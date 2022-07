GBN Report: Will the real Saquon Barkley please stand up!!!

1,000-word retrospective on Saquon Barkley from Draft Day to where he stands today with the Giants new regime. Here is a summary:(1) All the evidence suggests the Giants were going to take a QB in 2018 but then soured on the entire class;(2) That left the Giants with three choices -- Sam Darnold, Bradley Chubb or Saquon Barkley. GBN argues that nobody on draft day was going to pick either Quentin Nelson or Josh Allen in the 2-hole. And nobody was offering very much for the Giants to trade down;(3) Clearly, in his rookie year, Saquon justified his #2 overall selection. The stats recited by GBN are quite impressive.(4) GBN has argued in the past that the real threat of Saquon Barkley was that it forced teams to load the box, which made the defense quite vulnerable to the passing game, especially on 1st and 2nd downs;(5) But two coaching regimes forced Barkley to run against 8-man fronts, which then led the Giants into 3rd and long with a young QB at the helm, not to mention a below-grade O-line and wide receiver group;(6) The new Giants regime should at minimum have an offense that plays to Saquon Barkley's strengths.My wild guess about our running back whose career started off with such promise: He will have a "nice" year and will be playing for another team in 2023. And the same will be true even if his nice year turns into a great year. Link - ( New Window