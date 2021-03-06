How are you feeling about the Giants this year? Sean : 7/23/2022 8:02 am

We are approaching the end of July and all players will be reporting to training camp on Tuesday. This off-season has yielded the most change to this franchise in decades:



-New GM from the outside

-Asst GM hired from the outside

-New HC

-Many changes to scouting

-Chris Mara title change



A lot of posters here were skeptical there would be any change, but this is more than I ever thought would happen last December.



It’s long overdue that this team win some games on the field. I’m hopeful for the direction and hope to see progress this year.



I’m not expecting the playoffs, but I’m expecting a season for once when we aren’t talking about the draft in the end of September. Avoid a brutal first half of the season. Score some points for a change. Be competitive.



I’m looking forward to the season.

