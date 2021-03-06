Its time to leave the synicism and pessimism in the past G-crew18 : 7/20/2022 8:15 pm

Why are there so many threads regurgitating the results of futile administrations and coaching staffs? I understand it's difficult to remove the stench from the brand of football we've witnessed for the last decade but taking an excerpt from Micheal Strahan's pregame speech before the Green Bay playoff game "The past is the fucking past".



It has been brutal reading most of the opinions on this forum as a fan, I can't imagine how demoralizing it would be as a player. Listening to the new coaching staff, and watching the changes in the personnel department, scouting, and administration we have been given an inkling of the why, to the results, we've witnessed. So why saddle the 2022 New York Football, Giants roster with skepticism as they enter training camp? Just because it is ladened with youth does not mean that they lack in talent and ability.



To begin with, given the constraints inherited by the incoming GM Shoen we gratefully appreciate the accomplishment of putting together a viable Offensive Line. One that will have a nasty disposition, emulating the personality of OL coach Johnson and HC Daboll. We can easily see the results of what has been accomplished with marginal talent, imagine what coach Johnson can accomplish with elite bookend tackles and ferocious inner core. Is the OLine complete? Not quite, a young true center would be desired but, the contingent for its formation is encouraging.



Having a competent OLine allows the Offense to blossom. DJ is an athletic, accurate deep ball QB, that I believe has been unfairly prejudged. After a promising rookie campaign, the coaching staff was replaced in the midst of a manifested Covid 19 Pandemic. No off-season program, no OTA's, a condensed training camp, no preseason games, an offensive strategy, and a playbook that was archaic, pedestrian, and antiquated. Adding insult to injury he was hindered by limited passing options and consistent drops by his receivers. Reviewing the last 2 seasons half of the interceptions came through deflections mostly by players no longer on the roster. Many of the fumbles were caused by defenders privy to an Olay blocking scheme giving free release to the passer.



Bad protection has made the best QBs look dismal, why would DJ be any different. Given Time the Offense can be dynamic. We finally have ingenuity within the offensive concepts, behind an established offensive mind in HC Daboll with an Andy Reid Prodigy in OC Kafka. While some pundits demean the quality and talent at the skill positions on offense, I think the final contingent will be variably explosive.



On the defensive side of the ball, DC Martindale is going to bring the heat. Ironically his defensive philosophy is founded on Buddy Ryan, Bill Parcells, and Bill Belichick's dominant principles of the 80s. The front 7 has the potential to become dominant. Williams, Lawrence, and Ward 3 man front with Thibodeaux and Ojulari outside is a menacing proposition to defend. There is a collection of young linebackers with a collective dog mentality. The secondary is young but their talent leans toward a man concept. The revelations that the training camp will provide should only increase our optimism further invigorating our vision for future success. I think we need to get behind our team, show them our support, and encourage them to overcome the coming grind as they grow in confidence and proficiency.



Ironically Philly is once again flapping their wing and screeching about a championship season, with the so-called pundits praising their coming anointing. I remember their last dream season and how our Giants football team was perceived also-ran, a memorable season to be sure. I feel we are in for something special during the coming season and believe the frenzy of "Giants Pride" will soon flourish. The link below may further our understanding of our new regime.



Let us believe once again.

Go Big Blue!!!



https://youtu.be/wtGd5u7_xSs?t=328