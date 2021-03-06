for display only
Saquon Barkley over Josh Allen set this franchise back...

gslkgr3 : 7/22/2022 12:25 pm
5+ years at minimum, if not 10 years.

What a disaster of a draft decision.

4 years later...

1) Josh Allen is the Best Player in Football at the most important position in all of sports. Nobody does more with less. He's better than Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Fraudgers. Josh Allen is the most complete QB of all time, most talented football player in general of all time. He is a 100% lock future 1st ballot Hall of Famer. An all-time legend.

2) Saquon Barkley is the same caliber RB as journeyman Devontae Booker. This pathetic loser still doesn't understand the value of a 4-yard run. He was the same way at Penn State - his Penn State tape had red flags all over it. Oh, and RBs literally do not matter at all. Irrelevant position.
Without an  
bluesince56 : 7/22/2022 12:28 pm : link
Offense Line and WRs and TE would stink just like Jones
This topic  
Scooter185 : 7/22/2022 12:32 pm : link
Is going places, may have 1000 posts by the end of the day.

Disregarding the hyperbole, yes drafting SB started a domino effect that has set the franchise back. But I don't believe JA was ever seriously considered by NYG
Combination  
BigBlueinDE : 7/22/2022 12:32 pm : link
of poor coaching and player development evidenced by the few who got second contracts as well terrible personnel management is why they're in the mess they're in right now.

RE: Without an  
gslkgr3 : 7/22/2022 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15760036 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
Offense Line and WRs and TE would stink just like Jones


The Bills have literally never had a good O-Line since Allen was drafted. Allen saves that O-Line and makes them look way better than they really are. No QB in the NFL in 2021 was better at avoiding sacks than Josh Allen (this is a documented fact). How he managed to take just 26 sacks all season behind that revolving door O-line is a testament to Allen's greatness.

2018 Bills OL = Bottom 5 in the NFL

2019 Bills OL = Bottom 10 in the NFL

2020 Bills OL = League average

2021 Bills OL = Below league average

The best OL player Josh Allen has ever played with is his LT Dion Dawkins...who is a middling LT at best and not even as good as Andrew Thomas. Dion Dawkins aside, the rest of Josh Allen's O-linemen have been replacement-level players like Jon Feliciano (way below average), Daryl Williams (still unsigned btw), Ike Boettger, Cody Ford (trash), Mitch Morse (league average Center).

Please try again and actually know what the heck you're talking about.
No shit, and so what?  
David B. : 7/22/2022 12:35 pm : link
Unless you got a time machine so we can go back and fix it, let it go. No guarantee Josh Allen develops as he did under Daboll in NY under the guys were here.
Moot point since  
Gjfro : 7/22/2022 12:35 pm : link
highly likely Gettleman would have taken Darnold over Allen
Ben McAdoo, followed by Pat Shurmor, followed by Joe Judge  
an_idol_mind : 7/22/2022 12:36 pm : link
set this franchise back. Anybody who believes that Josh Allen would have turned into his current incarnation under any of those coaching staffs is deluding themselves.
RE: No shit, and so what?  
gslkgr3 : 7/22/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15760050 David B. said:
Quote:
Unless you got a time machine so we can go back and fix it, let it go. No guarantee Josh Allen develops as he did under Daboll in NY under the guys were here.



100% guarantee that Josh Allen becomes a Superstar QB with the NYG.

Most talented and most complete football player of all time.

Eventually in the NFL, elite talent shows itself. The cream always rises to the top.
RE: Ben McAdoo, followed by Pat Shurmor, followed by Joe Judge  
gslkgr3 : 7/22/2022 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15760053 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
set this franchise back. Anybody who believes that Josh Allen would have turned into his current incarnation under any of those coaching staffs is deluding themselves.


Brian Daboll was a NOBODY before Josh Allen.

An absolute nobody. Not 1 person ever considered Daboll to be a good coach before Josh Allen emerged.

Josh Allen MADE Brian Daboll - not the other way around.

Stop it.
No. Drafting Barkley was one of many moves that  
BigBlue7 : 7/22/2022 12:38 pm : link
Set the franchise back.

To me, the pinnacle moment of incompetence came when Jerry Reese was not fired along with Coughlin. That decision was the first domino of many that hurt this franchise. Replacing Reese with Gettleman a few years later was the other big moment.

Those were the two points in the least 10 years that have set the franchise back the most. Everything else was pretty much expected with Reese and Gettleman at the helm.
RE: Moot point since  
gslkgr3 : 7/22/2022 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15760051 Gjfro said:
Quote:
highly likely Gettleman would have taken Darnold over Allen



Gettleman hated Darnold as a prospect and had Allen rated above him.

