speak, particularly in an anonymous online environment. Deal with it.

Fans have every right to be skeptical, even those, like me, who are generally optimistic, especially at this time of year. We want to see progress, even if it's only incremental. We want to celebrate victories, not search for reasons to excuse losses. Our faith can remain strong, but it doesn't have to be blind, nor do we have to remain silent when that faith isn't justified. We will speak up, here and elsewhere.

Now, do I think this team is headed in the right direction, that the proverbial arrow is pointed up? Yes, I do. But the road ahead is paved with a number of questions, and not all of them will be answered quickly or easily, or even to my liking. So, while I can remain optimistic, I'll still maintain a healthy dose of skepticism until that proves to be unjustified. And I will speak up, and urge everyone else here to do the same, even - no, especially those whose opinions differ from mine.

I think, Sack-up was his point?

Some of us are optimistic every season. It's quite possible to remain optimistic while understanding what/where the team is in their progression (or lack thereof).
Optimism is a state of mind, not an expectation of future performance.

So, sack-up and find the courage to feel good.

Or not, you be you~


Clearly, that wasn't his point.

Optimism is fine. Mindless optimism is not. Faith is fine, but at some point it has to be justified.

It doesn't take courage to feel good. It takes a reason (or reasons), and the Giants haven't given us many, so far. There's hope - there's always hope - but not nearly enough to remove the skepticism, and demand results first in a results-oriented business.

Results matter. If they didn't, they wouldn't keep score. Feelings don't matter at all, unless feeling good is more important than an honest, objective assessment of the product on the field.
I'm optimistic they've hit rock bottom  
JonC : 7/21/2022 11:19 am : link
and have made changes with far more promise than in 2018 when they spit the bit hiring DG and building around Eli, etc.

But, you lose credibility when using dynamic, dominant, ferocious, menacing etc to describe players who've shown almost nothing of the sort in the NFL. Andy Reid Prodigy is another significant projection and opinion. It reads like Mel Kiper Jr wrote it on draft night and it's really a list of best case projections.

Point is, time will tell, and I want to see it on gamedays. You should probably avoid threads that don't suit you.
LOL  
UConn4523 : 7/21/2022 11:22 am : link
Decision makers are the ones that need to live in the world you are describing, not everyone else, certainly not fans. For most of us it’s a game and a form of entertainment - if it’s any more than that for you thats perfectly fine but it’s not a rule we all have to subscribe to.
Case in point  
UConn4523 : 7/21/2022 11:24 am : link
I feel good about the giants despite knowing they’ve stunk and likely won’t be very good this year. The games are played because anything can happen and as a fan that’s what keeps me watching. If I only wanted to watch a great team than I wouldn’t follow sports at all or I’d be a front runner without a team.
RE: RE: RE: Sack up, Suzie.  
dabru : 7/21/2022 11:29 am : link
In comment 15758850 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15758820 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


In comment 15758775 Klaatu said:


Quote:




Quote:


It has been brutal reading most of the opinions on this forum as a fan, I can't imagine how demoralizing it would be as a player.



BBI is not supposed to be a "safe space" for you or anyone else, including any players who might read what's being said about them or the team. The Forum is a place for discussion and debate, and like any such place, opinions will vary (hat tip, Dalton), and debates can get very heated. It's the nature of the business, so to speak, particularly in an anonymous online environment. Deal with it.

Fans have every right to be skeptical, even those, like me, who are generally optimistic, especially at this time of year. We want to see progress, even if it's only incremental. We want to celebrate victories, not search for reasons to excuse losses. Our faith can remain strong, but it doesn't have to be blind, nor do we have to remain silent when that faith isn't justified. We will speak up, here and elsewhere.

Now, do I think this team is headed in the right direction, that the proverbial arrow is pointed up? Yes, I do. But the road ahead is paved with a number of questions, and not all of them will be answered quickly or easily, or even to my liking. So, while I can remain optimistic, I'll still maintain a healthy dose of skepticism until that proves to be unjustified. And I will speak up, and urge everyone else here to do the same, even - no, especially those whose opinions differ from mine.

I think, Sack-up was his point?

Some of us are optimistic every season. It's quite possible to remain optimistic while understanding what/where the team is in their progression (or lack thereof).
Optimism is a state of mind, not an expectation of future performance.

So, sack-up and find the courage to feel good.

Or not, you be you~



Clearly, that wasn't his point.

Optimism is fine. Mindless optimism is not. Faith is fine, but at some point it has to be justified.

It doesn't take courage to feel good. It takes a reason (or reasons), and the Giants haven't given us many, so far. There's hope - there's always hope - but not nearly enough to remove the skepticism, and demand results first in a results-oriented business.

Results matter. If they didn't, they wouldn't keep score. Feelings don't matter at all, unless feeling good is more important than an honest, objective assessment of the product on the field.


Sure but what about the changes- DG gone, new coaches, new schemes, better Oline prospects, Mr dropsie TE gone? We need to see the results on the field but being optimistic because of these changes isn't mindless. These are some of the changes most thought were needed and at least the team isn't going out to bang the same head on the same wall expecting different results this year.
dabru  
UConn4523 : 7/21/2022 11:42 am : link
correct.
RE: I consider myself an optimistic realist  
Scooter185 : 7/21/2022 11:50 am : link
In comment 15758763 Dr. D said:
Quote:
I admit I was pretty optimistic going into last year. I was soooo wrong.

It's shocking how bad the: a. coaching, b. OL, c. playcalling and d. team health was last year. But last year has very little to do with this upcoming year. It's possible all four of the above could be drastically better this year and if that happens we could see more of the rookie DJ (projects to 34 TDs in 17 games if he stays healthy) with fewer fumbles (due to experience, better protection and coaching).

Is it really so hard to imagine that the new coaching staff and a significantly better OL, playcalling and healthy receivers could positively impact DJ's play?

So if all goes reasonably well, we'll have the above improvements, plus the addition by subtraction of a #1 target who was a drop and deflection machine, along with a MUCH better attacking defense (which will probably get off the field much more quickly on avg., giving the improved O more TOP).

And so here I am again. I'm reasonably optimistic for the same reasons G-crew18, BB56 and some others are.


Is it hard to imagine DJ improves? No. Is it hard to imagine he turns into a QB he's never been? Yes.

As far as the OP goes, while I'm optimistic with the changes made to this point, I find it hard to truly feel good about this team as long as DGs two biggest follies remain. I'll feel infinitely better once JS and BD get their own QB and SB isn't taking up cap $
The inherent hypocrisy in these threads is that  
NoGainDayne : 7/21/2022 12:06 pm : link
people often want to begrudge people the validity of a negative perspective on the team.

People throw tantrums all the time about how perfectly valid it is to be optimistic with little data.

Yet people are also coming around all the time and acting like people are "miserable" or wrong if they don't want to ignore data about being bad.

Quit telling people how to think especially when you also are pitching outlandishly optimistic takes. You have every right to those takes although it's more than fair to point out the lack of supporting evidence.

I'm pretty sure it's the weird tribalism that you see in more than a few things these days but you can like or even love something while still seeing faults or risks. In fact it's pretty healthy to do so.
I don't think that's a fully accurate description  
UConn4523 : 7/21/2022 12:23 pm : link
there comes a point where the horse has been beaten to death and being a realist crosses into an obsession. Many have it on this board - either that or its just troll to get a rise out of people(and there are many here). Either way, unproductive.

