TE Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list

… there’s no reason not to put him on the PUP List. It’s basically automatic, whether he’s expected to be out for a day or three months.
Not dismissing Bellinger’s quad as NBD. Just saying PUP doesn’t tell us much.
Agreed, plus if they think he might be out a few days or more they can have another body on board without being over the limit. Seems pretty standard though I don't like seeing a possible COG missing time, especially a rookie.
I thought players on PUP counted against the 90. Maybe not. The bigger motivation to put them on PUP at the start of camp is to preserve eligibility for regular-season PUP, just in case they still haven't made it onto the field by September.
outlook, this gives Allen or Miller a better chance at making the roster as a 3rd TE but now becoming a 2nd if they show promise during the summer camp. I sometimes hate the fact that UDFA's are given such little respect to make the roster, to me it's a good opportunity for one of these two to step up and then make the team.
TE is a difficult position to learn, there aren't a lot of practices, and therefore not a lot of practice reps. If he misses much practice time he's going to fall behind. That would suck. But it hasn't happened yet. Once it does, then it'll be something to get worked up about.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
deep at the TE position!
Hahaha - exactly what I was thinking...
Nope not that I remember.
Quote:
-
Nope not that I remember.
Where did they hold practices during the spring? Could there be a problem at the training camp facility?
One of the reasons I follow very little of preseason save for preseason games
Jared Cook
Blake Jarwin
Jesse James
Phase 2: ???
Phase 3: Profit
Not dismissing Bellinger’s quad as NBD. Just saying PUP doesn’t tell us much.
Not dismissing Bellinger’s quad as NBD. Just saying PUP doesn’t tell us much.
Agreed, plus if they think he might be out a few days or more they can have another body on board without being over the limit. Seems pretty standard though I don't like seeing a possible COG missing time, especially a rookie.
Would be nice if somebody in the media would push Schoen to reveal whether or not he and the other new faces have faith in the Timex/Metlife turf performance.
Rather him be ready early august. Sure. He needs reps but big picture, get him healthy
Especially if it’s a muscle pull that just needs a little time
As long as that is short for quadriceps and not quadriplegic, he will probably be Ok.
Don't even say Achilles!
This made me laugh outloud
On another promising front, no other rookie on PUP to start camp, which means Kayvon Thibodeaux will be ready to go. #Giants
We’ll learn about veterans when they report Tuesday. First practice Wednesday.
Twitter - ( New Window )
If it’s truly a quad, he’ll be good to go by Aug 15.
That's right up there with Bill in Utah's caustic comment about our LT 'making good progress' in his rehab from ankle surgery gawp ugh
No
Maybe time for a change...
TE is a difficult position to learn, there aren't a lot of practices, and therefore not a lot of practice reps. If he misses much practice time he's going to fall behind. That would suck. But it hasn't happened yet. Once it does, then it'll be something to get worked up about.
It's football. Guys get dinged.