Pat Shurmur (coach at the time), also loved Allen the most of all the QBs.
What really set this franchise back  
Bob from Massachusetts : 7/22/2022 12:39 pm : link
was that time in 2001 when we failed to draft Tom Brady in the first second, third, fourth, fifth, (?and 6th) rounds. Damn that was a disaster for this organization....and missing Russell Wilson in the first 3 rounds. Opportunity lost!!
why stop at 10 years?  
UConn4523 : 7/22/2022 12:39 pm : link
can easily be a 20 year mistake.
Yeah so…  
Devour the Day : 7/22/2022 12:43 pm : link
And not having a crystal ball has set me back from retiring at 50.
RE: RE: Moot point since  
Mad Mike : 7/22/2022 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15760059 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
Gettleman hated Darnold as a prospect and had Allen rated above him.

Pat Shurmur (coach at the time), also loved Allen the most of all the QBs.

LOL, exactly the opposite was reported. Of the QB's, Gett preferred Darnold, the coaches preferred Allen. Everyone liked Barkley..
RE: RE: Without an  
bluesince56 : 7/22/2022 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15760048 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15760036 bluesince56 said:


Quote:


Offense Line and WRs and TE would stink just like Jones



The Bills have literally never had a good O-Line since Allen was drafted. Allen saves that O-Line and makes them look way better than they really are. No QB in the NFL in 2021 was better at avoiding sacks than Josh Allen (this is a documented fact). How he managed to take just 26 sacks all season behind that revolving door O-line is a testament to Allen's greatness.

2018 Bills OL = Bottom 5 in the NFL

2019 Bills OL = Bottom 10 in the NFL

2020 Bills OL = League average

2021 Bills OL = Below league average

The best OL player Josh Allen has ever played with is his LT Dion Dawkins...who is a middling LT at best and not even as good as Andrew Thomas. Dion Dawkins aside, the rest of Josh Allen's O-linemen have been replacement-level players like Jon Feliciano (way below average), Daryl Williams (still unsigned btw), Ike Boettger, Cody Ford (trash), Mitch Morse (league average Center).

Please try again and actually know what the heck you're talking about.


I know what I’m talking about. I also said Wrs and TE. Maybe they rank low but how low were the Giants lines ranked?

Stats are for losers. It’s a team game. Put Brady, Rodgers’s, and other top ranked OBs with this teams OL,Wrs, and TEs. Let’s see them win playoff games with them. Barkley was a Hugh mistake. Even Eli his last five years could win with this bunch of losers.
woulda...coulda..shoulda..  
BCD : 7/22/2022 12:45 pm : link
I bet a 100 dollars to a pound of pecans that
most would have picked Barkley of Allen back then.....
This board really needs...  
vonritz : 7/22/2022 12:46 pm : link
an ignore feature.
"over"  
BCD : 7/22/2022 12:46 pm : link
.
That, regardless of who might or might not have been taken  
Mad Mike : 7/22/2022 12:46 pm : link
in place of Barkley, one could reasonably say taking "___" over Josh Allen worked out poorly. Twice.
At  
AcidTest : 7/22/2022 12:49 pm : link
least McAdoo wanted Mahomes (I admit I did not.)

The problem was not taking Nelson or being more receptive to trading down. Allen had a lot of accuracy issues in high school and college. He also had plates and screws inserted to fix a broken collarbone in his non throwing shoulder.

DG was locked in on Barkley for months before the draft. "They took Baker. We're taking Saquon. End of discussion."
Just...  
Brown_Hornet : 7/22/2022 12:51 pm : link
...wow
If we would have just taken Tom Brady in the 5th round  
Chip : 7/22/2022 12:52 pm : link
or Justin Herbert and watch him get killed instead of Jones. Until the OL gets way better the QB just doesn't matter.
And set back the other teams that didn’t draft josh Allen  
Payasdaddy : 7/22/2022 12:59 pm : link
I wasn’t so hot on him either
He had some accuracy issues in college
Seems like he corrected them. Most don’t
...  
christian : 7/22/2022 1:01 pm : link
The Bills picked Allen because they had a good scouting department and a savvy GM. Two things the 2018 Giants did not have.

If the 2018 Giants had a GM savvy enough to have scouted and identified Allen's talent, I'm pretty confident he would have improved the other areas as well.

And that's not even to mention Allen can make the throws and buy the time that makes his surroundings better.

So, as is often the case, it’s actually Dave Gettleman who set the team back four years.

