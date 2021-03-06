for display only
TE Daniel Bellinger on the PUP list

Anakim : 7/21/2022 9:24 am
The Giants have placed TE Daniel Bellinger (quad) on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Rookies reported Tuesday.
M.S. : 7/21/2022 9:26 am : link

deep at the TE position!

Del Shofner : 7/21/2022 9:32 am : link
What's wrong with him?
bLiTz 2k : 7/21/2022 9:34 am : link
it begins
section125 : 7/21/2022 9:40 am : link
In comment 15758743 bLiTz 2k said:
Hahaha - exactly what I was thinking...
Did he have any physical issues during the spring? I don't recall.  
The_Boss : 7/21/2022 9:41 am : link
BigBlueJ : 7/21/2022 9:49 am : link
In comment 15758748 The_Boss said:
Nope not that I remember.
Angel Eyes : 7/21/2022 9:52 am : link
In comment 15758757 BigBlueJ said:
Where did they hold practices during the spring? Could there be a problem at the training camp facility?
SuperRonJohnson : 7/21/2022 9:57 am : link
Ben in Tampa : 7/21/2022 9:58 am : link
damn
Big Blue '56 : 7/21/2022 10:01 am : link
In comment 15758743 bLiTz 2k said:
One of the reasons I follow very little of preseason save for preseason games
Damn it! We've got 0 depth at TE.....  
Simms11 : 7/21/2022 10:04 am : link
Certainly nobody else that could block! Depth is going to be our Achilles heel this year!
Del Shofner : 7/21/2022 10:06 am : link
preseason? We're at the 90 limit (or whatever it is) and they want another tryout body for camp?
RIZZBIZZ : 7/21/2022 10:24 am : link
cant have nice things.
You'd think we'd be used to TEs getting injuries here  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/21/2022 10:27 am : link
Some TE free agents:  
Anakim : 7/21/2022 10:56 am : link
Eric Ebron
Jared Cook
Blake Jarwin
Jesse James
Spiciest Memelord : 7/21/2022 11:07 am : link
Phase 1: Find four receivers who can find the wherewithal to actually play a game together to play a lot of 10 personnel.
Phase 2: ???
Phase 3: Profit
Big Blue Blogger : 7/21/2022 11:11 am : link
… there’s no reason not to put him on the PUP List. It’s basically automatic, whether he’s expected to be out for a day or three months.

Not dismissing Bellinger’s quad as NBD. Just saying PUP doesn’t tell us much.
jvm52106 : 7/21/2022 11:20 am : link
In comment 15758846 Big Blue Blogger said:
Agreed, plus if they think he might be out a few days or more they can have another body on board without being over the limit. Seems pretty standard though I don't like seeing a possible COG missing time, especially a rookie.
FranknWeezer : 7/21/2022 11:43 am : link
getting up from the table after signing his rookie deal.
Dave in Hoboken : 7/21/2022 11:50 am : link
This is the same luck we've had with injuries for awhile now. Looks like nothing is gonna change in that regard.
JoeyBigBlue : 7/21/2022 12:12 pm : link
We get a promising young player, and he gets hurt.
Racer : 7/21/2022 12:13 pm : link
..if they sign a vet w/experience and contract demands that looks like more than a camp body.

Would be nice if somebody in the media would push Schoen to reveal whether or not he and the other new faces have faith in the Timex/Metlife turf performance.
JohnG in Albany : 7/21/2022 12:18 pm : link
real.
Payasdaddy : 7/21/2022 12:24 pm : link
Maybe he has some lingering issue
Rather him be ready early august. Sure. He needs reps but big picture, get him healthy
Especially if it’s a muscle pull that just needs a little time
Wasn't he working out with Jones and some other receivers?  
D HOS : 7/21/2022 12:42 pm : link
Could be he pulled a muscle then and showed up in NJ with it.
Big Blue Blogger : 7/21/2022 12:42 pm : link
I thought players on PUP counted against the 90. Maybe not. The bigger motivation to put them on PUP at the start of camp is to preserve eligibility for regular-season PUP, just in case they still haven't made it onto the field by September.
BH28 : 7/21/2022 12:48 pm : link
AcidTest : 7/21/2022 12:51 pm : link
probably precautionary, but as someone said, it's never good for a rookie to miss reps, especially one projected to start.
Joe in CT : 7/21/2022 12:52 pm : link
outlook, this gives Allen or Miller a better chance at making the roster as a 3rd TE but now becoming a 2nd if they show promise during the summer camp. I sometimes hate the fact that UDFA's are given such little respect to make the roster, to me it's a good opportunity for one of these two to step up and then make the team.
GiantSteps : 7/21/2022 1:27 pm : link
that freaking sucks
OntheRoad : 7/21/2022 1:29 pm : link

As long as that is short for quadriceps and not quadriplegic, he will probably be Ok.
MartyNJ1969 : 7/21/2022 1:39 pm : link
BBI will explode.
Greg from LI : 7/21/2022 2:10 pm : link
Well I'll be damned
BronxBob : 7/21/2022 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15758778 Simms11 said:
Don't even say Achilles!
thrunthrublue : 7/21/2022 3:39 pm : link
Once full contact begins……..yikes!
Bernie : 7/21/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15758895 FranknWeezer said:
This made me laugh outloud
5BowlsSoon : 7/21/2022 5:12 pm : link
I wonder if any of us here will miss him this year?
Blue Dream : 7/21/2022 5:58 pm : link
Sounds like Bellinger quad issue isn’t considered serious, per source.

On another promising front, no other rookie on PUP to start camp, which means Kayvon Thibodeaux will be ready to go. #Giants

We’ll learn about veterans when they report Tuesday. First practice Wednesday.
George : 7/21/2022 6:56 pm : link
People get hurt.

If it’s truly a quad, he’ll be good to go by Aug 15.
ColHowPepper : 7/21/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15759000 AcidTest said:
That's right up there with Bill in Utah's caustic comment about our LT 'making good progress' in his rehab from ankle surgery gawp ugh
eric2425ny : 7/21/2022 9:33 pm : link
In comment 15759400 5BowlsSoon said:
No
Joe Beckwith : 7/21/2022 9:41 pm : link
At TE Academy.
SirLoinOfBeef : 7/21/2022 11:02 pm : link
for a long while now...

Maybe time for a change...
81_Great_Dane : 7/21/2022 11:51 pm : link
but not something to get worked up about... yet.

TE is a difficult position to learn, there aren't a lot of practices, and therefore not a lot of practice reps. If he misses much practice time he's going to fall behind. That would suck. But it hasn't happened yet. Once it does, then it'll be something to get worked up about.

It's football. Guys get dinged.
BigBlueinDE : 7/22/2022 12:14 pm : link
noted on Twitter yesterday that it doesn't seem to be serious per his sources.
Mike from Ohio : 7/22/2022 1:22 pm : link
Once the amputation is complete. Should live a long and full life.
Kev in Cali : 7/22/2022 7:55 pm : link