And who's to say the OP doesn't see faults/risks in real life matters? I don't think its "healthy" to be optimistic or critical of a sports team - its a notch above make believe, we are watching a game.
RE: I’m with you  
Route 9 : 7/21/2022 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15758703 dabru said:
Quote:
I am optimistic every training camp. I’ll wait for the injuries to start and losses on the field before I decide how bad the season looks.

The late 60’s and 70’s was a much worse stretch but today feels worse because we have never ending media and places like this where we get to read non stop bitching and moaning. I come here for the news and resources provided by the staff and sure some discussion/opinion is nice but sometimes I wonder how miserable some people must be to be bitching and moaning non stop about a football team.

I am sure some will jump all over me just like the OP was jumped on but boo fucking hoo to you, you miserable fucks.


Sounda like a lot of bitching and moaning in tbis very post lol
......  
Route 9 : 7/21/2022 12:46 pm : link
Sounds like*
Every year, regardless of how crappy the year before was  
Matt M. : 7/21/2022 12:52 pm : link
or how crappy the off season was, or how much I complained, or how pessimistic I was, the start of camp changes things. Even as an adult, I still get some sense of optimism this time of year. I think that is part of the beauty of sports fandom.

Don't get me wrong. I don't trick myself into thinking this team is going to the Super Bowl. But, I also can't sit her and say it's a dismal team, or as bad as last year, or whatever. I have to believe we improved, even if somewhat. This year, I am also very energized by the new regime. The combination of new GM and coaching staff has really helped.
RE: RE: RE: Sack up, Suzie.  
Brown_Hornet : 7/21/2022 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15758850 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15758820 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


In comment 15758775 Klaatu said:


Quote:




Quote:


It has been brutal reading most of the opinions on this forum as a fan, I can't imagine how demoralizing it would be as a player.



BBI is not supposed to be a "safe space" for you or anyone else, including any players who might read what's being said about them or the team. The Forum is a place for discussion and debate, and like any such place, opinions will vary (hat tip, Dalton), and debates can get very heated. It's the nature of the business, so to speak, particularly in an anonymous online environment. Deal with it.

Fans have every right to be skeptical, even those, like me, who are generally optimistic, especially at this time of year. We want to see progress, even if it's only incremental. We want to celebrate victories, not search for reasons to excuse losses. Our faith can remain strong, but it doesn't have to be blind, nor do we have to remain silent when that faith isn't justified. We will speak up, here and elsewhere.

Now, do I think this team is headed in the right direction, that the proverbial arrow is pointed up? Yes, I do. But the road ahead is paved with a number of questions, and not all of them will be answered quickly or easily, or even to my liking. So, while I can remain optimistic, I'll still maintain a healthy dose of skepticism until that proves to be unjustified. And I will speak up, and urge everyone else here to do the same, even - no, especially those whose opinions differ from mine.

I think, Sack-up was his point?

Some of us are optimistic every season. It's quite possible to remain optimistic while understanding what/where the team is in their progression (or lack thereof).
Optimism is a state of mind, not an expectation of future performance.

So, sack-up and find the courage to feel good.

Or not, you be you~



Clearly, that wasn't his point.

Optimism is fine. Mindless optimism is not. Faith is fine, but at some point it has to be justified.

It doesn't take courage to feel good. It takes a reason (or reasons), and the Giants haven't given us many, so far. There's hope - there's always hope - but not nearly enough to remove the skepticism, and demand results first in a results-oriented business.

Results matter. If they didn't, they wouldn't keep score. Feelings don't matter at all, unless feeling good is more important than an honest, objective assessment of the product on the field.


We disagree.
The optimism that the team will win is the point. They haven't yet lost a single game. There are several very good reasons for optimism.

We have all seen "worst to first" happen. We have all seen, "wow, I didn't see that one coming" happen.

To date (2022) there has been no product on the field to assess.

Faith? Not part of what I'm talking about. Billions of
people have faith in something that they cannot assess or justify. Blind faith...that's not what optimism is.

It takes courage to go against the grain.
Optimism is always justified.

When you start a project, do you believe that you will succeed? Do you play golf? Do you fish? Work on cars with no training?

I plan on succeeding at everything that I try. I know beforehand that those are impossible odds...but I am always optimistic in the upcoming opportunity.

Will the Giants be good?
I don't know...the odds are against it, but I am optimistic.

:)
The OP writes...  
bw in dc : 7/21/2022 2:46 pm : link
Quote:
To begin with, given the constraints inherited by the incoming GM Shoen we gratefully appreciate the accomplishment of putting together a viable Offensive Line.


Until we actually play a real game, we don't know what we have with this revamped OL. It's anyone's guess.

Overall, I don't know what to think about this team going forward. We have a first time GM, a first time HC, and a QB who has underperformed in his three year career.

There is a fresh start appeal - true - especially with Gettleman gone. But the Maras still lurk and virtually every decision they have made in the past decade has been putrid.

So, it's hard to give this team the benefit of the doubt yet...
FFS  
Thegratefulhead : 7/21/2022 3:10 pm : link
WTF is wrong with people?

Win some games.

I am DYING to get behind this team.

Every year, I found a way to believe.

But...

We start almost every year 0-2.

SICK OF IT!!!!!!

No more.

Win and I will start being optimistic.

Until then, it is STILL one the worst teams in the league based on their performance the last 5 years.

Dream away.

Not me, not this year, gonna wait until they show me
This is just classic...  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 3:47 pm : link
Quote:
"...the horse has been beaten to death and being a realist crosses into an obsession."


Glad to see some comic relief hasn't gone away from the site.









......  
Route 9 : 7/21/2022 3:58 pm : link
That "obsession" response has been more frequently used lately.
 
UConn4523 : 7/21/2022 4:55 pm : link
No. It's time to win consistently,  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/21/2022 4:57 pm : link
THEN the synicism and pessimism will stop.
Gcrew  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/21/2022 5:37 pm : link
Keep the spirit. I think you make some good points on some players especially the defense guys.

let's hope players stay healthy and the OL takes a good step forward to being a good one.

Why care what people think of Jones? The high traffic posters and guru's of the position wanted the Giants to take Willis at pick 5. Be thankful they are not calling the shots. Jones has some talent. He has had a terrible set of circumstances to deal with. Let's see what happens and hopefully he has better pieces and coaches to lean on.

RE: LOL  
.McL. : 7/21/2022 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15758863 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Decision makers are the ones that need to live in the world you are describing, not everyone else, certainly not fans. For most of us it’s a game and a form of entertainment - if it’s any more than that for you thats perfectly fine but it’s not a rule we all have to subscribe to.

I beg to differ.

We are all decision makers. We decide where to apply our time.

I agree that football is entertainment. I enjoy football, and I want to be entertained. The question is, has it been entertaining enough to invest hours in the team every week. Over the past decade, the answer has been a clear cut no. I want it to be a yes. I want to be able to sit down for 3 hours with my son explaining all the nuances and strategies in games. But the team sucks so bad, it's not worth it and he is not interested.

People have discussed on this forum how the Giants have squandered the goodwill of a generation of potential fans who will now have grown up while the team was irrelevant.

So, as a decision maker as to how to spend my time, I want to see some results on the field. In the mean time, I DVR the games and speed watch them. If I see something interesting I might go back and re-watch something, but there hasn't been much to warrant that either.

