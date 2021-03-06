for display only
How are you feeling about the Giants this year?

Sean : 7/23/2022 8:02 am
We are approaching the end of July and all players will be reporting to training camp on Tuesday. This off-season has yielded the most change to this franchise in decades:

-New GM from the outside
-Asst GM hired from the outside
-New HC
-Many changes to scouting
-Chris Mara title change

A lot of posters here were skeptical there would be any change, but this is more than I ever thought would happen last December.

It’s long overdue that this team win some games on the field. I’m hopeful for the direction and hope to see progress this year.

I’m not expecting the playoffs, but I’m expecting a season for once when we aren’t talking about the draft in the end of September. Avoid a brutal first half of the season. Score some points for a change. Be competitive.

I’m looking forward to the season.
Feeling optimistic  
No Where Man : 7/23/2022 11:43 am : link
(1) Addition by Subtraction
(2) Better Coaching
(3) Underdeveloped Players getting better
(4) New Additions
(5) Offensive and Defensive Scheme updates
I usually don't expect much from FO  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/23/2022 11:51 am : link
its coaching that matters in this league. It's analogous to caring who the Athletics Director in college is - albeit coaching is in many ways more important in college.

As a HC 'prospect' I would rate Daboll above the dismal previous three who had all obvious shocking flaws, but below Rhule and Rodriguez - yeah yeah I know f' you and your hindsight. Guess we can check off that box finally "No Obvious Shocking Flaws That Would Make You Wonder if This Coach is Capable of Managing a White Castle Night Shift".
I’m excited.  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 7/23/2022 12:21 pm : link
My hope is one 9 and 8. I hope Jones takes team on back and wins games with his arm more than once or twice. Excited for Dabs and Wink. See if Saquon can produce at all.
.  
arcarsenal : 7/23/2022 12:27 pm : link
Cautiously optimistic. Not in the sense that I expect a playoff team, but in the sense that I feel like we're in better, more reliable hands now and that under competent leadership, we'll see gradual improvement rather than just spinning our wheels in garbage like we did the entire time Gettleman was here.

A new football season is always exciting. Looking forward to seeing Kayvon and Evan Neal on the field. There's a lot to watch and keep an eye on.
I'm expecting  
M.S. : 7/23/2022 12:34 pm : link

4-6 wins.

Max.

A brand-new Head Coach; brand new coaching staff; brand new systems; lots and lots of players who've never played with one another...

...can't expect miracles in Year One.
Long Term I'm excited  
Optimus-NY : 7/23/2022 12:51 pm : link
All of the off the field stuff they did was superb. The product on the field is limited due to the team having to take it's salary cap medicine this year, but next year will be a different deal with 9 more picks in the Draft. I expect 4 to 6 wins and another Top 10 pick in the draft. If we can find the QB of the future next April, then I'll be ecstatic. This is gonna be another bad season, but that's ok. I'll enjoy the rookies and other youngsters.
I feel pretty good...  
JCin332 : 7/23/2022 12:52 pm : link
hoping for 8 to 10 wins and get the ship sailing again...
Optimistic...  
Bill E : 7/23/2022 1:14 pm : link
...As I usually am at this time of year. I am looking forward to seeing what this new regime can do.
I do not expect playoffs, but I am hopeful that there will be improvements in play calling and execution.
And I am expecting to see improvement week to week.

My overall expectation is that there will be a solid foundation in place, from which they can build for the future.

I’m thinking 6-7 wins  
cosmicj : 7/23/2022 1:14 pm : link
Our schedule is REALLY easy.

The team will suck but I am back on board as a fan with the new regime. But they are rebuilding from a low, low place.
Hopeful  
AcidTest : 7/23/2022 1:36 pm : link
for the reasons you cited. A lot of outside hires which indicate to me that the Maras finally understood they had to go outside the organization to have any chance of turning this around. Their stubborn refusal to do so earlier of course basically ruined the last five years at least, but we are hopefully on the right track now.

