How are you feeling about the Giants this year?

We are approaching the end of July and all players will be reporting to training camp on Tuesday. This off-season has yielded the most change to this franchise in decades:
-New GM from the outside
-Asst GM hired from the outside
-New HC
-Many changes to scouting
-Chris Mara title change
A lot of posters here were skeptical there would be any change, but this is more than I ever thought would happen last December.
It’s long overdue that this team win some games on the field. I’m hopeful for the direction and hope to see progress this year.
I’m not expecting the playoffs, but I’m expecting a season for once when we aren’t talking about the draft in the end of September. Avoid a brutal first half of the season. Score some points for a change. Be competitive.
I’m looking forward to the season.
(2) Better Coaching
(3) Underdeveloped Players getting better
(4) New Additions
(5) Offensive and Defensive Scheme updates
As a HC 'prospect' I would rate Daboll above the dismal previous three who had all obvious shocking flaws, but below Rhule and Rodriguez - yeah yeah I know f' you and your hindsight. Guess we can check off that box finally "No Obvious Shocking Flaws That Would Make You Wonder if This Coach is Capable of Managing a White Castle Night Shift".
A new football season is always exciting. Looking forward to seeing Kayvon and Evan Neal on the field. There's a lot to watch and keep an eye on.
4-6 wins.
Max.
A brand-new Head Coach; brand new coaching staff; brand new systems; lots and lots of players who've never played with one another...
...can't expect miracles in Year One.
I do not expect playoffs, but I am hopeful that there will be improvements in play calling and execution.
And I am expecting to see improvement week to week.
My overall expectation is that there will be a solid foundation in place, from which they can build for the future.
The team will suck but I am back on board as a fan with the new regime. But they are rebuilding from a low, low place.
As for the season, I think we'll see better play from Jones and Barkley, but with so many unproven new players, my guess is seven or eight wins at the most. That would leave me very excited going into 2023.
So 7 wins.
12-5 baby.
On offense, the OT's will be the key. If both are above average and don't need help, BD/MK will be able to implement the majority of the offense. Despite some still denying the pass poor protection when you have to constantly devote extra resources to helping your tackles it messes up everything.
Wink wants a physical front 7 that stops the run. I still think they need a ILB but I would think he likes a lot of his pieces in this area. Hopefully Jackson stays healthy and the young secondary battles and grows.
Get 4 division wins and they are playing for the playoffs the last two weeks imv.
Then the day its over. You're not throwing up anymore. You still feel like complete ass, but you can eat some saltines and go for a short walk?
Thats how I feel about the Giants this year
Heart says: this is the NY football Gs we’re talking about here; the football gods have decreed that there is no way we win more than 6 ever again.
Show me a new offense designed for today's game. That's designed on the strengths of the QB and personnel. Figure out whether Jones is "the guy." Show me the OL is better. Show me that Thibodeaux is an impact player, and that the pass rush is better. Show me Barkley contributing as a difference-maker once again.
Those things would be signs of the turn-around we all want to see.
Googs Mara couldn't resist himself!
Showing the ability to actually score points and have a competent offense would make me ridiculously excited
Receivers? Old school Giants always made do with what they had. McConkey, Lionel Manuel, Stacey Robinson etc. I am hopeful Toney puts it together and becomes a real threat like Deebo, Tyreek etc. The rest of the crew needs to step up and deliver.
But really what we need is the defense to deliver. Thibs can be that guy. He has the potential to be the focal point of the D, to make everybody better. Wink might be the guy to dial it up- bring us back to being the team no one wants to play. Crazed dogs.
Can’t be .500 with a 17 game season, so I’ll go with 9-8.
I think this post is being way too kind.
As opposed to when?
Most anticipated years were those early Coughlin years for me. No way does this come close to the summer months of 2005 going into that season after getting Plaxico, Pierce and Kareem McKenzie in the off-season.
Now we're just aspiring for a .500 record. Best of luck.
In the long term, I have some hope that Shoen can get this moving in the right direction and we can see steady improvement. However, we still have the Maras still sticking their fingers into the sauce. So lets say its a guarded hope.
The most recent years I went through the motions. I tried to not let myself get too upset . I reminded myself that Gettleman and Mara weren’t worth it . Was not always successful . However I went through the 70s as a young man . I had training .
But that’s past . I feel really good about this season . Yes , need to find out about Jones . But I trust the guys in charge now . Nepotism , cronyism
, assholeism- all gone . The former ways have gone away .
I know. That last request is asking for the moon but judging by that one dope's thread, we all need to be hopeful, or else we're ... obsessed with Daniel Jones? Hope I got that one right. I don't want his message to be spoiled.
You're an obsessed moron who complains if you observe that Daniel Jones makes catastrophic mistakes. Duh.
What makes me believe they can pick a better QB in the 23 draft is that it won't be one of the all time worst GMs making the decision
Sure, every 20 years or so. And Jones isn’t even average.
I’ll put it this way, I’ll be surprised if QB isn’t the first round pick in April 2023.
Look, it’s July and and I’ve tried hard to forget how pathetic this team has been. And sure, I’m happy to be hopeful for a new regime. But we’re among the very worst teams in the NFL for a decade now. So, for everyone who’s surprised at the pessimism, try to remember the last time you thought the Jets would be good. Because, that’s who we’re running with these days. The Jets, the Jags, maybe the Panthers. So, sis boom bah and rah, rah, rah and all that summer loving. But we fucking suck until we don’t.
Assuming reasonable health, I expect this team to be on the bubble for a playoff spot and have meaningful games throughout the entire season.
And I will not be surprised if we make the playoffs.
And I do think we'll get all that.
How much will Daniel Jones show or not? Will Barkley return to form? How will the WR's perform? The overall defense?
...I know~
The worst case scenario to me would be finishing with let’s say 8 or 9 wins, missing the playoffs, and they re-sign Jones to some big contract even if he doesn’t really play all that great.
Oh, absolutely, but the Giants will have some bounces go their way and pick up wins. The schedule includes games against the
Panthers
Bears
Jags
Seahawks
Texans
Lions
And of course 2 games each vs Washington & Philly, which aren’t terrible teams but are mediocre.
Those are 6 games against legitimately terrible opponents. The Giants could suck and be at 5-5 or 4-6 in November. It’s realistic.
I'm in that boat, along with throwing the injury concerns in as well.
Ugh this is absolutely the worst case. I pray JS is smart enough to not do that
I am waiting to see what they do - but as of right now I am not optimistic.
...I know~
We know you know. You know?
Quote:
Pretty sure I remember hearing we have one of the easiest schedules in the league. Yay! But then I thought, what team in the NFL sees the Giants on their schedule and pencils in a loss? Seriously, is there any team in the NFL that plays the Giants, home or away, and thinks they aren’t going to win?
The Giants are legitimately terrible opponents themselves.