Now he’s gone and Schoen is accountable for everything single thing that happens.
Imagine if the Steelers didn't cut Johnny Unitas?  
MOOPS : 7/22/2022 1:02 pm : link
Imagine if Kurt Warner said, "Nah, no thanks, I've got a future bagging groceries."
Aaron Fraudgers?  
The_Boss : 7/22/2022 1:03 pm : link
-
RE: RE: Without an  
bluewave : 7/22/2022 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15760048 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15760036 bluesince56 said:


Quote:


Offense Line and WRs and TE would stink just like Jones



The Bills have literally never had a good O-Line since Allen was drafted. Allen saves that O-Line and makes them look way better than they really are. No QB in the NFL in 2021 was better at avoiding sacks than Josh Allen (this is a documented fact). How he managed to take just 26 sacks all season behind that revolving door O-line is a testament to Allen's greatness.

2018 Bills OL = Bottom 5 in the NFL

2019 Bills OL = Bottom 10 in the NFL

2020 Bills OL = League average

2021 Bills OL = Below league average

The best OL player Josh Allen has ever played with is his LT Dion Dawkins...who is a middling LT at best and not even as good as Andrew Thomas. Dion Dawkins aside, the rest of Josh Allen's O-linemen have been replacement-level players like Jon Feliciano (way below average), Daryl Williams (still unsigned btw), Ike Boettger, Cody Ford (trash), Mitch Morse (league average Center).

Please try again and actually know what the heck you're talking about.


Well we are going to see who's right about that this season!!!
LOL  
ZogZerg : 7/22/2022 1:05 pm : link
The shit keeps flowing on BBI
Pathetic loser is not how to describe Saquon  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2022 1:06 pm : link
You on the other hand…
In Hindsight  
JoeyBigBlue : 7/22/2022 1:06 pm : link
The Giants should have traded back and gotten a boat load of picks. Josh Allen was never a sure thing. We don’t know how he would have developed under Shurmur and his coaching staff.
the horse is dead  
djm : 7/22/2022 1:09 pm : link
and buried.

The mistake that set the franchise back  
Mike from Ohio : 7/22/2022 1:12 pm : link
was hiring Dave Gettleman. That was the root of the problem. Barkley and Jones are a symptom of that mistake.

Next year we are likely sitting near the top of the draft needing a QB, so very much where we were in 2018 when we hired him. So hopefully this works out to a 5 year set back from DG and his terrible drafting, free agent signings and coach hires.
Drafting a RB at #2 was a bad idea,  
Section331 : 7/22/2022 1:12 pm : link
but I doubt Allen would have been that high on their draft board. The guy needed a ton of work, and the bust factor was pretty high. Quenton Nelson would have been nice, though.

I was a big proponent of trading the pick. Look at the haul Indy got from the Jets for the 3rd pick, it basically rebooted their franchise.
No one  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/22/2022 1:12 pm : link
was pining for Josh Allen. Donald/Martin vs OBJ or even Parsons vs The Young Jokester + Neal should be a good argument.

I would have liked Allen at 2, but might have been the fan in me who is in it for the fun factor. Maybe that is the correct way to scout? The answer, is No.
anyone who still uses  
Dave on the UWS : 7/22/2022 1:14 pm : link
"irrelevant"- which is NOT a word, is still a Douche in my book. And Allen has yet to win a SB, so this "greatest player of all time" crap is upper level douchiness.
Maybe dial it down just a bit there bud.
QB Josh Allen would have been a total flop with the GIANTS  
Red Dog : 7/22/2022 1:17 pm : link
thanks to the terrible coaching and g--awful front office.

Zero chance to develop here. Anyone who thinks otherwise isn't playing with a full deck.
RE: The mistake that set the franchise back  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/22/2022 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15760101 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
was hiring Dave Gettleman. That was the root of the problem. Barkley and Jones are a symptom of that mistake.

Next year we are likely sitting near the top of the draft needing a QB, so very much where we were in 2018 when we hired him. So hopefully this works out to a 5 year set back from DG and his terrible drafting, free agent signings and coach hires.


This 2023 QB class looks way better than the shitty 2022 class even outside of the big 2 and nevermind LT 2.0, looks pretty juicy.

Not drafting Butkus  
Bubba : 7/22/2022 1:19 pm : link
and Sayers!!
Gee  
Giants : 7/22/2022 1:19 pm : link
masterful one of the greatest posts ever. How much thought did you have to put into it?
We all know they were trying to make one more run  
BillT : 7/22/2022 1:21 pm : link
If it had been possible to do that then Barkley actually would have been a good choice. It wasn’t and Gettleman didn’t have the guts or brains to tell Mara that wasn’t a good idea. So, it wasn’t just the Barkley pick it was a bad plan overall.
"irrelevant" isn't a word anymore?  
only1eli : 7/22/2022 1:26 pm : link
this is going to make evidence objections much more difficult.
At least you waited 4 months to come out of the closet as a  
Ivan15 : 7/22/2022 1:26 pm : link
Super Troll
I liked him a lot at Wyoming  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/22/2022 1:28 pm : link
but I was concerned with some accuracy and he had a plate in his shoulder or something. He has a great story and often I look at that as a big factor.