That said, I do have some hope for the first time in years that the team has a chance to improve under the new regime. Under DG, I would go into the offseason hoping he would make some good moves, but by the end of April, I was convinced that the team was no better than before and might be worse! So it is good to have a positive sense after this offseason. I have no issues with the way the new regime has done things so far. I still believe the roster is poor. As a result, I will remain firmly planted in the "Show me" camp until they show me something! I am going to pay attention to see if there is improvement, particularly with the OL.



......  
Route 9 : 7/21/2022 5:49 pm : link
MCL. Great post.

You don't even have to bother with DVR anymore. The NFL's YouTube page does an excellent job of showing highlights and they're already posted around an hour after the game ends. I never missed one Giants game from the 90s until 2015 or so.

I cannot tell you the amount of games that I have missed in the past 4 or 5 years and just watch everything (or try to) on YouTube after it ends.

I remember being offered overtime the night the Giants played Philly at home on Thursday night in 2018 and took the work. I'd never thought I'd rather work than watch Giants/Eagles and good thing I did. They were blown out at home against an unimpressive Eagles team.

Another forgettable Giants game that ended in an L.
My 2 cents for 2022  
Alamo : 7/21/2022 6:09 pm : link
If..What a giant of a word,if is..If the majority of our starters remain healthy all season, this could be a decent year..We will enjoy watching a half dozen rookies start games,and play some good,smart football.My biggest wish is IF, we can steal a game or two late 4th qtr,and give these players a big boost in mental toughness in the first 6 to 8 games,who knows how this could develop into a team ready to cause problems with our NFC East foes in getting easy wins against us..IF one hard tuff game turns from a loss into a win,late 4th qtr, I hope its against the Cowboys.We owe them a few of these type of games..
RE: ......  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 6:35 pm : link
In comment 15759271 Route 9 said:
Quote:
That "obsession" response has been more frequently used lately.


time to get real...



McL  
UConn4523 : 7/21/2022 6:54 pm : link
fair POV but not really what I was getting at. All good though, not a discussion I want to spend any more time on.
...  
christian : 7/21/2022 7:05 pm : link
I didn't post as much then, but probably between 2004 and 2013 there wasn't a more positive, believer on this site than me.

But I always read the more critical posters, learned a lot from them, and ultimately better understood football.

The best thing about BBI is debating and learning more about football. Even during this low time, I enjoy football more because I understand the game better, the economics better, and the team better.

Personally I would have never learned as much about football if this place wasn't as drag out critical of the team.
......  
Route 9 : 7/21/2022 7:16 pm : link
Those Coughlin years up until 2013 were great. I would get more PO'd when they'd put on a subpar performance in a game or a season because I knew they were very capable.

Even the 2013 season, despite the 0-6 start, they didn't give up and somehow finished 7-9. I know back up QBs but never thought they'd go 7-3 down the stretch. They even somehow found themselves in a relevant game against the Cowboys in the middle of the season.
RE: McL  
NoGainDayne : 7/21/2022 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15759486 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
fair POV but not really what I was getting at. All good though, not a discussion I want to spend any more time on.


Lol yeah right. What you were "getting at" is that you pretty much exist here to give shit to certain people and complain about general themes on the site.

Funny how the point gets dropped easily when it's someone else, eh? (It's not funny actually just totally on par for your behavior)

I'm looking forward to your various threats of "ignoring me" ever being followed through on. But like this the only thing that matters to you is feeble attempts to argue with / annoy people
RE: RE: LOL  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 8:57 pm : link
In comment 15759431 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15758863 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Decision makers are the ones that need to live in the world you are describing, not everyone else, certainly not fans. For most of us it’s a game and a form of entertainment - if it’s any more than that for you thats perfectly fine but it’s not a rule we all have to subscribe to.


I beg to differ.

We are all decision makers. We decide where to apply our time.

I agree that football is entertainment. I enjoy football, and I want to be entertained. The question is, has it been entertaining enough to invest hours in the team every week. Over the past decade, the answer has been a clear cut no. I want it to be a yes. I want to be able to sit down for 3 hours with my son explaining all the nuances and strategies in games. But the team sucks so bad, it's not worth it and he is not interested.

People have discussed on this forum how the Giants have squandered the goodwill of a generation of potential fans who will now have grown up while the team was irrelevant.

So, as a decision maker as to how to spend my time, I want to see some results on the field. In the mean time, I DVR the games and speed watch them. If I see something interesting I might go back and re-watch something, but there hasn't been much to warrant that either.

That said, I do have some hope for the first time in years that the team has a chance to improve under the new regime. Under DG, I would go into the offseason hoping he would make some good moves, but by the end of April, I was convinced that the team was no better than before and might be worse! So it is good to have a positive sense after this offseason. I have no issues with the way the new regime has done things so far. I still believe the roster is poor. As a result, I will remain firmly planted in the "Show me" camp until they show me something! I am going to pay attention to see if there is improvement, particularly with the OL.


Good post.

It’s kind of like being stuck watching a series of bad movies for a decade but you’re not able to leave the theater or change the channel.

:-)
 
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 9:39 pm : link


Haha…
RE: the dying on the DJ hill thing is really silly  
joeinpa : 7/21/2022 9:41 pm : link
In comment 15758804 Dr. D said:
Quote:
No one is dying on a FUCKING DJ hill! I'm simply a spectator sitting (metaphorically) on the same FUCKING hill that Schoen, Daboll and Kafka are working on. If they collectively had the same opinion that the hardcore DJ critics had, do you really think they would be going into the season with him as the starter?

You think a first time GM, HC and OC want the team to suck? That these ultra competitive men want to give away a season in the league known as Not For Long?

Maybe things will change, but as of right now it looks like they're going to give DJ a chance. Why give him a chance (die on the DJ hill) if he's so obviously not the guy? There were other options and maybe they could get 8 or 9 wins with Taylor at QB.

Is it so fucking hard to believe that maybe the new GM, HC and OC collectively think DJ COULD be the guy, but just needs an opportunity under reasonable conditions (decent OL, better playcalling, decent healthy receivers who don't lead the league in drops, etc.)?

The vast majority of DJ defenders admit they have NO FUCKING IDEA if he's going to be the guy; they're just hopeful. It's the hardcore critics who have made up their minds (and set up their flag on the DJ will always suck hill).
.

🙌. Love this post
I can’t wait to watch the Giants this year  
GNewGiants : 7/21/2022 9:48 pm : link
They can win 4 games and it could be a very successful year if guys like XM, both KTs, Neal and Thomas, and AO show they’re just not starters but impact players.

Hell maybe a guy like Wen’Dale shows he can be a premiere slot guy as well. If we lose a bunch of games by one score - and players actually play to their draft position - we can be a dangerous team moving forward.

But I’m sure it won’t stop people from complaining about something..
RE: I can’t wait to watch the Giants this year  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15759617 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
They can win 4 games and it could be a very successful year if guys like XM, both KTs, Neal and Thomas, and AO show they’re just not starters but impact players.

Hell maybe a guy like Wen’Dale shows he can be a premiere slot guy as well. If we lose a bunch of games by one score - and players actually play to their draft position - we can be a dangerous team moving forward.

But I’m sure it won’t stop people from complaining about something..


Hmm...so 7 out of 22 starters show they are impact players and they only win 4 games?