As for the season, I think we'll see better play from Jones and Barkley, but with so many unproven new players, my guess is seven or eight wins at the most. That would leave me very excited going into 2023.
I put on my “get real” hat today. Looking at the schedule up until the  
Ivan15 : 7/23/2022 1:46 pm : link
Bye week, I think the best we can hope for is a 3-5 record. That means to get more than 7 wins for the season, the Giants will need to be above 0.500 for the second half. Even my optimistic self doesn’t think that can happen.

So 7 wins.
Also addition by subtraction might be big  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/23/2022 1:50 pm : link
Can't help the team benefits tremendously from just ridding itself of the turds Engram/Solder/Hernandez scholarships.

12-5 baby.
Always go in optimistic  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/23/2022 2:41 pm : link
Big hope is they start to once again win the battles on the OL and front 7. It won't be what it needs to be but much better than its been for what seems like forever.

On offense, the OT's will be the key. If both are above average and don't need help, BD/MK will be able to implement the majority of the offense. Despite some still denying the pass poor protection when you have to constantly devote extra resources to helping your tackles it messes up everything.

Wink wants a physical front 7 that stops the run. I still think they need a ILB but I would think he likes a lot of his pieces in this area. Hopefully Jackson stays healthy and the young secondary battles and grows.

Get 4 division wins and they are playing for the playoffs the last two weeks imv.
You know after you had food poisoning or a really bad stomach flu?  
Jerry in_DC : 7/23/2022 2:48 pm : link
Throwing up for days. Can't even keep water down. Sweating buckets.

Then the day its over. You're not throwing up anymore. You still feel like complete ass, but you can eat some saltines and go for a short walk?

Thats how I feel about the Giants this year
Head v Heart  
George : 7/23/2022 2:56 pm : link
Head says: this team was 4-6 without Barkley, Toney, or Golladay playing together much. Then DJ went down and we went 0-7. So if those guys can play together behind a hopefully improved OL, I think we can win as many as 8 games this year.

Heart says: this is the NY football Gs we’re talking about here; the football gods have decreed that there is no way we win more than 6 ever again.
Now that Chris Mara is no longer the 'shadow' GM  
Jimmy Googs : 7/23/2022 3:16 pm : link
the sky's the limit! Right?

Or are they now just playing games with you conspiracy theorists by giving him a Consultant title...
 
christian : 7/23/2022 3:25 pm : link
No matter the outcome, I feel great. I’m not a particular bright guy, but I know the difference between a brain dead doofus like Gettleman and savvy manager like Schoen.
Until proven otherwise  
State Your Name : 7/23/2022 4:22 pm : link
They’re still an embarrassing pile of dog shit and a horrible waste of my time and money. And I hope they’re all reading this.
They should be better  
David B. : 7/23/2022 4:31 pm : link
and possibly even somewhat entertaining. If they have anything over a .500 season, they will have righted the ship. That's about the most I could expect or ask for after ONE offseason of a new front office. This was a team that by the end of last season had less than 6 guys who were worth a damn.

Show me a new offense designed for today's game. That's designed on the strengths of the QB and personnel. Figure out whether Jones is "the guy." Show me the OL is better. Show me that Thibodeaux is an impact player, and that the pass rush is better. Show me Barkley contributing as a difference-maker once again.

Those things would be signs of the turn-around we all want to see.
RE: Now that Chris Mara is no longer the 'shadow' GM  
Optimus-NY : 7/23/2022 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15760795 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
the sky's the limit! Right?

Or are they now just playing games with you conspiracy theorists by giving him a Consultant title...


Googs Mara couldn't resist himself!
Winning 7 games  
Aaroninma : 7/23/2022 5:03 pm : link
and being competitive in most of the others would be a wild improvement.