There was word Schumer liked him. I bet Dave did as well. I do not think the Giants were drafting a QB. The only way I thought they would is if they could convince ownership that it was a absolute clear cut generational player with no question marks.

I didn't think any of the QB's coming out had that profile.
At least there is no one defending the Barkley pick  
WillieYoung : 7/22/2022 1:29 pm : link
Barkley's rookie season fooled a lot of people into believing that drafting a running back second overall made sense for a rebuilding franchise with a quarterback who didn't age well.
Don’t feed the moron  
bwitz : 7/22/2022 1:30 pm : link
RE: Imagine if the Steelers didn't cut Johnny Unitas?  
bwitz : 7/22/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15760091 MOOPS said:
Quote:
Imagine if Kurt Warner said, "Nah, no thanks, I've got a future bagging groceries."


You’d probably get exactly what we have here in the OP, a fucking dumbass with zero clue.
RE: The mistake that set the franchise back  
JonC : 7/22/2022 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15760101 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
was hiring Dave Gettleman. That was the root of the problem. Barkley and Jones are a symptom of that mistake.

Next year we are likely sitting near the top of the draft needing a QB, so very much where we were in 2018 when we hired him. So hopefully this works out to a 5 year set back from DG and his terrible drafting, free agent signings and coach hires.


Hiring DG, deciding Eli was good enough to win a SB, drafting SB, reaching for Jones, not drafting Herbert. As I've said from the DG beginning, he ran the team just like an average fan would and look where it took us.
Captain Hindsight strikes again  
stoneman : 7/22/2022 1:39 pm : link
should'a bought Apple at $15.00 - what was I thinking - lol
We haven’t gotten much production out of the guy for sure.  
Giant John : 7/22/2022 1:40 pm : link
He doesn’t get near the bad pub. That Jones gets. Makes zero sense to me. The Giants should be just as quick to pull the trigger on him as DJ.
What Makes Me Less Upset About the Saquon Pick:  
OntheRoad : 7/22/2022 1:40 pm : link
--Many haters of the pick supported drafting Sam Darnold, which would have set the franchise back more.

--Josh Allen would have been good, but was not the obvious pic at #2.

--Saquon is a good player who has been in a dysfunctional offense. If he were a bust, it would be different.
RE: Ben McAdoo, followed by Pat Shurmor, followed by Joe Judge  
Big Blue '56 : 7/22/2022 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15760053 an_idol_mind said:
Quote:
set this franchise back. Anybody who believes that Josh Allen would have turned into his current incarnation under any of those coaching staffs is deluding themselves.


This
RE: What Makes Me Less Upset About the Saquon Pick:  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/22/2022 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15760160 OntheRoad said:
Quote:
--Many haters of the pick supported drafting Sam Darnold, which would have set the franchise back more.

--Josh Allen would have been good, but was not the obvious pic at #2.

--Saquon is a good player who has been in a dysfunctional offense. If he were a bust, it would be different.


You can argue he is a bust. He's had one very good year thus far and a complete disappointment or injured every other year. Bad pick.
We'd have been in the top half of the NFL offensively  
WillieYoung : 7/22/2022 1:47 pm : link
last year with Allen with lousy coaching and the supporting cast we had.
I can't prove that but you can't prove me wrong or convince me otherwise. it's a players league; that's why they get more than 1/2 the revenue.
Shurmur might have been a good HC for him, but...  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/22/2022 1:47 pm : link
...the Giants have no one close to Diggs' talent, and didn't have the ability to trade for anyone like that.
RE: RE: The mistake that set the franchise back  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2022 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15760150 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15760101 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


was hiring Dave Gettleman. That was the root of the problem. Barkley and Jones are a symptom of that mistake.

Next year we are likely sitting near the top of the draft needing a QB, so very much where we were in 2018 when we hired him. So hopefully this works out to a 5 year set back from DG and his terrible drafting, free agent signings and coach hires.



Hiring DG, deciding Eli was good enough to win a SB, drafting SB, reaching for Jones, not drafting Herbert. As I've said from the DG beginning, he ran the team just like an average fan would and look where it took us.