Quite the successful year...
RE: RE: I can’t wait to watch the Giants this year  
GNewGiants : 7/21/2022 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15759638 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15759617 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


They can win 4 games and it could be a very successful year if guys like XM, both KTs, Neal and Thomas, and AO show they’re just not starters but impact players.

Hell maybe a guy like Wen’Dale shows he can be a premiere slot guy as well. If we lose a bunch of games by one score - and players actually play to their draft position - we can be a dangerous team moving forward.

But I’m sure it won’t stop people from complaining about something..



Hmm...so 7 out of 22 starters show they are impact players and they only win 4 games?

Quite the successful year...


I think so. But remember I’m a simpleton. I don’t know as much as you. Nor do I complain as much either…
I don't think you do.  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 10:53 pm : link
Yes, you are.

Yes, you don't.

Yes, you do.
Please let’s stick to football talk  
GNewGiants : 7/21/2022 10:59 pm : link
Not your motivation routine in front of the mirror in the morning.

I know your MO here is to bully posters who confront you. It’s kind of cool I guess. But it doesn’t really bother me if you try to insult me. I really just laugh at it. So keep being you.
RE: Please let’s stick to football talk  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15759667 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Not your motivation routine in front of the mirror in the morning.

I know your MO here is to bully posters who confront you. It’s kind of cool I guess. But it doesn’t really bother me if you try to insult me. I really just laugh at it. So keep being you.


Not bullying you at all...not my style. Nor is insulting, just calling it as it is.

And you can confront me all you want...
Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
.McL. : 7/21/2022 11:12 pm : link
People who are/have been critical of this haven't been "complaining".

They see the mistakes in real time and point them out. And in general have been spot on for a decade.

I recall watching what Vinny Cerato and Dan Snyder were doing in Washington and knowing they were doing it all wrong. I made some posts about it at the time. Of course, we were enjoying the middle of the Coughlin era at the time. Was I complaining? Of course not, but I pointed out how what they were doing was not the path to winning football. It has been the same for the Giants for a long time. The mistakes have been blatant enough for fans (i.e. non experts) to plainly see.

Those who are critical of the team are not "Miserable fucks" either. As I said in my post above. I decide how to spend what little free time I have. And I do not wish to spend it being non-entertained. So I do things that are far more enjoyable. I am certain that you will find a similar answer from every poster who is critical. We all WANT the Giants to be good. We all WANT to be entertained. And we just find other avenues to pursue being entertained until things change. When I was young, I would be miserable for days after a Giants loss. Then I grew up and got over it. Now, I am happy when they win, and get on with things when they lose. The losses no longer negatively affect my mood. Again, I believe that the so called realists or pessimists or whatever you want to call the critics, will probably give you a similar description of their approach to football and the Giants.
Nah  
GNewGiants : 7/21/2022 11:13 pm : link
That’s ok. I’m not into calling posters morons, idiots, “defenders” or telling them they know nothing about football like you do constantly. And if I have done it to posters in the past, I am most definitely in the wrong.

Wanna talk football? I’m all about it. But the bullying tactic became old in about the 8th grade.
RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
GNewGiants : 7/21/2022 11:18 pm : link
In comment 15759671 .McL. said:
Quote:
People who are/have been critical of this haven't been "complaining".

They see the mistakes in real time and point them out. And in general have been spot on for a decade.


Sorry to disagree (and I’m not referring to you specifically cause I don’t know much of your posting history) but pointing out flaws is fine. Explaining why you see the flaws is fine too. But I’ve been here a year, and the same posters say the same things over and over and over again. And when any posters shows any signs of optimism - they are openly mocked and attacked by the posters who complain about Gettleman, Jones, Barkley, Mara, etc… in every thread.

So while there may be some like you who have been negative about the Giants but not whining about them, there are more vocals complainers that are pretty easy to see.
Gnew...  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 11:24 pm : link
...you're as disingenuous as they come.

And the more you post, the more you will get these responses.

RE: Nah  
Producer : 7/21/2022 11:26 pm : link
In comment 15759672 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
That’s ok. I’m not into calling posters morons, idiots, “defenders” or telling them they know nothing about football like you do constantly. And if I have done it to posters in the past, I am most definitely in the wrong.

Wanna talk football? I’m all about it. But the bullying tactic became old in about the 8th grade.


You have often been disagreeable and insulting to people like me. Maybe that's not your true nature,I hope not. I think it would be a good step moving forward to all be a little more mature when expressing our disagreements.
RE: RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
.McL. : 7/21/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15759674 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15759671 .McL. said:


Quote:


People who are/have been critical of this haven't been "complaining".

They see the mistakes in real time and point them out. And in general have been spot on for a decade.



Sorry to disagree (and I’m not referring to you specifically cause I don’t know much of your posting history) but pointing out flaws is fine. Explaining why you see the flaws is fine too. But I’ve been here a year, and the same posters say the same things over and over and over again. And when any posters shows any signs of optimism - they are openly mocked and attacked by the posters who complain about Gettleman, Jones, Barkley, Mara, etc… in every thread.

So while there may be some like you who have been negative about the Giants but not whining about them, there are more vocals complainers that are pretty easy to see.


Ah, so you missed the times when there was a certain poster south of Virginia his "comrades" sucking up all the oxygen, berating and bullying anybody who said the slightest thing critical... Although he rarely comes up for air anymore, many of his "comrades" are still here (albeit some have changed their handle) and participating in the same "discussions" and saying the same things that have been repeated for the past 10 years.

So, you will have to forgive the critics who have been spot on over that time for repeating themselves, since the comrades are also repeating themselves. It's a never ending cycle here. Get used to it.
RE: RE: Nah  
GNewGiants : 7/21/2022 11:31 pm : link
In comment 15759681 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15759672 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


That’s ok. I’m not into calling posters morons, idiots, “defenders” or telling them they know nothing about football like you do constantly. And if I have done it to posters in the past, I am most definitely in the wrong.

Wanna talk football? I’m all about it. But the bullying tactic became old in about the 8th grade.



You have often been disagreeable and insulting to people like me. Maybe that's not your true nature,I hope not. I think it would be a good step moving forward to all be a little more mature when expressing our disagreements.


Likewise. And you onto other posters.
RE: RE: RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15759684 .McL. said:
Quote:
In comment 15759674 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15759671 .McL. said:


Quote:


People who are/have been critical of this haven't been "complaining".

They see the mistakes in real time and point them out. And in general have been spot on for a decade.



Sorry to disagree (and I’m not referring to you specifically cause I don’t know much of your posting history) but pointing out flaws is fine. Explaining why you see the flaws is fine too. But I’ve been here a year, and the same posters say the same things over and over and over again. And when any posters shows any signs of optimism - they are openly mocked and attacked by the posters who complain about Gettleman, Jones, Barkley, Mara, etc… in every thread.

So while there may be some like you who have been negative about the Giants but not whining about them, there are more vocals complainers that are pretty easy to see.



Ah, so you missed the times when there was a certain poster south of Virginia his "comrades" sucking up all the oxygen, berating and bullying anybody who said the slightest thing critical... Although he rarely comes up for air anymore, many of his "comrades" are still here (albeit some have changed their handle) and participating in the same "discussions" and saying the same things that have been repeated for the past 10 years.

So, you will have to forgive the critics who have been spot on over that time for repeating themselves, since the comrades are also repeating themselves. It's a never ending cycle here. Get used to it.