Showing the ability to actually score points and have a competent offense would make me ridiculously excited
Just outside the fringe of the playoffs  
tommcd66 : 7/23/2022 5:11 pm : link
I am cautiously optimistic. My hope is to see something akin to the 84 Giants. A team just on the cusp of greatness. Going into the 84 season, I don’t think there was an overwhelming appreciation for Phil Simms. I’m sure a lot of fans were clamoring for a new QB. I’d really like to see DJ deliver this year. He should get better protection, and maybe Barkley can get decent blocks and move the chains (not pirouetting for 2 yard losses). It’s not unreasonable to think Neal and Thomas can become two gold jacket ends. Probable ? no, Possible? Oh yeah.

Receivers? Old school Giants always made do with what they had. McConkey, Lionel Manuel, Stacey Robinson etc. I am hopeful Toney puts it together and becomes a real threat like Deebo, Tyreek etc. The rest of the crew needs to step up and deliver.

But really what we need is the defense to deliver. Thibs can be that guy. He has the potential to be the focal point of the D, to make everybody better. Wink might be the guy to dial it up- bring us back to being the team no one wants to play. Crazed dogs.

Can’t be .500 with a 17 game season, so I’ll go with 9-8.
Optimistic  
Mook80 : 7/23/2022 5:13 pm : link
about the future but the team is going to suck as far as W-L record goes. Roster is really bad and Jones isnt good enough to elevate it. My hope is they are actually competitive and the games arent total snooze fests. I dont need them to win, but at least compete and make the game entertaining. Even when the team has won in last couple years the games have been remarkably boring.
......  
Route 9 : 7/23/2022 5:42 pm : link
Same as last year. 4-13.
RE: Until proven otherwise  
Route 9 : 7/23/2022 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15760817 State Your Name said:
Quote:
They’re still an embarrassing pile of dog shit and a horrible waste of my time and money. And I hope they’re all reading this.


I think this post is being way too kind.
It's fun to speculate about the coming season. It might be the  
Marty in Albany : 7/23/2022 6:01 pm : link
most fun we have this season.
RE: It's fun to speculate about the coming season. It might be the  
Route 9 : 7/23/2022 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15760850 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
most fun we have this season.


As opposed to when?

Most anticipated years were those early Coughlin years for me. No way does this come close to the summer months of 2005 going into that season after getting Plaxico, Pierce and Kareem McKenzie in the off-season.

Now we're just aspiring for a .500 record. Best of luck.
In the short term...  
.McL. : 7/23/2022 6:37 pm : link
I.E. this season, I don't expect much, 6 wins would be an improvement... But the team will still generally suck.

In the long term, I have some hope that Shoen can get this moving in the right direction and we can see steady improvement. However, we still have the Maras still sticking their fingers into the sauce. So lets say its a guarded hope.
I’m feeling good about them  
RetroJint : 7/23/2022 6:40 pm : link
I wore a Giants T shirt shopping last night . Got some inbound about it at both stores . “Better get a new team , “ etc . I responded that the Giants will be back -soon .

The most recent years I went through the motions. I tried to not let myself get too upset . I reminded myself that Gettleman and Mara weren’t worth it . Was not always successful . However I went through the 70s as a young man . I had training .

But that’s past . I feel really good about this season . Yes , need to find out about Jones . But I trust the guys in charge now . Nepotism , cronyism
, assholeism- all gone . The former ways have gone away .
......  
Route 9 : 7/23/2022 6:55 pm : link
The dead give away if this year will be a complete waste of time or not is, can they can beat some average teams consistently? We know they're definitely not in the Bucs, Chiefs, Rams, Bills, Packers class but if they can not get swept by Dallas or even .... possibly .... beat the Eagles twice in a season?

I know. That last request is asking for the moon but judging by that one dope's thread, we all need to be hopeful, or else we're ... obsessed with Daniel Jones? Hope I got that one right. I don't want his message to be spoiled.
RE: I’m feeling good about them  
Route 9 : 7/23/2022 6:58 pm : link
In comment 15760864 RetroJint said:
Quote:
I wore a Giants T shirt shopping last night . Got some inbound about it at both stores . “Better get a new team , “ etc . I responded that the Giants will be back -soon .