The average fans would run circles around this moron…
RE: RE: What Makes Me Less Upset About the Saquon Pick:  
PatersonPlank : 7/22/2022 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15760165 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15760160 OntheRoad said:


Quote:


--Many haters of the pick supported drafting Sam Darnold, which would have set the franchise back more.

--Josh Allen would have been good, but was not the obvious pic at #2.

--Saquon is a good player who has been in a dysfunctional offense. If he were a bust, it would be different.



You can argue he is a bust. He's had one very good year thus far and a complete disappointment or injured every other year. Bad pick.


His second year was good too. 1,000 yds in 13 games, plus receiving. He's been hurt since, so I put that in a different category than "bust". Injury prone could be it, which isn't good either. This season will tell a lot. I'm not saying we should have taken him at #1, I'm just saying when healthy he's a very good player not a bust. Taking a RB #2 in the draft is extremely questionable, but not Barkleys fault per se.
This team has sucked for 10+ years  
Biteymax22 : 7/22/2022 2:05 pm : link
For a good portion of those we had a 2x Super Bowl MVP future HOF quarterback and still sucked, so to say that drafting Allen would have changed anything is going a little far.

What set us back was not having a real GM search or bringing in a new GM that understood the modern game after Reese was let go. We had a chance to refresh and restart but punted on it.
It's pretty much been said already, but...  
JOrthman : 7/22/2022 2:05 pm : link
couldn't that case be made for any pick/player?
RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 7/22/2022 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15760090 christian said:
Quote:
The Bills picked Allen because they had a good scouting department and a savvy GM. Two things the 2018 Giants did not have.

If the 2018 Giants had a GM savvy enough to have scouted and identified Allen's talent, I'm pretty confident he would have improved the other areas as well.

And that's not even to mention Allen can make the throws and buy the time that makes his surroundings better.

So, as is often the case, it’s actually Dave Gettleman who set the team back four years.

Now he’s gone and Schoen is accountable for everything single thing that happens.


No argument on Gettleman’s tenure. But this sentiment that Josh Allen was this can’t miss prospect is silly. He wasn’t all that great his first few years in the league. He was taking bad hits (had a few concussions if I remember correctly) and his completion percentage was not stellar. He made a huge third year leap and continues to get better.

The Bills took a risk on a strong armed QB with running ability from a small school and it paid off. He could have easily turned out to be Wentz or worse.

I think the most logical argument about the 2018 draft is the position that Gettleman chose at 2 (RB) and that he should have either traded down or drafted the most sure thing prospect that year, Quinton Nelson.

The “we should have drafted Josh Allen” thing is revisionist history. All of the other teams in front of the Bills also passed on Allen, not just the Giants.
RE: LOL  
LS : 7/22/2022 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15760094 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
The shit keeps flowing on BBI


+1
Allen is wildly overrated  
Stan in LA : 7/22/2022 2:19 pm : link
He's going to regress BIG TIME this season without Daboll.
Josh Allen is a great QB. But the "of all time" stuff is still way  
Blue21 : 7/22/2022 2:20 pm : link
too premature. He s better than Brady? He s better than LT ? Those are just two he s got to climb over before he s on the list. And there are many others.
RE: Allen is wildly overrated  
Thegratefulhead : 7/22/2022 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15760207 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
He's going to regress BIG TIME this season without Daboll.
Terrible take, the man wins on talent not scheme.
RE:  
k2tampa : 7/22/2022 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15760125 only1eli said:
Quote:
this is going to make evidence objections much more difficult.


I think it's been replaced by "gslkgr3", or maybe "Dave on the UWS".

Maybe he was thinking about irregardless (but even that is technically a word, though a useless one). On the other hand, anyone who uses the word "Douche" with a capital D in a football discussion ...
eric24  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/22/2022 2:46 pm : link
Good post and agree about Allen.

The other big one I find perplexing if you follow basic logic is Dave had absolute and total control. He had a lot of control but he was not making the call on Eli imv.

Always felt that the Mara and Tisch families were going to honor his last two years. Unfortunately the execution was a disaster but in fairness to Dave at least early he was handed a disaster of a roster left him.

RE: This topic  
FStubbs : 7/22/2022 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15760044 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Is going places, may have 1000 posts by the end of the day.

Disregarding the hyperbole, yes drafting SB started a domino effect that has set the franchise back. But I don't believe JA was ever seriously considered by NYG


I dunno, I remember people saying "LOL if Reese were still our GM he'd draft Josh Allen."
Buffalo got lucky drafting Allen  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/22/2022 2:57 pm : link
the success rate for drafting a franchise QB is abysmal.

The gutsy star move was trading for Diggs to support your young struggling franchise QB - albeit they essentially gave up Jefferson and a bunch of picks for him.
I love me some Josh Allen  
Emil : 7/22/2022 3:11 pm : link
I am a HUGE fan.