He knows who are you referring to. He is one of the comrades...
RE: Gnew...  
GNewGiants : 7/21/2022 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15759678 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
...you're as disingenuous as they come.

And the more you post, the more you will get these responses.


I would thank you for the advice but again since I’ve been here you always use the words “idiots, morons, defenders of Gettleman” to mock posters. So you would understand that your advice doesn’t have much backing?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
GNewGiants : 7/21/2022 11:36 pm : link
In comment 15759686 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15759684 .McL. said:



He knows who are you referring to. He is one of the comrades...


More insults…
RE: RE: Gnew...  
Jimmy Googs : 7/21/2022 11:38 pm : link
In comment 15759687 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15759678 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


...you're as disingenuous as they come.

And the more you post, the more you will get these responses.




I would thank you for the advice but again since I’ve been here you always use the words “idiots, morons, defenders of Gettleman” to mock posters. So you would understand that your advice doesn’t have much backing?


It's not advice. Nor needs backing.
RE: RE: RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
GNewGiants : 7/21/2022 11:54 pm : link
In comment 15759684 .McL. said:
Quote:


Ah, so you missed the times when there was a certain poster south of Virginia his "comrades" sucking up all the oxygen, berating and bullying anybody who said the slightest thing critical... Although he rarely comes up for air anymore, many of his "comrades" are still here (albeit some have changed their handle) and participating in the same "discussions" and saying the same things that have been repeated for the past 10 years.

So, you will have to forgive the critics who have been spot on over that time for repeating themselves, since the comrades are also repeating themselves. It's a never ending cycle here. Get used to it.


And you may be correct in saying you and others have been attacked. And I can only speak for the last year where the board has been flooded with the same 4 people: Barkley, Jones, Mara, and DG. And I understand those 4 deserve many of the threads and the Heat that goes with their production and place with the team. But if we are going to be honest how many posters are Jones and Barkley fans? I would say a very small percentage here. And I haven’t seen many say they are good or part of the future either. But they get mercifully attacked when they say something positive about them. So who cares if a few think Jones or Barkley will have good years? They are in the minority.

Gettleman is a different animal where he was just so bad - that anyone who defends what he did deserves a some ribbing. But the posters who called other posters morons or idiots as consistently as they do are not helping this board.

And like I said - if I did this - I’m part of the problem and shouldn’t be saying those things. Hey you and I had a huge disagreement the other day - but I don’t believe either of us said anything of a personal level and if I did I certainly apologize.
RE: RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
Route 9 : 7/21/2022 11:55 pm : link
In comment 15759674 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
But I’ve been here a year, and the same posters say the same things over and over and over again. And when any posters shows any signs of optimism - they are openly mocked and attacked by the posters who complain about Gettleman, Jones, Barkley, Mara, etc… in every thread.

So while there may be some like you who have been negative about the Giants but not whining about them, there are more vocals complainers that are pretty easy to see.


Plain and simple. Because the Giants have been bad and shown no improvement with these names you have listed.

I'd rather someone be vocal about these names who have gotten nothing done. What's the worst that can happen? They get labeled a complainer by some cheerleader fan who backs up what they say without absolutely any substance?

Maybe stop complaining about BBI?
RE: RE: RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 12:00 am : link
In comment 15759698 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15759674 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


But I’ve been here a year, and the same posters say the same things over and over and over again. And when any posters shows any signs of optimism - they are openly mocked and attacked by the posters who complain about Gettleman, Jones, Barkley, Mara, etc… in every thread.

So while there may be some like you who have been negative about the Giants but not whining about them, there are more vocals complainers that are pretty easy to see.



Plain and simple. Because the Giants have been bad and shown no improvement with these names you have listed.

I'd rather someone be vocal about these names who have gotten nothing done. What's the worst that can happen? They get labeled a complainer by some cheerleader fan who backs up what they say without absolutely any substance?

Maybe stop complaining about BBI?



To each their own I guess. There are many posters who have had a negative view of the Giants this past year but yet can express their point with substance and information worth learning from. JonC, Sy, Eric, and many more to name are great examples of this.

It’s better than a fan who says the same thing 50 times a day and insults people. But again, each their own.
Good lord  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2022 12:09 am : link
Then when is that learning going to kick in already with you.

phony...

More insults…  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 12:13 am : link

And can you tell me of what opinion do I need to change and learn from? Please be specific.
RE: More insults…  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2022 12:18 am : link
In comment 15759702 GNewGiants said:
Quote:

And can you tell me of what opinion do I need to change and learn from? Please be specific.


Ask JonC, Sy, Eric, and those many others that you seem to respect so much. I am sure they will help set you on the right path when you need guidance...
RE: RE: More insults…  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 12:20 am : link
In comment 15759704 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15759702 GNewGiants said:


Quote:



And can you tell me of what opinion do I need to change and learn from? Please be specific.



Ask JonC, Sy, Eric, and those many others that you seem to respect so much. I am sure they will help set you on the right path when you need guidance...


No examples? Just as I thought. Most people who don’t know the answers tend to deflect. Have a good night.
Those aren't 3 examples in that post?  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2022 12:24 am : link
The very same ones you seem to yearn for...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
.McL. : 7/22/2022 1:19 am : link
In comment 15759696 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15759684 .McL. said:


Quote:




Ah, so you missed the times when there was a certain poster south of Virginia his "comrades" sucking up all the oxygen, berating and bullying anybody who said the slightest thing critical... Although he rarely comes up for air anymore, many of his "comrades" are still here (albeit some have changed their handle) and participating in the same "discussions" and saying the same things that have been repeated for the past 10 years.

So, you will have to forgive the critics who have been spot on over that time for repeating themselves, since the comrades are also repeating themselves. It's a never ending cycle here. Get used to it.



And you may be correct in saying you and others have been attacked. And I can only speak for the last year where the board has been flooded with the same 4 people: Barkley, Jones, Mara, and DG. And I understand those 4 deserve many of the threads and the Heat that goes with their production and place with the team. But if we are going to be honest how many posters are Jones and Barkley fans? I would say a very small percentage here. And I haven’t seen many say they are good or part of the future either. But they get mercifully attacked when they say something positive about them. So who cares if a few think Jones or Barkley will have good years? They are in the minority.

Gettleman is a different animal where he was just so bad - that anyone who defends what he did deserves a some ribbing. But the posters who called other posters morons or idiots as consistently as they do are not helping this board.

And like I said - if I did this - I’m part of the problem and shouldn’t be saying those things. Hey you and I had a huge disagreement the other day - but I don’t believe either of us said anything of a personal level and if I did I certainly apologize.


You may or may not have noticed that I stopped replying to your posts. This one will be an exception.

I stopped replying to you when you, in fact, attacked me multiple times, often cherry picking a small portion of various posts, including mine, taking them out of context in order to level some absurd criticism.

I will give one quick example among many. You crticized me more than once claiming I said that Sterling Shepherd had more to do with the greater PPG in 2018 than did Barkley. When in fact I said that a "Declining Eli, OBJ and a functional SS" probably had more to do with it. And, I might point out that I listed them in the order in which I felt they had an impact. And I realize that getting the subtle subtext in a post is probably not your thing, but I was implying that a washed up Eli >> DJ.