The most recent years I went through the motions. I tried to not let myself get too upset . I reminded myself that Gettleman and Mara weren’t worth it . Was not always successful . However I went through the 70s as a young man . I had training .

But that’s past . I feel really good about this season . Yes , need to find out about Jones . But I trust the guys in charge now . Nepotism , cronyism
, assholeism- all gone . The former ways have gone away .


You're an obsessed moron who complains if you observe that Daniel Jones makes catastrophic mistakes. Duh.
Kind of tired with DJ put downs here..  
Alamo : 7/23/2022 8:33 pm : link
I watch a ton of football,like most of you..There's probably 7/8 QB's that make me say wow he's real good..That means ALL the rest are average..What makes you think we will hit the jackpot in next year's draft?? Selecting another so so QB is easy..That's why almost 90 QB's in the NFL are average..A great team with a average QB can get you to the promise land..We are not a great TEAM..So don't expect JONES,or any other average QB to get us to the big dance..Put some of your Hog wash bad mouth words on about another 35 team members who suck..Just don't pick on Jones..There's plenty more on this team that belong in another football league..Not the NFL !!
5-12  
US1 Giants : 7/23/2022 8:36 pm : link
rebuilding year to get cap into shape.
RE: Kind of tired with DJ put downs here..  
Scooter185 : 7/23/2022 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15760914 Alamo said:
Quote:
I watch a ton of football,like most of you..There's probably 7/8 QB's that make me say wow he's real good..That means ALL the rest are average..What makes you think we will hit the jackpot in next year's draft?? Selecting another so so QB is easy..That's why almost 90 QB's in the NFL are average..A great team with a average QB can get you to the promise land..We are not a great TEAM..So don't expect JONES,or any other average QB to get us to the big dance..Put some of your Hog wash bad mouth words on about another 35 team members who suck..Just don't pick on Jones..There's plenty more on this team that belong in another football league..Not the NFL !!


What makes me believe they can pick a better QB in the 23 draft is that it won't be one of the all time worst GMs making the decision
.  
cosmicj : 7/23/2022 10:08 pm : link
“A great team with a average QB can get you to the promise land“

Sure, every 20 years or so. And Jones isn’t even average.
I didn’t bring up Jones in the OP..  
Sean : 7/23/2022 10:14 pm : link
I think barring anything ridiculous, the fate of Jones has been decided. I wouldn’t rule out Taylor starting at some point this season.

I’ll put it this way, I’ll be surprised if QB isn’t the first round pick in April 2023.
Easy schedule?  
trueblueinpw : 7/23/2022 10:51 pm : link
Pretty sure I remember hearing we have one of the easiest schedules in the league. Yay! But then I thought, what team in the NFL sees the Giants on their schedule and pencils in a loss? Seriously, is there any team in the NFL that plays the Giants, home or away, and thinks they aren’t going to win?

Look, it’s July and and I’ve tried hard to forget how pathetic this team has been. And sure, I’m happy to be hopeful for a new regime. But we’re among the very worst teams in the NFL for a decade now. So, for everyone who’s surprised at the pessimism, try to remember the last time you thought the Jets would be good. Because, that’s who we’re running with these days. The Jets, the Jags, maybe the Panthers. So, sis boom bah and rah, rah, rah and all that summer loving. But we fucking suck until we don’t.
I feel a lot better  
Mike in Marin : 7/23/2022 11:11 pm : link
about this coaching staff, GM, OL, Pass Rush, WRs and Saquon. I also think with a decent running game and OL play, DJ will be a lot more effective than he has been able to be the last couple of years.

Assuming reasonable health, I expect this team to be on the bubble for a playoff spot and have meaningful games throughout the entire season.

And I will not be surprised if we make the playoffs.
Expecting progress in almost every aspect of the team  
moespree : 7/23/2022 11:14 pm : link
IF things really do look like there is an organized direction the team is headed in, with obvious plans and strategy on where to go then I would consider that a successful first year for the new people in charge.

