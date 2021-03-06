Saquon Barkley over Josh Allen set this franchise back... gslkgr3 : 7/22/2022 12:25 pm

5+ years at minimum, if not 10 years.



What a disaster of a draft decision.



4 years later...



1) Josh Allen is the Best Player in Football at the most important position in all of sports. Nobody does more with less. He's better than Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Fraudgers. Josh Allen is the most complete QB of all time, most talented football player in general of all time. He is a 100% lock future 1st ballot Hall of Famer. An all-time legend.



2) Saquon Barkley is the same caliber RB as journeyman Devontae Booker. This pathetic loser still doesn't understand the value of a 4-yard run. He was the same way at Penn State - his Penn State tape had red flags all over it. Oh, and RBs literally do not matter at all. Irrelevant position.