When you completely miss the points that others are making and pick the least important part and twist it unmercifully and use that upon which to focus your wrath, you show your colors as a poster.

I bear you no ill will. Now that the certain poster to whom I referred above has all but disappeared, I have chosen to post less often and mostly try (not always succeeding) to avoid unpleasantness.
And when I countered  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 1:59 am : link
a point and showed flaws with your stat and showed players ranked and asked for specific examples of actual game plan - you completely dismissed what I said and even said multiple times (people who use certain stats have absolutely no clue what they are taking about).

So if you want to act innocent from that thread, so be it - but you were just as much of a culprit as I was and I remember everything you said to me and inferred to me as well.
And no offense  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 2:08 am : link
But you made countless attacks not only to me but also to UConn on that thread and also made insults towards both of us when we tried to argue the flaws in your post.

When actual game play and factual information was shown to you - you insulted the both of us by saying we were not only wrong (which is ironic since we showed actual game play information) but saying we had no idea what we were talking about.

So I guess you showed your true colors as well. And I can continue to show you how flawed your RSR stat is with 2018 Barkley season if you want. But I’ll assume you may not want to be shown why you’re wrong.
RE: And no offense  
.McL. : 7/22/2022 2:20 am : link
In comment 15759718 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
But you made countless attacks not only to me but also to UConn on that thread and also made insults towards both of us when we tried to argue the flaws in your post.

When actual game play and factual information was shown to you - you insulted the both of us by saying we were not only wrong (which is ironic since we showed actual game play information) but saying we had no idea what we were talking about.

So I guess you showed your true colors as well. And I can continue to show you how flawed your RSR stat is with 2018 Barkley season if you want. But I’ll assume you may not want to be shown why you’re wrong.

Please show a comment that I made that was specifically an insult directed at you or Uconn. I'll wait...

While you are searching, please take note of the 20 or so times you directly insulted me.
This ring a bell?  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 2:33 am : link
Quote:

The only objective measures used to bolster Barkley's "great 2018 season" are yards and yards per carry. If you know anything about statistics and analysis, then you know how useless these 2 statistics are. Some will never be convinced. Their view of football is either colored by their fandom or seen through the lens of Fantasy Football,


So the quotes is a clear sign of mocking us since we both used those stats. And since we disagreed with you we are either colored by fandom (we both said Barkley was a bad pick and need to move on) or fantasy football - which nobody even brought up.

These type of posts were said multiple times by you during the thread. And I’m sure you will not admit to it or acknowledge it… you’re insinuation that we don’t under stand the gsme because we use other means of information… well you can take it from there. But there are examples just like this…
RE: This ring a bell?  
.McL. : 7/22/2022 2:54 am : link
In comment 15759721 GNewGiants said:
Quote:


Quote:



The only objective measures used to bolster Barkley's "great 2018 season" are yards and yards per carry. If you know anything about statistics and analysis, then you know how useless these 2 statistics are. Some will never be convinced. Their view of football is either colored by their fandom or seen through the lens of Fantasy Football,



So the quotes is a clear sign of mocking us since we both used those stats. And since we disagreed with you we are either colored by fandom (we both said Barkley was a bad pick and need to move on) or fantasy football - which nobody even brought up.

These type of posts were said multiple times by you during the thread. And I’m sure you will not admit to it or acknowledge it… you’re insinuation that we don’t under stand the gsme because we use other means of information… well you can take it from there. But there are examples just like this…

Was this post a reply to you or anybody else? Did I mention you or anybody else in the post? You have taken the post out of context. Since it wasn't directed to anybody specifically, the "you" is a general you, not a specific you. The fact that you(specifically GNewGiants) take such offense to this post speak volumes about you as a poster.

I had been stating my POV and defending it on that thread. Nothing more. In fact in that post, I admit that RSR has flaws, and I give examples.. The post was to defend my POV, not directed to anybody specifically! I believe the full context of the post, that is clear.

And before I paste the post in it's entirety so that we can all see the full context, I suggest that anybody who has an open mind and wants to understand the POV should start with reading this article. It is excellent.

https://www.stampedeblue.com/2019/7/22/20702087/rushing-stats-are-lying-to-you-success-rate-epa-ypc-volume-median-dvoa

Quote:
All statistics have flaws
.McL. : 7/16/2022 5:46 pm : link : reply
especially objective ones. They cannot take into account game situations, defensive schemes, nor surrounding talent well.

Statistics that attempt to do so are generally flawed because they involve some subjectivity. Any time these statistics are used to bolster an argument, people dismiss them because of the subjectivity involved. PFF is exhibit A. Mind you, I am not a fan of PFF, good idea that seems to go wrong in the execution.

So yes, RSR is flawed. A good example is Derrick Henry. I would rate him as the top back at the time. Defenses were geared to stop him as their #1 priority. He constant ran again 8 and sometimes 9 in the box. Even with that his RSR is still good.

Even though RSR is flawed, it is still the ONLY common objective stat that correlates to winning. As such it is a far more important barometer than yard or yard per carry ever will be.

In Barkley's case RSR captures the biggest flaw in Barkley's game. He dances or hesitates behind the LOS looking for the cutback instead of taking what is there. This is what the coach in the OP's article is saying. And this critique is nothing new. If you haven't heard it, or seen it with your own eyes, then you are either living under a rock or so blinded by your fandom you can't see anything at all. This critique has been leveled by media experts, former players, coaches and even coaches of the Giants. Shurmur and his staff spoke openly about Barkley needing to take more of what the defense gave him.

If you do go to Football Outsides (I like FO more than PFF), you will find that his other statistics do not stack up well either.

14th in DYAR, 25th in YAR (same as DYA just not adjusted for defenses), 18th in DVOA and 28th in VOA. Yes all of these involve some subjectivity.

The only objective measures used to bolster Barkley's "great 2018 season" are yards and yards per carry. If you know anything about statistics and analysis, then you know how useless these 2 statistics are. Some will never be convinced. Their view of football is either colored by their fandom or seen through the lens of Fantasy Football, and even if you don't play, we are all bombarded with FF POV, it is a major marketing thing for media nad the league. But real football games are not won by winning FF stats. Real football games are won by doing the little things right on the field. Including taking a 3 yard gain instead trying to break a big play but getting dumped for a 2 yard loss. It isn't sexy, but it helps your team win.
So are you going to come out and admit  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 2:59 am : link
You weren’t referring to me with that post? Even though i posted yards and YPC multiple times in that thread?

Like I said - I know you wouldn’t admit to it. But such is life.
And to be clear  
.McL. : 7/22/2022 3:00 am : link
I put Barkley's great 2018 season in quotes, because I don't believe it was great. Furthermore, you are by far not the only person to use yards and yards per carry to bolster the argument that is was a great season. I have had this discussion with numerous posters over the years. Again the post is not a reply to specifically to you.. I was defending my POV, nothing more than that.
Do you really, seriously think you are the only person to propose that Barkley's season was great because he had over 2000 YFS and a 5 YPC? Seriously?
RE: So are you going to come out and admit  
.McL. : 7/22/2022 3:01 am : link
In comment 15759723 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
You weren’t referring to me with that post? Even though i posted yards and YPC multiple times in that thread?

Like I said - I know you wouldn’t admit to it. But such is life.

If I want to refer to you specifically I would! As I have on this thread.
RE: So are you going to come out and admit  
.McL. : 7/22/2022 3:09 am : link
In comment 15759723 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
You weren’t referring to me with that post? Even though i posted yards and YPC multiple times in that thread?