But I think we are kidding ourselves if we think that Josh Allen would have grown into the same player with NYG as he has with Buffalo. I have zero confidence that Shurmer, Judge, and Gettleman would have been able to turn Josh Allen into a top 3 player in the NFL. You might convince me otherwise on Pat Shurmer, given his history with QBs, but I think Gettleman drafting and signing FAs and trying to win while rebuilding would have ruined the young man and his raw talent.
RE: RE: ...  
gslkgr3 : 7/22/2022 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15760193 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15760090 christian said:


Quote:


The Bills picked Allen because they had a good scouting department and a savvy GM. Two things the 2018 Giants did not have.

If the 2018 Giants had a GM savvy enough to have scouted and identified Allen's talent, I'm pretty confident he would have improved the other areas as well.

And that's not even to mention Allen can make the throws and buy the time that makes his surroundings better.

So, as is often the case, it’s actually Dave Gettleman who set the team back four years.

Now he’s gone and Schoen is accountable for everything single thing that happens.



No argument on Gettleman’s tenure. But this sentiment that Josh Allen was this can’t miss prospect is silly. He wasn’t all that great his first few years in the league. He was taking bad hits (had a few concussions if I remember correctly) and his completion percentage was not stellar. He made a huge third year leap and continues to get better.

The Bills took a risk on a strong armed QB with running ability from a small school and it paid off. He could have easily turned out to be Wentz or worse.

I think the most logical argument about the 2018 draft is the position that Gettleman chose at 2 (RB) and that he should have either traded down or drafted the most sure thing prospect that year, Quinton Nelson.

The “we should have drafted Josh Allen” thing is revisionist history. All of the other teams in front of the Bills also passed on Allen, not just the Giants.



"All of the other teams in front of the Bills also passed on Allen, not just the Giants"

There were 6 picks before Josh Allen was picked at 7.

1) The Browns picked twice in the Top 4.

2) The Colts picking at 6 had Andrew Luck at the time. They did not "pass" on Josh Allen.

3) The Broncos picking at 5 passed because John Elway proved to be the worst QB evaluator in NFL history (Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Drew Lock, passing on Josh Allen)

4) The Jets picking at 3? Well, they're the Jets. Enough said.
RE: Buffalo got lucky drafting Allen  
gslkgr3 : 7/22/2022 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15760229 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
the success rate for drafting a franchise QB is abysmal.

The gutsy star move was trading for Diggs to support your young struggling franchise QB - albeit they essentially gave up Jefferson and a bunch of picks for him.


"Struggling" LOL

Josh Allen in Year 2 finished 6th in Total TDs on a 10-win playoff team...with John Brown as his #1 WR.
let's just end the debate  
djm : 7/22/2022 3:46 pm : link
Allen is terrific. We'd be better off with him. How much better would we be? who the hell cares. HE's not here.

It's also 5 years now. So we should be in the clear based on the OP...


RE: RE: RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 7/22/2022 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15760252 gslkgr3 said:
Quote:
In comment 15760193 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15760090 christian said:


Quote:


The Bills picked Allen because they had a good scouting department and a savvy GM. Two things the 2018 Giants did not have.

If the 2018 Giants had a GM savvy enough to have scouted and identified Allen's talent, I'm pretty confident he would have improved the other areas as well.

And that's not even to mention Allen can make the throws and buy the time that makes his surroundings better.

So, as is often the case, it’s actually Dave Gettleman who set the team back four years.

Now he’s gone and Schoen is accountable for everything single thing that happens.



No argument on Gettleman’s tenure. But this sentiment that Josh Allen was this can’t miss prospect is silly. He wasn’t all that great his first few years in the league. He was taking bad hits (had a few concussions if I remember correctly) and his completion percentage was not stellar. He made a huge third year leap and continues to get better.

The Bills took a risk on a strong armed QB with running ability from a small school and it paid off. He could have easily turned out to be Wentz or worse.

I think the most logical argument about the 2018 draft is the position that Gettleman chose at 2 (RB) and that he should have either traded down or drafted the most sure thing prospect that year, Quinton Nelson.

The “we should have drafted Josh Allen” thing is revisionist history. All of the other teams in front of the Bills also passed on Allen, not just the Giants.




"All of the other teams in front of the Bills also passed on Allen, not just the Giants"

There were 6 picks before Josh Allen was picked at 7.

1) The Browns picked twice in the Top 4.

2) The Colts picking at 6 had Andrew Luck at the time. They did not "pass" on Josh Allen.