And I do think we'll get all that.
Wait and see  
nochance : 7/24/2022 6:54 am : link
How will the OL progress? How will the pass rush perform?
How much will Daniel Jones show or not? Will Barkley return to form? How will the WR's perform? The overall defense?
10-6...  
Brown_Hornet : 7/24/2022 9:56 am : link
...just like every year!

...I know~
This is one of those seasons where I don’t know  
eric2425ny : 7/24/2022 2:24 pm : link
what’s better. Of course I want the team to win very badly, but at the same time we know there’s a very high likelihood Jones is not the guy and having a high draft pick would be huge in 2023 to get the next option at QB.

The worst case scenario to me would be finishing with let’s say 8 or 9 wins, missing the playoffs, and they re-sign Jones to some big contract even if he doesn’t really play all that great.
RE: Easy schedule?  
cosmicj : 7/24/2022 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15761019 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Pretty sure I remember hearing we have one of the easiest schedules in the league. Yay! But then I thought, what team in the NFL sees the Giants on their schedule and pencils in a loss? Seriously, is there any team in the NFL that plays the Giants, home or away, and thinks they aren’t going to win?


Oh, absolutely, but the Giants will have some bounces go their way and pick up wins. The schedule includes games against the

Panthers
Bears
Jags
Seahawks
Texans
Lions
And of course 2 games each vs Washington & Philly, which aren’t terrible teams but are mediocre.

Those are 6 games against legitimately terrible opponents. The Giants could suck and be at 5-5 or 4-6 in November. It’s realistic.
RE: Wait and see  
Angel Eyes : 7/24/2022 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15761052 nochance said:
Quote:
How will the OL progress? How will the pass rush perform?
How much will Daniel Jones show or not? Will Barkley return to form? How will the WR's perform? The overall defense?

I'm in that boat, along with throwing the injury concerns in as well.
RE: This is one of those seasons where I don’t know  
Scooter185 : 7/24/2022 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15761303 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
what’s better. Of course I want the team to win very badly, but at the same time we know there’s a very high likelihood Jones is not the guy and having a high draft pick would be huge in 2023 to get the next option at QB.

The worst case scenario to me would be finishing with let’s say 8 or 9 wins, missing the playoffs, and they re-sign Jones to some big contract even if he doesn’t really play all that great.


Ugh this is absolutely the worst case. I pray JS is smart enough to not do that
Yeah  
gidiefor : Mod : 7/24/2022 6:29 pm : link
I'd like to say I'm optimistic -- but I am numb to that. I have Giants PTSD.

I am waiting to see what they do - but as of right now I am not optimistic.
Honestly  
ChrisRick : 7/24/2022 6:49 pm : link
I am just glad Giants football is almost back.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/24/2022 6:53 pm : link
If the Giants win 8 or 9 games in spite of Jones, I wouldn't lose sleep over DJ getting a long term deal. Gettleman isn't running the show anymore; Schoen & Daboll have no ties to Jones & they probably want their own QB too. They seem smart enough to me that they aren't going to break the bank for DJ unless he really lights it up.
RE: 10-6...  
Jimmy Googs : 7/24/2022 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15761100 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...just like every year!

...I know~


We know you know. You know?
RE: RE: Easy schedule?  
Optimus-NY : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15761391 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15761019 trueblueinpw said:


Quote:


Pretty sure I remember hearing we have one of the easiest schedules in the league. Yay! But then I thought, what team in the NFL sees the Giants on their schedule and pencils in a loss? Seriously, is there any team in the NFL that plays the Giants, home or away, and thinks they aren’t going to win?




Oh, absolutely, but the Giants will have some bounces go their way and pick up wins. The schedule includes games against the

Panthers
Bears
Jags
Seahawks
Texans
Lions
And of course 2 games each vs Washington & Philly, which aren’t terrible teams but are mediocre.

Those are 6 games against legitimately terrible opponents. The Giants could suck and be at 5-5 or 4-6 in November. It’s realistic.


The Giants are legitimately terrible opponents themselves.