Like I said - I know you wouldn’t admit to it. But such is life.

I will absolutely state that the post was not directly at you specifically. By that time I had already decided you were not a poster on that thread to whom it was worthwhile responding! Take that any way you wish!

As I said above, I don't seem to always be able to avoid unpleasantness. I will now refrain from any further. Say whatever you want. Good night.
RE: And to be clear  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 3:22 am : link
In comment 15759724 .McL. said:
Quote:
I put Barkley's great 2018 season in quotes, because I don't believe it was great. Furthermore, you are by far not the only person to use yards and yards per carry to bolster the argument that is was a great season. I have had this discussion with numerous posters over the years. Again the post is not a reply to specifically to you.. I was defending my POV, nothing more than that.
Do you really, seriously think you are the only person to propose that Barkley's season was great because he had over 2000 YFS and a 5 YPC? Seriously?


Wait a second - at least be honest. I’ve used game play from actual games. I’ve used down and distance. I’ve used by quarters. I showed that in games the Giants got blown out - his stats were hampered by garbage time - so at least please be honest by this. I just didn’t take his final stats and say he was good.

I showed how RSR is a team stat and usually bolstered by not only great OL play but by also QBs. I showed how average RBs can top your list while all pros can be middle of the road. And used MANY RBs examples of this.

Going back to Barkley - you use RSR to show how it correlates to winning. Well, we both can agree we stunk in 2018 both in OL, defense and QB play. But being we lost I believe 9 games by one score or less (that may be off- I can’t remember off hand but it was a lot) - if those other factors would be better - Barkley’s play would have helped us win more games? You say his yardage was garbage time yards (game out of hand, 3rd down dumpoffs, 3rd down yardage coming up way short of the marker, etc..)

Well let’s use stats:
96% of his rushing yards came on 1st or 2nd down.
Over 70% of his catches and yards were on first and second down

I am sorry but I don’t see how you can classify this as “majority of his production was in garbage time.”

If you want to say Barkley created too many negatives plays by bouncing plays and not getting the 2-3 yards - you will not get a disagreement from me. I think his success rate was 43% or something like that. The problem with your stat is on the 57% that weren’t successful… how many were on Barkley? How many were the OLs fault? How many were on Eli? That’s the point people who question a stat like that.

And also remember not every time Barkley bounced it - did it turn out to be a negative play either in 2018. So for a player like him, you have to take the good with the bad. Because if he never tried to bounce a play - our offense would have been even worse.

And don’t forget in 2018, he broke 30 more tackles than the next RB. And you may not find that relevant, but it shows me how bad the OL was for him just to get those 2-3 yards.

From 2019 on… I never disagreed with you. I agree he was a horrible pick by a horrible GM. And we should move on after this year. But as far 2018 - if you consider what he did with what his surrounding cast was - it was really damn good.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
Route 9 : 7/22/2022 3:45 am : link
In comment 15759699 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
It’s better than a fan who says the same thing 50 times a day and insults people. But again, each their own.


I was thinking we do need more "how to be a positive fan" threads and repetitive posts about the 60s and 70s.

Ah hell, those fans could be actually correct and still haven't been proven otherwise but let's hear it all again!
RE: The Giants have the worst record in football  
MartyNJ1969 : 7/22/2022 10:42 am : link
In comment 15758638 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
over the past 5 years.

We have every right to be CYNICAL about the Giants organization.


Totally agree with this statement. When you have a team that purposely sits on the ball on third down to ensure a punt..yeah it gives the fan the right to be beyond cynical and apathetic.
RE: Let's get one thing straight, once and for all  
MartyNJ1969 : 7/22/2022 10:50 am : link
In comment 15759671 .McL. said:
Quote:
People who are/have been critical of this haven't been "complaining".

They see the mistakes in real time and point them out. And in general have been spot on for a decade.

I recall watching what Vinny Cerato and Dan Snyder were doing in Washington and knowing they were doing it all wrong. I made some posts about it at the time. Of course, we were enjoying the middle of the Coughlin era at the time. Was I complaining? Of course not, but I pointed out how what they were doing was not the path to winning football. It has been the same for the Giants for a long time. The mistakes have been blatant enough for fans (i.e. non experts) to plainly see.

Those who are critical of the team are not "Miserable fucks" either. As I said in my post above. I decide how to spend what little free time I have. And I do not wish to spend it being non-entertained. So I do things that are far more enjoyable. I am certain that you will find a similar answer from every poster who is critical. We all WANT the Giants to be good. We all WANT to be entertained. And we just find other avenues to pursue being entertained until things change. When I was young, I would be miserable for days after a Giants loss. Then I grew up and got over it. Now, I am happy when they win, and get on with things when they lose. The losses no longer negatively affect my mood. Again, I believe that the so called realists or pessimists or whatever you want to call the critics, will probably give you a similar description of their approach to football and the Giants.



The problem with some of regular old time posters on BBI is they are afraid to hear the truth about the team. For instance, I correctly predictied the record last year based on how coaches and management wre conducting the preseason workouts and roster. It was that easy to predict. Because DG made all those extended contracts he has hurt this team for at least the next 3 years.
RE: RE: I’m with you  
dabru : 7/22/2022 11:07 am : link
In comment 15758987 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15758703 dabru said:


Quote:


I am optimistic every training camp. I’ll wait for the injuries to start and losses on the field before I decide how bad the season looks.

The late 60’s and 70’s was a much worse stretch but today feels worse because we have never ending media and places like this where we get to read non stop bitching and moaning. I come here for the news and resources provided by the staff and sure some discussion/opinion is nice but sometimes I wonder how miserable some people must be to be bitching and moaning non stop about a football team.

I am sure some will jump all over me just like the OP was jumped on but boo fucking hoo to you, you miserable fucks.



Sounda like a lot of bitching and moaning in tbis very post lol


not really - but take it as you will and give me more insight into your overall miserable outlook
Well with a new regime  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 11:32 am : link
Cap space in the near future. A GM who made a lot of great moves, some young and exciting talent… I can’t wait for this year. And again even if we win 4-5-6 games, we have a direction that is moving forward so seeing young talent go out there and produce is very exciting.
A "GM who made a lot of great moves"  
NoGainDayne : 7/22/2022 11:51 am : link
see this is just like bullshit. I happen to like the job JS is doing so far but the idea that he's made a lot of great moves is just wanting to see the best case no matter what. You'd always hear about all the great moves DG made every offseason too. Literally. Every. Offseason. Even after he showed he was incompetent.

If you ask me what impresses me about JS is that he DIDN'T make a lot of moves. Discipline is what we've been sorely lacking. What were his list of great moves exactly?

We have literally zero idea of how good of a GM he is other than we know he has more discipline than his predecessors that's literally all we know. All you people just itching to gush over whoever is in the building is fine but don't act like you know anything when you are talking about "great moves." You don't and you are outing yourself in that by making a comment like that.
In my view  
VinegarPeppers : 7/22/2022 1:14 pm : link
In my view anyone who has decided on Daniel Jones behind the worst OL in franchise history, with starting WR in and out all season, with backups and practice squad players elevated to starting, with Saquon returning from an ACL and a freak accident ankle, and with a horrid offense is simply pissed at DJ because of where Gettleman picked him. And he can't help that.