3) The Broncos picking at 5 passed because John Elway proved to be the worst QB evaluator in NFL history (Brock Osweiler, Paxton Lynch, Drew Lock, passing on Josh Allen)

4) The Jets picking at 3? Well, they're the Jets. Enough said.


Don’t discount the fact that there were teams after 7 that could have traded up to take Allen and they didn’t. I’m not sure any team expected him to be as good as he is at this point.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 7/22/2022 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15760193 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
The “we should have drafted Josh Allen” thing is revisionist history. All of the other teams in front of the Bills also passed on Allen, not just the Giants.


I'm not sure how that's a response to my post.

My view is the Bills had a superior front office, and they were prepared to move up as far as 5th overall to draft Allen (Denver backed out because Chubb fell). They maneuvered to get their guy, because they identified a player and trusted their staff to build him up.

That's the difference between shit-for-brains scouting department and front office the Giants had, and the savvy front office the Bills had.

I am not jealous the Bills drafted Allen, I'm jealous the Bills had a shop that identified him. Hopefully the Giants have that now.
This was used the other day and is now going to be my go to…  
No1MDGiantsFan : 7/22/2022 4:08 pm : link
RE: This was used the other day and is now going to be my go to…  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2022 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15760278 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:


Did you know there was another poster that signed on not too long ago that thinks "Maryland Blows" because it's their handle?

How 'bout that?
RE: RE: What Makes Me Less Upset About the Saquon Pick:  
FStubbs : 7/22/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15760165 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15760160 OntheRoad said:


Quote:


--Many haters of the pick supported drafting Sam Darnold, which would have set the franchise back more.

--Josh Allen would have been good, but was not the obvious pic at #2.

--Saquon is a good player who has been in a dysfunctional offense. If he were a bust, it would be different.



You can argue he is a bust. He's had one very good year thus far and a complete disappointment or injured every other year. Bad pick.


RG3 was a #2 overall pick. Had a great rookie season. Was garbage afterward. No one doubts he was a bust.
RE: RE: This was used the other day and is now going to be my go to…  
No1MDGiantsFan : 7/22/2022 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15760280 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15760278 No1MDGiantsFan said:


Quote:






Did you know there was another poster that signed on not too long ago that thinks "Maryland Blows" because it's their handle?

How 'bout that?


I have no clue what you just said!!!
This poster obviously wasn't on BBI in 2018  
JohnF : 7/22/2022 5:53 pm : link
The general consensus on BBI was that Josh Allen was a raw talent that couldn't hit the side of a barn, and had not played against legitimate college talent. We were all wrong, but BBI would have exploded if we picked Allen at #2. Everyone wanted Darnold or Rosen, who were considered much better QB prospects. Think of the mess we'd be in now if we picked either of them (shudder!).

The pick that SHOULD have been done instead of Barkley was Quenton Nelson at guard (or at least drop a couple of slots and take Nelson plus draft choices). There was a desperate need at offensive line at the time, and Nelson would have make a huge difference..but our GM was obsessed with Barkley. Also, BBI would have had a heart attack picking a guard at #2, though Nelson in retrospect is THAT good!
Picking a RB at #2  
joeinpa : 7/22/2022 6:03 pm : link
Was an example of the arrogance that made Gettleman a poor choice for GM.

Not realizing it was time to draft a quarterback with that pick was an example of the loyalty that sometimes hampers this organization.

Drafting Daniel Jones at 6 was a reach made necessary because of the Barkley pick

But no matter how you spin it, The Giants had the opportunity to Draft Josh Allen and Herbert.

Herbert and Allen both available and they pass, look no further to reasons for the futility of the past 5 seasons.

With this Oline  
SgtDog : 7/22/2022 6:13 pm : link
I feel Josh Allen would be in the same situation as Jones is today if the Giants selected him instead of Barkley.
RE: This poster obviously wasn't on BBI in 2018  
Scooter185 : 7/22/2022 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15760338 JohnF said:
Quote:
The general consensus on BBI was that Josh Allen was a raw talent that couldn't hit the side of a barn, and had not played against legitimate college talent. We were all wrong, but BBI would have exploded if we picked Allen at #2. Everyone wanted Darnold or Rosen, who were considered much better QB prospects. Think of the mess we'd be in now if we picked either of them (shudder!).

The pick that SHOULD have been done instead of Barkley was Quenton Nelson at guard (or at least drop a couple of slots and take Nelson plus draft choices). There was a desperate need at offensive line at the time, and Nelson would have make a huge difference..but our GM was obsessed with Barkley. Also, BBI would have had a heart attack picking a guard at #2, though Nelson in retrospect is THAT good!


We'd only be worse off if the Giants stubbornly stuck with Rosen or Darnold like they currently are with Jones.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/22/2022 6:39 pm : link
Is Pat Mahomes THE Pat Mahomes if the Lions take him? So much of success in life-in all walks of life-is luck/landing in the right place. Do I think Allen would have been a good QB if we take him? Perhaps. Is he THE Josh Allen? I suspect no because he has a better roster around him in Buffalo than he would have here.

I'd bet top $ Saquon is a goner after this season so we'll turn the page on him soon enough.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
eric2425ny : 7/22/2022 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15760275 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15760193 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


The “we should have drafted Josh Allen” thing is revisionist history. All of the other teams in front of the Bills also passed on Allen, not just the Giants.



I'm not sure how that's a response to my post.

My view is the Bills had a superior front office, and they were prepared to move up as far as 5th overall to draft Allen (Denver backed out because Chubb fell). They maneuvered to get their guy, because they identified a player and trusted their staff to build him up.

That's the difference between shit-for-brains scouting department and front office the Giants had, and the savvy front office the Bills had.

I am not jealous the Bills drafted Allen, I'm jealous the Bills had a shop that identified him. Hopefully the Giants have that now.


I meant to post at the bottom of the thread and clicked reply on your post, lol, my bad. That comment was directed toward the OP.
 
christian : 7/22/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15760372 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I am not jealous the Bills drafted Allen, I'm jealous the Bills had a shop that identified him. Hopefully the Giants have that now.

I meant to post at the bottom of the thread and clicked reply on your post, lol, my bad. That comment was directed toward the OP.


All good man!
20-20.Seems to me iirc,  
Big Blue '56 : 7/22/2022 7:11 pm : link
a bunch here said/implied that college JA couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn. Yes, some clearly wanted him here. Many did not, imv
What set  
Les in TO : 7/22/2022 8:46 pm : link
This franchise back was John Mara’s negligent GM selection process after the 2017 season. I am hopeful he learned from his mistake in selection Schoen.
Just think  
Azul Grande : 7/22/2022 9:17 pm : link
The patriots were winning all those championships, which means they didn’t have the draft capital to trade up to get Allen. They are in the same boat as us.
You will all hate me for saying this  
AG5686 : 7/22/2022 9:29 pm : link
Or call me a troll...which I most certainly am not
But I was happy about taking Saquon
He was extremely highly ranked by draft expert's and we needed a RB badly
Sitting here now playing this game is ridiculous...besides as folks said earlier there were a few other QBs who were rated higher than Allen
I actually still think Saquon has tremendous skill and needs to be somewhere with a decent line to prove it
That is my humble opinion folks
RE: You will all hate me for saying this  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2022 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15760491 AG5686 said:
Quote:
Or call me a troll...which I most certainly am not
But I was happy about taking Saquon
He was extremely highly ranked by draft expert's and we needed a RB badly
Sitting here now playing this game is ridiculous...besides as folks said earlier there were a few other QBs who were rated higher than Allen
I actually still think Saquon has tremendous skill and needs to be somewhere with a decent line to prove it
That is my humble opinion folks


The main thing Saquon showed me was how important it is to have two or three RBs because he is oft-injured and can’t pass block well.

My opinion…
RE: RE: You will all hate me for saying this  
AG5686 : 7/22/2022 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15760517 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15760491 AG5686 said:


Quote:


Or call me a troll...which I most certainly am not
But I was happy about taking Saquon
He was extremely highly ranked by draft expert's and we needed a RB badly
Sitting here now playing this game is ridiculous...besides as folks said earlier there were a few other QBs who were rated higher than Allen
I actually still think Saquon has tremendous skill and needs to be somewhere with a decent line to prove it
That is my humble opinion folks



The main thing Saquon showed me was how important it is to have two or three RBs because he is oft-injured and can’t pass block well.

My opinion…

Agreed
Bellichek handles RB so well...its by committee and he constantly picks up other teams rejections
Judging by the reaction at the time to the pick,  
BigBlueBuff : 7/22/2022 10:53 pm : link
I think a majority here would agree with you. However, it's done and it's over and at this point you are just beating the same poor dead horse that should've been buried long ago.
Without Brain Daboll would Josh Allen be who he's become?  
G-crew18 : 12:36 am : link
The general consensus is that accuracy is one of the most difficult traits to overcome as a QB. Coach Daboll is the person most credited for Allen's development. On the other hand, given how Coach Garrett handled DJ with the Turnover issue, Allen would not have flourished on the Giants. Coaching is key for player development, unfortunately, we have witnessed little of that quality in the last decade.
Talent trumps coaching  
Producer : 1:14 am : link
Always will.