And when we start winning  
VinegarPeppers : 7/22/2022 1:18 pm : link
And when we start winning the haters will do as Yankee fans do after they get swept in a double header..."If you can't win it all it means nothing".

So these types can only be happy for hours after a championship because it all shifts to "yeah but we're going to lose coaches and pick low and bla bla bla".

They can never be happy.

Expect a modest but positive improvement over last season with some signs of breakout. Enjoy each win and realize we are still in rebuild.
When we start winning…  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2022 1:28 pm : link
When is when?
RE: And when we start winning  
Route 9 : 7/22/2022 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15760111 VinegarPeppers said:
Quote:
And when we start winning the haters will do as Yankee fans do after they get swept in a double header..."If you can't win it all it means nothing".



And there are those who will waste time telling other people how to react with pretentious posts. Nothing wrong with wanting to see your team win it all.
RE: RE: RE: I’m with you  
Route 9 : 7/22/2022 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15759929 dabru said:
Quote:
not really - but take it as you will and give me more insight into your overall miserable outlook


Yeah every other day someone makes that post on here. Nothing new.
cynicism  
djm : 7/22/2022 1:33 pm : link
is just a defense mechanism. I am more cynical about the world or people because it just like we're too divided and things won't improve without more objective collaboration and less stupidity or stubborn thinking. Everyone has their own agenda and many of these don't involve helping the greater good.

But as long as sports are around, I do see the Giants probably winning one day again. They have won before, they will probably win again. Mara isn't holding them back as much as he was just part of the problem the last 10 years. The Giants want to win. That's a good start.

So the Giants didn’t want to win over the last decade?  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2022 1:36 pm : link
If you look at what Schoen has done…  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 2:31 pm : link
1. Didn’t give up the farm for an aging QB like Wilson or Rodgers where many fans wanted them badly, and then proceeded not buy the hype of this QB class where many fans here clamored for a QB to be taken at 5.
2. Got rid of losing players who never got better and didn’t even bother signing them to 1 year prove it deals.
3. Focused on the OL and got players who fit Daboll’s system or have high end potential like Neal.
4. Forced Martinez and Shepard to take massive pay cuts instead of cutting them.
5. Didn’t give out any bloated long term deals.
6. Declined Jones 5th year.
7. Hired coaches that were either got commodities or known ones (Wink)

I am sure there are a few I forgot, so maybe I am outing myself as a fan (not sure why that’s a bad thing?) and maybe these moves don’t work out but the mindset is the complete opposite of what Gettleman brought here and that can only be a good thing.

So great moves so far. Hope he continues moving like this going forward.
RE: If you look at what Schoen has done…  
NoGainDayne : 7/22/2022 2:49 pm : link
1. Didn’t give up the farm for an aging QB like Wilson or Rodgers where many fans wanted them badly, and then proceeded not buy the hype of this QB class where many fans here clamored for a QB to be taken at 5. You have literally no idea if this was even smart or not let alone "great", you have no idea how Wilson will play in Denver and star QBs are rare. That's why calling this great now is dumb because you have no idea how it will pan out

2. Got rid of losing players who never got better and didn’t even bother signing them to 1 year prove it deals. There are a number of players that are unsigned from the Giants last year him and everyone else knew they were bad, is this some even average accomplishment let alone great? The Giants have been awful, letting the bottom of the roster go is a no brainer

3. Focused on the OL and got players who fit Daboll’s system or have high end potential like Neal.Neal was the right move and I commend him for it but how many other GMs do the same thing in his shoes? I'd venture most. I'd reserve the word great for at least something above average I'd say. Again I commend him but definitionally hard to argue any of this stuff is great. The other OLs other than Glowinski are just random shots

4. Forced Martinez and Shepard to take massive pay cuts instead of cutting them. Massive speculation, how do you know these guys didn't come and ask for these deals? As opposed to Schoen "forcing" them. This kind of shows the flaws in your methodology at it's core, taking something pretty run of the mill renegotiating with injured players and applying "greatness" to it

5. Didn’t give out any bloated long term deals. Again, not doing something isn't a "great" move, it's just showing some much needed discipline but that isn't a "move" that's called doing your job in a professional manner. I get it, big upgrade, but the barometer for greatness should be much higher.

6. Declined Jones 5th year. Maybe the most laughable of the bunch. Seriously? Declining an option on a player that has performed extremely poorly you are calling great??

7. Hired coaches that were either got commodities or known ones (Wink) This especially you have to see play out I mean come on you have NO idea how Daboll is as a head coach, why is being known some kind of great commodity? Isn't that kind of the opposite of greatness? I'd think you'd want a better differentiator than people know them if you are going to talk about greatness. Daboll has pretty unspectacular results as an OC without Josh Allen and pretty much everyone agrees that the Ravens pump in top flight talent year in and year out. Maybe we should see how he does with less talent before ascribing greatness to this choice

Yes your methodology is flawed because you confuse your personal excitement and general optimism around the Giants with the word great.

Or it’s just having an opinion  
GNewGiants : 7/22/2022 3:20 pm : link
And enjoying what was done in the off-season and looking forward to this season.

Great off-season.
What an awful thread creation  
giantstock : 7/24/2022 12:49 am : link
by the OP. You'd think this was Paul Petrino making another mindless comment. What's classic is the comment the OP made below:

============================
It has been brutal reading most of the opinions on this forum as a fan, I can't imagine how demoralizing it would be as a player.
==============================

Hahahahhaha - awwww those poor baby professional football players. Apparently the OP doesn't give a fuck about any fan and what we had had to endure. Let's all shed a tear for the professional football players on our team because they have been sucking for so many years.

I mean c'mon. Those are gown men. The OP wants to treat them like girlscouts. That entire comment is a complete insult to the very players that plays/has played during this recent stretch of many years of God-Awful football.
RE: I don't think that's a fully accurate description  
giantstock : 7/24/2022 1:18 am : link
In comment 15758946 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
there comes a point where the horse has been beaten to death and being a realist crosses into an obsession. Many have it on this board - either that or its just troll to get a rise out of people(and there are many here). Either way, unproductive.

And who's to say the OP doesn't see faults/risks in real life matters? I don't think its "healthy" to be optimistic or critical of a sports team - its a notch above make believe, we are watching a game.


Who are you to say what is "unproductive?"

And I certainly don't agree with your "what is healthy" comment.

Who are you to determine for each individual as to what is healthy by others on a message board?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Sack up, Suzie.  
giantstock : 7/24/2022 1:23 am : link
In comment 15759081 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15758850 Klaatu said:


Quote:




When you start a project, do you believe that you will succeed?
:)


What a moronic analogy you just made. And yes I'm optimistic that your comment would be shared by many as completely moronic.

SO yeah I'm an optimist too. And your analogy proves my optimistic view of things for even that next "project" I will pursue.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Sack up, Suzie.  
Brown_Hornet : 7/24/2022 10:01 am : link
In comment 15761042 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15759081 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


In comment 15758850 Klaatu said:


Quote:




When you start a project, do you believe that you will succeed?
:)



What a moronic analogy you just made. And yes I'm optimistic that your comment would be shared by many as completely moronic.

SO yeah I'm an optimist too. And your analogy proves my optimistic view of things for even that next "project" I will pursue.
It's nuance.

But even having missed the point that, optimism is a choice, I'm glad that you agree.

